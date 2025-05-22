CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED: Theatre Re will perform Bluebelle at The Crucible

AN INTERNATIONALLY renowned theatre group is bringing a “visually striking and folktale-inspired production” to South Yorkshire.

After more than 200 performances in sold-out venues across the globe, Theatre Re will perform Bluebelle at The Crucible in Sheffield this June.

One of the UK’s leading theatre groups, Theatre Re is well established across the globe for creating strikingly poignant and thought-provoking performances.

Its critically acclaimed shows explore fragile human experiences through compelling physical theatre.

Inspired by extensive research of ancient folktales as well as real life experiences gathered from individuals from Fertility UK, the ground-breaking production of Bluebelle creatively explores a new perspective on child loss and the devastating health issue of fertility.

A spokesperson said: “This non-verbal production weaves together plots from distinguished writers Angela Carter, Italo Calvino, the Brothers Grimm, Charles Perrault alongside interviews conducted with parents and carers.

“The result is a new folk story that offers a new perspective on what it means to be a parent.

“Developed alongside Visual Vernacular and d/Deaf Artists, Bluebelle is accessible to d/Deaf audiences without the need for BSL interpretation.”

Artistic director Guillaume Pigé added: “This is our opportunity to build audiences and reach more people than ever before.

“Each production comes with a heap of activities for students and teachers to engage with.”

Bluebelle will be at The Crucible on Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12.

To book tickets, visit www.theatrere.co.uk/diary.html

Alternatively, book through the Sheffield Theatres box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk