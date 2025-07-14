Village Vibes are on the way with festival
The Village Vibes Festival will be held at the Ruddle Centre in Braithwell – between the large field, and newly refurbished hall – on Saturday, August 2.
Festivalgoers can enjoy a fully stocked bar and seven live musical acts including Maltby’s own singer/songwriter Josh Wassell, and The Flippants.
Rotherham Radio will also be broadcasting prior to the live acts.
The proceeds from the event will be divided between several village groups who have contributed towards the local community including The Masters House, The Good Companions, Braithwell and Micklebring Recreation and Leisure Association, and St James’s Church.
A spokesperson for the event said: “Volunteers from each of the groups will be manning a community barbecue offering reasonably priced food throughout the day.
“In addition to the BBQ, we will have outside food vendors selling alternative choices - Mario’s Pizza, Bears Street Food, limitless cocktails, Ice cream vans, coffee, cakes.
“Festivalgoers are very welcome to bring their own picnics and drinks if they prefer.
“For the children there will be face painting and bouncy castles.”
Tickets are priced at £5 each, or a family ticket for up to two adults and three children is £15.
Under fives are free admission.
Tickets are available online from Ticket Source – Village Vibes Fest (Errigal Leisure Ltd), or paper tickets can be bought in person at Dooney’s Hair Salon on the High Street in Braithwell, from the Ruddle Centre Braithwell, the Three Tuns Stainton, or Drinks and Ink on Maltby High Street.
