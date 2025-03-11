Viewers worldwide tune in for new arrivals at farm

Lambing at the farm - pic by Dale Lavender

VIEWERS worldwide have spent the last few weeks glued to a Barnsley farm’s daily live streams - as they shared the triumph and tragedy of lambing season.

Cannon Hall Farm went live every single morning for a week last month to live stream any births as they happen and check in on all the new arrivals.

The farm was also open to the public with children and their families also allowed to watch the action from the viewing gantries in the roundhouse.

Farmer Robert Nicholson, whose family opened the farm to the public in 1989, said: “I don’t think we ever truly appreciated how much joy our farm could bring to people until five years ago, really, in lockdown.

“When we did all our lockdown lives we ended up, very unexpectedly, finding friends all around the world.

“We have millions of them tune in to our lambing broadcasts and it’s so brilliant that we can share this with a global audience.

“It’s always been exciting for us to see our visitors reaction face to face when a lamb is born, and this is just an extension of that."

Cannon Hall Farm, in Cawthorne, celebrated being awarded the Visitor Attraction Quality Assurance Service accreditation earlier this year, recognising the reinvestment and constant improvements at the family-run farm park.

Visit England – the national tourism body – said Cannon Hall Farm in Cawthorne “continues to be a superb example of its type and an exemplar of high quality and standards across the visitor journey.”