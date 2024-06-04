Clubbing music enthusiasts aged 30 and over can groove their way back in time

TOP tribute music acts, a children's show, and footballing legends in conversation are among the events lined up at the Empress Building in Mexborough.

First up on Friday, June 14 will be An Evening with John Sheridan and David Hirst with the Sheffield Wednesday legends sharing fascinating stories and insider insights into the world of professional football.

Guided by comedy scene stalwart Gary Marshall, John Sheridan and David Hirst will take to the stage with stories and reflections from their illustrious careers in an evening blending nostalgia, humour, and the unbreakable spirit of football.

Tickets range from £24.99 to £44.99.

The following day, clubbing music enthusiasts aged 30 and over can groove their way back in time at a daytime clubbing disco from 2pm to 6pm featuring hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Tickets are available from £4.99 to £69.99.

Also at the venue on Saturday, June 16 will be Madonna tribute act Laura Parker.

Doors for the celebration of the Queen of Pop's timeless classics will open at 7pm, with ticket prices costing from £4.99 to £59.99.Stitch's Magical Blue Ballroom Bash will arrive at the Empress Building on Sunday, June 16 between 2pm and 4pm.

The family-friendly event offers an experience for all ages, including interactive fun, engaging party games, a 'disco extravaganza', and creative face painting.

Ticket prices range from free to £8.99.

The venue, on Swinton Road, Mexborough, will host the Buddy Holly Ballroom Concert on Friday, June 21 with guests able to relive the golden age of rock 'n' roll with the tribute act.

Tickets are priced from £4.99 to £89.99.

Audiences can later celebrate the vibrant Northern Soul scene with a night of dance and classic tunes on Friday, June 29.

The Northern Soul June Ball will be hosted by local guest DJs HINCHY and YOGi spinning the greatest hits in Northern Soul, Motown, R&B, and modern soul.

Tickets cost from £4.99 to £49.99.

A spokesperson for the Empress Building said: “These events highlight just a glimpse of what’s in store at the Empress Building this June.

“Enjoy a month filled with music, dance, and unforgettable entertainment and an array of spectacular events catering to diverse tastes.”