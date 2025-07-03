US band's Barnsley gig is 'suitably electric'
Support act Enjoyable Listens – who are accompanying Electric Six on their UK tour – opened up the evening with a set of six songs over 30 minutes which were quirky but very fun, with lead singer Luke Duffett performing foot-tapping baroque pop tracks.
Initially the audience seemed a little unsure how to receive them – by the end of the set they received cheers and a big round of applause.
I thought they were the perfect opening act for Detroit legends Electric Six who delivered an uninterrupted one-and-a-half-hour set of 21 impressive songs obtained from 15 albums over their 23-year career – including the latest release Turquoise.
Smartly dressed in suits, Electric Six performed with high energy and enthusiasm.
Their songs evoke multiple genres from garage, rock, disco, punk, and new wave.
Lead singer Dick Valentine and his band had amazing stage presence along with their obscure, zany and oh-so-catchy trademark lyrics.
The audiences went crazy for popular hit songs Gay Bar, Dance Commander and Danger! High Voltage.
An amazing evening enjoyed by all with lots of dancing, cheers and a suitably ‘electric’ atmosphere.
Teenage me has ticked yet another favourite group off her list!
I loved it.
For more information on Electric Six gigs visit www.electricsix.com.
For more information on Enjoyable Listens check out Instagram@enjoyablelistens.
Heather L Sheldon
