US band's Barnsley gig is 'suitably electric'

'Suitably electric': Dick Valentine on stage in Barnsley

ELECTRIC Six sparked a lot of interest in their sold-out gig at Birdwell Venue in Barnsley – not least given it marked the start of the Detroit band’s 14-date UK summer 2025 UK tour.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support act Enjoyable Listens – who are accompanying Electric Six on their UK tour – opened up the evening with a set of six songs over 30 minutes which were quirky but very fun, with lead singer Luke Duffett performing foot-tapping baroque pop tracks.

Initially the audience seemed a little unsure how to receive them – by the end of the set they received cheers and a big round of applause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I thought they were the perfect opening act for Detroit legends Electric Six who delivered an uninterrupted one-and-a-half-hour set of 21 impressive songs obtained from 15 albums over their 23-year career – including the latest release Turquoise.

Smartly dressed in suits, Electric Six performed with high energy and enthusiasm.

Their songs evoke multiple genres from garage, rock, disco, punk, and new wave.

Lead singer Dick Valentine and his band had amazing stage presence along with their obscure, zany and oh-so-catchy trademark lyrics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audiences went crazy for popular hit songs Gay Bar, Dance Commander and Danger! High Voltage.

An amazing evening enjoyed by all with lots of dancing, cheers and a suitably ‘electric’ atmosphere.

Teenage me has ticked yet another favourite group off her list!

I loved it.

For more information on Electric Six gigs visit www.electricsix.com.

For more information on Enjoyable Listens check out Instagram@enjoyablelistens.

Heather L Sheldon