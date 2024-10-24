'Unmissable' part true crime, part Western show to open in Sheffield
KENREX will be at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield from Saturday, 26 October until November 16 2024.
A Sheffield Theatres spokesperson said: “July 10,1981.
“Skidmore, Missouri.
“A man is shot dead in broad daylight.
“There are sixty witnesses — but no one saw a thing.”
Dubbed “unmissable” by WhatsOnStage, the show is devised by Jack Holden – the Olivier-nominated creator of theatre production 'Cruise' – and director Ed Stambollouian.
Actor Jack Holden (War Horse, National Theatre) performs the one-person show, jumping between characters in a high-octane blend of vocals, sound effects and song, accompanied on stage by award-winning composer and musician John Patrick Elliott.
Tickets can be booked by calling 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
An album, KENREX Music from the Play by John Patrick Elliott will be released to stream via Carbon Moon Records this week (October 25).
