THE UK's largest children's writing competition for children aged 5-11, is open for entries.

The competition, supported by BBC Teach, encourages children of all abilities to dive deep into their imagination and write the story they would love to read in 500 words or less, without fear of spelling, grammar or punctuation errors.

Open to ages five to seven and eight-11 years, the competition was launched by Children’s Laureate and 500 Words judge Frank Cottrell-Boyce, with a message from Her Majesty The Queen.

Frank Cottrell-Boyce said: “The thing I most love about 500 Words is how unpredictable it is. When I open the envelope of stories I never know whether I’m going to laugh, cry or shiver with horror. The best feeling is when a child has put something of themselves into the story. Then it’s like meeting a new person.”

This year’s winners will have the chance to meet The Queen, with the grand final taking place at Buckingham Palace in February 2025 where the top six stories – bronze, silver and gold in each category – will be read out by celebrities.

Bronze, silver and gold winners of both age groups, will also receive a selection of exciting prizes, including a bundle of books to help continue their love of the written word.

The competition is now open and closes at 9pm on Friday, November 8 2024.

Visit www.bbc.co.uk/teach/500-words.