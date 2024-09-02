South Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries Network

TWO more speakers have been announced for the next South Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries Network event.

Designer Angel Takooree is co-founder of design consultancy Dot and Dash in Sheffield and Sarah Perks is a curator, artist, film-maker and a professor at Teesside University and Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art.

They join previously announced Oliver Mantell from The Audience Agency and artist and curator Patrick Murphy, for an AI discussion and showcase at Barnsley Civic on Thursday, September 26 at 5pm.

For tickets visit www.tinyurl.com/SYCCINAIevent.