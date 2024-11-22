TV comic brings 'most personal show to date' to Rotherham

By Jill Theobald
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:22 GMT
ED BYRNE - pic credit Roslyn GauntED BYRNE - pic credit Roslyn Gaunt
ED BYRNE - pic credit Roslyn Gaunt
ONE of the UK’s favourite TV household names is extending his nationwide tour into next year and bringing his most personal show to date to the borough.

Ed Byrne will bring 'Tragedy Plus Time' – the British Comedy Guide’s Best Comedy Show 2023 - to Rotherham Civic Theatre on Wednesday, February 5.

With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Dara and Ed’s Big Adventure, The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You, as well as hosting Live At The Apollo and Comic Relief Bake Off.

Tragedy Plus Time sees the stand-up “mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs” in a show that has won five star reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone, Mail on Sunday and the London Evening Standard.

Tickets cost £34.

To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.

