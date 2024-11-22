TV comic brings 'most personal show to date' to Rotherham
Ed Byrne will bring 'Tragedy Plus Time' – the British Comedy Guide’s Best Comedy Show 2023 - to Rotherham Civic Theatre on Wednesday, February 5.
With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, Dara and Ed’s Big Adventure, The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You, as well as hosting Live At The Apollo and Comic Relief Bake Off.
Tragedy Plus Time sees the stand-up “mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs” in a show that has won five star reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone, Mail on Sunday and the London Evening Standard.
Tickets cost £34.
To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.