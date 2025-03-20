Tune into 'exhilarating night of original music'

Bangers - (c) Alex Brenner.

FOLLOWING five-star reviews in both London and Edinburgh, Bangers by Danusia Samal is coming to the Playhouse in Sheffield from Tuesday March 25-Friday 28.

Bangers, by SH Productions, follows the highs and lows of two strangers struggling with their own pasts, while hurtling towards the future and is described as “an exhilarating night of original music,” inspired by the early noughties and present-day R&B and Garage.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.