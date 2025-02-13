'Truly terrifying' theatre show to spook South Yorkshire
A LONG-RUNNING West End hit show dubbed “a truly terrifying theatrical experience” is spooking South Yorkshire this week.
Created by The League of Gentlemen’s Jeremy Dyson, and Andy Nyman – co-creator of Derren Brown’s television and stage shows – Ghost Stories has been entertaining audiences for two years in the West End and across the world with record-breaking, sell-out productions.
The show, which began its run at Sheffield Lyceum on Tuesday (February 11), is on until this Saturday (15).
