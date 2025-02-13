'Truly terrifying' theatre show to spook South Yorkshire

By Jill Theobald
Published 13th Feb 2025, 09:38 BST
Ghost Stories 2025 - pic by Hugo Glendinning
A LONG-RUNNING West End hit show dubbed “a truly terrifying theatrical experience” is spooking South Yorkshire this week.

Created by The League of Gentlemen’s Jeremy Dyson, and Andy Nyman – co-creator of Derren Brown’s television and stage shows – Ghost Stories has been entertaining audiences for two years in the West End and across the world with record-breaking, sell-out productions.

The show, which began its run at Sheffield Lyceum on Tuesday (February 11), is on until this Saturday (15).

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

