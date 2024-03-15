Trio of famous faces to join inaugural Rotherham Comic Con event
Organised by Creed Conventions and hosted by Rotherham Leisure Complex, the festival for fans of comics, cosplay, movies and gaming will see guest appearances from puppeteer, animator and actor Mike Quinn – perhaps best known as Nien Nunb in Star Wars films including Return of the Jedi and the three prequel films.
He has also worked on major movies such as The Dark Crystal, Little Shop of Horrors, and Jurassic Park.
Actress, model and singer Caroline Munro will also be at the event on Sunday, March 24.
She gained prominence within Hammer and horror circles, starring in Dracula AD 1972, as well as a Bond girl in The Spy Who Loved Me.
Joining them signing autographs and meeting fans will be actor Richard Gibson who played Herr Otto Flick in the BBC hit sitcom, 'Allo 'Allo!.
Visitors can browse the traders' area, with stalls selling a wide variety of merchandise and collectables and there will be plenty of cosplay on offer at the event, too.
Event director George Burrows said: “This event will be an unforgettable celebration of the diverse world of pop culture, and we've really curated an experience that caters to fans of all ages and interests.
“Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a day of fun, entertainment, and the chance to connect with like-minded fans.”
Tickets are available to buy online via www.bit.ly/RotherhamComicCon or via the official event website www.creedconventions.com.