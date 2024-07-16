Tribute band and fundraising festival coming to Maltby

TRIBUTE band Complete Madness headline a day of entertainment this weekend.

The UK’s number one tribute to the nutty boys play at Maltby Main field on Muglet Lane on Sunday in a fundraising festival.

Gates open at midday with live music and fun running to 8.30pm.

Tickets – £10 (adult), £5 (child aged 4-17) and £25 (family of four) – are available from Foxy Cuts, The Glam House, Truly Madly, Tru Boutique and Two Three Eight.

