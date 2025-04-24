‘Toy Bank’ Weekend returns in support of KidsOut charity

Gulliver's Valley is to host its second annual Toy Bank Weekend

GULLIVER’S Valley is to host its second annual Toy Bank Weekend in support of KidsOut, a charity working with children affected by domestic abuse.

The theme park in the Rother Valley will discount the price of tickets for the weekend of April 26 and 27 for visitors who bring along a new, unused toy (one per booking) to donate when they arrive.

Prices for Toy Bank Weekend will be reduced from the online advance booking price of £22.50 to just £15 for both adults and children.

The normal free entry to Gulliver’s Valley for children under 90cms in height will apply.

KidsOut is a national charity which supports mothers and children who have escaped domestic abuse.

The toys donated over the weekend will go towards making up toy boxes that the charity put together for children in refuge up and down the UK.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Toy Bank Weekend was a fantastic event last year, with families donating so many wonderful toys. We anticipate another bumper weekend in support of KidsOut, which is a charity we hold close to our hearts in the Gulliver’s family.”

Louise Sherwood, community engagement manager, at KidsOut said: “Receiving a Toy Box can help children regain a sense of normality. This simple gesture can make the world seem kinder and give young people a reason to invite other children to play. Working with such a well-known and popular name like Gulliver’s is a wonderful boost for the profile of KidsOut, which is a small national charity.”

Toy Bank Weekend tickets can be purchased online via www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk.