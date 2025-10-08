Town to host a day of 'business, burlesque, cabaret and creativity'

INCLUSIVE SPACE: Reclaimed Means Business will be at Magna tomorrow (Thursday, October 9)

THE UK’s first event made for businesses to collaborate with entertainment including burlesque and cabaret will be held at Magna Science and Adventure this week.

Reclaimed Means Business will be at the Templeborough venue tomorrow, bringing together business owners and creatives to learn from each other.

Founder Lindsay McGlone said: “Reclaimed Means Business is a queer owned event, which means you will be in a space that will not tolerate any form of racism, homophobia, transphobia, fatphobia, ablism, sexism, classism or ageism.

“You will have full access to inspiring talks and entertainment throughout the day, a lively exhibition area and delicious refreshments.

“All that will be topped off with a full burlesque and cabaret show in the evening.

“This isn’t just business – it’s a movement.

“A space where boldness, individuality, and inclusion rule.”

The event at Magna on Thursday October 9 is sold out but the wait list for the 2026 is now open.

Added Lindsay: “If you want to be a part of something that will revolutionise the business, burlesque and cabaret scene sign up to the wait list for 2026 now.”