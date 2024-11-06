The show is coming to Rotherham Civic this month.

ROTHERHAM Amateur Repertory Company is bringing a TV classic to the Civic with its latest production.

The troupe will be performing The Vicar of Dibley, the beloved BBC sitcom from the 90s starring Dawn French.

The production will be adapted from the original TV scripts by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer.

A spokesperson for Rotherham Rep said: “This fun-filled production will have you rolling in the aisles!”

The show will run from Tuesday, November 12-Friday 15.

Tickets cost £10, concessions £8.

Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.