Thrills and chills await at ice rink this half term
From October 25 to November 2, 2025, families and friends are invited to take part in a free hunt-style game on the ice.
Open to all skaters, the challenge is simple - work out who stole the Halloween sweets.
Crack the case and you’ll win a sweet treat - a lolly for every successful sleuth.
The rink at The Dome, managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), will be decked out in spooky decorations, creating a fang-tastic atmosphere for skaters of all ages.
Gary Jepson, general manager at The Dome, said: “Sessions run all day, every day, throughout the half-term week, making it the perfect destination for families looking for fun, laughter, and a little mystery.
“Whether you’re a seasoned skater or just starting out, everyone is welcome.”
For more information, visit www.dclt.co.uk.