Thrills and chills await at ice rink this half term

N-ice time: Skaters at The Dome

GET your skates on for a chillingly good time during the half term break as Doncaster Dome’s ice rink transforms into a haunted playground for the ‘Halloween Heist On Ice’ event.

From October 25 to November 2, 2025, families and friends are invited to take part in a free hunt-style game on the ice.

Open to all skaters, the challenge is simple - work out who stole the Halloween sweets.

Crack the case and you’ll win a sweet treat - a lolly for every successful sleuth.

The rink at The Dome, managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), will be decked out in spooky decorations, creating a fang-tastic atmosphere for skaters of all ages.

Gary Jepson, general manager at The Dome, said: “Sessions run all day, every day, throughout the half-term week, making it the perfect destination for families looking for fun, laughter, and a little mystery.

“Whether you’re a seasoned skater or just starting out, everyone is welcome.”

For more information, visit www.dclt.co.uk.