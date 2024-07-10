This week's District News from our local correspondents:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email a.44key44@btinternet.com

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact enquire5thage@outlook.com.

ADULT CRAFT SESSIONS AT ASTON LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: Come and join our amazing friendly crafters every Friday, from 11am to 1pm. A new craft each week, such as wreath making, decoupage, macramé, glass painting. All skill levels welcome. Small contribution for the session of no more than £5. Booking is essential, so please call Aston Library on 01709 254134. We look forward to welcoming you to the library to learn new skills and meet new friends.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: On Monday July 15, Aston-cum-Aughton History Group will be presenting an illustrated talk by Ann Key entitled The Memmotts of Aston and the Mormon Emigration to Utah. This talk is about the Memmott family who joined the Mormon faith and their decision to emigrate to America. It follows the journey made in 1862 by Thomas Memmott who kept a journal of his travels from Sheffield to New York and then north to join the wagon train in Florence, Nebraska, for the journey on the Oregon Trail to Salt Lake City. The talk will be held in the William Layne Reading Room on Aughton Lane, Aston, starting at 7pm. Visitors are welcome, £4 including refreshments.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers, and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome – any background, any faith, any age, any postcode. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church and the next breakfast is on July 14. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details or to book your place contact us at the church office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more, please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email heartofknitting@gmail.com.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

ULLEY CAFÉ DAY: On Sunday July 21. The café will be open from 11am until 3pm serving homemade cakes, sandwiches and other refreshments. City of Sheffield Pipe Band will be playing at the Café Day. Always a very popular event, the Band will give two 45 minute performances at 11.30am and 12.45pm.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/ WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at bramleysunnysidejuniorsfc@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

FRIENDS IN HARMONY CHOIR: Held a Songs for a Summer Evening concert in St Francis’ Church, Bramley. The choir sang a wide choice of songs including music by Abba, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Freddie Mercury. There was plenty of opportunity for the audience to join in especially with a Neil Diamond medley which included Sweet Caroline. The concert, which was hosted by St Francis’ Church, was to support Sunnyside Supplies cafe and social supermarket, raised £818.68. A quantity of items needed by the charity was donated by choir members.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Morning worship will be at 10am on Sunday July 14 and church will be open between 10am and 12 noon on Wednesday July 17. Everyone welcome. Anyone interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard team would be made welcome. For more information please email vicar@wathwithbramptonparish.org.uk. Please keep in touch via Facebook -Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the church website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage should leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709873210 or email the address above.

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH SUMMER FETE DOG SHOW: Do you have a dog? Why not enter Brinsworth Dog Show on Saturday July 13? At Brinsworth playing fields S60 5DG. The categories are: Junior Handler, Baby, Puppy, Junior Open, Prettiest Bitch, Handsomest Dog, Luckiest Rescue, Waggiest Tail, Judges Favourite, Family Dog, Fance Dress. Entries open at 11am and proceeds go to animal charities.

BRINSWORTH VILLAGE FETE: Come down for a family fun-packed day on July 13 from 11am to see live music and performances, browse the amazing craft stalls and grab a bite to eat at one of the many food and drink vendors. Get your face painted, watch the dog show, browse the cars at the car show, let the kids have a pony ride, then do some axe throwing. Can you score a goal at our penalty shootout? Let the kids meet Bluey and Stitch, stilt walkers and our Bubble Fairy. End the day with a disco at the centre where the bar and café will be open all day until late.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre Café. Open Monday–Friday 8.30am–3pm. The Café even does takeaway.

HIRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre at enquiries@thcentrebrinsworth.co.uk or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Fridat 9am to 2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7pm-9pm Andys Man Club, 5.45pm-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 10am-11am RUFC Dance, 1pm-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10 pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions, 12pm-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on enquiries@thcentrebrinsworth.co.uk of call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at clerk@ catcliffepc.com or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www. catcliffeparishcouncil. com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

Email rboothrodgers@gmail.com

SUMMER CAMPS: With the current school year nearly over, lots of parents will be thinking about how to keep their children happy and active in the summer holidays from school. With this in mind, Positive Impact Sports is running a Summer Camp in the Thrybergh Academy Sports Hall. The Summer Camp is suitable for children aged 5-16 years and will include activities such as Mini Bikers, Zorb Football, graffiti workshops, and much more. The camp will run for three weeks in the summer holidays: Week One - Monday July 29-Thursday August 1; Week Two - Monday August 5-Thursday August 8; Week Three - Monday August 12-Thursday August 15, and will be held from 10am-2pm each day. Places are £10 per child per day, or free to eligible children with a HAF code; breakfast and dinner included in the price. For more information, telephone 07399621444 or follow the link https://forms.gle/6XPhU1ZyqidGgLQ3A. Nova City will be holding summer sessions at Thrybergh Fullerton Church of England School on most dates throughout August, from 10am-2pm. The sessions are suitable for children aged 5-16 years and will give them the opportunity to work on their parkour skills. Funded and paid places are available and lunch and refreshments are available at the summer camps. For more information and to book a place for your child/children, either telephone 01709 801261 or email novacitycentre@gmail.com. Why not join The Fun Hub this summer holiday? The Fun Hub will be holding summer camps at Limetree Nursery on Oldgate Lane in Thrybergh throughout the summer holidays. Sessions are suitable for children aged 5-11 years and will include a variety of activities, including sports, and arts and crafts. The sessions will run from 10am-2pm, Monday through to Thursday each week during the holidays, starting from Monday July 29, and both funded and paid for places are available. For more information and to book a place, either telephone 07570701391 or email enquiries@funhubactivities.co.uk. More information can also be found at www.funhubactivities.co.uk. The Fun Hub will also be running The Fun Hub SEND: Summer 2024. The SEND sessions will take place at The Fun Hub Nursery at Foljambe Court, S65 2BG from Tuesday through to Friday each week during the summer holidays, 9am-1pm, and will include fun sports and arts activities for children aged 5-11 years. Both funded and paid for places are available. For more information, either telephone 07570701391 or visit www.funhubactivities.co.uk. To book a place, follow the link www.the-fun-hub.classforkids.io. Sunnyside Holiday Camp will include activities such as arts and sports, and is suitable for children aged 5-16 years. Sessions will take place at Bramley Sunnyside Junior School on Flanderwell Lane from 9am-2pm, Monday to Wednesday, for three weeks commencing on Monday July 29. Both funded and paid for places are available. For more information and to book a place, email Sunnysidehalfterm@gmail.com.

FRIENDS OF DALTON AND EAST HERRINGTHORPE AND THRYBERGH GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group are running a number of their regular activities this month, including a drop-in session on Wednesday July 17 at Warreners Drive Community Centre in Thrybergh, S65 4DB. The session will run from 10am-1pm and will include digital support and advice from RotherFed. A keep fit session will take place at the centre on Thursday July 18 and July 25 from 10am-1pm, and Luna Spirit massages will be held on Wednesday July 24 and July 31 from 10am-1pm. Please note, massages need to be booked in advance, so for more information and to book a place, email deht6794@gmail.com.

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: The hub is running its next series of support sessions for unpaid carers. The sessions take place monthly, with July’s being held last week and the next one taking place on Thursday August 1. The sessions run from 1.30-3pm and are free to attend. For more information and to book a place, telephone 07910647541. One of the aims of the community hub is to get local residents involved in activities and events they can enjoy whilst making new friends. As part of the Social Activities Programme, a number of community groups are regularly held at the hub. These groups are free to attend and no booking is required, just turn up and find a friendly welcome. The groups include the Tuesday Afternoon Club with short mat bowls, refreshments and games on Tuesdays from 1-3pm, a Coffee and Craft group on Thursdays from 10.30am-12.30pm, Feel the Beat, a gentle dancercise class held every other Friday from 1-1.45pm, and a line dancing class held on the other Fridays from 1-1.45pm. So for anyone wanting to get out and meet new people whilst enjoying some fun activities, come along and join in with one of the groups at the hub, which can be found at the bottom of Brecks Crescent S65 3HU.

CHARITY EVENT: A charity event will take place on Saturday July 13 from 7-11pm at Silverwood Miners Welfare and Resource Centre in Dalton. The event is a Las Vegas Night presented by Cabalesque Dance, which will feature showgirls, casino games, a raffle and a Rat Pack/Swing singer. Over 18s only; tickets cost £6. Cabalesque Dance is an adult dance and performing arts class held at Silverwood Miners every Monday from 6.30-9pm and Wednesday from 7-8.30pm; classes are £6 and no experience is necessary. For more information regarding the dance classes or to reserve a ticket for the event, either contact 07595993439 or visit Cabalesque Dance on Facebook or Instagram.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. League games are in the afternoon at 1.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 6pm. On Tuesdays and Fridays except when we play away at the competing club’s green. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday July 1 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Ian Garfitt. Tuesday July 2 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 6 Valley Park ‘A’ 2. ​​​​​​​Wednesday July 3 - Dave Mee Trophy, Dave Bibby; 21up doubles, Maureen Taylor and Adele Pearson; mid-week semi-final winner, Marquis beat Boston on Greasbrough green. Thursday July 4 - VETS doubles, Greasbrough 0, Dinnington 8; 21up doubles, Ray Holmes and Mick Cilenti. ​​​​​​​Friday July 5 - doubles, Greasbrough 0 Wickersley Village 8. Saturday July 6 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Adele Pearson, Martyn Heap and Martyn Critchlow; Saturday League, Greasbrough 2 Swallownest 6. Sunday July 7 - 21up doubles, Colin Crossland and Kenny Herbert.

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday July 7 – 10.30am Service of the Word led by Peter Rainford who also gave the talk. Sian Johnstone read both Bible reading Patricia Brown led prayers. Monday July 8 – 2pm Craft Club met in the School Room; 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals. Sunday July 14 – 10.30am will be a Holy Communion led by Rev Ali and Margaret Hollingsworth. Upcoming event – July 27 starting at 10am Car Boot Sale and Summer Fayre, £8 per car outside and stalls inside the School Room.

VOLUNTEER GARDENING GROUP: We meet every Tuesday morning at Greasbrough Park Pavilion. Currently we have bedding plants which we are planting. We would appreciate some more volunteers to come and join us. If you can’t come on Tuesdays, please come and talk to us at the pavilion so that we can arrange a suitable time for you to come and help us. Refreshments are provided.

MINDFUL MOVEMENTS: Why not go along for some mindful movement and gentle exercise, followed by tea, coffee, and biscuits (and a little bit of mindful art if you’re up for it)? Led by experienced movement practitioner Hayley Beecher, the outdoor sessions are designed to let you move in a way that works for you and your body—slow, gentle, and kind. The next session is on July 15 between 10.30am and 12.30pm at Greasbrough Park (meet at the Pavilion). All you will need is a towel or blanket to place on the floor. All sessions are free, for adults only but places are limited, so please book early. You can book on the link https://fluxrotherham.org.uk/greasbrough-creates-mindful-movement-3/.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

mail rboothrodgers@gmail.com

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Tommys Tots playgroup session took place as usual on Tuesday, and included toys, refreshments and Bible story time. On Wednesday evening and Friday morning, the church’s monthly prayer meetings took place in the Hub.

ST THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Congratulations to the children who were chosen by their class teacher as Learner of the Week last week, as well as those who achieved an Outstanding Behaviour Award, Bronze, Silver and Gold, and the children who achieved their Bronze, Silver and Gold Reading Badges. A big well done also goes to Year 2, who were last week’s Weekly Class Attendance winners with 96.3% attendance. The school has a strong focus on attendance, and to promote good attendance, the children who achieve 100% attendance and who are in school on time each day, will have their names put into a prize draw at each Monday’s assembly. The winner of the draw will then be able to choose a prize from the dip box. The school is asking parents/guardians to remind their children not to ride their scooters or bicycles in the school playground, as doing so could cause an accident. The school is also reminding parents/guardians that the cost of school dinners will be increasing from the new school year in September. Children will soon be bringing home raffle tickets, with a chance of winning a chocolate hamper. Tickets are priced at £1 per strip, and the raffle will be drawn during the summer fayre. Unfortunately, the sponsored Colour Dash which was scheduled to take place on Monday July 22 has had to be postponed until September. Further details will be sent out soon. Tickets are on sale for the forthcoming production by Classes 5 and 6 of Matilda the Musical; tickets are available from the school reception at a cost of £3.

SWINTON AND KILNHURST CLEAN UP CREW: Volunteers from the group joined up with members of the Wath, West Melton and Brampton Litter Pickers last week to carry out a litter pick of the local area. The groups litter picked on Blackamoor Road, the bottom of Wentworth Road and Warren Vale, filling 31 bags with rubbish, as well as reporting a number of fly-tipping incidents, including one on Wentworth Road.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email kpwilkes47@gmail.com

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s ​​​​​​​Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone ​​​​​​​01709 558435. Email rotherham@salvationarmy.org.uk. SUNDAYS – 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. TUESDAY – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am Bible Study Group. WEDNESDAY – 9-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. THURSDAY – Youth Group. FRIDAY – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: On Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month with the next on July 21. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on revdiane60@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at St Thomas Church - Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the Community Centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; if you live alone or just want some ​​​​​​​company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you, the next session is on July 18. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on Stthomashall73@gmail.com.

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30-4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am-11am every Tuesday. ​​​​​​​Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s – every Monday 11.15-11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: ​​​​​​​The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. This weekend volunteers filled 29 bags of litter from Blackburn Road, Meadowhall Road and Meadowbank Road. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided, and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. Why not get into BMX racing? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a ​​​​​​​club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. ​​​​​​​Coaching Sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to ​​​​​​​www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on rotherhambmx@outlook.com.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email kpwilkes47@gmail.com

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. ​​​​​​​On Sunday there was a service of Morning Worship. The Drop-In is open again today (Thursday) for tea/coffee and cakes and a team from the church is taking a service at the Cherry Trees Care Home. The church has continued to host various community groups. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be another service of ​​​​​​​Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information - please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

COUNCILLOR’S SURGERIES: Cllr Carole Foster’s Kimberworth Park surgeries are first Thursday of the month 11.30am-12.15am at ​​​​​​​St John ‘s Church, St Johns Green, Kimberworth Park S61 3JL.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. The next meeting is on September 4 at 3.30pm.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: ​​​​​​​Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Next meeting September 18 at 3.30pm. For further information, phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. Why not get into BMX racing? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a ​​​​​​​club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. ​​​​​​​Coaching Sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to ​​​​​​​www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on rotherhambmx@outlook.com.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On July 3, the group (along with some church members) travelled by coach to Lotherton Hall at Atherton near Leeds. Some members chose to do a 3 mile walk around Coburnhill Wood, while others explored the grounds. Most people visited the Wildlife World to view penguins, flamingoes, monkeys, various endangered species of birds, as well as other animals, such as bats, armadillos etc. The group made full use of the café as well as visiting the house and shop. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email kpwilkes47@gmail.com. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Details of next Sundays litter pick can be seen on our Facebook page. If ​​​​​​​you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: ​​​​​​​Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email sam@kimberworthpark.org.uk.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to ​​​​​​​spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. A bowling tournament has been organised for July 13 at 11am. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: ​​​​​​​Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-​​​​​​​a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: ​​​​​​​Sunday July 7 – 6th after Trinity, Holy Communion service was led by Rev Justine Smith who was assisted by our new deacon Rev Lizzie Ilsley. Servers Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley. Bible readings by Carole Whiting and Julie Oates. Prayers led by Jayne Spaven. Organist Felicity Atkinson with St Paul’s Choir. Monday – small groups meeting, the last one in this series of understanding Psalms, we meet at 7.30pm, everyone is welcome. Saturday July 13 – starting at 12 noon Summer Recital with Fiona Law, director of music at St Matthew’s, Carver Street, will give an organ recital. The recitals last for about 45 minutes with refreshments served after. Come along and enjoy beautiful organ music. Recitals are free, all donations afterwards will go towards the new heating system. Sunday July 14 - Holy Communion starts at 10.30am and refreshments will be served after the service. Everyone is welcome. Rev Sue Armstrong will be licensed on Monday September 23 at 7pm in Rotherham Minster by the Bishop of Doncaster as an Associate Vicar of Rotherham Minster and St Paul’s, Masbrough.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday, July 7, was the fourteenth Sunday of the year. Masses were celebrated for Katherine Zammit, People of the Parish, Gordon Horst, Peter Williams [LD], Vera Bannon – 100th birthday anniversary, Norah and John Senior, Ann Cox [LD] and Debbie [LD]. Bethlehem Care and Hospice Trust - if any parishioner is interested in becoming more involved with the Catholic charity please contact Siobhan Doran on Siobhan.doran@bcandht.org. Expressions of interest in becoming a trustee, especially from those with expertise in healthcare, finance or fundraising would be most welcome.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

Email rboothrodgers@gmail.com

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers have been out and about again, carrying out litter picks in a number of areas, including Laburnum Road. The volunteers do a fantastic job each week, keeping the local community clean and tidy. If you have some spare time and would like to help the group, please contact them via their Facebook page.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT BRIEFINGS: A number of community engagement briefings have taken place recently in Mexborough, including one in the Indoor Market and one in Mexborough Library, both last week. The sessions are designed to provide initial Mexborough Masterplan/Levelling Up consultations for local residents to get involved with and give their feedback on the proposed plans for Mexborough. Another session is taking place on Thursday July 11 from 11am-7pm in the main hall at Mexborough Business Centre, and a further session is in the pipeline for July 26 at Mexborough Montagu Hospital. For residents who are unable to attend the community engagement sessions, a survey can be completed by following the link https://forms.office.com/e/0x0iKvwv4y. Questions can also be emailed to TransportationUnit@doncaster.gov.uk.

MEXBOROUGH FAMILY HUB: Local families with children aged two and upwards who may be suffering from problems sleeping are being encouraged to contact Mexborough Family Hub to register their interest for a Sleep Tight Workshop. The workshop includes support and advice on a number of topics, including understanding sleep cycles, common sleep issues and strategies to manage them, establishing routines, keeping sleep diaries, and environments. For more information and to register your interest, contact Mexborough Family Hub on 01302 736869 or visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/familyhubs.

SWINTON BEER FESTIVAL: The Beer Festival got off to a great start last Thursday, with the Mayor of Rotherham pulling the first pint of the festival with Father Chris. The festival served some fantastic beers, including cask beers from Acorn Brewery, Chantry Brewery, Gorilla Brewing and Woodland Brewing Co, to name but a few. There were also keg beers from Bristol Beer Factory, Destruction is Brewing and Deya, along with Father Chris’ bar, with a good selection of gin, rum, wine and low and no alcohol drinks. Friday also proved very popular as was Saturday, with the local community really getting behind the event, whether that was as part of the organising committee, as a sponsor, a helper, part of the entertainment or a visitor. Well done to all involved.

THIRTY YEARS CELEBRATION: Congratulations to Father Chris Barley of St Margaret’s Parish Church in Swinton, who last week celebrated 30 years since his ordination as a priest, with the last 23 years serving the community of Swinton as the vicar of St Margaret’s. Fr Barley is a much loved part of the community of Swinton and local residents have been quick to send their congratulations on such a wonderful milestone.

SUMMER CAMPS: The current school year is nearing the end, and so lots of local parents will be thinking about how to keep their children happy and active in the forthcoming summer holidays. With this in mind, Positive Impact Sports is again running a Summer Camp at Brookfield Junior Academy in Swinton. The Summer Camp is suitable for children aged 5-12 years and will include lots to keep the kids active and interested, including sporting activities, arts and crafts, nutrition workshops, Nerf wars and mini bikers. The camp will run for three weeks during the summer: Week One - Monday August 12-Thursday August 15; Week Two - Monday August 19-Thursday August 22; Week Three - Tuesday August 27-Thursday August 29, and the times will be 10am-2pm each day. Places are £10 per day, or free to eligible children with a HAF code. For more information, telephone 07399621444 or email positiveimpactsports@hotmail.com. Footballerz will be running summer camps at Swinton Queen Primary School during the school holidays. The camps will include sports and physical activities for children and young people, giving them the opportunity to learn new skills. Sessions will run from Monday to Thursday each week during the holidays, starting on Monday July 29, 10am-2pm. Funded and paid for places are available. For more information and to book a place, either telephone 07734928414 or email footballerz2022@gmail.com. Further information can be found by either visiting the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/footballerzltd/ or the website https://www.footballerzltd.com.

DONCASTER CENTRAL NEIGHBOURHOOD POLICING TEAM: Last week, officers from the team carried out a number of raids on properties, recovering over 600 cannabis plants as a result, with an estimated value of over £600,000. The raids resulted in the arrests and charging of two people for the production of Class B drugs.

RAVENFIELD

RAVENFIELD OLD PEOPLE’S SOCIAL FUND: Contact Geoff on 547167 or 07724874304 or Christine on 07387698971.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email jillrhodes57@hotmail.com

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email parkgate@salvationarmy.org.uk or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The morning service held on Sunday July 7 was led by Rev Louise Makin and included Holy Communion. Tea and coffee was served at the close of the service. Regarding the foodbank collection, all items will be gratefully received. The Prayer Group met on Tuesday July 9 at 10.30am. The Chit Chat Cafe was open for drinks and refreshments. The morning service on Sunday July 14 will be led by the stewards. Everyone welcome to any activity or service, all are held in the High Street Centre.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: The next meeting of the group is on Saturday July 13 at the High Street Centre, starting at 2.30pm. Old postcard expert David Fordham will give an illustrated presentation on A History of Old Local Picture Postcards that will include a nostalgic ‘journey’ from Rotherham to Mexborough shown through a series of old postcard images, some of which are rarely seen. It promises to be a really fascinating afternoon. Entrance is £1 for members and £2 for others. As usual, the presentation will be followed by free refreshments and plenty of lively, local chat.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group joined up with members of the Wath, West Melton and Brampton Litter Pickers last week to carry out a litter pick of the local area. The groups litter picked on Blackamoor Road, the bottom of Wentworth Road and Warren Vale, filling 31 bags with rubbish, as well as reporting a number of fly-tipping incidents, including one on Wentworth Road.

SUMMER CAMPS: Nova City will be holding children’s activity sessions during the school holidays at their premises in Unit 1 on Barbot Hall Industrial Estate on most dates throughout August, from 10am-2pm. The sessions are suitable for children aged 5-16 years and will give them the opportunity to work on their parkour skills. Funded and paid places are available and lunch and refreshments are available at the summer camps. For more information and to book a place for your child/children, either telephone 01709 801261 or email novacitycentre@gmail.com. Activate will be holding holiday camps, suitable for children aged 5-16 years at the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh. The sessions will take place from Monday July 29 to Thursday August 1, from Monday August 5 to Thursday August 8, from Monday August 12 to Thursday August 15, and from Monday August 19 to Thursday August 22. Each session will run from 10am-2pm and will include sports activities, crafts and a trip to Nova City each Tuesday. Funded and paid places are available. For more information and to book a place, either telephone 01709 719478 or email activate@hscrawmarsh.org. POPs Outdoor Adventure will be running summer camps in Rosehill Park in Rawmarsh during the summer holidays. The camps are suitable for children aged 1-11 years and will include themed events, foods of the world, outdoor adventures and healthy cooking. Sessions will take place from 10am-3pm on Friday July 26, Monday July 29 to Friday August 2, Monday August 5 to Friday August 9, and Monday August 12 to Friday August 16. Funded and paid for places are available. For more information and to book a place, either telephone 01709 527023 or email info@popsoutdooradventure.co.uk. More information can also be found at the website www.popsoutdooradventure.co.uk.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email jillrhodes57@hotmail.com

WATH WOMEN'S INSTITUTE: Members meet on the third Wednesday of the month in St James Hall at 7.30pm. Contact S Blease on 01709 761475 or email sue.blease@hotmail.co.uk.

WENTWORTH

WITNESSES SOUGHT: South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed a fatal collision in Wentworth. On the morning of Tuesday July 2, a motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle were involved in a collision on Hoober Lane, in which the rider of the motorcycle sadly died. The police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to contact them by either telephoning 101 and quoting incident number 208 of 2 July 2024 or via the link https://orlo.uk/DO6pi.

WENTWORTH HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: On Sunday July 14, an All Age Worship will be held at 10.45am. The day will also be Sea Sunday when prayers will be said for those who work at sea, with a collection being held at the All Age Worship. Thank you to everyone who helped make the recent garden party a huge success - £2,400 was raised through the event, which will go towards the mission and ministry of the church.

WENTWORTH VILLAGE SHOP: The shop has a new telephone number - 01709 437110 - which can be used for general enquiries and to place orders ahead of time.

SCHOOL SUMMER CAMP: Wentworth Woodhouse will be running a summer camp during the school summer holidays, suitable for children aged 8-11 years. The camp will involve children learning the skills needed to make films in a fun environment, with the opportunity of starring in their own film. The sessions will take place from 9.30am-2pm on Monday July 29 to Thursday August 1 and on Monday August 5 to Thursday August 8, and both funded and paid for places are available. For more information and to book a place, either telephone 01226 351161 or email info@wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk. Further information can also be found at the website https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/.

HARLEY VILLAGE GALA: The gala will take place in Harley on Sunday July 14, and will include entertainment, food, stalls, plus much more.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email vixenandcubs@yahoo.co.uk

WHISTON SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024: Well, this year’s festival has come and gone, and we hope everyone enjoyed themselves - from what I observed, a good time was had by all. For once, the weather was reasonably kind to us, with just a sharp ​​​​​​​shower early afternoon and a bit of wind. Thanks must go to Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club and Helen and Rebekah of the Event Foundry for all their hard work in arranging the event. Thank you also to the many stallholders who came to support us, the music acts including the three brass bands, the children’s entertainers, the people, including cricket cClub members, who kept us ‘fed and watered’ throughout the day, ​​​​​​​and Community Transport who ferried people (including me) up and down the hill. We must also thank Whiston Parish Church who supported the event by serving hot drinks and home-made cakes, and the ​​​​​​​young people from Whiston Youth Club who gave up their valuable time on a Saturday afternoon to act as volunteers. Most importantly, we thank everyone who attended - because that’s who we do it for each year. On a personal level, I would like to thank everyone for their generosity in contributing to my collection for ​​​​​​​Kidney Research UK - from talking to you all you know what it means to me to be able to support them in their valuable research. The only downside was that the date happened to coincide with a certain football match and a concert in Clifton Park, which meant that numbers dwindled later in the day - but, at the time of arranging the festival, ​​​​​​​who knew? I’m sure that all those who stayed for the evening will have enjoyed what was on offer in Whiston. Here’s to next year - with our Christmas lights switch-on in-between. See you there.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place next Monday, July 15 at 6.30pm. If you have any matters you wish to raise with us, the first 15 minutes of every meeting is for public speaking, so you are more than welcome to come along to talk to us. Agenda items for the July meeting include: report of the Responsible Financial Officer including monthly accounts and budget monitoring; Youth Club update; update on possible resurrection of the Community Hub/Cafe; de-brief on Whiston Summer Festival; Christmas Lights Switch-on; biodiversity duty and potential measures for consideration; advice from Drainage Adviser following response from RMBC Drainage Team; staging of future events in Parish Hall; feedback on representations to Environment Agency and RMBC regarding wooden bridge over Whiston Brook’ ward councillor report; Remembrance Sunday preparations; and state of weeds and growth of Himalayan Balsam within the parish.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION - PROPOSED ELECTRICITY SUB-STATION NEAR LONG LANE: Just a reminder that if you wish to attend one of the public consultation meetings arranged by the National Grid in relation to the proposed Brinsworth to High Marnham electricity sub-station to be sited close to Long Lane, they are scheduled to take place as follows – Wednesday July 10 between 12.30pm-5.30pm at Whiston Parish Hall, Well Lane, Rotherham, S60 4HX, or Thursday July 11 between 2pm-7pm at The Centre, Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, S60 5BU.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Saturday July 6 the church was open to visitors, when refreshments and homemade cakes and biscuits were served. It was lovely to welcome so many visitors to the church. The displays from local schools and church-related groups showed the breadth of activities available to young people in Whiston. The monies raised will go towards the Children and Young People’s Work Fund - thank you to all who came. On Sunday morning, at 9.45am, Rev Sue Davies presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist for the Sixth Sunday after Trinity, assisted by Patrick White, reader. Joan Russell and Colette White welcomed parishioners into church. Margaret Tupling read the New Testament lesson and Val Dunsford led the intercessions. Alan Bradbury and Patrick were Communion assistants. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for the singing of three hymns and sang an anthem – Lead me Lord by Blackwell - during Communion. Refreshments after the service were served by Jan and John Sparrow. At 4pm the service Refresh@4 was held outdoors, as the weather was kind to us, and was led by Lucy Luckock, Centenary Project and children’s and families’ worker. Everyone enjoyed their picnic and the games and fun activities for all ages afterwards. There will not be a Refresh@4 service in August. Little Fishes had a lovely session on Monday between 9.30am and 11am in the Parish Hall and they are ​​​​​​​looking forward to coming to church next Monday. The Nourish group had their monthly meeting on Monday evening in the church grounds. On Tuesday evening there was a meeting of the PCC (Parochial Church Council). On Wednesday at 10.30am Rev Justine Smith presided at the service of Holy Communion - there were refreshments and a time of fellowship afterwards. Next Sunday, Trinity 7, the Parish Eucharist and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am and on July 21, our Patronal Festival, the Parish Eucharist will be at 9.45am and at 6pm there will be a Festal Choral Evensong. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email whistonweddings@gmail.com and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email whistonbaptisms@gmail.com. For information regarding ​​​​​​​children and young people activities please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201 or reader Patrick White 01709 370069 or 07740 941921 or leave a message on church number 01709 364430. Email whistonparishchurch@gmail.com. See also the church website at www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning’s service was led by Brian Harvard and Mavis Morgan. Also taking part in the service were Irene Benson, Peter Frost, Anne Miller and David Sykes. The organist was David Bingham, and Emily Irving played the harp.The evening service was conducted by Rev Jenny Park. The organist was David Pinder and the bible readers were Elizabeth and Robert Hambrey. On Tuesday at 12 noon, the Chapel Crafters met. Community coffee morning was on Thursday from 10am to 11.30am. This was followed by Vintage Messy Church.The service next Sunday, July 14, will be led by John Cook. All are welcome to join us at any service or activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Rev Jenny Park who preached on the theme of Jesus returning to his home area to preach and sending out the disciples to proclaim the message of Good News. This was followed by Family Fun service where parents, children and the congregation shared a meal and the children enjoyed craft activities afterwards. Our service next week will be led by Jonathan Hood and, weather permitting, will be held outside. Our Summer Garden Party will be held on Saturday July 13 from 10am-12 noon. Come along to enjoy stalls selling plants, cakes, books, bric-a-brac, and tombola, and there will be hot bacon sandwiches together with hot and cold drinks.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: What a week! When we first heard about the date of the General Election we were disappointed that we could not hold Youth Club as normal, but fear not - we swung into action to ensure we could provide activities ​​​​​​​for both groups. On Thursday, we decided to hold our summer treat for our Junior Group and this was a private hire session at Big Apple Play Area. The young people listened to our safety briefing and then ran off to charge around the soft play. (So did the staff! Two out of four staff ending the night injured - we are just big kids at heart!). Two hours passed in no time at all, as there were slides, planets, soft play challenges and, of course, many games of Tig. The young people behaved excellently and everyone had an amazing time, with lots of smiling (and tired) faces at the end of the evening and some lovely comments from parents. As we couldn’t open the Senior Group because of the election, we still had the opportunity to volunteer at the Whiston Summer Festival at the Cricket Club. It’s not very often that teenagers volunteer their Saturday afternoon but seven of our young people turned out to support the event and give something back to their community. Our young people spent the day stewarding, directing, helping the bus turn around and handing our event flyers. They were all very polite and professional and a credit to all young people and Whiston Youth Club of course. The staff team are very proud of all our young people in both the Junior and Senior groups. Only two weeks left until the summer break.

WHISTON J AND I SCHOOL: ​​​​​​​All this week each year group is presenting their learning to their parents in an assembly. We have Pro Strike coming to school today, Thursday July 11, to host a goal shooting fundraiser which we are all really looking forward to. Our Y6 SATS results are due out for our leavers on Wednesday.

11TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIES: The brownies thoroughly enjoyed taking part in a fun football evening when we hired the astroturf at Oakwood High School and invited Rotherham United Community Trust to lead the session. The session included lots of fun football activities and ended with two games. A big thank you to RUCT for leading this ​​​​​​​session.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY - GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston. Just email your full name, contact number and email address to admin@whistonallotmentsociety.co.uk.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15am, All Age Worship at 10.45am and Choral Evensong at 6pm. Rotherham Music Service are performing their Summer Prom Concert in church tonight (Thursday July 11). Doors open at 6.45pm and the concert starts at 7.15pm, and will finish at about 9pm. Tickets are £5.50, payable on the door. Please come and support the talented young musicians of Rotherham.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): At the meeting on July 3 games of bingo were played. Raffle prize winners were Doreen Foster, Jackie Neale, Ann Shaw, Gill Haggie, Helen Hinchcliffe, Alan Wood, Moira Grindlestone, Mary Hoffman and Joy Torr. On July 10, Donna Bell will be coming to entertain us with her singing and the final meeting of WING before the summer break will be on July 17, when a party will be held. Please contact Anne Hudson on 542873 if you require further information on WING activities, or you want to try us out or you would like to join the group in the Autumn. WING is a social group for the elderly or isolated in the Wickersley area, and we also have members from Sunnyside, Flanderwell and Bramley who use the WING community bus to get to our meetings on Wednesday afternoons.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email jillrhodes57@hotmail.com

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday July 13 – coach ramble to Buxton. Wednesday July 17 – a moderate 15 mile Sheffield Round Walk from Endcliffe Park to Limb Valley, Eccleshall, Ladies Spring Chancet and Brincliffe Edge Woods, led by Gill Freer 07443644633, Meet at 10am at Endcliffe Park, Rustlings Road entrance, roadside parking S11 7AB. Saturday July 20 - choice of 2 walks: a 6.5 mile leisurely walk at Aston and Ulley Country Park, led by Janet Huddleston 07951835611, meet at Yellow Lion car park, Aston S26 2EB; second walk is a 5 mile easy walk along the Mineral Trail from Brookhouse to Laughton and Thurcroft, led by Ken Whetter 07803312903, meet at 10am in Travellers Rest pub car park S25 1YA. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

ROTHERHAM LIBRARIES: Host regular weekly activities across the borough such as Lego clubs, Rhymetimes, computer classes, knit and natter groups, advice sessions, craft sessions, readers groups, and local history groups. For more information, follow Rotherham Libraries on Facebook.

CALLING YOUNG PERFORMERS: Rotherham Theatres are looking for young dancers to form their junior ensemble for a magical family pantomime, Robin Hood. This year they are also looking for young performers to play Peter and Penny in the Robin Hood cast. Auditions are being held on Saturday July 20, at Rotherham Civic Theatre and will start at 10am, with registration at 9.30am. Auditions are open to all children aged 9 to 16 years who are in school years 4 to 11 during the production. More information and how to apply to audition can be found on the link https://www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk/junior-ensemble-auditions/.

NELSON’S CUB CLUB - POP: Join Little Nelson and his Lion family at Clifton Park Museum, Clifton Lane, to explore objects from the museum’s collections and engage with them through stories, songs, and play. Nelson loves bubbles – do you? Join Nelson and family to learn about things that pop. We might get a bit messy this session so please come in old clothes - July 17 between 10am and 2pm. Nelson's Cub Club is for young children between 1 and 4 years and their families. There is space to park your buggies. All sessions are free and include a drink and small snack; however, the session numbers are extremely limited, and will operate on a first come first served basis.

UPLIFT: Has returned to Rotherham and is here until Saturday July 27, between 11am and 4.30pm. It is transforming the town centre into an urban playground with a variety of amazing activities including a pop-up skate park, roller-skating rink, parkour, dance, live music, workshops, makers’ market, and more. Once again this year, the council are working with The House Skate Park, Roller Girl Gang, Rotherham BMX, Waller BMX and welcoming Nova City to the event for the first time. UPLIFT is brought to you by Rotherham Council, Flux Rotherham, Children’s Capital of Culture, and Rotherham Music Hub. This is a popular free event for young people which includes a live music stage with a programme of brilliant performances, creative workshops, Young Makers’ Market, contemporary dance company SAY with their show The Album: Skool Edition, and Rotherham United Community Trust will be there too.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: A captivating poetry open mic night featuring guest poet Ray Hearne, a South Yorkshire-based singer and songwriter. This event welcomes all abilities, and we hope everyone feels comfortable enough to share. Spaces to perform are limited so please book as soon as possible by emailing katie.matthews@fluxrotherham.org.uk. There will be a small number of spaces for people who decide they want to perform on the night - please see a member of staff as you arrive to let them know. These spaces are first come, first served. This event is taking place at Grimm & Co in their new building on Ship Hill in Rotherham. General admission tickets are pay as you feel - £5/£3/free tickets available, choose whichever selection you are comfortable with.

MARVELLOUS MAKERS: Rotherham libraries and neighbourhood hubs are participating in the Marvellous Makers Summer Reading Challenge with free family-friendly activities from last Saturday, July 6. Over the summer children aged from 4 to 11 years can visit any Rotherham library and neighbourhood hub to join the Marvellous Makers Summer Reading Challenge to use their imaginations through the power of reading and creative expression. Working in partnership with public libraries and the leading arts charity Create, this year’s challenge celebrates children’s creativity and storytelling abilities. Children will be encouraged to explore new books while taking part in free activities from arts and crafts, music, dance, and more. By reading books and collecting incentives at any Rotherham library and neighbourhood hub, young readers are able to foster their creative thinking skills over the summer break. To take part children simply need to visit a library to sign up for free and receive their Marvellous Makers pack. Participants can then set a personal reading goal for the summer; borrow and read books, eBooks and audiobooks of their choice; collect special incentives from the library each time they finish a book; and receive a certificate for reaching their Challenge goal. Alternatively, if they prefer, children can take part in the challenge online by visiting summerreadingchallenge.org.uk. To celebrate those who complete the Challenge, a celebration ceremony will take place on Sunday October 20 at Magna Science and Adventure Centre. Those completing the challenge will get free admission to explore the wonders of science and technology in 4 pavilions – Air, Earth, Fire and Water, with over 100 interactive exhibits facilitating learning through investigation and play. The Summer Reading Challenge aims to prevent the ‘summer dip’ learning loss many children experience over the holidays when they aren’t in school. With the support of our libraries it is providing a free, fun way to keep young minds active. In 2023, over 685,000 children across the UK participated.

NEW EXHIBITION: On Saturday July 20, Clifton Park Museum will launch their new exhibition Our Habitats, Our Home. The museum’s beloved brown bear Marco is back to explore the past, present, and future of Rotherham’s habitats. Nature lovers can discover animals from the huge natural history collection and much more in this family-friendly exhibition. A variety of activities and workshops will be taking place to celebrate this exhibition over the summer. On Tuesday July 23 family-friendly activities will be taking place which creatively explore how we can protect our environment for the future and on Wednesday July 31 there will be a storytelling session exploring Marco’s story with professional story makers and children’s touring theatre company Tell Tale Hearts - more information on the link https://www.telltalehearts.co.uk/. The exhibition and workshops are open to all and free to attend.

