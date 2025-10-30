This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

NEW CORRESPONDENT: We are looking for a new District correspondent to cover this area. If you are interested in finding out more, send your details to [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at Bill Chafer YC and he Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays from 5pm-7pm, catering or 8-14 yrs old. There is a tuck shop, sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

CHRISTMAS ILLUMINATIONS: Will be switched on, on 14th November, across the village.

BRINSWORTH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BAND: Friday 7 th November – the South Yorkshire Police Band will be performing “Last night of the Proms Remembrance Concert” from 7.30pm at The Centre. This is a ticketed event, to find out more contact The Centre on: 01709 916890 (option 2) or book via the band website: www.sypmusic.info.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: There will be a Remembrance Service on Sunday 9 th November. The event will start with a short service at The Centre at 10.15am, followed by a service at the Cenotaph with a 2-minute silence at 11am. Everyone is then invited back to The Centre to have

refreshments and cakes.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simply passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm BINGO! (Over 18’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group, 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm – Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am & 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael was out in the ward last week, visiting sites in East Herringthorpe and Dalton with representatives from the Yorkshire Sports Foundation to identify potential sites to support community sports and exercise activities. Michael also supported a number of regular activities in the ward, including the Community Pantry, which will hopefully have their van repaired and back on the road soon due to the amazing generosity of local businesses, and individuals, including one local family who donated £100 to the cause. Last week, Michael received a response from Yorkshire Water regarding ongoing problems with a water leak on Arran Hill stating that works to rectify the issue have been planned for this week. The letter also stated that the planned repair works had previously been delayed due to permit restrictions. Along with holding his regular councillor advice surgeries, Michael has also been promoting the online consultation for the proposed refresh of the Bill Winder Children's playground, which can be found by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/investment-bill-winder-children%E2%80%99s-playground-thrybergh; the closing date is October 31. Michael recently attended the launch of the Royal British Legion poppy appeal in Rotherham Market, and has also been asked to be on the panel for the Interfaith Event that will take place on Wednesday November 12 from 2-5.35pm at AESSEAL New York Stadium. For more information about the event, email [email protected]. Students from Thrybergh Academy held their sponsored walk last week, which Michael helped to marshall; the event involved walking 10 miles and supported the charity, Young Lives Vs Cancer.

OPERATION LINUS: The group make quilts for children and are currently holding sessions before Christmas at St. Leonard's Church in Thrybergh. The sessions are open for anyone to come along and help or to donate fabric etc to help with the quilts, and will take place on Tuesdays on November 4 and 18 and December 2 from 12-4pm, and on Saturdays on November 22 and December 6 from 10am-4pm.

TABLE TOP SALE: St. Leonard's Church in Thrybergh will be holding a table top sale on Saturday November 1 from 11am-1pm. The sale will include vintage clothes, bric a brac, crafts, jewellery, household items and more. This is a great opportunity to get some good bargains before Christmas and everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MILITARY COMMUNITY VETERANS CENTRE (MCVC): The group holds a drop in session every Tuesday and Friday from 10am-12noon at Silverwood Miners Welfare and Resource Centre on Doncaster Road in Dalton. The session provides support and friendship to ex service personnel and their families.

POSTAL VOTING: The rules surrounding postal voting have now changed, which means that anyone who has registered for a postal vote now has to re-apply every three years. Rotherham Council will be in touch with those who need to re-apply before January 31 2026. For more information, visit https://f.mtr.cool/xewmzylwqz.

MURAL ARTISTS: Flux Rotherham and Rotherham Parks and Countryside are looking for an experienced mural artist for an artwork at Thrybergh Country Park. This will be a large scale piece and the artist will both design and deliver the artwork, which should reflect both the nature and the wildlife of the park. For more information, visit https://fluxrotherham.org.uk/thrybergh-mural-artist-opportunity/. The deadline for applicants is midnight on Sunday November 2.

PARISH COUNCIL VACANCIES: Are you interested in your community? Thrybergh Parish Council has vacancies for parish councillors and would very much like to meet you to discuss becoming a parish councillor for Thrybergh. Please contact the clerk on 07455 897038 or email [email protected] for further details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PYJAMA APPEAL: The Brecks Community Hub is hosting a donation box for the Children's Hospital Pyjama Appeal and there's still plenty of time to get involved with the appeal. Just bring in a new pair of pyjamas for children aged from newborn to 18 years old and drop them off at the Hub. The donations are then distributed to local hospitals, hospices and women's refuges. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Children's Hospital Pyjamas.

ROTHERHAM CREMATORIUM: A new Sundown Natural Burial Area has been established at the Rotherham Crematorium and Cemeteries in East Herringthorpe. The area is set within a peaceful woodland and provides the opportunity for a more natural burial, with no headstones and the option to plant wildflowers or bulbs. For those researching their heritage and wanting to find the graves of their ancestors, or those wanting to find the graves of their loved ones, staff at the crematorium can help with the search. For more information on this and the Sundown Natural Burial Area, either telephone 01709 850344 or email [email protected]. Rotherham Crematorium also has a Flower Room, offering a peaceful environment for people to place flowers and honour their loved ones . The Flower Room is wheelchair accessible, has vases and water facilities and can be found behind the Chapel.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: The meetings will restart at the Crown next Monday at 5pm. All welcome. The November and December meetings will have no agenda and no talks – they are both social events and probably plenty of reminiscing! Thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Our groundsmen will be working on our green to scarify, hollow tine, seed and top dress. The green will be closed for a few weeks to give it a rest. For the next few weeks the Round Robin will be played on Barkers Park green. Sunday October 19 - 21up Alan Goddard and John Byers, Maureen Taylor and Dot Payne. Monday October 20 - 21up Chris Mason and Michael Cilenti, Peter Greenwood and Les Bell. Wednesday October 22 - 21up triple, John Byers, Mick Cilenti and Dot Payne. Thursday October 23 - Round Robin winners, Sue Hammerten, John Burton and Pat Holroyd. Saturday October 25 - 21up Adrian Harris and Colin Crossland, Alan Goddard and Derek Evans, Adele Pearson and Martyn Heap. Sunday October 26 - 21up doubles, Mick Lloyd and Joe Guest, Adrian Harris and John Byers. Monday October 27 - 21up doubles, Dot Payne and Adrian Harris, Maureen Taylor and Jim Lloyd.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: Our volunteer morning is every Tuesday, We meet at the pavilion from 9.00am. Please come and help us maintain the standard of our green flag park. Everybody will be made welcome. The Next FGPS meeting is in the pavilion at 2.00pm on Wednesday November 19.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: The service last Sunday was the all age 'All In' service, suitable for people of all ages and all stages of worship. The children's groups ran as usual and refreshments were served afterwards. 'Tommys' Tots' playgroup will return after half term next week on Tuesday from 1.30-3pm. The group is suitable for children aged up to four years old and their parents/guardians and includes toys, games, crafts, snacks and Bible story time.

COLLAPSED SEWER: A diversion is currently in place until November 2 in the village due to a collapsed sewer. Victoria Street is closed to allow repair works on the sewer by Yorkshire Water, and Northern Powergrid will also be conducting works at the same time so as not to cause further inconvenience at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY CARE: Local residents are being asked to help to keep our community clean and tidy by reporting any incidences of fly-tipping, graffiti, dog fouling, potholes and overflowing bins to Rotherham Council, by either emailing [email protected] or by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/52/steet-care-and-cleaning.

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Well done to Year 3, who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 98.6% attendance; the whole school attendance was 95.9%, above the school's target of 95%. The school is signed up to 'Easyfundraising' which involves parents/guardians downloading the app and registering. When items are then purchased from the 8000 plus retailers who are part of the initiative, including Tesco, Amazon and Argos, the retailers then donate part of the amount spent to the fundraising cause, at no cost to the buyer. For more information, visit https://www.easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/st-thomas-primary-academy-kilnhurst. Parents/guardians are reminded that the link to complete the online consent form for the flu vaccinations in school will close on November 21. Donations are welcome for the Christmas Fayre, which is planned for the end of November, including gift sets, toiletries, buns and cakes, sweets and chocolates, bric a brac, books, and stuffed toys. Students from Year 5 and 6 recently had a Teams call with Lord Bruce of Bannachie to ask questions about being a member of the House of Lords. Questions the children asked included where are you from?, have you met the Prime Minister? and do you earn a lot of money? As it is an inset day on Monday November 3, the children will return from the Autumn break on Tuesday November 4.

ANDYS MAN CLUB ROTHERHAM: Andys Man Club provides mental health support for men aged 18 plus, who can visit one of the groups in Rotherham to just either listen if they don't want to talk, or talk to other like minded men and access help and support in a safe environment. The club local to Kilnhurst is held in Swinton at Swinton Civic Hall on Station Street on Monday nights, excluding bank holidays, at 7pm and is free to attend, with no referral needed, just turn up.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: You’re welcome! 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST THOMAS CHURCH: PETER STREET, KIMBERWORTH. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-Age service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times: - Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, Experienced and Beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com. 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s, Every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: In the month of September, 192 bags of litter were filled. The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Equipment is provided.

GRANGE PARK GOLF CLUB: Upcoming Events at The Grange Park Golf Club. The Grange Park Golf Club is buzzing with exciting events this season and warmly invites members of the local community to join in the fun. Here’s what’s coming up:  Paint-a-Pot Workshop – Get creative with ceramics. Tuesday 28th October 6- 8pm;  Winter Edition G.O.L.F. Night (Gathering of Local Friends) – Sip and shop evening – Wednesday 26 th November 6 – 10 pm;  Christmas Market – Festive fun for the whole family – Saturday 6 th December – 10 am to 4 pm. Buy your Christmas tree, meet Santa on his sleigh, snap a photo in the snow globe, and browse a variety of seasonal stalls. To book your spot, visit the What’s On section of The Grange Park Golf Club website. Golf Memberships Available. Explore our range of full, flexi, and corporate golf membership packages. For more information, call 01709 919991.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: That time again folks! Cash prize bingo every Friday at St Thomas’s Community Hall from 12 noon to 3pm, Light refreshments available. Organised events, day trips, and much more. Craft fayre tables available £10 each for Saturday 1st November 12 till 4pm. Please dm Pauline Fairbrother OR TEXT 07947090607 to reserve your table.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. No-one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if needed. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Baptism conducted by Lynn Broadhead when Baraka Wakaba was baptised. Community activities have continued in the hall during the week. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. This is followed at 2pm by the sixth of the current series of Bible group discussions. Next Sunday at 10.30am there will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). Next meeting 3 rd November at 3.30 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: ​​​​​​​Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising}. Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café ​​​​​​​(Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon & Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and​​​​​​​estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and ​​​​​​​problems in the area. Next meeting 21 st January at 2 pm.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 22nd October, the group walked down Old Wortley Road to Winterhill School. From there we walked up Little Common Lane before turning left and walking across Blackburn Moor Plantation to Richmond Park Avenue. At the end of the road we crossed over to Kimberworth Church and made our way over to Kimberworth Park Road and back to church for refreshments, stopping on the way to ​​​​​​​admire a garden that was superbly decorated for Halloween. ​​​​​​​Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 6 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along ​​​​​​​with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: That time again folks! Cash prize bingo every Friday at St Thomas’s Community Hall from 12 noon to 3pm, Light refreshments available. Organised events, day trips, and much more. Craft fayre tables available £10 each for Saturday 1st November 12 till 4pm. Please dm ​​​​​​​Pauline Fairbrother OR TEXT 07947090607 to reserve your table.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: In the month of September, 192 bags of litter were filled. The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please ​​​​​​​check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Equipment is provided.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meets 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. No-one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if needed. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We finished the summer season with a tournament for local community groups. Unfortunately, summer didn’t join in so we got wet. But lots of tea/coffee was drunk and lots of nice food eaten. Thanks to all visitors and club members. We bowl through the winter so, if you fancy a go, contact me on ​​​​​​​[email protected] or Dave on 07837 460152.

GRANGE PARK GOLF CLUB: Upcoming Events at The Grange Park Golf Club. The Grange Park Golf Club is buzzing with exciting events this season and warmly invites members of the local community to join in the fun. Here’s what’s coming up: ​​​​​​​ Paint-a-Pot Workshop – Get creative with ceramics. Tuesday 28th October 6-8pm;  Winter Edition G.O.L.F. Night (Gathering of Local Friends) – Sip and shop evening – Wednesday 26 th November 6 – 10 pm;  Christmas Market – Festive fun for the whole family – Saturday 6 th December – 10 am to 4 pm. Buy your Christmas tree, meet Santa on his sleigh, snap a photo in the snow globe, and browse a variety of seasonal stalls. To book your spot, visit the What’s On section of The Grange Park Golf Club ​​​​​​​website. ​​​​​​​Golf Memberships Available. Explore our range of full, flexi, and corporate golf membership packages. For more information, call 01709 919991.​​​​​​​

MALTBY

MALTBY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: November 22 - it is a free event that will be held at Edward Dunn Memorial Hall, Maltby, S66 7NQ from 1pm to 5pm. There will a Santa’s Grotto, rides, face painting, costume characters, and entertainment. As well as this there will be a Christmas Market at the Slip across the road. The lights will be switched on at 4:45pm.

MASBROUGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 26th of October Mass was at 10-30am, it was led by the Rev Justine Smith who read the Gospel and also did the sermon. Her servers where Peter Stribley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments after the service where served by David Matthews and Cynthia Stribley, enjoyed by all, as a cake was provided for our newly confirmed members after their first Communion. Small groups meetings have now ended until further notice. Next sunday the 2nd of November Mass is at 10-30 am, also on Monday the 3rd of November a service for All Souls will take place at 7-30 at St Paul’s church, everyone welcome at both services.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 26th October was the 30th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses were celebrated for the private intention T.F. Michael Tooley, Neva Maria Gonzalez, special intention R.A., Les Richardson [LD], intentions of V.H., thanksgiving T.F. And Jeremy Healey. Fr John will bless the graves in the churchyard after midday Mass on Saturday 1st November. NOVEMBER DEAD LIST – Masses are said throughout the year for the deceased of the parish whose names are listed in the Mortuary Book on the Lady Altar. If you would like to request a Mass and make a donation in memory of a departed loved one, please place it in an envelope marked ‘November Dead List’ and hand it to Fr John. Please also note down your own name as the person requesting the intention. All donations support the Cape Flats Fund. If you would like to make any additions to the list, please also note down the details and hand them to Fr. John. (Envelopes containing Mass requests and names for the list may also be placed in the Offertory Box. Advent Afternoon of Recollection - Join Bishop Ralph for an Afternoon of Recollection on the eve of Advent Saturday 29th November, 2.30-5.30 pm at the Hallam Pastoral Centre. Further details from the Formation and Mission team 0114 256. Did you know that nearly three years ago the Hallam Bridge was launched? A copy is emailed to every parish in the diocese each month. If you would like to subscribe to receive it directly into your inbox and share it with your family and friends, you can do so using link https://hallam-diocese.com/bridge/. You might also like to keep the diocese up to date with what’s going on in our parish by emailing articles to communications@hallam-diocese.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

WATER LEAKS: There have been a number of water leaks in Swinton over the last couple of years, causing damage to areas and inconvenience to local residents. The most recent of these leaks is currently on Thomas Street, which has been an ongoing problem for the last five weeks. With this in mind, local ward councillors for both Swinton and Kilnhurst have written to Yorkshire Water to request a sustainable investment plan for the water infrastructure in the area.

MENTAL HEALTH GROUPS: Swinton Lock Activity Centre runs a number of groups for adults, including two mental health groups, Men In Sheds and Swinton Sheds. Men In Sheds is a male only group which takes place every Friday from 3-7pm and every Sunday from 2pm, and Swinton Sheds is a mixed gender group which takes place every Wednesday from 3pm. The groups are a great way of meeting new people and learning new skills and are open to adults aged 18 years plus. For more information, either telephone 01709 578778 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWINTON AND KILNHURST COMMUNITY FORUM: The forum met last week at Swinton Lock Activity Centre to discuss community matters and events coming up. Volunteers will be meeting in Swinton Precinct on Saturday November 1 at 9.30am to put up poppies and erect Swinton Community Focus Group's white cross display; anyone wishing to help can come along on the day; poppies are now available from the Co-op in Swinton. Due to the support of Strawberry Cottage, who has donated a Christmas Tree, and Swinton Community Focus Group, who will supply the lighting, a Reading Garden Light Switch-On will take place on Monday November 24 at 4.30pm at Swinton Library. Also, due to the support of Constant Security, the Woodman Christmas Tree Switch On will take place on November 25. There are lots of other community events planned during the festive season, including St. Margaret's Christmas Fair on November 22 from 10am-1pm, St. Margaret's Organ Concert on Sunday December 7 at 2pm, St. John's Christmas Fair, and St. John's Christmas Dinner on December 20. The next meeting of the forum will be held on Monday January 26 at 6pm at Swinton Lock Activity Centre.

LIVING ADVENT CALENDAR: One of the ideas from the recent Swinton and Kilnhurst Community Forum meeting was to run a living advent calendar in Swinton, which would entail local businesses and residents being allocated a number between 1-24. They would then deck out one of their windows with a festive display which would include their allocated number. For more information and to get involved, drop local ward councillor, Gina Monk, a message via her Facebook page, Gina Monk - Labour & Co-operative Councillor for Swinton Rockingham.

CHRISTMAS ORGAN CONCERT: St. Margaret's Parish Church in Swinton will be holding a Christmas Organ Concert on Sunday December 7 at 2pm. Chris, the church organist, will be playing festive organ music, along with a Christmas carol singalong, with mince pies and hot drinks served during the interval. Tickets are available to buy from the church at a cost £5, with all monies raised going towards the purchasing of a new piano for the new Swinton Community Hall.

ARTISAN FLOWERS: With Remembrance Day not far away, local florist, Artisan Flowers in Swinton, has a selection of wreaths and poppies available to buy, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Royal British Legion, therefore please pay by cash when purchasing if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUPPORT GROUP: A fibromyalgia and chronic pain support group meets on the last Saturday of every month from 10.45-11.45am at Charles Street Community Centre. For more information, email [email protected] or telephone 07716 328856.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!: Local community group, The Spirit of Mexborough, has just celebrated its first birthday. On October 22 2024, the group launched with the aim of bringing community spirit back to Mexborough through events and activities. Events organised by the group over the last 12 months have included the Mad Mex Soap Box Derby, VE Day Celebrations, the Summer Carnival and Wipeout, Balls Out Bingo, Viva Las Mexborough, and Bully 180. All of these have been possible due to the hard work of the volunteers and the amazing support of the local community. Coming up, the group has organised a number of Christmas events, including Tea with Santa, which is now sold out, and a Christmas Market, which will take place on November 28 from 4.30-8pm in the car park of Power X Fitness in Mexborough. The market will include festive stalls, free face painting, food and drink, and a Santa's Sleigh Parade, which will set off from Maple Road in Mexborough at 4.30pm.

COMMUNITY KITCHEN: Every Friday from 12-2pm, a Community Kitchen is open at Mexborough Baptist Church, which includes a freshly cooked hot meal and a drink, plus activities and games. Everyone is welcome and no booking is required.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SALVATION ARMY: On Quarry Street, S62 7DB will be holding their Christmas Fair on Saturday November 15 from 10am until 2pm. There will be lots of different stalls, Santa's Grotto, children's craft tables and refreshments including lunches. Everyone welcome to go along.

ACTIVATE RAWMARSH: At The High Street Centre is a small charity which runs during term time. The group support children from birth to 18 years old, and when they’re ready, there are opportunities for anyone to become a young volunteer. Support doesn’t stop there, care and connection is extended to all parents, grandparents and carers. There is a wide range of groups, and 2 youth clubs - Wednesdays for young people in school Years 7–9 and Thursdays for primary school aged children. Go along and see what’s on offer, make friends, build confidence, and be part of something special. Contact 01709 719478 for more information.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: There was a new Beaver recently - Siena, welcome to the group. Beaver of the Week was Amelia - well done! The Beavers began their autumn work discussing hibernation, what kinds of animals actually hibernate in the winter and the homes they make for themselves. Sue and Peter attended the session and took along their 8 year old tortoise. They told the group how they take care of him, where he lives, the types of foods he eats and how he hibernates from November to March. The Beavers enjoyed this and finished by colouring tortoise pictures and writing about Sue and Peter's visit. The Cubs continued with their Communication Award - they split into pairs, one was blind folded and the other gave instructions on where to turn etc to get to a given point. The Cubs also had chance to look at the tortoise before the end of their session. Scouts were continuing with their Global Award - they had a really good debate on what laws they would like to change if they could regarding climate change. Their session ended with some team games.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The foodbank has received lots of Harvest Festival donations from the local community, including from Rawmarsh Ryecroft Infant School, Rawmarsh Sandhill Primary School, Monkwood Primary School, Rawmarsh Methodist Church, St. Mary's Church, and Piccadilly Swinton Methodist Church. The foodbank relies on the generosity and support of the community to help those in need in the local area. As such, it is still running the Smarties Challenge. This involves filling empty smarties tubes with coins and donating them to the foodbank, and is a good way of joining with friends, family and work colleagues to fill a number of tubes together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOCIAL PRESCRIBING HUB: The hub, situated at Rawmarsh Health Centre on Barbers Avenue, holds a number of groups for the local community to come along to, including an Age Uk coffee morning every Thursday from 10am-12noon. Anyone who may be feeling lonely or isolated is invited to come along and meet new people over a quiz and refreshments. The coffee morning is free to attend and there is no need to book. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 07988638355. An Empowering Men initiative is also running at the hub; for male victims or survivors of domestic abuse, a Peer Support Group takes place on every second and fourth Monday of the month, from 7-9pm.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday at the junction of Mangham Road and Scrooby Lane to carry out a litter pick along Scrooby Lane. Before meeting there, a number of volunteers cleared areas local to them, including Warren Vale and Old Warren Vale, plus parts of Rawmarsh and Swinton. The respective litter picks resulted in over 20 bags being cleared from the areas, plus a number of discarded items, including cannabis growing equipment, a car battery and a large nitrous oxide canister. The group will meet this Friday at 10am in the Fighting Cocks car park.

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT: The Junior Park Run, which takes place in Rosehill Park each Sunday morning, is the only Junior Park Run in Rotherham, and the organisers are looking for volunteers to help marshall the event. The run is open to children aged 4-14 years old and starts at 9am every Sunday. If you have a few spare hours, come along on a Sunday morning and have a chat with the volunteers to see how you could help.

ROTHERHAM NORTH NEIGHBOURHOOD POLICING TEAM: Officers from the team regularly carry out patrols in areas that have a lot of anti-social activity due to off-road bikes. The team is asking local residents to help them tackle the problem by reporting any off-road bike related issues and providing any information they may have about where the bikes are kept and who owns them. To report any such incidents, telephone 101. For anyone wishing to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or by completing an anonymous form online at https://orlo.uk/cwWwz.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

SKATE PARK REVAMP: An exciting opportunity has arisen for the local community to help shape the future of Wath Skate Park. This is part of Rotherham Council’s ongoing commitment to improving outdoor spaces for young people. The council want to hear from the community regarding what you would like to see included in the new design. Whether you're a skater, BMX rider, scooter enthusiast, or simply someone who enjoys spending time at the park - your input will help ensure this investment reflects the wants and needs of our local community. The new skate park will aim to enhance opportunities for wheeled sports by providing a range of features suitable for all skill levels, promote physical activity and outdoor recreation for children, teenagers, and young adults, support learning and progression, with elements designed to challenge and inspire users as they develop their skills and ensure inclusivity, making the space welcoming and accessible to all members of the community. Use the link to find more information and give your comments - Consultation and feedback: Have your say on the revamp of Wath skatepark via https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/xfp/form/1528.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH CHURCH: On Sunday December 7, the church will be holding The York Waits concert at 7.30pm. Tickets will be available to buy from Wentworth Post Office from November.

SCAM WARNING: Residents are warned to be aware of a scam that is currently doing the rounds regarding the Winter Fuel Payments which involves a text asking people to sign up for them. Winter Fuel Payments are automatic with no need to sign up for them. For more information on scams, visit bit.ly/2X31puV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB: Harley Mission Rooms, on Harley Road in Harley, runs a weekly Friday Lunch Club, which includes a meal, with a main course, dessert and hot drink for £6 per person, plus the opportunity to meet up with friends, old and new. Booking is essential, so to book a place telephone 01226 743767 before 6pm each Wednesday.

CAR SECURITY ADVICE: With the darker nights approaching, South Yorkshire Police have issued some simple advice to residents on how to keep your car secure from potentially being stolen. Advice includes parking your car in a well lit area, removing valuables from inside the car, fitting a steering wheel lock, ensuring your car is always locked on leaving it, and keeping car keys safe and away from view in your home. For more information, visit https://orlo.uk/nhFxV.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place on Monday, October 20 at Whiston Parish Hall. An apology had been received from Councillor Cusworth, RMBC Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children and Young People/Neighbourhoods. Jordan Arno, Senior Youth Worker, reported that the Youth Club is approaching half-term break and numbers are really good, particularly in the Senior Youth Club where new members were recruited during the recent outreach exercise. Both Seniors and Juniors had enjoyed a variety of activities and had also given ideas for possible improvements at Cowrakes Park. As in previous years, it is proposed to take a group from the Youth Club on a weekend residential visit to Hagg Farm and financial support of £2,000 from Parish Council was requested and approved. The quotation for provision of six waterproof jackets/hoodies for Youth Club helpers was also agreed. The Clerk then gave a report on the preparations for the Christmas Festival and an update on the recent meeting with the Event Foundry. Most of the arrangements are now in place and Rotherham Round Table have confirmed that they will be happy to assist in the running of Santa’s Grotto. In the absence of a compère for the Event, a suggestion was made that Radio Rother be invited to carry out this role. This was agreed and has since been confirmed. Also it was suggested that a lady from Whiston Hall Care Home who will be 100 years old in January and was a ‘Woman of Steel’ during the war be invited to switch on this year’s Christmas Lights. This suggestion was also agreed and the lady in question has since confirmed that she would be delighted to carry out this task. The Clerk confirmed that the advertising banner for the Christmas Festival would be displayed in the village on the morning of Monday October 27 and the Christmas tree should be in place by November 20. Two members of Parish Council had met recently with the Manager of the Sitwell Arms to raise concerns arising from our Summer Festival, namely loud music from the Sitwell conflicting with music from our own Event and glasses/glass bottles being brought into the Event area. He confirmed that music acts had been booked by the Sitwell for the day of the Christmas Event but we are hopeful that we can work together to prevent a repeat occurrence. The report of the Responsible Financial Officer was then received and approved, including a draft IT policy for the Parish Council. The Clerk then gave an update on other ongoing items including: a) proposed Parish Hall solar panel installation - a number of issues regarding the preferred supplier have now come to light and it was agreed that an alternative supplier be considered. A meeting with a different company has been scheduled for October 27. b) Remembrance Sunday Veterans’ Lunch - all tickets have now been sold and final preparations are under way. Some Parish Councillors will be attending the Lunch and there will be the usual raffle and the bar will be open, but payable c) Himalayan Balsam picking 2026 - a letter had been received from the RMBC Countryside Ranger who has been co-ordinating this initiative to say that he is leaving Rotherham Council. It is hoped that a colleague from within the Countryside Department will take on this role at the relevant time next year. d) Whitestone Net Zero Ltd - the pre-consultation period for this ​​​​​​​company’s proposed Solar Farm development runs until October 28. Walk-in meetings have been taking place recently at various local venues, including Whiston Parish Hall, and a number of Parish Councils have already voiced their comments/objections. Thurcroft Parish Council have asked for our support in requesting a 28-day extension to the consultation period which was agreed, but after lengthy discussion it was also agreed that we would wait until the planning application is submitted and final details are known before submitting our comments/objection e) maintenance of trees within the Parish Pound - a parishioner had requested that maintenance be carried out to these trees which are covered in ivy and a quotation from a tree surgeon was approved for the work to be carried out. Ward Councillors Fisher and Thorp then gave their report, including: a) details of a meeting held recently with Whiston Worrygoose School regarding traffic volumes at school start/finish times and also adverse parking at these times, b) confirmation of the provision of a Christmas tree once again on Worrygoose Roundabout, c) a request had been received for a pedestrian crossing on Pleasley Road and this has been referred to RMBC, d) there has been no further progress regarding painting of approved parking at Whiston allotments or of the disabled bay outside Brookside Pharmacy, but it is understood that these are ‘in the pipeline’ for RMBC to carry out, e) a number of reports have been received regarding the increase in anti-social behaviour, particularly relating to drugs, in the Doles Lane area. Members items were then discussed: a) feedback had been received from the Youth Club with a number of suggestions for improvements at Cowrakes Field but there was nothing definitive. This will be held in abeyance until 2026 when more far reaching discussion can take place, b) ‘White Ribbon’ accreditation update - Councillor Smales presented comprehensive details of the Accreditation Action Plan, designed to protect women/girls against violence and intimidation. Whilst the Council agreed with the ethos of this Plan, implementation is a lengthy process and it was agreed to discuss this at a future meeting, c) Councillor Elliott raised his request for consideration that an area of the land behind the Green be developed as a ‘garden area’. It was agreed that this land belongs to RMBC and therefore permission would need to be sought before any development could take place, d) Further to previous discussion regarding Whitestone Solar Farm, Councillor Reynard presented a full list of all proposed Energy Projects within Rother Valley to enable Councillors to see how many of these would impact our area, e) Councillor Elliott our forward a number of suggestions for local fundraising activities which Parish Council could undertake, but it was agreed that advice would need to be sought on what we are permitted to do. Prior to the close of the meeting, all Councillors were asked to sign an individual Civility and Respect ‘Statement of Assurance’ in accordance with the NALC Code of Conduct. The next meeting will take place on Monday November 17 at 6.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday, the last after Trinity, Rev Dr Louise McInnes presided and preached at the 9.45am Parish Communion assisted by Patrick White, Reader, who also led the intercessions. Parishioners were welcomed into church by Ray Kelly and Colette White. Elizabeth Hacon read the Old Testament lesson. The organist was David Pinder. The choir led the congregation in singing three hymns and sang an anthem during Communion. Alan Bradbury, Assistant Churchwarden, assisted at communion. Starfish Gang met in the lower room with Kathryn Jackson, Lucy and Daniel Luckock as leaders and continued with the story of Joseph who forgave his brothers. Rev Dr Louise presided and gave an address at the Holy Communion service on Wednesday at 10.30am; afterwards there was a time of fellowship and refreshments. Next Sunday, November 2, Parish Communion for All Saints will be at 9.45 am (no Starfish Gang on that day) and Refresh@4, a service for all ages with songs, craft, bible reading and refreshments, will take place at 4.00pm. Little Fishes, Baby and Toddler Group, will restart their weekly session on Monday November 3 in the Parish Hall from 9.30am to 11.00am. There are places available at the moment if you are interested in joining or if you would like more information, please contact Lucy Luckock on the number below. Natter will meet also on November 3 at 10.30am in the Parish Hall. On November 9, Remembrance Sunday, there will be an All age Parade Service at 9.45am followed by an Act of Remembrance at the Lychgate and at 6.00pm there is a Requiem Eucharist with items from Karl Jenkins’ Armed Man sung by the Choir. A date for the diary : The Christmas Tree Festival will take place in church on December 6 this year from 10.30am to 3.00pm. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge: Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning’s service was organised and led by Elizabeth Hambrey. Robert Hambrey gave a reflection on the bible reading, Liz Hill was the steward and Barbara Shaw played the organ. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday. Today (Thursday) there is a coffee morning in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. There will be a stall selling Christmas cards and gifts plus a raffle. This will run from 10.00am to 11.30am. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be organised and led by Anne Miller and Mavis Morgan. You will receive a warm welcome if you join us for any service or activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: The service last Sunday was led by Anne Holmes, one of our local preachers. Anne had chosen several of our favourite hymns which supported her theme of ‘running the race of life through God’s good grace’. Yes, we did sing ‘Fight the good fight’ to conclude our service – well remembered from school assemblies when many of us were children! The whole service was very uplifting. The Baby and Toddlers group meets on Thursday mornings from 9.00am until 11.00am during term time. Everyone is welcome from the Community and it is a good opportunity to meet with others looking after young children. The next ‘Tuesdays @ Broom’ will be on November 11 from 10.00am until noon and is a good opportunity to have a chat and make new friends. The Sunday service on November 2 will be at 10.00am and will be led by our minister Rev Andrew Fox. Our Remembrance Service is on Sunday November 9 at 10.00am and our Church Anniversary service on Sunday November 23.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting will take place on Tuesday November 4 at Whiston Parish Hall (7.15pm for a 7.30pm start), when the talk will be entitled ‘Bawtry: A Norman-Planted Town’ by David Kirkham and Mick Maguire of Bawtry Heritage Group. They will discuss the history and strategic importance of Bawtry, starting with its founding as a settlement near Doncaster during the 12th Century. The usual entry fee of £3 per person will apply and refreshments are included. You may also be interested to know that the Group’s latest publication ‘Victorian Whiston’ written by the late Henry Tompkin, and re-worked by current Chairman, Tony Griffin, is now available from the Society priced at £5 per copy. The publication explores what life was like in Whiston during the latter half of the 19th Century. Details of all the Group’s other publications are available on the Whiston Heritage Society website.

THE 50TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIE PACK: We have had a very busy and exciting half term at Brownies. We came back in September after the Summer break and immediately went off to Guide House, Hesley Woods, Chapeltown for our weekend long Brownie Holiday. The theme for this year was Alice in Wonderland and awaiting the girls on arrival were the four leaders taking on the role of the characters Alice, the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter. The Brownies were split into these four groups and had a great time of fun and laughter taking part in games, crafts, abseiling and camp fire. Since then we have welcomed Charlie to our pack and finished off this week with a Halloween party complete with fancy dress and doughnuts!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS CLUB: The next meeting of Rotherham Probus Group will be on Tuesday November 11 with a talk entitled ‘Alms Houses’, by Robert Mee. Tuesday November 18 will be a Members’ Coffee and Cake Morning. Weekly meetings will resume in 2026 with a full programme of talks. If you are looking for something to do on a Tuesday mornings, why not come along and join our friendly group and listen to our most interesting talks. All you have to be is retired! Our meetings and talks take place at Broom Methodist Church on Broom Lane, at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: There was a lunchtime Choral Music Recital on Saturday 25 October with Alison Foster and Friends performing a variety of pieces. Services on Sunday were Morning Prayer at 9.15 am led by Andrew Rose, All Age Worship at 10.45 am led by Joyce Rose, and Communion at 6 pm led by Revd Malcolm Liles. The next Fundraising Coffee Morning will be on Friday 7 November in the Barn from 10 am to 12 noon. There will be a Festival of Remembrance at church on Saturday 8 November at 7 pm. The Church Choir will lead a Commemoration of the Sacrifice of the Fallen, with music, readings, video and poetry. All welcome. On Sunday 9 November there will be one morning Service of Remembrance in church at 10.30 am, followed by an open air service at the Wickersley War Memorial, Morthen Road at 12 noon, when wreaths will be laid. The final Act of Remembrance will be during the 6 pm Service in church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): WING is a social group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley area. The group meets on Wednesday afternoons from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. New member are always welcome. The next meeting of the group will be on Wednesday 5 November when Cath Joy will lead members in some armchair exercises, and the 2025 AGM of WING is on 12 November. If you would like further information on WING activities please contact Anne Hudson, the secretary, on 01709-542873. Anne would also be pleased to hear from any new volunteer helpers who could serve refreshments, act as bus escort or help with activities during the meetings on Wednesday afternoons.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

OPEN DAY: The Chapel on the Bridge in the town centre will be holding an Open Day on Saturday November 1 between 10.30am and 1.15pm. Everyone welcome to go along.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday November 1 – Heath, Scarsdale and Grassmoor, a leisurely 9 mile walk led by Ken Whetter 07803312903, Meet at 10.00 roadside parking on Mansfield Rd, Heath, near Church and Elm Tree pub, S44 5SE. Wednesday November 5 - a 6 mile walk in Harthill followed by the Annual Lunch at the Beehive (bookings only). Saturday November 8 - a choice of 2 walks - First is a moderate 5.5 mile Autumn walk through Ecclesall Wood, Whinfell Quarry and the Limb Valley led by Glenna Briggs 07816949598, Meet at 10.00 in Ecclesall Woods picnic area CP, Limb Lane, Sheffield S17 3EU; Second walk is a moderate 9 mile Anston, Shireoaks circular along Chesterfield Canal and Lindrick Dale led by Beryl Faries 07505138148, Meet at 10.00 in Anston Parish Hall CP, Ryton Rd, S25 4DL. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINTHORPE MEN'S GROUP: This is a group for older men who live alone. Winthorpe provides an opportunity every month for them to get together, have a cuppa, do a quiz, have some soup and best of all, a chat with other like-minded men. The group would love to see you if you haven't been before. They meet on the first Thursday morning in the month between 10.30am and 12.30pm, with November 6 being the next one. For more information please call Anna Chester on 07397 039226 or see the link http://www.winthropgardens.org.uk.

NHS TALKING THERAPIES: Provides talking therapy to adults who are experiencing common mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety and stress. They are able to help with mental health and improving well being. You can contact them and self refer by either calling 03000 215108 or using the form on the link https://www.rdash.nhs.uk/services/nhs-talking-therapies/.

SILVERLINE HELPLINE: The winter months and dark nights can be difficult, especially for those living alone. Silverline offers friendship, conversation and support to older people aged 55 years and over. Whatever the day or time, you can pick up the phone and speak to one of the friendly Silverline team members. Whether you’d like to exchange a quick “good morning” with someone, fancy a chat about how your day has gone, or need a trusted listening ear to share your thoughts and feelings with, the whole team are there to talk. The team is also there if you have any worries or questions, depending on what kind of support you need, they can direct you to certain services, groups or resources that may help. And remember, the service is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even if you're in touch with your family and friends, it may not be possible to reach out to them when it’s very late at night or very early in the morning. Call free on 0800 4 70 80 90.

CRAFTER AND MAKERS' MARKET: Takes place on the second Saturday each month on Effingham Street in the town centre from 10am to 3pm. The next one will be on November 8, you can find a good selection of gifts from the local community of crafters. The cost to have a stall for the day, for anyone interested in showing and selling the items they have made is £7. More information, or to book a stall, please call 01709 365021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FASHION SHOW: Rotherham Cancer Care Centre are holding a Fashion Show at Brecks Community Hub, S65 3HU on Saturday November 8. There will be lots of quality clothes to buy on the day after watching some familiar faces walk the fashion runway. Please contact the centre for more information or to purchase your tickets. Rotherham Cancer Care is a registered charity - charity number 1150857. Telephone 01709 375729.

STREET FLAG CONSULTATION: More than 800 people responded to let the council know their views about the flags that have been appearing on lampposts over the summer. There is a Youtube video where you can hear about how this went - Update from the Leader of Rotherham Council - Flags Consultation If anyone would like to display poppies on lamp posts this November, please contact the council using [email protected]. ​​​​​​​You can also report graffiti to the council online using https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/street-care-cleaning/report-graffiti.

NATIONAL ADOPTION WEEK: Was held on October 20 - 26. The council's adoption agency, One Adoption South Yorkshire, is calling on local people to think about giving a child a “welcome home”. This year’s national campaign challenges the idea that adoptive families need to be “perfect”, showing instead that children waiting for adoption simply need a place where they are loved, safe, and belong. Adoption isn’t about having all the answers – it’s about opening your home, and heart to the possibility. The council are there to guide you and support you throughout your adoption journey. Like all families, adoptive homes come all shapes and sizes, learn more about how you can welcome a child into the heart of your home with Rotherham Council and One Adoption South Yorkshire. For more information, please see the link https://www.oneadoption.co.uk/south-yorkshire.

LITTER PICKING EQUIPMENT: A new scheme where litter picking equipment is available on loan is available at all 15 libraries across Rotherham. The litter picking items can be borrowed just like a book by anyone with a library card, making it easy for residents to carry out ad hoc litter picks in their local area. Information is also provided on how to arrange for the collected litter to be picked up. ​​​​​​​Please note however that this scheme is designed for individual use, not for organising group litter picks directly from the library. If anyone is interested in arranging a group pick or would like to borrow equipment for a longer period, please contact the Love Where You Live (LWYL) team via email - [email protected]. A wider range of equipment and tailored advice to support community clean-up efforts is available through this channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OPEN ARMS: The Open Arms Community Support Hub, which is run by the Rotherham Federation of Communities, offers practical support to anyone feeling the pressure of the rising cost of living. Based at different venues across the borough, the hub provides a wide range of free drop-in services to help you manage your money, energy bills, digital skills, and more - Money Management: Debt support, benefits advice, budgeting tips, Energy Advice: Help with energy providers, energy-saving tips, and managing energy debts, Cost of Living Support: In partnership with Citizens Advice, LASER Credit Union, and other local organisations, Digital Skills: Help getting online, setting up email accounts, job searching, and using comparison sites and Community Support: Social events, family activities, volunteering, and support for local groups. All the sessions run from 9:30am to 3:30pm. No appointment is needed - just drop in. Free refreshments provided. The next sessions are - Monday November 3, 2025 - Wickersley Library, S66 1JJ, Tuesday November 4, 2025 - Wickersley Library, S66 1JJ, Wednesday November 5, 2025 - The Gordon Bennett Memorial Hall, S66 9DD, Thursday November 6, 2025 - Wickersley Library, S66 1JJ and Friday November 7, 2025 - Thurcroft Hub, S66 9AE. Everyone welcome.

SUPPORT PLEDGE: there are ambitious plans for a brand-new Gateway Station at Forge Way in the town and the support of local people is needed to make it happen. If approved, the station could open by 2030 and reconnect Rotherham to the national rail network for the first time since the 1980s. This would mean there are faster journeys to Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds and Doncaster, a new tram-train stop for quick, convenient local travel, around 1,000 new high-value jobs for local people and a £52 million boost to Rotherham’s economy

Rotherham council believes that Rotherham deserves this investment and every pledge helps show government decision-makers that our community backs the plan. Please pledge your support on the link https://www.rotherhamgateway.co.uk/.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.