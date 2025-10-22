The recent Glass Blowing event at the Catcliffe Cone

This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

BRAMLEY

The recent Glass Blowing event at the Catcliffe Cone

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

JUST MEALS: Are environmentally friendly ready meals made by Food Works in Sheffield and are available on a 'pay what you can afford' basis with a minimum contribution of £1 per meal - the rest is up to you. The meals are tasty, convenient and eco-friendly, 100% biodegradable and compostable containers, made using quality surplus and locally grown ingredients which you can heat from frozen in the microwave or your regular oven. There is something to suit a variety of dietary needs, and they are now available at the Cortonwood Comeback Centre, Chapel Avenue, Brampton on Mondays between 9am and 3pm (collections only) and Tuesday to Friday from 9am until 3pm. Go along and give it a try!

BRINSWORTH

SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE BAND: Friday 7 th November – the South Yorkshire Police Band will be performing “Last night of the Proms Remembrance Concert” from 7.30pm at The Centre. This is a ticketed event, to find out more contact The Centre on: 01709 916890 (option 2) or book via the band website www.sypmusic.info.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: There will be a Remembrance Service on Sunday 9 th November. The event will start with a short service at The Centre at 10.15am, followed by a service at the Cenotaph with a 2-minute silence at 11am. Everyone is then invited back to The Centre to have refreshments and cakes.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simply passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm BINGO! (Over 18’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only),1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group, 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm – Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am & 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

CATCLIFFE CONE COMMUNITY: The group’s next venture is the Halloween display in the school half term. The cone will be home for ghouls, ghosts, skeletons and witches from Monday 27 th to Friday 31 st October. Lighting will be on from dusk until 9:00 pm. On Wednesday 29 th October the National Video Museum will attend from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. And on Friday 31 st October the group will be in Mere Brow Centre from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. For Halloween activities. A safe place for the kids (and adults) to create spiders, ghosts, witch lollipops with refreshments on hand. More details at the Catcliffe Community Cone page on Facebook. Tel: 07846 2684110.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am in St Marys Church. It’s a great place to make new friends and beat loneliness in a relaxed atmosphere. Call Rachel on Tel: 07910 520898. Everyone is welcome.

RIVERS TEAM: The Sunday afternoon services at St Mary’s, starting at 5:00 pm, are an informal time of worship, prayer and bible teaching, followed by food and refreshments and everyone is welcome. The Sunday morning services continue at St Lawrence’s which are also live streamed to Facebook and You Tube. http://www.therivers-team.com/. Email:[email protected].

OFF ROAD VEHICLES: You can report incidents to South Yorkshire Police in several ways - Call 999 in an emergency or call 101 if it is not urgent. Online – report your incident online by using the Police portal at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/. Live chat – Log in to the portal and chat online. You can also contact the force wide Off-Road Bike Team directly with information, photographs and videos, or simply to ask them for advice. Email: [email protected]. Facebook messenger at SYPMotorcycleandRuralCrimeTeam.

ACTIVITIES AT THE HALL: Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: A pair of after school Halloween Discos will take place on Thursday 23 rd October. FS2 and KS1 will get spooky at 3:15 pm. The second scary session is for KS2 and will start at 4:30 pm. Bookings only by ParentMail. Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise session is available but not compulsory. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected]. Tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected]. Tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

FREE EXERCISE CLASSES: Due to funding through the Ward Housing Budget, free indoor exercise classes will be available for council tenants in the ward. The classes will take place weekly at Wootton Court Neighbourhood Centre in Thrybergh and Leverton Way Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton and will provide the opportunity for residents to take part in gentle exercises and stretching. To begin with, taster sessions will be run so that residents can try out different types of exercise, with the first classes starting on November 6 and 7. For more information, email the local Neighbourhood Coordinator at [email protected].

REMEMBRANCE DAY: A number of services are planned in the ward to mark Remembrance Day, which this year marks the 80th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War. In Dalton, a Remembrance Service will take place on Sunday November 9 at 3pm at Dalton Parish Hall; everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served afterwards. In Thrybergh, a Remembrance Service will be held on Sunday November 9 at 10.20am at Thrybergh Parish Hall, followed by a wreath laying ceremony, which will take place at 10.55am at the Cenotaph.

TABLE TOP SALE: St. Leonard's Church in Thrybergh will be holding a table top sale in the church hall on Saturday November 1 from 11am-1pm. Entry is free and there will be stalls selling a variety of items, including household goods and toys. Clothes will also be on sale and will be able to be purchased for £5 per kilo. All proceeds from the table top sale will be used to support church activities, including the Little Lions playgroup and the Friday morning coffee morning. Anyone interested in having a table for £5 can contact the church via its Facebook page.

MOTORBIKES AND QUADS: Motorbikes, quads and off road vehicles can cause not only a nuisance but can also be a source of anti-social behaviour and crime. As such, South Yorkshire Police are asking local residents to report any such incidents by either calling 101 or by visiting https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/.

COUNCILLORS' SURGERIES: Local ward councillors, Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Jodi Ryalls, hold regular weekly advice surgeries throughout the ward, giving local residents the opportunity to raise any questions or concerns they may have. The surgeries are held at Dalton Parish Hall on Mondays from 7-8pm, at Thrybergh Parish Hall on Wednesdays from 7-8pm and at the Dignity Offices at East Herringthorpe Crematorium on Saturday mornings from 9-10am. No booking is required.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been raising awareness of the plight of the Community Pantry Van, which is currently off the road awaiting expensive repairs. Lots of people have been helping the fundraising efforts, including councillors, the Neighbourhood team at Rotherham Council, and Dalton Parish Council and Thrybergh Parish Council who have passed on the details of their grant schemes. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have also loaned a van to the Community Pantry to enable them to continue running the service. During the week, Michael has left a number of paper copies of the consultation on the proposed works to the Bill Winder play area. Anyone wishing to complete an online consultation can visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/investment-bill-winder-children%E2%80%99s-playground-thrybergh; the closing date is October 31. Regarding enforcement matters in the ward, Michael has received a reply to the report of the waste that had been dumped at the back of the old doctor's surgery; a Community Protection Notice Warning letter has been issued to the land owner giving them seven days to remove all waste on the land. Michael also raised local residents' concerns regarding missed brown bin collections in the Thrybergh area last week and received a reply stating that, due to ongoing issues, brown bin waste collections were missed in a number of areas and had been rescheduled for the following morning. The bulb planting programme, funded through the ward housing fund, has now started which will involve the planting of 12,000 bulbs across the ward.

BOGUS CALLERS: Rotherham Council has had reports from a number of residents about people calling at their houses claiming to work with Rotherham Council to identify repairs and offer compensation. The callers are from a company called Housing Disrepair Hub, who are not working with Rotherham Council, and the council has warned that these are fraudulent callers who are trying to access people's property. Local ward councillor, Jodi Ryalls has reported the company to the police and has got an incident number, syp 603.

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: A fashion show will take place at the hub on Saturday November 8 from 2-4pm. This is a fundraising event for Rotherham Cancer Care and The Brecks Community Hub, and there will be lots of high street fashion on sale at good prices. Tickets for the event are £8 and include a free hot or cold drink. For more information, visit the hub's Facebook page.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: Our volunteer morning is every Tuesday meeting at the pavilion from 9.00am. Please come and help us keep up the standard of our green flag park.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Our Monday and Wednesday club days have now moved to the afternoon time of 12.30 for 1.00pm. On Thursdays we play a Round Robin with Barkers Park signing in at 11.30 for a 12.00pm start, but weekend club days remain the same time, 10.30am for 11.00am start. Saturday, October 11 - 21 up doubles, Michael Lloyd and Colin Crossland, Michael Angelo and Adrian Harris, Adele Pearson and Derek Evans. Sunday, October 12 - 21 doubles, Dave Bibby and Adrian Harris, Colin Crossland and Jim Lowe. Monday, October 13 - 21 up triple, John Byers, Colin Crossland and Jim Lowe. Winter Round Robin Mick Cilenti. Wednesday, October 15 - 21 doubles, Alan Goddard and Ian Garfitt. Thursday 16th of October - Round Robin at Barker’s Park, Adrian Harris, Mick Parlett and Vick Denton. Saturday October 16 - 21up doubles, Adrian Harris and Alan Goddard, Chris Mason and Mick Lloyd, 21up singles, John Byers, Dot Payne. 21 up doubles Maureen Taylor and Mick Foxcroft.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

CLEAN NEIGHBOURHOODS: Rotherham council is encouraging local residents to take pride in their community by helping the council to keep their neighbourhood clean and tidy. This can be done through a variety of ways, including litter picking and reporting fly tipping, through to using a number of different schemes and services available. The Love Where You Live scheme encourages residents to have an active role in maintaining their community; further information can be found by either visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/street-care-cleaning/love-live or by emailing [email protected]. Unwanted waste can be taken to local Household Waste Recycling Centres at Greasbrough, Rawmarsh, Bramley and North Anston and larger items can be disposed of by booking a Bulky Waste Collection from Rotherham Council; visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/environment-waste/household-waste-recycling-centres/1 for information on the opening times of the recycling centres and how to book a bulky waste collection. Areas that have problems with litter can be reported to the council by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/xfp/form//173 and fly tipping can be reported at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. For drug litter, telephone 01709 336003. Pest control is vital to keep a community clean and healthy and this can be done by keeping streets clean and managing food waste and clutter in the community. For problems with pests, including rats, flies and cockroaches, contact the council's pest control department at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/animals-pests/pest-control. Problems with dog fouling can also be reported by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/animals-pests/dog-ownership-control/4.

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Well done to the children who received certificates for 'Learner Bee of the Week' and 'Best Worker Bee of the Week' at the Celebration Assembly, and congratulations to Year 5 who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 99.3% attendance. With half term coming up, a new list of After School clubs will be published when the children return after the break. Usborne's Sponsored Reading Challenge will run until October 31, with all money raised going towards buying new books for school. Usborne will also donate up to 60% of the total raised in free books. The school has set a target of £600 to raise from the event and all sponsorship money will need to be sent into school by Friday November 7.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times - Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: On Sunday 19 th October, the volunteers were out and about on Town Lane and Meadowhall Road. In the month of September, 192 bags of litter were filled. The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Equipment is provided.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: That time again folks! Cash prize bingo every Friday at St Thomas’s Community Hall from 12 noon to 3pm. Light refreshments available. Organised events, day trips, and much more. Craft fayre tables available £10 each for Saturday 1st November 12 till 4pm. Please dm Pauline Fairbrother OR TEXT 07947090607 to reserve your table.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. No-one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if needed. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Holy Communion. It was announced that a Children and Families Worker appointment has been made for the Mission Area with at least two days a week allocated to Kimberworth Park. As a jobshare, the new workers are Steve and Fran Grasham and they will be in post from the first week in November. Community activities have continued in the hall during the week. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. This will be followed at 2pm by the fifth of the current series of Bible group discussions. Next Sunday at 10.30am there will be a service of Baptism. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). Next meeting 3 rd November at 3.30 pm.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP ​​​​​​​referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For ​​​​​​​information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. Next meeting 21 st January at 2 pm.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 15th October, the group walked down to Roughwood Road, ​​​​​​​crossing over and descending through the Wingfield area to Wingfield Road. We then walked towards the Kimberworth Park Pub, before going through Rockingham Wood and making our way across the fields to Scholes Coppice. From there we made our way back to Oaks Lane, and Kimberworth Park Road before arriving back at St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at ​​​​​​​https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: ​​​​​​​Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 6 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: ​​​​​​​That time again folks! Cash prize bingo every Friday at St Thomas’s Community Hall from 12 noon to 3pm. Light refreshments available. Organised events, day trips, and much more. Craft fayre tables available £10 each for Saturday 1st November 12 till 4pm. Please dm Pauline Fairbrother OR TEXT 07947090607 to reserve your table.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: On Sunday 19 th October, the volunteers were out and about on Town Lane and Meadowhall Road. In the month of September, 192 bags of litter were filled. The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please ​​​​​​​check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Equipment is provided.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meets 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. No-one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if needed. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We finished the summer season with a tournament for local community groups. Unfortunately, summer didn’t join in so we got wet. But lots of tea/coffee was drunk and lots of nice food eaten. Thanks to all visitors and club members. We bowl through the winter so, if you fancy a go, contact me on [email protected] or Dave on 07837 460152.

GRANGE PARK GOLF CLUB: Community Walk Raises £260 for Macmillan Cancer Support - A spirited group of local walkers took full advantage of the glorious weather with a scenic 3-mile stroll from The Grange Park Golf Club, proudly supported by the Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure group. After their walk, participants enjoyed a well-earned treat—an array of delicious cakes—which helped raise an impressive £260 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Upcoming Events at The Grange Park Golf Club – The Grange Park Golf Club is buzzing with exciting events this season and warmly invites members of the local community to join in the fun. Here’s what’s coming up –  Par-Tee Night – Live music and street food. Friday 24th October from 4pm,  Paint-a-Pot Workshop – Get creative with ceramics. Tuesday 28th October 6-8pm. ​​​​​​​To book your spot, visit the What’s On section of The Grange Park Golf Club website. ​​​​​​​Golf Memberships Available. Explore our range of full, flexi, and corporate golf membership packages. For more information, call 01709 919991.​​​​​​​

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 19th of October Mass was at 10-30 am. It was led by the Rev Justine Smith who read the Gospel and also did the sermon. Her servers where Alan Oxley and Peter Stribley, assisted by Rowan our trainee. Refreshments after the service where served by David Matthews and Cynthia Stribley. Our small groups Monday meeting still continues but please note that Monday the 27th of October will be the last one for the time being, they will continue again later, watch out for a new start date. Forthcoming event at St Paul’s – our Christmas Fair on Saturday the 8th of November starting at 11am, come and pay us a visit. Mext Sunday the 26th of October our Mass is at 10-30 am, at which everyone is most welcome.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 19th October was the 29th Sunday in Ordinary time. Throughout October there will be the Rosary every Wednesday after 9.30 Mass. (Returning to just the first Wednesday of the month from the 5th November) 2026 CATHOLIC DIARIES are available in the Repository at £4 each. Church Cleaning - The next date for cleaning is Tuesday 28th October after 9.30am Mass. Thank you to all the volunteers who regularly give their time to assist. If anyone is able to offer any additional help it is always greatly appreciated. A reminder that clocks go back one hour when British Summer Time ends at 2.00am Sunday, 26th October. PARISH ADVENT SERVICE (FROM DARKNESS TO LIGHT) SUNDAY 30th NOVEMBER AT 4.00PM A celebration for all parishioners and their family and friends on the first Sunday of Advent. In preparation for the service there will be a special Choir Rehearsal on Tuesday 28th October at 6.30pm in church, with an open invitation to any singers who would like to a join the choir as a one off , for the Parish Advent Service. All are welcome to come along to the first rehearsal and give it a try. ROTHERHAM DEANERY REQUIEM MASS For the Jubilee Year, a Mass to remember all our deceased family and friends.Blessed Trinity Church, Wickersley. Friday 14th November at 6.30pm. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the church hall. The Mayor’s Walk and Wheel Challenge 2025: Congratulations to the children at St Bede’s School, who have been selected as winners by the Mayor of South Yorkshire in the Walk and Wheel Challenge, which aims to improve the health of the region. The children’s inspiring assembly and creative social media post showed real passion for Walking, Wheeling, Cycling and Scooting and to celebrate the achievement the school has won a set of balance bikes – well done to all involved. Masses during the week were celebrated for Special Intention L.H., GI Joseph Reddy [for good health], Jeremy Healy [LD], Ann Nettleton nee Kilbane [A], Thanksgiving Mary Jeevan, Eric Calvert [A], Sybil Hinchcliffe [LD], intentions of Sister Susan Richert.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST. MARGARET'S PARISH CHURCH: On Wednesday November 5, a Bonfire Night community event will be held on the church field which will include the lighting of the bonfire at 6.45pm and a fireworks display at 7pm. There will be caterers on the church field selling a variety of hot food, and hot drinks will be on sale in the church, along with face painting. Please do not bring fireworks, sparklers or dogs to the event, but a 'Guy' can be brought to go on the bonfire.

SWINTON TOWN CENTRE: Work on the second phase of new homes in the town centre is now underway. Along with the building of new homes, a footpath will be opened up from the road near the Co-op to the homes, giving access for pedestrians to the town centre.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The centre recently received a donation of surplus stock from Tesco in Wath, which will be used by the variety of groups that take place at the centre. Groups include the Breakfast Club, which takes place every Monday and Wednesday from 7.45-8.15am for children to come and have a free breakfast before school, the parent and baby walking club, which takes place every Wednesday at 10am, the Base Youth Club, which is held every Thursday evening during term time, and a number of mental health groups. For more information about everything that happens at the centre, either visit their Facebook page or their website at swintonlock.org. Alternatively, telephone 01709 578778.

QUIZ NIGHT: The Cake Station on Swinton Precinct will be holding a Trick or Treat quiz night on Friday October 31. The quiz involves 30 questions and will start at 7.15pm, with the doors opening at 6.45pm. Pre booking is required, with a table of four costing £10 or £5 for a table of two, which includes entry to the quiz and a light buffet. For more information and to book, visit the Facebook page of Cake Station Swinton.

VOLUNTEERING OPPORTUNITIES: Voluntary Action Rotherham currently have over 100 volunteering opportunities for those looking to help out in their local community. There are lots of different roles, with flexible hours and across different areas, including gardening, retail and health. For more information, visit https://www.vcconnectsystem.org.uk/RotherhamVMS2/VolunteerOpportunities/OpportunitySearch.

MEXBOROUGH CHRISTMAS LIGHT SWITCH ON: The Christmas event will take place on Thursday November 20 from 4-7pm on High Street in Mexborough and will include a variety of stalls, entertainment, a free Santa's Grotto, and much more. Stalls can be booked for £10 by emailing [email protected].

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning service was led by the stewards. On Tuesday the Prayer Group met followed by the opening of the of the Chit Chat cafe. On Sunday October 26, at 3pm the service will be led Rev Louise Makin. All are welcome.

LIBRARY STORY WALK: at Rawmarsh Library on Thursday October 23 between 10.30am and 11.30am. go along for a special story walk, sessions suitable for aged 5 years and under with their parent/carer. Throughout the session, there will be games, a treasure hunt and lots of fun! Afterwards, enjoy a snack and a chance to chat back at the library. Please wear suitable outdoor clothing and footwear to go outside - this is a completely free event. Call or visit Rawmarsh Library to book your free space! - 01709 255682.

ROTHERHAM CREATIVE LEARNING: Based on Haugh Road in Rawmarsh, Rotherham Creative Learning runs free creative sessions for anyone aged over 19 years who lives in Rotherham. The sessions are a great way to develop your creative skills, along with providing the opportunity of meeting new people, and include wreath making, dot painting, pebble art, candlemaking, journaling, decoupage and much, much more. For more information, either visit www.rotherhamclc.org.uk or telephone 01709 523107. Alternatively, visit the Facebook page of @Rotherhamcreative.

SELECTIVE LICENSING SCHEME: Rotherham Council is considering a new scheme to help tackle anti-social behaviour and improve housing conditions in communities who suffer from higher crime rates and poor housing stock. If approved, the scheme would require landlords in designated parts of Rotherham to apply for a license before they could rent properties to tenants. Areas included in the proposed scheme would include Eastwood, Clifton, Masbrough, Brinsworth and Parkgate, amongst others. In the meantime, anyone renting a property can report their concerns by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/xfp/form/810.

COUNCIL HOUSE REGISTER: A number of changes to Rotherham Council's Housing Allocation Policy have recently been approved by the Cabinet. One of the changes is to the Housing Register which stipulates who qualifies for council housing, what requirements must be met, how priority for housing is awarded and ensures the process is fair and consistent. For more information, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/news/article/1167/council-responds-to-rising-demand-with-tough-but-fair-housing-allocations-reforms.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday at the junction of Haugh Road and Greasbrough Lane to carry out a litter pick down the lane. The group filled 22 bags with rubbish, as well as reporting two fly tips to Streetpride. Afterwards, they joined local councillor, Dave Sheppard to fasten poppies to lamp posts on Rawmarsh Hill up towards Rosehill Park.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WENTWORTH

COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP FUND: Local ward councillors are encouraging voluntary and community groups in the ward to apply for their Community Leadership Fund. The fund is available for projects and events taking place in the ward that supports one of the Ward Priorities. These include improving road safety, tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, and enhancing community spirit. For more information and to request an application form, contact the local Neighbourhood Coordinator by email at [email protected].

HEALTH AND WELLBEING: There's lots of help, information and support available for residents living with long term health conditions or who need a little extra support. For those living with Alzheimers or Dementia, support for them and their family/carers can be found by contacting the Alzheimer's Society on 0333 150 3456 or Dementia Uk on 0800 888 6678. Other support services include Age Uk, which can be contacted on 0800 678 1602, Making Space, which can be contacted on 01709 910889 or by emailing [email protected], and Beacon South Yorkshire, which can be contacted on 01709 285388. Falling can also be a concern for people as they get older, but the risk of falling can be reduced by staying fit and active, making homes safer, and attending regular checks for sight, hearing etc. For more information about falls and what to do in the event of a fall, visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/falls/. For information on what activities are available in the community at the Mechanics Institute, visit https://www.wentworthcommunity.co.uk/events. 'Independent Age' is a charity whose aim is to improve the lives of those in later life who are facing financial difficulty by providing free support and advice. For more information, either telephone 0800 319 6789 or visit https://www.independentage.org/about. They also have a range of free advice guides available on matters such as money, care, housing and health and wellbeing, which can be found by visiting their website.

WENTWORTH CHURCH: A Service of Remembering, to remember loved ones no longer with us, will take place in church on Sunday November 2 at 4pm. The service will last around 40 minutes and there will be the opportunity to light a candle and have the name of your loved one read out. All are welcome.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON - DON’T FORGET TO ‘FALL BACK’ INTO AUTUMN THIS WEEKEND: Unfortunately British Summer Time is coming to an end this weekend and we have to ‘fall back’ into Autumn. We will all get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday October 26 when we put our clocks back, officially at 2.00am on Sunday morning. Whilst Autumn, the “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness”, brings with it many good things - golden leaves, red berries, cosy fires, Delia Smith’s Roasted Pumpkin Soup (or is that just me?), it also means that we’ve enjoyed the last of the lighter evenings. If you’re looking for something to do during the dark nights (or during the day) why not head down to Whiston Parish Hall to one of the many Clubs/Groups who meet there on a regular basis. There’s the Tuneless Choir, Fitzwilliam Wine Club, Whiston Heritage Society, Yoga and Pilates Mix, Time Step Dance, Whiston Women’s Group, Natter Group and State of Mind Karate. For the younger ones amongst us there’s Little Fishes Baby and Toddler Group, Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, Drama Kids, Mini Kicks, Music Bugs and of course our wonderful Youth Club for both juniors and seniors. All the information you need about these Groups/Clubs is available on the Whiston Parish Hall website. Why not go along and give them a go - they would love to see you.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: ​​​​​​​The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place on Monday, October 20; details of matters discussed

will be given in next week’s Whiston News.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO APPLY TO BE A COMMUNITY GOVERNOR FOR WHISTON J AND I SCHOOL?: You still have time to apply to be a Community Governor for Whiston Whiston J and I School. If you want to make a positive difference to the life chances of young people in Whiston, then this is the role for you. As a Community Governor you will: *support and challenge the leadership team regarding the experiences of pupils, staff and parents, *observe school life and produce a report of your findings to support continuous improvement, *understand the community served and their needs, and *provide a link between school and the wider community with a focus on developing provision for the common good. The school states: “Our Community Governors play a key role in our Multi Academy Trust. They know their local community, understand their needs and can champion the experience of pupils, parents and staff within our school”. If the idea of becoming a Community Governor appeals to you, please contact the School for an informal discussion. You can contact Headteacher, Sarah Meaburn, at: [email protected] (01709 828189), ​​​​​​​or Governance Lead WWPAT, Tracey Gammons, at: [email protected] (01709 267019).

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: Sunday was the 18th Sunday after Trinity and Rev Caroline Wyman presided and preached at the 9.45am at Parish Communion, assisted by Patrick White, Reader. Parishioners were welcomed into church by Frank Rees and Val Dunsford who also led the intercessions and assisted at Communion. Alan Teale, Churchwarden, read the New Testament lesson. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation in singing three hymns and sang an anthem, “ A Prayer of St Richard of Chichester” – White, during Communion. Starfish Gang met in the lower room with Anthea Goodman and Rita Beech as leaders and continued with the story of Joseph. Rev Karen Skidmore baptised Oliver Johnston at 2.00pm. On Monday morning Little Fishes had their weekly session in the Parish Hall from 9.30am to 11.00am and enjoyed singing and story time. There are places available for this Baby and Toddler Group at the moment; if you are interested to joining or would like to know more, please contact Lucy Luckock on the number below. Next week, being half term holidays, there will be no session on October 27. Rev Karen presided at the Holy Communion service on Wednesday at 10.30am and a number of participants shared a meal together ​​​​​​​afterwards. Today (Thursday) at 7.00pm in Rotherham Minster, Bishop Leah, the new Bishop of Doncaster, will confirm seven young people and six adults from St Mary Magdalene, Whiston and from St Cuthbert’s, along with many more from the whole of Rotherham Deanery. Many parishioners will support the candidates by attending or in prayers. Next Sunday the Parish Communion will be at 9.45am. On Sunday November 2 Parish Communion will also be at 9.45am, and in the afternoon at 4.00pm there is Refresh@4, a service for all ages with songs, craft, bible reading and refreshments. Natter will meet on November 3 at 10.30am in the Parish Hall. Looking further ahead to Sunday November 9, Remembrance Sunday, at 9.45am there will be an All-age Parade Service followed by Act of Remembrance at the Lychgate, and at 6.00pm Requiem Eucharist with items from Karl Jenkins’ Armed Man sung by the Choir. You are most welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge: Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The preacher at last Sunday morning’s service was Rev Andrew Fox. Barbara Shaw played the organ and John Cook read the bible reading. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and there will be the usual Community Coffee morning today (Thursday). On Thursday October 30 there will be a Bluebell Wood stall at the coffee morning selling cards and gifts; why not come along and support them? The service next Sunday morning at 10.30am will be organised and led by Elizabeth Hambrey.

DO YOU KNOW A CHILD WHO COULD DESIGN JAKE RICHARDS MP’S 2025 CHRISTMAS CARD?: Children of primary school age across Rother Valley are being asked by our MP, Jake Richards, to help ​​​​​​​design the front cover of his 2025 Christmas Card. Entrants must be aged 11 or under and can use anything they like to design the card as long as the background is on A4 plain paper. Designs may be done with coloured pencils, felt tips, pens or paint or 3D items - but please - NO GLITTER! Please include on the back of the paper entry or within the email entry,: *the child’s full name, age and school they attend, *address of the consenting parent or guardian, and *consent for the names of the winners and runners up to be posted on social media. The first prize winner will receive a family ticket to enjoy a fantastic day out at Gulliver’s Valley Resort. Good Luck! The deadline for entries is Sunday November 2. Entries can be sent to Jake Richards MP’s office: 39 Laughton Road, Dinnington, S25 2PN, or scanned and sent by email to:[email protected].

LITTLE FISHES: ​​​​​​​Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS CLUB: The Club held a very enjoyable 55th Birthday Lunch on Tuesday October 14. The next meetings, prior to the Winter break, will be: Tuesday October 28 when Ralf Schweinem will talk on ‘Stasi Child’ - life behind the Berlin Wall under Communism, Tuesday November 11 - ‘AlmsHouses’, a talk by Robert Mee, Tuesday ​​​​​​​November 18 - Members’ Coffee and Cake Morning. Weekly meetings will resume in 2026 with a full programme of talks. If you are looking for something to do on a Tuesday morning, why not come along and join our friendly group and listen to our most interesting talks. All you have to be is retired! Our meetings and ​​​​​​​talks take place at Broom Methodist Church on Broom Lane, at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were 9.15 am Communion led by Revd Julie Bacon, All Age Worship at 10.45 am led by Joyce Rose and Evening Prayer led by Cory Lovell at 6 pm. The Beta Bible Study Group met on Monday evening to finish their study series on the letter to the Hebrews. On Saturday 25 October there will be a lunchtime recital in church by Alison Foster and Friends - a vocal ensemble. This will start at 12.30 pm and last for 30-40 minutes, and there will be refreshments available. On Saturday 8 November there will be a Festival of Remembrance in church at 7 pm with readings, video and poetry, and music by the church choir. On Sunday 9 November, Remembrance Day, there will be a morning service in church at 10.30 am, followed by an outdoor service at Wickersley War Memorial, Morthen Road at 12 noon when poppy wreaths will be laid by individuals and local groups in memory of all the fallen from the two World Wars. The final Act of Remembrance will be at the 6 pm service in church.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP: WING meetings continue on Wednesday afternoons in term time from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. On Wednesday 22 October the members enjoyed a Pie & Peas Meal together, but there will be no meeting on 29 October as it is the school half term. The next meeting of WING will be on November 5 when Cath Joy will lead some armchair exercises. For further information on the group and its activities contact Anne Hudson on 01709-542873. New members are always welcome.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

SAVE THE DATE: The town centre Christmas switch on will be between 3 and 6pm on Saturday November 15, 2025 and it is going to be completely magical. During the afternoon there will be entertainment, live music and festive fun for the whole family - all free of charge. There will be local musical talent by the tree in All Saint's Square, in the Market Square there will be a Big Yellow Bus where children can send messages to Santa Claus. There will be lots of market stalls and in the Minster Gardens the Yorkshire Circus will be giving fire performances and hands on workshops. There will be a Children's Capital of Culture's Silent Disco taking place under the trees in Minster Yard and at the Minster there will be crafty winter themed workshops and performances from some of the area's local musicians. Watch out for further information nearer the time.

NEW SCHEME CONSIDERED: A scheme designed to improve housing conditions, crackdown on anti-social behaviour and protect tenants and communities from poor property management is set to be considered by the Council. At the meeting held on October 20, the Council’s Cabinet were asked to consider the introduction of new Selective Licensing designations, which would require landlords in specific areas of Rotherham to apply for a licence before renting out properties, funding proactive inspections and helping ensure homes meet essential safety and management standards. The previous scheme, which ran from 2020 to April 2025, delivered significant results. Over 2,300 properties were inspected, requiring landlords to address more than 8,000 hazards, 13% of properties (1 in 7) were found to have the most serious Category 1 hazards, 155 Emergency Prohibition Notices were issued in circumstances where properties were unsafe for habitation. More than 2,000 cases of anti-social behaviour and nuisance were addressed, and £40 million worth of illegal cannabis grows were seized. 15 successful prosecutions were undertaken, while a further 23 cases are ongoing. If approved, the new scheme will be introduced in 2026 and run until 2031, and cover areas including Rotherham town centre, Eastwood, Clifton, Boston Castle, Masbrough, Kimberworth, Thurcroft, Dinnington, Brinsworth, and Parkgate - all identified as having poor property conditions or high levels of deprivation. Full details will be published on the council website. The previous designation in Maltby is not proposed to be renewed after significant improvements were seen in the area during the 2020-25 period. Following extensive consultation, the Council has adjusted the proposed scheme to address concerns expressed by landlords and tenants. The boundaries of proposed designations have been reduced so as not to cover areas unnecessarily, while landlords with a track record of providing good quality properties will be entitled to significant discounts on fees. The Council will also offer training opportunities to assist landlords and is setting out area plans to help bring further improvements to affected areas. Anyone renting a property in Rotherham who has concerns about property conditions can report concerns via the Council website: www.rotherham.gov.uk/xfp/form/810​​​​​​​.

PROJECT COMPLETED: the £88,000 project designed to alleviate the risk of flooding in Maltby has been completed. The site, on Dale Hill Road, has a history of flooding during heavy rainfall due to the existing Severn Trent surface water sewer becoming overwhelmed. This often led to severe flooding of bungalows in Dale Hill Close. A new highway surface water sewer has been designed and installed by Rotherham Council’s Drainage Delivery Team, this new system collects rainwater from the highway and diverts it directly into a nearby watercourse, relieving pressure on the existing infrastructure. The scheme on Dale Hill Road is part of Rotherham Council’s commitment to reducing the impact of flooding on the borough. Earlier this year, as part of its budget, the Council committed £6m towards a flood alleviation scheme at Catcliffe, while work continues to establish other schemes in Whiston Brook and Eel Mires Dike.

HIGH STREET GRANTS: shops across the borough could apply for a grant to help their business. Grants of up to £25,000 are available to improve the look and feel of the shop units. Improvements could include new shopfronts, signage and flooring. The Shop Unit Business Grant Project is being funded through the government UK Shared Prosperity Fund with support from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. There is more information on the link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/news/article/1158/-270k-boost-to-breathe-new-life-into-rotherham-high-streets.

ROTHERHAM CANCER CARE: Will be holding a Fashion Show on November 8 at Brecks Community Hub - S65 3HU. A fabulous day of fun and fashion with lots of items to purchase on the day. Tickets will sell quickly so call the centre to get yours - 01709 375729.​​​​​​​

HALF TERM AT THURCROFT LIBRARY: Thurcroft Library & Neighbourhood Hub invites everyone to join in their half term Spooky Crafts, a week of creative Halloween-themed activities starting Monday October 27, 2025. Children aged 2 years and older can make a wide range of creepy crafts all week - no need to book, just turn up! Free Pumpkin Carving will be taking place on Thursday October 31 between 10am and 12 noon at the Thurcroft Hub on a first come, first served basis. All materials will be provided and children must be accompanied by an adult. A children's Halloween Disco Party will also take place on October 31 at Thurcroft Community Hall between 7 and 9pm. The entry charge is £3 per child - this includes a drink and a hot dog. Activities will include a disco, games and treats.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday October 25 – a 10 mile walk from Herringthorpe Valley to Listerdale, Silverwood and Thrybergh Reservoir led by Nicky Rogers 07789691024, Meet at 10.00 in Herringthorpe Valley CP S65 3DJ. Wednesday October 29 - Rotherham Ring Route, section 9, Wentworth to Keppels column, a moderate 8 mile walk led by Ivor Wilson 07743135028, Meet at 10.00 in Wentworth Garden Centre CP (at the far end of it), S62 7TF. Saturday November 1 – Heath, Scarsdale and Grassmoor, a leisurely 9 mile walk led by Ken Whetter 07803312903, Meet at 10.00 roadside parking on Mansfield Rd, Heath, near Church and Elm Tree pub, S44 5SE. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

