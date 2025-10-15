HAPPY: Martyn Critchlow and Dot Payne won the Phil Evans trophy at Greasbrough Community Bowling Club.

This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

SUCCESS: Maureen Taylor presenting the Fullwood Rose Bowl to Mick Cilenti and Martyn Critchlow at Greasbrough Community Bowling Club.

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: On Monday evening 20 th October we will be welcoming Peter Machan to give an illustrated talk on “The Lords of the Manor and Caslte of Sheffield 1066 to 1649”. This is the dramatic story of the lordly families who ruled Sheffield from their stronghold at the Castle. The talk will be held on the William Layne Reading Room, Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN starting at 7 p.m. Visitors are welcome, £4 including refreshments.

ULLEY CAFÉ DAY: The Café will be open from 11 am until 3 pm on Sunday 19 th October serving homemade cakes, soup and refreshments. Rotherham Hospice will have a stall selling Christmas cards and gifts and local schoolgirl Edie will have a stall with her homemade crafts, raising money for the Deaf Society charity.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought. ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street, for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish Office on 01709 544 590. YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays from 5pm - 7pm catering for 8-14years old. There is a tuck shop, sports, and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

BRINSWORTH

HALLOWEEN PARTIES: 25 th + 26 th October. Get ready for a spookily good time! Our family Halloween party tickets are officially on sale. Both parties include games, a family disco, prizes and of course fancy dress. Friday 24 th October 5pm – late and Saturday 25 th October 1pm-5pm for all the little ghosties and ghouls. To find out more information please contact The Centre.

REMEMBRANCE DAY: There will be a Remembrance Service on Sunday 9 th November. The event will start with a short service at The Centre at 10.15am, followed by a service at the Cenotaph with a 2-minute silence at 11am. Everyone is then invited back to The Centre to have

refreshments and cakes.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simply passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON IN THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm BINGO! (Over 18’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina, 11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group, 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm – Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

CATCLIFFE CONE COMMUNITY: Despite battling Storm Amy on the Saturday, the 2 day Glass Blowing event at the cone proved popular and the weather on Sunday meant the show provided welcome relief from the previous day’s perils and attracted a good crowd. There were problems keeping the furnace alight on the Saturday due to the strong winds but Jonathan Abbot and Rosie of Lumsdale Glass produced some stunning glass objects for the enthralled audience to marvel at. The proceedings had been opened earlier by the Mayor who later sampled the expertise involved in blowing glass. Bob produced his usual skills in stained glass craftmanship. The organisers should be praised for their outstanding commitment to making the event a success despite the problems caused by Amy. The group’s next venture is the Halloween display in the school half term. More details at the Catcliffe Community Cone page on Facebook. Tel: 07846 2684110.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am in St Marys Church. It’s a great place to make new friends and beat loneliness in a relaxed atmosphere. Call Rachel on Tel: 07910 520898. Everyone is welcome.

MESSY CHURCH: St Marys welcomed the Messy Church for another informal session for all the family featuring activities, games, crafts, stories, singing and finishing up with a communal meal. See http://www.therivers-team.com/ or their Facebook page.

RIVERS TEAM: The harvest festival at St Marys gave parishioners the chance to donate a generous supply of food items which were later passed on to Rotherham Food Bank. The Team were well represented at the Diocese of Sheffield’s annual Development Day which involved churches from around the area including Doncaster. The Sunday afternoon services at St Marys, starting at 5:00 pm, are an informal time of worship, prayer and bible teaching, followed by food and refreshments and everyone is welcome. The Sunday morning services continue at St Lawrences which are also live streamed to Facebook and You Tube. http://www.therivers-team.com/. Email:[email protected].

AUTUMN WELLBEING: Neighbourhood Services are teaming up with Catcliffe Parish Council to bring the next Wellbeing Event to Catcliffe Memorial Hall. It aims to offer friendly, practical support for everyone. On Tuesday 21 October from 2pm to 4pm it will be an afternoon filled with expert advice, free resources, and helpful conversations to support your wellbeing this autumn. A friendly mix of expert services offering advice on everything from keeping warm and saving energy to budgeting, community safety, and mental wellbeing will be available. There’ll be free items to take away, helpful conversations, and practical tips tailored to your needs. The Community Pantry will be in attendance from 2pm to 3pm offering extra support for local families. Whether you’re popping in for advice or just a chat and a cuppa while making friends with other community members, it’s a great chance to connect, feel supported, and get ready for the colder months ahead.

OFF ROAD VEHICLES: You can report incidents to South Yorkshire Police in several ways: Call 999 in an emergency or call 101 if it is not urgent. Online – report your incident online by using the Police portal at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-​​​​​​​information/. Live chat – Log in to the portal and chat online. You can also contact the force wide Off-Road Bike Team directly with information, photographs and videos, or simply to ask them for advice. Email: [email protected]. Facebook messenger at SYPMotorcycleandRuralCrimeTeam

ACTIVITIES AT THE HALL: Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: A pair of after school Halloween Discos will take place on Thursday 23 rd October. FS2 and KS1 will get spooky at 3:15 pm. The second scary session is for KS2 and will start at 4:30 pm. Bookings only by ParentMail. Call the school office on 01709

828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected].. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. This also includes instances of dog fouling.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise session is available but not compulsory. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected]. Tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected]. Tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: The Remembrance Sunday Service will take place on November 9 at Thrybergh Parish Hall. The service will commence at 10.20am in the parish hall and will be taken by Revd. John Hibberd. At 10.50am we will leave the hall to continue the service at the Cenotaph for the Last Post, Reveille, Kohima Exortation, National Anthem and Blessing. Refreshments will be served in the parish hall afterwards.

PARISH COUNCIL VACANCIES: Are you interested in your community? Thrybergh Parish Council has vacancies for parish councillors and would very much like to meet you to discuss becoming a parish councillor for Thrybergh. Please contact the clerk on 07455 897038 or email [email protected] for further details.

THRYBERGH PARISH COUNCIL: The parish council met on Thursday September 4 at the Parish Hall on Park Lane in Thrybergh. The chair began the meeting with the sad news that our much-respected former councillor, Dennis Bates had sadly passed away on August 6 and a minute’s silence was held in his memory. Matters Arising from Previous Meetings of the Parish Council - Use of Parish Council land for joint sports use by RMBC and Trustees of Titans Community Foundation was passed free of charge at the July meeting. The event was held on Friday August 4, was very well attended and deemed a success by all. Police Report - The latest local crime statistics are for May and June. May shows Rotherham North at 753 and Thrybergh at 39 incidents, with June showing Rotherham North at 743 and Thrybergh at 46 incidents. These months are an increase on the last figures reported for April and very much reflect summer/lighter nights with the subsequent increased outdoor crime. Fire Safety Specialists - The hall inspection was carried out on June 18 and we have now received the report, along with the new Fire Emergency Plan for the hall. We now need to approve the invoice of £590.00 plus VAT at £118.00, totalling £708.00. There were a couple of issues that needed addressing following new changes in fire legislation and accordingly, new fire detectors were fitted on September 3 by Trust Fire & Safety at a cost of £621.50 plus VAT at £124.30, totalling £745.80. The invoice has not yet been received and will be on the October agenda for acceptance by the council. It was resolved that the council accepted the invoice for the inspection. The six monthly inspection, testing and certification of the alarm system, emergency lighting and fire extinguishers has now taken place. The cost of inspection is £205.00 plus VAT at £41.00, totalling £246.00. There was some rectification work required, with a new LED bulkhead emergency light fitted and two new extinguishers put in place. This led to further costs of £317.50 plus VAT at £63.50, totalling £381.00. The total cost of both invoices is therefore £522.50 with VAT at £104.50, totalling £627.00. It was resolved that the council accept the invoices from Trust Fire & Safety. New Union Flag for Cenotaph - it was resolved that the council approve the purchase of a new Union Flag from Flagpole Express at a cost of £132.45 plus VAT at £26.49, totalling £158.94. New Goalposts for Hollings Lane Football Pitch - it was resolved that the council approve purchase of the new goalposts from RMBC at a cost of £1665.07 with VAT £333.01, totalling £1998.08. Tree Work on Fullerton Field - we have been cutting back some trees and bushes on Fullerton field, Vale Road following complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour/noise nuisance from youths congregating in the trees, as well as a request from RMBC to cut back trees overgrowing onto Vale Road. We now have the final invoice to pass from Treeworkx at a cost of £620 (no VAT). It was resolved that the council approve the invoice from Treeworkx at £620 (no VAT). DEHT Greenspaces Seated Exercise Classes - DEHT Greenspaces have a fully funded 16-week seated exercise course starting in September at 2:30pm with the one hour class free to Thrybergh residents. It was resolved that the council approve use of the hall free of charge for the seated exercise classes. Remembrance Sunday - the service at Thrybergh Parish Hall will be on Sunday November 9 and will be taken by Revd John Hibberd. The service in the hall will start at 10.20am before moving to the Cenotaph for the 2-minute silence at 11am. The poppies will be put up around the village the week before Remembrance Sunday and the usual refreshments will be served afterwards. Items of Report. The hall secretary reported that enquiries and bookings for the bar are very healthy and the usual bookings for use of the hall are at a high level. The latest CAP meeting was held Wednesday August 13 in Thrybergh Parish Hall. The latest crime figures show our area comparing very favourably with other areas in Rotherham North and almost all categories show a decline compared to last year. In general, nothing major to report and even off-road issues seem to have declined. The clerk attended the Parish Councils Network Meeting in Aston Tuesday September 2; topics discussed were Community Infrastructure Levy, how it is raised and how it can be spent. There was also a round table discussion about how parish councils can work together. Matters Requested by Councillors and/or AOB. A new Deputy Leader for Rotherham is now in post, Cllr Victoria Cusworth; it is planned the tour of Parish Councils will recommence from September this year and it is likely to continue until the end of next year. We have received several complaints about rubbish on Fullerton field, which is now visible given that we have removed some trees and bushes. This consists of fencing, concrete posts, general litter and garden waste. The rubbish is far too big, heavy and bulky for our litter pickers to sort, so a quote was requested from MBC to move it as it will need a flatbed with a grabber. They have been out to view and advised that there is approximately six tonnes of rubble and debris, plus approximately one tonne of brambles/dumped grass clippings. Cost to remove is £1734.98 and it was agreed by the council to go ahead with the rubbish removal and this will be on the October agenda for formal approval. The press and public were then invited to leave the meeting. Appointment of New Parish Council Clerk - the chair advised the council on the recent selection process and interviews for the new clerk, and it was resolved that the position of Parish Clerk be offered to Claire Cooper based on 20 hours per week, with a six month period of probation. Reduction of Current Clerk’s Working Hours from October 1 - the clerk is currently on 25 hours per week and it was agreed that this be reduced to 20 hours for the training period with the new clerk. It was resolved that the current clerk’s working hours be reduced to 20 hours per week from October 1. YLCA Training Date, October 16 2025 - it was reported to the council that the YLCA is running a full day training course on October 16 in Thirsk at a cost of £105 and this may be of interest to the new clerk should they wish to attend. It was resolved that the council agree to the new clerk attending the course. Parish Accounts for 2024/25 – External Audit Invoice. The AGAR and annual accounts for Thrybergh Parish Council have been approved and signed off by the external auditors, PKF Littlejohn and no issues were raised. It was resolved that the invoice from PKF Littlejohn for £420 plus VAT at £84, totalling £504 be approved. Parish Accounts for 2024/25 – Internal Audit Invoice. The invoice from the internal auditor has now been received which is £360 (no VAT). It was resolved that the invoice from Richard Bellamy for £360 (no VAT) be approved. Grant Request from St Leonard’s Church - the Parish Council has received a grant request from St Leonard’s Church for cemetery upkeep work on Thrybergh Lane. It was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council approve a grant of £500. Accounts For Payment - the Council considered the schedule of accounts for payment for July and it was resolved that the schedule of accounts for payment be approved and signed by the Chair. Accounts For Payment - the Council considered the schedule of accounts for payment for August and it was resolved that the schedule of accounts for payment be approved and signed by the Chair.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael recently asked local residents for suggestions for Rotherham Council's Winter Works Programme, which involves Streetpride carrying out extra weeding and cleansing of designated areas in the community. As such, he has proposed a number of areas for the programme, including the footpath running from the junction of Arran Hill and Park Lane to the junction of School Lane and Doncaster Road in Thrybergh, the area around the shops in Dalton and the footpath running from High Greave Place to Cawthorne Road in East Herringthorpe, amongst others. Any suggestions for other areas can be submitted to Michael by dropping him a message on Facebook. Last week, Michael attended a consultation at Ravenfield Parish Hall on the proposed Whitestone Solar Farm. Although the proposals would not have a great effect on the ward, Michael will be putting in a formal objection to the plans due to the ripple effect it could have, coming in conjunction with proposed other major developments. With reference to the redevelopment of the Bill Winder play area, Michael has been pushing for this for a number of years now and an online consultation is hopefully going live this week for local residents to complete and share their views. Along with the online consultation, Michael is also planning a number of face to face consultations to gather people's feedback.

THE COMMUNITY PANTRY: Unfortunately, the van used by the community based CIC is currently off the road. In light of this, a Justgiving page has been created to help raise £3,000 to get it back up and running. For more information and to donate to the cause, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BwSYMTeHY/?mibextid=wwXlfr.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Our Monday and Wednesday club days have now moved to the afternoon time of 12.30 for 1.00pm. On Thursdays we play a Round Robin with Barkers Park signing in at 11.30 for a 12.00pm start, but weekend club days remain the same time, 10.30am for 11.00am start. Monday October 6 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Adrian Harris, Chris Mason and Colin Crossland. Wednesday October 8 - Phil Evams Doubles Final was won by Dot Payne and Martyn Critchlow. The Fullwood Rose Bowl Doubles Final was won by Martin Critchlow and Mick Cilenti; 21up singles, Jim Lowe. Round Robin Competition was won by Steve Bellamy, Chris Mason and Alan Goddard.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: We have a volunteer gardening morning on Tuesday mornings from 9 am. We would be very pleased for you to join us. Our next meeting is on Wednesday October 22 at the pavilion. Please come to both and show your support for your local green flag park.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

JOBS FAIR: For anyone looking for a job or change of career, the annual LEAF Jobs and Careers Fair will take place on October 22 from 9am-2pm at Magna Science Adventure Centre. The fair is free to attend, with no booking required, and will give job seekers the opportunity to chat with local employers and training providers, take a look at job vacancies and apprenticeship opportunities, and get advice on jobs and careers. For more information, visit the Facebook page of LEAF25.

HOME LIBRARY SERVICE: For local residents that are unable to visit their local library, Rotherham Council offers a free Home Library Service, which regularly delivers a choice of books and talking books. For more information, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/libraries/home-library-services.

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: At Tommy's Tots last week, the children were hunting for lost treasure. The playgroup takes place every Tuesday from 1.30-3pm during term time, is suitable for children aged 0-4 years old and includes toys, crafts, snacks and a Bible story time. There is no need to book; just come along on the day and join in the fun. The service last Sunday continued the theme of Jesus' Church and the conversation he had with his followers at the Last Supper. The children's groups ran as usual and refreshments were served afterwards. Everyone is welcome.

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Congratulations to the children who were awarded certificates in the Celebration Assembly for 'Learner Bee of the Week' and 'Best Worker Bee of the Week', and well done to Year 5, who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 98.7% attendance. The whole school attendance was just below the school's target of 95%, coming in at 94.6%. To promote good attendance, all pupils who achieve 100% attendance and who are in school on time each day, will have their names put in a prize draw every Monday, with the winner choosing a prize from the dip box. As a result of the recent Harvest Festival held in school, the Student Council have chosen the charity 'Save the Children' to receive £100 raised from the event; the food donations of food were subsequently given to Mexborough foodbank. Thank you to everyone who supported the Harvest Festival. There are a number of reminders for parents/guardians of forthcoming events, including to complete the online consent form for the flu immunisations which will take place in school in December, the sponsored reading challenge which will take place at the end of October, and for any poppy creations to be brought into the school office after half term, ready to be displayed in time for Remembrance Sunday on November 9.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. ​​​​​​​Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH, PETER STREET, KIMBERWORTH: Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times - Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, ​​​​​​​Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. ​​​​​​​FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: On 13 th October, the volunteers filled 14 bags of litter from Fenton Road. Next Sunday, we will be on Town Lane. In the month of September, 192 bags of litter were filled. The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Equipment is provided.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: That time again folks! Cash prize bingo every Friday at St Thomas’s Community Hall from 12 noon to 3pm. Light refreshments available. Organised events, day trips, and much more. Craft fayre tables available £10 each for Saturday 1st November 12 till 4pm. Please dm Pauline Fairbrother OR TEXT 07947090607 to reserve your table.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. No-one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if needed. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Morning Worship. Community activities have continued in the hall during the week. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. This will be followed at 2pm by the fourth of a series of Bible group discussions. Next Sunday at 10.30am there will be a service of Holy Communion. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). Next meeting 3 rd November at 3.30 pm.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising}. Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm, Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s), Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon & Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For ​​​​​​​information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. Next meeting 21 st January at 2 pm.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 8th October, the group travelled to Worsborough for a walk around the reservoir finally stopping at Wigfield Farm for refreshments before returning home. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 6 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: That time again folks! Cash prize bingo every Friday at St Thomas’s Community Hall from 12 noon to 3pm. Light refreshments available. Organised events, day trips, and much more. Craft fayre tables available £10 each for Saturday 1st November 12 till 4pm. Please dm Pauline Fairbrother OR TEXT 07947090607 to reserve your table.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: On Sunday 12 th October, the volunteers collected 14 bags of litter from Fenton Road. Next Sunday, we are tackling Town Lane. In the month of September, 192 bags of litter were filled. The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Equipment is provided.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meets 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. No-one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if needed. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We finished the summer season with a tournament for local community groups. Unfortunately, summer didn’t join in so we got wet. But lots of tea/coffee was drunk and lots of nice food eaten. Thanks to all visitors and club members. We bowl through the winter so, if you fancy a go, contact me on [email protected] or Dave on 07837 460152.

GRANGE PARK GOLF CLUB: Community Walk Raises £260 for Macmillan Cancer Support A spirited group of local walkers took full advantage of the glorious weather with a scenic 3-mile stroll from The Grange Park Golf Club, proudly supported by the Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure group. After their walk, participants enjoyed a well-earned treat—an array of delicious cakes—which helped raise an impressive £260 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Upcoming Events at The Grange Park Golf Club – The Grange Park Golf Club is buzzing with exciting events this season and warmly invites members of the local community to join in the fun. Here’s what’s coming up:  Par-Tee Night – Live music and street food. Friday 24th October from 4pm; ​​​​​​​ Paint-a-Pot Workshop – Get creative with ceramics. Tuesday 28th October 6-8pm. To book your spot, visit the What’s On section of The Grange Park Golf Club website. Golf Memberships Available. Explore our range of full, flexi, and corporate golf membership packages. For more information, call 01709 919991.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 12th October was the 28th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for Catherine Gayathern [birthday], Henry Steele [LD], special intention C.H., Dorothy Hightower [A], Allaker and Kadikis families,Gerard Dearing[LD], Dawn Lumb [LD] and Suna James. PILGRIMS OF HOPE - JUBILEE PARISH RETREAT, 17th -19th OCTOBER – 2025 is a special Jubilee year for the Catholic Church, a year of grace that occurs every 25 years offering people an opportunity to renew their relationship with God, others and creation. Pope Francis themed this year as “Pilgrims of Hope”, calling for a pilgrimage of faith, hope, and solidarity in a world ravaged by wars, poverty and climate change and where many people face increasing economic challenges. To celebrate the Jubilee Year at St Bede’s, you are invited (and are most welcome to invite others) to attend any or all of the services taking place during our "Parish Pilgrimage Weekend" Friday 17 th Oct ober at 6.30pm Sung Evening Vespers & Exposition. A beautiful service giving thanks at the end of the day, with time for silent reflection as the psalms are sung. There will also be Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, where we spend a little time adoring and being in the true presence of Christ. Saturday 18th October Church will be open from 9.30am for quiet prayer and confessions. 12 Noon Mass with anointing of the sick. We welcome students from St Bernards to help with our celebration. After Mass the students will also be serving refreshments and selling cakes to raise funds for pilgrimages to Lourdes & Lesotho. Sunday 19th October 9.30am Family Mass - Children from St Bede's school will join in celebrating the Liturgy - ALL WELCOME. Next Sunday 19th is World Mission Sunday, when the global Church comes together to support mission. It is a day of prayer, action and giving, uniting Catholics worldwide in sharing the Good News of God’s love for all people. On this day, Pope Leo invites all Catholics to support Missio - his charity for World Mission. To find out more, visit www.missio.org.uk where you may, if you wish, donate online. Details of how to donate by cheque, bank transfer, by phone or via text are also listed on the Missio website. Also on the 19th the Children’s Liturgy will be selling crocheted poppies, badges and hairbands after 9.30 Mass, which have been kindly made by Margaret Sleight to raise funds for the Royal British Legion. “Let Me Serve You” a Jubilee for volunteers: Bishop Ralph will celebrate our final Jubilee Mass this Holy Year for those who serve others across the diocese. All are invited to gather at Immaculate Conception Church, Rotherham, S65 3BA on Saturday 15th November at 11.00am. This is an invitation to everyone who volunteers their time in service to others, be it cleaning; taking communion to the housebound; flower arranging; running groups/events for the youth and elderly; work for our charities and lay organisations; or just popping in to help a neighbour, to name but a few. The liturgy is a chance to bless and give thanks for their work, as signs of hope in our world today. Cake will be served afterwards, and there is a chance to view the national Jubilee Icon, that is visiting our diocese at this time. For catering purposes please email [email protected] if you plan to attend. For gathering stories of hope. You don’t have to give names or places, but if you wish to acknowledge an act of kindness which moved you to share the hope, please email your story to [email protected]. It is intended to take group photographs and videos on the day; these may be used in publications and social media so please let Liz Salmon know in advance if anyone attending needs to opt-out. You can contact Liz by email at [email protected].

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 12th of October Mass was at 10-30 am, the service was our Harvest Festival. It was led by the Rev Phil Batchford who read the Gospel and also took the sermon. His servers where Peter Stribley and Alan Oxley assisted by our trainee Rowan. Refreshments after the service where served by David Matthews and Sandra Smith. Our small groups meetings continue on Mondays at 7-30 pm, everyone welcome, come and join. Next sunday the 19th of October Mass at 10-30 am.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SUMMER READING CHALLENGE: Over 100 children signed up to the Summer Reading Challenge at Swinton Library this year, which encouraged children to read six books during the summer holidays. This year's theme was Story Garden and the library held a number of activity sessions reflecting this theme for local children to get involved in, including rock painting, making bird feeders and designing a planter. Well done to all the children who took part; 88 children completed the challenge and received a certificate and medal.

SWINTON AND KILNHURST COMMUNITY FORUM: The next meeting of the community forum will take place on Monday October 20 from 6pm at Swinton Lock Activity Centre. The forum includes local businesses, community groups, and religious organisations and is open to everyone to attend. Come along on the night to find out what's happening in the local community and how you can get involved. For more information, contact your Neighbourhood Coordinator at [email protected].

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The centre will be running their community boat trips in October half term, which include a one hour boat trip for just £5 per person. The trips will be running from 11am-4pm on Wednesday October 29, Thursday October 30 and Friday October 31, with fancy dress optional, and will include fun activities such as crafting and games. There will also be craft stalls and refreshments available to buy in the centre. For more information on the boat trips and the other activities running at the centre, visit www.swintonlock.org.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The mobile community pantry visits Alldred Crescent in Swinton, S64 8SF, every Wednesday morning from 11am, giving local residents the opportunity to choose a range of groceries for just £4. Just come along with your own bag, pay £4 and fill it up with food.

SWINTON ACADEMY: Confirmation has now been received from the Department of Education that Swinton Academy will be included on the government's school rebuilding programme. A visit was made to the academy in July of this year to discuss a timetable for works to commence, as it was originally hoped the project would start in 2027, but the project team are hoping to bring this forward.

BROOKFIELD FAMILY HUB: The hub is based on Lime Grove in Swinton, next to Brookfield Junior Academy, and holds a number of family groups each week. These include Baby Sensory on Thursdays from 10-11am, and Tots and Toddlers on Fridays from 10-11am, plus activities such as baby massage. These groups provide the opportunity for local parents/carers to meet up, access any support or advice they may need and find out about other services available.

THE CAKE STATION, SWINTON: The first quiz night, held last week at the Cake Station, was sold out. Don't worry if you missed it though, as another one will be held on Friday October 17. This is a bookable event, so visit the Cake Station's Facebook page for more information.

MEXBOROUGH EVENTS COMMITTEE INCLUSIVE (MECI): The group is currently planning their annual Christmas Lights Switch On event, which will take place on Thursday November 20 from 4-7pm. In preparation for the event, stall holders are being sought; anyone interested can email [email protected] for more information. There is also the opportunity to have a personalised letter from Santa for just £3, which will be available to collect at the light switch on event. For more information and to order a letter, email [email protected].

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been busy as usual, carrying out litter picks in a number of areas, including Garden Street, the wooded area off Garden Street and Belle Vue road, part of the car park on Sarah Street, the top of Frederick Street and along Wath Road. As a result, around 10 bags of rubbish were cleared from the respective areas, along with a number of discarded items and the reporting of a fly tip.​​​​​​​

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday at the car wash on Aldwarke Lane to carry out a litter pick of the area. On the way to the litter pick, a number of volunteers also carried out smaller clean ups in their local areas, including Old Warren Vale and Warren Vale. Altogether the group cleared away over 25 bags of rubbish, as well as reporting a large fly tip on Aldwarke Lane.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The foodbank has launched a Smarties challenge for the local community to get behind. The challenge involves eating your smarties and then filling the empty tube with coins which can then be donated to the foodbank. Why not get together with family and friends to fill up more tubes or set a workplace challenge to see how many tubes can be filled where you work? For more information, visit the foodbank's Facebook page. If you are in financial trouble and need help, telephone the Help Through Hardship number free on 0808 208 2138. The lines are open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm, excluding bank holidays.

ROSEHILL VICTORIA PARK: Rotherham council has allocated £70,000 to improve the play area in Rosehill Park; works are hopefully planned to start in the Autumn. As such, an online consultation has now been launched to gather the views of local residents who use the park to find out what they would like included in the improvements. For more information and to take part in the consultation, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/investment-play-rosehill-victoria-park-rawmarsh. The consultation will close on October 20.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday mornings service was led by Rev Louise Mackin. On Tuesday the Prayer Group met and this was followed by the opening of the Chit Chat Cafe. This Sunday, October 19, the service will be led by the Stewards and is an own arrangement service, everyone welcome.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: There were 2 new Beavers at the last meeting - Arlo and Joshua. The following Beavers completed their Hobbies Award - Chester, Ellie-Mae, Arabella and Kai, well done to them all. They continued the Disability Award looking at deafness, learning the Makaton alphabet and spelling out their names. They also spent some time learning the Beaver Scout Promise in sign language. They finished with a bean bag team racing relay and various ball games. New lodges were formed and new team leaders for Blue Lodge - Herbert and for Yellow Lodge - Chester. The Halloween Party will be on October 27 with a buffet, the price is £2 per child and it will run from 6pm to 7.30pm. Fancy dress is optional. The Cubs continued their Communication Award with morse code messages and team games. The Scouts continued their discussion on global issues. Please note, all monies for the Christmas pantomime is to be paid as soon as possible, please see Otter.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WENTWORTH

COMMUNITY SPEED WATCH: The groups are run by volunteers and co-ordinated by South Yorkshire Police with the aim of getting local residents involved in making their communities a safer place. A community speed watch recently took place in Harley and involved officers from South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham council's Neighbourhoods Team, along with local ward councillors, who used the session to raise awareness of the newly implemented 20mph Road Safety Scheme. The session also worked towards the local ward priority of improving road safety by working with organisations to address residents' concerns regarding road safety and working with local communities to address speeding and parking issues. Anyone interested in starting a community speed watch scheme can register their interest by emailing [email protected].

FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB: The lunch club meets every Friday at the Mission Rooms in Harley and includes a meal prepared by qualified chefs, plus a dessert and hot drink for just £6 per person. The club works towards the local ward priority of supporting opportunities to increase community spirit and bringing people together by supporting activities that address loneliness, promoting community inclusion, supporting community groups and supporting community events. Anyone wishing to attend the Friday Lunch Club will need to book a place by 6pm each Wednesday by telephoning 01226 743767.

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: As part of ongoing works, improvement works have now started on the drainage system at the centre and will continue until Spring next year. Visitors are being asked to be aware that some temporary walkways and signs will be in place during this time, but all businesses are open as usual. For more information, visit https://www.elsecar-heritage.com/news/drainage-improvement-works-to-begin-at-elsecar-heritage-centre.​​​​​​​

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place next Monday, October 20 at 6.30pm at Whiston Parish Hall. Attending the meeting will be Councillor Cusworth, RMBC Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children and Young People/Neighbourhoods. Items on the Agenda include: Youth Club update, including proposed residential trip to Hagg Farm in 2026 and purchase of outdoor weather proof jackets, Report of the Responsible Financial Officer, Report of the Clerk including: preparations for the Christmas Festival and feedback on meeting with the Event Foundry, update on installation of solar panels to Parish Hall, update on final preparations for Remembrance Sunday Event, update from RMBC regarding Himalayan balsam picking 2026, proposed Whitestone Solar Farm, and consideration of Parishioner request for tree maintenance at Parish Pound and tree surgeon quotation. This will be followed by a report from the Ward Councillors. Members items for discussion include: feedback on engagement of Youth Club reviews on possible development of Cowrakes field/play area subject to receipt of grant funding, protection against violence and intimidation to women/girls - pink ribbon accreditation update, developing an area at rear of the Green to commission a garden design, and consideration of map of green belt land threats in Whiston from solar/other potential developments. A number of correspondence/information items (previously circulated to members) will also be considered, if required, together with planning applications which including Parish ​​​​​​​Council’s applications to undertake works to protected trees adjacent to the Manorial Barn, Chaff Lane, and the addition of solar panels to the Parish Hall.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO APPLY TO BE A COMMUNITY GOVERNOR FOR WHISTON J AND I SCHOOL?: Do you have an interest in supporting your local community, are you passionate about children’s education, do you have grandchildren or wider family attending Whiston J and I School, did you attend the school? If you want to make a positive difference to the life chances of young people in Whiston, then this is the role for you. As a Community Governor you will: *support and challenge the leadership team regarding the experiences of pupils, staff and parents, *observe school life and produce a report of your findings to support continuous improvement, *understand the community served and their needs, and *provide a link between school and the wider community with a focus on developing provision for the common good. As a Community Governor you will learn about the education sector today and what’s happening in our schools, contribute to the vital task of improving life chances for young people in Rotherham, and give something back to your local community, You will receive training and support to understand the education sector and the role of Governance. The school states: “Our Community Governors play a key role in our Multi Academy Trust. They know their local community, understand their needs and can champion the experience of pupils, parents and staff within our school”. If the idea of becoming a Community Governor appeals to you, please contact the School for an informal discussion. You can contact Headteacher, Sarah Meaburn, at: [email protected] (01709 828189), or Governance Lead WWPAT, Tracey Gammons, at: [email protected] (01709 267019).

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: Our Harvest celebration started on Saturday evening when members of all three churches in the Mission Area (St Mary Magdalene, Whiston, St Cuthbert’s, Herringthorpe and St James, Clifton) enjoyed a bring and share supper. Whiston was hosting and provided the entertainment, and a good time was had by all who attended. Thanks are due to all who organised the event and made it a success, especially Suzanne Booker. Sunday was Harvest Festival. The ladies of the flower club had done a marvellous job with decorating the porch and the church with seasonal flowers, fruit and vegetables. In the morning, Stan Watson rang the bell before the all-age parade service and parishioners were welcomed into church by Anthea Goodman and Colette White. Rev Karen Skidmore led the service and gave a talk on the fruits of the Spirit; she was assisted by Rev Dr Louise McInnes. A number of Rainbows and Brownies, as well as Lucy Luckock, read out prayers based on the talk. The organist and choirmaster was Ray Gallagher. People brought their harvest gifts to the altar while the choir sang an anthem. Donations of non-perishable foods or money were collected to support Rotherham Minster Social Supermarket. Refreshments were served by Lorraine Tyler, Suzanne Booker and Jim Ramsden. At 6.00pm there was a service of Evening Prayer for Harvest led by Patrick White, Reader, who gave the address. Bridget Saddington read the first lesson and Kerry Aston the second one. On Monday morning Little Fishes met for their weekly session in the Parish Hall at 9.30am and enjoyed the various activities. Later on Monday evening the Nourish group had their monthly meeting at 7.30pm. On Wednesday at 10.30am Rev Karen presided at the Holy Communion service which was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Also on Wednesday Mothers ‘Union had a branch meeting at 2.00pm and started work on their contribution to the Christmas Tree Festival which will take place in Church on December 6 this year. Today(Thursday) some members will attend a Taizé service at St James, Clifton at 6.00pm. On Friday the funeral of Beryl Morris will take place in church at 11.00am and between 6.30pm and 8.30pm there will be a choir practice. Saturday some young people from YouthZone will join others from the ​​​​​​​Diocese for a Wild Away Day in Hesley Woods. Next Sunday Parish Communion with Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am. You are most welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding ​​​​​​​children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge: Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Gedeon Bihonzi led last Sunday morning’s service. Charlotte Pinder played the organ and the bible readers were David Sykes and Angela Irving. The Chapel Crafters craft group met on Tuesday. Vintage Messy Church took place last Thursday. The Community Coffee morning is today (Thursday) from 10.00am to 11.30pm. At the Coffee Morning on October 30 there will be a stall selling gifts and cards for Bluebell Wood Children’s Charity and all are welcome to support this very worthwhile charity. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by Rev Andrew Fox and will include Holy Communion.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Robert Hambrey who spoke of an investment beyond money - that of faith, a faith which leads to salvation and is shown in our actions. He shared how God loves everyone and ​​​​​​​wants them to be part of His Kingdom. Our Tuesday@Broom continues to meet on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 10.00am to 12 noon. Come along for fun, conversation, games, quizzes and refreshments. The Broom Baby and Toddlers Group meet every Thursday in term time from 9.00am to 11.00am. A Thanksgiving service for those who have died will be led by Reverend Andrew Fox at Wickersley Methodist Church on November 4 at 7.15pm. All are welcome to come along.

CALLING ALL WHISTON KNITTERS/CROCHETERS!: If you can knit or crochet, then Rotherham Hospital need you! This Christmas they will be raising money by selling, at their Christmas Events, Terry’s Chocolate Oranges snuggly wrapped in hand-knitted Christmas puddings, or festive hat covers. Each orange will not be just a delicious treat but a “little bundle of festive cheer, handmade with love.” Every purchase will help towards the Hospital’s Dementia Appeal, with all proceeds going directly to supporting your local NHS charity. If you can help then the hospital would love to hear from you - Please email [email protected] or call 01709 426821. Thank you.

DO YOU KNOW A CHILD WHO COULD DESIGN JAKE RICHARDS MP’S 2025 CHRISTMAS CARD?: Children of primary school age across Rother Valley are being asked by our MP, Jake Richards, to help design the front cover of his 2025 Christmas Card. Entrants must be aged 11 or under and can use anything they like to design the card as long as the background is on A4 plain paper. Designs may be done with coloured pencils, felt tips, pens or paint or 3D items - but please - NO GLITTER! Please include on the back of the paper entry or within the email entry,: *the child’s full name, age and school they attend, *address of the consenting parent or guardian, and *consent for the names of the winners and runners up to be posted on social media. The first prize winner will receive a family ticket to enjoy a fantastic day out at Gulliver’s Valley Resort. Good Luck! The deadline for entries is Sunday November 2. Entries can be sent to Jake Richards MP’s office: 39 ​​​​​​​Laughton Road, Dinnington,S25 2PN, or scanned and sent by email to:[email protected].

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS CLUB: The next meeting of Rotherham Probus Club will take place on Tuesday October 21 with a talk by Paul Adey on ‘The Story of Energy - Part 2’, and Tuesday October 28 when Ralf Schweinem will talk on ‘Stasi Child’ – ​​​​​​​life behind the Berlin Wall under Communism. We have opened our doors to members of Wickersley Probus Club to come and join us following the sad demise of their Group. If you are looking for something to do on a Tuesday morning, why not come along also and join our friendly group and listen to our most interesting talks. All you have to be is retired! Our meetings and talks take place at Broom Methodist Church on Broom Lane, at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Morning Prayer at 9.15 am, All Age Worship at 10.45 am and Communion at 6 pm led by Revd Simon Falshaw. The Thursday morning Communion was led by James Gould. The SALS group met on Wednesday 15 October at 7 pm. The speaker was Jane Price. Preparations are being made for a Festival of Remembrance service on the evening of Saturday 8 November, starting at 7 pm. This will be led by Andrew Fox, with the St Alban’s Church Choir, Musicians and Readers. Services on Sunday 9 November in church will be 10 am Combined Service for Remembrance and an outdoor service at the Wickersley War Memorial on Morthen Road at 12 noon when wreaths will be laid in memory of all the local fallen in both World War 1 and World War 2. Revd Simon Falshaw will lead the 6 pm Communion service in church. The next Friday Coffee Mornings will be on October 17 and November 7 from 10 am to 12 noon in the Barn Church Hall. These are to raise funds for a new heating system in church.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP: The Wickersley Neighbourhood Group (WING) is a social group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley area. Meetings are held on Wednesday afternoons in the Barn Church Hall (S66 1ES) from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. There was a Beetle Drive at the meeting on Wednesday 15 October, and on 22 October the members will enjoy a Pie and Pea Meal together. There will be no Barn meeting on October 29, as it is the schools half term, and on 5 November Cath Joy will lead the members in some armchair exercises. Please contact the secretary Anne Hudson on 01709-542873 if you would like to join in the group activities, or you wish to book transport to the Barn for the meetings.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

RAILWAY RAMBLE: The next railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is on Saturday 18th OCTOBER. It is a 9 mile circular walk from Kiveton Park station to South Anston, Anston Stones Wood, Lindrick Dale, Chesterfield Canal ‘Cuckoo Way’ returning to Kiveton Park. The Northern train departs Swinton 0836, Rotherham Central 0845, Meadowhall 0851 to change at Sheffield for the 0937 train to Kiveton Park. Details from Stuart on 07908-450444. www.penline.co.uk.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday October 18 – a moderate 8 mile walk, Hollingwood Hub circular, along Chesterfield Canal via Brimmington Common led by Bob Edley 07836582077, Meet at 10.00 in Hollingwood Hub CP S43 2PF. Wednesday October 22 – an 8.5 mile walk from Youlgreave to Robin Hood’s Stride, Birhover, Nine Ladies Stone Circle and Stanton in the Peak led by Jane Lister 07761080668, Meet at 10.00 in Youlgreave CP DE45 1UY. Saturday October 25 – a 10 mile walk from Herringthorpe Valley to Listerdale, Silverwood and Thrybergh Reservoir led by Nicky Rogers 07789691024, Meet at 10.00 in Herringthorpe Valley CP S65 3DJ. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

SAVE THE DATE: The town centre Christmas switch on will be between 3 and 6pm on Saturday November 15, 2025 and it is going to be completely magical. During the afternoon there will be entertainment, live music and festive fun for the whole family - all free of charge. There will be local musical talent by the tree in All Saint's Square, in the Market Square there will be a Big Yellow Bus where children can send messages to Santa Claus. There will be lots of market stalls and in the Minster Gardens the Yorkshire Circus will be giving fire performances and hands on workshops. There will be a Children's Capital of Culture's Silent Disco taking place under the trees in Minster Yard and at the Minster there will be crafty winter themed workshops and performances from some of the area's local musicians. Watch out for further information nearer the time.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.