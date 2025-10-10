This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

ULLEY CAFÉ DAY: The Café will be open from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, September 21 serving soup, homemade cakes, sandwiches and other refreshments.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

BRINSWORTH

HALLOWEEN PARTIES: 25 th + 26 th October. Get ready for a spookily good time! Our family Halloween party tickets are officially on sale. Both parties include games, a family disco, prizes and of course fancy dress. Friday 24 th October 5pm – late and Saturday 25 th October 1pm-5pm for all the little ghosties and ghouls. To find out more information please contact The Centre.

BRINSWORTH FIREWORK DISPLAY: Brinsworth’s Annual Firework Display will take place on Saturday 1st November on Brinsworth Playing Fields, S60 5DG. The fireworks will be at 7pm. Come and enjoy a drink and a bite to eat at The Centre Bar and Café.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simply passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm BINGO! (Over 18’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only),1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month),6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose,7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

SPEEDWATCH: Rother Vale Ward is proud to have an active Community Speed Watch group, and they’re always keen to welcome new volunteers. Whether you can commit to regular sessions or just a few now and then, your time and support are valued. Once registered, volunteers complete a short online training course. After that, they can access the booking system to choose sessions that fit their schedule. It’s a flexible and rewarding way to help make local roads safer for everyone. If you would like to join, use this link Community Speed Watch Online. https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/FRONT-v2-Home.php where there is a wealth of information. Simply register your details and join the existing group for Rother Vale.

NEW CCTV CAMERAS: Rotherham Council have installed smart CCTV cameras across the borough to help monitor water levels and improve responses to flooding and icy conditions. Funding has been secured from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to purchase ten cameras. The cameras are placed in key locations across the borough, some near rivers and drains, others in known surface water hotspots based on local knowledge. There are two cameras in the Rother Vale Ward. These are located on Treeton Lane and Orgreave Road. The footage will support the Highways Team with real-time updates, helping them act quickly during flood risks and plan better for the future. The cameras will also assist the winter gritting service by allowing remote checks of priority areas, making responses faster and more efficient. This innovative scheme explores how CCTV and technology can be used to monitor and manage water, strengthening the region’s resilience to flooding and climate change.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am in St Mary’s Church. It’s a great place to make new friends and beat loneliness in a relaxed atmosphere. Call Rachel on Tel 07910 520898. Everyone is welcome.

RIVERS TEAM: The Sunday afternoon services at St Marys, starting at 5:00 pm, are an informal time of worship, prayer and bible teaching, followed by food and refreshments and everyone is welcome. The Sunday morning services continue at St Lawrences which are also live streamed to Facebook and You Tube. Harvest Festival celebrations started on the 5th of October and end on the 23rd of October with a Gifts and Pledges day. Sunday 12th October - St. Helen’s, Treeton - 3:00pm. Service will include a collection of non-perishable food items for Rotherham Food Bank. At the moment, they particularly need: tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, rice, biscuits, custard, tinned potatoes/mashed and pasta sauce. See the Rivers Team Facebook page or http://www.therivers-team.com/.

AUTUMN WELLBEING: Neighbourhood Services are teaming up with Catcliffe Parish Council to bring the next Wellbeing Event to Catcliffe Memorial Hall. It aims to offer friendly, practical support for everyone. On Tuesday 21 October from 2pm to 4pm it will be an afternoon filled with expert advice, free resources, and helpful conversations to support your wellbeing this autumn. A friendly mix of expert services offering advice on everything from keeping warm and saving energy to budgeting, community safety, and mental wellbeing will be available. There’ll be free items to take away, helpful conversations, and practical tips tailored to your needs. The Community Pantry will be in attendance from 2pm to 3pm offering extra support for local families. Whether you’re popping in for advice or just a chat and a cuppa while making friends with other community members, it’s a great chance to connect, feel supported, and get ready for the colder months ahead.

OFF ROAD VEHICLES: You can report incidents to South Yorkshire Police in several ways: Call 999 in an emergency or call 101 if it is not urgent. Online – report your incident online by using the Police portal at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/. Live chat – Log in to the portal and chat online. You can also contact the force wide Off-Road Bike Team directly with information, photographs and videos, or simply to ask them for advice. Email: [email protected]. Facebook messenger at SYPMotorcycleandRuralCrimeTeam.

ACTIVITIES AT THE HALL: Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. This also includes instances of dog fouling.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise session is available but not compulsory. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], Tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], Tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: The hub is a donation station for the Children's Hospital Pyjamas Appeal and, as such, is asking people to support the appeal by bringing in a new pair of pyjamas and putting them in the donation box. The Children's Hospital Pyjamas is a charity based in the UK which collects donations of new pyjamas for children aged 0-18 years; these donations are then given to hospitals, hospices and women's refuges. Anyone wishing to make a donation, can bring new pyjamas to The Brecks Community Hub, which can be found on Brecks Crescent, Rotherham, S65 3HU. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

ROTHERHAM CREMATORIUM: The cemetery now has new opening hours; from October 1, the grounds will be open from 91m-5pm, and the Book of Remembrance Room and the Flower Room will be open until 4.30pm. To mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, from October 9-15, there will be a small memorial board in the main office. This is open to anyone who wishes to leave a note or a message in remembrance of a baby lost through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. Memorial safety work is taking place in the grounds of the cemetery, which includes inspections of memorials between 2019-2021. Letters have been sent out to the registered owners of graves with safety concerns and the process has begun to lay down the memorials with no response. For more information, telephone 01709 850344.

THRYBERGH COUNTRY PARK: Winter opening hours are now in place at the park; gates will be closed at 5pm and the Tutti Frutti cafe will be open from 10am-3.30pm.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has recently signed up to help with the Royal British Legion with this year's poppy appeal, and volunteers are still needed at collection points at places including Asda. Anyone wishing to help out can message Michael and he will pass on details to the Royal British Legion. Michael has been holding his regular councillor advice surgeries at Dalton Parish Hall, East Herringthorpe Cemetery and Thrybergh Parish Hall, as well as carrying out his usual litter pick, this time with the help of staff from McDonald's who helped clear the path up to Lady Oak Road. Due to the amount of volunteers that arrived for the litter pick, the group cleared away over ten bags of rubbish from the area, plus a number of discarded items. Michael also attended the recent meeting of Thrybergh Parish Council; the council is in need of a keyboard player for their Remembrance Sunday service, which will take place on November 9 at 10.20am. If anyone can help, please email [email protected]. As the result of concerns from a local resident regarding parking at Forge Island, Michael sent an email to Rotherham Council asking for an update about the managed parking system and raising concerns that some councillors and senior management are parking in the Forge Island car park even though it is intended for use by customers of the local businesses. Subsequently, the council has now issued advice to its staff that parking is for customers of Forge Island only and that Parking Services staff will be present in the car park to monitor parking. It also advised staff that parking is available at nearby council car parks.

OPEN ARMS COMMUNITY SUPPORT HUB: The hubs provide cost of living support and advice to local residents from a number of organisations, including RotherFed, Citizens Advice Rotherham, LASER Credit Union and Voluntary Action Rotherham. Once a fortnight, the hub comes to Mowbray Gardens Community Library on a Monday from 9.30am-3.30pm, with the next session taking place on Monday October 13.

COMMUNITY COURSE: A free computers for beginners course runs each Friday from 10am-12noon at Mowbray Gardens Community Library. The course provides step by step instructions on how to use computers, get online and use the internet safely. For more information and to book a place, either telephone 07974392019 or 07791754034.

ST. LEONARD'S CHURCH, THRYBERGH: The Sunday morning service now starts at 10am, with the church opening at 9.30am for quiet prayer and reflection after the ringing of the bells. The church will be having a table top sale on November 1 from 11am-1pm and tables are now available for £5 for anyone wishing to sell clothes, toys etc at the event. For more information, message the church via their Facebook page.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: The community group, Friends of Dalton and East Herringthorpe and Thrybergh Green Spaces, will be holding a Christmas Fair on November 29 from 12-4pm at Warrener's Drive Community Centre in Thrybergh. The fair will include stalls, a tombola and a raffle, plus much more. For more information, email [email protected].

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARKS: We have a volunteer gardening morning on Tuesday mornings from 9 am. We would be very pleased for you to join us. Our next meeting is on Wednesday October 22 at the pavilion. Please come to both and show your support for your local green flag park. On Saturday October 11 in The Bowling Club pavilion there is a free willow weaving workshop led by Trevor Jones. He will be teaching you how to make a bird feeder. The time is 12.30 to 3.00 pm. Kindly book with Linda Jones or contact [email protected].

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: On October 11 we are having an event on our green for people to play crown green bowling with our friendly members. No experience needed, all equipment and tuition, provided. Please wear flat soled shoes. For further information please contact John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226 or just arrive at the green on October 11. Monday September 29 - Summer Round Robin, John Byers, 21up doubles, Mick Lloyd and Jim Lloyd, Dot Payne and Maureen Taylor. Wednesday October 1- 21up doubles, Mick Cilenti and Maureen Taylor. Thursday October 2 - Barkers Park Round Robin competition, Jim Lowe, Chris Mason and Brian Roberts. Sunday October 5 - 21up doubles, Jim Lloyd and Ian Garfitt, John Byers and Chris Mason, Joe Guest and Maureen Taylor.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: The Sunday service last weekend was held at 10am, which included the children's groups, with refreshments served afterwards. All are welcome. A community coffee morning was held on Tuesday from 9.30am, which included refreshments and a chance to meet new friends, along with an optional informal service from 10.30am. Tommy's Tots, a playgroup for children aged 0-4 years, also took place in the afternoon from 1.30-3pm. Both groups take place weekly during term time.

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Congratulations to all the children who were awarded 'Learner Bee of the Week' and 'Best Worker Bee of the Week', and well done to Year 3, who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 97.5% attendance. Parents' Evenings have been taking place in school this week, giving parents/guardians the opportunity to book appointments with their children's teachers. Thank you to everyone who supported the recent Harvest Festival in school; all food donations will be taken to Mexborough Foodbank and money raised from the ticket sales will be divided between the school and a charity chosen by the School Voice pupils. Flu vaccinations will take place in school at the beginning of December and a link is now live to complete the online consent form. The school will again be organising a Poppy Display in preparation for Remembrance Sunday and is asking the children, along with their parents/guardians to make something for the display. This can be anything poppy related, including pictures, knitted poppies etc, which can be brought in to school after half term, ready for the display to be put together in time for Remembrance Sunday on November 9. A sponsored reading challenge will take place at the end of October and letters and sponsorship forms have been sent home for those wishing to raise money during the event.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: You’re welcome! 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: PETER STREET, KIMBERWORTH. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times - Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s. Every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: Last weekend, the volunteers were out and about on Roughwood Road, Thornhill, Droppingwell Road and Little Common Lane. Next Sunday, we will be on Fenton Road, meeting outside the Ring O’ Bells pub at 9.45 am. In the month of September, 192 bags of litter were filled. The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as ​​​​​​​possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 ​​​​​​​Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Equipment is provided.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was the service of Harvest Thanksgiving when cans and packets were presented for Charlie’s Pantry at the Chislett Centre. Community activities have continued in the hall during the week. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. This will be followed at 2pm by the third of a series of Bible group discussions. Next Sunday at 10.30am there will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). Next meeting 3 rd November at 3.30 pm.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: ​​​​​​​Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising}. Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). ​​​​​​​Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. Next meeting 21 st January at 2 pm.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 1 st October, the group were prevented from walking by the weather but welcomed three new members who were invited to stay at the church for drinks and biscuits. The Macmillan Cancer Support event last week raised £109. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 6 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: That time again folks! Cash prize bingo every Friday at St Thomas’s Community Hall from 12 noon to 3pm. Light refreshments available. Organised events, day trips, and much more. Craft fayre tables available £10 each for Saturday 1st November 12 till 4pm. Please dm Pauline Fairbrother OR TEXT 07947090607 to reserve your table.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meets 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged ​​​​​​​from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. No-one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if needed. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We finished the summer season with a tournament for local community groups. Unfortunately, summer didn’t join in so we got wet. But lots of tea/coffee was drunk and lots of nice food eaten. Thanks to all visitors and club members. We bowl through the winter so, if you fancy a go, contact me on [email protected] or Dave on 07837 460152.

GRANGE PARK GOLF CLUB: Community Walk Raises £260 for Macmillan Cancer Support. A spirited group of local walkers took full advantage of the glorious weather with a scenic 3-mile stroll from The Grange Park Golf Club, proudly supported by the Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure group. After their walk, participants enjoyed a well-earned treat—an array of delicious cakes—which helped raise an impressive £260 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Upcoming Events at The Grange Park Golf Club – The Grange Park Golf Club is buzzing with exciting events this season and warmly invites members of the local community to join in the fun. Here’s what’s coming up: Par-Tee Night – Live music and street food. Friday 24th October from 4pm; Paint-a-Pot Workshop – Get creative with ceramics. Tuesday 28th October 6-8pm. ​​​​​​​To book your spot, visit the What’s On section of The Grange Park Golf Club website. Golf Memberships Available. Explore our range of full, flexi, and corporate golf ​​​​​​​membership packages. For more information, call 01709 919991.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 5th October was the 27th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for Adam’s,Dearing and Dolan Families, Liz Shannon,Eileen Owen’s birthday anniversary, Private intention [S], Michael McManus, Bernadette Lally [A], Neve Maria Gonzalez and Nora Keaveney. Parish Advent Service (from Darkness to Light) Sunday 30th November at 4.00pm An invitation for all Parishioners and their family and friends to celebrate the start of Advent. There will be the usual Christmas Raffle – details to follow regarding ticket sales and prizes. The draw date for the raffle will be Saturday 13th December. PILGRIMS OF HOPE - JUBILEE PARISH RETREAT, 17th -19th OCTOBER. 2025 is a special Jubilee year for the Catholic Church, a year of grace that occurs every 25 years offering people an opportunity to renew their relationship with God, others and creation. Pope Francis themed this year as “Pilgrims of Hope”, calling for a pilgrimage of faith, hope, and solidarity in a world ravaged by wars, poverty and climate change and where many people face increasing economic challenges. To celebrate the Jubilee Year at St Bede’s, you are invited (and are most welcome to invite others) to attend any or all of the services taking place during our "Parish Pilgrimage Weekend". Friday 17 th Oct ober at 6.30pm Sung Evening Vespers & Exposition A beautiful service giving thanks at the end of the day, with time for silent reflection as the psalms are sung. There will also be Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, where we spend a little time adoring and being in the true presence of Christ. Saturday 18th October Church will be open from 9.30am for quiet prayer and confessions. 12 Noon Mass with anointing of the sick. We welcome students from St Bernards to help with our celebration. After Mass the students will also be serving refreshments and selling cakes to raise funds for pilgrimages to Lourdes & Lesotho. Sunday 19th October 9.30am Family Mass - Children from St Bede's school will join in celebrating the Liturgy.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 5th of October Mass was at 10-30am, led by the Rev Lizzie, and assisted by the Rev Justine Smith. Rev Justine read the Gospel and also did the sermon. Their servers where Alan Oxley and Peter Stribley assisted by our trainee Rowan. Tea and coffee after the service was served by Cynthia Stribley and Sandra Smith. Next Sunday the 12th of October is our service for the harvest, everyone will be most welcome. Monday the 13th of October sees the continuing of the small groups meetings at St Paul’s at 7-30 pm, do come along and try it.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: A parent and baby walking group will take place each Wednesday at 10am at the centre. This is a new group for mums and dads to bring their babies and toddlers to, which aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and improve mental health, whilst walking along the canal and back to the centre for refreshments. The group is free to attend and no booking is required, but please wear suitable clothing and footwear for the weather. The Base Youth Club takes place on Thursday evenings during term time, and includes crafting, board games, outdoor activities and snacks. Children aged 7-11 years attend the youth club from 4-4.55pm, and children aged 11-16 years attend from 5-7pm.

SWINTON CREATES: Two stitch and create sessions will take place at St. John's Methodist Church on Church Street in Swinton, one on Tuesday October 14 and the other on Tuesday October 21. The sessions will run from 6.30-8.30pm and will provide the opportunity to get involved with creating a community textile project to celebrate Swinton. For more information and to get a free ticket, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets.

ST. MARGARET'S PARISH CHURCH, SWINTON: The church has been overwhelmed with enquiries for stalls for its forthcoming Christmas Fair, which will take place on Saturday November 22 from 10am-1pm. As a result, all stalls are now fully booked. The next coffee morning will be held on Saturday October 25 from 10-11.30am. All are welcome. The Day Trippers group recently enjoyed a trip to York and a group of parishioners also enjoyed a pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham in Norfolk, where they met up with one of St. Margaret's past organists.

THE SPIRIT OF MEXBOROUGH: The community group is organising a Light Up Parade and Christmas Market for Friday November 28 and is looking for stallholders, including those selling crafts, festive gifts, food and drink, local produce, winter wear, and anything Christmas themed. Message the group via their Facebook page for more information. The Light up Parade will be led by Santa in his sleigh and will set off from Maple Road in Mexborough at 4.30pm to make its way to the market, which will be held from 4.30-8pm. Due to ongoing works on Mexborough High Street and the market area, the Christmas Market will take place in the car park of Power X Fitness on Main Street.

DIARY DATE: Make a date in your diaries - the Christmas Light switch on will take place on Thursday November 20 between 4 and 7pm.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The foodbank relies on the donations from individuals and businesses in the local community. At the moment, items needed include tinned fruit, chocolate, toiletries, tinned meat and fish, and washing up liquid. Donations can be dropped off at a number of places in the community, including The Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue, the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh, and Rawmarsh Library. Items purchased in store can also be donated at both Asda and Tesco stores in Wath.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Beavers started working on their Disability Award, they discussed blindness and working in twos, they led one another around an obstacle course by giving out instructions. They also talked at length about the work of Guide Dogs. They talked about hidden conditions like arthritis and how people use aids to help them. They ended their evening with some games. Beaver of the week was awarded to Ellie-Mae for her work and kindness during the session. The Cubs were busy with their new Communication Award. They were split into 2 groups and learned how to send secret messages using the alphabet and numbers. Their session also finished with some team games. The Scouts were working on their Global Award and finished the evening with some games. Parents and carers please note that all monies for the pantomime must be paid to Otter as soon as possible. The date is December 12 and the cost £21 per child.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning service was led by Peter Drabble. On Tuesday the Prayer Group met and the Chit Chat Cafe was open as usual. This Sunday, October 12, the service will be led by Rev Louise Mackin and Holy Communion will be celebrated.

LIBRARY STORY WALK: at Rawmarsh Library on Thursday October 23 between 10.30am and 11.30am. go along for a special story walk, sessions suitable for aged 5 years and under with their parent/carer. Throughout the session, there will be games, a treasure hunt and lots of fun! Afterwards, enjoy a snack and a chance to chat back at the library. Please wear suitable outdoor clothing and footwear to go outside - this is a completely free event. Call or visit Rawmarsh Library to book your free space! - 01709 255682.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WATH WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month in St James Hall, Wath at 7.30pm. The next meeting will be on October 15, 2025. Members enjoy varied speakers, social nights, theatre trips and crafts. Why not pop along to find out more about the WI, new members always welcome, the first meeting is free of charge. For more information, contact Julie Aitcheson on 07732597705.

RAISING THE RAFTERS: Den Miller performed at the October Club in 2024 with organisers being besieged with requests to book him again. He is an incredibly talented singer/songwriter, writing songs both humorous and very profound. So a year on from his Rafters’ debut, he’s back to the Saint James Rooms in Wath on Saturday October 11 from 8pm. Raising the Rafters is a club that runs on one thing - generosity - and over the years they have built up a large band of supporters who all agree that Raising the Rafters is a friendly folk club and it doesn’t matter whether you want to bring an instrument and join in or just come and soak up the atmosphere and the music....you’ll be very welcome. There is free parking at the Montgomery Hall Car Park and further down Church Street at the Saracens Head Car Park and a 24hr supermarket across the road, which is handy as the Saint James Rooms are not licensed. The Club is not a “dry” folk club, all visitors are encouraged to bring their own wine, beer and spirits, glasses are provided. The door prices are kept deliberately low at a flat rate of £5 per person and as there are no rip-off bar prices to pay, a Raising the Rafters evening is a good value night out, with young people 16 and under - admission free. Everything raised goes to charity, having raised over £20,000 for good causes since starting. Tickets are £5 per person, everyone welcome. For any further information please contact 07522 576855.

WENTWORTH

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: On Friday October 17, a five hour guided history walk will take place around Wentworth and Elsecar. The walk will start at 10am from the centre, and will include collieries, furnaces, some great views and stories from the past. For more information and to book a place, email [email protected]. The centre has a wonderful team of volunteers who regularly undertake litter picks of the local area and maintenance of benches etc, as well as helping visitors and getting involved with various projects. For more information, either email [email protected] or visit www.elsecar-heritage.com.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL - REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY VETERANS’ EVENT 2025: Just a further reminder that a limited number of tickets are still available for our Remembrance Sunday Veterans’ Lunch on Sunday November 9. Following the morning service of Remembrance at Whiston Mary Magdalene Parish Church, the Parish Council will be holding our usual Veterans’ Event in the Parish Hall for up to 70 attendees. As well as providing a pie & peas lunch at 12.30pm, there will be afternoon entertainment/singer and a raffle as part of our commemorations. The event itself is arrival for 12 noon, with food served at 12.30pm. Tickets are priced at £4 per head; they are offered on a first-come/first-served basis and are available by contacting the Parish Clerk at: [email protected].

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL CHRISTMAS EVENT 2025 - SAVE THE DATE: An update meeting took place on Monday between the organising sub-group of the Parish Council and the Event Foundry to further discuss the arrangements for this year’s Whiston Parish Council Christmas Lights Switch-on Event on Saturday November 29. Things are progressing very well, with the majority of food/drink outlets, entertainment, rides and craft stalls already booked. We have both Whiston Youngstars and children from Whiston J and I School coming to sing for us, Dinnington Brass Band coming to play for us, Equine Dreams will be bringing along their two donkeys and pony, Linda’s Bakehouse will be serving her hot roast sandwiches and other tasty fare in the Parish Hall, on-street food/drink vendors will have a variety of things on offer, including filled jacket potatoes (Mr Potato Man), nachos, sweet treats, milkshakes etc and, of course, we just couldn’t forget Santa who will be in his Grotto in the Parish Hall, ably assisted by his ‘helpers’ who may just look a lot like volunteers from Rotherham Round Table. The Event will run from 3.00pm to 6.00pm, with the Christmas lights switched on at 5.30pm. This year you can prepare to be amazed with the new addition of our ‘Twinkle Tree’ by the bridge! If you would like to book a craft stall at the Event, there is limited space now available in the Parish Hall, but if you have your own gazebo there is some on-street space still available. Please contact Helen or Rebekah at the Event Foundry to book, email [email protected] or call: 07540 69587.

WHO DO YOU THINK SHOULD SWITCH ON OUR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS?: Whiston Parish Council are looking for nominations for someone to switch on our 2025 Christmas Lights - do you have a person in mind? We feel it should be someone who has contributed a lot for the Parish of Whiston over the years, or someone who is deserving of the honour - whatever their age. If you know someone who fits the bill we would love to hear from you. You can email our Parish Clerk [email protected] or call 07712 305729. Alternatively you can email or call me (contact information at the head of Whiston News) and I will gladly pass on your nominations.

WHITESTONE SOLAR FARM - REMINDER OF PRE-APPLICATION CONSULTATION MEETING: The pre-application consultation period for the proposed Whitestone Solar Farm is from September 16 to October 28, 2025 and should you wish to hear more of the proposal or comment (if you wish to do so), you are reminded that there will be a walk-in public event taking place at Whiston Parish Hall on at Whiston Parish Hall on Wednesday October 15 from 12 noon to 4.00pm. If you are unable to attend this event, but still wish to comment, there are a number of ways you can do so: • Complete a questionnaire online at the project website: whitestonesolarfarm.co.uk, • Complete a paper questionnaire, available at one of the planned events, return it to an event or to the Freepost address: Whitestone Solar Farm, Freepost, SEC NEWGATE UK LOCAL (no stamp is required), or • Send written comments by post to the Freepost address above, or by email to [email protected]. Please note that all feedback must be received by midnight on October 28.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday we celebrated Creationtide 4. This theme will end with Harvest Festival next Sunday, October 12. Rev Caroline Wyman presided and preached at the Parish Communion; she was assisted by Patrick White, Reader. Marilyn and Malcolm Elson welcomed parishioners into church. Elizabeth Hacon read the New Testament lesson and Val Dunsford led the intercessions and was communion assistant. Starfish Gang, a group for primary age children, met in the lower room at 9.45am with Dr Mary Holt as leader, assisted by Lucy and Daniel Luckock. The session was based on the bible story about Joseph being sold by his brothers. The organist and choirmaster was Ray Gallagher. The choir led the congregation in singing three hymns and sang the anthem “ Thou visitest the earth”- Greene during communion. Refreshments were served by Joan Russell and Jim Ramsden. Refresh@4, an informal service for all the family, took place at 4.00pm. Lucy Luckock, Children’s and family’s minister, led the service. The bible reading was ‘Jesus and the paralysed man’ which was presented in a short film clip. Indira and Rohan helped with the lighting of the ​​​​​​​candle for the opening prayer, Mandy led the activity, Rev Karen gave the talk, and Rev Louise and Lynn led the reflection and prayer time. Michelle and Billy helped with blowing the candle out at the end of the service. Afterwards there was a meeting of YouthZone. On Monday morning Little Fishes had their weekly session in the Parish Hall and had fun. The Natter group met in the Parish Hall at 10.30am and enjoyed company, drinks and cakes and biscuits.On Wednesday at 10.30am there was a service of Holy Communion followed by refreshments and fellowship. On Friday between 6.30pm and 8-30pm there will be a choir practice. Next Sunday is Harvest Festival: Do join us for either or both services! All-age family service at 9.45am and Choral Evensong at 6.00pm. Donations of non-perishable foods or money will be collected to support Rotherham Minster Social Supermarket. You are most welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge: Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning’s service was organised and led by John Davis. Diane Davis led the prayers and read the bible reading. The organist was Barbara Shaw. The Chapel Crafters meeting was on Tuesday and the Community Coffee Morning is today (Thursday). This will be followed by Vintage Messy Church at 11.30am, which is a bible based learning and activity session for adults, and all are welcome . The preacher next Sunday at 10.30am is Gedeon Bihonzi.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our communion service on Sunday was led by Rev Andrew Fox, and we welcomed our friends from Clifton Methodist for a joint act of worship. Rev Fox preached on having the right kind of faith and seeing the bigger picture rather than the immediate distractions. Broom Baby and Toddler group continues to meet during term time from 9.00am to 1l.00am every Thursday. The next Tuesday@Broom meeting will be on Tuesday October 14 from 10.00am to 12 noon. Come along for fun, conversation, games, crafts, quizzes and refreshments.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: What a fantastic start we have had at Whiston Youth Club. Our Junior and Senior groups are buzzing and we have had so much going off - our Youth Club band, with some amazing guitar and keyboard solos, karaoke, biscuit decorating, Catchphrase, Just Dance, Pitta Pizza making, fitness sessions, revisiting our values, and much much more! Also, we have had to wave goodbye to one of our oldest members as they embark on their university course. Over the next few weeks we will be supporting ‘Hello Yellow’ the young people’s mental health campaign, our Flags of the World Gala will be taking place and our usual fantastic open access youth offer. It has been amazing to see our young members return in September with many new members joining us too! We are open to all young people and we would love you to come and join us. Search Whiston Youth Club on our socials for more information.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, rom 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS CLUB: The Club’s 55th birthday lunch at the Consort Suite will take place on October 14 and meetings will resume ​​​​​​​on Tuesday October 21 with a talk by Paul Adey on ‘The Story of Energy - Part 2’, and Tuesday October 28 when Ralf Schweinem will talk on ‘Stasi Child’ - life behind the Berlin Wall under Communism. So, if you are looking for something to do on a Tuesday morning, why not come along and join our friendly group and listen to our most interesting talks. All you have to be is retired! Our meetings and talks take place at Broom Methodist Church on Broom Lane, at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP: WING is a social group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley area. Members and helpers meet in the Barn Church Hall (S66 2HD) on Wednesday afternoons in term time from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm, and transport from your home can be arranged to get to meetings by ringing Anne Hudson on 01709-542873. New members are always welcome. On 8 October Lost Chord will be entertaining with singing, on October 15 there will be a Beetle Drive and on October 22 there will be a Pie and Pea meal together.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

HIGH STREET GRANTS: shops across the borough could apply for a grant to help their business. Grants of up to £25,000 are available to improve the look and feel of the shop units. Improvements could include new shopfronts, signage and flooring. The Shop Unit Business Grant Project is being funded through the government UK Shared Prosperity Fund with support from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. There is more information on the link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/news/article/1158/-270k-boost-to-breathe-new-life-into-rotherham-high-streets.

CRAFTER AND MAKERS' MARKET: takes place on the second Saturday each month on Effingham Street in the town centre from 10am to 3pm. The next one will be on October 11 and you can find a good selection of gifts from the local community of crafters. The cost to have a stall for the day to show and sell the items you have made is £7. More information, or to book a stall, please call 01709 365021.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.