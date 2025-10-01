BIG EVENT: St Mary's Church in Catcliffe welcomed the Bishop of Sheffield, Dr Pete Wilcox, to lead a special event to celebrate one year of the new service at Catcliffe. Pictured are Rev Eddie Short and Bishop Dr Pete Wilcox.

This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected]

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: On the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10.am until noon at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays from 5pm - 7pm catering for 8-14 years old. There is a tuck shop, sports and arts and crafts.

BRINSWORTH

CRAFT MARKET: Craft Market 5 th October. Craft Markets take place on the first Sunday of the Month, except Jan, Jul, Aug and Dec. Over 50 stalls, packed with homemade crafts and creative creations from our talented crafters, there are a few Bric a Brac stalls too. The next Craft Market is on Sunday 5 th October between 10am to 2pm. The Café in The Centre will be open with a selection of food and refreshments.

HALLOWEEN PARTIES: Halloween Parties 25 th + 26 th October. Get ready for a spookily good time! Our family Halloween party tickets are officially on sale. Both parties include games, a family disco, prizes and of course fancy dress. Friday 24 th October 5pm – late and Saturday 25 th October 1pm-5pm for all the little ghosties and ghouls. To find out more information please contact The Centre.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm BINGO! (Over 18’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

CATCLIFFE CONE COMMUNITY: The Mayor will be opening the next event on Saturday 4th October at 11:00pm. Traditional glass blowing by Jonathan of Lumsdale Glass in the world’s oldest brick built cone will take place this weekend. Demonstrations will take place on Saturday at 12:00pm, 1:00pm and Sunday 11:00am, 12:00pm and 1:00pm. Places can be booked by contacting the group on 07846 2684110 or message on Facebook at Catcliffe Cone Community. In addition Bob will explain the process of Stained Glass production. As usual there will be crafts for all ages, a bric-a-brac stall and refreshments. The event will take place over two days on October 4 th - 5 th from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the cone on Tristford Place, Catcliffe. And is free.

SPEEDWATCH: Rother Vale Ward is proud to have an active Community Speed Watch group, and they’re always keen to welcome new volunteers. Whether you can commit to regular sessions or just a few now and then, your time and support are valued. Once registered, volunteers complete a short online training course. After that, they can access the booking system to choose sessions that fit their schedule. It’s a flexible and rewarding way to help make local roads safer for everyone. If you would like to join, use this link Community Speed Watch Online. https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/FRONT-v2-Home.php where there is a wealth of information. Simply register your details and join the existing group for Rother Vale.

NEW CCTV CAMERAS: Rotherham Council have installed smart CCTV cameras across the borough to help monitor water levels and improve responses to flooding and icy conditions. Funding has been secured from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to purchase ten cameras. The cameras are placed in key locations across the borough, some near rivers and drains, others in known surface water hotspots based on local knowledge. There are two cameras in the Rother Vale Ward. These are located on Treeton Lane and Orgreave Road. The footage will support the Highways Team with real-time updates, helping them act quickly during flood risks and plan better for the future. The cameras will also assist the winter gritting service by allowing remote checks of priority areas, making responses faster and more efficient. This innovative scheme explores how CCTV and technology can be used to monitor and manage water, strengthening the region’s resilience to flooding and climate change.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am in St Marys Church. It’s a great place to make new friends and beat loneliness in a relaxed atmosphere. Call Rachel on Tel: 07910 520898. Everyone is welcome.

RIVERS TEAM: The Sunday afternoon services at St Mary’s, starting at 5:00 pm, are an informal time of worship, prayer and bible teaching, followed by food and refreshments and everyone is welcome. The Sunday morning services continue at St Lawrence’s which are also live streamed to Facebook and You Tube. Harvest Festival celebrations will start on the 5th of October and end on the 23rd of October with a Gifts and Pledges day. Sunday 5th October - St. Lawrence, Tinsley - 10:30am, Sunday 5th October - St. Mary’s, Catcliffe - 5:00pm, Sunday 12th October - St. Helen’s, Treeton - 3:00pm. Each service will include a collection of non-perishable food items for Rotherham Food Bank. At the moment, they particularly need: tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, rice, biscuits, custard, tinned potatoes/mashed and pasta sauce. See the Rivers Team Facebook page or http://www.therivers-team.com/.

MESSY CHURCH: The next meeting at St Mary’s Church is Saturday 4 th October @ 3:30 pm. The informal sessions for all the family feature activities, games, crafts, stories, singing and finish up with a communal meal. http://www.therivers-team.com/.

AUTUMN WELLBEING: Neighbourhood Services are teaming up with Catcliffe Parish Council to bring the next Wellbeing Event to Catcliffe Memorial Hall. It aims to offer friendly, practical support for everyone. On Tuesday 21 October from 2pm to 4pm it will be an afternoon filled with expert advice, free resources, and helpful conversations to support your wellbeing this autumn. A friendly mix of expert services offering advice on everything from keeping warm and saving energy to budgeting, community safety, and mental wellbeing will be available. There’ll be free items to take away, helpful conversations, and practical tips tailored to your needs. The Community Pantry will be in attendance from 2pm to 3pm offering extra support for local families. Whether you’re popping in for advice or just a chat and a cuppa while making friends with other community members, it’s a great chance to connect, feel supported, and get ready for the colder months ahead.

OFF ROAD VEHICLES: You can report incidents to South Yorkshire Police in several ways. Call 999 in an emergency or call 101 if it is not urgent. Online – report your incident online by using the Police portal at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/. Live chat – Log in to the portal and chat online. You can also contact the force wide Off-Road Bike Team directly with information, photographs and videos, or simply to ask them for advice. Email: [email protected]. Facebook messenger at SYPMotorcycleandRuralCrimeTeam.

ACTIVITIES AT THE HALL: Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. This also includes instances of dog fouling.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise session is available but not compulsory. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected]. Tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected]. Tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

WINTER WELLBEING EVENT: With Winter not far away and the evenings turning colder, Rotherham Council is holding a free Winter Wellbeing Event at Riverside House on Wednesday October 8. The event will be held in the cafe area from 10.30am-3pm and will include advice on energy bills, benefits, pension credit, health and wellbeing over winter, plus much more. Just turn up on the day, no booking is required.

DALTON PARISH COUNCIL: On Sunday November 9, a Remembrance Service will be held at Dalton Parish Hall at 3pm; everyone is welcome to attend. On Monday December 8, a pensioners' Christmas meal will take place at Dalton Parish Hall from 11.30am-3pm, and will include carol singing from local schools, free bingo and a free raffle. The lunch is free for residents of Dalton who are aged 65 years and over, and £10.50 for those under 65 or non-residents of Dalton. To book a place, telephone 07544164541.

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: The recent MacMillan Coffee day that was held at the hub proved a success, with some lovely cakes and bakes on offer. The Autumn Craft Fair held on September 20 also proved popular, with lots of crafts and gift stalls taking part; the next fair will be a Winter Craft Fair, which will take place on December 6, just in time to get some lovely Christmas gifts. There are a number of regular groups that meet at The Brecks Community Hub, including the Line Dancing class which is held every other Friday from 1-1.45pm and yoga classes on Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information about everything that happens at the hub, either visit their Facebook page or telephone 07910647541.

ST. LEONARD'S CHURCH, THRYBERGH: Last Sunday's service was Family Communion, which started at 9.30am and included worship, games, music and lots of fun. A Beef, Beer and Bible session takes place every other Sunday at the Deer Park Tap from 7.30pm. This is a relaxed group for men who are interested in talking about faith, God and the Bible. For more information, WhatsApp 07432509987. A Harvest Festival will be held in church on October 12 at 10am; donations for the foodbank will be gratefully received at the service and all are welcome. On Sunday October 19, a Memorial Service will be held at Fullerton Chapel in Thrybergh Graveyard at 4pm. The service will give those who have lost someone, either recently or in the past, the opportunity to pray, reflect and find comfort.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: On October 11 we are having an event on our green for people to play crown green bowling with our friendly members. No experience needed, all equipment and tuition, provided. Please wear flat soled shoes. For further information please contact John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226 or just arrive at the green on October 11. Wednesday October 24 - 21up doubles and 11up singles, Dot Payne and Colin Crossland. Thursday October 25 - round robin event with Barkers Park, winners were, John Burton, Vic Denton and Kenny Herbert. Saturday October 27 - winter round robin heat's winners were, Ian Garfitt and Mick Lloyd. 5/15 game winners were, Alan Goddard, John Byers and Maureen Taylor. Sunday October 28 - 5/15 Mick Lloyd, John Byers, Mick Lloyd and John Byers. 21up doubles, Ian Garfitt and Martyn Heap, 11up Martyn Heap and Adrian Harris. We now play at 12.45 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Weekend games remain the same time at 10.45. We have a volunteer gardening morning on Tuesday mornings from 9 am. We would be very pleased for you to join us. Our next meeting is on Wednesday October 22 at the pavilion. Please come to both and show your support for your local green flag park.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

EMPLOYMENT SUPPORT: Pathways to Work is an initiative supported by Rotherham Council to help those currently not in work find employment. The service can offer a range of support services, including a key worker to help with developing skills and confidence, support with job searches and help with applications. To access the service, residents must live in South Yorkshire, be aged 16 years and over and out of work, and have the right to live and work in the UK. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 264410.

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: Last Sunday's service was 'All In', an all age service which included lots of maze related activities, plus refreshments, and followed by an informal service for everyone of all ages and stages. It was also book Sunday, which included a book stall for some great book related bargains.

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Congratulations to all the children who received awards at the recent Celebration Assembly, including for 'Learner Bee of the Week' and 'Best Worker Bee of the Week'. Well done to Year 3 who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with a fantastic 100% attendance. To encourage good attendance in school, all those who achieve 100% attendance and are in school on time each day, will have their names put in a weekly prize draw, with the winner choosing a prize from the dip box. The dates for the parents' evening in October have now been sent out, and appointments can be booked via the Arbor app. The school's annual Harvest Festival will take place this week; donations of dried, tinned and non-perishable food will be gratefully received and donated to the local foodbbank. The school will also be taking part in a sponsored reading challenge, which will take place between October 20-31. A letter and sponsor form for the event have been sent home to parents/guardians and all money raised will go towards buying new books for the children to read in school. Tickets are on sale at the school office for the Bonfire Disco which will be held towards the end of October. The tickets are priced at £3 each and include a hot dog and a drink, plus wristbands, finger lights and sweet treats will be sold at the disco.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolersn and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times - Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. ​​​​​​​IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. ​​​​​​​Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. ​​​​​​​FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: See Kimberworth Park District News.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: See Kimberworth Park District News.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: See Kimberworth Park District News​​​​​​​.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Holy Communion. Community activities have continued in the hall during the week. Yesterday (Wednesday) the church hosted a meeting of the St John’s Green Stakeholder Group. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. This will be followed at 2pm by the second of a new series of Bible group discussions. Next Sunday at 10.30 am the Harvest Thanksgiving service when gifts in cans and packets are welcome and will be passed on to Charlie’s Pantry, the ​​​​​​​social supermarket at the Chislett Centre. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). ​​​​​​​Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon & Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 24th September, the group walked down Old Wortley Road to Winterhills School, before ascending Little Common Lane and making our way over the footpath emerging onto Droppingwell Road. After crossing the road, we took the footpath along the disused railway at the side of Walkworth Farm. After emerging again onto Droppingwell Road we made our way to Upper Wortley Road, crossing and making our way back to St John’s Church, where a Macmillan Cancer Support event was held. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 6 pm to 7 pm. No surgeries in September. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along ​​​​​​​with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: That time again folks! Cash prize bingo every Friday at St Thomas’s Community Hall ​​​​​​​from 12 noon to 3pm. Light refreshments available. Organised events, day trips, and much more. Craft fayre tables available £10 each for Saturday 1st November 12 till 4pm. Please dm Pauline Fairbrother OR TEXT 07947090607 to reserve your table.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: On 28th September, the group filled 18 bags from Meadowbank Road – other areas covered were Wingfield Woods and Baring Rod. The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or ​​​​​​​contact Neil on 07960 507582. Equipment is provided.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: ​​​​​​​Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. No-one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if needed. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

MUSICALITY: Meets 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We finished the summer season with a tournament for local community groups. Unfortunately, summer didn’t join in so we got wet. But lots of tea/coffee was drunk and lots of nice food eaten. Thanks to all visitors and club members. We bowl through the winter so, if you fancy a go, contact me on [email protected] or Dave on 07837 460152.

GRANGE PARK GOLF CLUB: Community Walk Raises £260 for Macmillan Cancer Support. A spirited group of local walkers took full advantage of the glorious weather with a scenic 3-mile stroll from The Grange Park Golf Club, proudly supported by the Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure group. After their walk, participants enjoyed a well-earned treat—an array of delicious cakes—which helped raise an impressive £260 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Upcoming Events at The Grange Park Golf Club – ​​​​​​​The Grange Park Golf Club is buzzing with exciting events this season and warmly invites members of the local community to join in the fun. Here’s what’s coming up – Par-Tee Night – Live music and street food, Friday 24th October from 4pm; Paint-a-Pot Workshop – Get creative with ceramics, Tuesday 28th October ​​​​​​​6-8pm. To book your spot, visit the What’s On section of The Grange Park Golf Club website. Golf Memberships Available. Explore our range of full, flexi, and corporate golf membership packages. For more information, call 01709 919991.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 28th of September was the 26th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for Monica, Joseph and John [A] Box, Nora Josephine street [LD], Anna Aylward [A], Neal Family and Tim Jolly [LD], Michael Snr. [A] and Bridget McManus, Les Richardson [L], Joan O Hanrahan [birthday anniversay] and Mary McClare. Saturday 4th October at 10.00am - Fr John will be conducting a tour of St Bede’s Church and explaining the artwork on display. PILGRIMS OF HOPE - JUBILEE PARISH RETREAT, 17th -19th OCTOBER. There will be a number of services across the weekend including Sung Vespers on Friday evening, Mass with Anointing of the Sick on Saturday and a Family Mass led by St Bede’s School on Sunday. More details to follow in the coming weeks. Quiz Night on Thursday 9th October at 7.00pm in the parish rooms. Tickets will be £4 and will include a raffle ticket. (Bring your own drink) There will be the usual Christmas Raffle – details to follow regarding ticket sales and prizes. The draw date for the raffle will be Saturday 13th December. The next social and fundraising meeting will be Saturday 22nd November after the noon Mass. RING O’BELLS LUNCH GROUP – The next date for your diaries is Tuesday 7th October. ALL WELCOME! BEDE’S BUSY BEES CRAFT GROUP – An update on the Poppy Waterfall. Approximately 4-5 thousand poppies have been made, and two of the three sections of netting are complete. This has been a wonderful and joyous community effort. “Well done and thank you to everyone who has contributed”.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been busy carrying out litter picks in the community, including on Maple Road, Adwick Road play area, Park Road, Park Avenue, Woodfield Avenue and Church Street, amongst others. resulting in around 10 bags of rubbish being removed from the areas. The group is also looking for help in putting up lamp post poppies before Remembrance Day. If anyone can help, please contact the group via their Facebook page.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: The Spirit of Mexborough community group is looking for stall holders for its forthcoming Christmas Market, which will take place on Friday November 28 from 4.30-8pm. Stalls wanted include crafts, festive goods, food and drink, local products, winter wear, and anything Christmas related. For more information and to send an enquiry, message the group via their Facebook page.

BREAKFAST CLUB: A new breakfast club has started at Swinton Lock Activity Centre. The club takes place each morning from 7.45-8.15am and provides free breakfast for children before they start school. No booking is required; just turn up with your child/children. For more information, telephone the centre on 01709 578778.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The centre has plans to hold some community kitchen events; the first of theses events took place last week when they held a 'Spud night', at which children ate for free and adult portions were offered at just £1 for jacket potatoes with a range of fillings. The event proved popular, with 26 adults and 15 children enjoying jacket potatoes and chatting together. The centre holds a number of regular events, including 'The Base' youth club on Thursday evenings during term-time. For more information on everything that goes on, visit the Facebook page of Swinton Lock Activity Centre, or telephone 01709 578778.

SWINTON COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP: In the run up to Remembrance Day, the group is looking for volunteers to help in displaying poppies in the community during the weekend of November 1, and then taking them down two weeks later. They are also looking for volunteers to help with planned community events and initiatives. Anyone interested in helping can message the group via their Facebook page.

ST. MARGARET'S PARISH CHURCH: The recent coffee morning and Harvest Fair held last Saturday at the church proved popular. The event included a Health and Wealth event, a Makers' Market, Harvest Fair and a coffee morning, plus scarecrows made by children from local schools on show outside the church, providing a discovery trail through the trees to find them all. On Sunday, a Harvest Festival was held in the morning, which saw the congregation bringing in practical items to be donated to the Sheffield Cathedral Archer Project. A lot of community events and activities are held at the church, including the regular monthly coffee morning and 'Tots and Toddlers' playgroup, which is held every Tuesday from 9.30-11am. A Harvest Supper will take place on Friday October 17 from 7pm and will include a pie and pea supper, plus a quiz; tickets cost £7.50 for adults and £3.50 for children. Lots of events have also been held over the last year to raise funds to build a new Community Hall to allow more community activities and events to be held at the church, and last week Father Barley shared some fantastic news regarding funding for the project. The church has been successful in its bid to secure £450,000 of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. This funding will help with the construction of the new Community Hall, which will cost upwards of £1m to build. Congratulations to all involved in the funding process. Fundraising will now take place to furnish the hall once it is constructed with kitchen equipment, tables, chairs etc, plus audio and visual equipment so community events can be held there.

SENSORY PLAY: A sensory play group for babies is held every Thursday during term-time from 10-11am at Brookfield Family Hub on Lime Grove in Swinton. The group includes a baby self weigh, and a range of activities, including treasure baskets, black and white play, and light up sensory toys. No booking is required and the group is free to attend.

SWINTON AND KILNHURST COMMUNITY FORUM: The next meeting will take place on Monday, October 20 ​​​​​​​from 6pm at Swinton Lock Activity Centre. Everyone is welcome, go along and have your say and find out what is happening in your community.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

COFFEE MORNING: Age UK holds a coffee morning for residents aged 55 years and over every Thursday morning from 10am-12noon at the Social Prescribing Hub at Rawmarsh Health Centre on Barbers Avenue. The coffee morning is free to attend and no booking is required. For more information, telephone Age UK Rotherham on 07988638355.

MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT: For those struggling with their mental health, Rotherham Talking Therapies offers free, confidential support. The service can help with a number of mental health issues, including stress, anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), amongst others. A doctor's referral is not necessary as anyone wishing to access the service can self refer. For more information and to self refer, either telephone 03000215108 or visit https://forms.rdash.nhs.uk/nhs-talking-therapies-self-referral/.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CURCH: The Harvest coffee morning on Saturday September 27 raised the sum of £312.50. Morning service on Sunday September 28 (Harvest) was led by Rev Jenny Park, gifts for the Harvest Table were received and forwarded to the local Food Bank. On Tuesday September 30 The Prayer Group met, this was followed by the Chit Chat Cafe. This Sunday, October 5, the service will be led by Mr Peter Drabble. Everyone welcome.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: The next meeting of the Group will be on Saturday October 4, when Paul Fox from Sheffield will be attending to give an illustrated presentation on 'A History of the Mexborough and Swinton Tram Company'. This is the Company that provided public transport for Rawmarsh and Parkgate for much of the 20th Century. The meeting is at the Rawmarsh High Street Centre and starts at 2.30pm. Entrance is £1 for Members and £2 for others. The popular 'Historic Rawmarsh and Parkgate Calendar for 2026' will be on sale for the first time at the meeting (Cost - £5.) It includes 15 old local photos never used before in the Calendar.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: The Beavers had a discussion about the 'conker tree', its leaves, conkers and their shells. Afterwards they drew some pictures of them and held a conker knockout competition. Trophies were given out, the first prize winner was Kai, runner up was George. A medal was given to Bear for some excellent drawings. Beaver of the Week was Ameera. Their session ended with some team games. The Cubs were sending messages by radio using the Nato Phonetic Alphabet, they also finished their session with some games. There was no session for Scouts last week, back to normal this week. Can all monies for the pantomime be paid in as soon as possible, please.​​​​​​​

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: To be held at The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh on Friday October 3. There are 2 sittings available - 10.30am to 12 noon and 12 noon to 1.30pm. Go along for a warm and welcoming event filled with refreshments and tasty treats, fun games and inspiring speakers. Special Guest will be Claire from Claytons Herbalist, a Master Herbalist, with sessions available to book, you can also meet staff from MacMillan and Talking Therapies for any information. Entry is just £1 which includes a lovely hot drink! Why not go along and support this great cause. For any further information please call the centre on 01709 719478 or just call in.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

LOCAL SCOUT GROUP: Are you interested in joining the Scouts or volunteering with the 6th Rotherham Group? The group is based at the Scout Hut located next to Biscay Lane, Wath - S63 6PT. Everyone is welcome no matter what their abilities, gender, race or religious beliefs. Why not call to the Scout Hut to see what they do. The section times are - Beavers - Aged 6 to 8 years - Monday from 5.30pm until 6.45pm, Cubs - aged 8 to 10½ years old -Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm and Scouts - aged 10½ to14 years old - Monday from 7pm to 8.30pm. Groups go camping, hiking, climbing, abseiling, cycling and enjoy lots of other adventures... but they also hang out with friends every week. Having fun, playing games, working in a team and taking on new challenges that build character and resilience. Please email for more information - [email protected].

RSPB OLD MOOR: The free car park is locked at 5pm daily. Should you find yourself locked in, please call 0870 066 6769 for assistance, there is a charge to call out the security company to unlock the gate after hours.

WENTWORTH

ROTHERHAM 10K 2025: The event will be taking place at Wentworth Woodhouse on Sunday October 5 from 9am-12noon and will involve a number of temporary road closures around the village. These include Main Street, Clayfield Lane, Cortworth Lane, Stubbin Road at Nether Haugh, Daniel Lane at Nether Haugh, The Whins at Nether Haugh, and East Lodge Lane at Greasbrough. For anyone attending the event, Hague Lane in Wentworth is closed from Thorpe Hesley to Wentworth due to ongoing works by Yorkshire Water. For more information on the road closures, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1FecPrH7CT/

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: The visitor centre is organising a village tour of Elsecar, which will take place on Wednesday October 22 from 2-4pm. The tour, at a cost of £8 per person, will start from the vistor's centre and will show how Elsecar has changed from being a number of small farms in the 1700s to becoming a hub of collieries, ironworks and houses by the mid 19th century. For more information and to book a place, email [email protected].

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL - REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY VETERANS’ EVENT 2025: Each year on Remembrance Sunday, after the morning service of Remembrance at Whiston Mary Magdalene Parish Church, the Parish Council hold a Veterans’ Event in the Parish Hall for up to 70 attendees and as well as providing a pie & peas luncheon at 12.30pm, offer afternoon entertainment/singer and a raffle as part of our commemorations. A limited number of tickets are available priced at £4 per head and offered on a first-come/first-served basis. The event itself is arrival for 12 noon, food served at 12.30pm. Tickets are available by contacting the Parish Clerk at: [email protected].

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL CHRISTMAS EVENT 2025: Arrangements are well under way for the Whiston Parish Council Christmas Lights Switch-On Event on November 29 and we will be holding a meeting of the sub-group with the Event Foundry next Monday, October 6. In the meantime, there is still availability for stall holders at our Craft/Gift Fayre in the Parish Hall or space available outdoors if you have your own gazebo. Please contact Helen/Rebekah at the Event Foundry - email: [email protected] or by calling: 07540 69587.

WHISTON RESIDENTS ACTION GROUP (WRAG): Following recent activity in the field behind Lathe Road when gate access to the field from adjacent properties was blocked by people working on behalf of Miller Homes, we are reliably informed that this company are now the preferred developer for the site. We believe it is highly likely that there will be some changes to the original application, particularly in regard to building types, that will need to be considered by RMBC Planning Department. WRAG will keep a close eye on developments and will report any further information as it becomes available. Check the Whiston Residents Action Group page on Facebook for updates or watch this space!

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of Whiston Heritage Society will take place next Tuesday, October 7 at Whiston Parish Hall - 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. The meeting will feature a talk entitled ‘Why is Parkgate so Special? - Part 2’ by Tony Dodsworth. Do come along and join us as Tony continues to explore the industrial and social history of the Parkgate area of Rotherham. Part 2 takes us from the start of the 20th Century up to the present day. Entry fee is £3.00 per person, with refreshments included. We look forward to seeing you.

WHITESTONE SOLAR FARM - REMINDER OF PRE-APPLICATION CONSULTATION MEETING: The pre-application consultation period for the proposed Whitestone Solar Farm is from September 16 to October 28, 2025. A number of public events have been arranged, the local one taking place at Whiston Parish Hall on Wednesday October 15 from 12 noon to 4.00pm. If you are unable to attend this event there are a number of ways you can comment on the proposed development if you wish to do so: • Complete a questionnaire online at the project website: whitestonesolarfarm.co.uk, • Complete a paper questionnaire, available at one of the planned events, return it to an event or to the Freepost address: Whitestone Solar Farm, Freepost, SEC NEWGATE UK LOCAL (no stamp is required), or • Send written comments by post to the Freepost address above, or by email to [email protected]. Please note that all responses must be received no later than 11:59pm on Tuesday October 28.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: ​​​​​​​On Sunday September 28 we celebrated the third Sunday of Creationtide. This theme will continue for one more Sundayand end with Harvest Festival, an all-age family service on October 12. Rev Karen Skidmore presided at the Parish Communion and Beth Burras, Lead Lay Ministry Enabler, gave the address on the opportunities available in the Diocese of Sheffield for lay people to use their talents and to be involved in activities of the church at various levels. Patrick White, Reader, assisted throughout the service, led the intercessions and was communion assistant with Alan Bradbury. Kathryn Jackson read the New Testament lesson. Parishioners, having been called to the service by the bell rung by Stan Watson, were welcomed into church by Joan Russell and Colette White. Starfish Gang met in the lower room at 9.45am with Anthea ​​​​​​​Goodman and Suzanne Booker as leaders. The organist and choirmaster was Ray Gallagher. The choir led the congregation in singing three hymns and sang the anthem “ Fairest Lord Jesus” at the communion. Refreshments were served by Kathryn and Jim Ramsden. The baptism of Harley Humphries took place at 2.00pm. At 6.00pm there was a special meeting of YouthZone, the group for young people in both Whiston and Herringthorpe. They ran a fund-raising Bingo session at St Cuthbert Church Hall with proceeds (£300) shared between both churches. It was a most enjoyable evening with drinks and cakes served at the interval, and a raffle. Thanks are due to the young people and the YouthZone leaders and helpers. On Monday morning Little Fishes met in the Parish Hall and enjoyed all their activities. The Holy Communion on Wednesday at 10.30am was followed by refreshments and fellowship. On Friday there will be choir practice between 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Next Sunday Parish Communion and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am. At 4.00pm join us for Refresh@4, an informal service for all the family. YouthZone will meet afterwards from 5.00pm at St Mary Magdalene, Whiston. On Monday October 6 Natter will meet in the Parish Hall at 10.30am - do join us for a cuppa and a chat! All are most welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge: Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Thank you to everyone who supported the MacMillan Coffee Morning last Thursday. £350 was raised for the charity. A Harvest lunch was held on Saturday September 27, organised by Liz Hill and Julie Hardwick; this was followed by a beetle drive.The Harvest Thanksgiving service on Sunday morning was led by Rev Andrew Fox. David Bingham read the bible reading and Carol Newman played the organ. All the food that was kindly donated was given to Safe Haven and the Rotherham Food Bank. The collection was donated to All We Can which is a benevolent fund of the Methodist Church. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the Community Coffee Morning is today (Thursday) from 10.00am. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by Jed and Diane Davis. Many thanks to everyone who supported the events last week. All are welcome to join us at any service or event.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Gail Atkin whose message was about what treasures we value and contributing meaningfully to the care of others. The readers were David Guy and Leonora Moran and the offertory presented by Ethan Nicholson. Broom Baby and Toddler group continues to meet on Thursdays during term time from 9.00am to 11.00am and the next Tuesday@Broom will be on Tuesday October 14. Come along for conversation, crafts, games, quizzes, refreshments and fun.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, ​​​​​​​from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS CLUB: The next meeting of Rotherham Probus Club will be on Tuesday October 7 when there will be a talk by when Philip Ashe on ‘The nature of Medieval Kingship’ - tales of triumph, exhaustion, failure,murder and death. Then, following the Club’s 55th birthday lunch at the Consort Suite on October 14, the next meetings will take place on Tuesday October 21 with a talk by Paul Adey on ‘TheStory of Energy - Part 2’, and Tuesday October 28 when Ralf Schweinem will talk on ‘Stasi Child’ - life behind the Berlin Wall under Communism. So, if you are looking for something to do on a Tuesday morning, why not come along and join our friendly group and listen to our most interesting talks. All you have to be is retired! Our meetings and talks take place at Broom Methodist Church on Broom Lane, at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The church was beautifully decorated with flower displays for Harvest Festival on Sunday 28 September. A special Family Service was held at 10 am when gifts of non-perishable foods in packets, bottles, tins and jars were received from the congregation. These will be passed to the Rotherham Foodbank to be used in emergency parcels for needy individuals and families in the Rotherham area. The evening service at 6 pm was Communion led by Revd Joan Ashton. There will be another Friday Coffee Morning on 3 October from 10am to 12 noon in the Barn Church Hall, raising funds for the new church heating system. Members of the church choir will be travelling to Oxford on Saturday 4 October to take part in an RSCM Celebration Day at Christ Church Cathedral. The music practised will be used in an evening service there. Our final Harvest service will be a Festal Evensong at 6 pm on Sunday 5 October, when the choir will lead the congregation in some favourite hymns.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP: WING is a social group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley area. Members and helpers meet in the Barn Church Hall (S66 2HD) on Wednesday afternoons in term time from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm, and transport from your home can be arranged to get to meetings by ringing Anne Hudson on 01709-542873. New members are always welcome. On 8 October Lost Chord will be entertaining with singing, on October 15 there will be a Beetle Drive and on October 22 there will be a Pie and Pea meal together.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

HIGH STREET GRANTS: shops across the borough could apply for a grant to help their business. Grants of up to £25,000 are available to improve the look and feel of the shop units. Improvements could include new shopfronts, signage and flooring. The Shop Unit Business Grant Project is being funded through the government UK Shared Prosperity Fund with support from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. There is more information on the link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/news/article/1158/-270k-boost-to-breathe-new-life-into-rotherham-high-streets.

ROTHERHAM 10K RETURNS: This year's Rotherham 10k is set to take place at Wentworth Woodhouse on Sunday October 5 from 9.30am. Sponsorship money will be donated to Rotherham Age UK. Starting and finishing in front of the big house, the route offers a mixture of fast flat sections and gentle inclines on a one lap measured and certified course through the beautiful surroundings of Wentworth Woodhouse. You'll benefit from chip timing, water stations and plenty of encouragement along the way. It will be more then just a run, it is a chance to be part of something special in a truly iconic setting, so get your running shoes out and enter now. Make your run even more worthwhile by getting sponsored to complete the 10k, everything you raise will go towards helping older people in Rotherham, sponsor forms can be downloaded on the link https://tinyurl.com/yrajwdcr. There is also a Corporate Team Challenge, with the top Corporate Team winning a trophy to take back to their workplace. A fabulous opportunity to do some team building and non-runners can help on the day too, meaning everyone can get involved. To enter your team, first choose a team name and Captain. The Team Captain must enter first and add the details of the team, they will then receive a code to share with the rest of the team, who will need to use the code when they enter. As well as runners, volunteers are needed on the day, if you can spare time to help at this inspiring event, please get in touch for more details by emailing [email protected].

CRAFTER AND MAKERS' MARKET: takes place on the second Saturday each month on Effingham Street in the town centre from 10am to 3pm. The next one will be on October 11 and you can find a good selection of gifts from the local community of crafters. The cost to have a stall for the day to show and sell the items you have made is £7. More information, or to book a stall, please call 01709 365021.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday October 4, no walk. Wednesday October 8 – a moderate 8 mile Wentworth Monument walk including Elsecar, Nether Haugh and Hoober led by Sharn Umpleby 07958150145, Meet at 10.00 in Elsecar Heritage Centre CP S74 8HJ. Saturday October 11 – a moderate 10 mile Cromford circular walk led by Tony Ryder 07771587119, Meet at 10.00 in Cromford Rugby Club CP (fee) DE4 3RQ. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.