This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross St. for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Monday s from 5pm - 7pm catering for 8-14yrs old . There is a tuck shop, sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

BRINSWORTH

CRAFT MARKET: Craft Market 5 th October. Craft Markets take place on the first Sunday of the Month, except Jan, Jul, Aug and Dec. Over 50 stalls, packed with homemade crafts & creative creations from our talented crafters, there are a few Bric a Brac stalls too. The next Craft Market is on Sunday 5 th October between 10am to 2pm. The Café in The Centre will be open with a selection of food and refreshments.

HALLOWEEN PARTIES: Halloween Parties 25 th + 26 th October. Get ready for a spookily good time! Our family Halloween party tickets are officially on sale. Both parties include games, a family disco, prizes and of course fancy dress. Friday 24 th October 5pm – late and Saturday 25th October 1pm-5pm for all the little ghosties and ghouls. To find out more information please contact The Centre.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm BINGO! (Over 18’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only),1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month),6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina,6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose,7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm –5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am & 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 0.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am in St Marys Church. It’s a great place to make new friends and beat loneliness in a relaxed atmosphere. On Tuesday 30 th September it will be a MacMillans Coffee Morning. All proceeds will go to the charity. If you can donate cakes and light refreshments for sale this would be most welcome. There will also be a bric-a-brac stall. Call Rachel on Tel: 07910 520898. Everyone is welcome.

CATCLIFFE CONE COMMUNITY: The group’s next venture is a Glass Blowing demonstration by Jonathan Abbot of Lumsdale Glass. In addition Bob will explain the process of Stained Glass production. As usual there will be crafts for all ages, a bric-a-brac stall and refreshments. The event will take place over two days on October 4 th - 5 th from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the cone on Tristford Place Catcliffe. And is free.

RIVERS TEAM: St Mary’s welcomed the Bishop of Sheffield - Dr Pete Wilcox - to lead a special event to celebrate one year of the new service at Catcliffe. The afternoon congregation has swelled from approximately 20 members to double its size in that time. The services, starting at 5:00 pm are an informal time of worship, prayer and bible teaching, followed by food and refreshments and everyone is welcome. The Sunday morning services continue at St Lawrence’s which are also live streamed to Facebook and You Tube. See the Rivers Team Facebook page or http://www.therivers-team.com/.

MESSY CHURCH: The next meeting at St Mary’s Church is Saturday 4 th October @ 3:30 pm. The informal sessions for all the family feature activities, games, crafts, stories, singing and finish up with a communal meal. http://www.therivers-team.com/.

ACTIVITIES AT THE HALL: Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

CATCLIFFE PARISH COUNCIL: News of the passing of former chairman Garry Marsh after a recent illness. Garry served several years as a councillor and was also a member of the flood group. Further details have not been released.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. This also includes instances of dog fouling.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise session is available but not compulsory. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected]. Tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected]. Tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

FAMILY EVENT: An Autumn seed gathering family event will take place at Brecks Community Orchard on Brecks Lane on Sunday September 28 from 12.30-2.30pm. The free event will include crafts, seasonal stories, refreshments and seed collecting. For more information and to book a place, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/kidsplanttrees/1854076.

SUNNYSIDE SUPPLIES: The community group is part of the Co-op UK Local Community Fund, which helps Co-op members raise funds for Sunnyside Supplies by choosing them as their cause. This can be done by visiting https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/92815. Sunnyside Supplies is a Community Cafe and Social Supermarket covering Wickersley, Bramley, Brecks, Sunnyside and Dalton, and the group relies on the generous donations received by local residents and businesses.

MILITARY COMMUNITY VETERANS CENTRE (MCVC): The group holds a drop in session every Tuesday and Friday from 10am-12noon at Silverwood Miners Welfare and Resource Centre on Doncaster Road in Dalton. The session provides support and friendship to ex service personnel and their families.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael and Councillor Jodi Ryalls are looking for areas to nominate for Rotherham Council's annual winter works programme, which includes cleansing and grubbing out weeds etc from local communities. 10 sites can be nominated for the works; residents are encouraged to message Michael with suggestions of areas in need, preferably with photos. The recent issue of the overflowing bins on Lady Oak Way that Micheal reported has now been sorted, with the enforcement team working with a number of different landlords to get on top of the problem. The waste team at Rotherham Council has also increased the number of pink bins, and Michael has spoken to residents and discussed how to report fly tipping in the area. Michael has had confirmation that parts of Lady Oak Road from Laudsdale Road to Hobson Way will be included in the 2026/27 resurfacing programme of work, and has also had confirmation that two patches of land on Oldgate Lane and the junction of Clifton Hill Avenue and Oldgate Lane are the responsibility of the council's and, as such, has put in a request for these to be tidied up. The recent community litter pick held last Thursday in Dalton proved a success, with Don Catchment Rivers Trust working with local volunteers to clear 25 bags of rubbish from Dalton Brook and the surrounding area. A number of discarded items were also removed from the area, and a fly tip was also reported to the relevant department. Michael is also urging residents who see fly tipping or anti-social behaviour on Oldgate Lane to report it to Rotherham Council or the police, and when doing so to let them know there is a CCTV camera installed in the area, as they can then pull up footage of the incident. As well as responding to queries regarding the flying of flags and his offer of help to the Reform councillor, Michael also asked a question at the last full council meeting regarding the longevity of the current works being carried out on Effingham Street and the lack of accessible parking at the Town Centre Health Hub.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: In the run up to Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, local ward councillors, Jodi Ryalls and Michael Bennett-Sylvester will be working with the Royal British Legion (RBL) to support a number of Remembrance events. As such, they are looking for local youth groups and sports teams to have the Royal British Legion attend their groups and help young people understand the importance of remembering. RBL are also looking for volunteers to sell poppies during this year's poppy appeal, which runs from October 23-November 1. A volunteers' coffee morning will take place on Saturday September 27 from 10am-12noon in Tesco Community Room in Rotherham for anyone interested in helping out. For more information, message Councillor Michael Bennett-Sylvester via his Facebook page.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Community Pantry will be taking a break for a short period of time, returning to the ward on week commencing October 6.

SUPPORT FOR OLDER PEOPLE: Age UK Rotherham provides a variety of services offering support and advice to older members of the community and their family and/or carers. These include free advice about benefits, housing and care options, support to complete forms and benefit applications, and a range of advice leaflets. For more information about these free services, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 835214. Older residents are also encouraged to join local social groups to help with loneliness and improve mental and physical wellbeing. For more information regarding what's available, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 835214. Age Uk Rotherham offers a paid service called 'A Little Bit of Help', which provides support with everyday tasks, therefore helping people to live independently. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 786955.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Friday September 5 - doubles Marquis 'A' won 8 - 0, Phil Evans doubles, Martyn Critchlow and Dot Payne. Saturday September 6 - Arthur King Trophy heat, Martyn Heap, Dave Mee Trophy heat, Colin Crossland, 21up doubles, Maureen Taylor and Adrian Harris. Sunday September 7 - 21up doubles, Ian Garfitt and Joe Guest. Monday September 8 - Phil Patterson heat, Colin Crossland, Fullwood Rose Bowl heat - Derek Evans and Jim Lowe. Tuesday September 9 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 7, Swallownest 1. Wednesday September 10 - Phil Evans heat, Dot Payne and Martyn Critchlow, 21up doubles, Mick Lloyd and John Byers. Thursday September 11 - VETS doubles, Wickersley 'C',2 Greasbrough 6. Friday September 12 - Dave Mee Trophy heat, Colin Crossland. Saturday September 13 - 21up and 11up doubles, Derek Evans and Mick Lloyd, Alan Goddard and David Green. Monday September 15 - Fullwoood Rose Bowl doubles, Ian Garfitt and Mick Lloyd. 21up doubles, Colin Crossland and Kenny Herbert. Wednesday September 17 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Dennis Routledge. Maureen Taylor and David Green. Thursday September 18 - 21up doubles, Jim Lowe and Mick Lloyd. On Sunday September 21 - we had our Finals Day and 3 finals were played. Arthur king trophy winner was Martyn Heap, Phil Patterson shield winner was Derek Evans, Dave Mee shield winner was Martyn Heap. Our Monday, Wednesday and Thursday club days have now moved to the afternoon time of 12.30 for 1.00pm, but weekend club days remain the same time, 10.30am for 11.00am start. Don't hesitate to come and join us. For more information contact, Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226 or John Byers on 07715 067335.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: We have a volunteer gardening morning on Tuesday mornings from 9 am. We would be very pleased for you to join us. Our next meeting is on Wednesday October 22 at the pavilion. Please come to both and show your support for your local green flag park.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: The meetings will now restart on Monday November 3rd at 5pm, not October as originally planned. The first two meetings in November and December will just be social events. The history talks and agenda etc will restart after Christmas.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: The service last Sunday was a Guest Service particularly aimed at those new to the church with a curiosity to see what it's like. The children's groups ran as usual and refreshments were served afterwards. A seven week course, which started on Tuesday September 23, is currently running at the church; Christianity Explored is an informal course taking place each Tuesday from 7.30-9pm which will give people the opportunity to ask questions or just come and listen. The course will include welcome drinks, a video to watch and time for discussion and questions. Either come along on the night or sign up at https://kilhnurst-st-thomas.org.uk/christianity-explored. During term time, a community coffee morning takes place every Tuesday morning from 9.30am, which includes refreshments and an optional informal service at 10.30am. Later in the day, Tommy's Tots playgroup takes place from 1.30-3pm, again during term-time, and includes toys, crafts, songs, snacks and Bible storytime.

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Due to the photographer being in school this week for the school photos, there was no Celebration Assembly this week. Well done to Year 3 who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 98.2% attendance. Thank you to everyone who supported the recent Colour Obstacle Run held at school; the children had a great time and over £400 was raised for school funds. Parents/guardians are reminded to complete the link in the email recently sent out regarding the flu vaccinations, which will take place in school in December. As part of the Poppy Appeal, pupils and parents/guardians are being asked to make something for the school's Poppy display. This could be pictures, knitted poppies, clay poppies, anything poppy related. Please bring all creations into school after half term by either bringing them to the school office or handing them into a class teacher.

COMMUNITY CARE: Local residents are being asked to help to keep our community clean and tidy by reporting any incidences of fly-tipping, graffiti, dog fouling, potholes and overflowing bins to Rotherham Council, by either emailing [email protected] or by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/52/steet-care-and-cleaning.

FREE TRANSPORT: Weston Park Cancer Charity provides a free transport service for cancer patients from Meadowhall to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. The service picks up at a number of points throughout Rotherham. For more information and to book a seat, either telephone 0114 5533330 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: You’re welcome! 158 High Street Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times: - Monday & Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed. Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s. Every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: See Kimberworth Park District News.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: See Kimberworth Park District News.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: See Kimberworth Park District News.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Morning Worship. Community activities have continued in the hall during the week. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. This will be followed at 2pm by the first of a new series of Bible group discussions. On Sunday there will be a service of baptism at 10.30. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising}. Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 17th September, because of the persistent rain, the walk was cancelled but a smaller group than usual met in the church for drinks and biscuits. On 20 th September some of our members, along with members from Church took part in a Bowling Tournament organised by the Barkers Park Bowling Club. The heavy rain did not stop play! Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. Next meeting 1 st October at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 6 pm to 7 pm. No surgeries in September. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: That time again folks! Cash prize bingo every Friday at St Thomas’s Community Hall from 12 noon to 3pm. Light refreshments available. Organised events, day trips, and much more. Craft fayre tables available £10 each for Saturday 1st November 12 till 4pm. Please dm Pauline Fairbrother OR TEXT 07947090607 to reserve your table.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: On 21st September, the group litter picked Cowley Hill, Thorpe Hesley and filled 21 bags of litter. Other areas covered at the weekend were Thornhill and Fenton Road. Next Sunday, we will be tackling Meadowbank Road. The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Equipment is provided.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location: Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. No-one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if needed. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

MUSICALITY: Meets 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We finished the summer season with a tournament for local community groups. Unfortunately, summer didn’t join in so we got wet. But lots of tea/coffee was drunk and lots of nice food eaten. Thanks to all visitors and club members. We bowl through the winter so, if you fancy a go, contact me on [email protected] or Dave on 07837 460152.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 21st of September Mass was at 10-30 am, it was led by the Rev Sue Armstrong who also read the gospel and also did the sermon. Her servers where Peter Stribley and Alan Oxley along with Rowan, our trainee. Refreshments after the service where served by David Matthews, Sandra Smith and Cynthia Stribley. Next sunday the 28th of September Mass is at 10-30 am, also on the 28th at 4.30 pm sees the start of our monthly Taize prayers meeting, everyone is most welcome to all services.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 21st was the 25th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for Gerard Dearing [LD], Ernie and Mona Burton, Joan O Hanrahan, Lawrence Grant [A], Michael Kilbane, Gi Arogya Reddy, John Shaw [LD] and Frank and Chrissie Elam. Fr. Gus O Reilly spoke at the 9.30 Mass about the Bethlehem Hospice and thanked Parishioners for their financial support to the Hospice. Starting on the 1 st October , and on the first Wednesday of each month Parishioners are invited to stay a little while longer in church and join in praying the Rosary after 9.30 Mass. THE OLD GRAVEYARD – The headstones and memorials in the old graveyard have recently been surveyed. A number of them are dangerous. They have been marked and will be made safe in the near future. Others need remedial work and this will be done in an organised way over the coming months. If there is a ‘danger sticker’ on a beloved’s headstone it will be made safe in due course. If you would like to make a donation to the cost of this work please see Fr John. CHARACTERS IN THE HEBREW BIBLE – A series of talks by Fr John at Blessed Trinity Church Hall, Wickersley. Continues on Tuesday evenings until October 21st -6.30pm – 8.00pm

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

OCCASIONS CARDS AND GIFTS: The shop on Swinton precinct closed recently, and all of the stock, including cards, banners, balloons etc is now available in P&D Discounts, which is situated on the precinct.

GRUBBING OUT: Local ward councillors are asking residents for suggestions for areas that would benefit from the annual cleansing works that take place over the winter season. Areas in need can include parks, pavements and green spaces across the Swinton Rockingham ward. To put forward any suggestions contact Councillor Gina Monk via email at [email protected] or telephone 01709 807955. Alternatively, contact Councillor Chris Read via email at [email protected].

RESURFACING WORKS: Road and pavement resurfacing works are continuing in Swinton, with residents in affected areas being contacted by Rotherham Council prior to the start of any works. For more information about forthcoming works, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/directory/28/indicative-highway-repair-programme-2024-2025.

MEN IN SHEDS: When the men's mental health group opened at Swinton Lock Activity Centre 18 months ago, just one man turned up; over 60 men now attend over the three weekly sessions held at the centre. The group has proved a vital support service for men, both young and old, with the oldest member aged 84 years, and provides a safe environment for men to meet up, talk together and work on a number of projects, including the refurbishment of one of the centre's community boats. As such, the success of the group was recently acknowledged by The Rotherham Charity Cup when representatives from the Charity Cup presented Men in Sheds with a cheque for £500 to help them continue with their projects.

HARVEST MAKERS MARKET: At the monthly coffee morning at St. Margaret's Parish Church in Swinton, which will take place on Saturday September 27, there will also be a Harvest Fair and Harvest Makers Market on the church field from 10am-1pm. The event will include a variety of stalls, including crafts, food and more, plus a Health and Wealth event attended by the Library Service, Andy's Man Club, Voluntary Action Rotherham, Poppy Appeal and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

STITCH AND CREATE: Creative stitch workshops will be held at St. John's Methodist Church on Church Street in Swinton on Tuesday October 14 and 21. The workshops will take place from 6.30-8.30pm and will provide the opportunity to celebrate Swinton by creating a community textile piece. For more information and to book a place, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets.

SHOP UNIT BUSINESS GRANT: Shops on a number of High Streets in Rotherham , including Swinton, are now eligible to apply for a Shop Unit Business Grant. Offered by Rotherham Council and funded through the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the grants are available to High Street businesses to help improve the appearance of their shops, with eligible businesses able to apply for grants up to £25,000. Applications are open until October 30 2025 and grants will be awarded on a first come first served basis, so businesses will need to apply sooner rather than later. For more information, email [email protected].

MOTHER HOOKERS CIC: The crochet social group met last week at Mexborough Library for their new 'hook up' session. The session was free to attend, with 15 people coming to crochet their own projects or get involved with the community project. The group will meet monthly on the third Wednesday of each month at the library, with the next meeting scheduled for Wednesday October 15, from 10am-12noon; everyone is welcome.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been out and about, as usual, litter picking in a number of area in the community, including Main Street, Schofield Park, Pastures Road and Denaby Ings Nature Reserve, Station Road, parts of Greens Way, and Dolcliffe Road, amongst others. A number of fly tipped items and broken glass on Schofield Park was also recently reported to Doncaster Council.

UNPAID CARERS SUPPORT: For anyone who supports someone else in their life through unpaid caring, there are lots of support groups available; these can be accessed through an online community directory on the Your Life Doncaster website. For more information, visit https://www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk/directory?category=Carer%27s+support.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

ROTHERHAM NORTH NEIGHBOURHOOD POLICING TEAM: As part of a continued operation to tackle uninsured drivers, officers from the team recently stopped a blue Vauxhall Astra on Rawmarsh Hill. A check revealed that, not only was the vehicle not insured, but it contained drug paraphernalia, resulting in the arrest of two men who have been bailed pending further enquiries. After a report by a member of the public at Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate that they had seen someone trying the car doors in the area, a response officer from the team gave chase on foot, detaining and arresting a man in the process.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Volunteers at the foodbank are always grateful for the donations from the community; recent ones have included food and toiletries donated by the staff and customers at Asda in Wath. Donations can be dropped off at a number of places in the area, including The Drop In Centre on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh on Thursdays from 4.30-6pm, Rawmarsh Library on Barbers Avenue between Monday-Thursday from 9am-5.30pm and Saturday from 9am-1pm, and The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh between Monday-Thursday from 9am-4.45pm and Friday from 9am-2pm. Items purchased in store can also be donated at Tesco and Asda in Wath. Financial support can also be given by visiting https://www.stewardship.org.uk/pages/rawmarshfoodbank. If you or someone you know are in financial crisis and need urgent help, call Help Through Hardship on 0808 208 2138; the service is open Monday-Friday between 9am-5pm, except on bank holidays.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday near Sandhill School on Kilnhurst Road to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. The group cleared Kilnhurst Road down to the kennels and towards Collier Brook, leaving 15 bags to be collected. In addition to these, a number of bags had also been left further up Kilnhurst Road, as well as on Rawmarsh Hill and Warren Vale by other members of the group who had litter picked in those areas. Thank you to everyone for all your hard work. If you would like to help out on one of the group's regular litter picking events, drop them a message via their Facebook page.

SOCIAL PRESCRIBING HUB: The hub, situated at Rawmarsh Health Centre on Barbers Avenue, holds a number of groups for the local community to come along to, including an Age Uk coffee morning every Thursday from 10am-12noon. Anyone who may be feeling lonely or isolated is invited to come along and meet new people over a quiz and refreshments. The coffee morning is free to attend and there is no need to book. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 07988638355. An Empowering Men initiative is also running at the hub; for male victims or survivors of domestic abuse, a Peer Support Group takes place on every second and fourth Monday of the month, from 7-9pm.

ROSEHILL PARK TRAIN: The Rotherham and District Model Engineers Society is currently running diesel and steam trains around Rosehill Park. The trains run every Wednesday from 12.30-4.30pm during the summer holidays, and on Sunday afternoons from 12.30-4.30pm between April and October. The train can be found behind Pops Outdoor Adventure area near the play area.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The Sunday service on September 21 was led by the Stewards. The Prayer Group met on Tuesday September 23, this was followed by the Chit Chat Cafe. A Harvest coffee morning will be held on Saturday September 27 from 10am to 11am, everyone welcome. The Morning Service on Sunday September 28 will be led by Rev Jenny Park.The Church will be celebrating Harvest Thanksgiving and gifts will gratefully be received for the Harvest Table which will all be given to the local Food Bank, again everyone welcome.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: are based in Rawmarsh and all the group were recently welcomed back from their summer break. There were new Beavers - Reg, George and Ellie -Mae. The Beavers who moved up to Cubs were - Elliott, Louis and Harper. The Beavers and Cubs had a joint night, discussing the summer holidays and future programs for the group and they practised playing conkers ready for upcoming competition. There are some places available for new Beavers, boys and girls aged over 5 years and 9 month. The group meets at the Salvation Army building on Quarry Street on Mondays between 5.45 and 7.30pm - call in and ask to speak to Otter if you would like more information. The Cubs began work on their Communication Award by practising using radio communication. Two Cubs moved up to Scouts - Amelia and Alex. The Scouts spent some time making a holiday collage, then enjoyed doing some ‘ice breaking’ with the new Scouts. One Scouts has left the group and moved onto the Explorer Unit - Noah. The whole group are reminded that monies must be paid for the pantomime on December 12 - please pay Otter as soon as possible, the cost is £21 per child.

ACTIVATE RAWMARSH: at The High Street Centre is a small charity which runs term time and has recently started again. The group support children from birth to 18 years old, and when they’re ready, we offer opportunities to become young volunteers. Support doesn’t stop there, care and connection is extended to all parents, grandparents and carers. There is a wide range of groups, and 2 youth clubs just starting - Wednesdays for young people in school Years 7–9 and Thursdays for primary school aged children. Go along sbd see what’s on offer, make friends, build confidence, and be part of something special. Contact Leomi on 01709 719478 for more information.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: The next meeting of the Group is on Saturday October 4 when Paul Fox from Sheffield will be attending to give an illustrated presentation on 'A History of the Mexborough and Swinton Tram Company'. This is the Company that provided public transport for Rawmarsh and Parkgate for much of the 20th Century. The meeting is at the Rawmarsh High Street Centre starting at 2.30pm. Entrance is £1 for Members and £2 for Others. Refreshments will be served and the popular 'Historic Rawmarsh and Parkgate Calendar for 2026' will be on sale for the first time at the meeting (Cost - £5.) It includes 15 old local photos never used before in the Calendar. Everyone welcome.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

LOCAL SCOUT GROUP: Are you interested in joining the Scouts or volunteering with the 6th Rotherham Group? The group is based at the Scout Hut located next to Biscay Lane, Wath - S63 6PT. Everyone is welcome no matter what their abilities, gender, race or religious beliefs. Why not call to the Scout Hut to see what they do. The section times are - Beavers - Aged 6 to 8 years - Monday from 5.30pm until 6.45pm, Cubs - aged 8 to 10½ years old -Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm and Scouts - aged 10½ to14 years old - Monday from 7pm to 8.30pm. Groups go camping, hiking, climbing, abseiling, cycling and enjoy lots of other adventures... but they also hang out with friends every week. Having fun, playing games, working in a team and taking on new challenges that build character and resilience. Please email for more information - [email protected]

WENTWORTH

GUIDED HISTORY TOUR: Elsecar Heritage Centre will be holding a five hour guided history walk, at a cost of £12 per person, around Wentworth and Elsecar on Friday October 17. The walk will include collieries, follies and more, plus amazing views and secret places and will start from the heritage centre. For more information and to book a place, email [email protected].

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: The centre has an amazing team of volunteers who help out on Mondays and Thursdays to carry out tasks, including litter picking, maintenance work and creating new habitat areas. Anyone interested in volunteering opportunities at the centre can email [email protected] or visit www.elsecar-heritage.com for more information.

FRIDAY FRIENDS: On the fourth Friday of each month, a Friday Friends group meets at the Mission Rooms in Harley, at 10am, giving local residents the opportunity to meet up over some refreshments and make some new friends.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The September meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place on Monday September 15. The meeting began with the Clerk extending a welcome to the Manager of the Golden Ball, Becca Coggin, who had accepted the invitation sent by Parish Council to the three local hostelries to discuss ways in which we could all work together for future community events such as the Whiston Summer Festival and the Christmas Lights Switch-on. This was in response to a number of complaints which had been received, following the Parish Council’s Summer Event in July, that loud music from outside the Event had impacted on music from the stage, particularly the young people who had been invited to sing. Concerns were also raised that glasses and beer bottles had been brought into the area when all drinks served at the Event are in plastic. Becca confirmed her interest in working together with Parish Council going forward and gave an assurance that, as at past events, they will continue to use plastic for serving drinks at their outside bar. Also, whilst they have their own stalls and rides in their car park, no music is played. Becca was thanked for her attendance and it was agreed that two Parish Councillors will visit the Sitwell Arms to discuss similar issues with the Manager. Jordan Arno, Senior Youth Worker, then gave a report on the senior and junior Youth Clubs, which have just resumed after the summer break and said it was lovely to see all the young people eager to come back. He reported on some of the things which will be happening in the near future, including a Carnival, using grant monies, when a staff member will cook Jamaican dishes, and also a Halloween Event. He suggested that the young lady who has been appointed to the role of Heritage Producer as part of this year’s Rotherham Capital of Culture be invited to a future Parish Council meeting, and confirmed that she will also be attending the Christmas Event. It was suggested that, as part of this role, she also liaise with the Whiston Heritage Society. Jordan then reported that, as in the past two years, they would like to return to Hagg Farm for a residential weekend during the February half-term and, with more young people likely to want to take part, some funding would be required from Parish Council. In addition, as more time is being spent outside during Youth Club, he asked if Parish Council would agree to the purchase of six waterproof jackets. The Clerk then reported on preparations for this year’s Christmas Event which are well underway and gave feedback from the meeting with the Event Foundry: Most food and drink outlets have now been booked, together with children’s rides, animals and craft stalls. Quotations for the possible installation of solar panels on the Parish Hall roof were then considered and Councillor David Fisher outlined the work he had done in assessing the relative merits of each quotation. It was agreed that solar panels would be installed and the supplier was chosen who would provide an adequate system and also give the best return result. Under the Council’s ‘Strategic Action Plan 2025’, the Clerk then reported that a) Communication: the digital display signage in the Parish Hall is now displaying most of the clubs and groups who meet there and we have received some positive comments, b) Health and Well Being: the Making Spaces Dementia Care Group held their first meeting in the Parish Hall on September 3, and this had been very well attended. Discussions are still taking place with the S62 Mental Health Group regarding possible future use of the Parish Hall. The Clerk then confirmed the scheduling of Phase 1 of the thatched roof repairs to the Manorial Barn which will take place from mid-November 2026 to the end of February 2027, with a time estimate of up to three months. The more immediate roof repairs which are required because of damage by squirrels jumping from a nearby tree, will be carried out once approval is received from RMBC to prune the tree. The Autumn Parish Newsletter will be going to print mid-October and the deadline for news items to be received by the Clerk is October 13 at the latest. Discussion then took place regarding the Remembrance Sunday Event and it was agreed this would go ahead, as usual, with a pie and peas lunch, but at the increased cost of £4 per person. Quotations were then considered for repairs to the brook wall and surfacing adjacent to the footbridge, together with repairs surrounding the WWII memorial bench, and the most favourable quotation was chosen. An update was given on requests and responses sent to Yorkshire Water regarding signage and sewage discharges into Whiston Brook, but it was clear that no signage is to be installed and consents are in place for Yorkshire Water to discharge into the Brook but only in extreme circumstances. A report was then given by Ward Councillors Fisher and Thorp, including: - bollards have now been installed on the corner near to the shops and pumping station on Worrygoose Lane to prevent pavement parking; - traffic slowing measures are still being considered for Morthen, - major incidents of fly tipping have been reported on Long Lane and Guilthwaite Hill; - a request has been made to RMBC to cut back greenery which is obscuring the bus stop on Moorhouse Lane. Members items included: a) a request to engage Youth Club members regarding potential developments/improvements to Cowrakes field/play area, subject to the receipt of grant funding, and b) the prospect of a defibrillator being located at the Parish Hall - however it was reported that there are already a number of defibrillators in the vicinity - the location of which could be advised on village noticeboards. Attention was then drawn to the notification of a potential development of 175 dwellings on land south west of Bawtry Road adjacent to Long Lane. The next meeting of Parish Council will take place on Monday October 20 at 6.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday September 21 we celebrated the second Sunday of Creationtide. This theme will be developed over the next few weeks and end with Harvest Festival on October 12. Rev Caroline Wyman presided at the Parish Communion and Rev Dr Louise McInnes preached. Alan Teale, Churchwarden, read the Old Testament lesson and Suzanne Booker led the intercessions. Marilyn and Malcolm Ellson welcomed the parishioners. Starfish Gang met in the lower room at 9.45am also with Kathryn Jackson and Suzanne as leaders. The organist and choirmaster was Ray Gallagher. The choir sang an anthem at the communion and led the congregation in singing three hymns. Refreshments, including homemade cake after the service, were served by Joan Kay and Suzanne Booker. Monday morning Little Fishes met in the Parish Hall and had a fun time. On Wednesday at 10.30am the weekly Holy Communion was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Today (Thursday) the Open the Book team will visit three local schools to present a dramatisation of a Bible passage. On Friday there will be choir practice between 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Next Sunday Parish Communion and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am. YouthZone will be having a Bingo Fundraiser at 6.00pm at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall - £5 entry to include drink, cake and bingo card. Money raised will be split between St Cuthbert’s and St Mary Magdalene, Whiston. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge: Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Liz Shaw preached at last Sunday morning’s service. The bible readers were Peter Frost and Anne Miller. Julie Hardwick read a poem and Barbara Shaw played the keyboard. The weekly meeting of the Chapel Crafters was on Tuesday. There is a Coffee Morning for MacMillan today (Thursday) from 10.00am to 11.30am, with a cake stall. All the proceeds will be donated to the MacMillan cancer charity. On September 27/28, the Harvest Festival celebrations take place with a pie and pea lunch on Saturday and Thanksgiving Service on Sunday at 10.30am led by Rev Andrew Fox. All are welcome to join us.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our Harvest Family service on Sunday was led by Rev Andrew Fox. He used the Parable of the Sower to illustrate the power of the message when the seed was sown into fertile ground. Afterwards the congregation participated in activities and shared a light lunch. In the foyer, displays on the theme of harvest and autumn were contributed to by the Brownies and Guides and Grange Kindergarten. On Friday September 19 the church held its annual harvest supper with pie and peas and other contributed foods and desserts. This was followed by an entertaining quiz. A collection was held over the weekend, and this will be donated to the Methodist Church’s relief and assistance fund, All we can. Tuesday@Broom continues to meet 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month for conversation, games, crafts and quizzes. The next meeting will be on Tuesday October 14. Broom Baby and Toddler Group meets every Thursday during term time from 9.00am to 11.00am.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: What an amazing start to the year at Whiston Youth Club. We returned on Thursday September 11 with a bang; we had young people eager to attend the session arriving 15 minutes early! Two sessions in and we have already had so much going on - Karaoke, Just Dance, Guitar, Piano, Cards, Biscuit decorating, games, crafts, time to chill and much much more. We have had new members join us already this year and we are pleased that they have settled in really well. At Whiston Youth Club, we are Youth Led and a safe space for all our young people; we would love to welcome your young person into our group! There are many ways to find out what we do or to ask any questions you may have. Drop us an email at: [email protected] or drop us a message on our social media. Search Whiston Youth Club on Facebook, X or Instagram. You can also call or text 07842442952. We hope to see you soon.

WHISTON FOOTPATH REOPENS: Last year, a section of the retaining wall at Alma Row in Whiston, collapsed following heavy rain. The failure was due to weak ground support and pressure from nearby trees, affecting a public right of way. The wall has now been rebuilt using a gabion structure, made from natural stone and galvanised steel. This is durable, helps prevent erosion, and will stand up to harsh weather conditions. Access to make the repairs was challenging, but Rotherham Council is pleased to have completed the work a month ahead of schedule. This is thanks to the hard work of operators, builders and the dry weather! The right of way is fully restored and open.

ARE YOU A LOCAL RESIDENT LOOKING FOR WORK?: If so, you may wish to know that Rotherham Council is supporting Pathways to Work, a new initiative designed to help out-of work South Yorkshire residents get into, or back into employment. Pathways to Work Rotherham can offer: - a dedicated keyworker to help develop your skills and confidence, and support your job search, - specialist support to overcome any obstacles which may be preventing you from working, including health barriers, - a flexible ‘barrier-busting’ fund to help you access work and stay in employment and - the chance to apply for local vacancies not available elsewhere. Pathways to Work support is available to residents aged 16 years and over who live in South Yorkshire, are out of work and have the right to live and work in the UK. If you would like their help in seeking suitable work, please email: [email protected] or call 0709 264410.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS CLUB: The next meeting of Rotherham Probus Club will be on Tuesday September 30 when there will be a talk by Malcolm Brooke entitled ‘Bomber Command 49 Squadron’. The talk will look at the history of the Squadron which was formed in 1916, disbanded in 1919 and re-formed as WW2 approached. The next talk will then take place on Tuesday October 7 when Philip Ashe will talk on ‘The nature of Medieval Kingship’. On the dates when there is no talk, we usually get together for lunch at one of our local hostelries, and on Tuesday October 14 there will be a members’ special celebratory lunch at the Consort Suite to mark the 55th birthday of Probus Club. So, if you are looking for something to do on a Tuesday morning, why not come along and join our friendly group and listen to our most interesting talks. All you have to be is retired! Our meetings and talks take place at Broom Methodist Church on Broom Lane, at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15 am and 10.45 am led by Revd John Hibberd, and a special Memorial Service at 6 pm for relatives and friends of people in the parish who have died during the last year. This was led by Revd Sue Davies. The Stepping Stones group met again on Monday 15 September from 9.30 am to 11 am in the Barn. SALS met on Wednesday 17 in the Barn, and the speaker was Martin Rowley. The Beta Bible Study Group met on Monday evening in the Rectory to continue study of the letter to the Hebrews. The CVM group met on Wednesday 24 September for a meal and social in the Barn. The speaker was Adam Tinsley. The Coffee Morning on Friday was well attended, raising funds for the installation of a new heating system in church. Harvest will be celebrated at the weekend, with a Harvest Supper in the Barn on Saturday 27 September at 7 pm in the Barn, and a special 10 am Morning Service on Sunday 28 September, with a 6pm Evening Service. Gifts of non-perishable foods (in tins, bottles, packets or jars) would be welcome at either service, and these will be passed to the Rotherham Foodbank for use in emergency parcels for needy individuals and families in the Rotherham area.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): Meetings are on Wednesdays from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm in term time in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. New members are always welcome. On Wednesday 24 September Cath Joy came to lead the members through some armchair exercises. At the meeting on October 1 Tony Dodsworth will be speaking on Life on the Home Front in the first World War, and Lost Chord will be performing again on October 8.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

WINTHORPE MEN'S GROUP: This is a group for older men who live alone. Winthorpe provides an opportunity every month for them to get together, have a cuppa, do a quiz, have some soup and best of all, a chat with other like-minded men. The group would love to see you if you haven't been before. They meet on the first Thursday morning in the month between 10.30am and 12.30pm, with October 2 being the next one. For more information please call Anna Chester on 07397 039226 or see the link http://www.winthropgardens.org.uk.

