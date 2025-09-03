This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Make a note in your diary that Heritage Open Days will be held in the Reading Room on Friday evening 12 th September, 6pm to 8pm and Saturday 13 th September 10 am to 4 pm. Come and see our displays of local history. Refreshments. Free entry.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH COMMUNITY PANTRY: Here at The Centre, we are doing our bit to help the local community by launching the Brinsworth Community Pantry. The Pantry will offer a wide range of food items at affordable prices and help to combat food waste. The items will vary at each session and is available you everyone on a first come, first served basis. Bring your own bag! Pantry opening times - Monday 5.30 – 6.30pm and Wednesday 3pm – 6.30pm.

CRAFT MARKET: 7 th September. Craft Markets take place on the first Sunday of the Month, except Jan, Jul, Aug and Dec. Over 50 stalls, packed with homemade crafts & creative creations from our talented crafters, there are a few Bric a Brac stalls too. The next Craft Market is on Sunday 7 th September between 10am to 2pm. The Café in The Centre will be open with a selection of food and refreshments.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm - Count on Dawn (weight management), 5.45pm – 9pm BINGO! (Over 18’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

RIVERS TEAM: The summer recess series of events concluded with ‘Back to School Bangers and Blessing Service’. A vibrant inter- time of School Assembly classic worship songs, teaching and prayer of blessing for those about to return to education which was streamed live from St Andrew’s, Brinsworth. Services will return to the regular pattern of two Sunday Services: 10:30am at St. Lawrence, Tinsley and 5pm at St. Mary's, Catcliffe from the 7th of September. See the Rivers Team Facebook page or http://www.therivers-team.com/.

ACTIVITIES AT THE HALL: The successful summer events at the Parish Hall have now finished. Regular community activities will resume. These sessions are free but may require users to provide personal equipment. Knit and Natter is on Mondays at 12:00 pm not including Bank Holidays. Photography is moved to Fridays at 1:00 pm and British Sign Language resumes on Friday at 10:00 am. Current weekly activities at the hall also include. Mon: 9:30-11:00 S.E.N.D. Parents & Guardians. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. Thu: 10:00 – 12:00 Gentle Exercise, coffee and chat. 17:00-19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 09:30-11:00 Coffee Morning with activities. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group. 18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. A series of family activity drop ins are planned during August and dates will be released shortly. Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: The summer holidays are now ended and pupils will have returned to school. Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. This also includes instances of dog fouling.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Marys Church. Tel: 07910 520898. Everyone is welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise session is available but not compulsory. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], Tel 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], Tel 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael recently sat on a licensing sub committee, which looked at a proposed premises licence. The agenda for the meeting, along with those of a number of meetings, plus the minutes of some meetings, can be found by visiting https://moderngov.rotherham.gov.uk/ieDocHome.aspx. Along with holding his regular councillor advice surgeries, Michael also visited Thrybergh Country Park last week to see how the improvement works to the cafe and surrounding area were progressing and to chat to the staff. As part of a councillor's role, both Michael and fellow councillor, Jodi, receive a number of devolved budgets that can be spent in a number of ways to benefit the local community. Previous funding has included outdoor play equipment for Thrybergh Fullerton Primary School, tables and chairs for the Little Lions playgroup at St. Leonard's Church, boxing equipment for the Unity Boxing Centre, fencing around bungalows at High Greave Place, and a number of community skip days, to name but a few. A Lot of these projects have also contributed to the ward priorities of ensuring residents have the help and support needed in relation to the cost of living, supporting young people and their families to have the best start in life, tackling inequalities that lead to poorer health and quality of life, and building safer neighbourhoods. Michael has also recently signed off two new projects that will benefit from the Community Leadership Fund. One of the projects is funding for the local B:Friend group for mini bus hire to take members on a barge outing. The group meets every Thursday at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub; more details can be found by visiting https://letsbfriend.org.uk. The second project is funding for six weeks hall hire at Thrybergh Sports Hall for Rotherham Skate Academy, as they have recently had to move venue. Along with supporting a number of regular community activities, Michael usually carries out a litter pick at various locations in the ward on Thursday mornings and is always grateful for any help. If you have a bit of free time and would like to help out, message Michael via his Facebook page for more information. Michael attended the Resident Engagement Day that took place last week on St. Leonard's Avenue in Thrybergh and a number of issues were raised by residents, including the road surface at the junction of Musgrove and St. Leonard's; all issues were either reported or raised with the relevant departments.

PLAYGROUP: Little Lions play group returns after the summer break on Tuesday September 9 at 10am in Thrybergh Church Hall, Park Lane. Free play, fruit, toast and hot drinks for parents and carers until 11.30am.

THRYBERGH COUNTRY PARK: Improvements work to the cafe at Thrybergh Country Park are ongoing, thanks to funding secured by Rotherham Council. The works to upgrade the cafe will include a new kitchen, improved seating, both indoors and outdoors, improved decor, better access and fully accessible toilets.

REMEMBER THE COAL: On Friday September 26, a show telling the story of the mining industry will take place at Silverwood Miners in Dalton from 7.30pm. Come and listen to the story of the mining industry, told in original songs, all written and performed in folk style by Alan Wood, one of Yorkshire's finest singer/songwriters, supported with a spoken narrative by John Snook. The show highlights the changes that took place in society throughout that period and, whilst it inevitably mentions the disasters and tragedies that accompanied coal mining, it also has lighter moments, and illustrates how mining influenced wider changes within other industries and society in general. Now in its fifth year, the production has been well received in previous performances, ranging from churches to folk clubs, and theatres, including the EPPIC Theatre in Ecclesfield, the Lamproom Theatre in Barnsley and Wentworth Woodhouse; it has also successfully performed a tour of South Wales. For more information and ticket prices, visit https://wegottickets.com/event/660590/.

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: There are lots of community activities and groups available across the ward for local residents to get involved with, a lot of which are based at local neighbourhood centres. These include Open Arms Community Support Hubs drop-in sessions, which offer advice and support from RotherFed, Citizens Advice, Laser Credit Union and Voluntary Action Rotherham on a number of topics including energy, finances and digital skills. Sessions run every other week at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub on a Monday. For more information about forthcoming dates, telephone 01709 368515 or email [email protected]. The Community Pantry provides a varied bag of food and groceries for just £4, saving local residents money and helping to cut down on food waste at the same time. The pantry comes to the ward each week on Thursdays from 12.30-1.30pm at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub. It also visits Dalton Community Cafe at Dalton Parish Hall on the third Thursday of each month; the community cafe takes place from 10am-12noon on the day. On Tuesdays, the pantry visits Leverton Way Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton at 10am and then moves on to Thrybergh Church Hall at 11.30am. A weekly coffee morning takes place on Fridays from 9.30-11am at St. Leonard's Church, plus 'Little Lions', a weekly toddlers' playgroup on Tuesdays from 10-11am and Messy Church on the first Wednesday of each month, which takes place after school until 4.30pm for children of primary school age. Lost Chord Uk run monthly soup and song sessions on the fourth Thursday of each month at St. Gerard's Church in Thrybergh. The sessions take place from 12-2pm and are free to attend. For more information, email [email protected]. Leverton Way TARA meets each week at the Dorothy Taylor Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton; on Tuesday from 10am for breakfast and on Friday at 12.15pm for fish and chips, and local residents run a weekly coffee morning on Wednesdays from 10am-12noon at Staple Green Neighbourhood Centre. For more information and to get involved in your local community, email the local Neighbourhood Co-ordinator at [email protected].

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: We have a volunteer gardening morning on Tuesday mornings from 9 am. Our next meeting is an AGM on Wednesday 17 at the pavilion. Please come to both and show your support for your local green flag park.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Sunday August 24 - 21up Jim Lowe and Joe Guest; 5/15 Alan Goddard, Alan Goddard and Dot Payne, Alan Goddard and John Byers; 21up doubles, Mick Lloyd and Adele Pearson. Monday August 25 - 21up doubles, Mick Lloyd and John Byers, Chris Mason and Colin Crossland. Tuesday August 26 - Dot Payne and Jim Lowe; VETS singles Greasbrough 7, Brinsworth 'b' 1. Wednesday August 27 - Fulwood Rose Bowl competition, Mick Cilenti and Mick Cilenti; 21up, Colin Crossland and Peter Aspbery; Summer Round Robin, Dot Payne. Thursday August 28 - VETS doubles, Greasbrough 6, Brinsworth 'A' 2 Greasbrough 6; 14up Jim Lowe and Alan Goddard. Friday August 29 - Phil Patterson Trophy, Martyn Critchlow; Phil Evans Doubles, Dave Bibby and Colin Crossland. Saturday August 30 - Saturday League, Worksop 8, Greasbrough 0; 21up doubles, Adrian Harris and Martyn Heap. Sunday August 31 - Summer Round Robin, John Byers; 21up Dot Payne and Joe Guest, Chris Mason and Colin Crossland. We would welcome anyone wishing to join our club and you will find us playing on the green on Saturdays and Sundays from 10.30am, and also Mondays, Wednesday, Thursdays from 5.30 pm. For more information ring John Byers mobile: 07715 067335 or Maureen's mobile 07904 517226.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: Our meetings are now going to restart on Monday November 3rd, not in October as originally planned. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. All welcome at Crown Inn Greasbrough 5pm til 7pm. The first meeting will just be a social event and to plan for 2026.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

EMERGENCY ALERTS: The Emergency Alerts system will be tested on Sunday September 7 at 3pm. The test will mean mobile phones and tablets will vibrate and make a loud sound like a siren, even if the device is on silent mode. The alert message will then confirm that this is a test. Regular testing such as this ensures that the system is working properly. You can opt out of the Emergency Alerts, but the government advises you should leave them switched on in case of an emergency. To find out more, visit https://www.gov.uk/alerts/public-testing.

GARDEN WASTE COLLECTIONS: As of Monday September 1, Rotherham Council has resumed their garden waste bin collection service after a period of suspension. Collections will take place once a month, as opposed to the once a fortnight collection before the service was suspended due to staffing issues. As the garden waste service is paid for, the council is currently looking at what this means for residents who have paid for the service for the year.

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: An All Age service was held last Sunday in church, which included welcome activities and refreshments at 10am, followed by an informal service suitable for all ages. A picnic was held afterwards to say goodbye to the church's Youth Worker who was leaving. A Young at Heart meeting was held on Monday; the meetings are held on the first Monday of the month in the Hub from 2.45-4.25pm and give older residents the opportunity to meet up with friends, old and new, over refreshments and a 'Thought of the Day'. There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street. Kimberworth S61 2BE – Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-Age service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street Kimberworth – Tel 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5s, every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more.!! Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Since the group was formed in April 2021, over 11,000 bags of litter have been cleared from the S61 area. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award-winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 am. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Holy Communion. Community activities have continued in the hall. The Drop-In Café opens again today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. As the first Thursday of the month, there is also the monthly advice service with the community police and Council housing service and councillor surgery. On Sunday morning the service will be a Café Church, starting at 10.30, with coffee, tea and cakes when we also say thank you to Geraldine Pearce, assistant curate in the Mission Area and on the team at St John’s, who is now retiring. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising}. Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon & Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 27th August, the group walked along Kimberworth Park Road and crossed into Scholes Coppice. After a circuit taking in Scholes Village, we returned via the Bray Plantation to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. Next meeting 1 st October at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meets 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: The league bowling season is in full swing, involving the club in 4 competitions a week. (We’re looking forward to some cooler weather!) But we also meet for friendly games amongst ourselves. So, if anyone would like to try Crown Green Bowling, we can arrange to meet and help you. It’s a game suitable for all ages. We have facilities and equipment for anyone who wants to play, including for disabled people. Please contact Dave on 07837 460152 OR Contact me: [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 31st August was the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for Bogusia Jalowiczor, Millie Phillips [LD], special intention [VH], Joyce Tierney, Fr.Bill Burtoft - birthday anniversary, Souls in Purgatory especially Clergy and Winnie Bates [A]. CHARACTERS IN THE HEBREW BIBLE – A series of 6 talks by Fr John at Blessed Trinity Church Hall, Wickersley Tuesday evenings September 16th to October 21st 6.30pm – 8.00pm Patriarchs and Matriarchs – 1. Unhappy Family: Abraham, Sarah and Isaac; 2. Discord Continues: Jacob, Rebecca and Rachel; 3. Conflicts and Resolution: Joseph and his brothers; Leaders and Judges – 4. The Outsider: Moses; 5. Conflict without Resolution: Joshua and Deborah; 6. Power of Words, Strength of Arm: Gideon, Jephthah and Samson. Heritage Open Days at St Marie’s Cathedral – 12th–21st September - The Heritage Open Days are a national and local opportunity for the public to visit Heritage sites, some of which are rarely open. St Marie’s Cathedral takes part every year, welcoming numerous visitors. The theme this year is Architecture, giving St Marie’s an ideal opportunity to show off its beautiful Victorian architecture. Heritage displays, heritage books and leaflets will be available.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 31st of August the 10.30 Mass was led by the Rev Phil Batchford. Rev Phil read the Gospel reading and also took the sermon. His servers where Peter Stribley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments after the service where served by David Matthews and Sandra Smith. Next Sunday the 7th of September Mass is at 10.30 am at which everyone is welcome. A reminder that the small groups meeting starts again on Monday the 8th of September at 7.30 pm at St Paul’s church on Kimberworth Road. Please come and join us, you will be made most welcome.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

MOTHER HOOKERS CIC: Are a crochet social group who have 'hook ups' (meet ups) on a regular basis. The group have a new venue from Wednesday September 17 - Mexborough Library between 10am and 12 noon. This is free to attend and will be run on a monthly basis. You can take along your own crochet or there is yarn available for community projects should you wish to join in with those.

MEXBOROUGH ATHLETIC CLUB. Social Afternoons every Wednesday from 12 noon until 3pm with live music, bingo and dancing. People don’t always want to go out at night so this is the ideal opportunity to meet people and join in the fun and still be home for the school run or before the nights creep in. Tea and coffee and well stocked bar available at this warm and welcoming club. Sandwiches etc are not on sale so bring your own snacks. Come on your own or bring a friend. Entrance is £4. For more details call Rob and Marilyn 07709 565445 or Alwyn and Christine 07779 983324. Email [email protected]. This Wednesday social runs every week and everyone is welcome. It is for the people of Mexborough and beyond and has become very popular, so much so that the club has also opened the games room and increased the bingo games and prizes.

THE SPIRIT OF MEXBOROUGH: Volunteers from the group have been holding a number of activities to raise money for future events, including running football cards, and holding a Bully 280 Darts Competition, which started on August 20 at The Falcon and is still running. Two volunteers have also recently completed a skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield in support of the group. One of the group's planned events is a family event which will take place on The Glenn at the end of Harlington Road on Sunday September 7. The event will include a children's sports day at 12pm and a dog show at 2pm, at a cost £2 per dog to enter. The dog show categories include small dogs, medium dogs, large dogs, pup under one year old, old dog 10 years and over, waggiest tail, and scruffs. There will be special awards for best pup in show, best old in show and best in show. There will also be lots of games, music and activities for everyone to enjoy, plus refreshments and a picnic area. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page. Tea with Santa is also planned for Sunday December 14, with more details to follow.

MEXBOROUGH BY THE SEA: The family fun event, held last Saturday, proved a big hit with the local community. The sun came out for the event, which included a beach, pirates and princesses fancy dress competition for both adults and children, free entertainment, a free helter skelter ride, free face painting, a raffle, tombola, ice cream van, food van, stalls and much more. The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the opening of Mexborough Market, which opened on August 30 1975. To commemorate the anniversary, a special plaque was unveiled by Tommy Joyce MBE, and two former long serving stall holders, Steve Ryall and Gordon Smith.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The centre provides a vital service for many in the community through a number of its regular groups and activities. As such, it has a wonderful group of volunteers who help support the charity through their volunteer work, and to thank all the volunteers and staff for all their hard work and commitment, a barbecue was recently held at the centre. If you have some spare time and would like to volunteer, more information and an application form can be found by visiting www.swintonlock.org; click on the menu and then click on the tab 'who we are'.

THE FRIENDS OF SWINTON STATION: Volunteers from the group held a celebration event last week at the station to reveal their new station artwork and to show how their work is helping the ecosystem around the station, including a bee house which has been put in a quiet place in the grounds of the station to help bees to hibernate over the winter. The event was attended by the Mayor of Rotherham and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and included refreshments and a number of talks from the trust and Network Rail.

CAKE STATION SWINTON: Another of the family tree research sessions took place at the Cake Station in Swinton last Sunday. The sessions are proving popular with local residents keen to research their family history. The next session will take place on Sunday September 14 from 11.15am.

SWINTON COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP: Seven of the volunteers from the group met last week at the Robin Hood car park to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. The group cleared away 14 bags full of rubbish, plus a number of discarded items. Thank you to all involved.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

NEEDING A CHAT: If you are affected by cancer in anyway, there is help at The High Street Centre. There are 121 chats bookable on either a Monday or Friday for a friendly chat and a cuppa. Help can be given with support contacts and attending appointments. For further information or to book your cuppa please contact Abi or Rachel on 01709 719478.

NORDIC WALKING: Begins from the High Street Centre on Thursday September 11. This is taking Mindful Steps at your own pace in and around nature. For more information, please contact the centre on 01709 719478.

DIARY DATE: There will be a McMillan Coffee Morning at The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh on Friday October 3 from 10.30am until 1.30pm. There will be someone from both Talking Therapies and Claytons Herbalist there on the day. Everyone welcome.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: Sunday service on August 31 was a united circuit service held at Broom Methodist church and was led by Rev Dr Andrew Fox. Tuesday September 2 will be the Prayer Group followed by the Chit Chat Cafe. Sunday Service on September 7 will be led b David Harris, everyone welcome.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday by the car wash on Aldwarke Road to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. Some of the group made their way up to the Station Hotel, some went along the Wash and the rest of the group travelled down to the Asda car park and started litter picking their way back up the road. The volunteers managed to clear the whole of the road from the Station Hotel to the roundabout near Asda, filling over 30 bags with rubbish. Well done to everyone for all your hard work; a passer by was also appreciative and bought the group some bottles of water from Asda.

ROTHERHAM NORTH NEIGHBOURHOOD POLICING TEAM: Officers from the team regularly carry out patrols in areas that have a lot of anti-social activity due to off-road bikes. The team is asking local residents to help them tackle the problem by reporting any off-road bike related issues and providing any information they may have about where the bikes are kept and who owns them. To report any such incidents, telephone 101. For anyone wishing to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or by completing an anonymous form online at https://orlo.uk/cwWwz.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

RAISING THE RAFTERS: Is proud to be hosting a production of the highly acclaimed musical documentary 'Remember the Coal' by Alan Wood and John Snook on Saturday September 13 from 8pm. The production gives the history of the Mining Industry in words and song, moving, informative, funny and at times immensely sad, this musical drama has played at venues throughout South and West Yorkshire and in the South Wales area. It features Alan Wood's original songs and, for the first time ever, also including live actors instead of audio voiceovers to bring the characters truly to life. The event will be raising funds for the charity Help 4 Homeless Veterans. ticket price is £5. For more information, either telephone 07522 576855 or email John Snook at [email protected].

WENTWORTH

ROTHERHAM 10K RUN: The Rotherham 10K Run will return this year in a new location, the Wentworth Woodhouse estate. The run will take place on Sunday October 5 at 9.30am, and will start and finish in front of the house, taking in a mixture of flat sections and gentle inclines through the landscape of Wentworth Woodhouse. For more information, visit https://www.ageuk.org.uk/rotherham/activities-and-events/rotherham-10k-2025/.

FRIDAY LUNCH CLUB: Harley Mission Rooms, on Harley Road in Harley, runs a weekly Friday Lunch Club, which includes a meal, with a main course, dessert and hot drink for £6 per person, plus the opportunity to meet up with friends, old and new. Booking is essential, so to book a place telephone 01226 743767 before 6pm each Wednesday.

BUS SERVICE: Due to extra funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), the No7 bus service that services the village is increasing. As from last weekend, there will now be extra evening journeys from Monday-Saturday, and there will be a new service on Sundays. For more information on timetables and route details, visit https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-GB/LandingPage/service-changes#Barnsley.

COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP FUND: Local ward councillors, Councillors Brent, Lelliott and Williams, are asking local community and voluntary groups to apply for funds from their Community Leadership Fund. The fund is for small grants for projects and events that support the local ward priorities and are open to community groups, voluntary groups and charities. For more information and an application form, contact the Neighbourhood Coordinator by emailing [email protected].

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

DO YOU FANCY TRYING SOMETHING NEW IN METEOROLOGICAL AUTUMN?: Who knew there was a such a thing? Apparently ‘meteorological autumn’ began last Monday, September 1, unlike ‘astronomical autumn’ which begins with the autumnal equinox around September 22/23. Whilst the ‘season of mists and mellow fruitfulness’ brings with it the thought of colder weather and dark nights, it also brings much to look forward to in terms of Events, activities and local groups which are re-opening after their summer break. If you fancy trying something new to get you through the long winter months, please check on the Whiston Parish Hall website for details of all the Groups/Clubs which meet there regularly. You can exercise, sing, dance, taste wine, learn about the history of Whiston and surrounding area, or just go along for a good old natter! There are also plenty of activities and groups for our younger residents to enjoy. The local churches also have weekly groups and would love to welcome new people. If you want to get out and about this weekend, don’t forget that Rotherham Show is taking place in Clifton Park, from 11.00am to 5.00pm on both Saturday and Sunday, and will feature: live music, theatre, circus acts, comedy, sports and fairground rides. Visitors can enjoy popular attractions like the Strongmen competitions, Companion Dog Show, Vintage Vehicle Display and roaming performers throughout the park.

COLLECTION OF BROWN BINS - LATEST UPDATE: Following the recent temporary cessation of collection of brown garden waste bins, collections have now resumed. However, RMBC have advised that this will be on a limited basis only, with collections in September taking place once every four weeks, similar to the winter schedule usually introduced in October, rather than once a fortnight. All households will therefore receive just one brown bin collection in September, with collection taking place on your usual day, but the week will vary according to your group. According to the issued timetable, collection dates are: Group 1B (week commencing September 1), Group 2A (week commencing September 8), Group 1A (week commencing September 15) and Group 2B (week commencing September 22) - if you are unsure check your brown bin schedule for your Group ID.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday September 15 at 6.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall. Please remember that the first 15 minutes of each meeting are given over to Public Speaking, so if you have anything you wish to raise with us, please do come along. In the meantime, you can contact the Parish Clerk, Simon Oldham, on 07712 305729 or by emailing: [email protected].

DEMENTIA ‘MEMORY CAFE’ - WHISTON PARISH HALL: The first of our new Dementia ‘Memory Cafes’ took place yesterday in Whiston Parish Hall, with future meetings taking place on the first Wednesday of every month. If someone you know or care for is experiencing memory loss, forgetfulness, confusion or other effects of dementia, why not go along to the next meeting on Wednesday October 1 for the opportunity for you and the person you care for to meet others in a similar situation in a positive and relaxing atmosphere. You can meet professionals and other carers and share knowledge with people who have first-hand experience of caring for those living with dementia. These ‘Memory Cafes’ are free, so do come along to see what the Group can offer. In the meantime, if you would like further information, please visit www.makingspace.co.uk.

DEATH OF FORMER HEADTEACHER: The death occurred recently, at the age of 82, of Mr Chris Gawith, former Headteacher at Whiston Worrygoose School. Many Whiston people will remember Mr Gawith well from their days at the School. Following his retirement, he and his wife went to live in Norfolk, where he was able to pursue his hobby of birdwatching and undertake a great deal of voluntary work, including work for the National Trust. We extend our condolences to his widow and family at this sad time.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The service on Sunday August 24 was led by Rev Jenny Park with Barbara Shaw playing the organ. The coffee morning on Bank Holiday Monday was very well attended and more than £300 was raised for the Building Renovation Fund. On Sunday August 31 members attended the Circuit Service at Broom Methodist Church. A short service was held at Whiston for those unable to get to the Circuit Service. The Chapel Crafters continue to meet every Tuesday from 12 noon and the weekly Community Coffee Morning is held every Thursday at 10.00am. Church members will be organising next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am. Why not join us for any group activity or service? You will be made very welcome.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: Sunday August 24 was the Tenth Sunday after Trinity. Revd Julie Bacon, Associate Archdeacon, preached and presided at the 9.45am Parish Eucharist. Arthur Mandley provided the Bible reading and Val Dunsford led prayers of Intercession. Anthea Goodman and Ray Kelly had welcomed members of the congregation on arrival and Jim Ramsden and Joan Russell provided light refreshments after the service. On Wednesday August 27 the mid-week Communion service at 10.30am was also followed by refreshments and fellowship. On Saturday August, 30 church members of all ages enjoyed a coach trip to Cleethorpes and a day out at the seaside in fine weather. Sunday August 31 was the Eleventh Sunday after Trinity. Revd John Hibberd, Diocesan Mission Development Adviser, preached and presided at the 9.45am Parish Eucharist. Elizabeth Hacon provided the Bible reading and Suzanne Booker led prayers of Intercession. Malcolm and Marilyn Ellsom had welcomed members of the congregation on arrival and Joan Kay and Suzanne Booker provided light refreshments after the service. On Monday September 1 the Natter Group met in the Parish Hall from 10.30am to 11.30am. On Wednesday September 3 the mid-week Communion service at 10.30am was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Next Sunday, September 7, the Twelfth after Trinity, Starfish Gang for children and young people will recommence following its summer break at 9.45am, alongside the Parish Eucharist. In the afternoon, Refresh@4, a family and all-age service, will commence at 4.00pm. At 6.00pm, there will be Choral Evensong. All are welcome to any of these services. Looking further ahead, do join us for the Church Open Day on Saturday September 13 from 10.30am to 3.00pm. Refreshments, homemade cakes and tours of the church will be available. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service at Broom was a united Rotherham and Dearne Valley circuit. We were joined by members from the various churches, and the worship was led by Rev Andrew Fox. He preached on the need for humility and service for others. Our service next week will be led by Rev Jenny Park. Tuesday@Broom continues through the summer on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month, and the next meeting will be on Tuesday August 26. Come along for conversation, games, quizzes, refreshments and fun. Broom Baby and Toddler group will be running from 9.00am to 11.00am on Thursdays during term time. Our harvest celebration weekend has a pea & pie supper and quiz night on Friday September 19 followed by the family harvest service on Sunday September 21. A reminder to user groups that the annual lettings meeting is on Monday September 22 at 7.00pm.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS CLUB: Following the summer break, meetings of Rotherham Probus Club will resume next Tuesday, September 9, with a talk entitled ‘Storm in a Teacup’ by Dr Ann Featherstone. The talk will highlight April 8 1908 when the waitresses at the Cabin Restaurant in Piccadilly Circus went out on strike and hit the headlines. Future talks will include: September 16 - ‘Motor Industry of the Far East’ by Paul Adey and September 30 - ‘Bomber Command 49 Squadron’ by Malcolm Brooke, which will take a look at the history of the Squadron, which was formed in 1916, disbanded in 1919 and re-formed as WW2 approached. If you are looking for something to do on a Tuesday morning, why not come along and join our friendly group - all you have to be is retired! We meet at 10.00am for 10.30am at Broom Methodist Church on Broom Lane.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The Morning Prayer Service last Sunday was led by Phillip and Elaine Haller. Joyce Rose led the All Age Worship at 10.45 am and Revd Simon Fanshaw presided at the 6 pm Communion Service. On Wednesday 3 September Andrew and Susie Fox gave an illustrated talk in the Barn on their life on Shetland. This was another Fundraising Evening in aid of the church heating fund. Tomorrow, Friday 5 September, there will be a Coffee Morning in the Barn from 10 am to 12 noon, and the next one will be on 19 September. Stepping Stones, the group for pre-schoolers and their parents and carers, will begin meetings again on Monday 15 September in the Barn from 9.30 am to 11 am.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): WING is a social group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley area. They meet on Wednesday afternoons in term time from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 2HD. Transport can be arranged from your home to get to meetings, so please phone Anne Hudson (01709-542873) if you need this. New members are always welcome. The first meeting this month is on September 10, and Anne has a varied programme of activities planned for this term including singers and musicians to entertain, speakers, table games, bingo and meals together. Refreshments are served at the beginning and end of each meeting.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

RAILWAY RAMBLE: The next railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is on Saturday 6th SEPTEMBER. It is a 10 mile linear walk, with bus opt outs, exploring Sheffield industrialists, to finish at Meadowhall. The Northern train departs Swinton 0847, Rotherham Central 0857, Meadowhall 0906 to Sheffield. Meet at 10am at the station tram stop above Platform 8. All are welcome. The walk is free but fares apply. Details from Stuart on 07908-450444. www.penline.co.uk.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday September 6 – a moderate 8.5 mile walk from Deepcar via Wortley and Thurgoland led by Dave West 07938150498, Meet at 10.00 on Station Rd, Deepcar, roadside parking, S36 2UQ. Wednesday September 10 – a moderate 8 mile walk, Three Reservoirs from Langsett, led by Bob Edley 07836582077, Meet at 10.00 in Langsett Barn CP, S36 9FD. Saturday September 13 – a moderate 8.5 mile walk exploring Goodmanham, Market Weighton and Londesborough in the lovely Yorkshire Wolds led by Glenna Briggs 07816949598, Meet at 10.00 Goodmanham CP, Edwin’s Garth, Goodmanham near Market Weighton YO43 3HY. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

CRAFTER AND MAKERS' MARKET: Takes place on the second Saturday each month on Effingham Street in the town centre from 10am to 3pm. The next one will be on September 13 and you can find a good selection of gifts from the local community of crafters. The cost to have a stall for the day to show and sell the items you have made is £7. More information, or to book a stall, please call 01709 365021.

ROTHERHAM SHOW: On Saturday September 6 to Sunday September 7 between 11am and 5pm in Clifton Park. This is Rotherham’s biggest, free cultural festival with live music, outdoor theatre, circus fun, sports, workshops, food, fairground thrills and more. For the first time, the show will include a giant game of snakes and ladders, created by Yorkshire artist James Brunt. There will be plenty of stalls, street food and local traders offering handmade crafts and tasty treats. From family-friendly activities to show-stopping performances, there is something for everyone.

ROTHERHAM 10K RETURNS: This year's Rotherham 10k is set to take place at Wentworth Woodhouse on Sunday October 5 from 9.30am. Sponsorship money will be donated to Rotherham Age UK. Starting and finishing in front of the big house, the route offers a mixture of fast flat sections and gentle inclines on a one lap measured and certified course through the beautiful surroundings of Wentworth Woodhouse. You'll benefit from chip timing, water stations and plenty of encouragement along the way. It will be more then just a run, it is a chance to be part of something special in a truly iconic setting, so get your running shoes out and enter now. Make your run even more worthwhile by getting sponsored to complete the 10k, everything you raise will go towards helping older people in Rotherham, sponsor forms can be downloaded on the link https://www.ageuk.org.uk/bp-assets/globalassets/rotherham/original-blocks/activities-and-events/sponsor-form---rotherham-10k-2025.pdf. There is also a Corporate Team Challenge, with the top Corporate Team winning a trophy to take back to their workplace. A fabulous opportunity to do some team building and non-runners can help on the day too, meaning everyone can get involved. To enter your team, first choose a team name and Captain. The Team Captain must enter first and add the details of the team, they will then receive a code to share with the rest of the team, who will need to use the code when they enter. As well as runners, volunteers are needed on the day, if you can spare time to help at this inspiring event, please get in touch for more details by emailing [email protected].

WINTHORPE MEN’S GROUP: This is a group for older men who live alone. Winthorpe provides an opportunity every month for them to get together, have a cuppa, do a quiz, have some soup and best of all, a chat with other like-minded men. The group would love to see you if you haven't been before. They meet on the first Thursday morning in the month between 10.30am and 12.30pm, and today, September 4, they would love to see you. For more information please call Anna Chester on 07397 039226 or see the link http://www.winthropgardens.org.uk.

CRICKET ANYONE?: Rotherham u3a Walking Cricket Team will be playing a series of games at the Rotherham Show between 10am and 2pm on Sunday September 7. Their Clifton Park pitch is a short walk from the Parkfield Rd and museum car park entrances. The game is based on the MCC laws of cricket, the main exception being the “No running” law. Although players may walk quickly, they must ensure that one foot is always in contact with the ground. All you need is loose, comfortable clothing and footwear suitable for walking briskly on grass. Whatever your age, gender, or previous experience, all are welcome to have a go. Why not go along and watch the game or even join in? Rotherham u3a has over 35 different activities that take place in venues around Rotherham. Visit https://rotherham.u3asite.uk/ or contact 07359778361to find out more.

NHS TALKING THERAPIES: provides talking therapy to adults who are experiencing common mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety and stress. They are able to help with mental health and improving well being. You can contact them and self refer by either calling 03000 215108 or using the form on the link https://www.rdash.nhs.uk/services/nhs-talking-therapies/.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.