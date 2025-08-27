This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: The next meeting of the group will be held on Monday 1 st September at 7 pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Call in for more information or contact [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon at Bill Chafer YC on Flash Lane. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590.

BRECKS

BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: Autumn Craft Fair at the Brecks Community Hub, Brecks Crescent, on Saturday 20th September 12-3pm. Tuesdays 1-3pm Tuesday – Afternoon Club, refreshments, chat, games and indoor short matt bowls, voluntary donation. Wednesdays – (term time only) 10.30-12pm, Baby & Toddler Group, first session free then £3 per family, play and refreshments. Thursday – 10.30-12.30pm, Coffee and Craft, refreshments and craft session, voluntary donation. All at the Hub, S65 3HU. Parking available and disabled access.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LITTER PICK: Another great litter pick recently. We picked along Orgreave Road and Rotherham Road collecting over 20 bags of rubbish which have now been picked up by @lovewhereyoulive. A broken mirror and materials left on the greenery were also reported. If you do want to litter pick but can’t make our monthly meets you can send an email to Love Where you Live and they may be able to lend you some equipment for litter picking. Just email [email protected].

CATCLIFFE CONE: Another day packed with activities for all the family and a great attendance. Casting Innovations provided a brilliant workshop to help attendees produce the inaugural Cone key ring from recycled aluminium. There was lots of interest and praise for Bob with his demonstration and hands on stained glass production. Watch out for details of a glass blowing workshop at the Cone in October.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

TITANS COMMUNITY TRUST: Due to funding from the Ward Councillor's Community Leadership Fund, the Titans Community Trust has held a number of fun, sporting sessions in the ward recently. The sessions were free to attend and gave local children the opportunity to take part in a range of activities and sports, including rounders, football and walking rugby, with both children and parents providing positive feedback afterwards. One of the Ward Priorities is providing opportunities for families and children living in the ward, and these sessions helped towards this aim.

COMMUNITY SKIP: Local Ward Councillors, Michael and Jodi, helped out at the recent community skip day held in Thrybergh, helping local tenants dispose of their unwanted items. These events take place in a number of locations throughout the year, but for tenants who can't attend, or for anyone who has larger items to dispose of, a Bulky Waste collection can be booked through Rotherham Council at a cost of £16.50 for 1-3 items, or £10 with a Rothercard. For more information and to arrange a collection, either telephone 01709 382121, or visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/bulky-waste-collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PUMP TRACK: Dalton Parish Council has received approval for a pump track, which will be developed on their recreation ground on Magna Lane in Dalton. The pump track will comprise of mounds and loops etc for riders on cycles, skateboards and scooters to use, and will provide a community space for people to exercise and enjoy.

COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP: Volunteers from the Don Rivers Catchment Trust (DRCT) will be holding a community clean-up of Dalton Brook on September 18. Volunteers will be meeting at 10am at Dalton Parish Hall and everyone is welcome to come along and help on the day. Dalton Community Cafe will also be running in the morning, so refreshments will be available for a small donation. All equipment needed for the clean-up will be provided and no-one will be asked to go into the water, but volunteers are reminded to wear appropriate footwear and clothing for weather and terrain.

PATHWAYS TO WORK: RotherFed is part of a new initiative to help people get back into work; Pathways to Work is a programme aimed at supporting people who are out of work get back into employment, education and training. The programme is available to residents aged 16 plus, who live in South Yorkshire, are currently out of work and who have a right to live and work in the UK. For more information, either telephone 07904576898 or email [email protected].

TEMPORARY DIVERSION: Due to electrical works, traffic will be prevented from travelling along parts of Hounsfield Road in East Herringthorpe from Thursday September 4-Wednesday September 10. A diversion will be in place via Hawksworth Road, Laudsdale Road, Ridgeway and vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RESIDENT ENGAGEMENT DAY: Local residents are invited to take part in a Resident Engagement Day, which will take place on August 28 from 1-3pm next to the Premier Store on St. Leonard's Avenue in Thrybergh. The event will include representatives from Dalton and Thrybergh Community Action Partnership, plus local councillors, and will give residents the opportunity to discuss issues around crime and anti-social behaviour, plus any other concerns they may have.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: We have a volunteer gardening morning on Tuesday mornings from 9 am. Our next meeting is an AGM on Wednesday 17 at the pavilion. Please come to both and show your support for your local park.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Wednesday August 13 - 21up, Dot Payne and Maureen Taylor; Summer Round Robin, John Byers. Thursday August 14 - VETERANS doubles, Brinsworth ‘B’ .2 Greasbrough 6; 21up doubles, John Byers and Alan Goddard. Friday Doubles – Greasbrough 4. Brinsworth ’A’ 4. Saturday 16 - 21up, Adele and Chris Mason; Saturday league, Thurcroft 6, Greasbrough 2. Sunday 17 - 21up doubles, Dave Bibby and Dot Payne, Joe Guest and Colin Crossland. Monday – August 18 - 21 up Adele Pearson and Peter Greenwood; Marquis ‘A’ 7 Greasbrough 1. Tuesday August 18 – Veterans singles Valley Park ‘A 5, Greasbrough 3. Wednesday August 19 - 21up doubles Mick Loyd and Gary Symonds. Thursday August 20 - Veterans doubles Valley Park 2, Greasbrough 6; 21up doubles, Dot Payne and Jim lowe; 5/15. Maureen Taylor, Colin Crossland, Maureen Taylor and Crossland. Friday August 22 - Greasbrough 8, Wickersley Village 0. Saturday August 23 - Dave Mee Trophy, Colin Crossland; 21up doubles, Chris Mason and Brian Roberts; Saturday league, Greasbrough 1, Roundwood 7. Everyone welcome to join our club, We are open weekends at 10.30 and weekdays at 5.30 except for Tuesdays and Fridays when we play league games. For information contact Maureen Taylor mobile 07904517226.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY ENVIRONMENT FUND: Community groups from Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster are being invited to apply for funding from the Biffa BDR Community Environment Fund. Eligible projects could be ones that help in the reduction of waste, that reuse and repair, that encourage recycling and that have a positive impact on the environment within the community. Funding for projects will range from £2,000-£6,000. For more information and to apply for funding, visit https://www.bdronline.co.uk/news/article/80/thousands-of-pounds-up-for-grabs-from-new-community-environment-fund.

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: The service last Sunday continued the Praise Psalms with 4. Psalm 149. The groups for children ran as usual and refreshments were served afterwards. Everyone is welcome to attend the Sunday service.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street Kimberworth S61 2BE – Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS CHURCH, PETER STREET, KIMBERWORTH: Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more.!! Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Since the group was formed in April 2021, over 11,000 bags of litter have been cleared from the S61 area. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Morning Worship. Community activities have continued in the hall. The Drop-In Café continues to be closed during August, but reopens on Thursday, 4th September. On Sunday morning there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10.30. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising}. Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon & Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday – 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 20th August, the group, along with 2 new members, walked through Barkers Park, onto Oaks Lane before crossing Upper Wortley Road towards the Grange Park Golf Course. After following the footpath towards Thundercliffe Grange, we walked through Barber Wood along the dismantled railway, emerging onto Droppingwell Road. From there, we made our way back to St John’s Church for refreshments, celebrating the 85 th birthday of one of our members with cake for everybody. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing & estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. Next meeting 1 st October at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more.!! Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Since the group was formed in April 2021, over 11,000 bags of litter have been cleared from the S61 area. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award-winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location: Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

MUSICALITY: Meets 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: The league bowling season is in full swing, involving the club in 4 competitions a week. (We’re looking forward to some cooler weather!) But we also meet for friendly games amongst ourselves. So, if anyone would like to try Crown Green Bowling, we can arrange to meet and help you. It’s a game suitable for all ages. We have facilities and equipment for anyone who wants to play, including for disabled people. Please contact Dave on 07837 460152 OR Contact me: [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 24th of August Mass was at 10.30 am, It was led by the Rev Justine Smith, who read the Gospel and also took the sermon. Her servers where Alan Oxley and Peter Stribley along with a trainee Roman. Tea and coffee was served after the service by David Mathews and Synthia Stribley. Next sunday the 31st of August Mass is at 10.30 to which everyone is welcome. Please note that the small groups gathering will begin again on Monday the 8th of September at St Paul’s at 7 30pm, newcomers will be most welcome.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 24th August was the 21st Sunday in Ordinary time. We currently have a small, but dedicated group of people who regularly litter pick around the church footpaths and graveyards, usually for 5 or 10 minutes before daily Mass. Due to holidays and health reasons no one is able to pick for the next couple of weeks, so if you are able to step in and help then please let Fr John know. The litter picking equipment including bin liners, grabbers, hoops and gloves is stored in the repository. If anyone is able to share the task of litter picking on a more regular basis the help would be greatly appreciated. BEDE’S BUSY BEE CRAFT GROUP – The group’s next project is to create a ‘Poppy Waterfall’ for Remembrance weekend. To help with this, volunteers are needed to make felt poppies. Packs will be available this weekend and will contain red and black felt, templates and a sample poppy. If you would like to be involved, please see Kath or Margaret from the choir. Walking for Ovarian Cancer - Peter Jalowiczor will be travelledto Scotland last weekend to complete the 20-mile ‘Dundee Kilt Walk 2025’ from St. Andrews to Dundee. Several thousand people will take part. His chosen charity is Ovarian Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse. It is with regret that a decision was made yesterday by the safeguarding leadership team at the Diocese to postpone the service which was due to take place on September 10th. This is mainly due to staffing reasons and other members of the Diocese being unavailable to attend. The Diocese have sent assurances that the service will go ahead at a later date and will confirm this as soon as possible. Lourdes ‘helpers’ shirts: Mary Webster from the Lourdes Steering Group has asked for any blue ‘helpers’ shirts that are no longer needed to be returned so that they may go back into stock. Shirts may be brought into church to which he lost his wife Bogusia, who was a regular parishioner at St Bede's. This is the third time that Peter will have completed this stretch. If you would like to support Peter, his JustGiving Page can be found by searching Pete J's fundraiser for Ovarian Cancer Action. Peter is very grateful for all the support you have given him over the last few years. Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse: It is with regret that a decision was made yesterday by the safeguarding leadership team at the Diocese to postpone the service which was due to take place on September 10th. This is mainly due to staffing reasons and other members of the Diocese being unavailable to attend. The Diocese have sent assurances that the service will go ahead at a later date and will confirm this as soon as possible. Lourdes ‘helpers’ shirts: Mary Webster from the Lourdes Steering Group has asked for any blue ‘helpers’ shirts that are no longer needed to be returned so that they may go back into stock. Shirts may be brought into church. Masses during the week were celebrated for Yvonne Swift [LD],Kenny Musa [sick], S.I. J,G+E, Gerry Winters[LD], Chantelle Exley[LD], Marjorie, Rebecca Lawlor [D’Silva] and Les Richardson.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

CARERS' GROUP: For anyone who is caring for someone, a carers' group meets on the last Tuesday of the month at Swinton Civic Hall on Station Street in Swinton, from 2-4pm. Carers and the person they care for are more than welcome to come along. For more information, telephone Crossroads Care on 01709 360272.

SHOP UNIT BUSINESS GRANT: Shops on a number of High Streets in Rotherham , including Swinton, are now eligible to apply for a Shop Unit Business Grant. Offered by Rotherham Council and funded through the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the grants are available to High Street businesses to help improve the appearance of their shops, with eligible businesses able to apply for grants up to £25,000. Applications are open until October 30 2025 and grants will be awarded on a first come first served basis, so businesses will need to apply sooner rather than later. For more information, email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MENTAL HEALTH GROUPS: Swinton Lock Activity Centre runs a number of groups for adults, including two mental health groups, Men In Sheds and Swinton Sheds. Men In Sheds is a male only group which takes place every Friday from 3-7pm and every Sunday from 2pm, and Swinton Sheds is a mixed gender group which takes place every Wednesday from 3pm. The groups are a great way of meeting new people and learning new skills and are open to adults aged 18 years plus. For more information, either telephone 01709 578778 or email [email protected].

MEXBOROUGH BY THE SEA: The fun day, Mexborough By the Sea, Princesses and Pirates, is nearly here. Taking place on Mexborough High Street on Saturday August 30, the event will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mexborough Indoor Market, and will include a beach, lots of stalls, rides, games, live entertainment, free balloons, free face painting, children's and adults fancy dress prizes, plus much more.

THE SPIRIT OF MEXBOROUGH: The community group has planned another one of their popular community events for the end of the summer. On Sunday September 7, a family event will take place on The Glenn at the end of Harlington Road, which will include a children's sports day at 12pm and a dog show at 2pm, at a cost £2 per dog to enter. There will also be lots of games, music and activities for everyone to enjoy. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.

MEXBOROUGH RIDE-OUTS: It's not long now before the group's next ride-out, this time to Skegness. All bikers are welcome to join the ride-out, which will start at 9am at Mexborough Athletic Club on Sunday August 31. The riders will then make a stop off midway at Willingham Wood, before carrying on to Skegness. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LIBRARY FRIENDSHIP GROUP: Why not go along to Swinton Library to meet new friends in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. The Friendship Group meet every Monday afternoon between 2 and 4pm in the Jackson Community Room. There are only 20 spaces available so please contact the library to reserve your place either by calling in or phoning 01709 254615.

ACORN MEMORY CAFE: For those living with dementia and their carers to be held on Wednesday September 3 between 10.30am and 12 noon at St John's Methodist Church Hall - please use the side entrance. Everyone welcome.

MENOPAUSE CAFE: At Swinton Library and Neighbourhood Hub on Thursday, August 28 between 10.30am and 12 noon. A relaxed, informal environment for women to share their experiences and how menopause is affecting them and their families. Held on the final Thursday of each month, places are limited to 15, and are first come first served.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: If you or someone you know is in financial crisis and urgently need help, telephone the Help Through Hardship helpline on 0808 208 2138. The lines are open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm, except on a bank holiday, and you may be able to receive a foodbank voucher from one of the local referral agencies, including GPs and schools. The foodbank is still looking for volunteers; if you have a few spare hours, visit https://rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk/ for more information.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday by the Acorn off Broad Street in Parkgate to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. The group filled around 13 bags with rubbish, as well as clearing away a number of discarded items. Thank you to all involved. On Friday August 29, the group will be litter picking over the Wash, so if you have a few spare hours, why not come and join them? For more information regarding the group's activities and litter picks, visit their Facebook page.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: There was a United Service last Sunday at St Johns Methodist Church. The morning service on August 31 will be a United Circuit service at Broom Methodist Church which will be led by Rev Dr Andrew Fox, Circuit Superintendent. Everyone welcome to go along.

FIVE WAYS TO WELLBEING: Through mindfulness and nature. This is a project to help anyone affected by cancer, beginning in September 2025 at The High Street Centre, Rawmarsh. For any further information or to book your place, please either call into the centre or telephone 01709 719478.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AGE UK COFFEE MORNING: Held every Thursday at Rawmarsh Health Centre on Barbers Avenue between 10am and 12 noon. There is no need to book in advance, just pop in to enjoy a cuppa and a chat. For more information please contact Maddie on 07988638355.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: The only Junior Park run in Rotherham is held in Rosehill Park on Sunday mornings. Could you spare a little of your time to help marshal this event? It is organised and manned completely by volunteers, is for children aged 4 to 14 years and starts promptly at 9am. Why not go along on Sunday, meet the volunteers and see how you can help?

RAWMARSH LIBRARY SUMMER CALENDAR: On August 28, Let There be Light - this is a lantern themed session. All the summer holiday events run between 10.30am and 12 noon and are suitable for children aged 4 to 12 years old. Please call 01709 255682 or call into the library for more information or to book your place.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAVE THE DATE: December 5, 2025 for the Christmas Festival and light switch on in Wath. Wath Events Team has thought long and hard about this year's Christmas Festival and have had to make some changes to the event which will be held on December 5, 2025, from 4pm until 7pm. Due to the library building in the town centre being forecast for demolition this autumn, and in the interests of safety for everyone, the festival will be moved (hopefully for this year only) to the car park at Montgomery Hall. The team will still arrange for the tree and lights in the town centre but there will be a smaller tree at Montgomery Hall, that will be switched on during the event. Stallholders are asked to contact Lynn at Montgomery Hall as usual if they would like a stall. Email: [email protected] or call 01709 513160.

LOCAL SCOUT GROUP: Are you interested in joining the Scouts or volunteering with the 6th Rotherham Group? The group is based at the Scout Hut located next to Biscay Lane, Wath - S63 6PT. Everyone is welcome no matter what their abilities, gender, race or religious beliefs. Why not call to the Scout Hut to see what they do. The section times are - Beavers - Aged 6 to 8 years - Monday from 5.30pm until 6.45pm, Cubs - aged 8 to 10½ years old -Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm and Scouts - aged 10½ to14 years old - Monday from 7pm to 8.30pm. Groups go camping, hiking, climbing, abseiling, cycling and enjoy lots of other adventures... but they also hang out with friends every week. Having fun, playing games, working in a team and taking on new challenges that build character and resilience. Please email for more information - [email protected].

WENTWORTH

ROAD WORKS: Due to road works, there will be a temporary prohibition of through traffic in place along parts of Lea Brook Lane until Monday September 1. During this time, a diversion will be in place via Coaley Lane, Cortworth Lane, Angel Lane, Hoober Field Road, and vice versa.

GRAND PRIX CYCLING: There will be rolling road closures on Sunday August 31 due to a Grand Prix cycling road race which will take place around Wentworth, Elsecar and the surrounding areas. Local residents and visitors are asked to plan their journeys in advance and expect traffic delays.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW DEMENTIA ‘MEMORY CAFE’ - WHISTON PARISH HALL: Is someone you know or care for experiencing memory loss, forgetfulness, confusion or other effects of dementia? If so, you may be interested to know that starting on Wednesday September 3, and on the first Wednesday of each month thereafter, Rotherham Dementia Carer Support Group (Making Space) will be running a new ‘Memory Cafe’ in Whiston Parish Hall from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. They know that being a carer can be challenging at times, which is why their friendly and compassionate team are with you every step of the way to make sure you receive the best possible support. These ‘Memory Cafes’ offer yourself, and the person you care for, the chance to meet others in a similar situation in a positive and relaxing atmosphere. You can meet professionals and other carers and share knowledge with people who have first-hand experience of caring for those living with dementia. The Group’s professional and caring teams strive to go above and beyond for the people they support, helping them to live happy, fulfilling and enriched lives and focussing on positive outcomes for each individual. These ‘Memory Cafes’ are free, so if you are in the position of caring for someone with memory issues, do come along to the first ‘Cafe’ on Wednesday September 3 to see what the Group can offer. In the meantime, if you would like further information, please visit: www.makingspace.co.uk.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of Whiston Heritage Society will take place on Tuesday September 2 at Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club on Rectory Drive (S60 4JG) at 7.00pm for a 7.30pm start. The meeting will feature a talk entitled ‘A History of Cricket (and Sport) in Whiston’ by Tony Griffin, when he will share the story of cricket in Whiston, how long it has been played in the area, memorable moments and plans for the future. This meeting is free of charge, but the Cricket Club’s bar will be open serving soft drinks - and something stronger if that’s your choice! Everyone is welcome and if you are interested in local sport, do to come along and hear this fascinating talk.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: A coach trip to Cleethorpes is planned for Saturday August 30 - Adults £18, Children £12. If you wish to go please contact Lucy Luckock asap by email [email protected] or call her on the number below for further details and booking. Next Sunday the Parish Communion will be at 9.45am. On Wednesday Holy Communion followed by refreshment and fellowship is at 10.30am. Everyone is very welcome at all services and activities.A few dates for the diary: Natter Group will be on September 1 in the Parish Hall, Little Fishes (Parents, babies and toddlers group) will resume their weekly sessions on September 8 at 9.30am in the Parish Hall; the next Refresh@4 (a family and all age service with bible stories, songs, craft, will be on September 7 at 4pm. Church Open Day on Saturday September 13 from 10.30am to 3.00pm, with refreshments and homemade cakes. Tours of the church will be available. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday August 31, Broom will be hosting a United Rotherham and Dearne Valley Circuit Service led by Rev Andrew Fox. Tuesday@Broom continues throughout the summer on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month. Come along for conversation, games, quizzes, refreshments and fun. Broom Baby and Toddler group will resume on Thursday September 11 from 9.00am to 11.00am.

WICKERSLEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were 9.15 am Morning Prayer, 10.45 am All Age Worship and 6 pm Communion. SALS met last week for an illustrated talk by Tony Bovill on the Ukraine. There will be another evening fundraising event on Wednesday 3 September at 7 pm in the Barn Church Hall when Andrew and Susie Fox will give an illustrated talk on their life on Shetland. Tickets are available for this event at £5 each to include refreshments. The next Friday Coffee Morning will be on 5 September from 10 am to 12 noon in the Barn. We are raising funds to put in a new heating system in church, and coffee and cake will be served and there will be a raffle. All welcome.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The next meeting of WING will be on Wednesday 10 September, from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. WING is a social group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley, Bramley, Sunnyside or Flanderwell areas, and the meetings are every Wednesday afternoon in term time. New members are always welcome, and transport can be arranged to get you from your home to the meetings by contacting Anne Hudson on 01709-542873. She can also tell you more about the planned activities for the Autumn. Offers of voluntary help on Wednesdays from retired people or people who work part-time would be gratefully received too for bus escort duties or help with the activities or serving refreshments on Wednesdays.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

WENTWORTH WOODHOUSE: Is owned and operated by Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT). The WWPT charity number is 1155374. It is arguably the most challenging and exciting regeneration project of our generation. Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust is committed to delivering high quality, creative and relevant visitor experiences and an empowered and connected workforce. On Saturday August 30 between 11am and 5pm there will be the magic of the big top as the House of Fun brings the circus for this year’s WE Wonder Festival. There will be acrobatic shows, and hands-on circus workshops, a lively workshop village, traditional funfair games, craft tents, and music from Thorpe Hesley Brass Band. Tickets are available, with further information on the link https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/house-of-fun-we-wonder-festival-2025/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAMLEY SKATE PARK: On Thursday August 28 from 11am until 3pm, enjoy skateboarding, circus activities, Scootfit and an art workshop. This is an Uplift event and is free of charge to all age groups.

CRAFTERS AND MAKERS MARKET: To be held on Effingham Street in the town centre between 10am and 3pm. Only £7 per stall, to book your place please either phone 01709 365021 or email [email protected].

ROTHERHAM CANCER CARE: Will be at Rotherham Show on September 6 and 7. The stall will have a Tombola and a Water or Wine game (which is very popular). Go along and say 'hello'.

LIBRARY IT COURSE: Is offering a course suitable for beginners who have never used a computer before or those who need a bit more confidence when using one. The course aims to help people who don't know where to start with computers and is open to anyone who is interested. If you fit this description, you can contact Kimberworth Library to book a place either by calling in or phoning 01709 558581. The course runs on Tuesdays between 10 and 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY PANTRY: Held at Mowbray Garden Library every Thursday between 12.30 and 1.30pm. The Pantry distributes surplus and on-date foods from supermarkets to help fight food waste for an affordable price. All you need is £4 and a shopping bag and you can help yourself to the items, depending what is available that day.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday August 30 – a moderate 11 mile walk at High Peak junction via Ambergate and Crich led by Judith McLaren 07541638655, Meet at 10.00 in High Peak Junction CP, Lea Road, Matlock (fee) DE4 5AE. Wednesday September 3 – a moderate 9 mile walk from Rowsley, Nine Ladies stone circle, Stanton Moor and Birchover led by Liz Edwards 07492817734, Meet at 10.00 in Peak Village Shopping Centre CP at far end by Bamfords Autioneers, DE4 2JE. Saturday September 6 – a moderate 8.5 mile walk from Deepcar via Wortley and Thurgoland led by Dave West 07938150498, Meet at 10.00 on Station Rd, Deepcar, roadside parking, S36 2UQ. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

ROTHERHAM SHOW: Taking place, once again, in Clifton Park on September 6 and 7, Saturday and Sunday. A free 2-day event to celebrate the borough and the people who call it home with an inspiring, joyful, and epic programme including outdoor theatre, live music, horticultural heroes, sport activities, circus delights, pop-up performances, cracking comedy, fairground thrills, and lots of fun. Rotherham Show offers an extravaganza of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy and make lasting memories together. There will be lots of stalls to browse, food and drink, the Festival Village from Flux Rotherham, show favourites including Strongmen Competitions, Companion Dog Show, Vintage Vehicle Display, roaming performances and lots more. In the Children’s Capital of Culture Area expect to see talented young people, workshops, live music performances, Rotherham organisations such as Grimm and Co., Wentworth Woodhouse, and more, giving a taster of all the exciting things to expect from their festival year.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.