This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon at Bill Chafer Youth Club. Refreshments can be bought. ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross St for clubs, parties etc . Details from Parish Office 01709 544590.

FREE KIDS HOLIDAY CLUBS: At Bill Chafer YC for ages 5-14yrs. Tuesday & Thursday 24th July- -28th Aug - 10am - 2pm.. Games-outdoor activities- dance- football - baking - arts & crafts- skateboarding. Book a place at [email protected].

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRICT CHURCH: Holy Communion will be at 9.45am on Sunday August 17 and on Wednesday August 20, the church will be open between 10am and 12 noon. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone on 01709 873210 or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH COMMUNITY PANTRY: Here at The Centre, we are doing our bit to help the local community by launching the Brinsworth Community Pantry. The Pantry will offer a wide range of food items at affordable prices and help to combat food waste. The items will vary at each session and is available you everyone on a first come, first served basis. Bring your own bag! Pantry opening times - Monday 5.30 – 6.30pm and Wednesday 3pm – 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAMILY FRIDAY: 29 th August. The Centre is hosting a Back to School Party on Friday 29 th August from 5pm. This is a free event, that all are welcome! Join in on kids’ games and entertainment, there will be special guests Stitch and Among Us.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether you’re simply passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm BINGO! (Over 16’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina,6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose,7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CATCLIFFE CONE COMMUNITY: The previously cancelled Craft Day has now been rescheduled for Saturday August 16 th between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Casting Innovations will assist visitors in making specialised aluminium key rings from recycled cans, Bob will present a demonstration of stained glass creation. Plenty of other crafts are available and the bric–a-brac stall will have incredible bargains. Refreshments also available. In case you can’t spot the cone in the village it’s on Tristford Close by Mere Brow Residents Centre. Sponsors of the event include Beatson Clark, the Community Fund and R.M.B.C.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. This also includes instances of dog fouling.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael supported a number of community events last week, including the Community Skip day in Thrybergh, which was well used by local residents, and the summer fun and games sessions organised by the Titans Community Foundation. The sessions were well attended and provided a great opportunity for local children to get involved in a variety of sports and games. There was lots of feedback from the children who took part in the sessions and their parents; if your child attended one of the sessions and you would like to provide feedback, please email Michael at [email protected]. Michael also regularly supports the Community Pantry van, which visits the ward at a number of different locations, including Leverton Way Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton. A number of local residents attended the recent Plan for Neighbourhoods consultation that was held outside the One Stop shop on Bradstone Road in East Herringthorpe last Wednesday, which gave people the opportunity to share their thoughts about the estate and what matters to them.

COMMUNITY PANTRY VAN: The Community Pantry is a non profit organisation that aims to reduce food waste and help the local community with the cost of living by providing a bag of food and groceries for just £4. The van travels across the borough and can be found in the local ward on Tuesdays from 10am at Leverton Way Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton and at 11.30am at the Little Lions playgroup in Thrybergh Church Hall. On Thursdays, it visits Mowbray Garden Library and Neighbourhood Hub at 12.30pm. Food items on the day may vary, but could include a main meal/meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, protein, pasta, tinned goods, frozen goods, and bread. Please bring your own bag to fill when visiting the Community Pantry, plus £4 in cash. The pantry keeps running due to the generous donations it receives from individuals and businesses, so if you or someone you know can help out with donations, please contact the group via their Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEALTHY LUNCH CLUB: The Community Pantry's sister company, The Fun Hub, will be holding a healthy lunch club on Tuesday August 26 from 12.30-2pm at The Fun Hub, Units One and Two Foljambe Court, Rotherham, S65 2BG. The session is open to anyone living in the S65 area and will include the opportunity to learn about the benefits of using a slow cooker and healthy eating, whilst enjoying a home cooked meal. All those in attendance will also take home a free slow cooker and a recipe book. Places for the event are limited, so to book your place, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 828989.

THRYBERGH COUNTRY PARK: Renovation works have started at the Lakeside Cafe in the park and are expected to be ongoing until November. Whilst the main cafe is undergoing refurbishment, the Tutti Frutti ice cream parlour is open 10am-4.30pm each day to provide refreshments for visitors. Flux Rotherham will be holding a weekend of fun, nature inspired activities for families and children aged five plus to take part in at the park on Saturday August 16 and Sunday August 17, from 11am-3pm each day. Activities will include wild art workshops and crafts, plus outdoor fun and much more. For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets/creative-weekend-at-thrybergh-country-park/e-yjpyal.

RESIDENT ENGAGEMENT DAY: Local residents are invited to take part in a Resident Engagement Day, which will take place on August 28 from 1-3pm next to the Premier Store on St. Leonard's Avenue in Thrybergh. The event will include representatives from Dalton and Thrybergh Community Action Partnership, plus local councillors, and will give residents the opportunity to discuss issues around crime and anti-social behaviour, plus any other concerns they may have. For more information, email [email protected].

ROTHERHAM CREMATORIUM: A new Sundown Natural Burial Area has been established at the Rotherham Crematorium and Cemeteries in East Herringthorpe. The area is set within a peaceful woodland and provides the opportunity for a more natural burial, with no headstones and the option to plant wildflowers or bulbs. For those researching their heritage and wanting to find the graves of their ancestors, or those wanting to find the graves of their loved ones, staff at the crematorium can help with the search. For more information on this and the Sundown Natural Burial Area, either telephone 01709 850344 or email [email protected]. Rotherham Crematorium also has a Flower Room, offering a peaceful environment for people to place flowers and honour their loved ones . The Flower Room is wheelchair accessible, has vases and water facilities and can be found behind the Chapel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MILITARY COMMUNITY VETERANS CENTRE (MCVC): The group holds a drop in session every Tuesday and Friday from 10am-12noon at Silverwood Miners Welfare and Resource Centre on Doncaster Road in Dalton. The session provides support and friendship to ex service personnel and their families.

SUNNYSIDE SUPPLIES: The community group is part of the Co-op UK Local Community Fund, which helps Co-op members raise funds for Sunnyside Supplies by choosing them as their cause. This can be done by visiting https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/92815. Sunnyside Supplies is a Community Cafe and Social Supermarket covering Wickersley, Bramley, Brecks, Sunnyside and Dalton, and the group relies on the generous donations received by local residents and businesses.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: We are soon to be hoisting our new green flag for the years 25/26 . To keep our park to this standard we would like to welcome new people to our Tuesday morning volunteer morning. We meet at the pavilion at 9.00am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Monday August 4 - Mid-week Cup Final winner Marquis. Tuesday August 5 - Wilkinson Cup Semi-Final winner, Roundwood. Wednesday August 6 - 21up and 11up, Dot Payne and Mick Lloyd. Thursday August 7 - Summer Round Robin, John Byers; 21up doubles, Mick Lloyd and Colin Crossland. Friday Doubles - Marquis 8 and Greasbrough 0. Saturday August 9 - 21up doubles, Jim Lowe and John Byers; Summer Round Robin Ian Garfitt; Arthur King Trophy, Martyn Heap. Sunday August 10 - 21up doubles, Martyn Heap and Joe Guest, Maureen Taylor and Kenny Herbert; 11up John Byers and Mick Cilenti; Summer Round Robin , Adele Pearson; 11up singles, Dot Payne. Everyone welcome to come and have a game, tutors available. We meet at 10.30am at weekends and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.45pm.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Holy Communion was held last Sunday at 10am in church, continuing the Praise Psalms, with refreshments and the groups for children running afterwards. The lost property box has been cleared out, so if anyone has lost anything in church, come along and take a look. The items will be kept until the end of summer and any not claimed will then be taken to a charity shop.

BABY PACKS: Rotherham Council has started a new initiative with the aim of giving every child in the borough the best start in life by providing free baby packs to families expecting a baby. The packs include baby clothes, a soft toy, plus a book and other items needed for the first six months when a baby is born. For more information and to sign up for a Rotherham Baby Pack, speak to your midwife or register through one of the local Family Hubs by visiting www.rotherham.gov.uk/family-hubs. Alternatively, email [email protected] or telephone 0800 0443844.

SUPPORT FOR OLDER PEOPLE: Age UK Rotherham provides a variety of services offering support and advice to older members of the community and their family and/or carers. These include free advice about benefits, housing and care options, support to complete forms and benefit applications, and a range of advice leaflets. For more information about these free services, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 835214. Older residents are also encouraged to join local social groups to help with loneliness and improve mental and physical wellbeing. For more information regarding what's available, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 835214. Age Uk Rotherham offers a paid service called 'A Little Bit of Help', which provides support with everyday tasks, therefore helping people to live independently. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 786955.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE – Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more.!! Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Since the group was formed in April 2021, 11,000 bags of litter have been cleared from the S61 area. During the month of July, the group managed to fill another 207 bags of litter. On 11 th August, we tackled Meadowbank Road and filled 23 bags. Other areas covered by the volunteers included Thornhill, Droppingwell Road and Wingfield Road. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. Last Sunday, Morning Worship took the form of a Songs of Praise service. Community activities have continued in the hall including groups from the Chislett Centre, currently being used for children’s holiday activities. The Drop-In Café is closed during August, reopening on 4th September. Next Saturday the church will be providing hospitality and refreshments for the VJ Day Commemoration community event on St John’s Green from 2 to 6 pm. On Sunday morning there will be a service of Holy Communion at 10.30. All are welcome.

VJ DAY CELEBRATION AT ST JOHN’S GREEN - A COMMUNITY TRIBUTE TO PEACE AND REMEMBRANCE: Join us on Saturday, 16 August on St John’s Green from 2pm to 6pm for a heartfelt and vibrant celebration marking Victory over Japan (VJ) Day—a day to honour the end of World War II and pay tribute to those who served and sacrificed for peace. The event will begin with a special church service inside St John’s Church, setting a respectful and reflective tone for the day. The Mayor will officially open the celebration, welcoming the community to come together in remembrance and unity. Throughout the day, enjoy a programme of activities and entertainment: Live 1940s Music and Singer in the Church – Step back in time with nostalgic wartime tunes and live performances that capture the spirit of the era. Refreshments – A selection of delicious treats and drinks including scones with jam and cream, will be available to keep everyone refreshed and energised. Representatives from Help for Heroes – Learn more about the incredible work they do to support veterans and service personnel. Children’s Capital of Culture – Inspiring young voices and creativity will be celebrated with engaging activities and displays. Air Cadets and Fire Service – Meet local cadets and emergency service teams, explore their equipment, and hear about their vital roles in our community. Children’s Activities – From crafts to games, there will be plenty to keep younger visitors entertained and inspired. This event is a wonderful opportunity for all generations to come together, reflect on our shared history, and celebrate the resilience and spirit of our community. Everyone is welcome – bring your family, friends, and neighbours for a day of remembrance, music, and community pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit – No class on 10 th July. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 6 th August, the group made their way down to Greasbrough Dams for a circular walk before returning to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 9 th July at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area. Next meeting 1 st October at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more.!! Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Since the group was formed in April 2021, 11,000 bags of litter have been cleared from the S61 area. During the month of July, the group managed to fill another 207 bags of litter. On 11 th August, we tackled Meadowbank Road and filled 23 bags. Other areas covered by the volunteers included Thornhill, Droppingwell Road and Wingfield Road. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: The league bowling season is in full swing, involving the club in 4 competitions a week. (We’re looking forward to some cooler weather!) But we also meet for friendly games amongst ourselves. So, if anyone would like to try Crown Green Bowling, we can arrange to meet and help you. It’s a game suitable for all ages. We have facilities and equipment for anyone who wants to play, including for disabled people. Please contact Dave on 07837 460152 OR Contact me [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday. 10th was the 19th Sunday in Ordinary time. Prayers were said for Duggie who had recently celebrated his 98th birthday. Masses during the week were celebrated for Elsa,Pr. intentions,John McGuiness[A],Joan O Hanrahan, Michael McManus, Thanksgiving Simm Sima, Margaret McNeela [A] and Jeevan. March for Life UK: Taking place in London on Saturday 6th September, including Mass at Westminster Cathedral at 10.30am. For further information visit [email protected] or contact Isabel on 07773501721, or Ben on 07885 505116. United Churches in Rotherham: Churches in Rotherham will once again be joining together at the Rotherham Show on the 7th and 8th of September providing a place for people to meet, pray and explore their faith. There will also be a Toy Swap Shop and craft activities for children. If you would like to be involved,please contact Tim on 07720 790022. United Churches will also be organising an ARISE ROTHERHAM PRAYER & CYCLE event on the 27th September. This will be a day of praying and cycling around the edge of the Rotherham Borough, stopping at various churches for prayer. More details to follow closer to the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 10th of August was or monthly All-Age Service which the Rev Phil Batchford led. He read the Gospel reading and also did the sermon. His servers where Alan Oxley and Peter Stribley along with a trainee. Refreshments where served after the service by David Matthews and Sandra Smith. Sunday the 17th of August – our service is at 10.30 am, at which everyone is welcome. PLEASE NOTE – THERE ARE NO SMALL GROUPS RUNNING DURING AUGUST.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

FAMILY HISTORY: The Cake Station on Swinton precinct is looking at holding a regular family history group and, with this in mind, they will be holding a drop-in taster session on Sunday August 17 from 11.30am-1.30pm. Everyone is welcome.

SUPPORT GROUP: A fibromyalgia and chronic pain support group meets on the last Saturday of every month from 10.45-11.45am at Charles Street Community Centre. For more information, email [email protected] or telephone 07716 328856.

COFFEE MORNING: On Saturday August 16, a coffee morning to raise money for the children of Gaza will be held at St. Margaret's Parish Church in Swinton from 9.30am-12noon. All are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FASHION SHOW: The annual Fashion Show will also take place at St. Margaret's Parish Church on Wednesday September 10 at 6.30pm. The event will include local models modelling clothes in sizes 8-22 from a wide variety of brands, including Next, Topshop, New Look, River Island, Marks and Spencers and more. Tickets cost £3 each or £5 for two; for information about how to buy tickets, visit the church's Facebook page.

SUPPORT SESSIONS: Officers from Doncaster Council's Neighbourhood Team will be holding a Community Led Support Session at Mexborough Business Centre on August 20 from 11am-1pm. The session will give local residents the opportunity to talk to members of the team about support and advice that is available to lead a healthy lifestyle and to find out what's available in the community.

UNPAID CARERS SUPPORT: For anyone who supports someone else in their life through unpaid caring, there are lots of support groups available; these can be accessed through an online community directory on the Your Life Doncaster website. For more information, visit https://www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk/directory?category=Carer%27s+support.

FREE TRANSPORT: Weston Park Cancer Charity provides a free transport service for cancer patients from Meadowhall to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. The service picks up at a number of points throughout Rotherham. For more information and to book a seat, either telephone 0114 5533330 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OFF ROAD BIKES: South Yorkshire Police are asking local residents for help in tackling the anti-social behaviour that comes from the use of off road bikes in the community, especially in the summer months. Residents are asked to share any information regarding where the bikes come from and where they are kept, with all reports taken anonymously, to try and cut down on the damage done by off road bikes and quads. Information can be reported by telephoning 101.

MEXBOROUGH RIDE-OUTS: The group's next planned ride-out will be on Sunday August 31. The ride-out will start at 9am at Mexborough Athletic Club, with a midway stop off at Willingham Woods, before carrying on to Skegness; all bikes and all riders are welcome.RAVENFIELD

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN: To the High Street Centre? If not, you might want to give it a try. Nestled in the heart of Rawmarsh, on High Street (opposite Tesco), and at the side of the Methodist Church, the centre has been a beacon of hope, connection and support to Rawmarsh residents since opening its doors in 2002. A nonprofit organisation offering a warm welcome to everyone, whether you're seeking companionship, support, or simply a cup of tea. With funding from the Lottery, the centre, which has a friendly team of volunteers, runs a project aimed at reducing isolation amongst adults with lots of activities should you wish to join in, there is something for everyone over the age of 18 years, Open Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm and Fridays until 2pm, it’s easily accessible by bus, Door2Door services, and has free parking. Why not pop in, have a chat with the friendly reception team and pick up a leaflet? If you would like a cuppa, then call between 10.30am and 1pm on any Tuesday. There is no pressure to join in any of the activities and you might find exactly what you’ve been looking for. For any further information, either call in or telephone 01709 719478.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CATCH THE TRAIN IN THE PARK: Did you know you can go on a train ride in Rosehill Park? The Rotherham and District Model Engineers Society run diesel and steam trains to take you on a ride in the park. The trains run on Wednesdays during school holidays between 12.30pm and 4.30pm, between April and October the train also runs on a Sunday afternoon between 12.30pm and 4.30pm. The train is at the back of the park, near the play area. The group who run the trains would welcome any engineering enthusiasts to call in and chat 'all about trains'.

LETTERS TO HEAVEN: A special white post box has recently been installed close to the central area of Greasbrough Lane Cemetery. Whether you are sending a letter, a message or a simple note, it is hoped the post box brings comfort. Anyone who is interested in joining the Friends of Rawmarsh Cemeteries group, please contact your Neighbourhood Co-ordinator Lucy Reader for further details either by telephone 01709 334604 or email to [email protected].

FRIENDS OF ROSEHILL PARK: Local residents are invited to join the Friends of Rosehill Park Group on a walk around the park on Tuesday August 26, meeting in the car park at 6pm. The walk will be to look at what improvement residents would like to see in the park in the future. Please do pop along it would be lovely to meet you and hear your memories of Rosehill Park too.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday August 10 a Songs of Praise was led by the Stewards. On Sunday August 17 Tim Fulcher will lead the morning worship and on Tuesday August 19 the Prayer Group will meet and the Chit Chat Cafe will be open. The morning service on Sunday 24 will be held at St Johns Methodist Church, Swinton and everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met in the car park of Rawmarsh Library at 10am last Friday to carry out a litter pick of the field, the woods and the surrounding area. The group cleared the field first and then went into the woodland at the end of Netherfield Lane and up on to the Banana Plantation, clearing away numerous bags of rubbish and a fly tip in the middle of the wood. Thank you to all the volunteers; they will be meeting again on Friday August 15 in the car park of the Marquis Pub at 10am to carry out a litter pick along Stubbin Road.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Donations for the foodbank can be dropped off at a number of places in the local area, including the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh, Rawmarsh Library and Neighbourhood Hub, and The Drop In Centre on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh. Tesco and Asda in Wath also have drop off points for donations that are purchased in store. If you or someone you know are in financial crisis, call the Help Through Hardship line free on 0808 208 2138, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm. Foodbank vouchers may also be available from a referral agency such as a school, GP, Social Care Worker or Mental Health Support Worker. If you have some spare time and would like to help at the foodbank, 20 plus volunteers are being sought to join the team. For more information, visit rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk.

LETTERS TO HEAVEN: A Letters to Heaven postbox has been installed in the cemetery on Greasbrough Lane. The aim of the post box is to hopefully provide comfort in times of bereavement by giving people the opportunity to post a letter, message or note in memory of a missed loved one.

SOCIAL PRESCRIBING HUB: The hub, situated at Rawmarsh Health Centre on Barbers Avenue, holds a number of groups for the local community to come along to, including an Age Uk coffee morning every Thursday from 10am-12noon. Anyone who may be feeling lonely or isolated is invited to come along and meet new people over a quiz and refreshments. The coffee morning is free to attend and there is no need to book. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 07988638355. An Empowering Men initiative is also running at the hub; for male victims or survivors of domestic abuse, a Peer Support Group takes place on every second and fourth Monday of the month, from 7-9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROSEHILL PARK TRAIN: The Rotherham and District Model Engineers Society is currently running diesel and steam trains around Rosehill Park. The trains run every Wednesday from 12.30-4.30pm during the summer holidays, and on Sunday afternoons from 12.30-4.30pm between April and October. The train can be found behind Pops Outdoor Adventure area near the play area.

FRIENDS OF ROSEHILL PARK: The local community group is inviting residents to come and join them on a walkabout of Rosehill Park on Tuesday August 26, to share memories of the park and talk about what they would like to see in the park. The group will be meeting at Rosehill Park car park at 6pm, so why not come along?

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT: The Junior Park Run, which takes place in Rosehill Park each Sunday morning, is the only Junior Park Run in Rotherham, and the organisers are looking for volunteers to help marshall the event. The run is open to children aged 4-14 years old and starts at 9am every Sunday. If you have a few spare hours, come along on a Sunday morning and have a chat with the volunteers to see how you could help.

CANCER SUPPORT: For anyone affected by cancer, there are a number of support sessions taking place throughout the summer at The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh. These include a Nordic Walking Group, which will start on September 11, Cafe Talk Cancer sessions, which will take place on August 18, and September 1,15 and 29, from 2-4pm, and a Sound Bath session, which will take place on Monday August 18 at a cost of £10 per person. A Five Ways to Wellbeing Through Mindfulness and Nature project will also start in September at the centre. For more information about any of the sessions and to book a place, either call in to The High Street Centre, or telephone 01709 719478.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WATH WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of the month, the next date being Wednesday August 20 in St James Hall, Wath and commences at 7.30pm. Members enjoy varied speakers, social nights, theatre trips and crafts. Why not pop along to find out more about the WI, new members always welcome, the first meeting is free of charge. For more information, contact Julie Aitcheson on 07732597705.

WENTWORTH

CAR SECURITY ADVICE: South Yorkshire Police have issued some simple advice to residents on how to keep your car secure from potentially being stolen. Advice includes parking your car in a well lit area, removing valuables from inside the car, fitting a steering wheel lock, ensuring your car is always locked on leaving it, and keeping car keys safe and away from view in your home. For more information, visit https://orlo.uk/nhFxV.

ROAD SAFETY: As the weather again turns hotter and sunnier, South Yorkshire Police are urging motorists, pedestrians and bike users to take extra care on the roads. The warmer weather usually means more bikers and cyclists are out on the road and, with this in mind, the police have issued a number of safety tips, including reminding motorists to look twice to see if there are bikers and cyclists coming, urging motorcyclists and cyclists to not assume they have been seen, reminding pedestrians to use pavements and walkways, reminding drivers to be vigilant of pedestrians walking out from between parked cars, and slow down when approaching pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY CARE: Local residents are being asked to help to keep our community clean and tidy by reporting any incidences of fly-tipping, graffiti, dog fouling, potholes and overflowing bins to Rotherham Council, by either emailing [email protected] or by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/52/steet-care-and-cleaning.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

BROWN GARDEN WASTE BIN - TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF COLLECTIONS: Those Whiston residents who are still wondering why, for the second time, their brown garden waste in hasn’t been collected, Rotherham Council has issued the following statement – “We regret to inform residents that brown bin garden waste collections are suspended with immediate effect until the end of August. If you've already placed your brown bin out for collection, please return it from the kerbside. To maintain essential waste services, we are prioritising general waste (pink lid bins) throughout the summer. We understand this is frustrating and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Please be assured that we are actively recruiting new staff to bolster the service and making changes intended to make it more efficient and effective in the future. Household Waste Recycling Centres remain open and available for garden waste disposal. We will resume garden waste collections on Monday 1 September. Should there be any further unforeseen problems, we will update you by Friday 29 August. We fully understand that the garden waste service is a paid subscription, and we are considering the best way to make amends for this disruption. Further details will be communicated in due course. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

WHISTON PARISH HALL - TEMPORARY CLOSURE: Following the recent temporary closure of Whiston Parish Hall for painting and refurbishment of the floor in the Main Hall, it is due to re-open on Monday August 18. Please check with your respective Group that it will resume on that day.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL - CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON EVENT: The August recess means that there is no meeting of Whiston Parish Council this month, but monthly meetings will resume on Monday September 15, when we will begin discussions on this year’s Christmas Lights Switch-On Event. The date has already been set for Saturday 29th November - so be sure to save the date! In the meantime we are always open to suggestions as to what you would like to see at the Christmas Event, so please get in touch and we will see what we can do. Also, it’s never too early to book at stall if you are a crafter with items to sell. Please contact Helen or Rebekah at the Event Foundry on [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday August 10, we welcomed Rev Karen Colley to preside and preach at the Parish Communion at 9.45am, and she was assisted by Patrick White, Reader. Parishioners were welcomed into church by Ray Kelly and Val Dunsford who was also Communion assistant. Malcolm Ellson read the New Testament Lesson and Marilyn Ellson led the intercessions and both of them served refreshments. Ray Gallagher was the Organist. The Holy Communion service was on Wednesday morning at 10.30am as usual and was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Next Sunday (and every Sunday in August) Parish Communion will be at 9.45am. A coach trip to Cleethorpes is planned for Saturday August 30 - Adults £18, Children £12. Please contact Lucy Luckock by email: [email protected] or ring her on the number below for further details and booking. All are very welcome at all services and activities. A few dates for the diary : Natter Group will be on September 1; Little Fishes (Parents, babies and toddlers group) will resume their weekly sessions on September 8 at 9.30am in the Parish Hall; the next Refresh@4 will be on September 7 at 4.00pm (a family and all age service with bible stories, songs, craft; Church Open Day on Saturday September 13 from 10.30am to 3.00pm, with refreshments and homemade cakes, and tours of the church will be offered. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people’s activities please get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Curate, Rev Dr Louise McInnes, on 07506321451 or Alan Teale, Churchwarden, on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday August 10 the preacher was Rev Jenny Park. The service included a special memorial to Pam Emeny. Bible readers were Irene Benson and Janet Hudson, and Charlotte Pinder played the organ. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the Community Coffee morning is today, Thursday, from 10.00am to 11.30am. On Bank Holiday Monday, August 25, there will be a coffee morning from 10.00am to 12 noon, with a cake stall and a raffle. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by Rev Andrew Fox and will be a united service with members of Broom Methodist Church. All are welcome to join us.

WHISTON WARD COUNCILLORS - SITWELL WARD NEWS: Last Thursday Ward Councillor Paul Thorp attended Army Cadets Training in Driffield which was attended by the Maltby detachment, a new detachment, the first in 20 years, which was showing off its skills. Whilst this new detachment is based in Maltby, it covers the Whiston area as well and membership is open to any young person from Whiston who may wish to join. They demonstrated many of their training skills, including problem solving, sports activities, marksmanship with guns and arrows, paddle boarding, electronic clay pigeon shooting, first aid, The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, skiing, Scuba, and many other activities. Councillor Thorp said afterwards that he ‘couldn’t see why any young person would want to miss out on experiencing the vast array of activities on offer’. Membership is open to young people, male or female, and new recruits are always welcome. Please get in touch if you require further information.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15 am and 6 pm, and All Age Worship at 10.45 am. The next Friday Coffee Morning will be on Friday 15 August from 10 am to 12 noon in the Barn. This is part of the fundraising initiative for a new heating system in the church, ready for winter. There are new updates on the progress being made on the notice board in the church porch. The next enquiry date for booking baptisms and weddings will be on Saturday 23 August from 9.30 am to 11 am in church. Andrew and Susie Fox are the speakers at a Fundraising Evening in the Barn on Wednesday 3 September at 7 pm. They will be giving an illustrated talk on their life in Shetland. Tickets (£5 each) are available from the church fundraising committee, and cover the talk and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): There are no more Barn meetings on Wednesdays until 10 September, but some members have enjoyed days out on the Tilly Canal Barge on August 6 and 13. If you would like to join in WING activities this Autumn, please contact our secretary Anne Hudson on 01709-542873, and she will tell you more. The group is suitable for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley area, and a variety of activities are available from 1.30 to 3.30 pm every Wednesday afternoon in term time, with transport for anyone who needs it. Anyone available to help at these afternoon sessions would be very welcome - either with the activities, or escorting members on the Community Bus, or serving refreshments. Please contact Anne if you have any spare time on Wednesdays.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

RAILWAY RAMBLE: A next railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is on Saturday 16th AUGUST. It is an 8 mile linear walk along public footpaths from Wombwell, through woodland and Worsborough, to Barnsley. The Northern train departs Swinton 0742, Rotherham Central 0756 to Meadowhall. Change there for the 0840 to Wombwell. All are welcome. The walk is free but fares apply. Details from Stuart on 07908-450444. www.penline.co.uk.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday August 16 – a leisurely 7 mile walk Langwith Wood and Palterton led by Ken Whetter 07803312903, Meet at 10.00 Sation Rd, Scarcliffe. Roadside parking near Elm Tree pub S44 6TH . Wednesday August 20 – The Five Weirs walk, an 8 mile leisurely walk along the Sheffield and Tinsley canal and the River Don led by Sheila Mudadi-Billings 07800816216, Meet at 10.00 in Parkhill Flats CP (fee) or road parking nearby, S2 5QL. Saturday August 23 – a leisurely 9.2 mile walk from Oxton to Epperstone and Woodbrough, a flat easy walk, led by Diane Watson 07973519478, Meet at 10.00 in CP at Oxton Village Hall NG25 0SA. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SILVERLINE HELPLINE: offers friendship, conversation and support to older people aged 55 hyhears and over. Whatever the day or time, you can pick up the phone and speak to one of the friendly Silver Line team members. Whether you’d like to exchange a quick “good morning” with someone, fancy a chat about how your day has gone, or need a trusted listening ear to share your thoughts and feelings with, the whole team are there to talk. The team is also there if you have any worries or questions, depending on what kind of support you need, they can direct you to certain services, groups or resources that may help. And remember, the service is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even if you're in touch with your family and friends, it may not be possible to reach out to them when it’s very late at night or very early in the morning. Call free on 0800 4 70 80 90.

HOMELESS PREVENTION: Rotherham Council want to hear from residents. The Homeless Prevention and Rough Sleeper Strategy is an action plan which aims to prevent homelessness and end rough sleeping in Rotherham and ensure people get the help and support they need. The Strategy sets out the vision for tackling homelessness and rough sleeping from 2023 to 2026. To ensure the priorities meet local need, a review is being completed and the council are inviting residents across the borough to share their views on what matters most when it comes to preventing homelessness in the community. They are particularly interested to hear from those who have supported someone affected by homelessness or rough sleeping, or who might be working with people experiencing these challenges. The survey closes on August 25, is completely anonymous and can be completed using the link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/residents-urged-say-homelessness-prevention-borough.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.