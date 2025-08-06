This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Please call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: A place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish office on 01709 544590.

FREE KIDS HOLIDAY CLUB: At Bill Chafer YC for ages 5-14 yrs.. Tuesdays and Thursdays 24th July - 28th August. Games, outdoor activities, dance, football, baking, arts & crafts, skateboarding. Book a place at - [email protected].

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Morning Worship will be at 9.45am on Sunday August 10, Holy Communion will be at 10am on Tuesday August 12 followed by refreshments and prayer. On Wednesday August 13 between 10am and 12 noon the church will be open. Anyone who is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome, for more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone - 01709 873210 or send an email to the address above.

BRINSWORTH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW AND PRE-LOVED CHILDREN’S MARKET: Sunday 10 th August – The Centre is hosting a new and pre-loved children’s market between 9am-1pm. Come down and grab yourself a bargain from one of the pre-loved stalls or find new treasure at one of the craft stalls. There will also be a Brinsworth uniform swap-shop where items of pre-loved uniform will be available to pick up ready for the new school year in September.

BLUE LIGHT EVENT: Brinsworth’s Blue Light Event is taking place on Brinsworth Playing Fields, S60 5DG on Wednesday 13 th August 11-4pm. Come and join us for a fun packed day celebrating all our fantastic emergency services. If you are interested in having a stall, please contact [email protected].

BRINSWORTH COMMUNITY PANTRY: Here at The Centre, we are doing our bit to help the local community by launching the Brinsworth Community Pantry. The Pantry will offer a wide range of food items at affordable prices and help to combat food waste. The items will vary at each session and is available you everyone on a first come, first served basis. Bring your own bag! Pantry opening times - Monday 5.30 – 6.30pm and Wednesday 3pm – 6.30pm.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only),1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina, 11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

AIR RAID SHELTERS: To complete a publication on local history, info on the air raid shelters in the school yard at Catcliffe School is required. Any snippets are welcome. Photos especially. When were they built? Are they accessible since being tarmacked over. Have you been in them or were they ever used? Message or email our correspondent who will forward information onto the publication author.

CATCLIFFE CONE COMMUNITY: The previously cancelled Craft Day has now been rescheduled for Saturday August 16 th between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Casting Innovations will assist visitors in making specialised aluminium key rings from recycled cans, Bob will present a demonstration of stained glass creation. Plenty of other crafts are available and the bric–a-brac stall will have incredible bargains. Refreshments also available. In case you can’t spot the cone in the village it’s on Tristford Close by Mere Brow Residents Centre. Sponsors of the event include Beatson Clark, the Community Fund and R.M.B.C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RIVERS TEAM: There will be a change to summer Sunday services during August. Sunday 10th August will be at St. Lawrence, Tinsley @ 10:30am. Sunday 17th August is at St. Mary’s, Catcliffe @ 5:00pm. Sunday 24th August is at St. Lawrence, Tinsley @ 10:30am. Sunday 31st August will be outside @ St. Andrew’s, Brinsworth @ 4pm Back to School Bangers and Blessing; followed by BBQ. Services will return to the regular pattern of two Sunday Services: 10:30am at St. Lawrence, Tinsley and 5pm at St. Mary’s, Catcliffe from the 7th of September. See the Rivers Team Facebook page or http://www.therivers-team.com/.

SUMMER AT THE HALL: The Parish Council have planned a series of activities during the summer break. Tuesdays between 1:00 and 3:00 pm features a variety of indoor sporting events on 12 th August and 19 th August. On Wednesdays between 10:00 and 11:00 am join in for creative activities making bracelets, lego crafts etc. Dates are 13 th August and 20 th August. Thursdays 1:00 – 2:00 pm are set aside for well-being and there will be supervised exercise sessions and healthy snacks on 7 th August, 21 st August and 28 th August. All activities are aimed at primary aged children although older siblings will be welcome. But all children must be accompanied by an adult. Sessions are free and there will be free refreshments. For more information contact Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

PARISH COUNCIL: Community group sessions continue. These sessions are free but may require users to provide personal equipment. Knit and Natter is on Mondays at 12:00 pm not including Bank Holidays. Photography is moved to Fridays at 1:00 pm and British Sign Language resumes on Friday at 10:00 am. Current weekly activities at the hall also include. Mon: 9:30-11:00 S.E.N.D. Parents & Guardians. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. Thu: 10:00 – 12:00 Gentle Exercise, coffee and chat. 17:00- 19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 09:30-11:00 Coffee Morning with activities. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group. 18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. A series of family activity drop ins are planned during August and dates will be released shortly. Check for updated dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: The summer term is now ended and pupils will return to school in September. Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. This also includes instances of dog fouling.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Mary’s Church. Tel: 07910 520898. Everyone is welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise session is available but not compulsory. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], Tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], Tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Along with holding regular councillor advice surgeries and attending local community events, Michael recently wrote to the chief executive of Rotherham Council to ask why East Herringthorpe had not been included in the Plan for Neighbourhoods online consultation, even though the area is one of the country's most deprived neighborhoods. Michael has since had a reply to his question, stating that East Herringthorpe is now included in the online consultation for the Plan for Neighbourhoods; as such, Michael is asking all local residents in East Herringthorpe to complete the consultation and have their voices heard. Unfortunately, Thrybergh and Dalton are outside of the area for the consultation, so Michael is going to raise this issue with Rotherham Council. As part of his Community Leadership Fund, Michael is supporting South Yorkshire Performance Academy with a grant to hire Thrybergh Parish Hall for rehearsal space for their forthcoming show at Rotherham Civic, We Will Rock You. For more information about the group and how young people can get involved, visit https://www. sypa.co.uk/, or visit their Facebook page, South Yorkshire Performance Academy - SYPA.

PLAN FOR NEIGHBOURHOODS: As part of the government's Plan for Neighbourhoods, Rotherham will receive £20 million over the next decade to help improve local neighbourhoods, including East Herringthorpe. Rotherham Council is asking for local residents to provide feedback about their local community, what's good, what needs improving and their opinions on a variety of topics, including transport, housing and public spaces. To complete the survey, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/plan-neighbourhoods-community-consultation and select East Herringthorpe for the sub area. The deadline for completing the survey is August 11 2025.

POP UP EVENT: Local residents are invited to attend a pop-up community event which will take place on Thursday August 28 in Thrybergh. Officers from Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Police will be on hand to discuss safety in the community, as well as talking to residents about any issues or concerns they may have. The pop-up event will take place at the side of the Premier Store on St. Leonard's Avenue from 1-3pm and no booking is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOMELESSNESS: Rotherham Council is also asking residents to join in a consultation regarding the council's Homelessness Prevention and Rough Sleeper Policy, which details the priorities for dealing with homelessness in the borough. Anyone aged 16 and over can take part in the consultation, particularly if you have experience of homelessness, supported someone close with homelessness or have worked with people experiencing homelessness. To take part in the consultation, visit https://rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/residents-urged-say-homelessness-prevention-borough. The consultation closes on August 25 2025.

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT: Local community group, The Friends of Dalton, East Herringthorpe and Thrybergh, is looking for volunteers who like gardening and who would like to get involved in their local community to help out at the group's garden site on Vale Road in Thrybergh. A lot of work has been done already at the site, transforming it from waste land to a garden area through donations from the community and local businesses, and help is now needed to keep up the maintenance of the garden. There are no set hours for volunteering as the arrangement is flexible; for more information, email [email protected].

VJ DAY COMMEMORATIONS: As part of a nationwide remembrance of Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day), St. Leonard's Church in Thrybergh will be ringing the bells at 6.30pm on Friday August 15. This echoes the celebrations held 80 years ago and offers the opportunity to reflect on the events leading up to VJ Day and the many sacrifices made. Everyone is welcome to attend the event at the church. A remembrance service will also be held at the NVA Memorial at East Herringthorpe Cemetery on Friday August 15 at 10.45am. All are welcome to attend.

THRYBERGH COUNTRY PARK: A Foster Carer Olympics event was recently held at Thrybergh Country Park, giving families the opportunity to get involved in a number of activities, including games, races and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAMILY FUN EVENT: Flux Rotherham will be holding two Creative Family Fun events at Silverwood Nature Reserve, one on Saturday August 9 and one on Monday August 11, both from 1-4pm. The events will include lots of fun nature inspired crafts and activities and are suitable for everyone. Activities will take place outside, so please dress for the weather and wear suitable footwear, as the site has some rough terrain and can be wild in parts. For more information and to book a place, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets/e-bbqrdr.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: We have a meeting every month the dates and times are on our notice board. We have a volunteer gardening morning every Tuesday at 9.00 am. Please come and join our friendly workers at the pavilion in Greasbrough Park.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Our club days are Weekends at 10.30 am and Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 5.30pm. Everyone is Welcome please come along and have a go. Saturday July 26 - Summer Round Robin, Colin Cansfield; Arthur King Trophy, Martyn Heap; 21up doubles, Chris Mason and Jim Lowe, Peter Greenwood and Michael Foxcroft. Sunday July 27 - 21up doubles, Ian Garfitt and Martyn Heap, Dot Payne and Jim Lowe; 11up - Colin Crossland and Alan Goddard, Dot Payne and Jim Lowe. Monday July 28 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Mick Lloyd, Peter Greenwood and Dot Payne; Summer Round Robin, Ian Garfitt. Tuesday July 29 - Greasbrough 5, Kings 3. Mid Week - Greasbrough 6, Wickersley Village 2. Wednesday July 30 - Dave Mee Trophy, Mick Cilenti; 21up doubles, John Byers and Gary Symonds, Mick Lloyd and Peter Greenwood. Thursday July 31 - Greasbrough 6, Valley Park 2; Evening doubles, Brinsworth 0, Greasbrough 8. Saturday August 2 - Marquis 8, Greasbrough 0. Sunday August 3 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Joe Guest.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OFF ROAD BIKES: South Yorkshire Police are asking local residents for help in tackling the anti-social behaviour that comes from the use of off road bikes in the community, especially in the summer months. Residents are asked to share any information regarding where the bikes come from and where they are kept, with all reports taken anonymously, to try and cut down on the damage done by off road bikes and quads. Information can be reported by telephoning 101.

ANDYS MAN CLUB ROTHERHAM: Last week, 123 men attended one of the groups held in Rotherham, 10 for the first time. Andys Man Club provides mental health support for men aged 18 plus, who can visit one of the groups in Rotherham to just either listen if they don't want to talk, or talk to other like minded men and access help and support in a safe environment. The club local to Kilnhurst is held in Swinton at Swinton Civic Hall on Station Street on Monday nights, excluding bank holidays, at 7pm and is free to attend, with no referral needed, just turn up.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning, 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street Kimberworth. Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am –1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Since the group was formed in April 2021, 11,000 bags of litter have been cleared from the S61 area. During the month of July, the group managed to fill another 207 bags of litter. The weekend 2 nd /3 rd August the volunteers tackled areas on Little Common Lane, St John’s Green, Union Street and Thornhill. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. Last Sunday, there was a service of Morning Worship. Beth Burras, who oversees lay ministry in Sheffield Diocese, was the preacher and talked about her work. Community activities have continued in the hall, including groups from the Chislett Centre, currently being used for children’s holiday activities. The Drop-In Café is closed during August, reopening on 4th September. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 Morning Worship will be a Songs of Praise service. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit – No class on 10 th July. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 30th July, after welcoming 2 new members, the group walked down Old Wortley Road to Winterhill School, then up towards Richmond Park, before making our way through Kimberworth emerging at Wortley Road and crossing over to St Paul’s Field and back to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 9 th July at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area. Next meeting 1 st October at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Since the group was formed in April 2021, 11,000 bags of litter have been cleared from the S61 area. During the month of July, the group managed to fill another 207 bags of litter. The weekend 2 nd /3 rd August the volunteers tackled areas on Little Common Lane, St John’s Green, Union Street and Thornhill. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: The league bowling season is in full swing, involving the club in 4 competitions a week. (We’re looking forward to some cooler weather!) But we also meet for friendly games amongst ourselves. So, if anyone would like to try Crown Green Bowling, we can arrange to meet and help you. It’s a game suitable for all ages. We have facilities and equipment for anyone who wants to play, including for disabled people. Please contact Dave on 07837 460152 OR Contact me: [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 3rd August was the 18th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for special Intention -Bisby family,Pr. Intention,Anna Aylward birthday anniversary, special intention V.H, Leo Concannon, Yvonne Swift [LD], Millie Phillips [LD} and Fr. Clifford. BETHLEHEM CARE AND HOSPICE TRUST – Raffle Tickets to support the Trust will be on sale after Sunday Mass from this weekend. Tickets are £1 each /£5 per book with a First Prize of £500 and 3 other smaller cash prizes. The draw will take place at the Bethlehem Ball at the Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield on the 15th November. (Further details of the Ball will be circulated as they become available). As the only organisation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories providing palliative care, the work of the Trust is invaluable and the Trustees are extremely grateful for your past and continued support. Further information about the charity may be found at https://bethlehemcareandhospicetrust.org/care-treatment/. HALLAM BRIDGE – The summer edition of the online magazine with updates from across the Diocese is now available to download at https://hallam-diocese.com/hallam-bridge-july-august-2025-030/ It includes an article on St Wilfrid’s Centre Tour de Hallam which called at St Bede’s on June 3rd To date the Tour has raised £7000 for the centre. For more information about the valuable work St Wilfrid’s undertakes to support the most vulnerable in society visit www.stwilfridscentre.org. CARITAS DIOCESE OF HALLAM – Women’s Wellbeing Day on Wednesday August 13th from 10.30am to 3.30pm 172 Dykes Hall Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 4GS. A relaxed, friendly and supportive session discussing topics such as emotional self-care, stress and relaxation techniques and mindfulness. A basic craft class is also included with a simple craft project to take home on the day. Limited places are available so please book early to secure a place. Contact Janet Kent - mobile 07927 657462. Diocesan Jubilee Mass for Altar Servers - Saturday 20th September, Holy Rood (Barnsley): You are invited to a Mass of thanksgiving on Saturday 20th September at 10.30am, at Holy Rood Church, Barnsley, S70 1AX, which Bishop Ralph will celebrate. Altar servers to bring their alb/cincture or cassock/cotta and their Guild of St Stephen Medal, if enrolled. Please arrive by 10.00am for vesting in the church hall. There will be refreshments after the Mass. The national Honorary President of the Guild of St Stephen will also be in attendance.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 3rd of August our 10.30am service was led by the Rev Sue Armstrong, assisted by the Rev Justine Smith who read the gospel reading and also did the sermon. Their servers where Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments after the service where served by David Matthews, Sandra Smith and Synthia Stribbley. For the next month there will be no choir at our services, please make note that there is also NO Mondays small groups until further notice. Next sunday the 10th of August will be our monthly all age service at which everyone is welcome.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

THE FRIENDS OF SWINTON STATION: The local community is invited to join volunteers from The Friends of Swinton Station at an event on August 27 to celebrate their biodiversity projects and wall mural. The event will take place at 10.30am at Swinton Interchange and everyone is welcome.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The centre is again running their very popular boat trips, which are now available to book through the centre's website. The community boat trips cost £5 per ticket and the centre has put on some additional dates during the summer holidays; Wednesday August 13, Wednesday August 20, and Thursday August 28. For more information and to book a trip, visit www.swintonlock.org and select 'What's on'. Alternatively, telephone 01709 578778.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MEXBOROUGH EVENTS COMMITTEE INCLUSIVE (MECI): The group recently held one of their regular planning meetings at the Old Market Hall in Mexborough. The volunteers do a fantastic job planning and organising events for the local community and a number of events were discussed at the meeting, including the forthcoming 'Mexborough by the Sea' event planned for the end of August. With only a few weeks to go until the event, a promotional poster has been made and the volunteers are gearing up to support the event.

MEXBOROUGH BY THE SEA: On Saturday August 30, Mexborough by the Sea, a fun, family event will take place from 11am-3pm on Mexborough High Street. The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mexborough Indoor Market and will include a beach, lots of stalls, rides, games, live entertainment, free face painting and much more. Both children and adults are encouraged to dress up as princesses and pirates, with prizes for the best fancy dress.

MEXBOROUGH POSITIVE ACTION GROUP: The next meeting of the group will take place on Monday August 11 from 11am-1.30pm at Mexborough Market. If you have any positive ideas about how to make Mexborough a better place to live and would like to get involved, come along to the pop-up event and meet up with other like-minded residents. For more information, email [email protected] or telephone 07977458387.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been out and about in the local community, carrying out litter picks in a number of places, including Barber's footpath, the top of Willow Drive and Gornies Hill, to name but a few. A fly tipping removal request was also made to Doncaster Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMMUNITY KITCHEN: Every Friday from 12-2pm, a Community Kitchen is open at Mexborough Baptist Church, which includes a freshly cooked hot meal and a drink, plus activities and games. Everyone is welcome and no booking is required.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH LIBRARY SUMMER CALENDAR: As the school holiday begins, the library has created lots of free activities for families to get involved with. On August 14 there will be a chance to make a bird feeder, do some bird colouring and other crafts. All the events will be run between 10.30am and 12 noon and are suitable for children aged 4 to 12 years old. Please call 01709 255682 or call into the library for more information or to book your place.

THANK YOU: The High Street Centre would like to thank residents of Rawmarsh and Parkgate for sharing their appeal for their defibrillator to be returned. The defibrillator is now back up and working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday August 3, the morning service was led by Rev Louise Makin, Holy Communion was observed during the service and gifts were received for the food bank. On Tuesday August 5, the Prayer Group met and the Chit Chat cafe met. The service on Sunday August 10 will be a Songs of Praise service led by the Stewards and all are welcome.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Thank you to everyone who has donated recently to the foodbank. Drop off points for donations can be found at Rawmarsh Library on Barbers Avenue, the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh, and The Drop In Centre on Harding Avenue. Items purchased in store can also be left at donation points in Asda and Tesco in Wath. For any large donations, please contact the foodbank via their Facebook page or by emailing [email protected].

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: The group made the decision to change the location of their planned litter pick last Friday, as Rosehill Park and the surrounding area were relatively clear of litter. Instead, volunteers met in the car park of Asda on Aldwarke lane to carry out a litter pick of the area, as this scheduled pick had to be cancelled a few weeks ago due to extreme weather conditions. The group had a very successful pick, clearing away 25 bags of litter in less than an hour, as well as reporting a fly tip. Thank you to everyone for your time and hard work.

OPEN ARMS COMMUNITY SUPPORT HUB: The Community Support Hub will be coming to Rawmarsh Library from Wednesday August 27-Friday August 29, from 9.30am-3.30pm each day. There will be a variety of organisations at the hub, including RotherFed, Citizens Advice Rotherham and Laser Credit Union, who will be able to give advice on money management, energy costs and tips, cost of living support, community activities and involvement opportunities, digital skills and more. There is no need to book, just turn up at one of the sessions. For more information, either telephone 01709 368515 or email [email protected].

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WATH FUN DAY: On Tuesday August 19 between 2 and 4.30pm at Keble Martin Green in Wath. The Let's Circus Team will be there alongside Rotherham Libraries, The Children's Capital of Culture and also an art workshop with Karen Hall. Everyone welcome to go along.

COMMUNITY NOTICEBOARD: A long awaited and much needed Community Noticeboard for the Manvers Estates has finally been installed. With thanks to the efforts of the Manvers Residents Association and the support of Ward Members the noticeboard stands proudly at the entrance to the Manvers Estate, next to the Bluebell Inn. Designed to keep everyone updated, the noticeboard will be the place to go for updates, events and all things local - helping residents stay connected with what's happening in their community.

WENTWORTH

FRIDAY FRIENDS: On the fourth Friday of each month, a Friday Friends group meets at the Mission Rooms in Harley, at 10am, giving local residents the opportunity to meet up over some refreshments and make some new friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WENTWORTH CHURCH: On Sunday September 21, the church will be holding an organ concert. 'The Organist Entertains' will include lots of favourite organ music by organist, Chris; the event will start at 3pm and admission is free.

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Local ward councillors are also asking residents to submit a photo of something that shows how special the local area is, with a brief description of why. The photo could be of a flower in bloom in a certain place in the ward, a sunset, local wildlife etc. To submit your photo, please email [email protected], with the message title 'Hoober Ward, Love Where You Live' and explain why your photo is special.

VOLUNTEER EVENT: Elsecar Heritage Centre will be holding a taster volunteer event on Saturday August 16 from 10am-12noon. The event will provide the opportunity to meet new people, try out something new and also take part in a litter pick of the village. For more information, email [email protected].

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH HALL - TEMPORARY CLOSURE: Just a reminder that Whiston Parish Hall will be closed, temporarily, for three weeks, commenting Monday July 28, to allow for re-decoration as well as floor treatment in the Main Hall. This means that, unfortunately, all groups who meet in the Parish Hall will be suspended during this period. We apologise for the inconvenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW DEMENTIA GROUP MEETINGS - WHISTON PARISH HALL: As part of Whiston Parish Council’s Strategic Action Plan 2025 in relation to Health and Well-being, members of Council met recently with a representative from Making Space/Dementia Friends and as a result Rotherham Dementia Carer Support will be operating their Dementia Cafe for dementia sufferers and their carers in Whiston Parish Hall. The groups will be starting on September 3, with all sessions free. They will take place monthly and will run from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. If someone you care for is experiencing memory loss, forgetfulness, confusion or any other effects of dementia, this Group are here to help. They can offer both one to one support as well as group support out in the community. The first four Dementia Cafes will take place on: September 3/October 1/November 5 and December 3. To find out more call 01709 910889 or visit Making Space at www.makingspace.co.uk for further information.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday August 3, Rev Caroline Wyman presided and preached at the Parish Communion at 9.45am and was assisted by Patrick White, Reader, who led the intercessions. Parishioners were welcomed into church by Rachael Colgrave and Colette White. Elizabeth Hacon read the New Testament Lesson and Suzanne Booker was Communion assistant. Refreshments were served by Jim Ramsden and Arthur Mandley. Ray Gallagher was the Organist.The Holy Communion service was on Wednesday morning at 10.30am as usual and was followed by refreshments and fellowship. The wedding of Georgia Leigh Goodwin and Alexander Lee Phillips will take place this coming Saturday at 3.00pm. Next Sunday (and every Sunday in August) Parish Communion will be at 9.45am. A coach trip to Cleethorpes is planned for Saturday August 30. Adults £18, Children £12; Contact Lucy Luckock by email [email protected] or ring her on the number below for further details and booking. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Liz Shaw led last Sunday morning’s service. Mavis Morgan led the prayers, Anne Miller read a poem and Barbara Shaw played the organ. The evening service was led by Rev Andrew Fox. David Pinder played the organ and Jennifer Pinder read the bible reading.The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the Community Coffee morning is today from 10.00am. The service next Sunday at 10.30am will be led by Rev Jenny Park and will include a memorial to Pam Emeny, a member of the chapel, who passed away recently. All are welcome to join us at any service or activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Rev Andrew Fox who preached of how we can offer our skills to the work of God in the world. Broom Baby and Toddler Group is now taking a summer break until Thursday September 11. Tuesday@Broom continues to meet during the summer on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month. The next meeting is on Tuesday August 12. Come along for conversation, quizzes, games and refreshments. Diary dates - united service at Whiston Methodist Church on Sunday August 17 and circuit service at Broom on Sunday August 31.

WICKERSLEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Morning Prayer at 9.15 am, All Age Worship at 10.45 am and Evensong at 6 pm. The Beta Bible Study Group met in the Rectory on Monday evening continuing their study of the letters to the Hebrews, Chapter 7. Thursday Communion Services continue at 10 am in church, with refreshments afterwards. The next Friday Coffee Morning will be on August 15 from 10 am to 12 noon in the Barn Church Hall. Funds are being raised to replace the church heating system before the onset of winter. The next evening fundraiser will be on Wednesday 3 September in the Barn at 7 pm. Dr Andrew and Mrs Susie Fox will be speaking on their life in Shetland. Tickets to this event will be available shortly, price £5, to include refreshments.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): Group meetings in the Barn on Wednesdays are now suspended until the autumn, but two parties of members will be having day trips on the Tilly Canal Barge on August 6 and 13. Normal weekly Social Group Meetings in the Barn begin again on Wednesday 10 September at 1.30 pm, and new members are always welcome. The secretary, Anne Hudson (01709-542873) will be pleased to give you further details of group activities, and transport arrangements should you need a lift from home.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

CRAFTER AND MAKERS’ MARKET: Takes place on the second Saturday each month on Effingham Street in the town centre from 10am to 3pm. The next one will be this Saturday, August 9 where you can find a good selection of gifts from the local community of crafters. The cost to have a stall for the day to show and sell the items you have made is £7. More information, or to book a stall, please call 01709 365021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAMILY FUN FESTIVAL: To be held at The Pheonix Pavilion in Brinsworth on August 16 from 12 noon. There will be outdoor live music with tributes to Pink, Olly Murs, Taylor Swift and more. There will be performances from local cheerleaders, an assault course, bouncy castle and lots of fun for all the family.

THRYBERGH COUNTRY PARK CREATIVE WEEKEND: to be held on Saturday and Sunday August 16 and 17 between 11am and 3pm. On Hope Field there will be a full weekend of creativity using the park as inspiration, explore and then use what you have gathered to make silk patterns with natural dyes and inks. This is a free event, see the link for more information – https://fluxrotherham.org.uk/creative-weekend-thrybergh-country-park-25/?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_10_20_2022_13_58_COPY_01).

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday August 9 – choice of 2 walks; A Ranger walk – a leisurely 6 mile walk Thorpe Hesley to Wentworth led by Ranger, Kevin Burke and Phil Ryder 07972068115, meet at 10.00 at Thorpe Hesley Clinic, Sough Hall Ave, S61 2QJ; 2 nd walk is a leisurely 5.5 mile walk from Harthill via Thorpe Salvin along Chesterfield Canal and return via Kiveton Waters Country Park led by Bob Edley 07836582077, meet at 10.00 in Harthill CP S26 7XW. Wednesday August 13 – Caunton, Ossington and Norwell circular led by Peter Taylor 07581383301, meet at 10.00 in layby on Ollerton Rd immediately after Maplebeck Rd (on the left), NG23 6AD (nearest). Saturday August 16 – a leisurely 7 mile walk Langwith Wood and Palterton led by Ken Whetter 07803312903, meet at 10.00 Sation Rd, Scarcliffe, Roadside parking near Elm Tree pub. S44 6TH. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.