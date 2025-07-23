This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Please call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office 0n 01709 544590.

FREE KIDS HOLIDAY CLUB: At Bill Chafer YC - for ages 5-14 years - Tues and Thurs -24th July - 28th Aug inc 10am - 2pm. Games- outdoor activities - dance- football- baking - arts and crafts - skateboarding. Book a place on [email protected].

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Messy Breakfast will take place at 9.45am on Sunday July 27 followed by an All Age Family Worship at 10am. Church will be open between 10am and 12 noon on Wednesday July 30. Anyone interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team you would be very welcome. For more information please email - [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the website - www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone on 01709873210 or send an email to the above address.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

RIVERS TEAM: Revd Canon David Gerrard has been appointed the next Archdeacon of Sheffield and Rotherham. David is currently serving in the Diocese of Leeds, Church of England, and will be installed as the new Archdeacon in a service at Sheffield Cathedral in the Autumn. There will be a change to summer Sunday services during August. Sunday 27th July the service will be outside @ St. Andrew’s, Brinsworth | 11am (followed by Bring and Share Lunch). Sunday 3rd August the service is at St. Mary’s, Catcliffe @ 5:00pm. Sunday 10th August will be at St. Lawrence, Tinsley @ 10:30am. Sunday 17th August is at St. Mary’s, Catcliffe @ 5:00pm. Sunday 24th August is at St. Lawrence, Tinsley @ 10:30am. Sunday 31st August will be outside @ St. Andrew’s, Brinsworth @ 4pm Back to School Bangers and Blessing followed by BBQ. Services will return to the regular pattern of two Sunday Services: 10:30am at St. Lawrence, Tinsley and 5pm at St. Mary’s, Catcliffe from the 7th of September. See the Rivers Team Facebook page or http://www.therivers-team.com/.

ASB: South Yorkshire Police have released a list of anti social behaviours and who to report any instances to as some are dealt with by the police and others by local councils. Who deals with anti-social behaviour? Dealing/taking of drugs, Drinking on the street, Alcohol-fuelled crime/violence, Harassment, Intimidation, Dangerous dogs, Prostitution and indecent behaviour, Criminal damage, Use of imitation weapons in a public place, Suspicious vehicles and Off-road motorbikes should be reported to the police on 101 or on their online page at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Vehicle nuisance, Abandoned vehicles, Noise nuisance, Neighbour nuisance, Graffiti, vandalism and littering, Lost or stray dogs, Syringes and needles should be reported to Rotherham Council using their online forms at www.rotherham.gov.uk.

SUMMER AT THE HALL: The Parish Council have planned a series of activities during the summer break. Tuesdays between 1:00 and 3:00 pm features a variety of indoor sporting events on July 29 th , 5 th August, 12 th August and 19 th August. On Wednesdays between 10:00 and 11:00 am join in for creative activities making bracelets, lego crafts etc. Dates are 30 th July, 6 th August, 13 th August and 20 th August. Thursdays 1:00 – 2:00 pm are set aside for well-being and there will be supervised exercise sessions and healthy snacks. Dates 24 th July, 31 st July, 7 th August, 21 st August and 28 th August. All activities are aimed at primary aged children although older siblings will be welcome. But all children must be accompanied by an adult. All sessions are free and there will be free refreshments. For more information contact Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

PARISH COUNCIL: Community group sessions continue. These sessions are free but may require users to provide personal equipment. Knit and Natter is on Mondays at 12:00 pm not including Bank Holidays. Photography is moved to Fridays at 1:00 pm and British Sign Language resumes on Friday at 10:00 am. Current weekly activities at the hall also include. Mon: 9:30-11:00 S.E.N.D. Parents & Guardians. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. Thu: 10:00 – 12:00 Gentle Exercise, coffee and chat. 17:00-19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 09:30-11:00 Coffee Morning with activities. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group. 18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. A series of family activity drop ins are planned during August and dates will be released shortly. Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: The summer term is now ended and pupils will return to school in September. Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: The threat of inclement weather caused the abandonment of the recent litter pick. Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. This also includes instances of dog fouling.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Marys Church. Tel: 07910 520898. Everyone is welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise session is available but not compulsory. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], Tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], Tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERY: Local ward councillors, Jodi Ryalls and Michael Bennett-Sylvester hold regular councillor surgeries across the ward. Surgeries take place on Mondays from 7-8pm at Dalton Parish Hall on Doncaster Road in Dalton, on Wednesdays from 7-8pm at Thrybergh Parish Hall on Park Lane in Thrybergh, and on Saturdays from 9-10am at the Dignity Offices at East Herringthorpe Crematorium on Ridgeway in East Herringthorpe. No appointment is needed, just turn up to speak to your local councillor.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been chasing Rotherham Council for an explanation as to why the recycling bins in certain areas of the ward haven't been emptied yet. The council has now responded with communications stating they are having temporary staffing issues and for residents to leave their bins out for collection as they have recruited temporary staff to join their collection teams. Michael had a busy week as usual last week, visiting the Leverton Way breakfast club, which takes place every Tuesday morning at 10am, and supporting the Community Pantry, which comes to the ward on Tuesdays at Leverton Way Neighbourhood Centre and Thrybergh Church Hall, and again on Thursdays at 10am at Dalton Community Cafe and at 12.30pm at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub. Michael also met with the head of tree services to discuss some possible planting in Thrybergh Country Park, as well as confirming the rules around barbecues, before attending an interfaith meeting at the Unity Centre to discuss plans for the next few years and then holding a street surgery on Doncaster Road in Thrybergh. Michael also attended the Summer Fair held at Thrybergh Academy recently, as well as joining the Friends of East Herringthorpe Cemetery for a tour of the grounds and to discuss future projects. At the last full council meeting, Michael asked the leader of the council about investment in the toilets and facilities at the entrance to East Herringthorpe Cemetery, as these come under Rotherham Council's remit and not Dignity’s.

ROTHERHAM CREMATORIUM: Congratulations to the team at East Herringthorpe cemetery; the cemetery and crematorium recently achieved the Green Flag Award, which is a national mark of excellence. The award recognises the team's hard work in creating a peaceful and well managed environment and reflects their commitment to maintaining a respectful place for the community to access.

SUMMER CAMP: Positive Impact Sports will be running Summer Camps at Thrybergh Academy at a cost of £10 per day, per child, or free with a HAF Code. The camps are suitable for children aged 5-16 years and will include sports and art activities. Dates for the camps are Monday July 28-Thursday July 31, Monday August 4-Thursday August 7, and Monday August 11-Thursday August 14, from 10am-2pm. For more information and to book a place, visit https://forms.gle/TcYfFHF6ozrwNNKy6.

HAF CAMP: The Titans Community Foundation will be running a Summer Haf Camp at High Greave Junior School during the Summer holidays. The camp will take place over three weeks commencing August 4, from 10am-2pm Monday-Thursday, and will include lots of fun, games and activities suitable for children aged 6-12 years. For more information, email [email protected].

CRAFT GROUP: For anyone looking for a new hobby or who wants to meet up with like minded people, a craft group is held every Tuesday morning from 10am-12noon at Thrybergh Parish Hall, at a cost of £5, which includes free drinks. The group is suitable for all abilities, and activities include textiles, card making, and ceramic painting. For more information, telephone 07934329771.

SEATED EXERCISE: A chair based exercise class takes place each Wednesday from 11.45am-1pm at Dalton Parish Hall. The classes include fun and gentle exercises, and are aimed at those affected by cancer and other illnesses, plus carers, family and friends. For more information, email [email protected].

MOWBRAY GARDENS LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: On Sunday July 27 from 11am-12noon, the library will be holding a hands on nature event, where children and their families can build a bug hotel and learn about insects and how they help the environment. Once built, the bug hotels will stay in the library's garden for the insects to use all year round. No booking is required and the event is suitable for children of all ages, but they must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/libraries.

SUNNYSIDE SUPPLIES: The community group is part of the Co-op UK Local Community Fund, which helps Co-op members raise funds for Sunnyside Supplies by choosing them as their cause. This can be done by visiting https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/92815. Sunnyside Supplies is a Community Cafe and Social Supermarket covering Wickersley, Bramley, Brecks, Sunnyside and Dalton, and the group relies on the generous donations received by local residents and businesses.

REMEMBER THE COAL: On Friday September 26, a show telling the story of the mining industry will take place at Silverwood Miners in Dalton from 7.30pm. Come and listen to the story of the mining industry, told in original songs, all written and performed in folk style by Alan Wood, one of Yorkshire's finest singer/songwriters, supported with a spoken narrative by John Snook. The show highlights the changes that took place in society throughout that period and, whilst it inevitably mentions the disasters and tragedies that accompanied coal mining, it also has lighter moments, and illustrates how mining influenced wider changes within other industries and society in general. Now in its fifth year, the production has been well received in previous performances, ranging from churches to folk clubs, and theatres, including the EPPIC Theatre in Ecclesfield, the Lamproom Theatre in Barnsley and Wentworth Woodhouse; it has also successfully performed a tour of South Wales. For more information and ticket prices, visit https://wegottickets.com/event/660590/.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST. THOMAS’ CHURCH: The service last Sunday was the monthly All In service, which started at 10am with refreshments and activities followed by an all age service. The service was a mixture of songs, prayers and informal Bible teaching which included the final instalment of Exodus. The All In service is a good service to attend if you haven't been to church for a while or you want to see what a church service is like and everyone is welcome to come along.

THE JOB SHOP: For those interested in a career in Early Years, Rotherham Council has started 'The Job Shop', a scheme aimed at supporting people to start or return to a career in childcare. For more information, either visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/children-families/early-years-job-shop or email [email protected].

VOLUNTEERING CAMPAIGN: 'Take a Chance on Me' is a volunteering campaign launched by Voluntary Action Rotherham aimed at encouraging young people to get involved with volunteering and helping community groups to create more roles for young people. For more information, either telephone 07716919416 or email [email protected].

ST. THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: The Summer Fayre held at school recently was a great success, with all money raised going towards resources for the next academic year. and the children also had great fun at the Pro Strike event held last week in school. Congratulations to Year 2 who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 97.2% attendance and well done to all the children who achieved 100% attendance during this academic year. On Friday September 12 the Friends of St.Thomas' PTA will be holding a Colour Obstacle Run in the afternoon. The children had a great time at the last event and tickets for this year's event can be purchased from the school office at a cost of £4; the children also have sponsorship forms to bring home for the event and those who raise the most money through sponsorship will have the opportunity to colour bomb a teacher!

COMMUNITY SPEED WATCH: South Yorkshire Police are coordinating a Community Speed Watch initiative which aims to involve volunteers to help make their community a safer place. Volunteers monitor the speed of vehicles at designated places with a handheld speed gun; the information is then recorded and passed on to the police who issue warning letters to drivers who break the speed limit. The initiative is open to community groups, as there is a requirement to have at least four people taking part as Community Speed Watch Volunteers, and there is an initial outlay of around £600 to buy the equipment needed to run a scheme. For more information and to register your interest, email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Stree, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Tel 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. Last Sunday, there was a Songs of Praise service when it was announced that the Revd Sami Ellmore, currently seconded as curate-in-charge at Greasbrough and Rawmarsh, would continue as their priest-in-charge from the autumn. Community activities have continued in the hall. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1 pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. Also today is the seventh session of the Bible Course at 2pm. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be a service of Holy Communion. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to nothers who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 16th July, the group walked through Wingfield returning to St Johns Church via Scholes Wood and Oaks Lane. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 9 th July at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: The league bowling season is in full swing, involving the club in 4 competitions a week. (We’re looking forward to some cooler weather!) But, we also meet for friendly games amongst ourselves. So, if anyone would like to try Crown Green Bowling, we can arrange to meet and help you. It’s a game suitable for all ages. We have facilities and equipment for anyone who wants to play, including for disabled people. Please contact Dave on 07837 460152 OR Contact [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

MALTBY SHOW: Maltby Town Council are hosting Maltby Show on Saturday the 26th of July 2025 on Manor Field, Maltby. It is free entry and everyone is welcome. There will be entertainment, rides, stalls, a petting zoo and more.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 20th of July – the 10.30 Mass was taken by the Rev Justine Smith, who also read the Gospel reading and did the sermon. Her servers where Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments after the service where served by Bev Smith and David Matthews. Sunday Mass on Sunday the 27th is at 10.30 am, followed in the afternoon at 4.30 by our monthly Taize service, everyone welcome to both services.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 20th was the 16th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for special intention E,G and J, Pr. Intention, Bill OConnell, Michael McManus birthday anniversary, Liversidge Family, special intention J, E and G and Thomas [A]. Women’s Wellbeing Day Wednesday August 13th from 10.30am to 3.30pm – 172 Dykes Hall Rd, Hillsborough, Sheffield, S6 4GS – A relaxed, friendly and supportive session discussing topics such as emotional self-care, stress and relaxation techniques and mindfulness. A basic craft class is also included with a simple craft project to take home on the day. Limited places are available so please book early to secure a place. Contact Janet Kent - mobile 07927 657462. A Holy Hour for Life (Adoration) - All are welcome to pray for the sanctity of life from conception to natural death at Mother of God Church, Abbeydale Road, S7 1DX. Last Saturday of the month after the 10am Mass. English Catholic History Association Pilgrimage - Registration is now open for “The Northern Pilgrimage of Hope – St Mark’s Way”, which will start on Saturday 6th September at St Anne’s Cathedral (Leeds), calling in at St Marie's Cathedral, Sheffield and Padley Chapel, and finishing at St Barnabas Cathedral (Nottingham) on Saturday 13 September. For more information, please visit https://www.pilgrimways.org.uk/national-jubilee-pilgrimage-of-hope.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

FAMILY FUN DAY: In store at 'A Potted History: Echoes of Rockingham' which is taking place on Saturday July 26 from 10am to 4pm at Waterloo Kiln and Pottery Ponds in Swinton, Rotherham. Discover a stunning display of plants, flowers, and Rockingham-inspired ceramic art by artist Adele Howitt. Get hands-on with nature-themed creative activities for all ages, including a clay workshop led by Adele. This special event is part of an exciting collaboration with young designer Sam Dryell, who has created a unique Rockingham-inspired Garden for the Wentworth Woodhouse Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Flower Show. The display will reuse a selection of the plants, flowers and artwork from Sam's RHS garden, giving it a new lease of life at Waterloo Kiln before we donate the flowers to local community groups and organisations.

ACORN MEMORY CAFE: Is held on the first Wednesday of the month, the next one being August 6 at St John's Methodist Church Hall in Swinton (S64 8 AQ - please use side entrance) between 10.30am and 12 noon. Refreshments and a warm welcome for anyone living with Dementia and their carers.

THANK YOU: To Swinton Community Focus Group for recently collecting around a dozen bags of litter and fly-tipped waste around the Robin Hood car park, Horsfair, and Milton Wood. Their efforts are making a real difference - keeping Swinton cleaner, greener, and more welcoming for all of us. If you would like to get involved and help keep our community cleaner please get in touch - [email protected].

BIRD FEEDERS: At Swinton Library and Community Hub on Wednesday July 30 between 2 and 3pm there will be a session where you can craft your own bird feeder. For more information or to book your place either call into the library or give them a call on 01709 254615.

ST. MARGARET’S PARISH CHURCH: The Tots and Toddlers group that takes place each Tuesday in church will continue during the summer holidays until the middle of August, when it will be closed on August 19 and 26, reopening on Tuesday September 2. Throughout the summer sessions, there will also be activities suitable for primary aged siblings of the tots and toddlers who attend the sessions. A Cheese Tasting Evening will take place in the vicarage garden on Friday September 5 at 7pm. Tickets cost £5 per person for the event, which is part of the Church Community Hall fundraising initiative, and will include refreshments, a raffle, quiz and entertainment. For more information and to purchase tickets, email [email protected].

POTTERY PONDS: A community picnic is planned to take place on Friday August 1 at Pottery Ponds. The picnic will take place on Yorkshire Day and families are invited to come along from 11am-1pm, bring a picnic and a blanket and celebrate Yorkshire Day together. People are also asked to travel to the picnic either on foot or via bus, as parking will be very limited.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Community Pantry is a non-profit organisation whose aim is to help families and individuals to eat well for less and at the same time save food waste, by providing a varied bag of groceries for only £4. The pantry visits Swinton every Wednesday at 11am on Alldred Crescent, S64 8SF; anyone can come along, bring a shopping bag and fill it with a variety of food for just £4.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: There are still some spaces available for the community boat trips which will take place on Tuesday July 29 and Thursday July 31 from the centre. The boat trips last one hour and are available to book between 10am-4.30pm on the two dates for a ticket price of £5 per person. Wheelchair access is available on the trips, as the wide beam boat 'Spirit' is adapted for wheelchair users, with two lifts fitted and a ramp access to the boat from the mooring. The toilet door is adapted so it can be opened wider for wheelchair access and the grounds around the lock have ramps to get down to the mooring. Crew and staff are also on hand to help out. For more information and to book a boat trip, either visit www.swintonlock.org and select 'What's on' or telephone 01709 578778 and select option one.

MEXBOROUGH RIDE-OUTS: After a successful mini-meet last week, riding out to Willingham Woods, the group's next ride-out is scheduled to take place on Sunday July 27 to Bridlington. The group will be meeting at Mexborough Athletic Sports and Social Club at 9am, leaving at 9.30am; the ride-out is L-plate friendly and everyone is welcome.

DEARNE VALLEY LEISURE CENTRE: Improvement works will be taking place at the leisure centre from Monday July 28-Sunday August 31. The works will include new windows and doors, refurbishment to the entrance, new lights, work on the car park, pool and plant work, which will mean the pools will be closed during this time and all swimming lessons and public swimming will be cancelled. All of the other areas will be open during the period of work.

HS2 SAFEGUARDING: After many years of campaigning by councillors and local residents, the High Speed Two Limited (HS2 Ltd) Safeguarding that has been in place in certain parts of Mexborough, including the Shimmer Estate, Don View, and Pastures Court, since 2016 has been lifted. HS2 Ltd will be writing to those affected by the decision detailing how the change to the plans will affect them.

MEXBOROUGH POSITIVE ACTION GROUP: The next meeting of the group will take place on Monday August 11 from 11am-1.30pm at Mexborough Market. If you have any positive ideas about how to make Mexborough a better place to live and would like to get involved, come along to the pop-up event and meet up with other like-minded residents. For more information, email [email protected] or telephone 07977458387.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been out and about in the local community, carrying out litter picks in a number of places, including King's Road field, the park on Park Road, and Mexborough Cemetery, to name but a few. Whilst at the cemetery, it was noted that a number of stones are unstable, so an email has been sent to see if repairs can be carried out.

MEXBOROUGH BY THE SEA: On Saturday August 30, 'Mexborough by the Sea, Princesses and Pirates', a family fun day will take place on Mexborough High Street from 11am-3pm. The event will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Mexborough Indoor Market and will include children's rides, ice cream van, children's entertainment, prizes for the best fancy dress, both adults and children, Morris dancers, lots of fun activities, plus much more.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: At the recent meeting the Beaver of the Week was Bear - well done, keep up the good work. Beavers were doing some magic painting with watercolours on pre printed sheets and did very well not to use too much water. The had a Party Night with lots of games and a buffet to end their sessions for the summer break. The Cubs were singing camp fire songs and playing games. They joined the Beavers with a buffet to end their sessions. The Scouts were making ‘arm pit fudge’ - all ingredients are placed into a zip bag and then squeezed together in the arm pit - very tasty. The Scouts had a session of Open Water Swimming at Manvers Lake on July 15, which included a demonstration of First Aid and resuscitation from the instructors. The whole group has now closed for the summer and will re open on September 8 at 5.45pm. Have a good summer everyone.

CINEMA TOGETHER: The High Street Centre is planning a new weekly get together to watch a movie. It will give like minded people to opportunity to get together, meet new friends and relax whilst watching a film. If you are aged 60 years and over and would like to ask for more information or reserve your place, please either call into the centre, telephone 01709 719478 or email [email protected]. Booking is essential.

RAWMARSH LIBRARY SUMMER CALENDAR: As the school holiday begins, the library has created lots of free activities for families to get involved with. On July 24, there will be Grow, Grow, Grow - a chance to plant some seeds and enjoy seasonal crafting and on July 31 - Rock around the Garden - rock decorating, colouring and other crafts. All the events will be run between 10.30am and 12 noon and are suitable for children aged 4 to 12 years old. Please call 01709 255682 or call into the library for more information or to book your place.

RAWMARSH RUNNERS: The community running group are looking for volunteers to help marshal their regular junior parkrun that takes place on Sunday mornings in Rosehill Park. For more information on what the group is doing and how to help, visit their Facebook page.

FRIENDS OF ROSEHILL PARK: The group has organised a walkabout of Rosehill Park on Tuesday August 26 and are inviting local residents to join them to discuss what improvements they would like to be made to the park. Anyone wishing to join the walkabout can meet the group in the car park at 6pm on the day.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met up last Friday at the bottom of Willowgarth to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area, clearing away around 18 bags of rubbish. Well done to everyone involved. If you would like to get involved with the group, drop them a message via their Facebook page.

RAWMARSH LIBRARY: There's lots going on during the summer holidays to keep families entertained, including a Grow, Grow, Grow event on Thursday July 24, which includes craft activities and seed planting. Rock Around the Garden takes place on July 31, which includes bird related activities and the opportunity to make a bird feeder, Sunshine and Sparkle takes place on August 14 and involves making a suncatcher and a windchime, plus a sunshine trail and colouring activities, Gnome Sweet Gnome takes place on August 21 and Let there be Light is on August 28 and includes lantern making themed crafts. Each event runs from 10.30am-12noon and is suitable for children aged 4-12 years. For more information and to book a place, either pop into the library on Barbers Avenue or call 01709 255682.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Community Pantry is a charity which receives donations from a number of businesses, including Tesco, Asda, Makro and the Co-op and aims to cut down on food waste by visiting local communities and offering a bag of food to residents for just £4. The pantry visits Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre every Wednesday from 9.30-10.30am, and everyone is welcome to come along, but please remember to bring your own bag.

RAWMARSH FOOD BANK: The volunteers at the food bank are always grateful for the generous donations received from the local community; recent ones have included donated food and toiletries from the staff and customers at Tesco Wath. Donations can be dropped off at The Drop In Centre on Harding Avenue on Thursdays from 4.30-6pm, the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh, Tesco Wath, Rawmarsh Library and Asda in Wath. Only items purchased in store can be dropped off at the supermarkets. Volunteers are still needed to help out at the food bank. If you have a few hours to spare, please visit https://www.rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk/.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

RSPB OLD MOOR: The free car park is locked at 5pm daily. Should you find yourself locked in, please call 0870 066 6769 for assistance, there is a charge to call out the security company to unlock the gate after hours.

LOCAL SCOUT GROUP: Are you interested in joining the Scouts or volunteering with the 6th Rotherham Group? The group is based at the Scout Hut located next to Biscay Lane, Wath - S63 6PT. Everyone is welcome no matter what their abilities, gender, race or religious beliefs. Why not call to the Scout Hut to see what they do. The section times are - Beavers - Aged 6 to 8 years - Monday from 5.30pm until 6.45pm, Cubs - aged 8 to 10½ years old -Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm and Scouts - aged 10½ to14 years old - Monday from 7pm to 8.30pm. Groups go camping, hiking, climbing, abseiling, cycling and enjoy lots of other adventures... but they also hang out with friends every week. Having fun, playing games, working in a team and taking on new challenges that build character and resilience. Please email for more information - [email protected].

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH GARDEN CENTRE: Congratulations to the team for all their effort and hard work at the recent RHS Flower Show which was held recently at Wentworth Woodhouse; their trade stand received a 4 Gold Star Award. Now the show is over, why not visit the garden centre and take a look at all it has to offer, including the Family Farm, Historic Garden, Garden Centre and a number of outlets serving refreshments and more? The Big Dino Takeover is now on at the Family Farm and Historic Gardens and includes dinosaur discovery trail, plus lots of dino themed activities. To find out more, visit https://buff.ly/72EJDT8.

TEA AND TOAST CLUB: Wentworth Church runs a Tea and Toast club on the first Monday of every month from 10.30am-12noon at Wentworth Village Tea Rooms. The club provides an opportunity for those who have experienced bereavement to meet others and make new friends. Everyone is welcome.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The July meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place last Monday, July 21, A full report of matters discussed will be given in Whiston News next week. Please note that, because of the August recess, there will be no meeting next month, therefore the next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday September 15 at 6.30pm in the Parish Hall.

WHISTON MISSED BROWN BIN COLLECTIONS - UPDATE: For those people whose have experienced a recent missed garden waste bin collection, the following update has been issued by RMBC: “We apologise for any missed bin collections and the inconvenience this may have caused you. We have experienced some temporary staffing shortages in the last few weeks. We aim to resume our usual Garden Waste Service (brown bin) collections from Monday July 21 onwards. Please ensure your bin is placed out for collection by 7.00am on your next scheduled collection day. You can find this date on your Garden Waste Service calendar. Temporary staff have joined our collection teams, and we are actively recruiting permanent staff to restore all our waste and recycling services. If your bin collection has been delayed and your bin has not yet been emptied, please leave it out and our crews will collect it as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

WHISTON ROAD SAFETY - SITWELL WARD: Over the last few weeks, Sitwell Ward Councillors, alongside officers from Rotherham Council, have visited Morthen Village and Whiston Worrygoose to look at road safety issues, including speeding and dangerous and inconsiderate parking. Councillors are now planning to use some of their Ward budget to combat these issues, so fingers crossed for improvements going forward.

WHISTON VILLAGE GETS A MUCH-NEEDED REFRESH: Sitwell Ward Councillors and Rotherham Council officers have been working closely with Community Payback to freshen up the railings and surrounding area in Whiston Village. Over a couple of days, the railings were painted and nearby bushes and overgrown shrubbery were also given a tidy up. The work has received much positive feedback from the local community, and Councillors would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone involved in the works.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On the Feast of St Mary Magdalene, Rev Caroline Wyman presided at the Parish Communion at 9.45am and was assisted by Patrick White, Reader, who also preached. Stan Watson rang the bell to call parishioners into church where they were welcomed by Val Dunsford, who was also Communion assistant and Colette White, who also read the Old Testament Lesson. Janet Watson and Lorraine Tyler served refreshments and homemade cookies after the service. Ray Gallagher was the Organist and Choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for three Hymns and sang “He whom angels worship” by Bullard during Communion. Rev Caroline sang the preface to the Communion Prayer. Starfish Gang met at the same time in the lower room with Lucy and Daniel Luckock and Rita Beech as leaders. It was their last session before the Summer Holidays. Rev Louise McInnes presided at the Holy Communion service on Wednesday morning at 10.30am and this was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Today (Thursday) there will be Coffee Pot at St Cuthbert’s from 1.00pm to 3.00pm. Next Sunday (and every Sunday in August) there will be Parish Communion at 9.45am.There will also be a baptism at 2.00pm. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The preacher at last Sunday morning’s service was David Wren. Mavis Morgan and Julie Hardwick read the bible readings. The steward was Liz Hill and Carol Newman played the organ. On Tuesday the Chapel Crafters met at 12 noon and today at 10.00am is the coffee morning. Vintage Messy Church is next Thursday after the coffee morning. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. Why not come along and join us?

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Rev Andrew Fox who preached on the theme of People of the way. Broom Baby and Toddler will meet on Thursdays for the first two weeks of the school holidays before a break until September. Tuesday@Broom continues to meet during the summer on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month. Come along for conversation, quizzes, games and refreshments. Diary date: - united service at Whiston Methodist Church on Sunday August 17.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB CHARITY DAY FOR BLUEBELL WOOD: On Sunday the club held its annual charity day in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. Despite the weather, a fiercely competitive match took place between the Parish Belles and a Junior XI. The Belles took the honours, winning the Natalie Maw trophy. The bumper raffle with excellent prizes, many donated by local businesses, raised over £1000. This was followed by a terrific auction, including the star item of the Indian batter, Jaiswal’s, batting gloves. We hope to have raised in the region of £3000 once all the monies are tallied up.

50TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIE PACK: We finished off this term at Brownies with a trip to Studio 62 in Parkgate to paint plates. We have been working this last term towards our Summer Quest badge, completing a different challenge each week, and so the girls painted their plates with a summer theme and they all looked fantastic. We shall be starting back on Wednesday September 3 in Whiston Parish Hall at 6.00pm. No doubt the girls will be very excited as it will then only be nine days to our annual Pack Holiday at Guide House, Hesley Woods Camp Site, when the theme will be Alice in Wonderland.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were at 9.15 am, 10.45 am and 6 pm. The Beta Bible Study Group met on Monday 21 July in the Rectory to study Letters to the Hebrews, Chapters 5 and 6. The CVM Group (Christian Vision for Men) met on Wednesday 23 in the Barn for a meal and social. The speaker was James Gould. The fortnightly Friday Coffee Mornings continue, fund-raising for a new church heating system. The next two Coffee Mornings will be held in the Barn on August 1 and 15 from 10 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The final summer meeting of WING was held on Wednesday 16 July when there was a tea party for members in the Barn. Some members are also going on canal barge trips with the group on August 6 and 13. The next Barn meeting of WING will be in the Autumn on September 10. WING is a social group for elderly or isolated people, and there are different activities each Wednesday - music and song, speakers, table games and bingo, and meals together. Please contact our secretary Anne Hudson on 01709-542873 if you are interested in joining, and need more information. Transport can be arranged from your home to the Barn. Offers of voluntary help at WING meetings would be welcome from anyone who lives locally, and has spare time on Wednesday afternoons. Bus escorts are needed and helpers to serve refreshments or help with the activities.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday July 26 – a moderate 11 mile walk, Rotherham Ring Route stage 7 from Hooton Roberts church to Wath upon Dearne (6 mile linear walk) via Old Denaby and Mexborough, and return via Swinton Bridge, led by Elaine Reardon 07906906085, meet at CP behind Earl of Strafford pub, Doncaster Rd, Hooton Roberts, S65 4PJ. Wednesday July 30 – a moderate 7 mile circular walk from Monsal Head to Ashford in the Water with glorious views over River Derwent, led by Gill Freer 07443644633, meet at 10.00 in Monsal Head CP (fee) DE45 1NL. Saturday August 2 – a moderate 9.5 mile walk from Holmfirth with spectacular views over Holmfirth town led by Gill Burley 07979444046, meet at 10.00 in longstay CP off Huddersfield Road A6024, next to Coop HD9 7AX. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

WINTHORPE MEN’S GROUP: This is a group for older men who live alone. Winthorpe provides an opportunity every month for them to get together, have a cuppa, do a quiz, have some soup and best of all, a chat with other like-minded men. The group would love to see you if you haven't been before. They meet on the first Thursday morning in the month between 10.30am and 12.30pm, with August 7 being the next one. For more information please call Anna Chester on 07397 039226 or see the link http://www.winthropgardens.org.uk.

HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION: The council are inviting Rotherham residents to share their views on what matters most when it comes to preventing homelessness in our communities. Whether or not you’ve experienced homelessness yourself, your input can help us support others more effectively in the future. The council would particularly like to hear from residents who have supported someone affected by homelessness or rough sleeping, or who works with people experiencing these challenges. Please see the link to the survey – https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/residents-urged-say-homelessness-prevention-borough. Please complete the survey by August 25.

NHS TALKING THERAPIES: provides talking therapy to adults who are experiencing common mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety and stress. They are able to help with mental health and improving well being. You can contact them and self refer by either calling 03000 215108 or using the form on the link https://www.rdash.nhs.uk/services/nhs-talking-therapies/.

TINY FOREST: Pupils at Thurcroft Junior Academy have been helping to grow a greener future with their very own Tiny Forest - a dense mini woodland made up of 600 trees, planted on the school grounds. This project is part of the wider “A Tree for Everyone” campaign, which supports the South Yorkshire Million Trees initiative. The aim is to plant 1.4 million trees across the region - one for every resident, and was funded by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. Working with the environmental charity Earthwatch Europe, every child from Nursery to Year 6 took part in planting the forest, which is already becoming a thriving outdoor learning space. The children recently took part in a Discovery Day, where they measured tree growth, tested soil health, and explored the wildlife beginning to call the forest their home. The project is one of around 300 Tiny Forests planted across the UK by Earthwatch, bringing the benefits of green space into the heart of communities. For more information, see the link https://www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/million-trees.

SUMMER FAYRE: Will be held by Thurcroft Parish Church on Saturday, August 9 between 10am and 1pm. A fun-filled day for all ages with stalls, games, refreshments, and more. Everyone welcome.

MARKET DAYS: During the works being carried out on the markets and central library areas, the market will be held on Effingham Street on the following days - Monday - general market, Tuesday - street market, Wednesday - antiques and bric a brac, Thursday - Rotherham bazaar, Friday and Saturday - general market. No market on Sundays. The markets will be open between 8.30am and 5pm.

UPLIFT FREE EVENT: for 3 days over the summer there will be a free event in the town centre celebrating urban sport, music and craft. The event will run from Thursday July 31 to Saturday August 2. There will be skateboarding and BMX workshops, a roller skating zone, parkour and street dance activities. There will be live performances in All Saint's Square and fun for the whole family. For more information see the link https://www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk/.

VOLUNTEERS: Rotherham Museums and Heritage are looking to recruit additional volunteers for Boston Castle. If you are interested, please email: [email protected].

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.