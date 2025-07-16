This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: The talk by Ann Key on the Cultivation of Edible Nuts and the History of KP Nuts on Monday 21st July will be held at Aston Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue at 7pm and not as usual in the Reading Room, which is undergoing renovation work. Visitors are welcome, £4 including refreshments.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Please call in for more information or contact [email protected]. ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts – Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

ULLEY CAFÉ DAY: The Café will be open from 11am until 3pm serving homemade cakes, sandwiches and refreshments on Sunday July 20. The popular City of Sheffield Pipe Band are returning to play at this Café Day. They will be performing in The Spillway for 45 minutes at 11.30am and 12.45pm.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays from 5pm - 7pm catering for 8-14 years old. There is a tuck shop, sports, and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Holy Communion will be at 9.45am on Saturday July 20 and again on Tuesday July 22 at 10am which will be followed by refreshments and prayer. The church will be open between 10am and 12 noon on Wednesday July 22 - everyone welcome. If anyone is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team, you would be made most welcome. For more information please email - [email protected] Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the website - www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone - 01709873210 or send an email to the above address.

BRINSWORTH

BLUE LIGHT EVENT: Brinsworth’s Blue Light Event is taking place on Brinsworth Playing Fields, S60 5DG on Wednesday 13th August 11-4pm. Come and join us for a fun packed day celebrating all our fantastic emergency services. If you are interested in having a stall please contact [email protected].

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway.

WHAT’S ON IN THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm - Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina,6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina, 11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

CRAFT EVENT: As part of the Summer Reading Challenge, Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub will be holding a craft event on July 21 from 4-6pm. This fun and eco-friendly event will give children of all ages the opportunity to make their own plant pot to take home with them out of recycled materials. The event is free to attend, but booking is required and all children must be signed up to the Summer Reading Challenge. For more information and to book a place, telephone 01709 370038 or pop in to the library.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael was out and about in the community as usual last week, holding his councillor advice surgery at Thrybergh Parish Hall, and attending the coffee morning at Thrybergh Church Hall. Last Thursday, Michael carried out a litter pick of the grass verge at the entrance of Thrybergh Country Park. Whilst in the area, he discussed the various works that are ongoing at the park with the manager, along with the problem of anti-social behaviour from a number of people using electric bikes and scooters around the park, which has caused damage around the park and will add extra costs to the path works. Michael also took the opportunity on the way to the church hall to discuss how the Community Payback service can help with works needed in the churchyard at St. Leonard's church in Thrybergh. Due to a number of brown bin collections not going ahead last week, Michael tabled a question for the responsible cabinet member, as he was unable to get a reply to his question of why the bins weren't collected.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICK: McDonald's in Dalton will be holding a Community Litter Pick on Thursday July 24, meeting at 10am at the restaurant on the Mushroom Roundabout and litter picking up Doncaster Road. Everyone is welcome to come along on the day and help out at the event; please contact Councillor Bennett-Sylvester, either by emailing [email protected] or by telephoning 07432509987, if you are interested so he can organise extra litter picking equipment.

SPORTS TASTER SESSION: The Titans Community Foundation will be holding a Summer fun and games session on July 30 from 4-6pm at MUGA play area off Laudsdale Road in East Herringthorpe. The event is free to attend and will include lots of activities with the Titans rugby players.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES: Active-Regen will be holding summer activity sessions at Dalton Parish Hall from August 26-29. The free sessions will take place from 10am-3pm each day and are suitable for children aged 5-16 years. For more information and to book a place, visit the Facebook page of Active-Regen.

SUMMER FAYRE: Thrybergh Academy will be holding a Summer Fayre on Thursday July 17, from 1-3pm. The fayre will support three charities, Rotherham Foodbank, PSPA, and Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support, and will include a variety of stalls, food, refreshments, games, raffle, ice cream van, plus activities and much more. Everyone is welcome to attend.

VJ DAY COMMEMORATION: On Friday August 15, a service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day will be held at 10.45am at the Normandy Veterans Association Memorial at East Herringthorpe Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We play club games on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.45pm and weekends at 10.45am. Everyone is welcome to come and have a go and we have bowls to lend. The first two games are free and then it is £3 a game or you can join our club and become a member. Please ring John Byers on 0771 5067335 or Maureen Taylor on 070904 517226 for information or just join us on the green. Monday July 7 - Summer Round Robin, Ian Garfitt, Colin Crossland; Phil Patterson Trophy, Mick Lloyd; 21up doubles, Peter Asbrey and Peter Greenwood. Tuesday July 8 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 1, Brinsworth 'A' 7. Thursday July 9 - VETS doubles, Valley Park 'A' 6, Greasbrough 2,; 21up doubles, Colin Crossland and John Byers. Saturday July 12 - 21up doubles, Derek Evans and Alan Goddard; 21up Martyn Heap and Maureen Taylor; 11up, Colin Crossland and Mick Lloyd. Sunday July 13 - Summer Round Robin heat, Maureen Taylor; 21up doubles, Mick Lloyd and Alan Goddard.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: Volunteer Gardening Morning is at the pavilion from 9.00am every Tuesday morning. we would be very pleased if you could come and join our friendly team. If this is not a good time or day for you to join us; please let us know a convenient time or day when you could come. This year we will be judged for the green flag by an inspector dropping into the park without us knowing when they will arrive. So a big thank you to all the park users who pick up litter and dog poo when they visit the park. We really are desperate for volunteers to help with weeding the flower beds. Please help us to keep our much loved park looking its best. For more information ring Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COST OF LIVING SUPPORT: For local residents struggling with the rise in the cost of living, including increased energy bills, there is a range of advice and support available. The team at Community Energy Rotherham can offer advice on energy grants, how to understand energy bills and provide referrals to other support services. For more information, visit [email protected]. The Green Doctor can provide a free home visit to offer advice on energy saving measures, draught-proofing and damp and mould support. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 0300 3033292. Rotherham Council's Money and Benefits Advice Service can provide help with benefits appeals, Macmillan Benefit Service, and debt advice. Telephone 01709 382121 for more information. Age Uk Rotherham can provide support to older residents with Pension Credit checks and help completing application forms, help with housing, care advice and support to stay warm. Telephone 01709 835214 for more information or email [email protected]. For those living with long term health conditions or disabilities, Live Inclusive can help with benefits advice, energy support and can provide home visits and one to one appointments. For more information, either telephone 01302 592400 or email [email protected]. RotherFed can provide energy and money advice, as well as advice on how to reduce bills and increase income. Telephone 01709 368515 or email [email protected] for more information. Citizens Advice Rotherham provides benefits checks, energy debt support and help in switching energy providers. For more information, telephone 08082787911, email [email protected] or text "ENERGY" to 07860047512.

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: The Sunday service last weekend continued the series, Mercy in the Mess, with 9. More mess, Genesis 34:1-31. The groups for children ran as usual, and refreshments were served afterwards.

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Well done to everyone who took part in the school's sports day last week and to the students from Swinton Academy who came and helped out at the event. Congratulations to the children who achieved their Silver and Gold Reading Awards and to Year 6, who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 99.6% attendance. The Summer Fayre is taking place this week, with stalls being set up around the playground, including those selling bric-a-brac, homemade crafts, baking, books, jewellery and much more. A Pro-Strike event will also take place this week, giving the children the opportunity to take three shots at a giant inflatable football goal and receiving a certificate recording their fastest speed. An end of year picnic will take place next week for parents/guardians to attend and the children will be provided with sandwiches, pizza, rolls and nuggets.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030 coffee morning, 1030-1130 bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Tel 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday & Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit & Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced & beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT & internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs & rhymes – for under 5’s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location – Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. Last Sunday, there was a service of Morning Worship, when Jonathan Buckley, youth worker with the YMCA, spoke about his work in Kimberworth Park. Community activities have continued in the hall. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1 pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. Also today is the sixth session of the Bible Course at 2pm. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be a service with a Songs of Praise flavour. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon & Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John's Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 9th July, the group travelled by cars to Harthill for a walk around the recently restored reservoir. We were then allowed to use the Old School Room next to All Hallows Church for our refreshments. We also viewed the Well Dressing nearby. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing & estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 9th July at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On 13th July, Neil, Dave, Peter and Trisha filled 12 bags on Roughwood Road. In the month of June, we filled 213 bags. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: The league bowling season is in full swing, involving the club in 4 competitions a week. (We’re looking forward to some cooler weather!) But, we also meet for friendly games amongst ourselves. So, if anyone would like to try Crown Green Bowling, we can arrange to meet and help you. It’s a game suitable for all ages. We have facilities and equipment for anyone who wants to play, including for disabled people. Please contact Dave on 07837 460152 OR Contact me: [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

MALTBY SHOW: Maltby Town Council are hosting Maltby Show on Saturday the 26th of July on Manor Field, Maltby. It is free entry and everyone is welcome. There will be entertainment, rides, stalls, a petting zoo and more.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 13th was the 15th Sunday in ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for Kathleen Zammit [A], People of the Parish, S.I. D+R, Requiem of Millie Phillips, Joe Fittzpatrick [LD], Norah and John Senior, Mathew [A] and Des Jenkinson. PARISH DAY – Saturday 19th July after the Mass at noon. There will be a shared table and a chance for all to join together in celebration of our Parish. If you are contributing food, please arrive a little earlier for Mass so that your dish can be taken down to the parish rooms before Mass starts. Hopefully the weather will remain fine so that the celebration can extend outside where there will also be games for the children. The next committee meeting will be on Saturday 13th September following the noon Mass. Diocesan Pilgrimage to Walsingham: Saturday, 26th July. There will be a coach from Rotherham centre. Further details regarding times will be published later. To book please contact Joseph Durham by emailing [email protected] or phone 07939 152558. Cycling Pilgrimage of Hope for the Jubilee Year - A group of cycling pilgrims will leave the Shrine of Our Lady of Doncaster on 23rd July, arriving at Walsingham on 25th July. The pilgrims are also raising money for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Let the Children Live. Donations can be made by cheque, payable to Diocese of Hallam Walsingham Pilgrimage and sent to the Hallam Pastoral Centre (St Charles Street, Sheffield, S9 3WU), or via bank transfer (account name: “Diocese of Hallam Walsingham Pilgrimage” sort code 40-41-07, account no.81423606 for more emails please email [email protected].

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 13th of July – the Mass at 10.30 was led by the Rev Lizzie assisted by the Rev Sue Armstrong who also read the Gospel and did a very interesting All-Age sermon. Rev Lizzie’s servers where Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley. Refreshments after the service where served by Cynthia Stribbley and Sandra Smith. Small groups continues at St Paul’s on Mondays at 7 30pm. Sunday the 20th of July at 4.30 is our monthly Taize service at which everyone is most welcome. Sunday the 20th of July - Mass is at 10.30am, all welcome.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

CREATIVE WRITING COURSE: A free course to be held at Mexborough Library on Monday July 21 between 10am and 1pm. Suitable for beginners and also more experienced writers, it will be led by local author, Gail Jones. To book your place please call 07974392019 or 07791754034.

SWINTON LIBRARY: The library runs a variety of regular groups, including a Warhammer group which meets every Saturday morning at 9.30am, and a Lego Club which also meets on Saturday mornings at 11am. A friendship group meets every Monday afternoon from 2-4pm in the Jackson community room at the library; this is a free session which is open to all adults. For more information, either pop in to the library or telephone 01709 254615. On Thursday July 31 at 11am, Zoolab will return to the library, giving children the opportunity to get up close with a variety of different creatures, including snakes and tarantulas. This is a free event, but booking is required, so either visit the library or give them a ring to book a place. Work is underway on the expansion of the reading garden at the library, which provides a lovely space to read with children or by yourself.

FUNDRAISING EVENTS: As part of the ongoing Community Hall fundraising initiative, St. Margaret's Parish Church in Swinton will be holding two fundraising events over the coming months. A cheese tasting evening will take place on Friday September 5 in the vicarage garden at 7pm. The evening will include refreshments, raffle, a quiz and entertainment. Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased by emailing [email protected]. On Sunday July 20, an organ and cakes concert will take place at 3pm, which will include an afternoon of tea, cakes and organ music. Tickets are available to buy from the church at a cost of £5.

COMMUNITY FORUM: The next meeting of the Swinton and Kilnhurst Community Forum will take place at Swinton Lock Activity Centre on Monday July 21 at 6pm. The meeting is open to local community groups, volunteers, charity organisations, religious organisations, and businesses and will provide the opportunity to find out what's happening in the local community, what's coming up and share ideas. For more information and to register your interest in attending, please email [email protected].

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The centre is a charity based in Swinton that supports the local community through a wide range of groups and activities, including craft sessions, youth clubs, mental health support groups and community boat trips. Most of the groups have spaces for those interested in learning new skills and meeting new people, including Men in Sheds, which is a mental health support group for men aged 18 plus, and Swinton Sheds, which is a mixed gender support group. For more information either telephone Steve on 01709 578778 or email [email protected]. The centre also offers private narrowboat hire and community boat trips, with the next trips coming up on Tuesday July 29 and Thursday July 31, in one hour slots from 10am-4.30pm at a cost of only £5 per ticket. For more information and to book a trip, visit www.swintonlock.org and select 'What's on'. Alternatively, telephone 01709 578778 and select option one.

UNIFORM DRIVE: With the schools breaking up for the Summer holidays, St. John's Methodist Church in Swinton runs a weekly Uniform Drive on Saturday mornings from 10am-12noon. Local residents can pop in to the church and find a good selection of school uniform for all the local schools, plus coats and shoes. If you have any unwanted items, you can also drop them off at the church on Saturday morning for other people to make good use of.

THE SPIRIT OF MEXBOROUGH: The community group wants to light up Christmas again this year and are offering people the opportunity to purchase a set of Christmas lights to go around local trees at Christmas. The lights will cost £20 per set and can also be bought in memory of a loved one, with a special message written on a tag to be put on the lights. For more information and to buy a set of Christmas lights, visit the group's Facebook page.

MEXBOROUGH RIDE-OUTS: Bikers from the group recently held a ride-out to Brigg to join in the celebrations at Pete's Street Party. A couple of years ago, Pete put a request out to see if some motorbikes would come and visit his care home in Brigg, which resulted in over 9,000 bikes turning up to see him! The doctors had advised that Pete may only have a number of days to live at the time, but two years later he is still going strong and a street party was held for him on Saturday July 12, inviting bikers from far and wide to come and celebrate with Pete, including just under 40 from Mexborough. The next Mexborough Ride-Out will take place on Sunday July 27, meeting at 9am at Mexborough Athletic Club and riding to Bridlington. Mexborough Community Hub will be selling tea and coffee for a cash payment in the morning for anyone wanting refreshments before the ride-out starts. For more information, vist the group's Facebook page.

DRUGS WARRANT: Officers from Mexborough Neighbourhood Policing Team recently carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Mexborough. Inside the property, the team seized 320 cannabis plants and arrested a man on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. Local residents with any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area can report information to the Police by telephoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RANSS: Rotherham Adult Neurodiversity Support Service received a grant last year from local ward councillors to buy two polytunnels for their allotment; these are now fully operational and are being successfully used to grow a variety of produce at the allotment. Funding from Voluntary Action Rotherham's Isolation and Loneliness Grant has also allowed RANSS to run a free monthly snooker and pool session at Snooker4all in Parkgate; Social Cues now meets on the first Thursday of each month from 3-7pm and is open to adults with autism or ADHD.

OPEN ARMS COMMUNITY SUPPORT HUB: The Community Support Hub will be coming to Rawmarsh Library from Wednesday August 27-Friday August 29, from 9.30am-3.30pm each day. There will be a variety of organisations at the hub, including RotherFed, Citizens Advice Rotherham and Laser Credit Union, who will be able to give advice on money management, energy costs and tips, cost of living support, community activities and involvement opportunities, digital skills and more. There is no need to book, just turn up at one of the sessions. For more information, either telephone 01709 368515 or email [email protected].

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Donations to the foodbank come from a number of donation points in the community, plus local businesses. Recent donations have included ones from The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh and Tesco at Wath. Sainsburys recently donated a large number of vouchers, which were used to buy lots of much needed groceries and toiletries. Earlier in the year, Forest View School chose Rawmarsh Foodbank for their work experience project, delivering handmade letters to the local community, collecting food that had been kindly donated and delivering it to the foodbank. Students then had the opportunity to spend the morning at the foodbank, learning how it works and how it helps those in need. As well as providing emergency food parcels, the foodbank also provides advice, support, a listening ear, a warm welcome and hope for the future. Volunteers are still needed to help out at the foodbank; if you have some spare time, please visit https://www.rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk/ for more information.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WENTWORTH

SUPPORT FOR OLDER PEOPLE: Age UK Rotherham provides a variety of services offering support and advice to older members of the community and their family and/or carers. These include free advice about benefits, housing and care options, support to complete forms and benefit applications, and a range of advice leaflets. For more information about these free services, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 835214. Older residents are also encouraged to join local social groups to help with loneliness and improve mental and physical wellbeing. For more information regarding what's available, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 835214. Age Uk Rotherham offers a paid service called 'A Little Bit of Help', which provides support with everyday tasks, therefore helping people to live independently. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 786955.

COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP FUND: Local ward councillors are encouraging voluntary and community groups to submit applications for their Community Leadership Fund, which provides small grants for projects and events that support the ward priorities. These priorities are - Priority One - Improving road safety; Priority Two - Addressing environmental issues and making good use of green spaces for everyone; Priority Three - Tackling crime and anti-social behaviour; Priority Four - Enhancing community spirit and providing opportunities for people to come together. For more information regarding the fund and to request an application form, please email the Neighbourhood Coordinator at [email protected]. For a more detailed explanation of the ward priorities, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/community-living/hoober.

MESSY CHURCH: Everyone had a great time at the monthly messy church held last Sunday at Harley Mission Rooms. There will now be a break for the Summer holidays, with the next messy church taking place on Sunday September 21 at 4pm.

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: The new Visitor Centre is now open at Elsecar Heritage Centre. This is a family friendly space and provides lots of information on the industrial heritage of Elsecar and its people over the centuries, plus interactive displays and activities.

GUIDED TOUR: Elsecar Heritage Centre will be holding a five hour guided tour around Wentworth and Elsecar on Saturday July 26. The walk will start at 10am and will take in local furnaces, collieries, secret places, great views and more. For more information and to book a place at a cost of £12 per person, email [email protected].

WENTWORTH GARDEN CENTRE: The Big Dino Takeover is back at the Family Farm and Historic Gardens for the Summer holidays. From Monday July 21-Wednesday September 3, visitors can join the hunt for dinosaurs on the dinosaur discovery trail, plus take part in a variety of dinosaur activities in the Family Farm. For more information, visit https://buff.ly/72EJDT8.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday July 21at 6.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall. Please note that the first 15 minutes of each meeting is given over to a public speaking session, so if you have matters that you would like to raise with us, please do come along. Items on the Agenda include: Youth Club update, the reports of the Responsible Financial Officer, Reports from the Parish Clerk - de-brief of recent Whiston Summer Gala, date setting and preparations for Christmas Lights Festival, Strategic Action Plan 2025 (progress of respective themes, including specific actions on ‘Communications’, including digital display in Parish Hall and proposed monthly Rotherham Dementia Cafe sessions in the Parish Hall), Manorial Barn roof repair quotations and scheduling, Himalayan Balsam clearing project report, review of Community Kitchen pilot scheme and future prospects, Whitestone Solar Farm consultation feedback re community benefit package, and closure of the Parish Hall for redecoration and floor treatment. There will also be a report from the Ward Councillors. The following members’ items will also be discussed: determination of prospective developments at Cowrakes Play Park and scope for potential grant funding opportunities, prospects for tidying up the stone paving near memorial bench near the Brook footbridge, sewage leakage into the Brook - Flood Alleviation Scheme/attenuation pond, Whiston Woods upkeep/reminder of duty of care to owner, Waterloo Well ownership and ongoing maintenance responsibilities, Yorkshire Water responsibility/requirements to deploy signage informing of permit for sewage discharges into Whiston Brook, and broken flagstones around the WWII bench near the Green. Correspondence/information items previously circulated for possible discussion include: regulations relating to E-Scooters and E-Bikes, the proposal to build 136 homes on land off St Alban’s Way, Wickersley, and bus service changes in South Yorkshire from Sunday July 20. Because of the August recess, the next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday September 15.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On the fourth Sunday after Trinity, Rev Karen Colley presided and preached at the Parish Communion at 9.45am and was assisted by Patrick White, Reader. Parishioners were welcomed into church by Colette White and Val Dunsford, who was also Communion assistant. Malcolm Ellson read the New Testament lesson, Marilyn Ellson led the intercessions, and both served refreshments after the service. David Pinder was the Organist. The choir led the congregation for three Hymns and sang “The Lord’s my shepherd, I’ll not want” by Stuart Townend during Communion. Starfish Gang met at the same time in the lower room with Rita Beech and Kathryn Jackson as leaders. At 4.00pm there was Refresh@4, a short service with singing, story and prayer time for all ages followed by refreshments. The theme this week was thinking about our favourite things and how we are all God’s favourite. Sunday evening YouthZone, our young people’s group, had fun both in church and outside for their last session of the Summer term. On Monday morning Little Fishes met in church and in the church grounds for the last session before the Summer holidays and had a very good time. Nourish met on Monday evening. Rev Sue presided at the Holy Communion service on Wednesday morning at 10.30am and this was followed by refreshments and fellowship.There was a Mothers ’Union branch meeting on Wednesday afternoon when Angela Parker, Vice-President for Sheffield and Rotherham talked about MU projects. The next meeting at Whiston will be on September 17 but members are invited to attend the Mary Sumner Day Service at Sheffield Cathedral on August 9 at 2.00pm. Today (Thursday) the funeral of Cecil William Birks (Bill) Hartley takes place at 11.30am in church. Also at 6.00pm some members will attend the Taizé service at St James, Clifton. On Saturday at 2.00pm the wedding of Hayley Michelle Moore and Samuel Thomas Richardson will take place in church. Next Sunday, we will be celebrating our Patronal Festival, the Feast of St Mary Magdalene, the Parish Communion will be at 9.45am, and Starfish Gang will meet at the same time for the last session before the Summer break. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Curate Rev Dr Louise McInnes on 07506321451 or Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: John Cook organised and led the Sunday morning service. The bible readers were Janet Hudson and Julie Hardwick, and Carol Newman played the organ. The Chapel Crafters continue to meet on Tuesdays at 12 noon and new members are always welcome. The Thursday morning coffee morning from10.00am to 11.30am is a good opportunity to meet new friends. Why not give it a try? The preacher at next Sunday morning's service at 10.30am will be David Wren and all are welcome to join us.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Anne Holmes, who used the parable of the Good Samaritan to illustrate the need to love one another as ourselves. Our service next week will be led by Rev Andrew Fox and incorporate the Church General Meeting. Broom Baby and Toddler group continues to meet during term time every Thursday from 9.00am to 11.00am and will continue to meet on July 24 and 31 before the summer break. Our next Tuesday@Broom will be on Tuesday July 22 from 10.00am to 12noon. Come along for games, quizzes, refreshments and conversation.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: Whiston Youth Club 2024-2025 roundup! This week marks our last Youth Club before our Summer break and we thought we would give you a roundup of our adventures over the last academic year! We will return on Thursday September 11, 2025. These are just some of the things we have done: Table Tennis/Values workshops/Life Rope training/Bingo/Mug Cakes... and more mug cakes/Young Minds session/Children's Capital of Culture/Music Lessons/Halloween Party/Professional Artists running a session/Dead fishes (Classic)/Christmas Jumper night/Running Santas Grotto/Christmas Party/Cosmic Yoga/A rabbit coming to visit us/Wink Murder ... another classic/Visits from Local Councillors/Children's Mental Health Week/Hagg Farm Residential/Naturally - Card making for events/Sensory Sessions/Outdoor Games/Professional Photographer/PRIDE party/Whiston Youth Club on tour in Rotherham Town Centre/Summer Gala Stewarding/Outreach and Detached Work/Martial Arts Session/With Me in Mind leading our session ….. and much more! Thank you to all our young people and their families, Whiston Parish Council, our amazing staff and volunteers, and everyone who has helped improve the provision for our young people. Have an amazing Summer - see you in September!

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB CHARITY DAY FOR BLUEBELL WOOD: A reminder that our annual Charity Day in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice will be held this Sunday, July 20. We will be holding our usual bumper raffle with some star auction items. Donations for the raffle will be gratefully received and can be dropped off at the club, which is normally open from 4.00pm. We have an all-day bar, and Lawns Farm Shop will be providing the barbecue. A section of the South Yorkshire Fire Brigade in attendance showcasing one of their tenders and will take part in a T10 competition which will involve our Juniors and Belles.

LOCAL ROADWORKS UPDATE: The following roadworks will be taking place in the local area and could impact on road travel: Leedham Road: 10/07/25-22/07/25 (N Power - Lane closure outside Nos.12-14 for excavation to replace cable joints).

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Revd Neil Bowler visited St Alban’s on Friday 4 July, giving a talk on his life and ministry as part of our fundraising initiative. On Saturday 5 July a Hymns and Pimms event was held in the Barn garden, with stalls and activities for all ages. Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15 am, led by Revd Sue Rose, All Age Worship at 10.45 am, led by Joyce Rose and 6 pm Communion led by Revd Malcolm Liles. The Thursday morning Communion at 10 am on 17 July will be led by Revd James Gould. The next Friday Coffee Morning will be held on 18 July from 10 am to 12 noon in the Barn. Funds are being raised for the establishment of a new heating system in church, ready for the winter weather. All welcome.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): WING is a social group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley area. The final meeting of WING this term took place on Wednesday 16 July in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 2HD. A Summer Party was held, with a special tea and a quiz. There will be two narrowboat outings for some members on August 6 and 13, and normal Barn meetings will recommence on Wednesday 10 September. New members of the group are always welcome, and transport can be arranged from your home to the Barn by contacting the secretary, Anne Hudson on 01709-542873. New voluntary helpers would be welcome too, for serving refreshments, assisting with the activities, or acting as escort on the Community Bus. If you are retired, work part-time or are temporarily unemployed Anne would be pleased to hear from you if you could offer help on Wednesday afternoons in September.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday July 19 – a moderate 7 mile walk from Langold Country Park to Letwell and Firbeck led by Dave West 07938150498, Meet at 10.00 in Langold Country Park CP, Church St S81 9NR. Wednesday July 23 – a 7.5 mile moderate walk at Derwent Edge to Salt Cellar, Cakes of Bread and Derwent Dam led by Gill Freer 07443644633, meet at 10.00 at Fairholmes Visitor Centre CP (fee) S33 0AQ. Saturday July 26 – a moderate 11 mile walk, Rotherham Ring Route stage 7 from Hooton Roberts church to Wath upon Dearne (6 mile linear walk) via Old Denaby and Mexborough, and return via Swinton Bridge led by Elaine Reardon 07906906085, meet at CP behind Earl of Strafford pub, Doncaster Rd, Hooton Roberts, S65 4PJ. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

