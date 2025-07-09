FUN IN THE SUN: Enjoying ‘Whiston by the Sea’ at the Whiston Summer Gala

This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Please call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish Office on 01709 544590.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be Messy Church between 4 and 6pm on Saturday July 12 at Christ Church Community Hall - everyone welcome to go along. Morning Service will take place at 9.45am on Sunday July 13 and on Wednesday July 16 between 10am and 12 noon, the church will be open. Anyone who is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be very welcome. For more information please email - [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the link -www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone - 01709873210 or send an email to the address above.

FREE SUMMER FETE: On Saturday 12th July 11am - 3pm at Cortonwood Comeback Centre on Chapel Avenue, Brampton, with Stalls, Punch and Judy, Magic show, Face painting, Food, Refreshments, Coconut shy, hook-a-duck and much more.

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH FETE: 12th July. Come down for a family fun packed day on July the 12 th from 11am to see live music and performances, browse the amazing craft stalls and grab a bite to eat at one of the many food and drink vendors. Get your face painted, watch the dog show, admire the birds of prey, browse the cars at the car show and have a ride on our funfair! Can you score a goal at our penalty shootout? If you and your dog would like to enter the dog show, entries open at 11am on the day and include a huge range of categories from junior handler to puppies and even the waggiest tail. Entry forms can be collected from The Centre, The Pavilion or on the Brinsworth Parish Council website. The centre’s café and bar will be open all day long with various food and drink vendors. Brinsworth Fete, Brinsworth Playing Fields on Saturday the 12 th of July from 11am!

BLUE LIGHT EVENT: 13th August. Brinsworth’s Blue Light Event is taking place on Brinsworth Playing Fields, S60 5DG on Wednesday 13th August 11-4pm. Come and join us for a fun packed day celebrating all our fantastic emergency services. If you are interested in having a stall please contact [email protected].

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina, 11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

RIVERS TEAM: Rev Eddie Short was ordained as a priest in the Church of England by Bishop Pete Wilcox at a service in Sheffield Cathedral. He was supported by his Training Incumbents Rev Deborah Coyne and Rev Philip Barringer. The cathedral was packed, including lots of family and friends from The Rivers Team as well as many people from St Hild College and the Diocese of Sheffield who have been involved in his journey of discernment and training leading up to this day. Eddie was generous in his praise for everyone especially for Nicola Short who organised an amazing celebration afterwards at St Marys. The usual Sunday services at St Lawrence, streamed live, and St Marys took place. The Teaching series ‘More Than Conquerors’ continued to explore how the life and death of Jesus guides modern lives. Further information at http://www.therivers-team.com/ or The Rivers Team Facebook page.

CATCLIFFE CONE: The next free event will take place on Saturday 19 th July, 11:00 – 14:00. Casting Innovations will assist visitors to create their own self designed aluminium keyrings, Bob will give a stained glass demonstration and there will be various arts and crafts to get involved with. And the cone will be open for supervised viewing. A bric-a-brac stall will attend and the usual refreshments will be available.

DEFIBRILLATOR: A new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) has been installed on the Catcliffe Memorial Hall thanks to Jack Stevenson. Jack, aged 21, is a Medical Engineer who set out to raise funds for the AED after Jack’s Nan was laid to rest in Rotherham. Jack undertook a sponsored 35 mile walk from Worksop to the Peak District on February 21st 2025 which he completed in just over 16 hours. Jack managed to raise £1350 to purchase the medical equipment and chose to donate it to the Catcliffe Community. His hope is that the effort may one day save someone’s life in the local area. The AED will have 24/7 access in case of an emergency and is well visible. Other devices are at Catcliffe Post Office and the MS Centre. One is available at the school when school is open. The device is well situated across from residents and is well placed between multiple devices in the area. If you want to follow Jack’s story on Instagram at #jackonthemap_https://www.instagram.com/_jackonthemap_…

ASB: South Yorkshire Police have released a list of anti social behaviours and who to report any instances to as some are dealt with by the police and others by local councils. Who deals with anti-social behaviour? Dealing/taking of drugs, Drinking on the street, Alcohol-fuelled crime/violence, Harassment, Intimidation, Dangerous dogs, Prostitution and indecent behaviour, Criminal damage, Use of imitation weapons in a public place, Suspicious vehicles and Off-road motorbikes should be reported to the police on 101 or on their online page at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/. Vehicle nuisance, Abandoned vehicles, Noise nuisance, Neighbour nuisance, Graffiti, vandalism and littering, Lost or stray dogs, Syringes and needles should be reported to Rotherham Council using their online forms at www.rotherham.gov.uk.

PARISH COUNCIL: Community group sessions continue. These sessions are free but may require users to have their own equipment or tools. Learn to Crochet is on Mondays at 9:30 am excepting Bank Holidays. Knit and Natter is on Mondays at 12:00 pm not including Bank Holidays. Photography is moved to Fridays at 1:00 pm and British Sign Language resumes on Friday at 10:00 am. Current weekly activities at the hall also include. Mon: 9:30-11:00 S.E.N.D. Parents and Guardians. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. 19:00-21:00 Scottish Dancing. Thu: 10:00 – 12:00 Gentle Exercise, coffee and chat. 17:00-19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 09:30-11:00 Coffee Morning with activities. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group. 18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. A series of family activity drop ins are planned during August and dates will be released shortly. Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. This also includes instances of dog fouling.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Marys Church. Tel: 07910 520898. Everyone is welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday during term time at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise session is available but not compulsory. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], tel 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], tel 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

PLASTIC FREE JULY: Communities, both locally and internationally, are being urged to reduce their reliance on plastic by focussing on single-use plastics this month. Plastic Free July's aim is to raise awareness of the amount of plastic that ends up polluting our oceans and communities by asking people to take small steps to reduce their use of single-use plastics. Steps could include using a reusable water bottle or coffee cup, buying food that is loose and not wrapped in plastic, taking reusable shopping bags with you, and avoiding single-use cutlery and plastic straws. For more information and tips, visit https://www.plasticfreejuly.org/take-the-challenge/.

THRYBERGH PARISH COUNCIL: At the meeting of Thrybergh Parish Council, held on Thursday June 5 at the Parish Hall, Park Lane, Thrybergh, matters arising from previous meetings of the Parish Council were discussed. These included an update on a new planter for Doncaster Road, stating that the new planter and hanging baskets would be going in soon. The VE/VJ Day Celebration held in the parish hall was a great success, with 50 people in the hall and Miss Trixie Holiday was exceptional. The event was very much appreciated by those in the audience. The parish council email address was discussed and the clerk stated that he had had several discussions on moving emails to the more secure org.uk or gov.uk domains; a further update will be given in July when we should be able to move to one of these choices. There was an update on the Whitestone Solar Farm; councillors were advised by email on the upcoming deadline date for comments on the scoping process. Comments raised have subsequently been forwarded to Whitestone and their new Scoping Report has now been circulated to councillors. The project is at the pre-application stage and it is expected that a full planning application will be raised between April and June 2026. First aid training was discussed, with three councillors and the caretaker undertaking training in June. The fire risk assessment took place in the hall in June, and the date for Fire training of staff and users of the hall has not yet been set. Items of Report were then discussed. The Chair reported that there were a couple of bookings with the bar in July and other bookings remain encouraging. A new dance class starts in June in the Hall on Tuesdays from 5-8pm (working to school term times) and South Yorkshire Performance Academy will continue to use the hall on Sundays, with regular bookings from September 14 through to May 10 in preparation for the Queen musical, We Will Rock You, which will be performed at the Civic Theatre. The clerk advised that he had attended their recent show, the Madness musical Our House, at the Civic which was an incredible performance and all involved were outstanding. The Clerk’s Report was discussed; the clerk attended the Clerk’s meeting, held online in May, which involved discussions mainly around training possibilities and the proposed Whitestone Solar Farm development. The Community Action Plan (CAP) meeting was held in May in Thrybergh, where it was reported that the latest crime statistics show Dalton and Thrybergh compare very favourably with other areas in Rotherham North. There are still parking issues outside our schools and police/RMBC parking services will continue to monitor. Details and date are awaited on the consultation on the Bill Winder play area improvements. The meeting moved on to matters requested by councillors and/or AOB. The Planning Application RB2025/0216, which is for construction of a motor trials bikes training facility at Hooton Lodge, Hooton Roberts came in too late for the June agenda. It was discussed by the Parish Council and no comments or issues were raised. The clerk advised that local youths have been digging holes in the land behind the parish hall to make what appears to be a cycle jump ramp. The incident and offenders have all been recorded on CCTV and South Yorkshire Police have viewed the damage. It was decided that the clerk arranges for the damaged area to be repaired, but police action will be sought if the vandalism reoccurs. The clerk advised that the Parish Council has received, via RMBC, a complaint of a tree obstructing the highway on Fullerton field next to 33 Vale Road. The clerk has inspected and it was agreed that the branches will be cut back when similar work on Fullerton fields is undertaken in June. The clerk has been advised by RMBC that our goalposts, which are used on the Hollings Lane pitch, need replacing. The clerk will cost up new goalposts and this will be agreed at the July meeting. The report from the Staffing Committee was discussed; the clerk is retiring at the end of this year and the staffing committee met to look at the replacement procedure and handover of duties. It was agreed that details of the vacancy be forwarded to YLCA for them to publicise, as this will be seen by a large range of potential applicants. The closing date for applications is planned for mid/end July, with interviews taking place in August and the prospective candidate’s details being put to Council at the September meeting for an October 1 start. The meeting discussed the adoption of a new Local Government Association (LGA) Code of Conduct and it was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council adopts the 2025 Local Government Association (LGA) Code of Conduct. The adoption of a new and refreshed Data Protection Policy was also discussed and it was resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council adopts the Data Protection Policy. It was resolved that the Internal Audit of Thrybergh Parish Council for 2024/25 be accepted, as well as the appointment of an Internal Auditor to Thrybergh Parish Council for 2025/26. It was also resolved that Thrybergh Parish Council accept the Annual Governance Statement for 2024/25, the Annual Accounting Statement for 2024/25 and the Annual Accounts for 2024/25.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael attended a number of community venues last week, including Leverton Way Neighbourhood Centre, where residents have had concerns about cold callers around the bungalows; it was agreed that 'No Cold Calling' stickers would soon be supplied for the residents to use. The Community Pantry also visited the centre on the same day, giving local residents the opportunity of buying a bag of groceries for just £4 and reducing food waste at the same time. A number of issues also arose from Michael's recent street surgery and litter picking activities, including the amounts of litter in Dalton. For anyone who sees a litter hotspot, this can be reported to Rotherham Council by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homepage/372/tell-us-about-a-litter-problem. Some issues resolved have been that Streetpride has confirmed the uncut grass on the steps on Doncaster Road will soon be cut and clean up teams from Sanctuary Housing have visited Whinney Hill and are in discussions on how to support their tenants and resolve issues on the estate. Michael also chaired the recent monthly Community Action Partnership meeting, which included representatives from a variety of organisations, including the police. At the recent Planning Board meeting, Michael supported the plan to build a proposed bike pump track in Dalton, which was subsequently passed unanimously by the board. On his way to his councillor advice surgery last Saturday at the Dignity Offices at East Herringthorpe Crematorium, Michael checked on the Safer Streets camera that has recently been installed at the junction of Fretwell and Laudsdale after reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Monday June 30 - 21up, Dave Bibby and Colin Crossland,; Phil Evans Cup, Martyn Heap and Dennis Routledge. Wednesday July 2 - 21up doubles, Jim Lowe and Peter Asbery, Maureen Taylor and Kenny Herbert. Thursday July 3 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Maureen Taylor, Peter Greenwood and Colin Crossland. Saturday July 5 - Phil Patterson Trophy, Derek Evans; 21up doubles, Jim Lowe and David Green; Saturday League - Greasbrough 8, Anston 0. We play club games on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.45pm and weekends at 10.45am. Everyone is welcome to come and have a go and we have bowls to lend. The first two games are free and then it is £3 a game or you can join our club and become a member. Please ring John Byers on 0771 5067335 or Maureen Taylor on 070904 517226 for information or just join us on the green.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: Volunteer Gardening Morning is at the pavilion from 9.00am every week and we would be very pleased if you could come and join our friendly team. This year we will be judged for the green flag by an inspector dropping into the park without us knowing when they will arrive. So a big thank you to all the park users who pick up litter and dog poo when they visit the park. We really are desperate for volunteers to help with weeding the flower beds. Please help us to keep our much loved park looking its best.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST. THOMAS’ CHURCH: Tommys Tots playgroup session, suitable for babies, toddlers and their parents/carers, and the Tuesday Together session, a community coffee morning, ran last week as usual at church. The Sunday service continued 'Mercy in the mess', 8. Safely home, Genesis 32:1-33:20, with the children's groups running as usual and refreshments served afterwards. After a recent clear out, a variety of items no longer needed have been put down by the wall on Highthorn wall for people to take free of charge.

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Transition sessions have taken place in school this week to allow children to visit their new classes. Year 6 pupils recently took part in a two night residential trip to Kingswood, which included a number of activities, including archery, raft building, zip wiring, and orienteering. Well done to the children who achieved their Silver and Gold Reading Awards last week, and to Year 5, who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 99.5% attendance. The Summer Fayre is nearly here, which will include stalls of bric-a-brac, games, toys, books, cakes and sweets, plus refreshments and much more. Donations for the fayre will be gratefully received and can be dropped off at the school office. A Pro-Strike event will also take place in the morning before the Summer Fayre, which will involve the children taking three shots at an inflatable goal and receiving a certificate recording their fastest speed. The Year 6 end of year performance of 'Annie the Musical' will take place in July in the Main Hall and parents/guardians are invited to attend, with tickets available from the school office at a cost of £3 each. Parents/guardians are also invited to attend the end of year picnic, which will included sandwiches, sausage and cheese rolls, and nuggets for the children.

HEAT ADVICE: In the wake of a number of extremely hot days this summer, Rotherham Council has issued some advice to residents to protect themselves during the hot weather. Advice includes looking out for those that are elderly and with long term illnesses, staying inside wherever possible, keeping curtains closed, having cool drinks to keep hydrated, trying to avoid going outside when the sun is at its hottest from midday until about 3pm, staying in the shade when outdoors, and applying suncream and wearing a hat. People are also urged not to leave children or pets in the car under any circumstances, and not to walk pets during the peak times of 11am-3pm when the sun is hottest.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Tel 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. I would like to thank everyone who has helped these past 4 years in clearing well over 10,000 bags of litter in an attempt to make a difference. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location – Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. Last Sunday, there was a service of Morning Worship. Community activities have continued in the hall. The Drop-In Café is not open today (Thursday) as the church is being used as a polling station. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be a service of Holy Communion. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit – No class on 10 th July. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 2 nd July, the group travelled by coach to Nostell Priory – setting off in the rain which thankfully had stopped by the time we arrived. We walked around the grounds and up to the Obelisk, taking care not to step on the tiny frogs that were hopping about on the paths. The group dispersed, visiting the Rose Garden, Vegetable Garden, and the House and taking refreshments in the café, before travelling back to St John’s Church. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On 6 th July, the group filled 19 bags from New Wortley Road. In the month of June, we filled 213 bags. Next Sunday we are litter picking on Roughwood Road – meeting outside the Ring O’ Bells pub at 9.45 am. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: Recently, we held our annual bowling tournament for groups affiliated to the Kimberworth Park Community Partnership. We had a good turnout of over 50 players, spectators and club members. The tournament, of 6 teams, was won by the “S61 Crisps”. We took a record amount on refreshments, raffle, books/jigsaws, etc. Particular thanks are due to people who brought the fine range of sandwiches, cakes and other goodies. The sun shone and a fine time was had by all. If any of the bowlers would like to have another bowl, we can easily arrange that. Contact me at [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

MALTBY SHOW: Maltby Town Council are hosting Maltby Show on Saturday the 26th of July 2025 on Manor Field, Maltby. It is free entry and everyone is welcome. There will be entertainment, rides, stalls, a petting zoo and more.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 6th of June - Mass was at 10.30am, the Rev Justine Smith led the service, read the Gospel reading and also the sermon. Her servers where Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments were served after the service by Sandra Smith and Cynthia Stribbley. Monday at St Paul’s – the small groups meeting continues at 7.30pm. Sunday the 13th of June – Mass is at 10.30 which will be an all-age service led by our newly ordained Rev Lizzie. St Paul’s Church were present at Ferham Festival on Saturday the 5th June in Ferham Park, we had 2 stalls which were well attended. Our grateful thanks to Staniforths confectioners for their most welcome donations. Next Saturday St Paul’s Church has been invited to attend Rotherham’s fire stations open day, at which we shall have 2 stalls, one of confectioneries, the other doing woodworking items with the public. It is from 10.00 am untill4.00pm, do come along and have a look around, everyone will be most welcome.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 6th July was the 14th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for Philomena, Crofton, Rebecca and Joan D’Silva, Kathleen Scott [L.D], Timothy Jolley, Paddy Moran [94th birthday anniversary], Pr.intentions, Elizabeth Flowers [LD], Norah and John Senior. FIRST HOLY COMMUNION – Congratulations to Heidi Quinn Vernon and Jack Armstrong who made their First Holy Communion last Sunday. Saturday 19th July after the Mass at noon - There will be a shared table and a chance for all to join together in celebration of our Parish. If you are contributing food, please arrive a little earlier for Mass so that your dish can be taken down to the parish rooms before Mass starts. Hopefully the weather will remain fine so that the celebration can extend outside where there will also be games for the children. The Children’s Liturgy will be taking a break during the summer holidays, allowing the Liturgy Leaders to take a well-earned rest. For the Liturgy to continue more help is needed, to ensure that there is the correct ratio of Leaders to children and also, if possible, to have a rota system in place. If you would be interested in helping, please speak with Fr John or Veronica Horan. The last Liturgy before the break will be on Sunday 20th July, recommencing on Sunday 7th September. As we celebrate the Feast of St Mary Magdalene on the 22nd July, there are articles discussing why she is such an inspirational saint and how she has been interpreted in art. “Come Dine with Luke” takes a closer look at the theme of hospitality in Luke's Gospel, that comes up again and again! The summer is also celebrated with Food and Fellowship inspired by the Bible. For these and many other resources, or to subscribe to the monthly newsletter, visit www.https//godwhospeaks.uk.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ACORN MEMORY CAFE: Held at St John's Methodist Church Hall, Swinton - S64 8QA - please use the side entrance. A get together with refreshments and a friendly welcome for those living with Dementia and their carers held on the first Wednesday of every month between 10.30am and 12 noon.

KEEPING SWINTON TIDY: A massive thank you goes to Swinton Community Focus Group, who recently collected around a dozen bags of litter and tackled fly-tipping around the Robin Hood car park, Horsfair, and Milton Wood. Your hard work is making a difference to keeping our area cleaner and more welcoming. If you’d like to join this fantastic group and help keep Swinton tidy, please email - [email protected].

FAMILY FUN DAY: To be held at Waterloo Kiln and Pottery Ponds, Swinton on Saturday July 26 between 10am and 4pm. There will be a display of plants, flowers and ceramic artwork. The display will reuse plants, flowers and artwork from Sam Dryell's RHS garden at Wentworth Woodhouse, giving it a new lease of life at Waterloo Kiln, before the flowers are donated to local community groups and organisations. There will be free nature themed activities for all ages including a clay workshop. Everyone welcome.

COMMUNITY FORUM: The next Community Forum for Swinton and Kilnhurst will take place on Monday July 21, 2025 from 6pm at Swinton Lock Activity Centre. Whether you have ideas to share, want to get involved in upcoming initiatives, or simply want to stay informed, your presence will be greatly valued. For more information please email - [email protected].

FAMILY FUN DAY: On Saturday July 26 from 10am-4pm, a Family Fun Day will take place at Waterloo Kiln and Pottery Ponds in Swinton. The event will include a display of plants, flowers and Rockingham ceramic art, plus free nature inspired creative activities suitable for all ages.

ESTATE WALKABOUT: Local ward councillors, residents and officers from Rotherham Council's Housing and Street Pride departments recently took part in a community walkabout on the Fitzwilliam Estate. The event provided the opportunity to identify a number of local issues and discuss some potential forthcoming projects for the area. For more information about community walkabouts, email [email protected].

SWINTON COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP: The community group has an excellent band of volunteers that not only organise regular litter picks, but also events for the community to get involved with, including the very popular recent VE80 event on Swinton Precinct. The group also recently carried out a litter pick around the Robin Hood car park, Horsefair and Milton Wood, filling over 10 bags with rubbish and clearing away fly-tipping. New volunteers are always welcome, so for more information email [email protected].

SUMMER CAMP: Positive Impact Sports will be running a Summer Camp, suitable for children aged 5-12 years, at Brookfield Junior Academy in Swinton during the school summer holidays. The camps will run from 10am-2pm on Monday-Thursday each week over three weeks, commencing Monday July 28, and will include sports, arts and crafts, activities and more. For more information and to book a place, email [email protected].

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The pantry provides the opportunity for local residents to choose a bag of groceries for £4, therefore saving them money and helping to reduce food waste. Each week, the Community Pantry visits Swinton on Alldred Crescent, S64 8SF on Wednesday from 11am; just bring your own bag and fill it with a good selection of food and groceries for just £4.

ANDY’S MAN CLUB ROTHERHAM: Last week, 108 men attended one of the groups held in Rotherham, six for the first time, with over 3000 men having attended so far this year. Andy’s Man Club provides mental health support for men aged 18 plus, who can visit one of the groups in Rotherham to just either listen if they don't want to talk, or talk to other like minded men and access help and support in a safe environment. The local club in Swinton is held at Swinton Civic Hall on Station Street on Monday nights, excluding bank holidays, at 7pm and is free to attend, with no referral needed, just turn up.

RAVENFIELD

MIDSUMMER PROM: Open air Proms-style band concert on Saturday, July 12, from 7pm with Dinnington Colliery Band at The Grange, Back Lane, Clifton, near Braithwell S66 7RA (if wet in the Bill Chafer Centre, Flash Lane, Bramley). Tickets – adults £8 and children (6-17 years) £3.50 in advance or adults £9 and children £4 on the night – for tickets, call 01709 868560. Free onsite parking just 20m away. Bring your own rugs, picnic, hamper, beer and wine etc.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The morning service on July 6 was led by Rev Louise Machin. Holy Communion was administered by the minister. On Tuesday July 8 the Prayer Group met and was followed by the Chat Chat Cafe. On Sunday July 13 the service will be led by Alistair Sharp and will be held at St John's Church, Swinton. Everyone welcome. Please note there will be no service at Rawmarsh in the morning.

FREE DOGGY BAGS: Rawmarsh councillors are working to help keep local streets clean, you can collect free dog waste bags from Rawmarsh Library. Please use these free dog bags and put them in a bin afterwards. Collect your free dog waste bags during opening hours: Monday to Thursday 9am to 5.30pm, Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm. Funded from the Rawmarsh East and West Ward budgets.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: The Group's next meeting is on Saturday July 5 starting at 2.30pm. At the meeting Peter Feek will present 'A History of the Irish in Rotherham'. The venue of the meeting is the High Street Centre, Rawmarsh and all are very welcome to attend. The price of entrance is £1 for members and £2 for all others. Free refreshments and plenty of local chat will follow the meeting.

SUMMER READING CHALLENGE: Started on July 5 at Rawmarsh Library - a challenge for children to read 6 books over the summer and earn a reward. For more information, either call into the library and or call 01709 255682.

FOOTBALL TRAINING: Rawmarsh Junior Josephs run a weekly football training session at Rawmarsh Community School on Haugh Road. The sessions are held on Mondays from 6-7pm and are suitable for children aged 4-6 years, at a cost of £2 per child. For more information, [email protected].

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Volunteers at the foodbank are running low on tinned meat, tinned sweetcorn, tinned carrots, shampoo, and deodorant at the moment, and still have plenty of baked beans, cereal and milk. Donations can be dropped off at a number of points in the local community, including The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh, Rawmarsh Library, The Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue, and Tesco and Asda in Wath, but only for goods purchased in store.

RAWMARSH LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: There's lots going on at the library, including the Summer Reading Challenge that started on July 5 and involves children reading six books over the summer holidays. On July 17 from 12-1pm, Rotherham United will be running a free menopause session, which will include an information session followed by refreshments, and on August 4, there will be two Zoolab sessions taking place for children to attend, one from 11am-12noon, and one from 1.30-2.30pm. For more information, either pop in to the library or give them a ring on 01709 255682.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group were out and about litter picking in a number of areas last week, including Rosehill Park and Warren Vale, before all meeting up to carry out their weekly litter pick, this time at Parkgate Astro. The group cleared the area and surrounding area, resulting in over 20 bags being filled with rubbish, plus 10 bags cleared by another volunteer from the Sandhill School area down to the dog kennels and a further four cleared away by another volunteer on their way home. The group does a fantastic job keeping our communities clean and litter free; if you would like to help on one of their weekly litter picks, drop them a message via their Facebook page. They will also be meeting at 10am on Friday July 11 at Asda on Aldwarke Lane to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area.

CANCER SUPPORT: There are a variety of support services available at The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh for local residents affected by cancer to access. These include Time Out For Cancer, a session that runs every Friday from 10-11.30am to give those affected by cancer the opportunity to meet up and take part in some relaxing activities. A Talk Cancer Cafe will take place on August 4 from 2-4pm and a Grief Cafe will take place on July 21, again from 2-4pm. One-to-One support sessions are also available on Mondays and Friday for residents affected by cancer; for more information and to book a session, telephone Abi or Rachel at The High Street Centre on 01709 719478.

TRAFFIC DELAYS: Due to the RHS Flower Show, which will be held at Wentworth Woodhouse, there will be traffic delays and congestion around Wentworth, Rawmarsh and the surrounding areas from July 16-20. Residents and visitors are urged to allow extra time for journeys and use the park and ride facilities wherever possible.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: The Beavers were designing and building different junk models to do with transport, lots of wonderful items were made from rockets to trams cars and lorries.they followed this with parachute games, bean bag races and hoop rock scissors paper game. They finished their session also building lego circus animals for their Builders Award. The Cubs had a joint night with the Beavers as there were only few cubs at the session. The Scouts had a games evening due to their low numbers and how hot it was on the night. Pantomime seats are still available for Christmas at the Civic theatre. The price is £21 for children and £23 for adults. Please see Otter as soon as possible for more information or to reserve.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

OIL PASTEL SKETCHING: Join Flux Rotherham for a relaxing circular walk through Wath’s ancient woodland, where you’ll take in the scenery and enjoy some sketching along the way. A friendly circular walk with all materials, paper, pencils, oil pastels and guidance provided. All skill levels are welcome too. Suitable for ages 10+ and all abilities, under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult. The walk covers varied terrain, so please dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes, dress appropriately and take along sun cream, sun hat, rain coat etc. The tickets are pay as you feel - £5/£3/Free tickets are all available. The date is Saturday July 12 from 11am. Meet at Wathwood Hospital drive, Gipsy Green Lane, Wath - S63 7TQ. Meet at the Public Footpath sign by the speed bump. Please book in advance at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets/t-noavjqp.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH CHURCH: Thank you to everyone who supported the recent Garden Party held at the church; over £2300 was raised. At the All Age service on Sunday July 13, a talk will be given about the work of the Mission to Seafarers, which will include the opportunity to give a donation in support of their work.

HARLEY MISSION ROOMS: A summer fair will take place in the Mission Rooms on Saturday July 12 from 10am-1.30pm, which will include crafts, gifts, plants and a cake stall, plus much more. On Sunday July 13, the monthly Messy Church will take place at 4pm and on Sunday July 20, Holy Communion will take place at 9.30am.

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Local ward councillors are also asking residents to submit a photo of something that shows how special the local area is, with a brief description of why. The photo could be of a flower in bloom in a certain place in the ward, a sunset, local wildlife etc. To submit your photo, please email [email protected], with the message title 'Hoober Ward, Love Where You Live' and explain why your photo is special.

SUMMER FAIR: Harley Village Summer Fair will take place on Saturday July 12 from 10am-1.30pm at Harley Mission Rooms, S62 7UD, and will include crafts, gifts, books, refreshments, cake stall, bric-a-brac and much more. Everyone is welcome.

RHS ACTIVATION GARDEN: From Wednesday July 16 - Sunday July 20, the RHS Flower Show will take place at Wentworth Woodhouse between 10am-5pm. This family friendly event includes talks, markets, stalls, food and drink offerings, flower displays, children's activities and much more, and is open to both RHS members and the general public with a valid ticket. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.rhs.org.uk/shows-events/rhs-flower-show-wentworth-woodhouse.

TRAFFIC DELAYS: Due to the RHS Flower Show, which will be held at Wentworth Woodhouse, there will be traffic delays and congestion around Wentworth and the surrounding areas from July 16-20. Residents and visitors are urged to allow extra time for journeys and use the park and ride facilities wherever possible.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON GALA: PEOPLE OF WHISTON - YOU DID US PROUD! Last Saturday, July 5, it didn’t rain, the sun shone, and you turned out in force once again to support our 2025 Whiston Summer Gala! As promised, the centre of the Village was transformed, with stalls ranging from food and drink stalls to ‘hook a duck’. We had stated our intention to create a more ‘Village Fete’ atmosphere this year, with an emphasis on our local children, and on the Village Green our ‘Whiston by the Sea’ area for the young ones, proved very popular, with sandpits, buckets and spades, deck chairs, face painting, an ice cream van and even seagulls! Also on the Green the staff from Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture staged a number of activities for children to take part and there was a sculpture created by our local schoolchildren. Some of the day’s entertainment was also provided by young people, from busking musicians, the choir from Whiston J&I School, and Wickersley Youngstars who performed in advance of their upcoming production of the Addams Family at the Civic Theatre in October. Further entertainment throughout the day was provided by Thurcroft Musical Theatre Group, Dinnington Brass Band, Time Step School of Dance, local band Griffin, and our headline finale act, Benidorm Nights - who brought the Gala to a close with a real ‘holiday’ vibe. At the Parish Hall there was a Wiggle Car Track for the youngsters to enjoy whilst parents were inside perusing the craft and charity stalls, enjoying a drink at the bar or sampling the wonderful food provided by Linda’s Bakehouse. Sadly, our ‘Great Whiston Bake Off’, didn’t attract many entries, but congratulations to our two worthy winners, Arriana Tonus-Brown for her wonderful Victoria Sponge, and Karmen Ward with her brilliantly decorated plate of six buns! Thank you to P S Thorp Haulage Ltd and Ward Councillor Paul Thorp for providing the prizes. Whiston Parish Council would like to extend grateful thanks to all our entertainers, stallholders, food and drink suppliers, sandpit builders and to everyone who helped, in any way, to make our Summer Gala a great success. Thank you to Helen and Rebekah at the Event Foundry for their hard work in planning the Event in conjunction with Whiston Parish Council and for their valued contribution on the day, and finally a big “thank you” to everyone who made the effort to come along and support us. See you at Christmas!

DUCKS ON SAVILE ROAD? THAT’S JUST QUACKERS: Despite everything which was on offer at Saturday’s Whiston Gala, for me there was one special event. During the morning, as preparations were under way, Samantha and Robert Bunting arrived carrying a female mallard duck and her ducklings which had been found wandering down Savile Road and were able to re-home them safely on to Whiston Brook. The sight of this little ‘duck family’ happily swimming away really made my day! Thank you Samantha and Robert for caring enough to do this, hopefully keeping these little ducks out of harms way. I hope they stay around.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: The Summer Fair was held in church on Saturday July 5 and the sun shone! The Craft group had created displays for each of the four seasons; they had worked with a variety of materials and objects relating to all the different times of the year. Prayers and bible verses were also included. We thank all those who helped beforehand and on the day with the different stalls and we are very grateful to all those who attended the fair and contributed to raising funds for the renewal of the Rainwater Dispersal System. On Sunday, Trinity 3, Rev Dr Louise Mcinnes presided at the Parish Communion at 9.45am and was assisted by Patrick White, Reader who led the intercessions and was also communion assistant. Rev Caroline Wyman gave the address. Rachael Colgrave and Colette White welcomed parishioners into church. Elizabeth Hacon read the New Testament lesson. Ray Gallagher was the Organist and Choirmaster; he was thanked for playing at the Summer Fair the day before. The choir led the congregation for three Hymns and sang an anthem “The river of the water of life” by Archer during Communion. Starfish Gang met at the same time in the lower room, with Janet Watson and Pam Huntington as leaders. Joan Russell and Jim Ramsden served refreshments after the service. Cakes were available for sale and the money made will go to the Appeal. Little Fishes met on Monday morning at 9.30am in the Parish Hall and had a fun time. Next week for the last session of the year they will be in church. Natter met in the Parish Hall also on Monday morning and enjoyed a good chat and refreshments. There will be no Natter in August, and the next meeting will be on September 1. Bellringers from Rotherham Minster visited Whiston on Monday evening. Rev Louise presided at the Holy Communion service on Wednesday morning at 10.30am and this was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Today (Thursday) the funeral of Peter Sumner takes place at 12 noon. Next Sunday, the fourth after Trinity, the Parish Communion will be at 9.45am, and Starfish Gang will meet at the same time. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge: Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or email her at: [email protected] or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email whistonparishchurch.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Many thanks to all who came and supported the Summer Fayre last Saturday during the Whiston Village Festival. More than £800 was raised towards the Building Restoration Fund. Work is continuing at the chapel, and the Parish Clock will be set to the correct time when all the electrical work is completed. Last Sunday morning’s service was led by Brian Harvard and Peter Frost, with Ann Miller playing the organ. Also taking part in the service were Angela and Emily Irving, Irene Benson and David Sykes. Rev Jenny Park preached at the evening service. David Pinder played the organ and the bible readers were Jennifer Pinder and Elizabeth Hambrey. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday at 12 noon and the Community Coffee morning is today, Thursday, at 10.00am. John Cook will be leading next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Gail Atkin, who looked at ‘our perceptions and expectations of God.’ Our service next week will be led by Rev Andrew Fox and will incorporate the Church General Meeting. Broom Baby and Toddler group continues to meet during term time every Thursday from 9.00am to 11.00am. Our next Tuesday@Broom will be on Tuesday July 22 from 10.00am to 12 noon. Come along for games, quizzes, refreshments and conversation.

LOCAL ROADWORKS UPDATE: The following roadworks will be taking place in the local area and could impact on road travel. Leedham Road - 10/07/25-22/07/25 (N Power - Lane closure outside Nos.12-14 for excavation to replace cable joints).

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB CHARITY DAY FOR BLUEBELL WOOD: A reminder that our annual Charity Day in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice will be held on Sunday July 20. We will be holding our usual bumper raffle with some star auction items. Donations for the raffle will be gratefully received and can be dropped off at the club, which is normally open from 4.00pm. A section of the South Yorkshire Fire Brigade will be in attendance showcasing one of their tenders and will take part in a T20 competition which will involve our Juniors and Belles. The 1st XI will be playing in the final of the T20 Plate at Wakefield Thornes on Sunday July 13, starting at 10.00am v Sprotbrough.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: Our next talk will be on Tuesday July 15: ‘The year without a summer 1816 - Climate change?’ by Judith Headley. Throughout August the Group will be on Summer Break, but will resume in September with the following programme: September 9 - ‘Storm in a Teacup’ (On April 8 1908 the waitresses at the Cabin Restaurant in Piccadilly Circus came out on strike and hit the headlines) by Dr Ann Featherstone; September 16 - ‘Motor Industry of the Far East’ by Paul Adey; September 30 - ‘Bomber Command 49 Squadron’ (Formed in1916, disbanded in 1919, reformed as WW2 approached. A look at the Squadron’s history) by Malcolm Brooke. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday July 12 – a coach ramble to Stamford - Two walks from Stamford, 6 miles and 10 miles, for more information, contact Philip Ryder 01709 546746. Wednesday July 16 – a moderate 10 mile Moneyash circular including Lathkill Dale and Magpie Mine led by Ivor Wilson 07743135028, meet at 10.00 in Monyash Village CP, DE45 1HE. Saturday July 19 – a moderate 7 mile walk from Langold Country Park to Letwell and Firbeck led by Dave West 07938150498, meet at 10.00 in Langold Country Park CP, Church St S81 9NR. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

ROTHERHAM CANCER CARE: Will be at Harthill Carnival, Spens Field - S26 7XW on Saturday July 12. A lovely day of carnival attractions and music in the evening. Raising funds and awareness for cancer care in Rotherham. Go along and say hello.

FREE PARKING: Visitors to the town centre are now able to have an hour’s free parking in council run car parks thanks to an investment from the council. As part of the 2025 - 2026 budget the council have announced that this will be in any of the council operated car parks in the town centre between Monday and Friday, in the aim to support local business and encourage residents to shop locally. Anyone wishing to take advantage of this MUST get a ticket from the machine showing their time of arrival.

TACKLING FLYTIPPING: new staff dedicated to community safety, tackling fly tipping and improving the borough’s cleanliness are set to be recruited this summer thanks to a £877,000 investment from the Council. The uniformed team of 10 staff, will target areas including Rotherham town centre, Dinnington, Wath, Maltby and Swinton, using local intelligence to tackle issues and offer a reassuring and familiar point of contact for residents and visitors. They will also be able to enforce local Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) to help tackle issues like anti-social behaviour, street drinking and substance misuse, working closely with partners including South Yorkshire Police. Two new posts will be dedicated to analysing fly tipping and littering data, with a focus on proposing new deterrent and prevention measures and taking a smarter, more data-driven approach to environmental maintenance. Meanwhile, the current Rural Verge and Maintenance team will be doubled from 4 to 8 staff, improving the Council’s ability to keep key routes safe and clean. For more information, please visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/jobs.

COUNCIL HOMES: Rotherham Council is on track to fulfil its promise of delivering 1,000 new homes across the borough by summer 2027. A report to Cabinet on Monday July 7, showed that 57 additional homes have been delivered for Council rent between December 2024 and end of May 2025. The Council has delivered 687 high-quality affordable homes, including homes for rent and Shared Ownership, since January 2018 either by building new homes, or through acquiring properties from a range of sources, including private developers and the open market. A further 216 homes are already under construction or in the process of being purchased. Most of the remaining homes required to deliver the 1,000 new Council homes target have been identified, while a small number will be purchased from the open market. The Cabinet will also be asked to approve a development to build 18, 2 and 3 bedroomed homes in Denman Road, Wath. This site is 1 of 3 sites earmarked for Council homes in the area– with a further 10 homes planned in Bushfield Road and Valley Drive. All are subject to the usual planning process.

HAVE YOUR SAY: There are ways you can get involved and share your views on key decisions made by he Council. Why not take part in consultations and have your say on the future of Rotherham. For example, electric vehicle chargers in the town - https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/energy-climate-change/future-electric-vehicle-ev-chargers-feedback-ev-chargers-rotherham – Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for more information on current consultations, see the link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultations.

BLUESKY: Rotherham Council have joined the social media app - Bluesky. To receive the latest news and updates make sure you’re following them on the Bluesky App at @RotherhamCouncil.bsky.social.

SUMMER HOLIDAYS AT WENTWORTH WOODHOUSE: Running from Tuesday August 5 to Friday August 29 between the hours of 10am and 5pm. The Wentworth Woodhouse menagerie animals are causing mischief in the garden with a brand-new Garden Trail. With your animal masks at the ready, you can follow the map, and see if you can find all the exotic animals that used to call Wentworth home. You can also call into the Activity Trailer (open daily, 10.30am to 3pm) for a variety of crafting activities inspired by Wentworth Woodhouse’s stories and surroundings. These events are suitable for children aged over 5 years and some of the activities carry a small additional charge. General admission charge payable for adults, free for children - the Garden Trail is £2.50 per child which includes an animal mask prize. The Gardens and ground floor at Wentworth Woodhouse are fully accessible, which includes the location for the crafting sessions, Butler’s Pantry Café and Gift Shop. Money made from general admission goes straight into the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and contributes towards the restoration of the magnificent house and garden. Booking is strongly advised via https://wentworthwoodhouse.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/28610?branches.branchID=2069.

MINERS' MEMORIAL: Thurcroft has recently reconnected with its mining roots following the unveiling of a new memorial stone at Woodhouse Green. The monument honours the men and women who worked at Thurcroft Main Colliery, which was once the heart of the village’s economy and identity. The colliery, which opened in 1909 and closed in 1992, employed around 2,000 people at its peak and played a vital role in shaping the community. The new stone, made from Ulley quarry stone, was unveiled by former miners Fred Gething and Pat Fortune, who have campaigned for nearly 20 years to see the village’s mining legacy properly recognised. The £1,700 project was supported by Thurcroft Parish Council and stands as a lasting tribute to the generations who contributed to the village’s development. The memorial is now a prominent feature on the way into the village and serves as a powerful reminder of the community’s resilience, heritage, and shared history. People may recall that the site was cleared and jet washed last summer by the Community Payback Team prior to the installation of the new stone. This scheme involves people on probation who have been sentenced to between 40 and 300 hours of community service, and ordered to make reparation to local areas.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Rotherham Museums and Heritage are looking to recruit additional volunteers for Boston Castle. If you are interested, please email: [email protected].

ROTHERHAM CIVIC THEATRE: Volunteer stewards at the theatre play an important part in making sure audiences have a safe and enjoyable experience at every performance. Applicants must be 16+. To find out more, please email [email protected].

STAY SAFE: Please protect yourself and others from the possible health effects of hot weather. The elderly and those with long-term illnesses are particularly vulnerable to the effects of very hot weather, so it's important to look out for them and keep indoor areas as cool as possible. Please remember to take care in hot weather - stay inside if possible, keep your curtains closed, drink plenty of cool fluids to stay hydrated, avoid the sun during the hottest time of the day (11am-3pm), stay in the shade when outdoors, avoid sunburn by applying sun cream and wearing a hat, do not walk pets during the hottest time of the day (11am-3pm) and do not leave children or animals in the car in any circumstances. Please see the link for further advice - https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/.

NEW SUPPORT: there is a new domestic violence support group for men, Empowering Men Initiative. Covering Rotherham, Sheffield and Bradford, they provide a safe, confidential, compassionate and non-judgemental space tailored to meet the needs of men experiencing or who have experienced domestic violence. For more information, see this link - https://emicic.org/. Anyone can become the victim of domestic violence, regardless of age, gender, religion, sexual orientation or background but help and support is available. National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247 (open 24 hours). Always call 999 in an emergency.

