BIG DAY: Members and leaders of Whiston Senior and Junior Youth Clubs at their recent PRIDE celebration event

This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough By Our District News:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON-CUM -AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: The next meeting on Monday 7 th July at 7 pm will be held in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue, as maintenance work is being carried out in the Reading Room.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Please call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon and Thursdays from 1pm until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

CORTONWOOD COMEBACK CENTRE SUMMER FETE: Will be held on Saturday July 12 from midday to 3pm. There will be a Tin Can Alley, Coconut Shy, Egg and Spoon race, a soft play area, Punch & Judy, face painting and lots of stalls with things to buy for all the family. Anyone who would like to reserve a stall, please call 01226 759572.

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a Coffee Morning on Saturday July 5 between 10am and 12 noon. Holy Communion will be at 9.45am on Sunday July 6 and again on Tuesday July 8 at 10am, this one will be followed by refreshments and prayer. On Wednesday July 9 between 10am and 12 noon the church will be open. Messy Church at Christ Church Community Hall will be between 4 and 6pm on Saturday July 12. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone on 01709873210 or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH COMMUNITY PANTRY: Here at The Centre, we are doing our bit to help the local community by launching the Brinsworth Community Pantry. The Pantry will offer a wide range of food items at affordable prices and help to combat food waste. The items will vary at each session and is available you everyone on a first come, first served basis. Bring your own bag! Pantry opening times - Monday 5.30 – 6.30pm and Wednesday 3pm – 6.30pm.

BRINSWORTH FETE: 12 th July. Planning for Brinsworth Fete is well on the way and we are looking for Stallholders and arena performers. This year the event will take place on Saturday 12 th July between 11-6pm. Brinsworth Fete will also be having an arena on Brinsworth Playing Fields, where local acts can showcase themselves. No matter what your talent is, from acting to leading a sports class. This is a perfect opportunity to advertise your group. If you would like to have either a stall or a performance at the event, please contact the parish council on [email protected].

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only),1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month),6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina,6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose,7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: The recent pick targeted streets to the north of the village. Numbers were down mostly due to the inclement temperature but the remaining volunteers soldiered on until they too had to concede defeat in the heat. Despite this a noticeable difference was made to the cleanliness of the targeted area. It is depressing however to receive daily reports of fly tipping around the village. Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1. This also includes instances of dog fouling.

CATCLIFFE CONE: The next free event will take place on Saturday 19th July, 11.00 – 14.00. Casting Innovations will assist visitors to create their own self designed aluminium keyrings, Bob will give a stained glass demonstration and there will be various arts and crafts to get involved with. And the cone will be open for supervised viewing. A bric-a-brac stall will attend and the usual refreshments will be available.

PARISH COUNCIL: Community group sessions continue. These sessions are free but may require users to have their own equipment or tools. Learn to Crochet is on Mondays at 9.30 am excepting Bank Holidays. Beginners Crafts are also on Mondays at 12.30 pm not including Bank Holidays. Photography is moved to Fridays at 1.00 pm and British Sign Language resumes on Friday at 10.00 am. Current weekly activities at the hall also include. Mon: 9.30-11.00 S.E.N.D. Parents & Guardians. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. 19:00-21:00 Scottish Dancing. Thu: 10:00 – 12:00 Gentle Exercise, coffee and chat. 17:00-19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 09:30-11:00 Coffee Morning with activities. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group. 18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496. A series of family drop ins are planned during August and dates will be released shortly.

RIVERS TEAM: The usual Sunday services at St Lawrence, streamed live, and St Mary’s took place. The Teaching series ‘More Than Conquerors’ continued to explore how the life and death of Jesus guides modern lives. Further information at http://www.therivers-team.com/ or The Rivers Team Facebook page.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Mary’s Church. Tel 07910 520898. Everyone is welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday during term time at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise session is available but not compulsory. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], tel 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], tel 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COLD WATER SHOCK: With Summer upon us and the weather warming up, residents, especially younger ones, are being warned of the dangers of swimming in open water. Although the water looks inviting and seems to be a good way of cooling off, cold water shock due to jumping in open water can kill someone in 60 seconds. As such, the advice is to never jump into open water to cool off. If however you do find yourself in the water, the advice is to stay calm and don't swim straight away, try to float, call out for help and ask someone to call 999 in an emergency.

COMMUNITY WALKS: Anyone wishing to get outside more during the summer is being urged to join a group called the Wandering Warriors. This small, friendly group regularly meets up to visit local green spaces across the borough and get some exercise in the fresh air. The walks are scheduled for different areas of Rotherham, are free to join in and are professionally led. A recent walk took place at Thrybergh Country Park. For more information and to find out when the next walks are taking place, email [email protected] or telephone 07703655653.

COUNCILLORS SURGERY: Local ward councillors, Jodi Ryalls and Michael Bennett-Sylvester hold regular councillor surgeries across the ward. Surgeries take place on Mondays from 7-8pm at Dalton Parish Hall on Doncaster Road in Dalton, on Wednesdays from 7-8pm at Thrybergh Parish Hall on Park Lane in Thrybergh, and on Saturdays from 9-10am at the Dignity Offices at East Herringthorpe Crematorium on Ridgeway in East Herringthorpe. No appointment is needed, just turn up to speak to your local councillor.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael had a busy week as usual last week, attending a ward meeting to discuss some forthcoming projects, including bulb planting and school holiday activities, and a training day about licensing, as well as holding his regular councillor advice surgeries in Thrybergh Parish Hall and the Dignity Offices at East Herringthorpe Crematorium. Michael also carried out a litter pick on Doncaster Road where he identified a number of problems in the area, including fly-tipping, overgrown communal areas, an abandoned bin and the condition of some communal steps. Whilst out and about, Michael also delivered street surgery letters on Whinney Hill, before attending the Health Select Commission in the evening to discuss adult social care and the proposed health hub in the former Boots building in town.

VANDALISM: There has been a number of incidents of vandalism in the ward recently, including the King's Coronation Tree which has been broken and the protective cage removed, and the Cenotaph on Park Lane, with the Unknown Tommies figures again being broken.

COMMUNITY GRANT: Applications are now open for the South Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit Community Grant Fund. The fund is open for applications from local community groups and non-profit groups across the borough and offers grants up to £25,000 to support initiatives that help prevent violence. Projects could include tackling domestic abuse, promoting healthy relationships and supporting recovery from substance misuse. For more information and to make an application, visit https://southyorkshireviolencereductionunit.com/news/south-yorkshire-violence-reduction-unit-community-grants-fund-opens-for-applications/.

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: There are lots of community activities and groups available across the ward for local residents to get involved with, a lot of which are based at local neighbourhood centres. These include Open Arms Community Support Hubs drop-in sessions, which offer advice and support from RotherFed, Citizens Advice, Laser Credit Union and Voluntary Action Rotherham on a number of topics including energy, finances and digital skills. Sessions run every other week at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub on a Monday. For more information about forthcoming dates, telephone 01709 368515 or email [email protected]. The Community Pantry provides a varied bag of food and groceries for just £4, saving local residents money and helping to cut down on food waste at the same time. The pantry comes to the ward each week on Thursdays from 12.30-1.30pm at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub. It also visits Dalton Community Cafe at Dalton Parish Hall on the third Thursday of each month; the community cafe takes place from 10am-12noon on the day. On Tuesdays, the pantry visits Dorothy Taylor Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton at 10am and then moves on to Thrybergh Church Hall at 11.30am. A weekly coffee morning takes place on Fridays from 9.30-11am at St. Leonard's Church, plus 'Little Lions', a weekly toddlers' playgroup on Tuesdays from 9.30-11am and Messy Church on the first Wednesday of each month, which takes place after school until 4.30pm for children of primary school age. Lost Chord Uk run monthly soup and song sessions on the fourth Thursday of each month at St. Gerard's Church in Thrybergh. The sessions take place from 12-2pm and are free to attend. For more information, email [email protected]. Leverton Way TARA meets each week at the Dorothy Taylor Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton; on Tuesday from 10am for breakfast and on Friday at 12.15pm for fish and chips, and local residents run a weekly coffee morning on Wednesdays from 10am-12noon at Staple Green Neighbourhood Centre. For more information and to get involved in your local community, email the local Neighbourhood Co-ordinator at [email protected].

HAF CAMP: The Titans Community Foundation will be running a Summer Haf Camp at High Greave Junior School during the Summer holidays. The camp will take place over three weeks commencing August 4, from 10am-2pm Monday-Thursday, and will include lots of fun, games and activities suitable for children aged 6-12 years. For more information, email [email protected].

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We play club games on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.45pm and weekends at 10.45am. Everyone is welcome to come and have a go and we have bowls to lend. The first two games are free and then it is £3 a game or you can join our club and become a member. Please ring John Byers on 0771 5067335 or Maureen Taylor on 070904 517226 for information or just join us on the green. Monday June 23 - 21up doubles, Jim Lowe and Colin Crossland. Tuesday June 24 - VETS singles, division 2, Swallownest 7, Greasbrough 1; mid-week singles, Dinnington 6, Greasbrough 1. Thursday June 26 - VETS doubles, Greasbrough 8, Wickersley 'C', 0. Saturday June 28 - 21up doubles, David Green and Martyn Heap, Chris Mason and Joe Guest; Saturday League - Greasbrough 2, Swallownest 6. Sunday June 29 - Arthur King Trophy, Jim Lowe; 21up Joe Guest and Alan Goddard, Mick Cilento and Mick Lowe. GCBC is working alongside FGPS to host the Teddy Bears Picnic on Sunday. We are opening up the Bowling Green to give people an opportunity to have a go at bowling. We will be available to give tuition and encouragement. People are invited to bring a picnic and we will be serving tea, coffee and hot drinks from 11.00am to 3.00pm.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: We are working with Green Spaces to host a 'Teddy Bears Picnic' in the park this Sunday. There will be opportunities for children to plant perennial plants with our volunteer gardening group, the library staff are reading stories. There will be a, 'hunt the dragon fly' search in the park, a chance to be creative with clay and field games. All you need to do is come along with your children and grandchildren. Please bring a picnic and we will serve coffee, tea and cold drinks in the pavilion.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST. THOMAS’ CHURCH: The service last Sunday was an all age service, All In, which started at 10am with refreshments and activities suitable for all ages. This was then followed by an informal service, again suitable for all ages, with a picnic lunch served afterwards.

ST. THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: The school held its last Celebration Assembly of this academic year, and celebrated all the children who had been chosen by their class teacher to be a 'Learner Bee of the Week' and a 'Best Worker Bee of the Week'. Gold and Silver Reading Awards were also given out at the assembly. Congratulations to Year 6, who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 98.8% attendance. The whole school attendance was 92.9%, which is below the school's target of 95%. For the school's Summer Fayre in July, parents/guardians are asked to collect their children from their classrooms before going around the fayre, which will include stalls around the playground area; if it's raining, the fayre will be held inside the school. Stalls will include bric-a-brac, toys, games, books, cakes, sweets and much more, but please note it will be cash payments only. Donations of toys, books, sweets, toiletries etc will be gratefully received at the school office. Anyone wishing to run a stall to sell their own items can do so at a cost of £15. Please contact the office for more details. Tickets are now on sale for the Year 6 end of year performance of 'Annie the Musical' in July. Tickets can be bought from the school office at a cost of £3 each. The school is part of the Diocese of Sheffield Academies Trust and, as such, will be joining the other schools in the trust in having a new catering provider from September. The Pantry Catering is a family run business who partners over 170 schools across England to provide tasty school meals and has won a number of awards, including Education Caterer of the Year.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street. Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Tel 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. I would like to thank everyone who has helped these past 4 years in clearing well over 10,000 bags of litter in an attempt to make a difference. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. Last Sunday, there was a service of Morning Worship. Community activities have continued in the hall. Yesterday (Wednesday), church members attended the funeral of a fellow member and regular attender, Sheila Spalding. The Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1 pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes, and the council and community police monthly advice service. Also today is the fifth session of the Bible Course at 2pm. (Next Thursday, 10 th July, the church will be used as a polling station, so the usual Thursday activities will not be taking place.) Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be a service of Holy Communion. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). Next meeting – 9 th July at 3.30 pm.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 25 th June, the group walked down to Winterhill School, going up Little Common Lane before descending to Droppingwell Road and making our way to Upper Wortley Road. After crossing and ascending to Barker’s Park, we made our way back to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area. Next meeting to be arranged.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On 29 th June Fenton Road was tackled by the litter pickers and 19 bags were filled. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: Recently, we held our annual bowling tournament for groups affiliated to the Kimberworth Park Community Partnership. We had a good turnout of over 50 players, spectators and club members. The tournament, of 6 teams, was won by the “S61 Crisps”. We took a record amount on refreshments, raffle, books/jigsaws, etc. Particular thanks are due to people who brought the fine range of sandwiches, cakes and other goodies. The sun shone and a fine time was had by all. If any of the bowlers would like to have another bowl, we can easily arrange that. Contact me at [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

MALTBY SHOW: Maltby Town Council are hosting Maltby Show on Saturday the 26th of July 2025 on Manor Field, Maltby. It is free entry and everyone is welcome. There will be entertainment, rides, stalls, a petting zoo and more.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

MEXBOROUGH RIDE-OUTS: On Sunday June 22, a group ride for bikers was organised by Mexborough Ride-Outs, starting from Mexborough Athletic Club and riding to Cleethorpes. The ride out proved a great success and included around 70 bikes ranging from 50cc to 125cc, chopper bikes, superbikes and even two quad bikes. Thank you to everyone who made the event such a success.

MEXBOROUGH LIBRARY: Local residents are encouraged to bring their young children along to Mexborough Library on Friday July 4 for a special event called 'That's not my dog'. The session will take place from 10-2pm, and will include the opportunity to make a free craft and receive a free copy of That's Not My Dog. Telephone the library on 01709 582037 to book a place.

COUNCILLORS' WARD BUDGET: Local Reform Councillor, Brendan Megaw, is asking local community groups and individuals in Mexborough who have ideas on how to improve the local area to get in touch to discuss how the Councillors' Ward Budget could help. Ideas for funding could include help with community events or funding local improvements. For more information and to discuss the ward budget, email [email protected].

DEARNE VALLEY LEISURE CENTRE: Improvement works will be taking place at the leisure centre from Monday July 28-Sunday August 31. The works will include new windows and doors, refurbishment to the entrance, new lights, work on the car park, pool and plant work, which will mean the pools will be closed during this time and all swimming lessons and public swimming will be cancelled. All of the other areas will be open during the period of work.

COMMUNITY LED SUPPORT SESSIONS: The City of Doncaster Council Neighbourhood Team holds regular community led support sessions at Mexborough Business Centre on College Road in Mexborough. The sessions will include officers from the council's Neighbourhood team, who will be able to give support and advice on a variety of topics to residents, as well as advising what's available in the local community. The next session will take place from 11am-1pm on July 9. For more information, either telephone 01302 736000 or email [email protected].

PLAY AREA CONCERNS: Local MP for Doncaster North, Ed Miliband, was recently made aware of residents' concerns around the safe use of the play area on Pitt Street/Rocket Field in Mexborough. Due to the lack of fencing around the play area, residents were concerned about dogs getting into the area and off-road bikes gaining access to it. As such, these concerns were reported to Doncaster Council, who have stated that it will be pricing up the cost of new fencing to be installed around the play equipment.

SWINTON BEER FESTIVAL: Thank you to everyone who helped out at the beer festival held at St. Margaret's Parish Church last week. The event was a huge success, with the local community coming out to support the festival, and taking the opportunity to taste a great selection of craft beers and ciders, plus a large range of gins, whiskies, rums and vodkas. There was also a good selection of low and no alcoholic drinks, plus food and lots of live music. On Saturday, Swinton Town Fayre also took place on the church field, which included a DJ, crafts, stalls, children's games and rides, food and lots more, making it a busy few days for the church.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: The Group's next meeting is on Saturday July 5 starting at 2.30pm. At the meeting Peter Feek will present 'A History of the Irish in Rotherham'. The venue of the meeting is the High Street Centre, Rawmarsh and all are very welcome to attend. The price of entrance is £1 for members and £2 for all others. Free refreshments and plenty of local chat will follow the meeting.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The morning service on Sunday June 29 was taken Rev Louise Makin. On Tuesday July 1, the Prayer Group met and was followed by the Chit Cat Cafe, On Sunday July 6 Rev Louise Makin will lead a Holy Communion service. All are welcome.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Beavers completed their Safety Award and began working on the First Aid Award. They learned how to make a 999 call and with various different scenarios they were learning about personal safety prior to taking care of the patient. They were learning how to check a patient, what might happen, how to apply a bandage and how they might make good use of their 'Neckas' in an incident situation. Their session ended with learning how to put someone into the Recovery Position, communicating with them where possible to give reassurance. The Cubs continued rehearsing the show, were singing songs accompanied by Ann on the piano. they ended their session with some team games. The Scouts were busy making butter. Thery used a jam jar, some cream and with some vigorous shaking, they formed butter. They enjoyed eating the butter with some fresh crusty bread. They also finished with some games. The Group Pantomime tickets are now available for all sections - December 12 at the Civic Theatre to see Snow White. There is a deposit of £5 to reserve a seat. The cost of the child tickets is £21 and adult £23 - there are limited places available. Parents will need to be able to drop off and pickup. For more information, or to pay your deposit please see Otter as soon as possible.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday at 10am on Brameld Road to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area, clearing away seven bags of rubbish, plus a wheel trim and a kite. One of the group also reported a fly-tip of cannabis paraphernalia on Wentworth Road, similar to the one they had cleared away the week before.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Thank you to everyone who has donated to the foodbank over the last few weeks, including the staff and customers at Rawmarsh Library. Congratulations to Rawmarsh Ashwood Primary School, who were the winners of the recent Rawmarsh Foodbank Bags for Life competition, donating 123 bags to the foodbank. Thank you also to Rawmarsh St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Rosehill Junior School, Thorogate School, Monkwood Primary School and Swinton Academy who all donated bags during the competition. The bags are vital to the foodbank operation and are being used already. Volunteers are still being sought to join the team at the foodbank; for more information, visit https://rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk/ or email [email protected].

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

COMMUNITY FETE: To be held on Saturday, from midday to 4pm on Kingsbrook Chase Green (behind Aldi), Manvers. There will be free face painting, activities and entertainment, stalls, refreshments and rides. Everyone welcome.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH VILLAGE DAY: On Sunday July 6, Wentworth Village Community Association will be holding Wentworth Village Day, which will take place from 11am-4pm on the playing field behind the car park on Main Street. The event will include music from Thorpe Hesley Brass Band, an astronomy exhibition, children's rides, tombola, beer tent, dog show, fire engine, a variety of stalls, plus food and refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

HARLEY VILLAGE SUMMER FAIR: On Saturday July 12, a Summer Fair will take place from 10am-1.30pm at the Mission Rooms in Harley. The fair will include crafts, gifts, books, a cake stall, bric-a-brac, plants, refreshments and much more. Everyone is welcome.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

IT’S FINALLY HERE! - WHISTON SUMMER GALA 2025: Well here we are you lucky people! Whiston Summer Gala is only two more sleeps away. On Saturday, the centre of Whiston village will be transformed as, once again, our annual Summer Gala takes place from 3.00pm to 8.00pm, and there promises to be something for everyone. From 3.00pm to 6.00pm there will be a strong focus on our children and young people, with our Seaside Themed area, including sandpit, buckets and spades (beware of the seagulls stealing your ice cream!). There will be a number of young busking musicians, a performance from Wickersley Youngstars, and of course the four various supervised activities and two workshops provided by members of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture 2025 team, who will convert the Village Green into the ‘CCOC Zone’. Local schools are also involved and will be showing their creativity and awareness of recycling by producing a large sculpture made of old plastic materials. For lovers of live music we have Dinnington Brass Band who will be playing on two occasions, and on the main stage there will be a performance from Thurcroft Musical Theatre Group, local group Griffin will be playing, and our headline band, Benidorm Nights, will bring our celebrations to a close from 6.15pm to 8.00pm. There will also be a performance from Time Step School of Dance. Remember also that you could become our ‘Star Baker’ if you enter our ‘Great Whiston Bake Off’, with categories for both adults and children. Adults (Age Group 12 years and upwards) are asked to bring along a home-made Victoria Sponge and children (Age Group 5 - 11 years) should produce Six Homemade and Decorated Buns. Please bring along your baking entries to the Parish Hall for staging before 2.00pm when judging will take place (no soggy bottoms!). As if all that wasn’t enough, we have plenty of food and drink options on offer both outside and in the Parish Hall where Linda’s Bakehouse will be open for business. As always there will be assorted children’s rides, and a mixture of craft and charity stalls both outside and inside the Parish Hall. Please give them your support. We look forward to seeing you all on Saturday. PLEASE NOTE: Roads into the centre of the village will be closed on the day of the Summer Gala, between the hours of 12 noon and 10.00pm.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday June 29, Trinity 2, Rev Julie Bacon, Associate Archdeacon Transition Enabler, presided and preached at the Parish Communion at 9.45am. Anthea Goodman and Lorraine Tyler welcomed parishioners into church. Arthur Mandley read theNew Testament lesson. Val Dunsford led the intercessions and was also communion assistant. Ray Gallagher was the Organist and Choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for three Hymns and sang an anthem “Panis Angelicus” by Franck during Communion. Starfish Gang met at the same time in the lower room with Pam Huntington and Rita Beech as leaders. Kathryn Jackson and Jim Ramsden served refreshments and biscuits after the service. Cakes were available for sale and the money made will go to the Appeal. Little Fishes met on Monday morning at 9.30am in the Parish Hall and had a good time. The Holy Communion service on Wednesday morning at 10.30am was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Tomorrow (Friday) the burial of Valerie Brennan in the churchyard will be at 11.00m and the Choir practice will be from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. The Church Summer Fair is on Saturday July 5 between 10.30am and 3.00pm and we look forward to welcoming you. The theme of the decoration in church is ‘A Celebration of Creativity for the Four Seasons’. There will be a craft stall, refreshments, homemade cakes and biscuits, a scarf and jewellery stall, a book stall (both adult and children’s), a plant stall and a toy stall. There will also be organ music from 1.00pm. All the monies raised will go towards our current Appeal for the Church Rainwater Dispersal Fund. The Summer Fair will be ending at 3.00pm as Whiston Summer Gala begins. Note that on the day of the Church Summer Fair access to the church from 12 noon will be via Pleasley Road, the Green and Doles Lane. Parking will be available on the church carpark near the cricket club. Next Sunday, the third after Trinity, the Parish Communion will be at 9.45am, and Starfish Gang will meet at the same time. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or email her at [email protected] or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email whistonparishchurch.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning, members joined with Broom and Wickersley Methodist Churches for a United Service. Members who were unable to attend met together for a short service led by Liz Hill. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the Community Coffee Morning is today, Thursday, at 10.00am. Sadly, one of our members, Pam Emeny, died recently; her funeral took place on 1st July. On Saturday July 5 why not call in at the chapel which will be open as part of the Whiston Village Festival. There will be stalls, refreshments, toilets and a place to sit and rest. We will be open from 3.00pm to 6.00pm. Next Sunday, July 6, there will be two services - at 10.30am is a Family Service and at 6.00pm Rev Jenny Park will be the preacher.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our united service on Sunday was led by Mr Jonathan Hood who has now completed his first year of studies to enter the ministry. He preached on ‘Embracing the New’ which the gospel has always promised and moving on from the old. Our service next Sunday will be led by a Gail Atkin. Broom Baby and Toddler group continues to meet during term time every Thursday from 9.00am to 11.00am. Our next Tuesday@Broom will be on Tuesday July 8 from 10.00am to 12noon, followed by our cafe style service. Come along for games, quizzes, refreshments and conversation.

LOCAL ROADWORKS UPDATE: The following roadworks will be taking place in the local area and could impact on road travel. Bent Lathes Avenue - 30/06/25-10/07/25 (RMBC - Road closed for resurfacing the road and footpath). East Bawtry Road - 01/07/25-02/07/25 (RMBC - Lane closure between the Brecks roundabout and Worrygoose Roundabout for essential ground maintenance). East Bawtry Road - 02/07/25-03/07/25 (RMBC - Lane closure on the approach to Worrygoose Roundabout for essential ground maintenance). West Bawtry Road - 02/07/25-03/07/25 (RMBC - Lane closure from Whiston crossroads to the roundabout by Harworth Lodge for essential ground maintenance). Leedham Road - 10/07/25-22/07/25 (N Power - Lane closure outside Nos.12-14 for excavation to replace cable joints).

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: This week marked our annual PRIDE party at Whiston Youth Club. Every year we hold this celebration in support of the PRIDE movement and to promote inclusivity in everything we do. We always have a fantastic time and this year was no exception! To start us off, it was an amazing turn out of young people who came dressed in bright colours and rainbows! We even had a special guest this week - Mat who is the Chairperson of the Rotherham PRIDE group.So what did we do? Naturally any celebration needs to have some food – pizzas, hotdogs, chips, snacks and drinks! We had a photo booth (well a blow up one - careful on the budget!!) We had quizzes, we had a presentation on the history of PRIDE, and of course we had music, lots and lots of music. For the first time, we decided to collapse our groups and have both Junior and Senior mixed in together; this was such a great idea as we saw first hand how inclusive we all are! We also took lots of pictures of the event, so if you want to see more - search Whiston Youth Club on the socials. Next week we have a workshop around Mental Health that will be delivered by ‘With Me in Mind’ from the NHS.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB CHARITY DAY: A reminder that our annual Charity Day in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice will be held on Sunday July 20 at the Cricket Ground. We will be holding our usual bumper raffle with some star auction items. We are hoping to have a section of the South Yorkshire Fire Brigade in attendance showcasing one of their tenders. There will also be a fun 20/20 match during the afternoon. The 1st XI will be playing in the final of the T20 Plate at Wakefield Thornes on Sunday July 13 versus Sprotbrough, starting at 10.00am

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: Our next talk will be on July 8, when Stuart Chapman will give a talk entitled ‘Missing - an exploration of some well known and less well known missing person cases including those that ended in murder investigations’. This will be followed on July 15 with ‘The year without a summer 1816 - Climate change?’ by Judith Headley. Throughout August the Group will be on Summer Break, but will resume in September with the following programme: September 9 - ‘Storm in a Teacup’ (On April 8 1908 the waitresses at the Cabin Restaurant in Piccadilly Circus came out on strike and hit the headlines) by Dr Ann Featherstone; September 16 - ‘Motor Industry of the Far East’ by Paul Adey; September 30 - ‘Bomber Command 49 Squadron’ (Formed in1916, disbanded in 1919, reformed as WW2 approached. A look at the Squadron’s history) by Malcolm Brooke. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The Beta Bible Study Group met in the Rectory on June 16 to study and discuss Hebrews Chapter 2 and 3. On 29 June there were three services in church: Communion at 9.15 am, an All Age Service at 10.45 am and Evening Prayer at 6 pm. Revd Neil Bowler will give a talk in church on Friday evening, 4 July at 7 pm. This is part of the fundraising initiate for a new heating system in church. Neil was born in Rotherham and is now Rector of The Priory Church in Bridlington. The talk is entitled From Pit Top to Pulpit. Refreshments will be served in the form of wine and cheese at the interval, and tickets (£5) will be available on the door. On Saturday 5 July there will be another fundraising event at St Alban’s. This will be in and around the Barn Church Hall, with Cream Teas served from 1.30 pm and Hymns and Pimms from 2.30 pm. There will be stalls and activities for all ages. Do come and join us.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The Wickersley Neighbourhood Group meet on Wednesdays 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm in term time at the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. The group is for elderly or isolated people to socialise together, and lifts can be arranged from your home to the Barn by phoning our secretary Anne Hudson on 01709-542873. New members are always welcome. On July 2 Anne gave a talk on the history of Filey, and on July 9 Mathew Beynon-Tullett will be coming to tell the group about the Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes. There will be a Summer Tea Party on July 16 before the holiday break, and some members are having a WING day trip on a canal boat during August. In the Autumn WING meetings resume in the Barn on September 10.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday July 5 – a moderate 10 mile Skelmanthorpe, Scissett, Lower Cumberworth and Shelley led by Tony Ryder 07771587119, meet at 10.00 in Skelmanthorpe Co-op CP, Commercial St, or surrounding streets HD8 9DA. Wednesday July 9 – a moderate 9.5 mile walk at Baslow to Hassop, Calver and Curbar led by Jane Lister 07761080668, meet at 10.00 in Baslow CP, DE45 1SR. Saturday July 12 – a coach ramble to Stamford - Two walks from Stamford, 6 miles and 10 miles. For more information, contact Philip Ryder 01709 546746. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

STAY SAFE: Please protect yourself and others from the possible health effects of hot weather. The elderly and those with long-term illnesses are particularly vulnerable to the effects of very hot weather, so it's important to look out for them and keep indoor areas as cool as possible. Please remember to take care in hot weather - stay inside if possible, keep your curtains closed, drink plenty of cool fluids to stay hydrated, avoid the sun during the hottest time of the day (11am-3pm), stay in the shade when outdoors, avoid sunburn by applying sun cream and wearing a hat, do not walk pets during the hottest time of the day (11am-3pm) and do not leave children or animals in the car in any circumstances. Please see the link for further advice - https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/.

RAILWAY WALK: A next railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is on Saturday 5th JULY. It is an 8½ mile linear walk along public footpaths from Denby Dale to Silkstone Common. The Northern train departs Swinton 0742, Rotherham Central 0756 to Meadowhall. Change there for the 0840 to Denby Dale. Details from Stuart on 07908-450444. www.penline.co.uk.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.