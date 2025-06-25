This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Please call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon and Thursdays from 1pm until 4pm at Bill Chafer Y. C. . Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime. at the Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUB: Held on Monday evening at Bill Chafer YC from 5pm - 7pm catering for 8-14 yrs old. There is a tuck shop, sports, and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a Coffee Morning on Saturday July 5 between 10am and 12 noon. On Sunday July 6 there will be Holy Communion at 9.45am and again at 10am on Tuesday July 8 - this one will be followed by refreshments and prayer. On Wednesday July 10 between 10am and 12 noon the church will be open. Everyone welcome to any of the events. Anyone who may be interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton. Graveyard Team you would be made most welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook, Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone 01709873210 or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH COMMUNITY PANTRY: Here at The Centre, we are doing our bit to help the local community by launching the Brinsworth Community Pantry. The Pantry will offer a wide range of food items at affordable prices and help to combat food waste. The items will vary at each session and is available you everyone on a first come, first served basis. Bring your own bag! Pantry opening times; Monday 5.30 – 6.30pm and Wednesday 3pm – 6.30pm.

BRINSWORTH FETE: 12 th July. Planning for Brinsworth Fete is well on the way and we are looking for Stallholders and arena performers. This year the event will take place on Saturday 12 th July between 11-6pm. Brinsworth Fete will also be having an arena on Brinsworth Playing Fields, where local acts can showcase themselves. No matter what your talent is, from acting to leading a sports class. This is a perfect opportunity to advertise your group. If you would like to have either a stall or a performance at the event, please contact the parish council on [email protected].

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.45pm – 9pm BINGO! (Over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only),1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina, 11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael had a meeting last week in Dalton with officers from the council's housing department and asset management to discuss changes to some of the fencing in the area to limit access to off road bikers, as well as attending a meeting later in the week with Rotherham Interfaith group to discuss a number of topics. Michael also helped to set up the Little Lions playgroup at St. Leonard's Church in Thrybergh last week and supported the recent Summer Fair held at Thrybergh Fullerton C of E Primary Academy, as well as the Summer Fair at St. Leonard's Church.

ONLINE POLL: Rotherham Council recently gave residents the opportunity to nominate their favourite councillor by voting on TikTok. Congratulations to both local Independent Ward Councillors, Michael Bennet-Sylvester and Jodi Ryalls, who were two of the four councillors to win the public’s vote.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: Due to unforeseen circumstances, the community pantry had to cancel a number of the regular hubs in the ward last week. On a weekly basis, usually the pantry can be found at a number of venues in the community, including on Tuesdays at Leverton Way Neighbourhood Centre at 10am, Thrybergh Church Hall at 11.30am and on Thursdays, Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub at 12.30pm.

ROTHERHAM CREMATORIUM: A Father's Day Remembrance was recently held at the crematorium which gave people the opportunity to write a message on a tag or pin a photo on the Remembrance Board. For anyone wishing to collect their tag, these will be kept in the office until the end of June. Alternatively, if you would like the tag saving but cannot visit before the end of the month, please ring the office on 01709 850344.

SUMMER CAMP: With the school summer holidays not far away, Positive Impact Sports will be running Summer Camps at Thrybergh Academy at a cost of £10 per day, per child, or free with a HAF Code. The camps are suitable for children aged 5-16 years and will include sports and art activities. Dates for the camps are Monday July 28-Thursday July 31, Monday August 4-Thursday August 7, and Monday August 11-Thursday August 14, from 10am-2pm. For more information and to book a place, visit https://forms.gle/TcYfFHF6ozrwNNKy6.

SILVERWOOD COLLIERY HERITAGE GROUP: Last Sunday the group held interviews at Ravenfield Parish Hall as part of their Digital History Project. The aim of the project is to record people's stories and memories of working in a coal mine, being part of a coal mining family and/or being raised in a coal mining community. The day proved a success, with many people coming along to share their stories. For those who didn't get a chance to take part in the interviews, the group will be in touch as they have your contact information.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: Volunteer Gardening Morning is at the pavilion from 9.00am every week and we would be very pleased if you could come and join our friendly team. This year we will be judged for the green flag by an inspector dropping into the park without us knowing when they will arrive. So a big thank you to all the park users who pick up litter and dog poo when they visit the park. We really are desperate for volunteers to help with weeding the flower beds. Please help us to keep our much loved park looking its best.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We play club games on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.45pm and weekends at 10.45am. Everyone is welcome to come and have a go and we have bowls to lend. The first two games are free and then it is £3 a game or you can join our club and become a member. Please ring John Byers on 0771 5067335 or Maureen Taylor on 070904 517226 for information or just join us on the green. Monday June 16 - 21up Peter Greenwood and Colin Crossland, Peter Asbery and Dennis Routledge. Tuesday June 17 - Greasbrough v Wickersley CI 'C' at home 7-1; Greasbrough v Marquis 'A' 5 - 3. Wednesday June 18 - 21up singles, Jim Lowe; 21up doubles Maureen Taylor and Mick Cilenti; 5/15 Colin Crossland, Gary Symonds and Colin Crossland, Peter Asbery and Colin Crossland. Thursday June 19 - Greasbrough 6, Roundwood 'B' 2; 21up triple, Chris Mason, David Green and John Byers. Saturday June 21 - 21up doubles, Adele Pearson and Colin Crossland, Maureen Taylor and Martyn Heap, Derek Evans and Jim Lowe. Sunday June 22 - 21up doubles, Jim Lowe and Kenny Herbert, Maureen Taylor and John Byers; Arthur King Cup, Mick Cilenti.

GREASBROUGH LIBRARY: Email [email protected]. Phone 01709 551477. Mon 9-1 2-5, Tues 9-1 2-5, Weds CLOSED, Thurs 9-1 2-7, Fri 9-2, Sat 9-1, Sunday CLOSED. Free use of public computers and free wi-fi, printing and scanning services are available fees apply. Free access to Ancestry.com and Find My Past. Free online access to theory test pro for those due to take their theory test. Free hearing aid battery collection point. Board games and jigsaws and children’s toys available to enjoy. Children’s activities in school holidays. Tuesday – Breast feeding Support group 10-12 advice and support from NHS advisors baby weighing available. Thursday – Rhymetime 10-10.30 free sing and song session for 0-5s; Citizens advice 9.30-1 alternate Thursdays, please phone for latest date; PCSO drop in advice 1st Thursday of the month raise your concerns with Paul, our local PCSO. Saturday – Lego club 9-12; Councillor drop in surgery see your local councillor Rob Elliot and Linda Beresford.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

LET ZERO STUDY: A team of researchers from Sheffield Hallam University is currently undertaking a Let Zero study, part of which is looking at how homes that are privately rented can be made warmer and more energy efficient. As such, the university's Centre for Regional Economic and Social Research (CRESR) is looking for residents who are living in privately rented accommodation to complete either a telephone or video interview to share their views on how their homes could potentially be improved to help reduce energy bills and cut carbon emissions. Responses will be anonymous and confidential, and, as a thank you for taking part in the research, participants will receive a £20 Love2Shop voucher. The outcome of the study will help to develop a 'One Stop Shop' which will provide support to landlords and tenants on a variety of issues, including damp, cold and energy efficiency. For more information and to take part, contact the university's research team at [email protected].

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: Last Tuesday two regular groups were held at the church; Tuesday Together, the weekly community coffee morning, was held from 9.30am and included refreshments, followed by an optional informal service at 10.30am, and Tommy's Tots, the weekly toddler group, was held from 1.30-3pm and included crafts, snacks and a story. Tommy's Tots is held during term time and is suitable for children aged 0-4 years and their parents/guardians. The Sunday service, 'Mercy in the mess' was held at 10am and continued the book of Genesis with 7. A messy exit, Genesis 30:25-31:55.

ST. THOMAS' C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: The Parent Teacher Association does a fabulous job organising and helping out at events at the school, including the Colour Run which raised over £2000, bingo and disco events, and summer and Christmas fairs. They are now appealing for people to join the group and help out at future events. For more information, please ask at reception. Well done to all the children who received awards at last week's Celebration Assembly and congratulations to Year 3 who were the Weekly Class Attendance winners with 97.3% attendance. To encourage good attendance, all pupils who achieve 100% attendance and who are in school on time each day are entered into a prize draw each week, with the winning name drawn out receiving a prize from the dip box. The children enjoyed taking part in a number of 'prayer space' activities last week. The Summer Fayre will take place in July which will include stalls that will be set up around the playground. Stalls are available for anyone who would like to have their own stall on the day to sell items, at a cost of £15 per stall. Please contact the school office for more information. Donations of bric-a-brac, toys, books, chocolats, sweets, toiletries and gift sets are also being sought for the fayre which can be left at the school office.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Tel 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am –1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm. Experienced & Beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Next outing to Hampsons garden centre in Wakefield followed by an early dinner at a local hostelry. There are limited spaces so please put your name down ASAP. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. I would like to thank everyone who has helped these past 4 years in clearing well over 10,000 bags of litter in an attempt to make a difference. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. Last Sunday, there was a service of Morning Worship. Community activities have continued in the hall and the Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. Also today is the fourth session of the Bible Course at 2pm. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be a further service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). Next meeting – 9 th July at 3.30 pm.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 18 th June, the group walked through Kimberworth for a circular walk taking in Bradgate Park before returning to the church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area. Next meeting to be arranged.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month 11.30 am – 12.30pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: Recently, we held our annual bowling tournament for groups affiliated to the Kimberworth Park Community Partnership. We had a good turnout of over 50 players, spectators and club members. The tournament, of 6 teams, was won by the “S61 Crisps”. We took a record amount on refreshments, raffle, books/jigsaws, etc. Particular thanks are due to people who brought the fine range of sandwiches, cakes and other goodies. The sun shone and a fine time was had by all. If any of the bowlers would like to have another bowl, we can easily arrange that. Contact me: [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

MALTBY SHOW: Maltby Town Council are hosting Maltby Show on Saturday the 26th of July on Manor Field, Maltby. It is free entry and everyone is welcome. There will be entertainment, rides, stalls, a petting zoo, and more.

MANVERS

OPEN DAY: Manvers Waterfront Boat Club are holding an open day on Saturday 28th June from 10am. Come along and speak to our coaches, watch demonstrations and have a go at our many sports. We have something for everyone - Paddlesports; Sailing; Dragon Boating; Open Water Swimming; Lifesaving; Running and Triathlons; Angling; Model Boating and Photography. It’s free of charge and no need to book in advance.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 22nd of June – the 10.30 am Mass was led by the Rev Phil Batchford assisted by the Rev Lizzie. Rev Lizzie read the Gospel reading, with Rev Phil taking the sermon. Their servers where Bev Smith and Alan Oxley. Refreshments after the service were served by David Matthews. Sunday the 29th of June – Mass is at 10.30 am at which everyone is welcome. The small groups meeting continues at St Paul’s at 7.30pm.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 22nd July was the feast of Corpus Christi - the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ celebrating the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. Exposition and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament took place from 8.30am until the start of Mass at 9.30am Parishioners were invited to arrive earlier on this great feast to spend some time in prayer in the true presence of the Lord. During the week Masses were celebrated for the deceased of the Horan Family, Derek Mars[LD], Agnes Rose[LD], Barbara Harrison [LD],Our Blessed Lady for prayers answered[E],Joan O’Hanrahan,Joyce Mitchell[LD] and Mick Sharp. CRAFTING, COFFEE AND CAKE AT ST BEDE’S – supporting Rotherham Hospital Neonatal Unit. The Unit is in need of handmade ‘ bonding hearts’ to give to parents when their baby is admitted onto the unit. The bonding hearts are made in pairs, with one given to the parents to place close to their skin and the other being placed close to baby. A newborn’s sense of smell is incredibly powerful and is one of the first ways they recognise and connect with their parents, and so the hearts are swapped between parents and baby to familiarise scents and create a unique bond. If you would like to help, there is a list at the back of church to add your name. There are two dates to choose from - either Tuesday 8th July or Monday 14th July after morning Mass – and the event will be held on whichever is most popular. The hearts need to be made with cotton fabric (no wool or fleecy fabrics), so anyone attending is also asked to bring along an unused pillow case or duvet cover. As the hearts are double layered a couple of sewing machines would also be useful to sew them together!! There is a space on the list to tick if you are able to help with this. For further information or if you have any queries please speak to Veronica Horan. You may also wish to visit the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1E6GchyDLg/?mibextid=wwXlfr.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

STREET SAFE TEAM: Rotherham Council is investing over £870,000 this year to improve safety and cleanliness in a number of areas of the borough, including Swinton. Staff will be recruited to create a new 'Street Safe Team' which will have the aim of improving cleanliness and safety in the local community, as well as addressing the pressing issue of fly tipping.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The centre runs a number of community groups and events, including community boat trips. The next planned trips will take place on Sunday June 29 in one hour slots from 10am-4pm. For more information and to book a trip at a cost of £5 per ticket, visit www.swintonlock.org and select 'What's On'. Alternatively, telephone 01709 578778 and select option one. The Base Youth Club takes place each Thursday during term-time, is free to attend and is split into two sessions, one from 4-4.55pm, suitable for children aged 7-10 years, and one from 5-7pm, suitable for children aged 11-16 years. A ladies crafting group runs each week at the centre, giving members the opportunity to take part in crafting projects and make new friends; news that Swinton Lock Activity Centre will receive funding from The National Lottery Community Fund will enable the centre to continue to support the group. A'Lock'Ment, a new project that was recently organised at the centre by the Swinton Sheds and Men in Sheds groups, has got off to a good start with members busy painting and restoring some garden benches after kindly being donated some pots of paint. The project is still looking for donations of garden sleepers, top soil, fruit plants, gardening tools etc. If you can help, please contact the centre on 01709 578778.

SWINTON BEER FESTIVAL AND COMMUNITY FAYRE: Last Sunday, a team of volunteers swung into action to get St. Margaret's Parish Church in Swinton ready for Swinton Beer Festival which takes place from Thursday June 26-Friday June 28 and will raise vital funds to help build the new community hall. The festival will include craft beer, cider, wine and gin, plus street food, music and more. Tickets can be bought on the door or in advance at www.tickettailor.com/events/swintonbeerfest2024. Swinton Community Fayre will also take place on the church field on Saturday June 28 from 11am-6pm and will include local stalls, food, face painting, children's rides, entertainment and much more.

POTTERY SESSION: Flux Rotherham will be running a potter session at St. John's Methodist Church in Swinton on Tuesday August 19. The session is free to attend and will run from 6.30-9pm, but booking is essential. For more information and to book a place, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets.

FAMILY FUN DAY: On Saturday July 26 from 10am-4pm, a Family Fun Day will take place at Waterloo Kiln and Pottery Ponds in Swinton. The event will include a display of plants, flowers and Rockingham ceramic art, plus free nature inspired creative activities suitable for all ages.

WARREN VALE: On Sunday June 22, Warren Vale was closed between Kilnhurst Road and the junction of Wentworth Road roundabout from 10am-12noon to enable officers from South Yorkshire Police to hold a reconstruction of a collision that happened on the road in May.

THE SPIRIT OF MEXBOROUGH: The Summer Carnival and Family Fun Day organised by the community group last Saturday proved a great success, with lots of support from the local community. The event included an 'It's a Wipeout' competition, children's rides, adult inflatables, axe throwing, archery, plus a number of stalls, including Andys Man Club. The group is now in the process of planning their next events for the rest of the year.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: the service last week was held in the afternoon and was led by Minister Rev Louise Makin. On Tuesday June 24, the Prayer Group met and was followed by the Chit Chat Cafe. In the evening the Church Council met at 7pm. On Sunday, June 28, the service will once again be led by Rev Louise Makin, everyone welcome.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: At the last meeting, held in April a good crowd was entertained and amazed by the stories told by Trevor Rowley of the seedier side of Sheffield in the 1920s. We tend to associate tales of vicious gangland activity to cities such as London, Liverpool, Glasgow and Birmingham (home of the Peaky Blinders). However in the 1920s, still trying to struggle out from the shadow of the Great War, Sheffield was linked to several vicious gangs and particularly the Mooney Gang and the Park Brigade. The next meeting will be on Saturday July 5 when Peter Feek will present 'The Irish in Rotherham'. The meeting will start at 2.30pm, £1 for members and £2 for non members. Refreshments will be served. The remaining meetings for 2025 are scheduled for the following dates - Saturday October 4 ~ Paul Fox’s presentation on ‘The Mexborough and Swinton Tram Service’. Saturday November 29 ~ Tony Dodsworth’s presentation ‘Why is Parkgate So Special? Part 2’. All meetings are held in The High Street Centre and everyone is welcome to go along.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The bags for life competition the foodbank organised has now ended; this was an initiative with local primary schools to donate clean heavy duty bags for life to use in the foodbank. Thank you to all the schools who took part, including Monkwood Primary School and Ryecroft Infant School; volunteers from the foodbank will be collecting all the bags and announcing the winning school shortly. Representatives from Rawmarsh Foodbank joined others from the Trussell foodbanks across Britain last week to attend the Essentials Guarantee Trussell Lobby Day at Westminster. The Essentials Guarantee campaign is an initiative with the aim of requiring the government to raise the minimum rate of Universal Credit to ensure everyone can access the basic necessities in life. Thank you to everyone who has kindly donated to the foodbank recently, including the staff and customers of Asda in Wath.

INFORMATION SOUGHT: Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was reported to a car on Green Lane in Rawmarsh. The incident happened on Thursday June 12 at 1.10pm, when it was reported that a car was kicked and damaged on Green Lane. Police have now released CCTV footage of a man on a motorbike who they would like to identify; the images of the bike and rider can be found by visiting the Facebook page of Rotherham North NPT. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/104744/25. Alternatively, visit https://orlo.uk/atutl.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday on Old Warren Vale to carry out a litter pick up to Wentworth Road Roundabout, with some of them continuing up to the Woodman Roundabout and others picking on Old Warren Vale. Some of the group then made their way up Wentworth Road towards the Marquis pub. Along the way they found a number of fly tips in the laybys, including cannabis growing items and wooden offcuts, all of which was bagged up along with the rubbish litter picked from the area and reported to the council as a fly tip, due to the extensive amount of bags filled by the volunteers.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

SAVE THE DATE: December 5, 2025 for the Christmas Festival and light switch on in Wath. Wath Events Team has thought long and hard about this year's Christmas Festival and have had to make some changes to the event which will be held on December 5, 2025, from 4pm until 7pm. Due to the library building in the town centre being forecast for demolition this autumn, and in the interests of safety for everyone, the festival will be moved (hopefully for this year only) to the car park at Montgomery Hall. The team will still arrange for the tree and lights in the town centre but there will be a smaller tree at Montgomery Hall, that will be switched on during the event. Stallholders are asked to contact Lynn at Montgomery Hall as usual if they would like a stall. Email [email protected] or call 01709 513160.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH VILLAGE DAY: Wentworth Village Community Association is organising Wentworth Village Day which will take place on Sunday July 6 from 11am-4pm on Wentworth Playing Field. The event will include music from Thorpe Hesley Brass Band, children's rides, tombola, beer tent, dog show, fire engine, plus stalls, food, refreshments and much more. Everyone is welcome.

GARDEN PARTY: The Garden Party organised by Wentworth Church last weekend proved a success, with the sun shining and only a few showers. The event included afternoon teas, games, competitions, food, face painting and a variety of stalls, plus live music throughout the afternoon and was well attended by the local community.

WENTWORTH CHURCH: After a number of requests to hold the service of Holy Communion more often, the church is changing the pattern of its Sunday services to include Holy Communion on the 1st, 3rd and 4th Sunday of each month. It has also been agreed that the service of Morning Prayer will be held quarterly instead of monthly. The Parochial Church Council has also agreed that members of the council must stand down for a year after serving two terms on the council; they can then stand again for re-election. This is to provide the opportunity for more people to stand for election to the council, with the policy coming into effect at the 2026 Annual Meeting. On Monday July 7, the church will hold its monthly Tea and Toast Club at the Village Tea Rooms at 10.30am, giving those experiencing bereavement the opportunity to meet up over refreshments. Due to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the Eagle Lectern in church will undergo cleaning and polishing to restore it to its former glory at a Brass Founders workshop in Sheffield.

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: The temporary Visitor Centre that has been operating at the centre closed last weekend, as preparations are underway to move in to the new one. With support from the Cultural Development Fund, the centre will offer an interactive experience to help visitors learn about Elsecar's 250 year industrial history.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: This month’s meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place on Monday, June 16. Following acceptance of the previous minutes, the meeting began with a report on the Youth Club, given by Jordan Arno, Senior Youth Worker. Meetings of the Youth Club have, as always, been very varied, with a recent meeting focussing on ‘healthy relationships’, another took the form of a martial arts session, conducted by youth worker, George, who is a martial arts instructor, and a further meeting was an outreach session around Whiston following reports of anti-social behaviour, which resulted in three new members joining Youth Club. A positive meeting has taken place with members of Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture, including liaison regarding involvement at Whiston Summer Gala. A grant of £250 has been given by RCCOC to put on a cultural event in September. An update was then given regarding arrangements for the Summer Gala, following a recent meeting with Helen and Rebekah of the Event Foundry. The majority of things are now in place, but it was agreed that a small increase in budget would allow for better provision of items for the ‘Seaside Theme’. Event Foundry had met recently with RESAG (Rotherham Event Management Safety Advisory Group) to discuss final arrangements, including an HVM (hostile vehicle management) plan in light of recent events in Liverpool. This will be put in place at the four entry/egress points to the event site, in accordance with the advice/recommendations received from RESAG. A request from Whiston Hall Care Home for a charity stall at the Gala was approved. a letter is to be sent to local residents informing of road closures on the day of the Gala. Reports of the Responsible Financial Officer were received and approved. The Clerk then updated on various items including: i) Addition of solar panels to Parish Hall roof - this was deferred to a future meeting; ii) digital signage - now in place and working; iii) two very productive meetings have taken place with S62 mental health group and Making Spaces Dementia Support Group with a view to holding regular meetings in the Parish Hall; iv) a grant bid has been approved by Pilgrims Trust and a sizeable grant has been awarded to help with the future re-roofing of the Manorial Barn, which will take place in three phases; v) Himalayan Balsam - one picking session has already taken place with other sessions in the pipeline. This is Phase 1 of a multi-year programme; vi) Christmas Lights - an update was given following the de-brief meeting with Christmas Plus. Various options were presented for changing/adding to our existing lights and approval was given to make a number of changes to the lights for Christmas 2025. The report of the Ward Councillors included: notification of the receipt by RMBC of the planning application for the Exagen Solar Farm around the Morthen area; approval has been given for installing bollards and blister paving on the pavement alongside the Worrygoose Lane Pumping Station; painting of the railings alongside Whiston Brook, together with de-weeding of the path and banking has been approved. Members’ items discussed included: i) correspondence received from Jake Richards MP following correspondence with the Environment Agency regarding the state of Whiston Brook and possible signage; ii) availability of monies from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) for local projects. A draft of the RMBC draft Supplementary Planning Document had been received and it was agreed that a letter will be sent regarding the siting of footpaths. The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday July 21 at 6.30pm.

WHISTON SUMMER GALA 2025: With the Whiston Summer Gala now little more than a week away on Saturday July 5, we’re now on the countdown to make sure that final arrangements are in place - and there should be something for everyone, with stalls, activities, food and drink centred around the Village Green, High Street and the Parish Hall. The Banner is on display in the village and advertising posters in local businesses, showing some of what is on offer. As well as our usual mix of music, and activities, with Rotherham appointed 2025 Children’s Capital of Culture, we wanted this to form part of our Summer Gala and therefore The Green in the centre of the village will be transformed into the ‘CCOC Zone’ with four supervised activities and two workshops to take part in from 3.00 pm to 6.00pm. Young people will perform as ‘busking musicians’ on the main stage, as well as a performance from Wickersley Youngstars ahead of their show at the Civic Theatre later in the year. Local schools are also involved and showing their creativity and awareness of recycling by making a large sculpture out of old plastic materials. For the very young we will, this year, have a ‘seaside theme’ with a sandpit and buckets and spades. Dinnington Brass Band will be playing on two occasions, and music on the main stage will include Thurcroft Musical Theatre Group, local group, Griffin, as well as our headline band, Benidorm Nights, bringing our celebrations to a close from 6.15pm to 8.00pm. Remember of course, you have the chance to enter the ‘Great Whiston Bake Off’, with categories for adults and children. Adults (Age Group 12 years and upwards) are asked to bring along a home-made Victoria Sponge and children (Age Group 5 - 11 years) should produce Six Homemade and Decorated Buns’. Please bring along your baking entries to the Parish Hall before 2.00pm when judging will take place (no soggy bottoms!). There will be children’s rides, games, plenty of food and drink, and craft stalls, both outside and inside the Parish Hall. Please remember that roads into the centre of the village will be closed on the day. Further updates and details will be given next week and on social media. Do save the date - we look forward to seeing you all.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday June 22, Trinity 1, Rev Julie Bacon, Associate Archdeacon Transition Enabler, presided and preached at the Parish Communion at 9.45am assisted by Patrick White, Reader. Frank Rees welcomed parishioners with Val Dunsford who also read the New Testament lesson. Suzanne Booker led the intercessions and was also communion assistant.Ray Gallagher was the Organist and Choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for three Hymns and sang an anthem “Who would true valour see” by Archer during Communion. Starfish Gang met at the same time in the lower room. Young people who had taken part in Hope, a Sheffield Diocese faith in action activities weekend, told the congregation all about it; from the launch service on Friday night to playing and interacting with the residents of Whiston Care Home on Saturday morning and the litter pick they took part in on a very hot afternoon. They met in church afterwards for pizza and refreshments. The congregation gave them a big round of applause. Lucy Luckock and her team were thanked for their hard work. Jim Ramsden and Colette White served refreshments after the service. Little Fishes met on Monday morning at 9.30am in the Parish Hall and had a fun time. Rotherham Probus Club visited the church on Tuesday morning and were given a tour by Patrick White who spoke about the history of the building. Rev Caroline Wyman presided at the Holy Communion service on Wednesday morning at 10.30am which was followed by refreshments and fellowship. The Open the Book team practised their next Bible dramatised story on Monday late morning and will be presenting it in three schools today (Thursday). Tomorrow Choir practice will be from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Next Sunday, the second after Trinity, the Parish Communion will be at 9.45am, and Starfish Gang will meet at the same time. A date for your Diary : We look forward to welcoming you on Saturday July 5, between 10.30am and 3.00pm, for the Church Summer Fair. The theme is a ‘Celebration of Creativity for the Four Seasons’. Craft stall, refreshments, homemade cakes and biscuits, a scarf and jewellery stall, a book stall (both adult and children’s), a plant stall and a toy stall. All the monies raised will go towards our current Appeal for the Rainwater Dispersal Fund. The Summer Fair will be ending as the Whiston Gala starts. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge: Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or email her at: [email protected] or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: whistonparishchurch.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning’s service was led by Peter Drabble. The bible readers were David Bingham and David Sykes. Barbara Shaw played the organ. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday. The community coffee morning is today at 10.00am followed by Vintage Messy Church. Next Sunday there will be a United Service at Broom Methodist Church at 10.30am led by Jonathan Hood.On Saturday July 5 why not come along to the chapel which will be open as part of the Whiston Village Festival. There will be stalls, refreshments, toilets and a place to sit and rest. We will be open from 3.00pm to 6.00pm and look forward to seeing you.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: We have been very busy down at Whiston Youth Club over the last few weeks! Our very own youth worker George, who is a qualified Martial Arts instructor, carried out a martial arts session with both our Junior and Senior groups. It was a very warm Thursday evening so the sessions took place on the outdoor area at the Parish Hall. It was so good to see our young people engaging in the activity and enjoying every second. Poor George was very tired after two hours of our young people keeping him on his toes! We also spent an evening out around Whiston carrying out some detached work after reports of anti-social behaviour in the local area. Whilst we didn't see any such behaviour taking place, we did engage with lots of young people, residents and even the local shop keeper! It was a very positive program and we look forward to the next one (hopefully before the summer). This week is our annual PRIDE celebration, with our special guest Mat, the Chair of Rotherham PRIDE. Look out for pictures from the event on our social media.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: Last Tuesday the Group visited Whiston Parish Church and were given a tour and heard a fascinating talk on its history by Patrick White. In July, we have the following talks: July 1 - ‘A funny thing happened on the way to the Crematorium’ - a talk by Jane Price, July 8 - ‘Missing - an exploration of some well known and less well known missing person cases including those that ended in murder investigations’ by Stuart Chapman, and July 15: - ‘The year without a summer 1816 - Climate change?’ by Judith Headley. Throughout August the Group will be on Summer Break, but will resume in September with the following programme: September 9 - ‘Storm in a Teacup’ (On April 8 1908 the waitresses at the Cabin Restaurant in Piccadilly Circus came out on strike and hit the headlines) by Dr Ann Featherstone; September 16 - ‘Motor Industry of the Far East’ by Paul Adey; September 30 - ‘Bomber Command 49 Squadron’ (Formed in 1916, disbanded in 1919, reformed as WW2 approached. A look at the Squadron’s history) by Malcolm Brooke. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The Patronal Festival was celebrated last weekend, with an All Age Communion at 10 am on Sunday, led by Revd Joan Ashton. At 6 pm there was a service of music and readings for the Feast of St Alban. Preparations are well underway for two fundraising events at the beginning of July. Revd Neil Bowler is speaking in church on the evening of Friday 4 July at 7 pm. He grew up in Rotherham, and is now Rector of the Priory Church in Bridlington. His talk - From Pit Top to Pulpit - is a look at his career and influences. Tickets for the event (£5) are available from Christine Warner on 07841 638580. Wine/soft drinks and cheese will be available at the interval, and there will be a raffle. The money raised will go to the fund for the new church heating instillation. The second event is Cream Teas with Hymns and Pimms on Saturday 5 July in the Barn Garden, with stalls and children's activities. Cream teas start at 1.30 pm, and Hymns and Pimms will follow at 2.30 pm. All welcome.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The WING group meet in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley S66 1ES on Wednesday afternoons in term time, from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. It is a group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley area, and all our volunteer helpers are local too. Transport can be arranged from your home if you would like to join in WING activities. Please call our secretary, Anne Hudson, on 01709-542873 to arrange this. There are three more meetings before the summer break, with a talk by Anne Hudson on Filey on July 2, a talk by Mathew Beynon-Tullett on the Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes on July 9 and the Summer Tea Party on July 16.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

CRICKET BOOST: Thanks to the support of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, local cricketers have received essential equipment, including bats, balls, and wickets, ensuring they can continue to enjoy the game they love. The donation from Yorkshire County Cricket Club is part of their ongoing commitment to fostering cricket at grassroots level. This support is invaluable to the local community, where cricket is a cherished pastime for many. In addition to the equipment donation, Rotherham East Councillors and Rotherham Council Greenspaces are stepping up to further improve the playing conditions at Eldon Road Playing Fields. They are providing funding for the installation of a new cricket wicket, which will enhance the quality of the playing surface and make the game even more enjoyable for local players.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday June 28 – a moderate 6 mile walk from Elsecar to Harley and Wentworth led by Bob Edley 07836582077, meet at 10.00 in Wentworth Road CP in Elsecar S74 8EP. Wednesday July 2 – a moderate 6 mile walk around Elsecar, the reservoir and the canal led by Nicky Rogers 07789691024, meet at 10.00 in Elsecar Heritage Centre CP, S74 8HJ. Saturday July 5 – a moderate 10 mile Skelmanthorpe, Scissett, Lower Cumberworth and Shelley led by Tony Ryder 07771587119, meet at 10.00 in Skelmanthorpe Co-op CP Commercial St, or surrounding streets HD8 9DA. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

COUNCIL PLAN: Rotherham Council has unveiled a new 5 year plan. 'Forging Ahead' is the next phase of the borough’s transformation through investment, innovation, and growth. The plan focuses on forging better places, opportunities, better lives, trust, and safety. The new plan has been approved by Cabinet and builds on real achievements made since 2021 – from repairing 99 miles of roads and delivering over £17 million in cost-of-living support, to helping Rotherham become the UK’s first Children’s Capital of Culture. The Council will continue investing in places that residents are proud to call home. A new £4 million programme, 'Our Places', will enhance gateways into towns and villages, while major upgrades at Rother Valley and Thrybergh Country Parks will deliver accessible green spaces for families and communities. In the town centre, a planned community of 400 new homes – alongside cleaner streets, more events, and better public spaces will help revitalise the heart of Rotherham. A new Street Safe team will be rolled out later this year – a visible, uniformed presence in town and village centres. These officers will provide reassurance, tackle issues like anti-social behaviour, and encourage pride and trust in public spaces.

NEW CABINET MEMBERS: Three new cabinet members join the Leader of Rotherham Council to drive housing, green spaces, transport, and economic growth. Cllr Linda Beresford has been appointed as the new Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Lynda Marshall will be taking the lead as Cabinet Member for Street Scene and Green Spaces, and Cllr John Williams will be the new Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy. Cllr Victoria Cusworth will be expanding her portfolio to take on the role of Deputy alongside her role as the Cabinet Member for Children and Young People. To find out more about the Council’s Cabinet visit: www.rotherham.gov.uk/councillors-mps/cabinet-member-portfolios.

DEATH CAFE: Is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counselling session. Go along to the Riverside Library on the third Saturday of every month, between 12 noon and 3pm.

CRAFTER AND MAKERS' MARKET: Takes place on the second Saturday each month on Effingham Street in the town centre from 10am to 3pm. The next one will be on July 12 and you can find a good selection of gifts from the local community of crafters. The cost to have a stall for the day to show and sell the items you have made is £7. More information, or to book a stall, please call 01709 365021.

FERHAM FESTIVAL: Will take place this year on Saturday July 5 between 1 and 6pm. A free event in Ferham Park with live performances, creative workshops, interactive activities, and plenty of fun for all ages. This free, family-friendly festival brings together local talent, cultures, and creativity.

SILVERLINE HELPLINE: Offers friendship, conversation and support to older people aged 55 hyhears and over. Whatever the day or time, you can pick up the phone and speak to one of the friendly Silver Line team members. Whether you’d like to exchange a quick “good morning” with someone, fancy a chat about how your day has gone, or need a trusted listening ear to share your thoughts and feelings with, the whole team are there to talk. The team is also there if you have any worries or questions, depending on what kind of support you need, they can direct you to certain services, groups or resources that may help. And remember, the service is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even if you're in touch with your family and friends, it may not be possible to reach out to them when it’s very late at night or very early in the morning. Call free on 0800 4 70 80 90.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.