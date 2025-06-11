This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Please call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

ULLEY CAFÉ DAY: The Café will be open from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, June 15 serving soup, homemade cakes, sandwiches and other refreshments. The new sculpture commissioned by the Friends will be unveiled by Robbie Hillman, past Chair of the Friends Group. The sculpture has been created by mosaic artist Coralie Turpin and will be an interesting feature celebrating 20 years of the Friends activities in the Park. South Yorkshire Police Band are making a welcome return to Ulley and will be playing in the Spillway at 11.30 am and 1 pm. Brian Brookes will also be holding his annual Garden Plant sale by the Visitors Centre, an opportunity to get a Father’s Day gift or advice on gardening matters from Brian.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Holy Communion will be at 9.45am on Sunday June 15. Between 10am and 12 noon on Wednesday June 18 there will be a Church Open Day - everyone welcome. On Saturday June 21 there will be the Parish Garden Party in Wath Hall grounds. Anyone who is in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone on 01709873210 or send an email - [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH COMMUNITY PANTRY: Here at The Centre, we are doing our bit to help the local community by launching the Brinsworth Community Pantry. The Pantry will offer a wide range of food items at affordable prices and help to combat food waste. The items will vary at each session and is available you everyone on a first come, first served basis. Bring your own bag! Pantry opening times; Monday 5.30 – 6.30pm and Wednesday 3pm – 6.30pm.

BRINSWORTH FETE: 12th July. Planning for Brinsworth Fete is well on the way and we are looking for Stallholders and arena performers. This year the event will take place on Saturday 12th July between 11-6pm. Brinsworth Fete will also be having an arena on Brinsworth Playing Fields, where local acts can showcase themselves. No matter what your talent is, from acting to leading a sports class. This is a perfect opportunity to advertise your group. If you would like to have either a stall or a performance at the event, please contact the parish council on [email protected].

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm - Count on Dawn (weight management), 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina, 11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ITEMS OF REPORT: Local ward councillor, Michael Bennett-Sylvester, sent a number of items of report to be included in the next meeting of Thrybergh Parish Council, including information regarding the Local Road Safety Transport Scheme, with Michael stating that he had reported on the progress of this over the last few months; the aim of the scheme is to reduce the number of vehicles leaving the carriageway and help with pedestrians not feeling safe walking from the Deer Park Farm area to Thrybergh Country Park. Michael stated that at the April ward meeting, he and Councillor Jodi Ryalls asked about adding to the £120k the council was allocating to each ward with monies from developers, including the Fosters development, and he was happy to report that, at the May ward meeting, they were informed that an extra £150k had been won from various developments that feed traffic onto the A630. Further discussions have taken place on what is needed along the route and when there is a scheme design, Michael will ask Transportation officers to attend the parish council to get their opinions. Another item of report was regarding the Thrybergh Country Park path; the first section is now complete, and Michael asked several disabled residents to do a mystery shop of getting to the country park café from March Flatts Road with either a wheelchair or mobility scooter. While the feedback has been very good, the residents identified a couple of areas that could be improved, including putting hard standings at the side of benches so wheelchair users can sit next to their families. The suggestions are all being looked at. The last ifem of report was regarding bulb planting; using the ward housing fund from council rents, Michael and Jodi are looking at an extensive programme of bulb planting across the ward. This will be at four sites; outside the crematorium, at Oldfield Road play area, at land off Wilson and Foljambe Drives at Dalton and at the bullring at St Leonard’s avenue. As well as bulbs, they will be working with local schools to do the planting to give a sense of ownership for young people and will be encouraging them to tell everybody when the flowers come up that “I did that”.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael attended a number of community events last week as usual, including the breakfast club at Leverton Way Neighbourhood Centre on Tuesday; the club is open from 10am and includes a breakfast bap for a donation to the Tenants and Residents Association. Whilst there, Michael reported a fly-tip on the garage site and also supported the Community Pantry that visits the centre at the same time as the breakfast club, before moving on to Thrybergh Church Hall. Michael also helped out at St. Leonard's church, tidying up the church yard, and joined housing officers from Rotherham Council on a walkabout in Dalton. On Friday, Michael attended the D-Day commemoration event, which was held at 11am at the Normandy Veterans Association Memorial at East Herringthorpe Cemetery. Michael recently had his head shaved as part of the 'Big Prune for June' in aid of Mind and there is still time for people to donate to the cause; please visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/bigjunepruneformind?utm_medium=TE&utm_source=CL.

SUMMER FAYRE: St Leonard’s church in Thrybergh will be holding a Summer Fayre on Saturday June 21 from 11am-1pm in the church hall. The fayre will include a barbecue, bouncy castle, cake stall, tombola, games and much more.

FRIENDS OF EAST HERRINGTHORPE CEMETERY: The first meeting of the group will take place on Thursday July 17 at 10am at the main cemetery office. The meeting will last around 90 minutes and will be a site visit which will involve walking around the site and discussing ideas on how to improve and maintain the area. For more information, email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page ‘CMG Rotherham Crematorium & Cemeteries’.

DIGITAL HISTORY: The Silverwood Colliery Heritage Group, in association with Flux Rotherham, is looking for people to share their memories of coal mining, either when working in the mines, or growing up in a mining community, and have them digitally recorded and preserved. For anyone wishing to share their stories, friendly, informal interviews will be held from 10am-4pm at Ravenfield Parish Hall on Sunday June 22. Just turn up on the day; refreshments will be provided and interviews will be relaxed and recorded.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: FGPS next meeting June 25 at 2.00pm. Volunteer Gardening Morning is at the pavilion from 9.00am every week and we would be very pleased if you could come and join our friendly team. This year we will be judged for the green flag by an inspector dropping into the park without us knowing when they will arrive. So a big thank you to all the park users who pick up litter and dog poo when they visit the park. We really are desperate for volunteers to help with weeding the flower beds. Please help us to keep our much loved park looking its best.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We play club games on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.45pm and weekends at 10.45am. Everyone is welcome to come and have a go and we have bowls to lend. The first two games are free and then it is £3 a game or you can join our club and become a member. Please ring John Byers on 0771 5067335 or Maureen Taylor on 070904 517226 for information or just join us on the green. Monday June 2 - Summer Round Robin, Mick Lloyd; 21up doubles, Peter Greenwood and Alan Goddard. Tuesday June 3 - We played at home, and lost to Dinnington in the Wilkinson Cup. Wednesday June 4 - 21up doubles, Graham and Mick Lloyd. Friday June 5 - We played Roundwood on their green and lost 2 - 6. Saturday June 7 - Arthur King Trophy, Jim Lowe; 21up Maureen Taylor and Mick Lloyd. Sunday June 8 - 21up, Colin Crossland and Chris Mason; 11up Joe Guest and Martyn Heap.

GREASBROUGH LIBRARY: Email [email protected]. Phone 01709 551477. Mon – 9-1 2-5, Tues 9-1 2-5, Weds CLOSED, Thurs 9-1 2-7, Fri 9-2, Sat 9-1, Sunday CLOSED. Free use of Public computers and free wi-fi, printing and scanning services are available fees apply. Free access to Ancestry.com and Find my Past. Free online access to theory test pro for those due to take their theory test. Free hearing aid battery collection point. Board games and jigsaws and children’s toys available to enjoy. Children’s activities in school holidays. Tuesday – Breast feeding Support group 10-12 advice and support from NHS advisors, baby weighing available. Thursday – Rhymetime 10-10.30 free sing and song session for 0-5s. Citizens advice 9.30-1 alternate Thursdays, please phone for latest date. PCSO drop in advice 1st Thursday of the month raise your concerns with Paul our local PCSO. Saturday – Lego club 9-12, Councillor drop in surgery see your local councillor Rob Elliot and Linda Beresford.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: A community coffee morning is held every Tuesday during term-time at the church from 9.30am; the coffee morning includes an optional informal service from 10.30am. Everyone is welcome to attend. On Tuesday afternoons during term time, ‘Tommys Tots’, a parent and toddler group, is held from 1.30-3pm, which includes toys, snacks, crafts, songs and Bible story time. The service last Sunday was Holy Communion, which was held at 10am and continued the series 'Meet the Son of God - 10. The Stronger Man, Mark 3:20-35.

ST THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: The school welcomed the children back after the half term break with awards presented at the Celebration Assembly, including ‘Learner Bee of the Week’, ‘Best Worker Bee of the Week’ and a number of reading awards. Well done to FS2 who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 94.2% attendance. To promote good attendance, all children who achieve 100% attendance and are in school on time each day will have their names put into a prize draw at each Monday's assembly. The winner will be able to choose a prize from the dip box. A Summer Fayre and Pro Strike Event will take place in school in July. The Pro Strike event will involve the children taking a shot at a giant inflatable goal which is fitted with a speed radar, with the speed being displayed on a digital screen. The Summer Fayre will include stalls, a raffle, tombola, refreshments, games and much more. Donations will be gratefully received for the fayre, including sweets, bric-a-brac, cakes, games and soft toys, and any parent wishing to have their own stall can contact the school office for more information. Year 5 pupils and their parents/guardians recently took part in a Greek Mask Family Workshop, which produced some fantastic masks. As part of the school's 'Go Zero Pledge', the annual school reports will be emailed to parents/guardians instead of being printed.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE – Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030 coffee morning, 1030-1130 bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-Age service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth – Tel 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Next outing to Hampsons garden centre in Wakefield followed by an early dinner at a local hostelry. There are limited spaces so please put your name down ASAP. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. I would like to thank everyone who has helped these past 4 years in clearing well over 10,000 bags of litter in an attempt to make a difference. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. There was a service of Holy Communion last Sunday. Community activities have continued in the hall and the Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1pm, with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. Also today, at 2pm, is the second session of the course on the big picture of the Bible. Next Sunday morning from 10.00 for 10.30 there will be Café Church with table talk and pastries, bacon butties and coffee – a Sunday service with a difference. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). Next meeting – 9 th July at 3.30 pm.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 4 th June, the group travelled by cars to Langsett. After doing a woodland circular walk of about 3 miles, stopping at a small pond where we spotted tadpoles darting about, we congregated at the Bank View Café for something to eat and drink – still covered in red spots from the time of the Tour de Yorkshire. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area. Next meeting 25 th June at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team. Please note that there will be no councillor’s surgery for Simon Currie at Artworks on 7th June.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Next outing to Hampsons garden centre in Wakefield followed by an early dinner at a local hostelry. There are limited spaces so please put your name down ASAP. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: Recently, we held our annual bowling tournament for groups affiliated to the Kimberworth Park Community Partnership. We had a good turnout of over 50 players, spectators and club members. The tournament, of 6 teams, was won by the “S61 Crisps”. We took a record amount on refreshments, raffle, books/jigsaws, etc. Particular thanks are due to people who brought the fine range of sandwiches, cakes and other goodies. The sun shone and a fine time was had by all. If any of the bowlers would like to have another bowl, we can easily arrange that. Contact me: [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 8th was the feast of Pentecost. Masses during the week were celebrated for the Bisby Family, Moira Mallinder [A], Margaret Holden [A] and Family, John Brown [80th birthday], Michael McManus, John Connelly [A], William,Michael and Patrick Lee and Michael and John Bannon - Father’s Day wishes and Christine Rocket birthday anniversary. The Most Holy Trinity - Mass for the Most Holy Trinity feast will be celebrated at Roche Abbey on SATURDAY 14th June at 11.00am (PLEASE NOTE THE AMENDED DATE). There is free access on the day to this English Heritage site. For access information visit https://www.englishheritage.org.uk/visit/places/roche-abbey/. THE GOD WHO SPEAKS – This month’s edition focuses on Pentecost. There are a number of resources suitable for families including a Pentecost Poster. Other articles include a Guide to the Holy Spirit , the significance of Doves in Scripture and The Holy Spirit in Art . For the Feast of St Peter and St Paul on the 29th June, there is also a poster that shines a light on St Paul’s life and ministry. For these and many other resources, or to subscribe to the monthly newsletter, visit www.https//godwhospeaks.uk. A welcoming party was on hand to greet Ruth Sheldon, the St Wilfrid’s Centre Director, on Tuesday morning. Ruth has been cycling to 50 churches across the whole Diocese o Hallam this week to increase the profile of the centre and raise much needed funds. To look at all the pictures and read Ruth’s blog, visit www.stwilfrid’scentre.org where you can also find more information about the valuable work that the centre undertakes with homeless and vulnerable adults.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 8th of June, the 10.30 Mass was to celebrate the day of Pentecost, it was also an all-age service. Rev Louise Castle led the service assisted by the Rev Sue Armstrong. Rev Sue read the Gospel and also did the sermon for Pentecost. There servers where Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments after the service were served by David Matthews, Sandra Smith and Synthia Stribbley. Next Sunday the 15th June is Holy Trinity Sunday, and also Father’s Day – Mass is at 10.30am at which everyone is welcome. Monday the 16th of June sees the small groups meeting at 7.30 pm at St Paul’s Church. From Monday the 16th of June the small groups meeting will be looking at the Gospels in more detail. Sunday the 15th of June – there is to be a picnic for all in the minster gardens, starting at around 12 noon. Don’t forget your food.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

THAT'S NOT MY DOG: Mexborough Library on Friday July 4 between 10am and 12 noon, this special event for parents/carers and young children. Call into the library to book your free place. As the event is provided by Doncaster AFCL and SYMCA, attendees will be asked to provide proof of address, complete and enrolment form and give feedback afterwards. There are free copies of the children's book, That's Not My Dog for those attending.

LONELINESS AWARENESS WEEK: Why not call into Mexborough Library tomorrow, Friday June 13 between 1.30am and 1pm for a cuppa. Everyone welcome, just call in.

FAMILY FUN DAY: St. John's church in Swinton will be holding a Family Fun Day on Saturday July 5 from 10am-3pm. The event will include stalls, a bouncy castle, face painting, refreshments and more. Everyone is welcome.

ST. MARGARET'S PARISH CHURCH: The plant sale and coffee morning that was held last weekend in the vicarage garden proved a great success; lots of people turned out to support the event, enjoy some refreshments and help raise £850 towards the Community Hall project. It's not long to go now before the Beer Festival returns to the church, so don't delay in getting your tickets. The Beer Festival will take place from 26-28 June and will include a variety of local ales, craft beers and cider, plus Father Chris' gin, live music from local bands and singers and some great food. The Town Fayre will also take place on the church field from 11am-6pm on Saturday June 28. The event will include lots of stalls, displays, face painting, children's rides, food, music and much more. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/163jnMfTgz/?mibextid=wwXlfr, or visit the Facebook page of St. Margaret's Parish Church.

SUMMER CARNIVAL AND FAMILY FUN DAY: On Saturday June 21, the Spirit of Mexborough community group will be holding a Summer Carnival and Family Fun Day from 12-5pm on Rocket Field in Mexborough. As part of the event, an 'It's a Wipeout' obstacle course competition will be held and the group have now opened up applications for the course. Teams can enter with a maximum of four people aged 12 plus for £15 per team, or individuals can enter for £5 each. For more information and to download an application form, visit 'The Spirit of Mexborough' Facebook page.

MONTAGU HOSPITAL: A new stroke rehabilitation gym will hopefully be opened at the hospital in June, providing modern facilities to help the recovery of stroke patients. The gym will be called 'The Phoenix Therapy Suite' and will compliment the facilities already available at Montagu Hospital.

POP UP EVENT: Officers from Doncaster Council's Neighbourhood Team will be holding a community pop-up event outside the market in Mexborough on Friday June 13 from 1-3pm. The event will give local residents the opportunity to access support and advice on how to live healthily and what's available in the local community.

STOLEN VEHICLE: Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team recently recovered a stolen vehicle from the New Masons Arms car park in Mexborough. This was one of a few vehicles recovered recently by officers; others have included one recovered from Ferry Boat Lane in Mexborough, and one off Windmill Avenue in Conisbrough, as well as a stolen motorbike that was recovered from Park Lane in Conisbrough and a number of off road bikes that have been seized after being ridden illegally.

LONELINESS AWARENESS WEEK: As part of Loneliness Awareness Week, Mexborough Library is holding a coffee morning on Friday June 13 from 11.30am-1pm. There is no need to book; just pop for a chat and enjoy a hot drink.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Some new Beavers were welcomed last week, Chester, Bear, Amelia and Arabella. Oscar and Oliver moved up to Cubs and Reginald was Beaver of the Week - with some excellent work - well done! The Beavers are working at the moment on their Safety in the Home Award looking at safety in the kitchen with fire and water. They have been having lots of discussions and looking at different scenarios. We are working on our safety award in the home , kitchen & fire & water safety. They finished their meeting with team games. The Cubs welcome Oscar and Oliver at the last meeting where they were working on putting on a show for the whole group. They finished their Chef's Badge and ended their evening with various games. The Scouts have completed the Writer's Award and had a demonstration by Dylan on his hobby of kayaking. The Scouts are working on food hygiene and the safe preparation of food in readiness for cooking at the next meeting.

FRIENDS OF RAWMARSH CEMETERIES: The first meeting of the group will take place on Thursday July 24 at 10am at Haugh Road Cemetery Chapel. The meeting will last around 90 minutes and will be a site visit which will involve walking around the site and discussing ideas on how to improve and maintain the area. For more information, email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page 'CMG Rotherham Crematorium & Cemeteries'.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday in the car park of the Rig Dyke pub on the Manor Farm Estate to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. The group cleared around 20 bags from around Manor Farm and Haugh Road, plus a number of bags from some of the volunteers who litter picked on Kilnhurst Road and Warren Vale. For anyone wishing to help out, the group will be meeting at 10am on Friday June 13 at the car wash on Aldwarke lane to carry out a litter pick down the road.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

GARDEN PARTY: Held by Wath All Saints Parish Church - S63 7RD on Saturday June 21, 2025 at Wath Town Hall Grounds. Open at 1pm, there will be stalls including - books, a bottle tombola, toys, a Bouncy Castle, a TinCan Ally, gifts and cakes. There will also be entertainment during the afternoon, refreshments, a re-enactment group, raffles and much more. Something for all the family. Everyone welcome to go along.

LOCAL SCOUT GROUP: Are you interested in joining the Scouts or volunteering with the 6th Rotherham Group? The group is based at the Scout Hut located next to Biscay Lane, Wath - S63 6PT. Everyone is welcome no matter what their abilities, gender, race or religious beliefs. Why not call to the Scout Hut to see what they do. The section times are - Beavers - Aged 6 to 8 years - Monday from 5.30pm until 6.45pm, Cubs - aged 8 to 10½ years old -Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm and Scouts - aged 10½ to14 years old - Monday from 7pm to 8.30pm. Groups go camping, hiking, climbing, abseiling, cycling and enjoy lots of other adventures... but they also hang out with friends every week. Having fun, playing games, working in a team and taking on new challenges that build character and resilience. Please email for more information - [email protected].

COLLEGE SUMMER FESTIVAL: Dearne Valley College will be opening to the whole community this month for their Summer Festival. The event will be on Saturday June 28, from 10am to 2pm with free entry. People of all ages are welcome, there will be something for the whole family including - food stalls, live music, sports activities, farm animal feeding, camping crafts, forest den building, outdoor fun and activities, face painting and a bouncy castle.

WENTWORTH

HEALTH AND WELLBEING EVENT: A number of organisations, including Voluntary Action Rotherham, RotherFed, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, and Talking Therapies, attended a recent Health and Wellbeing event in the village. The event gave residents the opportunity to talk to their local ward councillors, as well as representatives from the various groups, plus access support and information on a number of services available that promote both physical and mental wellbeing. The event supported the ward priority of supporting opportunities to bring people together and enhance community spirit, which includes supporting activities that help with loneliness and mental health, sharing information, supporting community groups, and using local facilities, among others.

TEA AND TOAST CLUB: Wentworth Church runs a Tea and Toast club on the first Monday of every month from 10.30am-12noon at Wentworth Village Tea Rooms. The club provides an opportunity for those who have experienced bereavement to meet others and make new friends. Everyone is welcome.

SUMMER FAIR: Harley Mission Rooms will be holding a Summer Fair on July 12 from 10am-1.30pm. The event will include both indoor and outdoor stalls; anyone interested in hosting a stall can email [email protected] for more information.

HARLEY MISSION ROOMS: Messy church was held on Sunday at 4pm at the Mission Rooms, and included a celebration of the Pentecost, plus a story, song and some fun activities.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday June 16 at 6.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall. Items on the Agenda include: Report of the Responsible Financial Officer, including a review and approval of the updated Asset Register, review of final preparations for Whiston Gala 2025, progressing of respective themes from the WPC Strategic Action Plan 2025, re-consideration of quotations and advice regarding the fitting of Solar Panels to the Parish Hall, update on meetings held with S62 Group and Making Spaces Group, update on stage 2 Pilgrims Trust bid regarding re-roofing of Manorial Barn, update on Himalayan Balsam clearing project, and update on de-brief meeting with Christmas Plus and potential development items. There will also be a Youth Club Report and Ward Councillor Report. Members items will include: update on Jake Richards MP’s reply re state of Whiston Brook and deployment of signage following correspondence with Environment Agency, and availability of community infrastructure monies (CIL) from RMBC for local projects. Please remember that the first 15 minutes of each meeting is given to ‘public speaking’ and you are cordially invited to come along and raise any issue with us. Alternatively you can contact the Parish Clerk, Simon Oldham, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 07712 305729.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES IN AND AROUND WHISTON: If you’re in the Whiston area and are looking for things to do this Summer, why not take advantage of some of the activities which are on offer locally. All of the Groups which meet regularly in either Whiston Parish Hall, Whiston Parish Church, Whiston Methodist Church or Broom Methodist Church would love to welcome new members. Young or not so young, there is so much on offer: you can sing with the Tuneless Choir, dance, do yoga and pilates, enjoy a chat and a cuppa at Monday’s monthly Natter Group or join the Chapel Crafters each week at the Methodist Church community coffee morning on Thursdays. At Broom Methodist you can join in with their monthly Tuesday@Broom group, or listen to an interesting talk at the weekly Probus Group (if you’re retired). In the evening there are monthly meetings in the Parish Hall of Whiston Heritage Society with fascinating talks on local history or, if you enjoy a tipple, why not go along to the Fitzwilliam Wine Club. For the younger age group, there are Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, not forgetting our excellent and very popular Whiston Youth Clubs (for both seniors and juniors) which meets every Thursday (term time). There are activity groups for our youngsters, whether its music, drama or football. For the very young, we have Little Fishes for babies and toddlers, which meets on a Monday morning in the Parish Hall or a baby and toddler group at Broom Methodist on Thursdays mornings. If it’s an Event you’re after, then don’t forget that the Whiston Summer Gala will be taking place on Saturday July 5 in the Village, from 3.00pm until 8.00pm, with food, drink and entertainment for everyone. Whiston Methodist Church will also be open and hosting their own event on the day. Also, on the same day, Whiston Parish Church will have their own Summer Fair from 10.30am to 3.30 pm. If you enjoy sport, why not go along to support our local Cricket Teams - they would love to see you. If you’re looking for a laugh, then Lawns Farm at Morthen could be the place for you, as on Friday August 22, they have ‘Laughing Stock@Lawns featuring Gary Delaney and Justin Moorhouse. Then on Sunday August 29 they are hosting Farm Fest XII. With all of this on offer, there’s no excuse for not getting out and about locally this summer (if we get one!).

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday June 8, Pentecost, Rev Karen Skidmore presided at the Parish Communion at 9.45am and Rev Louise McInnes preached. Joan Russell and Ray Kelly welcomed parishioners. Malcolm Ellson read the lesson and Marilyn Ellson led the intercessions and they both served refreshments after the service. Starfish Gang met at the same time in the lower room and the leaders were Pam Huntington and Kathryn Jackson and they did activities around the theme of Pentecost. Ray Gallagher was the Organist and Choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for three hymns and sang an anthem during Communion. Suzanne Booker was Communion Assistant. Little Fishes met on Monday morning at 9.30am in the Parish Hall. The Nourish group had their monthly session on Monday night. The Parochial Church Council met on Tuesday evening. A service of Holy Communion took place on Wednesday morning at 10.30am and was followed by a special bring and share lunch to say farewell to a long standing member of the congregation. The funeral of Nicholas Perks will take place in church on Thursday (today) at 11.00am. Today some parishioners will attend a Taizé Service at 6.00pm at St James, Clifton. Tomorrow Choir practice will be from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Next Sunday, Trinity, the Parish Communion will be at 9.45am and Choral Evensong for Trinity at 6.00pm. YouthZone will also meet at 6.00pm at St Cuthbert’s church hall. Two dates for your Diary : Monday June 16, Little Fishes and the Natter Group are having a special Coffee Morning from 10.00am to 11.30am to raise funds for the Church Rain Water Dispersal Fund. On Saturday July 5, between 10.30am and 3.00pm Church Summer Fair. The theme is ‘A Celebration of Creativity for the Four Seasons’. Craft stalls, refreshments, homemade cakes and biscuits and also a ‘scarf and jewellery’ stall. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or email her at [email protected] or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email whistonparishchurch.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday was Pentecost and the morning service was led by Anne Miller and Mavis Morgan. A bible reading was given by Hugh Morgan. Carol Newman played the organ. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning is today from 10am to 11.30am. On Saturday 14th June there will be afternoon tea served by church members. The service next Sunday morning at 10.30am will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. All are welcome to join us.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Peter Drabble, with the assistance of Lisa Calcutt, who is on note and training to be a local preacher. The theme was taken from John’s Gospel and based around the first miracle that Jesus performed of turning water into wine. Broom Baby and Toddler Group continues every Thursday during Term time at the slightly earlier time of 9.00am to 10.30am. Our next Tuesday@Broom will be on Tuesday June 24 from 10.00am to 12 noon. Come along for fun, games, conversation and refreshments. Diary Date - Broom will be holding a Summer Fair this Saturday, June 14, from 10.00am to 12 noon. Stalls will be offering cakes/buns, plants, books, bric a brac and crafts. Drinks and sandwiches will be available.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: It was brilliant to be back in action last week, we were straight back into it! In one session this happened – Children’s Capital of Culture came down to gather ideas from our Young People for the Whiston Gala, We had some seniors give us a musical performance, we ran a session on healthy relationships which resulted in some very good discussions and reflections from our young people. Our Juniors created their own sensory corner, and finally we gave some of our Juniors a taste on the senior side! Oh I forget - some good card games! This week’s session was truly ‘Youth Led’. This week our Staff Team will be carrying out some Detached Youth Work in Cowrakes Park and on Greystones Estate after some reports of antisocial behaviour. Next week’s session will focus on planning for our PRIDE party which we are very much looking forward to.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: The 1st XI beat Upper Haugh in the semi Final of the T20 Plate competition to set up a meeting with Sprotbrough in the final. This will take place at Wakefield Thornes CC on Sunday July 13 at 10.00am. The 1st XI will be entertaining Sheffield Collegiate on Sunday July 6 at 12 noon in the Quarter Final of the Whitworth Cup. Diary Dates - The club’s Charity Day in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice will take place on Sunday July 20. Whiston PC will be hosting Under 9s Festivals on Sunday June 22 and Sunday July 13 at 10.00am.

WHISTON FOOTBALLERS, MANAGERS AND COACHES WANTED: Do you, or someone you know, have an interest in local football and want to get involved next season? If so, Whiston Wildcats are looking for you. Players are needed for the following teams: Boys and girls for the U7s (Year 2 in September 25) and U8s (Year 3 in September 25) - Contact: Kirstie on 07825 525712.(Training and games take place at Sitwell School. U9s (Year 4 in September 25) - Contact Tim Sykes on 07429 602190 (Home Games at Sitwell Junior School); U13s (Year 8 in September 25) - Contact Adi on 07584 834228 (Home games at Oakwood School); (U14s (Year 9 in September 25) - Contact Karl on 07464 815914 or Rich on 07711 097216; and U15s (Year 10 in September 25) - Contact Chris Wells on 07507 706783 (Home Games at Oakwood School). Also, if you are interested in managing or coaching one of the younger teams, please get in touch.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: Whiston Allotment Shop is open during the summer months on the following Saturdays from 10.00am - 12 noon: June 14/21; July 5/12; August 2/16 and Saturday September 6. From that date the shop will be closed to the public but will remain open to plot holders. We carry a full range of composts, together with fertilisers, liquid feeds, canes, manure and much more. We can supply for large orders - please ask in the Allotment Shop for more information. A Price List is available on the Noticeboard outside the Shop. We are located at Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4EZ, and look forward to seeing everyone again this year.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: The next meeting of Rotherham Probus Group will be on Tuesday June 24 when we will be visiting Whiston Parish Church to hear a talk on its history. In July, we have: July 1 - ‘A funny thing happened on the way to the Crematorium’ - a talk by Jane Price, July 8 - ‘Missing - an exploration of some well known and less well known missing person cases including those that ended in murder investigations’ by Stuart Chapman, and July 15: - ‘The year without a summer 1816 - Climate change?’ by Judith Headley. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: There were three services on Sunday, celebrating Pentecost: Communion at 9.15 am led by Revd Sue Rose, All Age Worship at 10.45 am and a Festal Eucharist at 6 pm led by Revd Malcolm Liles. From the beginning of June Friday Coffee Mornings will be fortnightly in the Barn 10 am to 12 noon, raising money for the new heating system in church. The next one will be on Friday 20 June. Stepping Stones, the playgroup for pre-school children and their parents and carers continue to meet in the Barn on Monday mornings 9.30-11 am until the end of the school term in July. Revd Neil Bowler will give a Talk entitled From Pit Top to Pulpit, in church on the evening of Friday 4 July at 7 pm. Tickets for this event are soon to go on sale, price £5, and the money raised will again go towards the new heating system in church.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): WING is a social group for elderly or isolated people in Wickersley, Sunnyside, Bramley or Flanderwell. We meet weekly on Wednesday afternoons 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm in term time at the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. There are a variety of activities on offer at meetings, and help with transport from your home can be arranged by our secretary Anne Hudson (01709-542873). On Wednesday 11 June the members enjoyed a fish and chip meal together, and on 18 June Cath Joy will be leading some Armchair Exercises. Donna Bell (local singer) will be coming to entertain us on 25 June.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday June 14 – a choice of 2 walks - First is a leisurely 6 mile Ranger walk from Kiveton Park station, contact details are Philip Ryder 07972068115, meet at 10.00 outside the station on Manor Road just off B6059 Red Hill S26 6NP; Second walk is a moderate 8 mile walk Longshaw to Padley Gorge and Surprise View via Higger Tor and Burbage Bridge led by Brian Thompson 07770436744, meet at 10.00 in Longshaw NT CP (free for NT members) S11 7TZ. Wednesday June 18 – an EVENING walk, a moderate 6 mile walk at Grenoside including Wharncliffe Woods led by Nicky Rogers 07789691024, meet at 18.00 in Grenoside Woods CP S35 8RS. Saturday June 21 – a moderate 9 mile walk Over Haddon to Lathkill Dale and River Bradford, Limestone Way and Cave Dale led by Brian Thompson 07770436744, meet at 10.00 in Over Haddon CP DE45 1HZ. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

NHS TALKING THERAPIES: provides talking therapy to adults who are experiencing common mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety and stress. They are able to help with mental health and improving well being. You can contact them and self refer by either calling 03000 215108 or using the form on the link https://talkingtherapies.rdash.nhs.uk/about-nhs-rotherham-talking-therapies/self-referral-form/.

KEPPEL WARD BY ELECTION: If you live in Kimberworth Park, Thorpe Hesley and Scholes, make sure you are registered to vote by Tuesday 24 June 2025. Voting will take place on Thursday July 10. There are a number of ways that you can vote – by post, by proxy or in person. Information on the election and how to vote can be found on the Council website - www.rotherham.gov.uk/elections. To vote in a polling station, you will have to show an official form of photographic ID before you can be given a ballot paper, such as a passport, driving licence or HM Armed Forces Veteran Card. A full list of photographic identification that can be presented at the polling station can be found at - www.rotherham.gov.uk/voter-id.

WATER SAFETY AWARENESS DAY: An event will take place on June 15 at Rother Valley Country Park for Drowning Prevention Week. There are morning sessions for children aged 9 years and over – book a session in advance to secure your free place, there are a total of 60 places available. These sessions include throwline practice and competition, learn how to float to survive, first aid – resuscitation, paddle boarding, 999 with the police and fire service, climb in the fire engine / police car. Meet the Newfoundland Dogs who practice water rescues and have a ride in their boat, water safety activity station. To book a morning session, please email [email protected]. The Family Fun afternoon will be between 12 noon and 3pm on the South Lawn and main lake. Have a go at paddle boarding, climb in the fire engine, police car or ambulance and see local emergency services teams. There will be demonstrations by Newfoundland Dogs on water safety and rescues.

