This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm and would welcome more to their group. Please call in for more information or contact [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30 am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details ring the church office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. Each Thursday between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, board games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz and free raffle. Have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. A great place to meet new people and make new friends.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: Each Thursday on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3 pm, an inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible, sing songs in worship and celebration and end with cake. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon and Thursdays from 1pm until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall 0n Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays from 5pm until 7pm catering for 8-14 years old. There is a tuck shop, sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT AND SUMMER FAYRE: Will take place on Sunday 8th June at the recreation ground at the Bill Chafer YC.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: On Sunday June 8 there will be Morning Worship at 9.45am followed by a procession to All Saints. On Tuesday June 10 Holy Communion will be at 10am and followed by refreshments and prayers. If anyone is interested in joining the voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team they would be very welcome. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone who is in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone on 01709873210 or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH FETE: On 12th July. Planning for Brinsworth Fete is well on the way and we are looking for Stallholders and arena performers. This year the event will take place on Saturday 12th July between 11-6pm. Brinsworth Fete will also be having an arena on Brinsworth Playing Fields, where local acts can showcase themselves. No matter what your talent is, from acting to leading a sports class. This is a perfect opportunity to advertise your group. If you would like to have either a stall or a performance at the event, please contact the parish council on: [email protected].

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm - Count on Dawn (weight management), 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose,7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

COMMUNITY LITTER PICKS: Anyone wishing to carry out litter picking separate to the parish council sessions are encouraged to email Wayne at [email protected] to arrange equipment. For more information email Daniel at [email protected]. Orgreave Road has been scarred with more fly tipping. Brinsworth Rd and nearby the Parkway bridge continue to be eyesores. Residents have been reporting incidents but nothing seems to have been actioned. If anyone learns of or finds fly tipping then Streetpride should be contacted on 01709 336003 or report at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1.

SUMMER FAYRE: The parish council hold their Summer Fayre on Sunday 8 th June in the Memorial Hall from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Entry is free and attractions will include a bouncy castle, craft stalls, music, games, boxing sessions, refreshments and the proverbial much more. Contact Daniel at [email protected] for further details.

COMMUNITY FLOOD GROUP: Ward Councillors Terry Adair and Jamie Baggaley have confirmed that Aqua Packs will be available for collection on 18 th June 12:00-2:00 pm at Chapel Walk Residents Centre. Eligible residents, basically those who have been previously flooded, have been notified to arrange collection. The group have a Facebook group, Catcliffe Community Flood Watch where messages can be left.

ORDINATION: Rev. Eddie Short will be ordained as a priest in the Church of England by Bishop Pete, alongside a number of other Curates from across the diocese. Members of the Rivers Team church family are invited to attend to support him. There is no need to book, but the service is likely to be very busy, therefore we recommend arriving early to secure a seat. Please note, the service will be much more traditional than is normal at Rivers Team and will last approximately 2 hours. This will be followed by a celebration gathering at St Marys starting at 7:00 pm. Food, beer, bubbles, games and live music will be the order of the day but anyone intending to attend should contact the team so catering can be organised. https://form.jotform.com/251302256317044 or http://www.therivers-team.com.

RIVERS TEAM: At the recent APCM Churchwardens elected were Caryl Collier (Pastoral) John Collier (Worship) and Sally Dunkley (Fabric). Deanery Synod members were chosen as Liz Shaw, Laura Smith and David Vickers. They will form the Team Council (PCC) along with elected members Sarah Clayton, Jane Cripps, Caleb Satumba, Chris Norton, Mercy Obinna, Claire Peats, Julie Read, Megan Satumba, Leanne Dorman, Charlotte Dove and Carl Dean. As part of the Ascension to Pentecost period the team will observe a Fasting Day on Friday 6 th June. Open to all, participants are asked to give up something for the day whether that be food or regular activities such as social media etc. In the evening at St Marys starting at 6:00 pm the fast will be broken by prayers and a community meal of chicken and salads (there will be a vegetarian option) followed by berries, meringue & ice cream. Sunday morning services continue to be streamed live on Facebook with a later service at St Mary’s. The next family-friendly Messy Church is at St. Mary's in Catcliffe on Saturday the 7th of June from 3:30pm - 6:00pm. Always a fun day with crafts, teaching and finished with a communal meal. All details at http://www.therivers-team.com/.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Marys Church. Tel: 07910 520898.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday during term time at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust is available. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

PARISH COUNCIL: Community group sessions are resumed following half term. These sessions are free but may require users to have their own equipment or tools. Learn to Crochet is on Mondays at 9:30 am excepting Bank Holidays. Beginners Crafts are also on Mondays at 12:30 pm not including Bank Holidays. Photography is moved to Fridays at 1:00 pm and British Sign Language resumes on Friday at 10:00 am. The regular Friday morning coffee mornings now include occasional Digital Learning, Holistic Healing and Indoor Games, bingo and quizzes. Drop in any time between 10:00 and 12:00. Current weekly activities at the hall also include. Mon: 9:30-11:00 S.E.N.D. Parents & Guardians. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. 19:00-21:00 Scottish Dancing. Thu: Gentle Exercise and coffee and chat with RUCT. 17:00-19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 10:00-12:00 Coffee Morning. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group. 18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Check for dates and details with Daniel at [email protected]. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook at Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], Tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], Tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SKIP DAYS: A number of community skip days have taken place this year in the local ward, including a recent one on Bradstone Road in East Herringthorpe. These events provide tenants with the opportunity of disposing of their rubbish, especially larger items and help towards the ward priority of ensuring neighbourhoods are kept clean and tidy. For more information about community skip days, email [email protected] or telephone 01709 336009.

OFF ROAD BIKES: South Yorkshire Police are asking local residents for help in tackling the anti-social behaviour that comes from the use of off road bikes in the community, especially in the summer months. Residents are asked to share any information regarding where the bikes come from and where they are kept, with all reports taken anonymously, to try and cut down on the damage done by off road bikes and quads. Information can be reported by telephoning 101.

COLOUR DASH: As a celebration of the end of SATs week, students at High Greave Schools took part in a Colour Dash recently, which involved them running around a course and getting splashed with some lovely, vibrant coloured paint. The event gave the students the opportunity to have some fun at the end of exams and they had a great time getting covered from head to toe in coloured powder paint.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES: Local Ward Councillors, Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Jodie Ryalls, hold weekly councillor surgeries in the ward for residents to attend and raise any issues or concerns they may have. These are held on Monday, from 7-8pm at Dalton Parish Hall, on Wednesday, from 7-8pm at Thrybergh Parish Hall, and on Saturday, from 9-10am at the Dignity Offices at East Herringthorpe Crematorium.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: As well as regularly supporting local community groups and events, last Sunday Michael supported the Male Political Haircuts campaign on behalf of the 'Big June Prune for Mind' by having his head shaved in the Deer Park Tap in Thrybergh. For more information on the campaign and how you can donate to a worthy cause, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/bigjunepruneformind. Michael recently attended the full council meeting, at which he raised two interventions; one regarding economic activity, in which he asked if the percentage of economically inactive people in Rotherham was impacted by residents having to move away for higher value jobs and education, and did the figures include carers and volunteers, as they save society millions of pounds each year. The other intervention was with reference to the local plan; Michael stated that there was an error in the plan as Thrybergh Country Park had not yet been awarded Green Flag status. He also stated that delays on capital projects meant projects either had to be scaled back or have more money spent on them, and that he wanted to see more residential development in the town centre instead of on green spaces.

ROTHERHAM CREMATORIUM: On Friday June 6, the crematorium will be holding a service to mark the anniversary of D-Day. The service will take place at 11am and will provide an opportunity to remember those who served during the war. All are welcome to attend. The crematorium is also holding a Fathers' Day Memorial Week from June 9-13. Between 12-2pm every day during the week, people can come to the office at the crematorium and celebrate their fathers and father figures in their lives by writing a special message or bringing a photo to put on the Memory Board.

CRAFT GROUP: For anyone looking for a new hobby or who wants to meet up with like minded people, a craft group is held every Tuesday morning from 10am-12noon at Thrybergh Parish Hall, at a cost of £5, which includes free drinks. The group is suitable for all abilities, and activities include textiles, card making, and ceramic painting. For more information, telephone 07934329771.

SEATED EXERCISE: A chair based exercise class takes place each Wednesday from 11.45am-1pm at Dalton Parish Hall. The classes include fun and gentle exercises, and are aimed at those affected by cancer and other illnesses, plus carers, family and friends. For more information, email [email protected].

SUMMER FAYRE: Thrybergh Academy is holding a Summer Fayre on Thursday July 17 from 1-2pm. The fayre will include food, stalls, refreshments, ice cream van, games and a raffle, and they still have some spaces for stall holders. If you are interested in holding a stall on the day, please contact the school by visiting https://buff.ly/IPJKeL8.

CHARITY FOOTBALL MATCH: Last Sunday, a charity football match was held on the football field at Silverwood Miners Welfare in Dalton. The football match was in honour of Mackenzie Ball, who died last year in a car accident, and included music, refreshments and a raffle. It is hoped that this will become a regular annual event, hopefully getting bigger each year to celebrate Mackenzie's life.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 10th June Helen Tucker, TBC Coloured Pencil and Watercolour; 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

OPEN DAY: St John's Church, Throapham (Laughton-en-le-Morthen) Sunday 8 June from midday to 4pm. A great chance for a look around this historical building, organised by The Churches Conservation Trust. Everybody welcome.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

GREASBROUGH LIBRARY: Email [email protected]. Phone 01709 551477. Monday 9-1, 2-5; Tuesday 9-1, 2-5; Wednesday Closed; Thursday 9-1, 2-7; Friday 9-2, Saturday 9-1, Sunday Closed. Free use of public computers and free wifi, printing and scanning services are available fees apply. Free access to Ancestry.com and Find my past. Free online access to theory test pro for those due to take their theory test. Free hearing aid battery collection point. Board games and jigsaws and children’s toys available to enjoy. Children’s activities in school holidays. Tuesday – Breast feeding Support group 10-12 advice and support from NHS advisors baby weighing available. Thursday – Rhymetime 10-10.30 free sing and song session for 0-5s; Citizens advice 9.30-1 alternate Thursdays, please phone for latest date; PCSO drop in advice 1st Thursday of the month raise your concerns with Paul, our local PCSO. Saturday – Lego club 9-12; Councillor drop in surgery see your local councillor Rob Elliot and Linda Beresford.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We play club games on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.45pm and weekends at 10.45am. Everyone is welcome to come and have a go and we have bowls to lend. The first two games are free and then it is £3 a game or you can join our club and become a member. Please ring John Byers on 0771 5067335 or Maureen Taylor on 070904 517226 for information or just join us on the green. Monday May 26 - 21up doubles, Peter Greenwood and Dot Payne, Colin Crossland and Jim Lowe. Tuesday May 27 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 5, Valley Park 'A' 3. Wednesday May 28 - Valley Park 'D' 2 Greasbrough 6; Evening league, Greasbrough 4, Wickersley Village 4. Thursday May 29 - Valley Park 'C' 0 Greasbrough 8. Friday May 30 - Evening League, Brinsworth 'A' 2 Greasbrough 6. Saturday May 31 - 21up doubles, Maureen Taylor and Jim Lowe,; Phil Patterson Trophy heat, John Byers; 11 up, Adele Pearson. Sunday June 1 - 21up singles, Alan Goddard; 21up doubles, Jim Lowe and Colin Crossland, Jackie Lloyd and Mick Lloyd.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: The service last Sunday was Morning Prayer, looking at Mark's account of Jesus' life; the children's groups ran as usual, with refreshments served afterwards. The 'Young at Heart' meeting was held on Monday at 2.45pm in the Hub, giving older residents the opportunity to meet up over refreshments and have a chat with old friends and new.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning, 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Tel 01709 558581. Opening times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Next outing to Hampsons garden centre in Wakefield followed by an early dinner at a local hostelry. There are limited spaces so please put your name down ASAP. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. I would like to thank everyone who has helped these past 4 years in clearing well over 10,000 bags of litter in an attempt to make a difference. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. There was a service of Morning Worship last Sunday. Community activities have continued in the hall and the Drop-In Café is open today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1pm, including the council and community police advice service and with free coffee, tea, toast and cakes. Also today a short course begins taking in the big picture of the Bible. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be the Whit Sunday celebration.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). Next meeting – 9 th July at 3.30 pm.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat) 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 28 th May, the group walked through Barkers Park, crossed Oaks Lane and through Bray Plantation and up to Keppels Column. We then descended to Little Lane and Scholes village before making our way back through Scholes Coppice and back to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area. Next meeting 25 th June at 2 pm.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team. Please note that there will be no Councillor’s surgery for Simon Currie at Artworks on 7th June.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: We meet every Friday from 12 till 2.30 for friendship, bingo, raffle, a natter, tea/coffee cakes trips out events and much more. Next outing to Hampsons garden centre in Wakefield followed by an early dinner at a local hostelry. There are limited spaces so please put your name down ASAP. Thank you to all members, volunteers and committee for keeping our lovely club as lovely as it is. For more information, please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. For details of future litterpicks please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: Recently, we held our annual bowling tournament for groups affiliated to the Kimberworth Park Community Partnership. We had a good turnout of over 50 players, spectators and club members. The tournament, of 6 teams, was won by the “S61 Crisps”. We took a record amount on refreshments, raffle, books/jigsaws, etc. Particular thanks are due to people who brought the fine range of sandwiches, cakes and other goodies. The sun shone and a fine time was had by all. If any of the bowlers would like to have another bowl, we can easily arrange that. Contact me at [email protected] or via the Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 1st of June being the Ascension of the Lord, and the 7th and last Sunday of Easter. Mass at 10.30 was led by the Rev Phil Batchford, he read the gospel and also took the sermon. His servers where Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments after the service where served by Sandra Smith and David Matthews. Next Sunday the 8th of June, Pentecost Sunday, also known as Whitsunday, Mass at 10.30 will be an all-age service to which everyone is welcome. Monday the 9th of June our small groups meeting continues at 7.30 at St Paul’s Church, then on Monday the 16th of June when the group will be looking at the gospels in more detail. Everyone is most welcome at all of these meetings.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday was the seventh Sunday of Easter - Masses during the week were celebrated for Derek Mars [LD], Frank Woulfe [LD], Margaret Vallance, Joan O Hanrahan [A], S.I. Hitchin Family, Agnes Greensmith, Charles Kuruvilla [A] and Debbie R[LD]. Trinity Sunday – Mass will be celebrated at Roche Abbey on Sunday 15th June at 11.00am. There is free access on the day to this English Heritage site. For access information visit https://www.englishheritage.org.uk/visit/places/roche-abbey/. Hallam Bridge - The latest edition of the online magazine with news from around the Diocese is now available at https://hallam-diocese.com/bridge/ - where you can also subscribe to have each edition delivered to your inbox as soon as it is released.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SWINTON AND KILNHURST COMMUNITY FORUM: The next meeting of the community forum will take place on Monday July 21 at 6pm at Swinton Lock Activity Centre. The meeting is open to everyone who wants to make their community a better place, including community groups, volunteers, charity organisations, religious organisations and local businesses. For more information, email [email protected].

SUPPORT GROUP: A fibromyalgia and chronic pain support group meets on the last Saturday of every month from 10.45-11.45am at Charles Street Community Centre. For more information, email [email protected] or telephone 07716 328856.

ESTATE WALKABOUT: A community walkabout recently took place on Rookery Road and the surrounding area. The walkabout included officers from the council's housing department and South Yorkshire Police, plus local ward councillors, and provided the opportunity to identify any local issues arising in the community. For more details about forthcoming walkabouts and how local residents can get involved, email [email protected].

SCHOOL ENGAGEMENT: A number of local schools recently got involved in the community effort to commemorate VE Day; the art club at Brookfield Junior Academy made some lovely flags that were used by the team at Swinton Library to make bunting for the library; students from Swinton Queen Primary Academy made poppy collages and bunting, which were displayed at the Civic Hall; students from Swinton Fitzwilliam Primary School made lots of beautiful flags, alot of which were given out to children who attended the VE Day celebrations in Swinton. Well done and thank you to all the children and staff involved in supporting their local community.

POTTERY PONDS: A community picnic is planned to take place on Friday August 1 at Pottery Ponds. The picnic will take place on Yorkshire Day and families are invited to come along from 11am-1pm, bring a picnic and a blanket and celebrate Yorkshire Day together.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Community Pantry is a non-profit organisation whose aim is to help families and individuals to eat well for less and at the same time save food waste, by providing a varied bag of groceries for only £4. The pantry visits Swinton every Wednesday at 11am on Alldred Crescent, S64 8SF; anyone can come along, bring a shopping bag and fill it with a variety of food for just £4.

COFFEE MORNING: On Saturday June 7, St. Margaret's Parish Church in Swinton will be holding a coffee morning and plant sale. The event will take place from 9.30am-12 noon in the vicarage garden and will include refreshments, plus garden plants and house plants for sale. Everyone is welcome and there will be plenty of parking available on the church field.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICK: Do you want to make new friends and make a difference to your environment? Join in with a community litter pick, go along and get involved with other members of the local community. Join the Don Catchment Rivers Trust with a clean up of the waterways and green area of Queens Park in Swinton on June 24 between 10am and 1pm. All litter picking equipment is provided and all volunteers old and new are welcome to go along. Please wear suitable clothing and footwear. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult. Even if you can only stop for an hour all are welcome at this friendly community event. The group will be meeting on the field near to the footpath to the allotments.

MENOPAUSE CAFE: To be held at Swinton Library and Neighbourhood Hub on June 26 between 10.30am and 12 noon. A relaxed informal environment for women to share their experiences and how menopause is affecting them and their families. Everyone welcome.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Thank you to everyone who donates to the foodbank; recent donations have included those who have donated food and toiletries through the drop off point at Rawmarsh Library. The foodbank is still looking for 20 plus volunteers to help out for a few hours each week. If you have some spare time and are interested in volunteering, please visit rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk for more information. The foodbank is also looking for clean, usable bags for life; if you have any spare, please drop them off at the Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue on Thursday June 12 in the morning up to 11.30am, or in the afternoon after 4pm.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday at Asda on Aldwarke Lane to carry out a litter pick of the local area. The group cleared 14 bags of rubbish from the area, plus a number of discarded items. One of the volunteers also cleared five bags of rubbish from around Parkgate, and another cleared up a fly-tip that had been dumped on a lane off Aldwarke Lane. Well done to everyone for all their continued support and hard work.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday June 1, the service was led by Rev Liuise Makin. The service included Holy Communion. Gifts for the food bank were gratefully received Coffee was served at the end of the service. On Tuesday June 3, The Prayer Group met and this was followed by the Chit Chat Cafe. The service next Sunday will be led by the stewards. All are welcome.

HOUSEHOLD WASTE RECYCLING CENTRE: The centre on Warren Vale in Rawmarsh is open from 10am until 6.30pm, 7 days per week. Please dispose of your waste correctly.

TIME OUT FOR CANCER: A new group to be held at The High Street Centre for anyone who is affected by cancer in any way. Will be held on Fridays from the end of May, between 10am and 11.30am. For more information please contact the centre on 01709 719478.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

RSPB OLD MOOR: The free car park is locked at 5pm daily. Should you find yourself locked in, please call 0870 066 6769 for assistance, there is a charge to call out the security company to unlock the gate after hours.

WENTWORTH

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: The volunteers at the centre do an incredible job, from supporting visitors and staff to helping with maintenance. For anyone interested in volunteering, there are a range of volunteering opportunities at the centre, including supporting events, assisting visitors and supporting with maintenance sessions. For more information, either email [email protected] or visit www.elsecar-heritage.com.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday June 16 at 6.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall. Please remember that the first 15 minutes of each meeting is given to ‘public speaking’ and you are cordially invited to come along and raise any issue with us. Alternatively you can contact the Parish Clerk, Simon Oldham, by emailing: [email protected] or by calling: 07712 305729.

WHISTON COMMUNITY KITCHEN: Following two weeks of closure owing to staff holidays, Whiston Community Kitchen will re-open on Wednesday June 11, from 10.00am to 2.00pm. If you haven’t already been, come along to see what you’re missing! Linda and her team will be offering the usual fare - everything from hot/cold snacks to a cooked meal, but if it’s just ‘a bit of sweet stuff’ you’re after - there’s always plenty of that on offer too!

WHISTON SUMMER GALA: Arrangements are now well under way for Whiston Summer Gala, due to take place in Whiston Village on Saturday July 5 from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. A meeting took place last Monday between members of Whiston Parish Council and Helen and Rebekah of the Event Foundry to put the finishing touches to arrangements and it looks like there’s going to be plenty for everyone. This year’s event will have a ‘village fete’ atmosphere, with The Green in the centre of the village transformed by members of Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture team, who will be offering activities and entertainment for the younger members of our community. Some of the entertainment will be also be provided by young people, including an ‘open mic slot’ for local buskers, singing by the choir from Whiston J&I School and a medley by Wickersley Youngstars from their forthcoming show at the Civic Theatre. Dinnington Brass Band will play on two occasions in the Car Park area of the Parish Hall and in the evening we will have our bands on the main stage, including local band, Griffin, and Benidorm Nights - who I am sure will put us all in holiday mood! This year, for the first time, we will have ‘The Great Whiston Bake Off’, with both a Junior and Senior version. Juniors will be asked to submit a plate of 6 decorated buns and Seniors to bake a Victoria Sponge - spread the word to the bakers in your family - and we don’t want any soggy bottoms!! There will the usual mix of rides and games for the children and plenty of food and drink options available. In the Parish Hall there will be craft stalls and charity stalls, and Linda’s staff will be in full swing on the day serving wonderful hot food. So, if you’ve got nowhere else to be on July 5 - you need to be in Whiston! There will be further updates as we get nearer to the day.

ROADWORKS UPDATE - SITWELL WARD: Please note the following planned roadworks which could affect travel. A 631East Bawtry Road Ongoing - 03/07/25 (RMBC) Resurfacing night closure; Worrygoose Roundabout 27/05/25 - 23/06/25(RMBC) Resurfacing night closure; Bentfield Avenue Ongoing - 18/07/25 (RMBC) Resurfacing road closure. The roads around Worrygoose Roundabout were completed during last week, but drivers should be aware that further resurfacing roadworks are likely in other areas,including: Flat Lane, Maynard Road/Hind Road/Lease Gate Road/Shrogswood Road (at their junction with A631), B6410 Broom Lane (from its junction with Worrygoose Island for a distance of approximately 100m in a north westerly direction), A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road (from its junction with Worrygoose Island for a distance of approximately 100m in a southerly direction).

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday June 1, for Ascension Sunday, Rev Caroline Wyman presided at the Parish Communion at 9.45am and preached. Marilyn and Malcolm Ellson welcomed parishioners. Elizabeth Hacon read the lesson and Suzanne Booker led the intercessions and also served refreshments with Joan Kay after the service. Refresh@4 took place at 4.00pm. The theme was Pentecost. Rev Louise read the Bible passage from Bob Hartman’s Rhyming Bible, Rev Karen gave the talk and Lucy Luckock led the reflection time. Little Fishes met on Monday morning at 9.30am in the Parish Hall. The Natter group also had their monthly meeting from 10.30am to 11.30am on Monday. A service of Holy Communion took place on Wednesday morning at 10.30am followed by refreshments and fellowship. Next Sunday, Pentecost, the Parish Communion with Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am. Nourish will be on June 9 at 7.30pm. On June 15, Trinity Sunday, Parish Communion (but no Starfish Gang) will be at 9.45am and at 6.00pm there will be Choral Evensong for Trinity and YouthZone will also meet at 6.00pm at St Cuthbert’s. Two dates for your Diary : Monday June 16 - Little Fishes and the Natter Group Coffee Morning to raise funds for the Church Rain Water Dispersal Fund and Saturday July 5 between 10.30am and 3.00pm Church Summer Fair. The theme is a celebration of creativity for the 4 seasons. Craft stall, refreshments, homemade cakes and biscuits and more. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister and Priest in charge: Rev Karen Skidmore on 07356232600 or email her at: [email protected] or ring Alan Teale, Churchwarden on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: whistonparishchurch.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday morning’s service was led by Diane and Jed Davis with Charlotte Pinder playing the organ. The preacher at the evening service was Rev Andrew Fox. The bible readers were Irene Benson and David Bingham. David Pinder played the organ.The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the Community coffee morning was on Thursday. Rev Andrew Fox, Charlotte Pinder and John Cook completed the Three Peaks challenge on Friday 30th May. On Saturday June 14 at 12 noon there will be an afternoon tea - the cost is £10, and this is a ticket only event. Please call in at church if you would like a ticket. Next Sunday morning’s Pentecost service at 10.30am will be organised and led by Anne Miller and Mavis Morgan. All are welcome to join us.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Rev Andrew Fox who preached on the theme of being able to see things from different perspectives, particularly as the Bible refers to many significant events happening on mountains. The congregation braved the windy conditions to hold the service in the car park. Broom Baby and Toddler Group continues every Thursday during term time at the slightly earlier time of 9.00am to 10.30am. Our next Tuesday@Broom will be on Tuesday June 10 from 10.00am to 12 noon - come along for fun, games, conversation and refreshments. Diary Date - Broom will be holding a Summer Fair on Saturday June 14 from 10.00am to 12 noon. Stalls will be offering cakes / buns, plants, books, bric a brac and crafts. Drinks and sandwiches will be available.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: Today (Thursday) sees the return of Whiston Youth Club after a week’s break during half term. We hope all our young people and their families have had a good break! Over the next seven sessions we have lots to look forward to - including our PRIDE party on Thursday June 26, our Anxiety Workshop facilitated by ‘With Me In Mind’, a Martial Arts session run by our very own George, and our regular fun and games! If you have ever thought about joining us now is a great time to come and try out the group. Entry is free for your first session and then only £1 per weekly session. We run every Thursday from 6.00pm at Whiston Parish Hall, just off Well Lane. Our Junior Session runs from 6.00pm to 7.00pm, and our Senior Session runs from 6.00pm until 8.30pm. A tuck shop is available with refreshments all at reduced pricing! All staff and volunteers hold Whiston Parish Council enhanced DBS checks and undertake regular Safeguarding training. You can see just how much fun we have by visiting our social media pages - just search Whiston Youth Club; on Facebook, X and Instagram... If you don’t use social media you can contact us via email or phone: [email protected]/07842442952.

50TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIE PACK: We have had a very busy time this last half-term with the 50th Rotherham Brownies. We have welcomed four new girls, Lottie, Sadie, Edith and Harriet, and completed some badge work from before Easter, which means the girls were then presented with their Local History Interest Badge, together with their Reflect Skills Builder and Know Myself Theme Award. We then started working on a Summer Challenge badge and we will continue with this up until the Summer break. So far the Brownies have designed medals for our Brownie Olympics, which our helpers Evie and Sophie planned and ran the following week. They have also planted a windowsill herb garden and enjoyed making and eating candlelight smores. We return on Wednesday June 4 when we will be enjoying a picnic and holding a Promise Ceremony for the new girls.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: This weekend we have a full programme of cricket with the 2nd XI hosting Hatfield Town on Saturday (1.00pm). On Sunday we have a packed day in store with the Whiston Parish Belles hosting Hatfield Town (10.00am) in a Hardball Super 8s match followed by the 1st XI entertaining Upper Haugh in the semi final of the T20 plate at 1.00pm. The Belles Softball team will follow this at around 4.00pm with a match against Upper Haugh Hotshots. A reminder that All Stars and Dynamos continue at 5.30pm on Fridays.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: Whiston Allotment Shop is open during the summer months on the following Saturdays from 10.00am - 12 noon: June 14/21; July 5/12; August 2/16 and Saturday September 6. From that date the shop will be closed to the public but will remain open to plot holders. We carry a full range of composts, together with fertilisers, liquid feeds, canes, manure and much more. We can supply for large orders - please ask in the Allotment Shop for more information. A Price List is available on the Noticeboard outside the Shop. We are located at: Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4EZ, and look forward to seeing everyone again this year.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: The next meeting of Rotherham Probus Group will be on Tuesday June 10 with a talk entitled ‘Edward Dunn MP’ by Alice Rodgers. On Tuesday June 24 there will be a visit to Whiston Parish Church, featuring a talk on its history. In July, we have: July 1 - ‘A funny thing happened on the way to the Crematorium’ - a talk by Jane Price, July 8 - ‘Missing - an exploration of some well known and less well known missing person cases including those that ended in murder investigations’ by Stuart Chapman, and July 15: - ‘The year without a summer 1816 - Climate change?’ by Judith Headley. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15 am, All Age Worship at 10.45 am and Choral Evensong at 6 pm. The Beta Bible Study Group met on Monday evening to begin study of the letter to the Hebrews, starting with the first two chapters. The next Coffee Morning will be held on Friday 6 June 10 am to 12 noon in the Barn. This is a fundraising initiative for a new church heating system. A day trip to Oxford by coach is planned for Saturday 4 October as the Church Choir will be attending the annual RSCM Celebration Day. Participants will have free time in Oxford, and can join in the evening service in Christ Church Cathedral if they wish before returning home. Please indicate your interest for yourself, family and friends by signing the list at the back of church soon.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): WING is a social group for elderly or isolated individuals who meet on a Wednesday afternoon in term time from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. On June 4 the members played bingo, and on June 11 they will share a fish and chip meal together. New members of the group are always welcome, and Anne Hudson is the person to contact (01709-542873) if you wish to join. She can arrange transport to and from the Barn for meetings, and can give you more information about WING activities. Volunteers to help at WING are also welcome - from retired people, those who work part-time or any temporarily unemployed people. Helpers are needed for bus escort duties, serving refreshments and helping with the weekly activities.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

MUSICAL STORIES: A perfect introduction to music, animation and storytelling is coming to your library with The Concerteenies. A musical story of 'Blown Away' suitable for children and their families with fun activities and songs to join in the relaxed and friendly environment of your local library. On June 6 - Wickersley and Aston libraries and June 7, Maltby and Riverside. To book your FREE tickets, please contact your local library, Wickersley Library - 01709 544134, Aston - 01709 254134, Maltby - 01709 334772 and Riverside - 01709 823606.

HOSPICE FEATHER APPEAL: During the summer, Rotherham Hospice are holding a tribute of remembrance and love in the grounds of Wentworth Woodhouse. The grounds will be filled with hundreds of handcrafted steel feathers from August 9 to 23, each one representing a loved one remembered and the donations will help the Hospice to provide compassionate care for families across the borough when they need it the most. After dedicating a feather, you will receive a personalised engraved tag which allows you to add a name of your choice and during the installation you can place your tag on a feather of your choosing, you will be able to visit the installation, and you will be invited to the exclusive launch event. When the installation ends, the feather and tag are yours to take home with you to treasure. For more information, or to dedicate your personal feather, please see the link https://www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/feather-appeal/.

LOCAL SAILING CLUB REOPENS: After more than 2 years, Rotherham Sailing Club has finally reopened. The club, based at the picturesque Harthill Reservoir, was forced to close when the reservoir was emptied to allow for renovation works on the dam. With the work completed and the reservoir full again the club is delighted to be welcoming back its members and looking to attract new members for the activities on offer. A small, friendly club with enthusiastic members of all ages and levels of experience. The clubhouse is well equipped with changing rooms, showers, lounge, kitchen and a licenced bar. Anyone interested is welcome to visit the club to find out more and how to get started. Sailing is on Sundays from 10am and Thursday evenings from 6.30pm plus Wednesday evenings during the summer. Further details are available on the club website - rotherhamsailingclub.org.uk or email - [email protected]. Other activities either on or in the water include model yachting and open water swimming. The Model Yachting Section of the sailing club race radio controlled model yachts on Saturday mornings from 10am to 1pm and sail on Wednesday mornings from 10am. Visitors are always welcome. For further details see the Model Yachting Section of the sailing club website or the Rotherham Model Yacht Club website - rotherhammodelyachtclub.weebly.com/ or email - [email protected]. Open water swimming is run by Yorkshire Outdoor Swimmers and they normally swim on Saturday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. Further details can be obtained on their website - yorkshireoutdoorswimmers.com. Paddleboarding and kayaking are activities the club are looking to offer in the future.

CRAFTERS AND MAKERS MARKET: Will be held on Effingham Street in the centre on June 14 between 10am and 3pm. Lots of local, unique hand made items from artwork to baked produce. Anyone interested in booking a stall, the cost is £7, please call 01709 365021. These markets take place on the second Saturday every month.

MAKING PEBBLE PEOPLE: A session which is run as part of a research project into how children develop through creating stories with objects, the Sandbox Story creative play workshops will be run by a researcher from Sheffield Hallam University. To be held at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub on June 20 between 11am and 11.40am. The event is aimed at pre-school children and spaces are limited to 15, booking is essential. Parents/carers need to sign children up to each session by contacting Mowbray Gardens Library by telephone - 01709 370038 or by going to the library and book with a member of staff. There is no charge.

FLUX ABSEIL: on June 7, Helen, the Programme Director of Flux Rotherham, is taking part in an abseil to raise money for the redevelopment of Rotherham Minster, by abseiling from the historic bell tower right into the very heart of Rotherham Minster. Raising funds for Rotherham Minster Development Trust, to ensure that this historic building can continue to serve the people of Rotherham in the 21st Century. For more information or to make a donation, please see the link https://www.justgiving.com/page/helen-jones-flux-abseil?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015&ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_10_20_2022_13_58_COPY_01).

WENTWORTH BY THE SEA: from Friday to Sunday from June 6 until Saturday August 30, between 11.30am and 2.30pm Wentworth Woodhouse is bringing the seaside to you with a brand-new themed Afternoon Tea menu, ‘Wentworth by the Sea’. From the Long Gallery, overlook the gardens as they burst into a sea of colour and enjoy a range of fresh, seasonal ingredients guaranteed to delight the senses – the perfect treat to beat the holiday blues. Book online using the link https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/afternoon-tea-in-the-long-gallery-2/ or telephone 01226 351161 for more information.

