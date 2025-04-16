This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ALL SAINTS CHURCH, ASTON: Coffee Morning in the Narthex on the second Friday of each month, 10am – 12 noon. All welcome.

VE DAY 80TH ANNIVERSARY: Beacon Lighting at Burgoyne Park, Aughton Lane, Aston on Thursday May 8, 9pm-9.45pm. Beacon to be lit at 9.30pm. Brass Band Concert, Saturday May 10, 2.30pm-4.30pm in Aston Parish Hall. An afternoon of music from Thurcroft Brass Band. Tickets £3 each from Aston-cum-Aughton Parish Hall, 0114 287 9008. Open Day, Sunday May 11, hosted by Aston-cum-Aughton History Group in the Aston Reading Room from 10 am to 4 pm. Displays of photographs, documents and memorabilia to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Free entry. Refreshments will be available.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm each week and would welcome more to their group. It’s simply perfect for getting out of the house, doing something just for fun and having a chat and a cuppa with like-minded ladies. Please call in to Aston Library for more information or contact Laura Stubbing at Aston Library for more information at [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church and. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details contact us at the Church Office: 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV. IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2 pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: A place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive community centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. This informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts: Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am until noon and Mondays and Thursdays from 1pm until 4pm at Bill Chafer Youth Club. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime at the Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUBS: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays and Thursdays from 5pm - 7pm catering for 8-14 years old. There is a tuck shop, sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

VE DAY CELEBRATIONS: Will be held on Sunday May 12th from noon until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Holy Communion will be at 9.45am on Sunday April 20 and at 10am on Tuesday April 22, the Tuesday will be followed with refreshments and prayer. Church will be open between 10am and 12 noon on Wednesday April 23. Anyone interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team you would be made very welcome. For more information, please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the website - www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone - 01709873210 or send an email to the address above.

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH COMMUNITY HUB: At The Centre Brinsworth we have a weekly Community Hub. With the cost-of-living Crisis, many of us are faced with tougher decisions and we want to support our community. There is no judgment and no questions asked simply everyone is welcome! For those wishing to delay putting the heating on for a few hours or those who just want to socialize amongst the community. Then visit the Community Hub where you will find a free hot meal and a warm safe space. There are recreational games and activities for all the family. The hub takes place at The Centre Brinsworth on Brinsworth Lane, S60 5BU every Wednesday between 3-5pm. There is no need to book just come along, everyone is welcome.

COMMUNITY YOUTH GROUP: Alongside the Hub there is also our Community Youth Group starting at 3.30pm (Term Time only), so whatever the age there is something for everyone.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. The Café even does takeaway!

HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri

9am to 2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm - Count on Dawn (weight management), 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina, 11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Gentle fitness with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

CATCLIFFE CONE GROUP: An easter event will be held in St Marys Church on Saturday 19 th April between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Activities include decorating easter bonnets, cards, crowns, eggs and rabbits. There will be easter eggs and whoever names the bunny can take him home. Beatson Clark and the Community are supporting the event. Catcliffe Cone Community are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/901824847263254/.

RIVERS TEAM: The team are collecting easter eggs for the Rotherham Food Bank. These will be collected and taken to the Food Bank to be distributed to their clients with children who otherwise would be unlikely to receive an egg this year. The Rivers Team will donate an extra egg for each egg donated. The first 30 of these ‘matched'’ eggs will be ‘Real Easter Eggs’ from The Meaningful Chocolate Company, which combine a Fair Trade chocolate egg with a book telling the Easter Story, and the cost of the extra eggs will be covered by the Team’s Mission Giving Contingency Fund. Please bring Easter Egg donations to either our St. Lawrence or St. Mary’s congregations or to any regular team sessions. Donations of non-perishable food items for Rotherham Food Bank are made on an ongoing basis. There is a particular need for long life milk, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, rice, biscuits, custard, tinned potatoes / packet mash and pasta sauce. Donations can be brought along to St. Mary’s or St. Lawrence any Sunday and placed in the labelled donation boxes.

RIVERS TEAM EASTER: There will be a busy programme of Easter celebrations centred on women who encountered Jesus in the final week of his life. Thursday 17th April 8:00pm @ St. Lawrence, Tinsley: Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service -Joanna‘s Story. Friday 18th April 2:00pm @ St. Helen’s, Treeton: Good Friday Reflection - Salome‘s Story. Saturday 19th April 7:30pm @ St. Andrew’s, Brinsworth (outside): Campfire Vigil - Mary Magdelene‘s Story. Sunday 20th April 10:30am @ St. Lawrence, Tinsley & 5:00pm @ St. Mary’s, Catcliffe: Easter Celebration – Mary, the wife of Clopas’ Story. http://www.therivers-team.com/

PARISH COUNCIL: The regular Friday morning coffee mornings now include occasional Digital Learning, Holistic Healing and Indoor Games. Drop in any time between 10:00 and 12:00. For dates and details contact Daniel at [email protected]. Current weekly activities at the hall include Mon: 10:00-12:00 Photography. 10:00-12:00 S.E.N.D. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. 19:00-21:00 Scottish Dancing. Thu: Gentle Exercise with RUCT. 17:00-19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 10:00-12:00 Coffee Morning. 10:00-12:00 British Sign Language. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group. 18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Contact Clerk at [email protected]. for details. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Pantry Van will be attending the Memorial Hall on Tuesdays at 1:00 pm. A selection of food stuffs will be available for £4 for visitors. Please bring your own bag. [email protected] for details.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Marys Church. Tel: 07910 520898. There will be no session on 22 nd April.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday during term time at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust is available. Tel: 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: Al’s Café organised a collection from their customers to purchase over 550 Easter Eggs for 3 local schools. 189 were donated to Catcliffe School and means everyone will receive at least one egg over Easter. Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook as Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected]. Tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected]. Tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been out and about in the local community as usual, carrying out a litter pick on the Black Path and Hollings Lane Field with a couple of volunteers, along with on Magna Park, supporting the Community Pantry at its various locations, and attending the B:Friend social club at Mowbray Gardens. Michael's councillor surgeries have run as usual this week, but there will be no surgeries on Saturday or bank holiday Monday, with normal surgeries resuming again after those days.

B:FRIEND: The charity was founded in 2017 with the aim of reducing social isolation and loneliness through a variety of methods, including a volunteer befriending service and Social Clubs. One of the B:Friend Social Clubs takes place every Thursday afternoon from 1-3pm at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub, and includes a variety of fun activities, plus refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

COMMUNITY PANTRY VAN: Alongside its existing venues, the Community Pantry Van will be visiting a new venue in the ward; every Thursday from 12.30-1.30pm, the Community Pantry will attend Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub, giving local residents the opportunity to buy a bag of shopping for just £4 and help to cut down on food waste. Please bring your own bag when visiting the Community Pantry.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICK: Local residents are invited to join in a community litter picking event which will take place on Thursday April 17. Anyone interested in helping to keep their community clean and tidy is asked to meet at 10am at Dalton Parish Hall.

OPEN DAY: Rotherham Crematorium will be holding an Open Day on Saturday April 26 from 12-3pm. The event will give people the opportunity to visit the chapel, have a back-of-house crematorium tour, meet the celebrant, discuss memorial options and ask questions. For more information, either telephone 01709 850715 or email rotherham.crematorium@the mcg.co.uk.

EASTER FAIR: The Brecks Community Hub will be holding their Easter Fair on Saturday April 19 from 11am-2pm at the hub. There will be lots to do at the fair, including games, hook a duck, face painting, name the bunny, a raffle and an Easter Egg Hunt, plus a book stall, cake stall, candy floss, popcorn and much more. Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 13th May Jill Temporal, Wildlife Watercolour and Acrylic; 10th June Helen Tucker, TBC Coloured Pencil and Watercolour; 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: We are receiving loads of appreciation of our work in the park from park users. Tuesday morning is the day we volunteer in the park. Come and join us and find out how rewarding it is to give something back to your community. We have tools and gloves, you can fit the task to your ability, it could be hoeing, pruning, planting or just keeping us supplied with tea. Please come along and join us on Tuesdays at 9.00am in the park pavilion.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: GCBC welcomes any one who would like to learn to play crown green bowls, we give 2 free games and tuition from our friendly members. Then £3 a game after that. If you would like to join our club, It is £12 a month. We pay all other costs apart from 50p for tea and biscuits. We have club bowls to loan. We are open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 12.30 and weekends at 10.30. For more information ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday March 31 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Dot Payne, Mick Cilenti and Colin Crossland; Dave Mee Trophy heat, Mick Lloyd. Wednesday April 2nd - Arthur King Trophy heat, John Byers; Phil Patterson Trophy heat, Mick Lloyd; 21up triple, AlanGoddard; 21up Jim Lowe. Thursday April 3rd - Barkers Round Robin, Vic Denton, Mick Weaver and John Byers. Saturday April 5 - Phil Evans Doubles heat, Adele and John Byers; Dave Mee Trophy heat Dot Payne; 21up Colin Crossland. Sunday April 6 - Fulwood Bowls Doubles, Mick Wilson and John Byers; Phil Patterson Trophy, Alan Goddard; Winter Robin heat, Jim Lowe; 21up triple, Mick Cilenti, Dennis Routledge and Adele Pearson; 21up doubles, Colin Crossland and Mick Wilson. Monday April 7 - Dave Mee Trophy, John Byers; 21up Dot Payne and Dave Bibby, Alan Goddard and Colin Crossland. Wednesday April 9 - 21up Jim Lowe, Freddy Taylor; 5/15 Colin Crossland and Ian Garfit / Ian Garfitt / Colin Crossland. Thursday May 10 - 21up doubles, Dennis Routledge and John Byers; 21up Mick Wilson and Mick Lloyd;, 11up Dot Payne and Chris Mason. Friday April 11 - 21up Jim Lowe. Doubles league game Marquis 8, Greasbrough 0. Saturday April 12 - 21up Jim Lowe and Adele Pearson, Mick Wilson and Pete Greenwood, Chris Mason and Maureen Taylor; Afternoon league game Greasbrough 8-0.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: A ‘Young at Heart’ session was held in the Hub last week, giving older residents the opportunity to meet up, have a chat with friends and maybe make some new ones, over an activity and refreshments.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE – Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-Age service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street Kimberworth – Tel: 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50 + meets every Friday at 12 noon till 2.30.at St Thomas Community Hall, High Street, Kimberworth. Bingo, raffle, events, day trips and more. Everyone welcome. After the AGM on 14th February the members voted on an increase in membership fees from £6.00 to £10.00 per year to help cover rising costs and also to help subsidise dinners and trips. The clothing and bric a brac stall is open every week, donations always welcome. Please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On 13 th April, the volunteers tackled the footpath near Kelford School filling 17 bags of litter. Other areas included Fenton Road, Droppingwell Road, Meadowhall Road, Wingfield Woods, Barkers Park and Thornhill. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. Since the group was formed in April 2021, we have filled a total of 10,000 bags. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location -: Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. There was a service of Morning Worship last Sunday morning. Most of the various community activities are continuing in the church hall though some are taking a break over the school holidays. The Drop-In Café is open again today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1 pm. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat) 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 9th April, the group walked down towards Wingfield Road before making our way at the side of the Kimberworth Park Pub and crossing the field over towards Scholes Coppice before making our way back to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along

with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Volunteers always very welcome. We have now reached a significant milestone for our group with us filling our 10,000th bag since the group was formed in April 2021. For details of next weekend’s litterpick please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We are based just off Redscope crescent in the park - post code S613LY. There is usually ample space in the free car park. We bowl outdoors all year round, weather permitting, and have facilities onsite for less able and disabled players, including toilets. We can also provide refreshments for anyone who wants to come and have a look round and a chat. Anyone is welcome to come in if there is a member there and enquire about times, procedures and even ‘have a go’ at crown green bowling. We have a stock of various sized bowls. Even if there is a game in progress, do not be afraid to come in. There will be someone there prepared to answer any questions you may have or you are welcome to just sit and watch for a while. My name is Dave. I am club secretary. My phone number should you wish to get in touch for further information is 07837460152 and my e-mail address is [email protected].

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 13th of April, it being Palm Sunday, and also an All Age service, palm crosses where given out and blessed. A short walk was hen taken with palm held high. This morning’s service was led by the Rev Louise Castle and assisted by the Rev Lizzie, who read the gospel and did the sermon. The servers where Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley. Refreshments were served by Sandra Smith and David Matthews. This week being Holy Week there will be a service of the final hour at the cross, at St Paul’s at 2pm on Good Friday the 18th. Sunday the 20th of April is Easter Sunday, our service will be at 10.30 am as usual where everyone is most welcome.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 13th April was Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord. Father blessed the palms before each Mass for people to take home with them. Masses during the week were celebrated for Marian Macko - his requiem took place on Monday 14th, special intention of M.N., Claire Green [A], Michael Lee [LD Ireland] and Les Richardson [sick]. Friday 18th will be Good Friday - the Passion of the Lord will take place at Noon and on Holy Saturday the Vigil will place at 8p.m. As St Bede’s is likely to be very busy over the Easter period, please allow yourself extra journey time in order to find a safe parking spot. Traffic Wardens do operate in the area, even on Sunday, and may issue tickets to anyone parking on the grass or on double yellow lines. 24-hour access for emergency vehicles is required at Liberty House Children’s Centre so please take care not to block the entrance or park down the driveway.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SWINTON AND KILNHURST COMMUNITY FORUM: The next quarterly meeting of the Swinton and Kilnhurst Community Forum will take place on Monday April 28 at 6pm at Swinton Lock Activity Centre. The meeting is aimed at those helping out and organising things for the local community, including community groups, tenants and residents associations, local businesses, schools, governors and parent teacher associations, charities, and volunteers and community members. Everyone is welcome.

SWINTON COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP: Volunteers from the group met last week to carry out a litter pick of Queen Street park, clearing away eight bags of rubbish, plus a number of discarded items. The group has planned a number of litter picks for the coming months, including meeting on Wednesday April 23 at Creighton Woods, on Thursday May 8 at the Civic Centre in Swinton, on Tuesday May 27 in the Robin Hood car park, on Tuesday June 10 on the path on Queen Street to the college, and on Wednesday June 25 at Cliffefield/Brookfield Avenue. All litter picks are from 9.30-11am and new volunteers are always welcome. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.

ST MARGARET’S PARISH CHURCH: The monthly coffee morning will take place on Saturday April 26 from 10-11.30am. Everyone is welcome.

BIG CANAL CLEAN UP: Local ward councillors joined the team from the Canal and Rivers Trust, along with volunteers from local community groups, to carry out a litter pick around the canal area last Sunday. The team from the Canal and Rivers Trust went down the canal in canoes to clear up the litter from the water, whilst volunteers litter picked the surrounding area. The group did a fantastic job of clearing large amounts of litter and discarded items from the canal and its borders in challenging conditions. There were also some large fly tipped items in the area that will hopefully soon be removed. Fly tipping can be reported at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/fly-tipping-1.

MEXBOROUGH CRICKET CLUB: The club is welcoming new members to its outdoor training for under 9s and under 11s on Friday evenings. The sessions start on Friday April 25 from 6-7pm to children aged seven and over who are wanting to maybe try a new sport. For more information, telephone 07801275870.

EASTER PARTY: The New Masons Arms pub in Mexborough will be holding an Easter Party on Sunday April 20 from 3.30-5.30pm. The event will include lots of fun and games, with a prize for the best Easter dress and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday April 13 (Palm Sunday) the service was led by the Stewards. During the service Palm Crosses were distributed to members of the congregation. On Tuesday April 15 the Prayer Group met and the Chit Chat Cafe was open and on Thursday April 17 a service for Maundy Thursday was held. On Sunday April 20 (Easter Sunday) the service will be led by Ghris Houghton. Everyone welcome.

VE DAY EVENT: To be held at The High Street Centre, Rawmarsh. A special event to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) to be held on Friday May 2 from 11am until 2pm. There will be a buffet, a 1940's singer, military vehicles, games and also a 1940's quiz. The cost per person for Stronger Together members is £8 and £12 for non members. For more information, please call the centre on 01709 719478 or call in. Tickets are available from reception.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: The next meeting will take place, as usual, in the High Street Centre on Saturday April 26 at 2.30pm. The subject at this meeting will be ‘Sheffield Gang Wars between 1921 and 1926’. Entrance will be £2 per person.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Thank you to everyone who has donated groceries and toiletries to the foodbank; recent donations include from Equans and those collected from the donation point at Tesco in Wath. The supermarket has made up food donation bags containing various items costing less than £2, which can be taken to the checkouts, paid for and then left in the food bank collection point at the back of the checkouts. Arnold Clark also recently donated a very generous £1,000 to the food bank; if you would like to give financial support, the food bank has a stewardship page, which can be visited at https://www.stewardship.org.uk/pages/rawmarshfoodbank.

RAWMARSH RUNNERS: The group has organised an Easter Egg Chase, which will take place on Easter Sunday, April 20, from 12 noon at Rosehill Park in Rawmarsh. The event will involve participants completing as many laps around the park as they can within 30 minutes, with all those taking part receiving an Easter treat and the person who completes the most laps will win an Easter hamper. Entry is free, but places are limited; the 12-12.30pm slot is now full, with spaces still left for 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm and 3-3.30pm. Booking for the event is essential, so to secure your place, visit https://forms.gle/z3HUP15B7r7T4Mmn6 or visit the Facebook page of Rawmarsh Runners. There will also be a craft stand, tombola, bric a brac and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The group is still looking for donations for three Easter themed hampers for the winner who completes the most laps in each session. If anyone can help out with some donations, please contact the group via their Facebook page.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday in Rosehill Park to carry out a litter pick of the park and surrounding areas. Some of the group cleared the woodland area off Thorogate, whilst others cleared around the park; between them, 17 bags of rubbish were cleared from the area, along with a number of discarded items. One of the volunteers also reported a fly tip of tyres on Old Warren Vale. There will be no litter pick this Friday due to the bank holiday.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WATH LIBRARY: Will temporarily relocate next month as work on a new building goes ahead. Last year, the Council announced that a new 2-storey building will be built on the site of the existing library, as part of a £9.9m community and commercial development being delivered by the Council in the local area. As part of the work, the existing library service will close on Saturday, May 3, and relocate temporarily to 4 Sandygate, which was previously the Adrian Allen Training Academy. The temporary location – which will open on Monday June 2 will still offer a full provision, including meeting spaces, public PCs, fiction and non-fiction sections, a children’s area, free Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi printing, and a variety of activities and events, including Makerspace sessions. Demolition of the existing library building will begin in the autumn, with the new library set to open in spring 2027. The new library will be a modern and vibrant space, creating an environment for the community to come together. Public spaces around the library will also be improved as part of the scheme, while the redevelopment will also include commercial space to support a vibrant mix of small businesses.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The April meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place last Monday, April14. Full details of matters discussed will be given in next week’s Whiston News. This will include information regarding Parish Council’s arrangements for the local celebration of VE Day next month.

REVISED TIMETABLE - NO.21 BUS SERVICE: The revised bus timetable is now available for the No.21, Rotherham to Harthill bus service, via Whiston. Changes are effective from April 26 and can be seen on the Travel South Yorkshire website. The changes appear to be revised bus times and also, on the return journey from Harthill, the bus will stop on Chaff Lane in Whiston. Sadly there seems to be little or no change to the current hourly service.

ROADWORKS UPDATE - SITWELL WARD: The following roadworks are due to take place in various areas of Sitwell Ward in the foreseeable future and could impact on local traffic: - 19-21 Moorgate 15/04/25-22/04/25 (Yorkshire Water), two-way signals installation of new water supply; - Moorgate Road 27/04/25-27/04/25 (RMBC) lane closure ground maintenance between 6.30am to15-30; - Little Common Lane/Moorhouse Lane/Royds Moor Hill 23/04/25-25/04/25 (RMBC), road closure for carriageway surface dressing; - Worry Goose Lane 27/04/25-27/04/25 (RMBC), lane closure for ground maintenance from 6.30am to 5.30pm

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning, Rev Karen Skidmore presided and preached at the Parish Communion Service. Ray Kelly and Joan Russell welcomed parishioners into church. Elizabeth Hacon was the narrator in the Palm Sunday Gospel Reading in which other members of the congregation took part. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for the singing of three hymns and sang the anthem “ Hosanna to the Son of David” by Teleman during the Communion. The Communion assistants were Suzanne Booker and Alan Bradbury. Starfish Gang met in the lower room and did activities linked to Palm Sunday. Janet Watson and Lorraine Tyler served refreshments after the service. On Sunday afternoon, at the family friendly service Refresh@4, Rev Louise McInnes gave the talk, Lucy Luckock read from the Storyteller Bible, while some members of the congregation paraded round church with Theo as Jesus and a donkey. Indira and Rohan helped with the lighting of the candle at the start of the service and the blowing out at the end. Refreshments were served afterwards. On Monday morning Little Fishes met in church and had an Easter session with story, singing, craft and ending with an Easter Hunt in the church grounds. The funeral of Gerald Lewis took place in church at midday. The ladies of the Nourish group held their monthly meeting at 7.00pm on Monday evening. On three evenings (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) at 9.00pm there was Compline, a sung late night service. On Wednesday at 10.30am there was the weekly Holy Communion followed by refreshments and fellowship. Today (Maundy Thursday) there will be a Communion service with washing of feet and stripping of the altar at 7.00pm for all three churches in the Mission Area. On Good Friday (tomorrow), Children’s Activities will be from 10.00am to 1.00pm, at a cost of £2.50; to book a place contact Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. There will be a Service at 3.00pm marking Christ’s Crucifixion. On Easter Sunday Parish Communion will be at 9.45am and a Festal Choral Evensong will take place at 6.00pm. There will be no Little Fishes on Monday April 21 because of the Bank Holiday. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities be in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister: Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or Churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email: [email protected]

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The Palm Sunday service last Sunday was organised and led by members of the church. Taking part were Brian Harvard, David Sykes, Irene Benson, Hazel Adebogun and Peter Frost. The Chapel Crafters met last Tuesday. The Community Coffee morning is today from 10am to 11.30am followed by Vintage Messy Church. The Good Friday service will be at 7.00pm on April 18. The Easter Sunday morning service will be at 11.00am and will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. On Easter Monday there will be a coffee morning from 10.00am to 12 noon, with a cake stall and raffle. Why not come and join in any of our Easter events?

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of the Heritage Society will take place on Tuesday May 6 at Whiston Parish Hall, Well Lane, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4HX, at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. Our April talk will be: ‘The 1893 Miners’ Lockout in Rotherham’ by Dr Joe Stanley. Join us as Dr Stanley returns to discuss the 1893 Miners’ Lockout - the largest industrial dispute in Britain of the late-Victorian era, and the impact it had on the Rotherham area. The strike impacted every major coalfield across the country and saw approximately 300,000 coal miners walk out in a dispute over wage cuts. The entry fee is £3.00 per person, with refreshments included. Please see our website for full details: www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk. We look forward to seeing you at our next meeting.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: And... we are back! We have had a lovely half term but we are so excited to be back serving our young people who attend Whiston Youth Club. We have so much planned over the coming weeks including our annual PRIDE party. We are also excited to announce what Whiston Parish Council, and in turn - Whiston Youth Club, have been selected to be a host organisation for Children’s Capital of Culture Heritage bid! We will be hosting a young person who will be coordinating events, collating information and bringing the community of Whiston together. Over the half term one of our young people took part in the ROOTS event in Rotherham town centre, and a fantastic day was had by everyone.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: The main Saturday season for the 1st and 2nd XI teams starts on Saturday April 19 with the 2nd XI hosting Whiston Forge, and the Sunday Development XI hosting Maltby on Sunday April 20. Your support for both teams would be greatly appreciated. Also, a reminder that social membership subscriptions are due at an annual fee of £20.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: Whiston Allotment Shop has now re-opened for the summer months and will be open on the following Saturdays from 10.00am - 12 noon: May 3/10/17/24/31; June 14/21; July 5/12; August 2/16 and Saturday September 6. From that date the shop will be closed to the public but will remain open to plot holders. We carry a full range of composts, together with fertilisers, liquid feeds, canes, manure and much more. We can supply for large orders - please ask in the Allotment Shop for more information. A Price List is available on the Noticeboard outside the Shop. We are located at: Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4EZ, and look forward to seeing everyone again this year.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: The Group will be taking a short break over the Easter period and will resume on Tuesday April 29 with a talk entitled ‘Here today Ghan tomorrow Part 2 (a 3000 mile train ride) by Chris Freeman. This will be followed by: May 6 - ‘Fascinating Greenwich (GMT/the Meridian Line) by Kevin Lennox; May 13 - ‘The early English Church, the worldly Saint and Bede’ by Philip Ashe; May 20 - ‘Street Names of Central Sheffield’ by David Templeman. In June we have two visits planned - the first to Sheffield Manor Lodge and the second to Whiston Parish Church. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: On Palm Sunday there were two morning services and a special evening service called The Way of the Cross, depicting Jesus’ journey from Palm Sunday to the events of Holy Week. There will be a Communion Service in church on Maundy Thursday (17 April) at 7 pm, and on Good Friday at 10.30 am a service at Wickersley Methodist Church, followed by the Walk of Witness through the village, ending with refreshments at the Barn. The Church Choir will perform Olivet to Calvary at 7 pm in St Alban’s Church in the evening on Good Friday. On Easter Day (20 April) there will be two Communion services at 10 am and 6 pm. The Beta Bible Study group met on Monday 14 April to study John Chapter 20. The SALS group met on Wednesday for a talk by Pat McLoughlan on Houses through Time. There will be a Marriage-themed Flower Festival on the weekend of 26 and 27 April, and all are welcome to visit the church to see displays of wedding dresses and accessories, floral displays and an opportunity to view the St Alban’s wedding registers from years past. Church will be open from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday 26, and from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday 27 April.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The Easter Party, with hot cross buns and cakes, took place on Wednesday 16 April. The next meeting of the group will be on 23 April when a representative from Clark and Partners Ltd will come to talk to the members about mobility aids, with a Beetle Drive planned for 30 April. New members are always welcome at WING, and Anne Hudson our secretary (01709-542873) would be pleased to give you more details of our activities and help you with transport to and from your home for meetings. Offers of voluntary help at WING on Wednesday afternoons are welcome too, with the activities, or refreshments or bus escort duties on a rota basis.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday April 19 – a moderate 8.5 mile walk, Tideswell and the Dales led by Ivor Wilson 07743135028, meet at 10.00 in Tideswell Dale CP (fee) SK17 8SN (nearest postcode). Wednesday April 23 – a moderate 9 mile walk from Rowsley to Darley Bridge and Stanton Moor led by Ivor Wilson 07743135028, meet at 10.00 in Rowsley CP just off A6, Old Station Rd, Rowsley DE4 2EL. Saturday April 26 – a 10 mile moderate walk, Lineacre Reservoirs and Cordwell Valley led by Tony Ryder 07771587119, meet at 10.00 in Peacock Pun CP, Cutthorpe. S42 7AS. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

WINTHROP GARDENS: Are looking for cafe volunteers, Thursday afternoons in particular. The shift is 1 until 4.30pm. If you are interested, why not call in and have a cuppa and a chat? Minimum age is 18 years.

INVESTMENT SECURED: The Council have successfully secured investment to help improve the leisure economy and skills in the borough including funding for improvements to the Grade I listed stable block at Wentworth Woodhouse, a new café at Thrybergh Country Park, modernised exhibitions at Magna, upgrades to facilities and a new hospitality offer at Rother Valley Country Park.

FREE SCHOOL MEALS CONTINUE: The council is continuing its support for the most vulnerable residents across the borough, including free school meals during school holidays and help with energy bills. They have been allocated £4.387million from the Government’s Household Support Fund for 2025/26, which will be used to support residents most in need and struggling with the cost of living. A total of £2.687m is allocated to ensure vouchers for free school meals continue for school holidays from May half-term to Easter 2026 which will allow almost 13,500 children across Rotherham to have access to free school meals during the holidays.

ROTHERHAM CANCER CARE: Since 2004, Rotherham Cancer Care Centre has been supporting local people who have cancer or have been affected by cancer. Through a 121 assessment, people are given the time to talk about their fears and concerns, complementary therapies and/or counselling to improve quality of life are also available. Trained professionals work closely with you to give individually tailored support at critical times, helping to find ways to adjust, cope and improve the quality of your life. You can self-refer to the Centre, there is no need for a referral from a health care professional, you contact the team by telephone to make an appointment. Based at Badsley Moor Lane, Clifton, S65 2PS, telephone - 01709 375729 and email - [email protected].

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.