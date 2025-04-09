This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ALL SAINTS CHURCH ASTON: Coffee Morning in the Narthex on the second Friday of each month, 10am – 12 noon. All welcome.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: On Monday, April 14 Susan Kahler will be giving an illustrated talk about Catcliffe Glass Cone. It is the oldest surviving structure of its kind in Western Europe. A Grade I listed building and Scheduled Ancient Monument. The talk will begin at 7 pm. As the Reading Room is being renovated, this talk may be held in the Aston Parish Hall.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON PARISH COUNCIL SURGERIES: Will be held at Aston Parish Hall from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on the second Tuesday of the month.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: This is a social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm each week and would welcome more to their group. It’s simply perfect for getting out of the house, doing something just for fun and having a chat and a cuppa with like-minded ladies. Please call in to Aston Library for more information or contact Laura Stubbing at Aston Library for more information at [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome, £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church and. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details contact us at the Church Office 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV. IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2 pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55’s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive community centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. This informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS AT SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

ULLEY CAFÉ DAY: The Café will be open from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, April 13 serving homemade soup, cakes and refreshments. There will also be a display by Ian’s Birds of Prey and a stall selling vinyl records and CDs in the Visitor Centre.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10am- Noon and Mondays and Thursdays from 1pm until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUBS: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays and Thursdays from 5pm - 7pm catering for 8-14 years old. There is a tuck shop, sports, and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

V.E DAY: Celebrations will be held on Sunday May 11th from 12 noon until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Messy Church will be in Christ Church Community Hall on Saturday April 12 between 4 and 6pm. Morning Worship will be at 9.45am on Sunday April 13 and on Wednesday April 16 the church will be open between 10am and 12 noon. Anyone who is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team you would be made most welcome. For more information, please email - [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the website - www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone on 01709 873210 or send an email to the address above or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH EASTER EGG-STRAVAGANZA: 18th April – Hop on over to Brinsworth’s Easter celebration! Friday 18 th April. Follow the map and find all the clues on our Easter trail to receive a prize for each completed map. Then join us for a family party in the Centre to start the bank holiday in style. Easter trail hunt 9am-12pm, Family disco and activities 11am-5pm. The Centre café and bar will be open throughout, bring the whole family for a day full of games, prizes and plenty of fun.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether your simple passing or have an hour to spare come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am - Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon - U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month),5.30 pm - 6.30 pm - Count on Dawn (weight management), 7.00 pm - 9.00 pm - Andys Man Club, 5.45pm – 9pm BINGO! (Over 16’s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am - Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only),1.00 pm - 2.00 pm – Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month),6.00 pm - 7.00 pm - Pilates with Georgina,6.30 pm - 7.30 pm - Choose to Lose,7.30 pm - 9.00 pm - Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am - Pilates with Georgina,11am -1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm – Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm - Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon – Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm – RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

CATCLIFFE CONE GROUP: An easter event will be held in St Mary’s Church on Saturday 19 th April between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Activities include decorating easter bonnets, cards, crowns, eggs and rabbits. There will be easter eggs and whoever names the bunny can take him home. Beatson Clark and the Community are supporting the event. Catcliffe Cone Community are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/901824847263254/.

SHEFFIELD LANE NO ENTRY: In 2013/14 local residents and Friends of Catcliffe began a campaign to put a stop to traffic rat-running through the no entry gate at the western end of Sheffield Lane. In August 2024, after being granted powers of enforcement by the Department for Transport in 2023, a camera was fitted at the gate to monitor vehicular transgressions. By law, Councils have to observe a six-month period during which warning notices are issued, rather than penalty notices. An exception to this means motorists can be fined if they receive more than one penalty notice. The six-month warning notice period ended on 28 February 2025 and the camera is now ‘live’ for penalties. The total number of warning notices issued since the camera was installed is 936 and the number of Penalty Charge Notices issued to date is 127.

S.E.N.D.: The Peer Support Sessions for parents/guardians of those with Special Education Needs and Disabilities are now available on Mondays at Catcliffe Memorial Hall during term time. A great project and session where you can relax and be with peers who understand your experiences. Times are 10:00 -12:00. A Youth Club is also available on Thursday evenings from 17:00-19:00. Contact Catcliffe Parish Council for further information. [email protected] or [email protected]. to check dates.

RIVERS TEAM: The team are collecting easter eggs for the Rotherham Food Bank. These will be collected and taken to the Food Bank to be distributed to their clients with children who otherwise would be unlikely to receive an egg this year. The Rivers Team will donate an extra egg for each egg donated. The first 30 of these ‘matched’ eggs will be ‘Real Easter Eggs’ from The Meaningful Chocolate Company, which combine a Fair Trade chocolate egg with a book telling the Easter Story, and the cost of the extra eggs will be covered by the Team’s Mission Giving Contingency Fund. Please bring Easter Egg donations to either our St. Lawrence or St. Mary’s congregations on Sunday the 13th of April or to any regular team sessions. Regular donations of non-perishable food items for Rotherham Food Bank are made on an ongoing basis. There is a particular need for long life milk, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, rice, biscuits, custard, tinned potatoes / packet mash and pasta sauce. Donations can be brought along to St. Mary’s or St. Lawrence any Sunday and placed in the labelled donation boxes.

RIVERS TEAM EASTER: There will be a busy programme of Easter celebrations centred on women who encountered Jesus in the final week of his life. Sunday 13th April 10:30am @ St. Lawrence, Tinsley and 5:00pm @ St. Mary’s, Catcliffe: Palm Sunday - Miriam's Story. Monday 14th April 8:00pm on Zoom: Online Reflection and Prayer - Sarah‘s Story. Tuesday 15th April 11:45am @ St. Mary’s, Catcliffe: Reflection and Prayer - Anna‘s Story. Wednesday 16th April 12:45pm @ St. Andrew’s, Brinsworth Soul Space: - Susannah‘s Story. Thursday 17th April 8:00pm @ St. Lawrence, Tinsley: Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service -Joanna‘s Story. Friday 18th April 2:00pm @ St. Helen’s, Treeton: Good Friday Reflection - Salome‘s Story. Saturday 19th April 7:30pm @ St. Andrew’s, Brinsworth (outside): Campfire Vigil - Mary Magdelene‘s Story. Sunday 20th April 10:30am @ St. Lawrence, Tinsley and 5:00pm @ St. Mary’s, Catcliffe: Easter Celebration – Mary, the wife of Clopas’s Story. http://www.therivers-team.com/.

LITTER PICK: The Parish Council have organised a litter pick on Sunday 13 th April starting at 10:00 am. Any residents willing to participate should meet at the hall to pick up appropriate equipment and organise work groups. Warm drinks and refreshments will be available. [email protected].

PARISH COUNCIL: The regular Friday morning coffee mornings now include occasional Digital Learning, Holistic Healing and Indoor Games. Drop in any time between 10:00 and 12:00. For dates and details contact Daniel at [email protected]. Current weekly activities at the hall include Mon: 10:00-12:00 Photography. 10:00-12:00 S.E.N.D. 17:30–20:00 Rainbows/Brownies/Guides. 18:00-20:00 Zenspace Meditation. Tue: 19:00-21:00 Short Mat Bowls. Wed: 09:30-10:30 Playgroup. 1800-18:45 Zumba. 19:00-21:00 Scottish Dancing. Thu: Gentle Exercise with RUCT. 17:00-19:00 S.E.N.D. Fri: 10:00-12:00 Coffee Morning. 10:00-12:00 British Sign Language. 11:00-13:00 (Monthly) Aphasia Group. 18:00-20:30 Chance To Dance. Sat: 09:00-12:00 Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Contact Clerk at [email protected]. for details. Tel: 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Pantry Van will be attending the Memorial Hall on Tuesdays at 1pm. A selection of food stuffs will be available for £4 for visitors. Please bring your own bag. [email protected] for details.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Mary’s Church. Tel 07910 520898. There will be no session on 22 nd April.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday during term time at 10:00 am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust is available. Tel 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: School will return to classes on 14 th April. Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook as Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel: 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected]. Tel: 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected]. Tel: 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

EASTER SERVICES AND ACTIVITIES: St Leonard’s Church in Thrybergh and St Francis’ Bramley are working together to provide a full range of activities and worship services throughout Easter. On Palm Sunday, April 13, a service will be held at St Leonard’s at 9.30am, and at St Francis’ at 10am. On Maundy Thursday, April 17, at 7pm a service will be held at St Francis’. On Good Friday, free family activities will be held in the church and grounds at St Leonard's from 11am-1pm, followed by a quiet hour from 2-3pm at the cross in St Leonard’s; stay for an hour or just a few minutes to bear witness. On Holy Saturday, April 19, a Mission Area Walk and Pray will take place, starting at 10am at St Albans, Wickersley to St Leonard’s Thrybergh via St Francis’ and St James’ Ravenfield. On Easter Day, Sunday April 20, a Sunrise Service will take place at 5.30am at Fullerton Chapel, Thrybergh Lane Graveyard, and an Easter Morning Celebration will take place at 10am at St Francis’ Bramley. On Easter Monday, a Heritage Open Day will take place at St Leonard’s Thrybergh from 10am-2pm.

PARISH COUNCILLORS: Are you interested in your community? Thrybergh Parish Council has vacancies for parish councillors and would very much like to meet you to discuss becoming a parish councillor for Thrybergh. Please contact the clerk on 07455 897038 or email [email protected] for further details.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael held the monthly ward meeting last week, discussing a variety of subjects affecting the local ward area, including budget updates, ward updates, community skips and local neighbourhood centres, amongst others. On Easter Monday, April 21, Michael will be volunteering at St. Leonard's church in Thrybergh, when the church will be opening up for visitors to take a look around from 10am-2pm, and will provide local residents with the opportunity to come and have a chat and look at some of the many old pictures of the church. As a ward councillor, Michael is able to nominate one unclassified road per year for resurfacing; recently, Michael nominated to Rotherham council a number of areas to be resurfaced as he was hoping, due to their close proximity and small size, they could be classed as one collective scheme. The areas were Park Close, Crofts Drive and Pingles Crescent. For Park Close, he asked, although the area had already been accepted as needing resurfacing, could it also be considered for dropped kerbs and tactile crossing points due to the number of elderly and disabled residents in the area. For Crofts Drive and Pingles Crescent, Michael stated that the areas have persistent issues with potholes. Michael has now received a reply stating that Park Close has been accepted for proposed works, with the other areas to be considered for future resurfacing.

ROTHERHAM CREMATORIUM: The cemetery grounds now have new opening hours and will be open from 9am-8pm; the Book of Remembrance Room and the Flower Room will be open until 4.30pm.

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: The hub is looking for volunteers to help with the creation of the new outdoor garden project. Volunteers are needed as soon as possible to start building planters, etc. If you are interested and have some free time, please contact 07910647541. A Men's Mental Health group takes place each Friday from 7-9pm at the hub, providing a safe space for men to meet and access free mental health support. On Thursdays, a Coffee and Craft session takes place from 10.30am-12.30pm and is suitable for all ages and abilities. For more information on everything that happens at the hub, visit https://www.thebreckshub.co.uk/, telephone 07910647541 or email [email protected].

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 13th May Jill Temporal, Wildlife Watercolour and Acrylic; 10th June Helen Tucker, TBC Coloured Pencil and Watercolour; 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT: There are a number of support services available to local residents who may be struggling with their mental health. NHS Talking Therapies is a support service for adults with mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, panic attacks, post- traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). Anyone wishing to access support can self-refer online at talkingtherapies.rdash.nhs.uk or by telephoning 03000 215108. For young people aged between 10-25 years, mental health and wellbeing support can be accessed via Kooth, an NHS support service that provides community support, self help and much more. For more information, visit Kooth.com.

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: A monthly prayer meeting was held last Wednesday and Friday in the hub, giving parishioners the opportunity to look at the Bible, give thanks for the month gone and pray for the month ahead. The kids and youth groups are currently taking a break due to the school holidays, but children are always very welcome at the Sunday morning all-age service and the children's groups afterwards. Last Sunday, Morning Prayer took place at 10am, considering Jesus' road to the cross in the run up to Easter. The children's groups ran as usual, with refreshments served afterwards.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street Kimberworth S61 2BE – Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030: coffee morning 1030-1130: bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100: play group - for preschoolers and their grown-ups! Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-AGE service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street Kimberworth. Tel 01709 558581. Opening Times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday – Closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday - Closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. Police Drop In – 1 st Tuesday of the month 9.30 and 11 am. FREE – Stories, songs and rhymes – for under 5’s. Every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50 + meets every Friday at 12 noon till 2.30.at St Thomas Community Hall, High Street, Kimberworth. Bingo, raffle, events, day trips and more. Everyone welcome. After the AGM on 14th February the members voted on an increase in membership fees from £6.00 to £10.00 per year to help cover rising costs and also to help subsidise dinners and trips. The clothing and bric a brac stall is open every week, donations always welcome. Please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On 6 th April, the volunteers tackled Little Common Lane and filled 39 bags of litter. The total for the month of March was a whopping 428 bags of litter. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page.Since the group was formed in April 2021, we have filled a total of 10,000 bags. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING: We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 a.m. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. There was a service of Morning Worship last Sunday morning. Many members enjoyed the Pie and Peas meal organised by the Walking for Pleasure Group. Most of the various community activities are continuing in the church hall though some are taking a break over the school holidays. The Drop-In Café is open again today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1 pm, and the fifth Lent discussion group meets at 2 pm. Next Sunday morning at 10.30 there will be a Palm Sunday service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50’s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon & Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat) 12.pm – 1.pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness. KPCP is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre and post natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 2 nd April, the group walked down to Fenton Road and crossed over to Bassingthorpe Woods before making our way down Ginhouse Lane. After passing Ginhouse Farm we went along the footpath that emerged onto Clough Road. From there we made our way past the eco houses on Henley Way and took the footpath at the side of the fields rejoining Fenton Road. We then made our way back through the estate to St John’s Church for refreshments. On Saturday 5 th April, a Pie and Peas event was held at St John’s Church for Walking Group and Church members. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2 nd April at 2 pm where matters were discussed regarding the area.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Monday of the month – 5 pm to 7 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month – 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along

with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50 + meets every Friday at 12 noon till 2.30.at St Thomas Community Hall, High Street, Kimberworth. Bingo, raffle, events, day trips and more. Everyone welcome. After the AGM on 14th February the members voted on an increase in membership fees from £6.00 to £10.00 per year to help cover rising costs and also to help subsidise dinners and trips. The clothing and bric a brac stall is open every week, donations always welcome. Please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Volunteers always very welcome. We have now reached a significant milestone for our group with us filling our 10,000th bag since the group was formed in April 2021. For details of next weekend’s litterpick please see our Facebook page – S61 Litterpickers. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth, Rotherham. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

BARKERS PARK BOWLING CLUB: We are based just off Redscope crescent in the park - post code S613LY. There is usually ample space in the free car park. We bowl outdoors all year round, weather permitting, and have facilities onsite for less able and disabled players, including toilets. We can also provide refreshments for anyone who wants to come and have a look round and a chat. Anyone is welcome to come in if there is a member there and enquire about times, procedures and even “have a go” at crown green bowling. We have a stock of various sized bowls. Even if there is a game in progress, do not be afraid to come in. There will be someone there prepared to answer any questions you may have or you are welcome to just sit and watch for a while. My name is Dave. I am club secretary. My phone number should you wish to get in touch for further information is 07837460152 and my e-mail address is [email protected].

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 6th April was the 5th Sunday of Lent. Masses during the week were celebrated for Pasquina Minotti [A],People of the Parish, Julia 17th birthday, Pr. Intention,Bernard Rocket [A] and Michael McManus. There was a Pastoral letter sent to every parish from the Bishops’ conference of England and Wales on the Terminally ill Adult's [end of life] Bill. Following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, CAFOD is responding through the Catholic Church there to support families affected by the disaster. Your donations will provide essentials like water, food, solar lights, and mosquito nets. To give to CAFOD’s Myanmar Earthquake Appeal you can donate at cafod.org.uk/myanmar or by calling 0303 303 3030. You can also text EARTHQUAKE to 70450 to donate £10. HALLAM JUBILEE EVENTS: Jubilee of Priests and People. The Chrism Mass will take place at St Marie’s Cathedral on Wednesday 16th April at 11.00am. Bishop Ralph will bless the oils to be used in the sacraments in the Jubilee Year. With the bishop, priests, deacons, religious and lay faithful participating together, the Chrism Mass is a symbol of the unity of the people of God. TEAM TED FOUNDATION Supporting Children with Cancer UK – Mrs Wassell is delighted to be running the 2025 TCS London Marathon for Children with Cancer. She will be running in memory of Teddy Kelly to fundraise for the Team Ted Foundation (TTF). TTF aims to provide relief to children suffering with terminal illnesses through its provision of grants to allow the children to access a memorable and comfortable end of life experience. With just THREE weeks to go Mrs Wassell would really appreciate your help in fundraising. If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amanda-wassell-1.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 6th of April, and the last Sunday of Lent, the service was led by the Rev Justine Smith, the Rev also did the gospel reading and the sermon. Her servers where Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments where served by Linda and David Matthews. Sunday the 13th of April is Palm Sunday at which palm crosses will be distibuted, the service is at 10.30am , at which everyone is most welcome. Palm Sunday will also be an All Age Aervice. Friday the 11th of April is our last service of stations of the cross at 10.30am and also at 7.30pm.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

HACKING ADVICE: Due to the increase in reports of social media and email hacking incidents last year, Action Fraud and Meta have started a campaign to make people aware of how to protect themselves online. Advice to keep online accounts safe include enabling a two step verification, which gives social media and email accounts an extra level of protection, and creating strong passwords that cannot easily be guessed by fraudsters; one suggestion is to choose three random words. For more information, visit https://stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk. Suspicious email can be reported at [email protected].

FRIENDS OF SWINTON STATION: Volunteers from the group joined staff from Northern Rail, SYMCA, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, plus students and other volunteers to carry out works at Swinton Station, including building and planting up six new planters, enhancing the wildlife garden, fixing bird feeders and litter picking.

ST. MARGARET'S PARISH CHURCH: There are a number of services planned in the run up to Easter in church, including Sung Mass at 10am on Palm Sunday, April 13, followed by Holy Week leading up to Easter, with Mass at 7pm on Monday April 14 and Tuesday April 15. On Wednesday April 16, Mass will be held at 9.30am followed by a Dedication Service for HMS Kingstone Jacinth at 11am. On Maundy Thursday at 7pm, there will be Mass of the Lord's Supper, Stripping of the Altar and Watch at the Altar of Repose. On Good Friday, The Liturgy will be held at 2pm and on Easter Day, Sung Mass will take place at 10am.

MEXBOROUGH LIBRARY: The newly refurbished library in Mexborough will be reopening to the public on Tuesday April 22 at 9am.

DRUGS FOUND: Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Team recently carried out a drugs warrant at a property in Mexborough Town Centre, which resulted in the seizure of 380 cannabis plants. Residents who have concerns about drugs in their local area or who have any information regarding drugs can contact the police by telephoning 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

EASTER MARKET: Fox Gallery in Mexborough will be holding an Easter Artisan Market on Saturday April 12 from 11am-3pm. The market will include craft stalls, free Easter themed books for the children courtesy of the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster, an Easter Egg drawing activity, music, refreshments and much more. For more information, either telephone Fox Gallery on 01709 590005 or email [email protected].

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been out and about in the local community as usual, carrying out a number of litter picks and taking part in the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean 2025 campaign. The campaign aims to encourage individuals to pledge to pick up one bag of litter to make their community a better place for everyone, citing that discarded litter costs nearly £1billion to clean up each year.

THE SPIRIT OF MEXBOROUGH: The community group organised its first Soapbox Derby last Sunday. The event took place at Laurel Academy and proved very popular, with the local community turning out in force to cheer on the teams and enjoying the children's entertainment, face painting and barbecue, amongst other things.

COMMUNITY WALKABOUTS: Local ward councillor, Sean Gibbons, has been out and about in the local area, identifying a number of community issues, including overflowing bins on Adwick Road, Harlington Road, Kings Road, near the JobCentre, in Sarah Street car park and in the Memorial Garden on West Road. These have been reported to Doncaster Council, along with the smashed glass on Hirst Gate, potholes on Church Street, and damage to the play surface on Schofield Street park. A number of fly tipping incidents have also been reported on wasteland off Addison Road, near the substation on Hall Gate, on Albert Road and on Schofield Street. Anyone with a community issue, can email [email protected].

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The morning service on Sunday April 6 was led by Rev Louise Makin, the service included Holy Communion. Gifts were received for the Food Bank. At the close of the service refreshments were served in the hall. The Prayer Group met on Tuesday April 8 and was followed by the Chit Chat Cafe. On Sunday April 13 (Palm Sunday) the service will be led by the Stewards. Everyone is welcome to any activity or service all of which are held in the High Street Centre.

RAWMARSH LEISURE GROUP: the group meet in the Old School on Harding Avenue, S62 7DN. The next meeting will be on April 29 at 2pm, there will be a talk on 'Lost Places in the Area'. Everyone welcome.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Thank you to everyone who has donated food and toiletries recently, including The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh and Rawmarsh Methodist Church. These donations are essential to helping the volunteers provide food and support to those in need in the local community. There are a number of drop off points locally for donations, including The Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh, where donations can be dropped off on Thursdays from 4.30-6pm. The High Street Centre is open Monday-Thursday from 9am-4.45pm and Fridays from 9am-2pm to receive donations, Rawmarsh Library on Barbers Avenue is open Monday-Thursday from 9am-5.30pm and Saturday from 9am-1pm for donations and Tesco Wath is open Monday-Saturday from 6am-12am and Sunday from 10am-4pm for donations purchased in store. A new donation point has recently opened in Asda on the High Street in Wath. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 7am-10pm and Sunday 10am-5pm to receive donations purchased in store. The foodbank is still looking for volunteers; if you have a few hours spare to help out, please visit https://rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk/.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday on Greasbrough Road in Parkgate to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. The group were joined by two new members who have previously been litter picking independently in Rosehill Park, Warren Vale and Old Warren Vale. 24 bags of litter were cleared from the area, along with three from Rawmarsh Hill and two from Warren Vale. Well done to all involved. The group will be meeting on Friday April 11 in Rosehill Park to carry out a litter pick of the woodland between Thorogate and Old Warren Vale and welcome new members to join them.

S62 COMMUNITY TOGETHER ROTHERHAM: The group will be holding a session to discuss men's mental health on Monday April 14 from 12pm at The Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh. Men are invited to come along to the session to discuss their thoughts and ideas on how to create an effective men's mental health support group. To attend the session, message the group via their Facebook page. A weekly lunch club for those aged 65 and over will be starting at The Drop-In Centre on Friday April 11 at 1pm. The lunch club will include a free meal and the opportunity to meet new people. Booking is essential, so to book a place, either telephone 07502754011 or email [email protected].

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

DAWN CHORUS WALK: on Sunday April 27 between 4.45 and 8am at RSPB Old Moor. Join a Site Warden and bird expert, on this Dawn Chorus Walk to discover one of nature’s most uplifting wonders. Arrive at the Old Moor Visitors Centre at 4:45am for tea or coffee to tide you over. The walk will start at 5am. You will experience a symphony of birdsong as you go around identifying the many different species singing away, based on their significant song. As the sunlight breaks through, the reserve becomes a hive of activity well before the first visitors arrive for the day. After the walk draws to an end around 8am, there will be pastries and hot drinks. You are welcome to enjoy the reserve as an early bird, before the reserve is open to the public at 9.30am. For more information or to book your place please see the link https://tinyurl.com/4jeujx6m or telephone 01226 751593.

RAFTERS XTRA: the ever-popular monthly RAFTERS Xtra Singers Night, giving a platform to talented singers, musicians and poets is back. Just turn up and play / sing / read (no booking necessary), or just turn up and listen as part of the audience. It’s a simple, informal event with no raffle, merchandise etc. - just wall to wall music all night. Why not go along and give it a try. At the St James Rooms in Wath on Saturday April 26 from 8pm - tickets £3.

BITTERN BREAKFAST: at the RSPB Old Moor, registered charity number 207076. Join the RSPB Reserves Site Manager for Bittern Breakfast at the Bittern Hide on May 1 between 7.30 and 9.30am. This is a unique opportunity to experience one of the most elusive and rare birds in the UK with early access to RSPB Old Moor. You are likely to hear the male Bittern Boom and whilst scanning the reed bed, see Bittern activity. However, seeing a Bittern is not guaranteed. Included in the price of the ticket is exclusive early hours access to the Bittern Hide, pastries, fruit and hot drinks. Parking is free at Old Moor. For more information, please see the link - https://events.rspb.org.uk/oldmoor or call the site on 01226 751593

WENTWORTH

COST OF LIVING SUPPORT: RotherFed's Open Arms Community Support Hub will be holding a drop-in session on Thursday April 10 at the Mechanics Institute in Wentworth. The session will be open from 9.30am-3.30pm and will provide support and advice on debt, benefits, budgeting and saving, digital skills and more. There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.

WALKABOUT: A local ward councillor, along with an inspector from the council's Highways department, recently visited Barrow Hill to take a look at the area and identify the scope of work needed to repair the pavement. On the visit, it was noted that pruning works would also be needed around fencing and lamp posts, along with the clearing of vegetation to make it safer for pedestrian access around the area. The proposed repairs work towards the Hoober Ward Priority of addressing environmental concerns, improving community facilities and ensuring accessibility for everyone.

COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP FUND: Local ward councillors are inviting voluntary and community groups in the Hoober Ward to apply to the Community Leadership Fund. The Fund provides small grants to local groups to enable them to run projects and events that support the local community. For more information and to request an application form, email the local Neighbourhood Coordinator at [email protected].

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The April meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday April14 at 6.30pm at Whiston Parish Hall. If you have any matters you wish to raise, please note that the first 15 minutes of each meeting is given to public speaking and you are invited to join us. Alternatively you can contact Parish Clerk, Simon Oldham, on 07712 305729 or by email at: [email protected].

UPDATE 1) WHITESTONE SOLAR FARM: A Zoom meeting took place on Monday March 31 between representatives of the proposed Whitestone Solar Farm and members of local Parish Councils, including Whiston Parish Councillors. The purpose of the meeting was for Green Nation and Net Zero One Ltd, the Companies behind the Whitestone Solar Farm application, to give an update on their revised plans. The meeting began with the statement that they have reviewed all the feedback from the first consultation and made significant changes to the project design, including a reduction in the original size of the land to be used, with approximately twenty five percent across the whole site excluded from the installation of solar panels. This represents a response to feedback from the community and other stakeholders in order to create buffers around homes, villages and public rights of way. The entire site comprises three main areas, designated Whitestone 1 (Conisbrough), 2 (Ulley/Upper Whiston) and 3 (Woodall/Harthill). In relation to Whitestone 1, changes have been made, with areas taken out of the original plan and set aside for nature. Of particular relevance to our local area, for the Whitestone 2 plan, the extent of the land to be used for solar panels has been ‘broken up’; development on the northern slopes around Ulley has now been removed to give more space, and some land south of Upper Whiston has also been removed from the original plan. Regarding Whitestone 3, an attempt has been made to improve the visual impact and public rights of way have been taken into account. It was stated that a scoping report is currently being prepared for submission to the Planning Inspectorate, and during the next consultation later this year there will be another opportunity to provide feedback on the proposals before the Development Consent Order application is submitted. A number of questions/comments were then raised by the online meeting participants including: Why can the land areas excluded from the installation of solar panels not be excluded totally from the project?/Account must be taken of the fact that around the Ulley area an additional Solar Farm has already been proposed by another company/Why are we supporting the Chinese economy in the purchase of solar panels?/In relation to the Battery Storage Facilities which are also part of the project, how close to any dwellings will these be situated?/Looking at the revised plan, solar panels are still planned for the high land around Ulley which would mean they would be fully visible to local residents/What will be the elevation of the solar panels? All comments were recorded by the developers and will be considered in due course. In response to certain questions, the following responses were given: They have adopted the decision to site Battery Storage Facilities 300m from residential dwellings, with containers spaced apart and safety features incorporated to prevent fire risk. There are no real producers of solar panels within Europe, with the majority of production being in China and South Korea. With regard to elevation, panels will be south facing, arranged end to end in rows. The dimension of each panel is 2.3m x 1.6m, with an energy production of 700 watts per panel.

UPDATE 2) WHISTON FLOOD ALLEVIATION SCHEME: As there has been no further information made available regarding the current status of the Whiston Flood Alleviation Scheme (FAS), Rotherham Council were asked for an update. This is their response, which confirms that the Whiston Scheme is one of two at an advanced stage which are progressing to completion during 2025: “The Council is committed to reducing flood risk around the borough. Our Flood team continue to progress the designs of all six priority flood alleviation schemes to a ‘shovel ready’ position. All the schemes are reliant on construction funding being available. The Environment Agency have recently made the decision to remove funding previously allocated to schemes. This decision was taken nationally and has caused uncertainty nationwide regarding the availability of future funding. The Council is currently reviewing the decision from the EA and exploring alternative funding options to support the FAS schemes and ensure those schemes that are at an advanced stage of design can progress through to construction. These schemes are Whiston Brook FAS and Eel Mires Dike FAS.”

UPDATE 3) WHISTON RESIDENTS’ ACTION GROUP (WRAG): Whiston residents are well aware of the two planning applications for the proposed building of 667 dwellings in the area, 450 on land behind Lathe Road/Worrygoose Lane and a further 217 on land behind Sheepcote Road. However, since the withdrawal of the original developer, Avant Homes, from the larger site in 2024, no further information has been forthcoming. As a result, Whiston Residents Action Group (WRAG) have contacted Rotherham Council to ask for an update on both sites. RMBC Planning Department have confirmed that the larger project is still a “live” application and any amendments or additional details would be notified to residents “in the normal way”. The smaller site has an outline application but no ‘reserved matters’ application has yet been made. However, should an application for reserved matters be submitted for this site, RMBC confirmed that local residents will again be notified via the usual method.

WRAG: Are unaware whether the landowner is currently in discussions with other potential developers, but WRAG Chairman, Andrew Claxton, commented: “The apparent lack of activity on these significant housing projects does not mean that we should lower our guard. WRAG will continue to monitor the situation closely with a view to ensuring that any proposed development does not adversely affect our local community.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning, Rev Caroline Wyman presided and preached at the Parish Communion Service assisted by Patrick White, Reader, who was also Communion assistant with Alan Bradbury. Parishioners were welcomed into church by Val Dunsford and Ray Kelly. Kathryn Jackson read the Old Testament lesson. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for the singing of three hymns and sang the anthem “Out of the Deep” by Rutter during Communion. Joan Kay and Suzanne Booker served refreshments after the service. On Sunday evening there was a service of Music and Readings for Passiontide which was led by Patrick. Ray Gallagher was the organist and conducted the choir who sang several items themselves and led the congregation for the six hymns.. There were seven readings given by members of the congregation. On Monday morning the Natter Group in the Parish Hall was well attended. In the afternoon Jan Teale led the final session of the Lent course. On Wednesday at 10.30am there was the weekly Holy Communion followed by refreshments and fellowship. Today (Thursday) Coffee Pot will be from 1.00pm-3.00pm at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall and tonight at 7.00pm a Taizé service will take place at St James, Clifton. Friday (Tomorrow) there will be Choir Practice from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for Juniors and from 7.00pm-8.30pm for Seniors. Next week, on Palm Sunday, Parish Communion with Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am and at 4pm there will be Refresh@4. Next week will be Holy Week. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday at 9.00pm there will be Compline, a very short sung contemplative service and on Wednesday Holy Communion at 10.30am. On Maundy Thursday the service will be at 7.00pm for all three churches in the Mission Area. On Good Friday Children’s Activities will be from 10.00am to 1.00pm, cost £2.50; to book a place please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. There will be a Service at 3.00pm marking Christ’s Crucifixion. On Easter Sunday Parish Communion will be at 9.45am and a Festal Choral Evensong will take place at 6.00pm. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email: [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email: [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities be in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister: Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or Churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email – [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The 159th Chapel Anniversary Celebrations were held last weekend; thank you to everyone who supported us. On Saturday, 40 people attended a pie and pea lunch followed by a beetle drive. The Anniversary Service on Sunday April 6 was led by Rev Andrew Fox. The choir sang four items conducted by Jennifer Pinder. David Pinder played the organ. Bible readings were given by John Cook and Jenny Park. Refreshments were served after the service. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the Community coffee morning is today at 10.00am. Next Sunday is Palm Sunday and the service at 10.30am will be led by church members. All are welcome to join us at any service or activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our Service on Sunday (4th in Lent) was led by Rev Andrew Fox and the theme was ‘Soul Mates - nourished by companionship’. Our service next Sunday will be led by Gedeon Bihonzi.During Holy Week in the build up to Easter, we have a Maundy Thursday Service at 7.00pm (April 17) and a sunrise service at Boston Castle 5.30am on Easter Sunday. The Service at Broom on Easter Sunday will start at 9.45am. Little Boat Toddler group runs every Thursday during term time from 9.30am to 11.00am. A warm welcome is extended to toddlers and carers. The group is taking a two-week break for the Easter holidays. Tuesday@Broom continues to meet every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 10.00am - 12 noon. :Come along for conversation, crafts, quizzes, and refreshments. The next meeting is on Tuesday April 22.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: The season is fast approaching. The 1st XI are due to have a warmup friendly match on Saturday April 12 and the Sunday Development XI start their season on Sunday April 13 away at Millhouses. The main Saturday season for the 1st and 2nd XI starts on Saturday April 19 with the 2nd XI hosting Whiston Forge and the Sunday Development XI hosting Maltby on Sunday April 20. Your support for both teams is greatly appreciated. A reminder that social membership subscriptions are due at an annual fee of £20.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: Whiston Allotment Shop has now re-opened for the summer months and will be open every Saturday from 10.00am - 12 noon. We carry a full range of composts, together with fertilisers, liquid feeds, canes, manure and much more. We can supply for large orders - please ask in the Allotment Shop for more information. A Price List is available on the Noticeboard outside the Shop. We are located at Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4EZ, and look forward. To seeing everyone again this year.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: The Group’s next talk is on Tuesday April 15 - ‘Amazing Space (What’s out there beyond our planet)’ by Dennis Ashton. This will be followed by: April 29 - ‘Here today Ghan tomorrow Part 2 (a 3000 mile train ride) by Chris Freeman; May 6 - ‘Fascinating Greenwich (GMT/the Meridian Line) by Kevin Lennox; May 13 - ‘The early English Church, the worldly Saint and Bede’ by Philip Ashe; May 20 - ‘Street Names of Central Sheffield’ by David Templeman. In June we have two visits planned - the first to Sheffield Manor Lodge and the second to Whiston Parish Church. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were 9.15 am Communion, 10.45 am All Age Worship and 6 pm Choral Evensong. We are grateful to retired members of the clergy, and Andrew and Joyce Rose as lay worship leaders in taking services at St Alban’s in our ongoing Interregnum. The weekly Friday Coffee Mornings continue, raising funds for a new heating system in church. These are held in the Barn Church Hall 10 am to 12 noon. Lent Lunches continue on Thursdays 12 noon to 1 pm at the Blessed Trinity Church, Northfield Lane raising funds for Christian Aid. The final Lent Lunches session will be held at the St Francis Church at Bramley on Maundy Thursday (17 April) from 10 am to 12 noon. On Palm Sunday, 13 April, there will be the usual three service services in church, and on Thursday 17 April a special Evening Communion service at 7 pm. On Good Friday (18 April) there will be an outdoor 10.30 am service at Wickersley Methodist Church followed by the Walk of Witness round the village, finishing with refreshments at St Alban’s Church Barn. The Church Choir will perform Olivet to Calvary, a musical devotion of the Passion of Christ, in church at 6 pm. On Easter Day (20 April) there will be three services at the usual times. The St Alban’s Flower Festival with the theme of Marriage will be held on the weekend of 26 and 27 April. Come and see beautiful floral displays, pictures of weddings, dresses and accessories and have a look at the old wedding registers for St Alban’s. Church will be open from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday 26 April and on Sunday 27 April from 2 pm to 4 pm. All welcome.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): At the April 5 meeting, Donna Bell entertained the members with her singing. Raffle prize winners were Gill Cooper, Ann Shaw, Dorothy Bury, Mary Hoffman, Doreen Foster, Anne Hudson, Cath Lockwood, Janice Jones, Janet Reddick, Hughie Boyles and Elaine Wilson. There was no meeting on April 9 (school holidays) but there will be an Easter Party on Wednesday 16 April, with hot cross buns and cakes. WING is a social group for the elderly or isolated residents of Wickersley or the surrounding area. It is held in the Barn Church Hall, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm on Wednesdays in term time. Please contact Anne Hudson, our secretary,(01709-542873) if you wish to join WING or you need more information about the group. She can arrange transport to and from your home to the Barn for meetings.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday April 12 – an 8 mile leisurely Norton circular walk led by Ivor Wilson 07743135028, meet at 10.00 at end of Headingley Rd at junction with High St, no off road parking, park on main road, DN6 9EN. Wednesday April 16 – Rotherham Ring Route stage 4, Firbeck, Woodsetts and Lindrick Common, an 11 mile circular walk led by Paul Keen 07803327497, meet at 10.00 on roadside opposite Black Lion Pub in Firbeck S81 8JY. Saturday April 19 – a moderate 8.5 mile walk, Tideswell and the Dales led by Ivor Wilson 07743135028, meet at 10.00 in Tideswell Dale CP (fee) SK17 8SN (nearest postcode). See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

VE DAY AT WINTHROP: Winthrop are holding special VE80 Afternoon Tea Events on Tuesday May 6 and Thursday May 8. With the new Café and gardens layout now fully open there will be flags and bunting, VE80 themed bakes and everyone is invited to wear their best 1940’s attire! Places are limited so please call down and make your booking as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Tickets are £20 per person and as always, cash only please.

HOSPICE BALL 2025: Tickets have now gone on sale for this popular event. To be held at the Magna Science Museum on Saturday September 27, 2025. The theme this year is Kings and Queens. You can dress up as regal royalty or rebellious nobility, it promises to be an evening of glorious celebration and all in support of Rotherham Hospice. Tickets will include - entry to the most spectacular party in Rotherham, live music from the incredible Paul Pashley & his 14-piece band, a delicious three-course meal, 3 bottles of wine on your table, inspiring stories from families who have been supported by the Hospice and access to exclusive live and silent auctions with amazing prizes. All the money raised will help the Hospice to continue delivering exceptional end-of-life care, to support patients, their families and the lasting legacies they leave behind. More information can be found on the link https://tinyurl.com/mw3uxueh or contact the Hospice on 01709 966000

WHEN PARKGATE RULED THE WAVES: There will be a talk by Tony Dodsworth for Rotherham Civic Society detailing Rotherham's contribution to the building of the Great Eastern Steam Ship. It will take place on April 16 from 7pm at Broom Methodist church - S60 3NR and will be the first in a series of talks about how the town had an impact on much bigger projects. Non members welcome - £3 per person.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.