This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

CHATTY CAFE: Held on Wednesdays 10.am until noon and Mondays and Thursdays from 1pm until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC. Refreshments can be bought.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at Bill Chafer YC and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for parties or clubs etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590.

YOUTH CLUBS: Held at Bill Chafer YC on Mondays and Thursdays from 5pm to 7pm catering for 8-14 yrs old. There is a tuck shop, sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

VE DAY: Celebrations will be held on Sunday 11th May from 12 noon until 4pm at Bill Chafer YC.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a Coffee Morning between 10am and 12 noon on Saturday April 5, on Sunday April 6 at 9.45am there will be Holy Communion, on Tuesday April 8, Holy Communion at 10am will be followed with refreshments and prayer and on Wednesday April 9 between 10am and 12 noon the church will be open. On Saturday April 12 at 4pm there will be a Messy Church held at Christine Church Community Hall. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about Baptisms, Funerals, Weddings or Banns of Marriage please leave a message on the Church answer phone on 01709873210 or send an email to [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

CRAFT MARKET: On 6 th April. Craft Markets take place on the first Sunday of the Month, except Jan, Jul, Aug and Dec. Over 50 stalls, packed with homemade crafts and creative creations from our talented crafters, there are a few bric-a-brac stalls too. The next Craft Market is on Sunday 6 th April between 10am to 2pm. The Café in The Centre will be open with a selection of food and refreshments.

ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Whether you’re simply passing or have an hour to spare, come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 3pm. Daily specials are available as well as barista coffees. The Café even does takeaway!

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30 am - 11.00 am Toddler Group (term time only), 10.00 am - 12.00 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30 pm - 6.30 pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7.00 pm - 9.00 pm Andy’s Man Club, 5.45pm – 9pm Bingo (Over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45 am - 11.30 am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1.00 pm - 2.00 pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30 pm - 7.30 pm Choose to Lose, 7.30 pm - 9.00 pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10.00 am - 11.00 am Pilates with Georgina, 11am -1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm – 5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (Term Time Only), 5.30 pm - 7.45 pm - Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.00 am - 11.00 am and 6.00 pm - 8.00 pm Weight Watchers, 5.00pm – 6.00pm Stay Active with Gilly, 7.10 pm - 8.40 pm - Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10.00 am - 12.00 noon Good Companions, 12.00 noon – 1.00pm RUWFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

FLOOD WATCH: A meeting was called in order to go through updates and proposals for improvements to Flood Resilience in Catcliffe. Along with representatives from the village and the Flood Watch Group in attendance was a panel consisting of Sarah Champion MP (Chair), various departments of RMBC and the Environment Agency. RMBC outlined plans for lifting the road bridge to Treeton using a £6 million council grant. Highways went through options for carrying out the work but it is not yet at the planning stage. The initial proposal is for a 3 year programme but later it was stated it would probably be nearer 5 years. Delegates were undecided if this would benefit Catcliffe but would wait to see final options. The Environment Agency (EA) described proposals for constructing run offs and storage areas for water in areas above Catcliffe, i.e Killamarsh and other rivers in Derbyshire. Again this option is not at the planning stage so discussion was limited but consensus was in favour of this option. EA then specified the installation of a new Regulator at Canklow. They agreed that this was mainly to benefit properties and businesses along the River Don between Rotherham and Doncaster. Delegates agreed that this project would have little benefit on flood prevention in Catcliffe. EA introduced the option to raise the flood wall. Comments from the floor centred on the fact that flooding occurred well before the wall was breached. It was stated that this was ‘impossible’ but delegates gave personal experiences that disproved this. No progress offered on this option other than for EA to continue investigation. RMBC members were asked about the drainage system. Delegates agreed that this is a more serious consideration to avert flooding. Ward Councillors confirmed that due to the lack of adoption of the Waverly road network and utilities they now accepted that the Waverley drainage system was inadequate and this was under investigation. Dredging was raised but members of the panel, in keeping with views expressed at a previous meeting, again proffered that this option is not tenable. The meeting closed with the Chair suggesting a further update in 6 months. Afterwards members of the panel separated to allow person to person discussion with individual delegates which proved to be a profitable venture. Opinions were in general agreement that a move forward had been made and welcomed the fact that agencies were prepared to interact on Flood Resilience in Catcliffe.

CATCLIFFE CONE GROUP: An Easter event will be held in St Mary’s Church on Saturday 19 th April between 11.00 am and 2.00 pm. Activities include decorating Easter bonnets, cards, crowns, eggs and rabbits. There will be Easter eggs and whoever names the bunny can take him home. Beatson Clark and the Community are supporting the event.

SEND: The Peer Support Sessions for parents/guardians of those with Special Education Needs and Disabilities are now available on Mondays at Catcliffe Memorial Hall. A great project and session where for relaxing with peers who understand relative experiences. Times are 10am -12pm. A Youth Club is also available on Thursday evenings from 5-7pm. Please note the sessions run only during term time. Contact Catcliffe Parish Council for further information at [email protected].

LITTER PICK: The Parish Council have organised a litter pick on Sunday 13 th April starting at 10am. Any residents willing to participate should meet at the hall to pick up appropriate equipment and organise work groups. Warm drinks and refreshments will be available. Contact Dan at [email protected].

CHAPEL WALK: WiFi has been installed and bingo sessions have renewed on Thursday mornings at 10am.

RIVERS TEAM: Services continue at St Lawrence’s on Sunday mornings which are broadcast live on Facebook. There is a later service at 5pm at St Mary’s followed by Youth Group activities. The latest Sunday morning service was visited by a group of representatives from Quba Mosque on Worksop Road in Sheffield. They presented a large chocolate cake to the congregation. The token of inter-faith respect and cooperation was very much appreciated and enjoyed over teas and coffees after the service. There was plenty left over to share with the Sunday evening Worship4All congregation at St. Mary’s in Catcliffe! Visit http://www.therivers-team.com for details of all activities or see their Facebook page. A special Mothers Day event was held at St Helen’s church in Treeton starting at 11am. The Mothering Sunday service attracted a congregation numbering over 120 and featured a celebration of all women who nurture, guide, teach and protect children in any way. Before the service, hot breakfast sandwiches and drinks were served at Treeton Village Community and Resource Centre on Pit Lane. This service replaced the usual Sunday services at St Lawrence and St Mary’s.

PARISH COUNCIL: The regular Friday morning coffee mornings now include occasional Digital Learning, Holistic Healing and Indoor Games. Drop in any time between 10and 12pm. For dates and details contact Daniel at [email protected]. Current weekly activities at the hall include Mon - 10am-12pm Photography, 10am-12pm SEND, 5.30–8pm Rainbows/Brownies/Guides, 6-8pm Zenspace Meditation; Tue - 7-9pm Short Mat Bowls; Wed - 9.30-10.30am Playgroup, 6-6.45 Zumba, 7-9pm Scottish Dancing; Thu - Gentle Exercise with RUCT, 5-7pm SEND; Fri - 10am-12pm Coffee Morning, 10am-12pm British Sign Language, 11am-1pm (Monthly) Aphasia Group, 6-8.30pm Chance To Dance; Sat - 9am-12pm Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Contact Clerk at [email protected] as sessions may be disrupted during half term. Tel - 01709 837550/ 07783 001496.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: Following the success of the recent Well Being day, the Pantry Van continues to attend the Memorial Hall on Tuesdays at 1pm. A selection of food stuffs will be available for £4 for visitors. [email protected] for details.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10am at St Mary’s Church. Tel 07910 520898. There will be no meeting on Easter Tuesday 22 nd April.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday during term time at 10am for a friendly fun session. Gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust is available. Tel 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free. Sessions resume after the school holidays.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL: The school is currently closed for the 2 week holidays. Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook as Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Tel 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], tel 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], tel 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Last week, Michael joined an estate walkabout with fellow councillor, Jodi Ryalls, along with officers from Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team, Rotherham Council and South Yorkshire Housing Association, which provided the opportunity to discuss a number of ideas for tackling community issues. The event also gave residents the opportunity to discuss any problems they may have. After the walkabout, Michael visited the Lost Chord UK Soup and Song session at St. Gerard's Church. Michael also recently attended the health select commission, at which there was a poor turnout of councillors, with only 50% attending of those who should have been there.

EASTER ACTIVITIES: There are a number of Easter activities in the ward for families to get involved in, including sessions run by Rotherham Council’s Early Help North team at Thrybergh Parish Hall on Thursday April 3 from 10am-11.30am, and at High Greave Family Hub at High Greave School on Tuesday April 8 from 10-11.15am. The sessions are suitable for children aged 0-5 years and are free to attend, with no need to book. A free family fun day will also be held on Good Friday, April 18, at St. Leonard’s Church in Thrybergh from 11am-1pm, and will include music, crafts, games, lots of treats and an Easter Egg Hunt.

LITTER PICK: A children’s litter picking event has been planned for Sunday April 6 from 11am-12noon at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub. The event is suitable for children of any age and their families to take part in and is a great way of getting involved with community initiatives and meeting up with other families whilst helping to keep the community clean and tidy.

BABY PACKS: Rotherham Council has started a new initiative with the aim of giving every child in the borough the best start in life by providing free baby packs to families expecting a baby. The packs include baby clothes, a soft toy, plus a book and other items needed for the first six months when a baby is born. For more information and to sign up for a Rotherham Baby Pack, speak to your midwife or register through one of the local Family Hubs by visiting www.rotherham.gov.uk/family-hubs. Alternatively, email [email protected] or telephone 0800 0443844.

SEATED EXERCISE CLASS: The new class, which takes place each week at Dalton Parish Hall, has proved popular with local residents, to the extent that it will now be a permanent class. The sessions, funded by Voluntary Action Rotherham and led by an instructor from Rotherham United Community Sports Trust, are free to attend and are suitable for people of any age and ability. There is also the chance to have a chat after the sessions over some light refreshments. The weekly sessions take place every Wednesday from 11.30am-1.30pm at Dalton Parish Hall, except on the following Wednesdays, when they will take place at Sunnyside Community Centre - March 26, April 23, May 7, June 18, July 30, September 10, September 17, September 24, October 15, November 26, and December 3. For more information, email [email protected]; there is no need to book, just turn up on the day.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 8th April Leanne Ellis, Paper and Canvas Acrylic; 13th May Jill Temporal, Wildlife Watercolour and Acrylic; 10th June Helen Tucker, TBC Coloured Pencil and Watercolour; 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: We are receiving loads of appreciation of our work in the park from park users. Tuesday morning is the day we volunteer in the park. Come and join us and find out how rewarding it is to give something back to your community. We have tools and gloves, you can fit the task to your ability, it could be hoeing, pruning, planting or just keeping us supplied with tea. Please come along and join us on Tuesdays at 9.00am in the park pavilion. Next Greasbrough Park meeting is on Wednesday April 16 in the park pavilion at 2.00pm.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: GCBC welcomes any one who would like to learn to play crown green bowls, we give 2 free games and tuition from our friendly members. Then £3 a game after that. If you would like to join our club, It is £12 a month. We pay all other costs apart from 50p for tea and biscuits. We have club bowls to loan. We are open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 12.30 and weekends at 10.30. For more information ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday March 24 - Winter Round Robin, Dot Payne; 21up doubles, John Byers and Mick Cilenti, Mick Wilson and Mick Lloyd. Wednesday March 26 - friendly match at Barkers Park. Thursday March 27 - Round Robin at Barkers, winners were Sue Hampson, Mick Weaver and John Burton. Saturday March 29 - 11up singles, Kenny Herbert, Jim Lowe x 2; 21up doubles, Chris Mason and John Byers, Colin Crossland and Mick Foxcroft. Sunday March 30 - 21up doubles, Ian Garfitt and Kenny Herbert; 5/15 John Byers/Mick Lloyd/ John Byers and Mick Lloyd.

GREASBROUGH LIBRARY: On Coach Road S61 4PU. Opening times – Mon 9-1 1-5, Tues 9-1 2-5, Thurs 9-1 2-7, Fri 9-2, Sat 9-1. Tues drop in breastfeeding support group 10-12. Come along for advice and support from the NHS hearing aid drop in 3rd Tues of the month 10.30-11.30. Rhymetime Thursdays 10-10.30 free sing and song session for 0-5s. PCSO visit the library 1st Thursday of the month 9.30-11. Open arms community support hub and citizens advice for help and information on benefits debt Thursday 20th March then every other Thursday. Digital drop in support need help or advice with your phone tablet or laptop then pop along Thursdays 11-1pm.Lego club Saturdays 9-12. Councillors’ drop in surgery Saturdays 10-11. Board games jigsaws available every day. Community room available for hire. Easter activities – Free drop in children’s crafts Mon 31st March 10-12 and 2-4, Thurs 03 April 2-4, Mon 07th April 10-12 and 2-4, Thurs 10th April 2-4.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST. THOMAS' CHURCH: The church’s Lent meetings concluded last week, with the last discussion focussing on Genesis and the sovereignty of God. The service on Sunday was an All In service, which included welcome refreshments and activities suitable for all ages. The service started at 10am and was followed by a shorter, more informal service, which included all age songs, drama and a Bible talk, plus a gift for all the women, due to Mother’s Day.

ROTHERHAM HEALTHWAVE: The organisation works with a variety of partners, including Rotherham Council, to help improve the health of local residents in the borough. This support includes help to stop smoking, and Rotherham Healthwave offers a stop smoking service to anyone looking to stop, with support from a coach available for up to three months. Support is also available to those who are looking to get more active and those looking to lose weight. For more information, visit https://rotherham-healthwave.connecthealthcarerotherham.co.uk.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030 coffee morning, 1030-1130 bible study group. ednesday 0900-1100 play group for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Friday 0900-1000 prayer space.

ST THOMAS; CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Holy Communion Services are every second and fourth Sunday. Family Service on the first Sunday of the month and the All-Age service with potential baptisms on the third Sunday. All Services start at 10am. Coffee mornings are held in the Community Hall on the first Wednesday of the month 10am to noon, there is cake! Good Companions are on the first and third Thursday between 1.30 and 3.30 pm. All welcome for chatter and bingo. For enquiries about baptisms or weddings please contact Rev Diane Etchell by email, [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street. Kimberworth. Tel 01709 558581. Opening times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday closed. Knit and Natter every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50 + meets every Friday at 12 noon till 2.30 at St Thomas’ Community Hall, High Street, Kimberworth. Bingo, raffle, events, day trips and more. Everyone welcome. After the AGM on 14th February the members voted on an increase in membership fees from £6.00 to £10.00 per year to help cover rising costs and also to help subsidise dinners and trips. The clothing and bric-a-brac stall is open every week, donations always welcome. Please contact P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. Over the past two years we have managed to fill an incredible 666 bags of litter from Meadowbank Road. Since the group was formed in April 2021, we have filled a total of 10,000 bags. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 am. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. There was a celebration of Mothering Sunday last Sunday morning, when flowers were given to all mothers present. Most of the various community activities are continuing in the church hall though some are taking a break over the school holidays. The Drop-In Café is open again today (Thursday) from 11 am to 1 pm, and the fourth Lent discussion group meets at 2 pm. Next Sunday morning at 10.30ther e will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information - phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm – Men in Sheds (woodwork/gardening/socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter – 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am. Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm – Forget Me Not Memory Café (soocial group for people with dementia). Mon/Tues/Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm – Community Gym. Thursday 10am – 11am – Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday 10.30am – 11.30pm – Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness.

KPCP: Is developing a Family Group which aims to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where parents and carers, with babies and small children, can come together and share experiences. We hope to build positive relationships, promote child development, and offer emotional and practical support to parents and carers in a friendly and inclusive space. This is a 12 week programme and will run at the Chislett Centre on a

Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2.30 pm.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking – phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE:Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St. John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. On 26 th March, the group travelled by cars to Newmillerdam near Wakefield. Some of the group walked around the lake while others took a longer route through the arboretum and the woods before circling back along the lake. We then crossed Barnsley Road and took refreshments in the Beuley Café before travelling back to Kimberworth Park. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young

peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. A meeting took place on Wednesday 2nd April at 2 pm.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday 30th was the 4th Sunday of Lent or Laetare Sunday as it can be known. Masses during the week were celebrated for Jeff Brinkley [A], T.K.Chacko, Joan O Hanrahan, Holy Souls, a special intention, special intention of A.E.and G, Pr. intention and Pope Francis. Theresa will be a Lenten Reflection Morning on Saturday 5th April commencing with 8.30am Silent prayer and Exposition, 9.30am Morning Prayer 10.00am The Way of the Cross. A meditation and reflection on each station of the Cross 10.45 to 11.45am Confessions (including first confessions) and Silent Prayer, Noon Mass with Anointing of the sick. Red Missio boxes may be brought into the church for counting at any time.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday the 30th of March, also being the 4th Sunday of Lent, and a Mother’s Day service, which was received well by all present. The service was led by the Rev Bruce Leng. He also read the gospel and gave the sermon. His servers where Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley. Refreshments were served by Sandra Smith and David Matthews. Stations of the cross continue on Friday the 4th of April at 10.30am. Next Sunday the 6th of April and the 5 Sunday of Lent, our service is at 10.30 am where everyone is welcome.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

PICNIC BENCHES: One of the two new picnic benches has now been installed at Pottery Ponds in Swinton, with the second to follow soon. The idea for the benches came about after a suggestion from a local resident and have been funded by the Swinton Rockingham Devolved Ward Budget for everyone to enjoy.

SWINTON COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP: Volunteers from the group carried out a litter pick last week on the path from the college to Queen Street, clearing away 15 bags full of rubbish, plus a hoover and some other discarded items. Well done to everyone involved. The group is also organising an event to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. VE80, Victory in Europe, will take place on Saturday May 10 from 10am-2pm at Swinton Precinct and will include a prize for the best children’s wartime fancy dress, entertainment, free children’s face painting, a mini museum, arts and crafts talks from Swinton Heritage Group, a ‘Swinton at War’ presentation, a war games tables, plus stalls and much more.

FRIENDS OF SWINTON STATION: Volunteers from the group carried out a litter pick last week to clean up the area under the footbridge on the car park side. This was organised to clear the area before the biodiversity implementation day takes place around the train station.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have recently carried out a number of litter picks in the area, including on Hirstgate, Derwent Road, Pitt Street, Clayfield View, the play area at Park Road, part of Manvers Park, and part of Cowper Road, to name but a few, resulting in nine bags of rubbish being removed from the community.

RECYCLING POINT: Montagu Hospital in Mexborough now has a recycling point for local residents to drop off their unwanted walking sticks, crutches and mobility aids. The recycling point can be found in the foyer of the Physiotherapy department and has a large purple bin in it for items to be placed in. For more information, visit https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/recycling-your-mobility-aids/.

MEXBOROUGH FORUM: The recent meeting of Mexborough Forum was held at Mexborough Community Hub and included representatives from Doncaster Council, St. Leger Homes Doncaster, Mexborough Community Hub, RDaSH, Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service and the Department for Work and Pensions, amongst others. The main topic discussed at the meeting was how the local community is coping with the cost of living crisis, plus the demand for food parcels from Mexborough Foodbank; in January and February alone over £500 has been spent each week to buy food for the food banks to meet the demand for food parcels. A number of community initiatives were also discussed; Mexborough Youth Association has been awarded a £3,000 Capital Grant via Well Doncaster for a community bench project, events have been organised by volunteers from The Spirit of Mexborough and Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive community groups, and a number of activities have been planned for the Easter holidays. The next meeting of Mexborough Forum will take place on Thursday April 24 at 11am at Mexborough Community Hub.

WALKABOUT: Following a number of community walkabouts by local ward councillor Sean Gibbons, a number of issues have been reported to Doncaster Council. These include overflowing bins on Adwick Road near the hospital entrance, Sycamore Road near the shop, Maple Road near the entrance to Laurel Academy and at the junction of Elm Road and Highwoods Road. Incidents of fly-tipping were also identified, including a burnt out mattress on Manvers Park, which was reported to Doncaster Council, and substantial fly-tipping on the former Windhill Avenue site, which was reported via email to St. Leger Homes Doncaster.

AFFORDABLE HOMES: Work has started on Rotherham Council’s aim to bring some more affordable housing to Swinton. The former site of The Ship Inn pub will be redeveloped to build four one bedroomed semi-detached bungalows, which will incorporate green technology, and ties into the council’s commitment to provide more new homes for the borough’s residents.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The morning service on Sunday March 30, (Mothering Sunday} was led by the stewards. Daffodils were handed out to all the ladies in the congregation. On Tuesday April 1, the Prayer Group met and was followed by the Chit Chat Cafe. On Sunday April 6, the service will be taken by Rev Louise Makin and will include Holy Communion. Items for the Food Bank will be gratefully received. The recent Church Anniversary Weekend raised £438 at the coffee morning and £1,065 at the Gift Day. Everyone is welcome to any activity, all held at the High Street Centre.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Last week the Beavers and Cubs had an egg decorating competition. The Beaver winners were - 1st prize Elliot, 2nd prize Herbert and 3rd prize Louis, well done to all who took part. Beavers and Cubs also made Mother’s Day cards. The Scouts were working towards their Food Badge and were working on food hygiene.

INFORMATION SOUGHT: Police are appealing for information regarding a robbery on Thursday March 20 at Broad Street News in Parkgate. It was reported that around 5pm, a man wearing a balaclava entered the shop, threatened the assistant and stole a number of packets of cigarettes. The man is described as white, slim, with straight brown hair and a moustache. Anyone with any information regarding the incident can report this by either calling 101 or visiting https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ and quoting incident number 693 of 20 March 2025. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by completing a secure form at Crimestoppers-uk.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The volunteers at the foodbank are always grateful for the donations from the local community. They currently have plenty of baked beans and cereal, but, at the moment, they are particularly short of toilet rolls, peanut butter, longlife fruit juice, instant hot chocolate, and shampoo. There is also the opportunity to volunteer at the foodbank; for more information, visit https://rawmarsh.foodbank.org.uk/

RAWMARSH RUNNERS: The group has organised an Easter Egg Chase, which will take place on Easter Sunday, April 20, from 12 noon at Rosehill Park in Rawmarsh. The event will involve participants completing as many laps around the park as they can within 30 minutes, with all those taking part receiving an Easter treat and the person who completes the most laps will win an Easter hamper. Entry is free, but places are limited; the 12-12.30pm slot is now full, with spaces still left for 1-1.30pm, 2-2.30pm and 3-3.30pm. Booking for the event is essential, so to secure your place, visit https://forms.gle/z3HUP15B7r7T4Mmn6 or visit the Facebook page of Rawmarsh Runners. There will also be a craft stand, tombola, bric-a-brac and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Arc Church recently donated 34 Easter Eggs for the event, but the group still needs a few more for the event, as well as Easter-themed hampers for the winner of each session. If anyone can help out with some donations, please contact the group via their Facebook page.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday in the pull in below Sandhill School on Kilnhurst Road to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. On the way to the meeting point, several of the volunteers carried out litter picks on Warren Vale and Old Warren Vale, as well as around Rosehill Park, before joining the rest of the group to clear Kilnhurst Road down to the kennels in one direction and past the school in the other direction. Around 25 bags of rubbish were filled from the respective areas, so thank you to everyone involved.

ANDY’S MAN CLUB: Some of the volunteers visited Parkgate Shopping Centre last weekend with their information stall, talking to shoppers and sharing what the club is all about and how it can help men with their mental health. Andy’s Man Club is a charity whose aim is to prevent male suicide; they run six clubs across Rotherham which are open to any man aged 18 and over, are free to attend and are open every Monday, except bank holidays, from 7-9pm. Clubs close to Rawmarsh and Parkgate include Swinton Civic Hall on Station Street in Swinton, Tesco Community Rooms on Drummond Street in Rotherham town centre, and Dearne Community Fire Station on Manvers Way.

FREE WATER BUTTS: Local residents are now able to collect a free water butt and compost bin from Rawmarsh Depot. These have been funded by the Rawmarsh East and West Ward budgets, tying in with the ward priority of improving the environment. Collection dates are Friday April 11 and Friday April 25, from 12-2pm. Please only come to the depot at these times and bring proof of address.

CARERS THERAPY SESSIONS: Due to funding from the Rawmarsh Ward budgets, Crossroads Care Rotherham are now able to offer more places for free therapy sessions for unpaid carers in Rawmarsh. The project works towards another ward priority, that of improving the health and wellbeing of local residents, and provides hypnotherapy at home, plus a variety of therapy sessions at the head office of Crossroads Care Rotherham. The sessions are available for carers over the age of 18 caring for a family member or a friend who lives in the Rawmarsh area. For more information, visit www.crossroadsrotherham.co.uk or telephone 01709 380272.

CCTV: Due to the continued problem of fly-tipping on Old Warren Vale, a new CCTV camera has now been installed in the area. It is hoped that the camera will deter fly-tipping at the entrance to the Household Waste Recycling Centre during the times when it is closed. The camera has been funded by the Rawmarsh Ward budgets, tying in with the ward priority of targeting areas suffering from fly-tipping.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

DEARNE VALLEY 10K 2025: This year marks the 4th edition of the hugely popular 10K Event with Team Manvers. Whether you’re an experienced runner or just getting started, this race is designed to suit a variety of abilities. This year Rotherham Hospice is the event Charity Partner. If you are not quite ready for 10k, there is the fun run as an alternative - suitable for everyone. The Fun run is a 1.25 mile loop around Manvers Lake which takes place after the 10k. It is perfect for families, beginners, and anyone looking to enjoy a lively community event. For 2025 every participant will receive a newly designed medal to commemorate their achievement, plus, a limited-edition Dearne Valley 10K T-shirt can be pre ordered which will be available for collection on the morning of the event. The clubhouse will be open for all participants and supporters and feature changing rooms, toilets, and showers, a café serving hot and cold food and drinks and a convenient bag drop area if required. The event is on Sunday May 18 with a 9.30am start for the 10k and an 11.30am start for the Fun Run. You can find more information and book your place at https://webcollect.org.uk/mwbc/event/dearne-valley-10k-entry-2025.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH GARDEN CENTRE AND FAMILY FARM: Lots of Easter activities have now started at the garden centre and the farm, including an Easter Eggsplorer Egg Hunt in the Historic Gardens, animal handling sessions at the family farm, a daily egg and spoon race, and an Easter colouring competition, plus the chance to meet the Easter Bunny. For more information about everything that’s happening in the run up to Easter, visit https://buff.ly/O7dxvhP.

CHURCH SERVICES: Harley Mission held a Mothering Sunday service last Sunday at 9.30am, and Wentworth Church held a Mother’s Day service at 10.45am. A number of services are planned at Wentworth Church for Easter, including on Palm Sunday, April 13, an All Age Worship will be held at 10.45am. On Wednesday April 16 at 6.30pm, a Service of Compline will be held, on Maundy Thursday, April 17, a Service of Holy Communion will take place at 6.30pm, on Good Friday, April 18, a Service of Meditation at the Cross will take place at 2pm and on Easter Sunday on April 20, a Service of Holy Communion will take place at 10.45am.

NEW ELECTORAL ROLL: Anyone wishing to be on the new Electoral Roll has until Sunday April 13 to return their application form. To be eligible for the electoral roll, you must have been baptised, be aged 16 or over, and either be a resident in the parish of Wentworth or have habitually attended worship in the parish in the last six months.

EASTER FAIR: An Easter Fair will be held at Harley Mission Rooms on Saturday April 12 from 10am-2pm. The fair will include a variety of stalls, including a prize draw, a tombola, cake stall, crafts stalls, handbags and scarves, plus seasonal gifts, books and much more. Refreshments will also be available.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON’S VEHICLE ACTIVATED SPEED SIGNS: As you go around the area you may have noticed that a number of Vehicle Activated Speed Signs (VAS)have now been installed at three locations within Sitwell Ward, with two on East Bawtry Road, one on Broom Lane and one on Pleasley Road. These have been purchased using monies via the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) which is a charge Councils can apply to new developments that can be used to fund the provision or improvement of local infrastructure, or anything else that is concerned with addressing the demands the development has placed on the area. CIL can be spent only on ‘capital’ projects - physical items such as buildings or equipment. After feedback from local residents concerning speeding in the ward, Councillors agreed to fund the four VAS signs in an effort to try and reduce speeding within the area, and the four chosen locations were deemed to be areas where speeding is prevalent.

IMPROVEMENTS TO GREYSTONES ROAD PLAYGROUND: Our Ward Councillors have been working alongside Rotherham Council to decide where to allocate a portion of Sitwell Ward Housing Budget, and it has been decided that a contribution from the Ward Housing Hub Fund to bring about improvements to the playground on Greystones Road. The Ward Housing Hub funding is a budget that can be spent on projects which have a direct benefit to Council tenants, if they meet Elected Members’ ward priorities. Work has recently begun on this project, so keep a lookout for further updates coming soon.

WHITESTONE SOLAR FARM: A Zoom meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday March 31 between representatives of the proposed Whitestone Solar Farm in the local area and members of local Parish Councils to give an update on their revised plans. The meeting will include a presentation by Whitestone on how the proposals have changed since the first consultation, based on feedback, and there will be a Q&A section where Councillors will be able to write in their questions for the team to answer. Further information in Whiston News in due course.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday March 23 Rev Karen Skidmore baptised Jude Bramall at 2.00pm. Last Sunday, Rev Karen assisted by Rev Louise McInnes, led a Mothering Sunday Parade Service with Brownies and Rainbow attending. Parishioners were welcomed into church by Anthea Goodman and several young people from the congregation. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the singing of three songs and sang ‘the Lord bless you and keep you’ by Rutter while people processed to stick a paper heart on a huge broken heart. This followed the talk about the caring role of mothers and how God cares for us. Brownies and Rainbows led the prayers. A bunch of daffodils was given to each adult in the congregation. Refreshments provided by a parishioner were served afterwards by Kathryn Jackson and Jim Ramsden. The Easter Craft Stall raising funds for the Rainwater Dispersal Fund and the Mothers’ Union Cake Stall were well supported. The Lent course continued this week on Monday afternoon and Jan Teale led the session. On Wednesday at 10.30am there was the weekly Holy Communion followed by refreshments and fellowship. Friday (Tomorrow) there will be Choir Practice from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for Juniors and from 7.00pm-8.30pm for Seniors. Next Sunday, Parish Communion will be at 9.45am and at 6.00pm there will be a service of Music and Readings for Passiontide. Natter will meet in the Parish Hall on April 7 from 10.30am-11-30am. On April 13, Palm Sunday, Parish Communion and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am and Refresh@4 at 4.00pm. Advanced notice - Good Friday Children’s Activities will be from 10.00am to 1.00pm, at a cost of £2.50. To book a place contact Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities be in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our Oversight Minister Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or Churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The Mothering Sunday service was organised and led by Margaret Smith. Also taking part in the service were Liz Hill, Julie Hardwick, Emily Irving, and Janet Hudson. Carol Newman played the organ. The Chapel Crafters held their group meeting on Tuesday and the Community Coffee Morning is today from 10.00am. As part of the 159th Chapel Anniversary celebrations there will be a pie and pea lunch on Saturday April 5 followed by a beetle drive. The Anniversary service will take place on Sunday April 6 at 3.00pm led by Rev Andrew Fox. This will be a gift day and contributions towards the roof fund will be gratefully received. Refreshments will be served after the service to which everyone is invited.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our Mothering Sunday and 3rd in Lent service last Sunday was a joint act of worship at Wickersley Methodist Church. The service was led by Rev Andrew Fox and the theme was ‘Being Alive in Christ’. Our service next Sunday will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. Little Boat Toddler group runs every Thursday during term time from 9.30am to 11.00am, with a warm welcome to toddlers and carers. The group is taking a two week break for the 2-week Easter holidays. Tuesday@Broom continues to meet every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 10.00am - 12 noon. Come along for conversation, crafts, quizzes, and refreshments. The next meeting is on Tuesday April 8.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: The season is fast approaching. The 1st XI are due to have a warm up friendly match on Saturday April 12 and the Sunday Development XI start their season on Sunday April 13, away at Millhouses. The main Saturday season for the 1st and 2nd XI starts on Saturday April 19 and we welcome your support. A reminder that membership subscriptions are due - £20 annual fee.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: We are pleased to announce that the Whiston Allotment Shop will re-open on Saturday April 5, from 10.00am - 12 noon, and will open every Saturday throughout the summer months at the same time. We have a full range of composts available, together with fertilisers, liquid feeds, canes, manure and much much more. We can supply for large orders - please ask in the Allotment Shop for more information. A Price List is available on the Noticeboard outside the Shop. We are located at Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham S60 4EZ, and look forward. To seeing everyone again this year.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

ROTHERHAM PROBUS GROUP: The Group’s programme of talks resumed on Tuesday April 1 with a talk by Alan Kershaw entitled ‘Murderous Anaesthetists’ - Will you wake up after your operation? (A sobering thought!!). Throughout the remainder of April and May, there will be the following talks: April 8 - ‘A talk by the Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire (or Deputy)’; April 15 - ‘Amazing Space (What’s out there beyond our planet) by Dennis Ashton; April 29 - ‘Here today Ghan tomorrow Part 2 (a 3000 mile train ride) by Chris Freeman; May 6 - ‘Fascinating Greenwich (GMT/the Meridian Line) by Kevin Lennox; May 13 - ‘The early English Church, the worldly Saint and Bede’ by Philip Ashe; May 20 - ‘Street Names of Central Sheffield’ by David Templeman. In June we have two visits planned - the first to Sheffield Manor Lodge and the second to Whiston Parish Church. We would love to welcome new members, so if you are retired, irrespective of age, please come along and join us. The Group meet at Broom Lane Methodist Church on Tuesday mornings at 10.00am for 10.30am.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were 10 am Mothering Sunday All Age Worship and 6 pm Evening Prayer. The Beta Bible Study group met in the Rectory on Monday evening to study John’s Gospel, Chapter 19. The Lent Course meetings continued on Tuesday afternoons in the Barn, and Wednesday evenings at the St Francis Church, Bramley. A special fundraising evening with Wayne Ashton took place on 2 April at 7 pm in the Barn. The Thursday morning Communion Service is now back in church again, and Lent Lunches continue at the Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Northfield Lane from 12 noon to 1 pm on Thursdays until April 10. Friday Coffee Mornings at St Alban’s continue in the Barn 10 am to 12 noon, raising funds for the new church heating system. On Palm Sunday, April 13, there will be three services as usual, including a special service at 6 pm commemorating Jesus’ journey at the beginning of Holy Week. There will be a Marriage-themed Flower Festival in church on the weekend of April 26 and 27. All welcome to see the floral displays, photographs on screen, wedding dresses and registers of marriages in St Alban’s Church over the years.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): At the meeting on Wednesday 26 March bingo was played, and there was a Bluebell Wood Charity Fundraising Stall for members to support. On April 2 singer Donna Bell came to entertain the group. There will be no meeting on April 9, and the Easter Party will be held on 16 April. WING is a social for group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersely, Bramley, Flanderwell or Sunnyside area. For further information on the WING group, please contact Anne Hudson on 01709-542873.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

RAILWAY RAMBLE: A railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is being held on Saturday 5th April. It is a linear walk, up to 9 miles, along public footpaths from Shireoaks via Coachwood Green, Chesterfield Canal, Lindrick Common, Anston Stones Wood to finish at Kiveton Park. The Northern train departs Swinton 0847, Rotherham Central 0857 to Sheffield. Change there for the 0937 to Shireoaks. All are welcome. The walk is free but fares apply. Details from Stuart on 07908 450444.

FREE BABY PACK: Anyone who is expecting a new addition to their family, can ask their midwife or register at a Family Hub for the free Rotherham Baby Pack – this is a council initiative to give every child in Rotherham the best possible start in life. Each free pack is full of useful items for you and your baby – including baby clothes, a soft toy, a book, and other essentials for those important first 6 months. It also comes in a sturdy storage box, perfect for keeping precious memories safe.

CLIFTON PARK: Originally created in 2008 as part of a Heritage Lottery Funded project, the waterplay in the park has been a firm favourite among children and families for the last 15 years. However, due to its popularity, wear and tear has started to have an impact, with some equipment no longer working. After extensive public consultation with park visitors, local schools, SEND groups and other stakeholders, plans are now in motion to transform the facility into a modern, accessible and inclusive play space that will serve the community for years to come. The new £900,000 facility – delivered by the contractor, Ustigate - will include enhanced safety standards and modern, interactive equipment, which will encourage imaginative and active play. The improved accessibility will ensure all children can enjoy the space, which will encourage learning about water conservation and the environment. With the environment in mind, the area will also include a more modern operating system, meaning more efficient water use.

NELSON'S CUB CLUB: Is for under 5s and their families within Clifton Park Museum. On April 16 why not join Little Nelson and his Lion family to explore objects from the museum’s collections and engage with them through stories, songs, and play. During the session you can make binoculars to help Nelson on a bear hunt. Can you help him and Grandad Lion find Marco the bear? This is a free event between 10am and 2.30pm and will include a drink and a small snack. The session numbers are extremely limited and will be on a first come first served basis.

TENANCY SUPPORT: At Thurcroft Library and Neighbourhood Hub School Road, Thurcroft, S66 9DE on April 10 between 11am and 1pm. The Tenancy Support team can provide additional support for council tenants to help maintain your tenancy. This help can include providing support and advice to help claim any benefits you may be entitled to, assistance with managing your finances and budgeting, help and advice with rent arrears and other debts, providing guidance on accessing GP services, Schools, and Employment advice, Universal Credit, Benefit advice, Council Tax support, rent letters and also help with Utility bills.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday April 5 – a moderate 10 mile walk Heath to Hardwick via Astwith and Hardwick Park led by Alan Mettam 07742716602, meet at 10.00 roadside parking on Church Lane, Heath village S44 5JJ. Wednesday April 9 – an 8.5 mile moderate walk from Winscar Reservoir via Holmes Styles reservoir, returning over Snailsden Moor, led by Bob Edley 07836582077, meet at 10.00 at Winscar Reservoir CP, S36 4TF. Saturday April 12 – an 8 mile leisurely Norton circular walk led by Jane Lister 07761080668, meet at 10.00 at end of Headingley Rd at junction with High St, no off road parking, park on main road, DN6 9EN. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

