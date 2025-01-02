CHEER: A presentation at the meeting of the Coffee Pot at St Mary's Church, Catcliffe

This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: If you are interested in joining the crafting ladies, they meet on Friday morning in Aston Library from 11am to 1pm each week. They are a fabulous bunch and would welcome more to their group. It’s simply perfect for getting out of the house, having some me time, doing something just for fun, and having a chat and a cuppa with like-minded ladies. Please call in to Aston Library for more information or contact Laura Stubbing at Aston Library for more information at [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church and. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details contact us at the Church Office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2 pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: A place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information, ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive community centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. The group meets the first Thursday of the month, 11am to 1pm. This informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome! We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3 rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

​BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com /WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at bramleysunnyside [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/ bramleysunnyside juniorfootballclub.

YOUTH CLUBS: Held on Monday and Thursday at Bill Chafer YC on Flash Lane. There is a tuck shop, arts and crafts and sports activities. Entry is free.

ROOMS FOR HIRE: At Bill Chafer YC or Parish Hall on Cross Street, for clubs or parties etc. Details from the Parish Clerk on 01709 544590.

PIE AND PEAS QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday January 25th at the Bill Chafer building. 6-8pm, costing £5.

​BRINSWORTH

CHRISTMAS OPENING HOURS: The Centre will be closed until 6th January. Brinsworth Library will reopen 2nd January.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-3pm.

HIRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms as well as a large hall to hire 7 days a week. Our spacious hall holds up to 100 guests, hire comes with a bar and inhouse catering is also available. Contact enquiries@ thecentrebrinsworth.co.uk or call 01709 916890 (option 2) Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7-9pm Andy’s Man Club, 5.45-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45-11.30 am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1-2pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of month), 6-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.30-10.30am Tai Chi, 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9-11am and 6-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions, 12-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information, contact The Centre on enquiries@ thecentrebrinsworth. co.uk of call 01709 916890 Mon to Fri 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

RIVERS TEAM: The candlelit service at St Mary’s attracted a full congregation who enjoyed refreshments afterwards. Rev Eddie Short supervised the proceedings. Earlier that day rehearsals were held for the Nativity Service which took place on 22nd December at St Lawrence’s. Regular services for all four churches in the team continue to be held at St Lawrence’s on Sunday mornings which can be later streamed. The Christmas Crafts session at St Mary’s was attended by all ages creating wreaths and decorations for Christmas. Carols at the Cone had to compete with soggy conditions but the spirit wasn’t distinguished despite the slightly lower than usual attendance. It was followed with the usual social and more carols in St Mary’s. Visit http://www.therivers-team.com/ for further details of activities across the team or their Facebook page.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL. Due to an Inset Day on Friday 20th the school was closed for pupils after lessons on Thursday 19th and they will return on 6th January 2025. Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday at 10:00 am at St Mary’s Church. Telephone 07910 520898. The final session for the year featured the singing of carols followed by Roast Pork sandwiches with all the trimmings. Mince pies with cream, cakes, buns and other treats were also polished off. Gifts were presented to the engine room of the Pot, Rachel, Gerry, June and Alan in appreciation of the excellent work they do by Teresa, Alan C and Sue who had organised a collection amongst the members. A Christmas Carol quiz also proved popular. The Pot will resume on 7th January.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10am for a friendly fun session. The gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust is not compulsory. There will be no sessions during the school term break and the activity will resume on 9th January 2025. Telephone 07971 850786 / 07721 601128. Free.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook as Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Telephone 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues so that a database can be built up.

PARISH COUNCIL: Please check with the clerk for the holiday timetable as most/all sessions will not be held. Weekly activities at the hall include Monday 5.30–8pm Rainbows/Brownies/Guides, 6-8pmZenspace Meditation; Tuesday 7-9pm Short Mat Bowls; Wednesday 9.30-10.30am Playgroup, 6-6.45pm Zumba, 7-9pm Scottish Dancing; Thursday Gentle Exercise with RUCT; Friday 11am-1pm (Monthly) Aphasia Group, 6-8.30pm Chance To Dance; Saturday 9am-12pm Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Contact Clerk at [email protected]. Telephone 01709 837550 / 07783 001496.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected], 07903 425071.

​DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SURVEY: Rotherham council are asking local residents who either drive electric vehicles or who are thinking of buying one to complete a survey to share their thoughts on any potential locations for public EV chargers. For more information and to complete the survey, please visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/energy-climate-change/future-electric-vehicle-ev-chargers-feedback-ev-chargers-rotherham.

VOLUNTEER INFORMATION SESSION: Volunteers are being sought to join the Open Arms Project, which is a cost of living support drop-in service that operates in a number of different areas in the borough, including Dalton and East Herringthorpe. Volunteer opportunities could include joining the outreach teams to support clients, helping in the running of free family and community events, representing Open Arms at various events, plus much more. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can attend a volunteer information session which will take place on January 16 from 5.30-7.30pm at Springwell Gardens Community Centre. To book a place at the event, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 368515 by January 13.

SLEEPING ROUGH: With the temperatures dropping, it is more important than ever to be aware of people who may be sleeping rough in the community. Rotherham Council has an outreach service that operates boroughwide and aims to respond to reports about sleeping rough and homelessness. Anyone who is concerned about someone sleeping rough can either telephone 01709 336009 or email [email protected] between 8.30am-5pm Monday to Friday. The homeless out of hours service can be contacted on 01709 336009 between 5pm and 8.30am. Alternatively, concerns about anyone sleeping rough can be reported online at https://thestreetlink.org.uk/. For more information, please visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/homelessness/homeless-now-rough-sleeping.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. Demonstrations for 2025 are - 11th February Katherine Bailey, Street Scene, Watercolour; 18th March David Moore, TBC Ink, black coffee and Gold leaf; 8th April Leanne Ellis, Paper and Canvas Acrylic; 13th May Jill Temporal, Wildlife Watercolour and Acrylic; 10th June Helen Tucker, TBC Coloured Pencil and Watercolour; 9th September John Harrison, Landscape Line and Wash; 14th October Frances Daunt, Animal Pastel; 11th November Keith Fish, Landscape Oil.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

​KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SCHOOL APPLICATIONS: Applications for primary and junior school admissions for September 2025 are now open. For children born between September 1 2020 and August 31 2021, an application for a reception place will be required and for children born between September 1 2017 and August 31 2018, a junior school application will be required. The closing date for applications is Wednesday January 15 2025 and three schools will need to be named on the application, in order of preference. For more information, visit https://rotherham.gov.uk/school-admissions-3.

ENERGY BILL SUPPORT: Local residents can again apply for support with their energy bills this year, as Rotherham Council’s Crisis Support Scheme is now open for applications. The scheme is open to households that are struggling with the cost of their energy bills and who have no more than £150 left at the end of each month after paying for all their essential costs, and can provide payments of up to £250. Applications for the funding are not means-tested and can be completed by residents of any age, but applicants will be asked to provide information about their financial situation, along with a recent bank statement, energy bill and estimated monthly expenditure and income. For more information and to apply, please visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/housing-grants-finance/apply-energy-crisis-support-scheme.

​KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday 0930-1030 coffee morning, 1030-1130 bible study group. Wednesday 0900-1100 play group for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday youth group. Friday prayer gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for Banns, Weddings, Christenings or the Graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook - St Thomas Church – Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the Community Centre – There is a coffee morning from 10am to noon on the first Wednesdays of the month and Good Companions 1.30pm to 3.30pm, on the first and third Thursday of the month. Everyone is welcome to all events. For any further information please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. For any further information to hire the Community Centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50+ meets every Friday 12 till 2.30/3 at St Thomas’s Hall, Kimberworth. Cash prize bingo. Everyone welcome. For more information, contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Telephone 01709 558581. Opening times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30 am – 1pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday 1.30 pm – 7 pm, Friday 1.30 pm – 5.30 pm, Saturday 9.30 am – 1 pm, Sunday closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30 – 4.30 pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30 pm and 6.45 pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10 am – 11 am every Tuesday. FREE stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15 – 11.45 am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX / MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

​KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30 am. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. There was a service of Morning Worship last Sunday. The Drop-In Café is closed again today (Thursday) but will reopen next Thursday (9th January) when Cllr Gill Garnett will be present from 11.30am to deal with individuals’ enquiries. The other community groups have also been taking a break over the Christmas-New Year period. Next Sunday morning at 10.30am there will be the annual Covenant Service. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For further information, phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). The AGM scheduled for 28th October at 5.30 pm was postponed.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday – Friday 9am – 3pm Men in Sheds (woodwork/ gardening/ socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter 9.30am – 11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am – 1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30pm – 3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30 am – 1.30pm (Social group for over 50s). Wednesday – 9.15am – 11am Craft Group. Last Wednesday of every month – 12 noon – 2 pm Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Mon/ Tues/ Wed 10am – 12 noon and Thursday 1pm -3 pm Community Gym. Thursday – 10am – 11am Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday – 10.30am – 11.30pm Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12pm – 1pm Wellbeing/ Mindfulness.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10 – 12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Councillor Simon Currie - Third Thursday of the month 11 am – 1 pm. Councillor Carole Foster - Third Thursday of the month 5 pm – 6 pm. Councillor Gill Garnett – First Thursday of the month 11.30 am – 12.30 pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45 am. The Walking Group is taking a break for Christmas but will resume on 8th January 2025. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved with our multi award winning group, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The Bowling Club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152. If any group, or collection of individuals want to have a friendly bowl, please let me know and we’ll see what we can organise.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9 – 11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11 am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30 am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

​MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SWINTON WINTER WARMER: For anyone living in Swinton or Kilnhurst who is feeling lonely or fed up, a Swinton Winter Warmer event will take place at Swinton Civic Hall on Wednesday January 15 from 12.30-3.30pm. The event will include pie, chips and peas, plus refreshments, singing, bingo, a quiz and raffle prizes. Places can be booked at either the Honeypot Cafe or Swinton Library reception. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 07754321752.

CONSULTATION: Rotherham Council is asking local residents to share their views on the council’s budget priorities for the financial year 2025/26. The consultation is open until January 10, with any feedback gained helping to inform the council on how to spend its £326 million budget for key services, including Adult Care, Housing and Public, Children and Young People, Regeneration and Environment, and Finance and Customer Services, amongst others. To take part in the consultation, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/council-budget-2025-26/2.

REHABILITATION GYM: Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals recently celebrated a key milestone as colleagues and construction partners gathered for a turf-cutting ceremony to mark the start of a new state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility at Montagu Hospital. The project is part of a wider £1.4 million investment in site’s Stroke Rehabilitation service, will deliver a state-of-the-art gymnasium and innovative therapies designed to enhance recovery for stroke patients across the region. The new gym, set to be completed by the middle of this year, is to be positioned next to the existing department and will feature advanced robotic equipment and virtual reality-assisted tools, providing an enhanced, tailored therapy experience. These advanced machines will focus on upper and lower limb recovery, balance, and mobility, supporting patients with repetitive exercises to speed up recovery. Stroke is a leading cause of disability in the UK, with 1 in 4 people expected to experience a stroke in their lifetime. Research has shown that greater therapy intensity improves recovery outcomes, particularly in regaining mobility and cognitive functions. This development has been made possible through generous funding from the Fred and Ann Green Legacy, alongside support from the DBTH Charity. For more information about these advancements and how DBTH Charity supports projects like this, visit www.dbthcharity.co.uk.

​RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email parkgate@ salvationarmy.org.uk or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH LEISURE GROUP: Meet in the Old School on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh S62 7HD. Their next meeting is on January 21 at 2pm and will be a Musical Afternoon.

MEMORY TREE: A memory tree in the Banana Plantation off Victoria Road has been decorated in memory of lost loved ones, and local residents are encouraged to put a decoration on the tree.

COMMUNITY PANTRY: The Community Pantry is a charity which receives donations from a number of businesses and aims to cut down on food waste by visiting local communities and offering a bag of food to residents for just £4. After a successful visit in December, the pantry will be visiting Rawmarsh Customer Service Centre every Wednesday from 9.30-10.30am in the New Year.

SAFETY ADVICE: South Yorkshire Police have issued residents with crime prevention advice. These include ensuring all the windows and doors of a property are closed and locked, ensuring bikes are safely stored, putting valuables out of sight and possibly using a light timer switch. Visit https://orlo.uk/zZJ4x.

SOCIAL PRESCRIBING COFFEE MORNING: For local residents who are feeling lonely or who are lacking motivation. Held every Thursday from 10am-12 noon at the Social Prescribing Hub at Rawmarsh Health Centre on Barbers Avenue in Rawmarsh. The coffee morning is run by Voluntary Action Rotherham. Visit https://www. vcconnectsystem.org.uk/ RotherhamVMS2/ VolunteerOpportunities/ DetailsForSearch/2196.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: In the run up to Christmas, there have been some amazing donations to the foodbank, including from Staniforths Rawmarsh Limited, Blue Tree Group, and Little O’s Childminding, as well as a financial donation of £500 from the Slimming World groups in Kimberworth, Rawmarsh and Greasbrough, plus anonymous ones. Food can be dropped off at a number of donation points in the community, including The Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue, Rawmarsh Community Library on Barbers Avenue, the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh and Tesco in Wath. Financial donations can be given at https://www.stewardship.org.uk /pages/rawmarshfoodbank. Anyone in a financial crisis can telephone the Help Through Hardship helpline free on 0808 208 2138, Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm; the helpline is closed on bank holidays. The service can provide support and advice and may be able to issue a foodbank voucher. Local residents may also be able to get a foodbank voucher from their local school, GP, Mental Health Support Worker, Social Prescriber, Social Care Worker or Housing Officer.

CONSULTATION: Local residents are invited by Rotherham Council to share their views on any potential changes to the Local Council Tax Support Scheme and the council tax for second and empty properties. Residents can complete a consultation giving their feedback on a number of options for the scheme by visiting https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/consultation-feedback/council-tax-support-consultation by January 10 2025.

COMPOST BINS: Recently, two sessions were held in Rawmarsh for residents from the Rawmarsh East and West wards to collect a free compost bin. The sessions proved really popular and, as such, two more dates have been added to enable local residents to collect a free bin from the council’s Rawmarsh Depot on Barbers Avenue. Collections will be available on Friday January 31 and Friday February 7, from 12-2pm and residents will need to bring with them proof of address. The initiative works towards the ward priority of improving the environment and has been funded by the Rawmarsh East and Rawmarsh West ward budgets.

NEW COMMUNITY GROUP: Local residents who would like to make improvements to and help run community events in Rosehill Park are being asked if they would like to join a new Friends of Rosehill Park Group. For more information and to get involved, contact Rawmarsh’s Neighbourhood Coordinator by either emailing [email protected] or by telephoning 01709 334604.

ARCON PLACE NEIGHBOURHOOD CENTRE: The centre in Rawmarsh has a number of regular events taking place for local residents to get involved with for a small charge, including bingo, which takes place on Monday and Tuesday from 1-4pm, and on Friday from 2-4pm, and a craft session which takes place each Wednesday from 1-4pm. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome.

​WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

​WENTWORTH

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT: The Independent Custody Visiting Scheme (ICVs) is looking for volunteers to ‘observe, comment and report on the rights of detainees, the health and welfare of the detainee and the conditions of the facilities of detention’. Volunteers will help to reassure the detainee, as well as the wider community, must be over the age of 18 and be available to make at least one visit per month to Shepcote Lane Custody Suite in Sheffield, Doncaster Police Station or Barnsley Police Station. Full training will be provided. For more information, visit [email protected].

​WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

HAPPY NEW YEAR WHISTON!: Wishing you all “a very Happy 2025” and welcome to the start of another year. I look forward to continuing to provide weekly updates on what is happening in and around Whiston, so do please let me know if there is anything of interest to the local Community that you would like to share or any local event you would like to publicise. Throughout winter on these long, dark nights, people are always on the lookout for places to go and things to do, so if you hear of anything that might be of interest to others, we can share it via Whiston News. You can contact me either by email or phone on the details given above.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of Whiston Heritage Society takes place on Tuesday January 7, 2025, when our talk is entitled ‘Unseen Photos and Videos of Rotherham’. The Society has acquired an archive of approximately 1,500 photos from the collection of our late Treasurer, Allan Thompson. Join us as we view a selection of these, taking us on a tour around Rotherham from viewpoints and angles that have never seen the light of day before! We meet in Whiston Parish Hall, Well Lane, Whiston, Rotherham, S60 4HX, at 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start. The entry fee is £3 per person, and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to come along. For further information please visit www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On January 5 Parish Communion is at 9.45am and at 6.00pm Choral Evensong for Epiphany. The next Refresh@4 is scheduled for January 12, 2025. Natter will meet in the Parish Hall on January 6 at 10.30am. All are very welcome at all services and activities. We wish you all a very Happy New Year. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected]. For baptisms, please ring 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people’s activities, please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, please contact our Oversight Minister, Rev Karen Skidmore, on 01709 836052 or Churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The 10.30am service on Sunday January 5 will be organised and led by church members. The Community coffee morning will resume today, January 2 from 10.00am to 11.30am. The Chapel Crafters group will be meeting again on Tuesday January 7 from 12 noon to 2.00pm. Bring your craft and lunch. Drinks are provided. The next session of Vintage Messy Church will be on Thursday January 9 at 11.30am. On Saturday January 18 there will be a Winter Warmer lunch followed by a beetle drive. All are welcome to attend any service or activity.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: We have some plots available across our three allotment sites in Whiston. If anyone is interested in putting their names down they can do so by contacting us at [email protected]. Our Garden Shop is currently closed for the winter but will be re-opening to the public in March 2025.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11.00am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

​WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: On Sunday 29 December there was only one service in church - All Age Worship at 10 am. The first Thursday Communion service in the New Year starts on January 2 at 10 am in the Barn. On Sunday 5 January our usual service pattern resumes, with Morning Worship at 9.15 am and 10.45 am and an Epiphany Carol Service at 6 pm. Friday Coffee Mornings are suspended from now until March 7, but the Stepping Stones Group for parents, carers and pre-school children will begin again on Monday mornings in the Barn (9.30 - 11 am) as soon as the older children are back at school. WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The first meeting of the New Year will be on Wednesday 8 January from 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm in the Barn Church Hall, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. The group caters for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley, Bramley, Sunnyside or Flanderwell areas. New members are always welcome, and transport can be arranged from your home to the Barn by ringing Anne Hudson on 01709 542873. Weekly activities for the group are varied with music, talks, meals together, crafts, bingo and games afternoons, with a weekly raffle and lottery draw. Refreshments are served at the beginning and end of every session.

​ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

SECOND LANE ACTION FORCE: Winthrop Gardens are looking for extra help on Saturday January 18, 2025 to help clean up Second Lane. The aim is to cut back and tidy up before the nesting season and to have the lane looking good for the reopening in February. If you can spare any time please go down for a 10am start, dress in old warm clothes and gloves. if you have any gardening tools to take along, please do but they have a good supply.

