This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: Social group meets Tuesday 2-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over

55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON CARNIVAL CHRISTMAS MARKET: Saturday November 30 12.30-4.30pm in Parish Hall, Rosegarth Avenue, Aston S26 2DD. Many stalls with different kinds of crafts, Christmas gifts, baking. Entrance free.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: At the Christmas market in Aston Paish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue, Aston on Saturday November 30. Open 12.30-4.30pm, entrance free. Group’s albums of local photographs will be available to browse and local history books will be on sale, priced £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: Social gathering meets 1st and 3rd Tuesdays 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. Speakers, suppers,

entertainers, trips out. Try free for first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: Crafting ladies meet Fridays in Aston Library 11am-1pm. Call in to Aston Library for information or contact Laura Stubbing at

Aston Library or [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every 3rd Wednesday in month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Thursday 12 noon.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome. £4 all in. Held on 2nd Saturday of month 8.30am at the church. Booking helpful, not essential. Contact at church office 0114 287 9197.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Every 3rd Wednesday in month 2pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: A safe place where anyone can drop in Thursdays 10am-2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. Contact Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets Tuesday 10am-12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Cost £3. Contact Janet 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: Groups meet in the Bethesda Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest, is a safe space for residents to drop in. Group meets 1st Thursday of month 11am-1pm.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. Attendees learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. Meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on 3rd Sunday of month 3pm. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact team at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

YOUTH CLUBS: At the Bill Chafer Youth Club Mondays and Thursdays 5-7pm catering for 10-14 year olds. Tuck shop, arts and crafts, indoor sports. Entry free. CHATTY CAFE: Wednesdays 10am-noon in the youth club building. ROOMS: Available for hire at the Bill Chafer Youth Club and Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Contact 01709 544590. ALLOTMENTS: Plots available at Wadsworth Road allotment site in Bramley. Contact 01709 544590. CHRISTMAS FAYRE: At Bill Chafer Youth Club on Sunday December 1 11am-3pm.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Messy Breakfast at 9.45am on Sunday November 24 followed at 10am with an All Age Family Service. Holy Communion on Tuesday November 26 10am followed by prayer. On Wednesday November 27 church open 10am-12 noon. Anyone who is in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage, leave a message on the church answerphone 01709873210 or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

THE CENTRE CHRISTMAS PARTIES: Friday December 13 and December 14 – family parties 5pm until late. Each child entry includes a

trip to see Santa and a gift. To purchase tickets for either, visit into The Centre or telephone 01709 916890 (option 2). Christmas Eve and New Years Eve parties - family parties on Tuesday December 24 1-5pm and New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday December 31 7pm-1am. These events are both ticketed, these can be purchased from the Centre or 01709 916890 (option 2).

WREATH-MAKING CLASSES: The Centre is hosting three wreath-making classes. Attendees will receive a glass of prosecco on entry and a tea/coffee break with a mince pie. These classes are on Sunday December 1 10am-12pm and 2-4pm and Wednesday December 4 6-8pm. Contact The Centre 01709 916890 (option 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE CENTRE CAFE: Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-3pm. The Café even does takeaway. Afternoon tea for 2 vouchers available.

HIRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. Contact The Centre [email protected] or 01709 916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am-2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (1st Monday in month), 5.30-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7-9pm Andy’s Man Club, 5.45pm-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of month), 6-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.30-10.30am Tai Chi, 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9-11am and 6-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions, 12-1pm RUFC Pilates. Contact The Centre on [email protected] or 01709 916890 Monday-Friday 9am-2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

RIVERS TEAM: The Team’s children’s and families worker, Sarah Clayton, recently delivered Harvest assemblies and church visits for six local primary schools. The interactive sessions introduced 1,187 children to the Christian tradition of celebrating harvest and allowed them to participate through interactive craft activities. The Christmas programme for services and activities is now available. At St Mary’s, Carols at the Cone is set for Thursday December 12 7pm and afterwards for the usual social in the church. There is a craft afternoon on Saturday December 14 2pm when all ages are welcome to create Christmas-themed artwork. Carols by Candlelight is scheduled for St Mary’s on Sunday December 15 5pm. Visit http://www.therivers-team.com/ or their Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL. The Children in Need activities raised £130 for the charity. Parents evenings will be Tuesday November 26 and Wednesday November 27 On Thursday November 28 FS2-Y6 flu immunisations will be available. The annual Christmas fair will be Friday December 6 2pm. There are places available in the nursery for children aged 3 years and over. Call the school office on 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday 10am at St Mary’s Church. Telephone 07910 520898. On November 26 the Pot will host a wellbeing event. Neighbourhood Services, Rotherfed, DWP, Age UK, SYP and the Community Energy Team will be on hand to give advice on energy efficiency and related matters.

COFFEE MORNING: At Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday 10am. There’s also an opportunity to have gentle exercise with Rotherham

United Community Trust. Telephone 07971 850786/ 07721 601128. Free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook as Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Telephone 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues so that a database can be built up.

PARISH COUNCIL: The Christmas fayre will be held on Sunday December 8 in the Memorial Hall. Weekly activities at the hall include – Monday 5.30–8pm Rainbows/Brownies/Guides, 6-8pm Zenspace Meditation; Tuesday 7-9pm Short Mat Bowls; Wednesday 9.30-10.30am Playgroup, 6-6.45pm Zumba, 7-9pm Scottish Dancing; Thursday Gentle Exercise with RUCT; Friday 11am-1pm (monthly) Aphasia Group, 6-8.30pm Chance To Dance; Saturday 9am-12pm Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Contact clerk at [email protected]. Telephone 01709 837550/ 07783 001496.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected]/ 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected]/ 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

MONEY MANAGEMENT: A free session on money management will be held on Monday November 25 9.30-11.30am in the family hub at High Greave Infant School. The session is open to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FOLJAMBE PRIMARY SCHOOL: The school celebrated its 70th anniversary on November 6. The children attended an assembly about the history of their school and were able to look at some of the original documents from the school’s official opening in 1954.

CLLR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been active in the local community, helping out at the community litter pick last Wednesday, holding his regular councillor advice surgeries and attending the Community Pantry at Wootton Court Neighbourhood Centre, as well as checking on one of his winter works nomination on Dalton Lane, which has been cleared of weeds and foliage. Michael also had a meeting with the school board at Trinity Croft C of E Primary Academy and spoke to some of the students who explained the new house system to him. Last week, Michael signed off his next Community Leadership Fund grant of £500, which will support the work of Lost Chord UK with their monthly soup and song sessions at St Gerard’s RC Church in Thrybergh. To raise money for the charity Shelter, Michael is taking part in Movember; anyone wishing to support the charity can visit https://www.dreams.co.uk/shelter.

COMMUNITY LITTER PICK: On Wednesday November 13, High Greave Infant School organised a community litter pick to clean up the local area. Children from FS1/FS2 carried out their litter pick at 9.15am, Year 1 at 1.15pm and Year 2 at 2pm. The children cleared 35 bags of rubbish from the streets.

CHILDREN'S PYJAMA APPEAL: The Lord Reresby in Thrybergh has a collection box at the end of the bar for donations of new pyjamas for children in hospital. The pyjamas can be for both boys and girls of all ages, but need to be new and not seasonal, as they are needed all year round. The collection box will be in the pub until the end of November, and anyone wishing to donate to the appeal can bring in the pyjamas and either put them in the collection box or give them to a member of staff and tell them they are for the Children’s Pyjama Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: A dancercise class, suitable for all abilities, is held every other week at the hub. Feel the Beat is a free gentle fitness class in which participants can be seated, standing or chair assisted to exercise to music. The classes are held every other Friday from 1-1.45pm at The Brecks Community Hub on Brecks Crescent, S65 3HU. A yoga session is held on Fridays 10.30-11.30am at the hub. Email [email protected].

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations in Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm and demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday November 17 – 10.30am Holy Communion led by Rev Sami. Monday November 18 – 2pm Craft Club met in the School Room; 7pm Masbrough Community Choir met for their rehearsals. Saturday November 23 – 11am-1pm Christmas market in the church, Masbrough Community Choir will sing carols. Sunday November 24 – 10.30am Service of the Word conducted by Margaret Hollingsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: The monthly Newsletter for FGPS is now displayed on the noticeboard. The group would welcome volunteers to help us keep the park worthy of its Green Flag status. Meet Tuesday mornings every week. Ring Maureen 07904 517226 or just come to the park pavilion. The FGPS meeting is on December 11 in the pavilion 2pm.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Thursday, November 14 - Barkers Park Round Robin Competition, Barbara Pickersgilll, Brian Morton and Sue Hampson. Friday November 29 - 5pm Greasbrough Bowling Club providing refreshments for the Christmas Tree Light Switch-on in Greasbrough Park. There will be a band and choir.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: At St Mary’s Church in Greasbrough on Saturday November 23 11am-1pm. There will be various stalls including gifts, crafts, a tombola, home baking, a bottle stall, a children’s corner and a raffle. Carols sung by Masbrough Choir.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

PROTECTING YOUR VEHICLE: South Yorkshire Police are reminding residents to be extra vigilant about vehicle thefts and have issued a number of tips to help protect vehicles. These include ensuring the vehicle is locked, removing valuables and not leaving items on display in the vehicle, activating security devices such as alarms and immobilisers, not leaving the keys in the vehicle, not leaving keys in sight at home or near doors, keeping an electronic key out of sight and using a Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) pouch to help prevent electronic key signals being picked up, and buying a steering lock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHRISTMAS CRAFTING SESSION: Kilnhurst Community Choir will be making a special guest appearance at a children’s Christmas craft session on Saturday December 14 10am-12 noon at Rawmarsh Community Library. Booking essential for the craft session and a special guest might make a surprise appearance. ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: The service last Sunday continued the Bible series, Guard the Gospel Truth, 7. Rewarding Your Workers, 1 Timothy 5:17-6:2. The children’s groups ran as usual.

ST THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: The school has held its last Celebration Assembly until after Christmas, in which lots of children were awarded certificates, including for Learner Bee of the Week, Best Worker Bee of the Week, Golden Bee Hive, and Bronze, Silver and Gold Reading Awards. Well done to Year 3 who were last week’s Weekly Class Attendance winners with 97.7%. Thank you to everyone who supported the school in their Children In Need fundraising activities last week and to everyone who donated cakes, buns and biscuits to the event. Raffle tickets, priced at £1 per strip, for the Christmas hamper raffle will be coming home with the children this week, and the raffle will be drawn the week commencing December 2. The Christmas fayre will take place at the end of November and will have a variety of stalls, including bric-a-brac, books, tombola, sweets, plus many more. Donations for the fayre will be gratefully received, including unwanted gift sets, toiletries, buns and cakes, books, stuffed toys and bric-a-brac items. Children will also be bringing home a form to pre-order their Christmas lunch, which will be a turkey roast dinner, with a vegetarian and vegan option.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sunday – 10.30am for relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am bible study group. Wednesday – 9-11am play group for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – youth group. Friday – prayer gathering. Follow on Facebook for special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Services 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are 3rd Sunday of month. For information on banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow on Facebook - St Thomas Church – Kimberworth. Dates for Community Centre – coffee mornings 10am-noon on 1st Wednesday of month; Good Companions session 1.30-3.30pm on 1st and 3rd Thursday of month. To hire the Community Centre, contact Rachel [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Telephone 01709 558581. Opening times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30am-1pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday 1.30-7pm, Friday 1.30-5.30pm, Saturday 9.30am-1pm, Sunday closed. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30-4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – on 2nd Thursday of month 5.30-6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10-11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15-11.45am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: Meets Friday 12-2.30/3pm at St Thomas’s Hall, Kimberworth. Cash prize bingo. Contact Pauline Fairbrother 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area clean. On November 17, 24 bags of litter were collected from Meadowbank Road. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on its Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, check out our Facebook page or contact Neil 07960 507582. Volunteers welcome. Equipment provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. To promote the sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday services 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. There was a service of Morning Worship last Sunday. The church was represented last Thursday at the unveiling of the blue plaque commemorating Charles Chislett at the Chislett Centre. The community activities have continued in the hall over the week and the Drop-in Café is open today (Thursday) 11am-1pm. Next Sunday morning, there will be another service of Morning Worship.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For information, phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre (01709 559805). The AGM scheduled for October 28 was postponed.

UNVEILING OF BLUE PLAQUE: Representatives of the community, the Civic Society and the family of Charles Chislett gathered at the Chislett Centre last Thursday afternoon for the unveiling of a blue plaque commemorating the local philanthropist, Charles Chislett, who made a critical contribution to the opening of the Centre in 1968. The plaque was unveiled by Charles’ daughter, Rachel Williams, and there were presentations by representatives of the Civic Society and Chislett Centre. Charles Chislett was an accomplished amateur film-maker and a sequence of his productions from the 1930s to the 1960s was screened by the Yorkshire Film Archive. The plaque records his many other accomplishments as a lecturer, sportsman, lay preacher, writer and actor/producer.

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday-Friday – 9am-3pm Men in Sheds (woodwork/ gardening/ socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter 9.30-11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am-1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30-3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30am-1.30pm (Social group for over 50s). Wednesday – 9.15-11am Craft Group. Last Wednesday of month – 12 noon-2 pm Forget Me Not Memory Café (social group for people with dementia). Monday/ Tuesday/ Wednesday - 10am-12 noon and Thursday 1-3 pm Community Gym. Thursday – 10-11am Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday – 10.30-11.30pm Yoga (chair based or floor mat). 12-1pm – Wellbeing/ Mindfulness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am-12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam 07523889765 or [email protected].

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Cllr Simon Currie - 3rd Thursday of month 11am-1pm. Cllr Carole Foster - 3rd Thursday of month 5-6 pm. Cllr Gill Garnett – 1st Thursday of month 11.30am-12.30pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: Meets every Friday 12-2.30/3pm at St Thomas’s Hall, Kimberworth. Cash prize bingo. Contact Pauline Fairbrother 07947090607

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday 9.45am. On November 13, the group walked across Barker’s Park to Oaks Lane, crossed Upper Wortley Road and proceeded towards the Grange Golf Clubhouse. After crossing the golf course, the group made its way along the footpath, noting Thundercliffe Grange along the way. Walking through Barber Wood and Walkworth Wood, the group continued along the dismantled railway, finally emerging onto Droppingwell Road. Crossing Upper Wortley Road and making their way across Redscope Plantation, the group made its way back to St John’s Church. To join, contact Karen Wilkes [email protected]. Website at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area clean. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers’ future events can be viewed on its Facebook page. If you wish to get involved, check out its Facebook page or contact Neil 07960 507582. Volunteers welcome. Equipment provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. To promote the sport of BMX/ MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. Club believes in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired. All sessions subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact [email protected].

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: Bowl all year round and have own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike or can come for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club has facilities for disabled players. It has bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – contact 07837460152. If any group, or collection of individuals, want to have a friendly bowl, let the club know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts Monday- Wednesday 9-11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues held 11am on 1st Wednesday of month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday November 17 - 2nd Sunday before Advent, service was led by Rev Justine Smith. Sunday November 24 is the celebration of Christ the King service 10.30am. Christmas fayre at beginning of December. Next Taize prayers on November 24 4.30pm.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday November 17 was the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary time. ASSISTED SUICIDE BILL – On Friday November 29 Parliament will vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. One of the most effective ways to urge MPs to oppose this Bill is through physical letters or postcards. Not Dead Yet UK is a network of disabled and terminally ill people who oppose legalising assisted suicide and they have provided printed postcards, which are available in the porch, that may be sent directly to your MP at the House of Commons. There are only a few days left to stop this change to our laws, it is imperative that these cards are posted as soon as possible. Masses during the week were celebrated for Margaret Vallance, November dead list, deceased members of the Sharp and Whittington families, Kilbane and Masterton families, Michael McManus, SI [MB], Mary and William Cawley and Michael Bannon. THE FEAST OF CHRIST THE KING – On Saturday November 23, students from across St Francis Multi Academy Trust will come together to celebrate the Feast of Christ the King, a day when the Catholic church celebrates young people and their role in the church community. During the Mass the children who are part of the chaplaincy teams in our schools will be commissioned. Young people who have mostly left secondary education but continue to work within the diocese with Sue Mc Donald will also be commissioned, alongside students who are hoping to travel on the Lourdes pilgrimage. Parishioners and family members are invited to join in. ADVENT MASSES AT ST BERNARD’S – St Bernard's Catholic High School will once again be holding early morning Masses in school each Wednesday during Advent 8am – December 4/11/18.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

VETERANS AND ARMED FORCES MORNING SOCIALS: Social morning events are held at The Old Market Hall, Wetherspoons, in Mexborough on 1st Monday morning of month. Next one Monday December 2 10am-12 noon for veterans, armed forces and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRIME WRITERS GROUP: On the first Friday of every month, Swinton Library and Neighbourhood Hub will be holding a Fiction Crime Writing session. The session will run from 10am-12 noon and will be run by author Michal Fowler, a former police officer who now writes crime fiction. The writing sessions are not suitable for children. Telephone 01709 254615 or drop in to the library and speak to a member of staff.

PEOPLE’S POSTCODE LOTTERY: A number of lucky families in Mexborough recently won a share of a £1m prize, each winning £166,666 from the People’s Postcode Lottery. On another positive note, because of their win, a number of local organisations have also benefited from a funding award, including Swinton Lock Activity Centre, which has been awarded £100,000 by the Postcode Community Trust. The charity runs a number of youth groups, therapeutic art groups, pottery classes and a men’s support group, amongst others, as well as owning two narrowboats, one of which is fully accessible, to run community courses and excursions, and supports around 200 service users each week. The funding will allow the centre to hire another member of staff and help towards refurbishing one of the boats, so the centre will then have two fully accessible boats for the local community to use.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The centre will be running Santa Boat Trips again this year on Saturday November 30, Saturday December 7, Sunday December 8, Saturday December 14 and Sunday December 15, at a cost of £9 per person. For information and to book a trip, visit www.swintonlock.org and go to What’s on. The youth club runs on Thursdays during term time, from 4-5pm for children aged 7-10 years, and from 5-7pm for children aged 11-16 years. For the children aged 7-10 years, a parent/carer must sign them in at 4pm and collect them at 4.55pm, for the children aged 11-16 years, they can sign in from 5pm, but must provide a parent/carer's telephone number for an emergency contact.

ST JOHN’S METHODIST CHURCH: The church’s Christmas fair which will be held on Saturday November 30 10am-3pm. The fair will have a variety of Christmas stalls, including handcrafted gifts, cakes, and nearly new, as well as children’s activities, face painting etc. There will be a free non-alcoholic mulled wine on entry, plus a free gift from Mother Christmas, funded by Butterfields Funeral Directors. All proceeds from the Christmas fair will go to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and rainbows, brownies and girl guides groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHRISTMAS FAIR: St. Margaret’s Church in Swinton will be holding a Christmas fair on Saturday November 23 10am-1pm, which will include a selection of stalls and festive refreshments. As part of the new community hall fundraising initiative, Christmas cards will be on sale. These are special watercolour Christmas card designs of St Margaret’s Parish Church, priced £2 each, three for £5 or seven for £10 and can be purchased either at the Christmas fair or by emailing [email protected]. Also to raise funds for the community hall, calendars of St Margaret’s Church will be on sale at the fair; the calendars will be £5 each and will include artwork from school children from the local schools of Swinton Queen, Brookfield, Fitzwilliam and Milton.

CHRISTMAS LIGHT SWITCH ON: Mexborough Christmas lights will be officially opened at the Christmas Lights Switch On Event on Thursday November 28 4-7pm in Mexborough town centre. The event is free to attend and will include Santa's Grotto, Christmas gift hunt, face painting, raffle, Santa’s sleigh, fair rides, carol singing, entertainment etc. Santa’s postbox will be situated next to Santa’s Grotto ready for children to post their letter to Santa; they can then collect their replies at the Coffee Cup Cafe in Mexborough Indoor Market from Saturday December 14.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: Harrogate Court, on Ravenscar Close in Denaby, will be holding a Christmas fayre on Friday November 22 10am-1pm. The fayre will include a tombola, raffle, crafts, Christmas wreaths, food etc..

ANDY’S MAN CLUB: Last Monday, 5,362 men attended one of over 205 Andy’s Man Club groups held across the country, 498 for the first time; 127 men attended one of the four groups held in Rotherham last week, five for the first time. The groups are held every Monday 7-9pm, excluding bank holidays, and are suitable for men aged 18-plus to access a safe space to talk or just listen, no need to book. Clubs local to Swinton and Mexborough include Andy’s Man Club Wath, held at Dearne Community Fire Station on Manvers Way, S63 5DN. Other clubs take place in Rotherham in Tesco Community Rooms, Drummond Street, Rotherham, S65 1HY; The Centre, Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, S60 5BU; and Brooklands Club, 110 Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8NA. Andy’s Man Club meets both via face-to-face meetings and online. For information and to join the online club, email [email protected] or visit www.andysmanclub.co.uk/. To raise money for Andy’s Man Club, a Christmas fayre is being held at Robbo’s Barbecue Catering and Discount Food Centre on Pastures Road in Mexborough on Saturday December 7 10am-4pm and will include food and drink, Christmas stalls, plus Andy’s Man Club will be attending the event. Stalls available for £10 per stall; anyone wanting to run a stall can email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers have been busy carrying out litter picks in a number of areas, including Barbers footpath, Cinder path, Park Road, and Victoria Road, amongst others.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesdays coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at Salvation Army church and community centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The morning service on Sunday November 17 10.30am was led by David Harris. The Prayer Group met on Tuesday November 19 10.30am, Following this the Chit Chat Cafe was open. The United Service on Sunday November 24 is at St John’s in Swinton. There will be no service at Rawmarsh on this date.

RAWMARSH LEISURE GROUP: Meet in the Old School on Harding Avenue S62 7HD. At the meeting on November 26 the topic will be Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the meeting commences 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Next meeting Saturday November 23 from 2.30pm at the High Street Centre. Tony Dodsworth, Frank Horner and Reg Nash will present A Potted History of Rawmarsh - Pots and Potteries of Rawmarsh and District. This meeting will also be the 2024 AGM - £1 for members and £2 for others. 2025 calendars will be on sale, £5 each. Meetings that are booked for 2025 are - Saturday January 25 Women of Steel by Michelle Rawlins; Saturday March 15 Rawmarsh High Street Cemetery by Tony Dodsworth; Saturday April 26 Sheffield Gang Wars in the 1920s by Martin Rowley. The group would also like to record its thanks to reporter Gareth Dennison who has recently moved on from the Advertiser after 15 years. He was a good friend of the group and of the whole of the Rotherham local history community in general. He will be missed.

CANNABIS GROW: Police recently responded to a reported break in at a property on North Street in Rawmarsh and found approximately 100 cannabis plants growing in the house. The electricity had been bypassed and a man was found hiding amongst the plants in the loft, and was duly arrested. The set up was subsequently dismantled and destroyed. Local residents are being urged to be vigilant to the possible signs of a property being used for such illegal activity and can find further advice by visiting https://orlo.uk/95juP.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: With the festive season just around the corner, the foodbank has shared a number of organisations people can turn to if they are struggling to cope with Christmas. These include calling NHS 111 and choosing option 2 to speak to the NHS Mental Health Crisis Response Service; those aged under 35 years can contact Papyrus by calling 0800 068 4141, texting 88247 or emailing [email protected]; the Samaritans can be contacted by calling 116 123 or emailing [email protected]; MIND’s Mental Health Helpline is available Monday to Friday from 9am-6pm by calling 0300 102 1234; text 'SHOUT' to 85258 to contact the Shout Crisis Text Line or text 'YM' for under 19s; and CALM, a Mental Health Forum and Chat for Men, can be contacted from 5pm-midnight every day by calling 0800 585858.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Last Friday, volunteers from the group met at 10am in the car park in Rosehill Park to carry out a litter pick of the park and surrounding areas. The group litter picked around the park, and then moved on to Old Warren Vale, Warren Vale and parts of Birch Wood, clearing around 15 bags of rubbish from the area. This Friday, volunteers are hoping to take down the lampost poppies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WARD PRIORITIES: After a number of consultation events, the ward priorities for Rawmarsh East and West wards have been finalised. These are as follows - Priority One - Improvements to the physical environment; Priority Two - Improvements to community facilities and the expansion of activities for local residents; Priority Three - Exploring opportunities to improve the health and wellbeing of local residents; Priority Four - Tackling crime and anti-social behaviour; Priority Five - Celebrating local heritage.

FREE COMPOST BIN: Residents from Rawmarsh and Parkgate can pick up a free compost bin at one of two collection sessions which will be held at Rawmarsh Depot on Barbers Avenue. The first will be held on Friday November 22 10am-12 noon, and the second will be held on Friday November 29 12-2pm. Proof of address will be needed to collect a compost bin and residents are being reminded that they can only enter the depot at these set times. The project works towards the ward priority of making improvement to the physical environment.

THE STEADLANDS NEIGHBOURHOOD CENTRE: The Steadlands Craft Group was recently supported by their local housing officer to access funding from the local ward budget to purchase some poppies, which they then used to decorate the fencing outside the Neighbourhood Centre. The project works towards the ward priority of celebrating local heritage. A Christmas craft fair will be held at the centre on Friday November 29 10am-12 noon and will include craft stalls etc.

ALLOTMENT IMPROVEMENTS: A number of improvements have been made at the Rotherham Adult Neurodiversity Support Service (RANSS) allotments, including the purchasing of two polytunnels so the group can grow food throughout the year. The group has received donations of wood, which will be used to improve a shelter, along with a large amount of wood chippings which will be put to good use. The project works towards one of the ward priorities, that of improving the health and wellbeing of local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RHYMETIME: A rhymetime session is held every Friday 11am at Rawmarsh Library and Neighbourhood Hub. The free session is suitable for children aged 0-5 years and includes the opportunity for singing and dancing.

RAWMARSH LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: With Christmas just around the corner, staff at the library have been planning activities for residents to get involved with, including a Christmas crafting session, suitable for children aged 3-12 years, on Thursday December 5, 12 and 19 at 3.30pm; no booking required. On Saturday December 14 10am-12 noon, a free children’s Christmas crafts session will take place, which could include the opportunity to meet a Very Special Person, plus a special guest appearance from Kilnhurst Community Choir. Booking is essential for the craft session. On Monday December 23 10.30am, come to the library and listen to the heartwarming story Twas the night before Christmas, and help your child/children make some reindeer food ready for Christmas Eve. The session is suitable for children aged 3-12 years and there is no need to book. For information regarding these and other festive activities at the library, speak to staff or telephone 01709 255682. The events at the library work towards the ward priority of expanding activities for local residents.

COFFEE MORNING: At the recent coffee morning at Turner Close Neighbourhood Centre, tenants had the opportunity to meet their local ward councillors, along with the neighbourhood coordinator, housing officers and Rotherfed. The next coffee morning is on Thursday December 5 10am-12 noon when tenants will be joined by Age UK offering advice on Pension Credit, along with the Green Doctor and officers from Rotherham Council’s Energy Team who will be offering advice on how to make homes more energy efficient.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm – Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAISING THE RAFTERS: Will be finishing 2024 in great style, and are proud to present The Apple Sellers. This Lancashire-based duo specialise in traditional folk and narrative songs. At their request, all the money raised will be for the Royal National Institute for the Blind. This is on Saturday December 14 8pm in St James’ Room in Wath (next to Wath Hall). Tickets £5. For information or reserve tickets, contact 07522 576855 or [email protected].

CHARITY CONCERT: Friends in Harmony Choir will be singing at All Saints Parish Church, Wath, on Saturday November 30 7pm. The concert is in support of the Mayor of Rotherham’s Charity Appeal 24/25. Tickets £6 from Irene Hartley 07850 687192 or Rotherham Town Hall reception.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: In All Saints Church and St James’ Rooms on Saturday December 7. There will be 3 sittings - 8.45am, 10.15am and 11.45am. Entry is by pre-booked ticket only. To book a place and order tickets, ring Susan 01709 873213.

OPEN EVENING: An open event at Dearne Valley College with campus tour on Saturday November 23 10am-12 noon.

WENTWORTH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WENTWORTH PARISH COUNCIL: At the meeting of the parish council in September, it was stated that further complaints have been raised by parishioners regarding missed bus services in the village. These complaints have been reported to the service provider and to Rotherham Borough Council’s transport committee, as well as the local MP, and parishioners are being urged to report any missed buses via the online portal, so that the number of complaints can be logged. A complaint has also been received about the missing post office sign in the village and it was stated that the Estate has contacted the Post Office as a replacement sign is the responsibility of the Post Office. Matters arising from the minutes of the last meeting in July were then discussed, including that the overgrown hedges along Clayfield Lane, Coaley Lane between the junctions with Street Lane and Linthwaite Lane, and along Angel Lane had been referred to Wentworth Estates and have since been cut back, but the standing water near the properties at the top of Barrowfield Lane has not been resolved, as the gully has still not been cleared. Funding is being sought from the Wentworth Charities to replace the Harley noticeboard to its original position. With reference to the next newsletter, it was stated that a quote had been received for the design and print of the newsletter and it was agreed that it would be printed for the end of November and possibly include information regarding any Christmas events. It was also stated that the windows in Harley pavilion had been completed. The meeting then moved on to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council matters, noting that that recent walkabout had been a success. The BMBC crash barrier at the junction of Occupation Road is still outstanding and it was agreed that RMBC would be contacted regarding the matter. The payments for August and September were then approved, including the clerk’s salary, grounds maintenance, window cleaning, utility payments, and a payment to Warwick Developments for the Harley pavilion windows. The meeting then moved on to discuss issues with the playing fields and it was stated that further issues had arisen by the JFC using the fields; as such it was agreed that a committee would be convened to discuss the matter with the club’s managers. In the Open Forum, it was stated that the issue of benefits checks had been mentioned at a recent councillor advice surgery and it was agreed that Citizens Advice and DIAL would be contacted with a view to holding events in the parish. It was also suggested that councillors could wear name badges at the councillor surgeries and it was agreed that a quote would be obtained for the cost of providing these. It was noted that, due to a number of burglaries in Harley, the police had been distributing flyers to residents as reassurance. It was also agreed that the issue of the moss that is starting to appear on the lamp posts along Main Street would be reported to RMBC.

INFORMATION SOUGHT: Police are appealing for information about a reported burglary in the village. A burglary was reported to have taken place at 4.26pm on Monday November 11 at a property on Kirby Lane in Wentworth, involving 4 people and possibly a black Volkswagen Golf car. Anyone with any information can contact the police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/201294/24.

HARLEY MISSION ROOMS: On Saturday November 23, The Midnight Train will be playing at the Mission Rooms in Harley. Doors open 7.30pm and the concert starts 8.15pm. Tickets £6, with all proceeds after expenses going to the Mission Trust. For information and to buy tickets, telephone 07784 271174. Harley Mission Rooms is at 37 Harley Road, S62 7UD.

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: The centre has a team of volunteers that continue to dedicate their time and efforts to helping at Elsecar Heritage Centre. The volunteers recently had a visit to the site of Hemingfield Colliery, which features two shafts, a winding and pumping shaft and some of the houses for the steam engines. They also carried out a litter pick along the Trans Pennine Trail and Elsecar Canal. They also picked litter around Elsecar village. Anyone wishing to help at the centre and join the team of volunteers can contact Barnsley Museums at [email protected] or telephone 01226 740203. Alternatively, visit www.elsecar-heritage.com.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The November meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place last Monday, November 16 at Whiston Parish Hall. Items on the agenda for discussion/approval included - report of the Responsible Financial Officer, Youth Club update, including preparations for Youth Worker interviews, update on final preparations for Christmas lights switch-on, review of Remembrance Day veterans’ lunch, Whiston Summer Festival 2025, response from National Grid to Freedom of Information request, Yogalols proposal for potential events at Parish Hall, consideration of Parish Council development proposals for 2025/26 and their financing, including representations from a local parishioner re Cowrakes field, Manorial Barn roof repairs - phase 1 proposed tender specification, wooden bridge over Whiston Brook, Ward Councillors report, Parish Council aims and targets, toilet block, latest information regarding proposed housing development behind Lathe Road, speeding cars on the approach to Sitwell Golf Club, Parishioner representation regarding state of steps from Hollowgate to School Hill, RMBC ‘Our Places’ consultation and South Yorkshire Bus Franchising Consultation. Full details to be given next week.

WHISTON CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON: Only nine more sleeps before this year’s Whiston Christmas Lights Switch-on Event on Saturday November 30 3-6.30pm. The Christmas tree is now in place. Last Monday an update meeting was held with Event Foundry to discuss final arrangements. As well as the usual stalls selling a variety of food and drink, including hot pork sandwiches served by Linda’s Bakehouse in the Parish Hall, there will be Santa will be in his grotto in the Manorial Barn, Ian’s mobile farm with his animals in their Christmas jumpers, an illuminated climbing wall, children’s rides, a balloon modeller, Dinnington Colliery Band, a craft fayre in the Parish Hall, and the ‘Naughty Elf’ may put in an appearance. For the first time there will be an illuminated tree on Worrygoose Roundaout. The Christmas lights will be switched on at 5.30pm by songstress Kier Burke.

WHISTON FLOOD ALLEVIATION SCHEME: Last week, the two drop-in sessions took place in Whiston Parish Hall, at which representatives from RMBC, Environment Agency and civil engineering consultants Mott MacDonald were on hand to discuss with local residents the planned Whiston Flood Alleviation Scheme. This scheme is one of RMBC’s six Priority Flood Alleviation schemes and, subject to any planning application being approved, work is due to begin in 2025. Documentation produced by Mott MacDonald and RMBC states: “This scheme will help reduce the risk of flooding to Whiston by creating new water storage areas, improving river flow, and improving surface water drainage through Whiston. Plans for the scheme include the installation of an earth barrier along Whiston Brook near Moorhouse Lane. This will help in flooding incidents, as excess water will be stored until the river has capacity. Allowing water to be stored safely will take pressure off the river further downstream and reduce the risk of flooding of properties near Whiston Brook. Certain bridges and culverts will be improved to allow for better river flow during periods of high capacity. This will allow for water to be removed from the area quicker and reduce the risk of flooding nearby properties. With construction funding allocated, it is hoped that delivery of the Flood Alleviation Scheme will start in late 2025, subject to approvals and legal agreements.” Diagrams available showed the scheme comprises three main sites - Site 1) Worrygoose Lane Retaining Wall - work will involve building a secondary culvert in parallel to the existing one to increase the capacity of water that passes under the road. This is in the area of the stream which runs alongside Sitwell Golf Club and incorporates the building of a retaining wall and earth embankments, with some security fencing. Site 2) is the building an embankment around Moorhouse Lane and Little Common Lane to form a Flood Storage Reservoir (FSR) that will collect floodwater during flood events. The works will also include the realignment and diversion of the main Whiston Brook Channel to align with the proposed reservoir. Site 3) a) upsizing Royds Moor Culvert - The existing B6410 (Royds Moor Hill) is proposed to be replaced with a new and larger concrete box bridge that will allow increased water flows and reduce incidences of overtopping the B6410 during flood events, b) Pinch Hill Brook wetland area: The right floodplain of Pinch Mill Brook is proposed to become a wetland to counteract the backwater impact of the reservoir basin during high flow events. The wetland would be connected to the main Whiston Brook channel via an overflow channel. As part of the scheme, further interventions are also planned to protect Whiston from the impacts of flooding. These include - Lowering the kerb in the downstream face of the bridge along Moorhouse Lane to allow water to re-enter Whiston Brook, installing a road hump on Alma Row to increase surface water flow back into the Brook and improvements of maintenance schemes to prioritise clearing gullies. Through the scheme, there is an aim for a 10% increase in biodiversity within Whiston and in order to ensure this goal is reached, RMBC are conducting surveys to identify the state of habitats currently in Whiston. They will then ensure that they create more, or better-quality, habitats as part of the works, while also reinstating habitats which will be lost to enable the works to be undertaken. This will deliver overall benefits to wildlife. Habitat creation would include hedgerow and tree planting, re-meandering Whiston Brook which will create additional length of the watercourse. Enhancement options would include - seeding the grassland within the area to improve species diversity, re-naturalising Whiston Brook and infill planting of hedgerows. With regard to visual impacts, as part of the Landscape and Visual Appraisal (LVA), the potential impacts of the scheme on the landscape will be assessed. This will take into consideration people in the area that may have views of the scheme. A landscape masterplan will be created which will detail the ways in which any impacts of the scheme on the landscape will be reduced; this will include landscape planting proposals as well as habitat reinstatement, creation and enhancement. A decision on the planning application is expected during early 2025 and if planning permission is granted, construction of the proposed scheme is due to start in late 2025. If you were unable to attend either of the drop-in sessions, information can be found on the RMBC website, where you can also complete a questionnaire with your views on the proposed scheme - this closes on Wednesday December 11.

PUBLIC MEETING WITH JAKE RICHARDS, MP: A further reminder that Jake Richards MP will be holding a public meeting at Whiston Parish Hall this Sunday, November 24, at 12.30pm, which all local residents are invited. The meeting will provide an opportunity for people to ask questions on any topic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: Last Sunday was the Second before Advent. Before the service started Alan Teale, churchwarden, made an announcement regarding the appointment of Rev Caroline Wyman as oversight minister for the Mission Area and as assistant priest for St Mary Magdalene, Whiston. Her licensing is scheduled for 7pm on Thursday December 5 at St James’, Clifton. Bishop Tim Ellis presided and preached at the Parish Communion. On Monday morning Little Fishes met in the Parish Hall. On Wednesday 10.30am, Rev Karen presided at the Holy Communion service. There was a meeting of the Mothers’ Union on Wednesday 2pm; members brought a Christmas tree decoration to talk about and then prepared decorations for their Christmas tree at the Festival in just over two weeks. Thursday (Today) 6pm some members of the congregation will attend the Taizé service at Clifton. On Friday evening there will be choir practice. Next Sunday the Parish Communion and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am and YouthZone 6pm. Christmas Tree Festival in church on Saturday November 30 11am-3pm, Parish Communion and Starfish Gang 9.45am, Christingle 4pm and Advent Carol Service 6pm on December 1; Natter in church on Monday December 2 from 10.30am, Outdoor Nativity 4pm in the church grounds on Sunday December 15. To make arrangements for weddings, ring 01709 519025 or [email protected]. For baptisms, ring 01709 836052 or [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people’s activities, contact Lucy Luckock 07707863901. For further information, contact oversight minister Rev Karen Skidmore 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale 07803 021201; or visit www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Rev Andrew Fox was the preacher at last Sunday morning’s service. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday 12 noon and the community coffee morning was 10am on Thursday. Next Sunday morning 10.30am the preacher will be Anne Holmes. On Saturday November 30, the chapel will be open from 3pm for the switch on of the Whiston village lights. There will be stalls and the opportunity to light a candle in memory of a loved one. On Sunday, December 1, the annual Toy Service will be held and all the toys will be donated to the Rotherham Children’s Toy Appeal.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Little Boat Toddler group meets Thursdays (term time) 9.30-11am. Tuesday@Broom meets 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of month – next Tuesday November 26.

50TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIE PACK: On Wednesday the brownies continued with their theme for this term of Have Adventures and especially the great outdoors. Each girls was asked to invent and then produce a model, using recycled materials, something that could be used outdoors for protection against the forest fires and floods. Their ideas were varied and included several animal homes, a rucksack, two electric cars, a suit of armour, and a dog bed. Next week the girls will be finishing off this badge work ready to start Christmas activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and toddler group meets every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall 9.30-11am.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and toddler group meets every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe 9.30-11am.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: The Allotment Garden Shop is closed for winter but will reopen in March. If you want your own allotment plot, put your name on the waiting list at www.whistonallotmentsociety.co.uk.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: A guided walk around Old Wickersley took place from church on the afternoon of Sunday November 17, following Jane Shore’s illustrated slide show in October. This was part of the fundraising initiative for the new church heating system. Coffee mornings continue on Fridays 10am-12 noon until December 13, when there will be a Christmas coffee morning with more stalls and a raffle in the Barn. The Toy Giving Service is on Sunday December 8 10.45am. The congregation are asked to bring a new toy or gift to the service, unwrapped, and these can be for babies, children or teenagers. The gifts will be passed to Rotherham Social Services for distribution to local needy families at Christmas. The next St Alban’s fundraising event will be an informal Carol Sing in church on Monday December 9 6pm. Adults, children and pets are welcome to ‘Bark the Herald’. WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): On Wednesday November 13 everyone enjoyed a fish and chip meal together, provided by the Chipp Inn at Flanderwell. Raffle prize winners were Doreen Foster, Gill Cooper, Janet Rodrick, Sheila Keenan, Jackie English, Moira Grindlestone, Janice Wolsterstone, Joy Torr, Alan Wood, Jackie Neale, Mary Hoffman, Gill Haggie and Hughie Boyle. The lottery prize winner was Jackie Neale. At the meeting on November 20, members made Christmas Cards with different motifs. The Lost Chord musicians will be performing on November 27, and there will be a beetle drive on December 4. Contact Anne Hudson 542873 for more details, or to arrange a community bus lift to the Barn on Wednesdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHITE RIBBON: Raising awareness and coming together to show solidarity and make a pledge to end violence against women. Plus, a safe space to talk. At Wickersley Community Centre, Bawtry Road, S66 1JJ on Saturday November 23 1.30-3.30pm. Visit https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/wrd24.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday November 23 – a moderate 9.5 mile Retford-Babworth circular led by Diane Watson 07973519478, Meet 10am in Castlegate car park, Retford (£4 fee) DN22 6PE. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

COFFEE MORNING: At St Cuthbert’s Church on Sitwell Park Road on Friday November 29 10am-12 noon. Proceeds to The Children’s Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JAMES’ CHURCH: Covers Clifton, East Dene and St Anns. Rev Caroline Wyman has agreed to become the new priest in charge of St James’, and associate priest of St Cuthbert’s, Herringthorpe, and St Mary Magdalene, Whiston. Caroline will also be an oversight minister in the East Central Rotherham Mission Area. She was formerly an assistant curate at Eltham Parish Church, St John The Baptist, in the diocese of Southwark. Her duties will commence after her licensing service on Thursday, December 5. St James’ Church will hold a Christmas fayre at the church on Saturday December 7. There will be a cake and bun stall, chocolate tombola, bric-a-brac stall, toys and books. The next Taizé service at St James’ is tonight, November 21, at 6pm. A Warm Space - with free tea, coffee, biscuits, cake and bacon sandwiches - is held every Tuesday in the church hall foyer 9.30-11.30am.

OUTSIDE TOILET APPEAL: Winthrop Garden’s friends and supporters have raised £2,250 for the ‘outside toilet appeal’. The target was £1,500, the balance is going to be spent on getting the Atrium all electric and solar ready.

WINTHROP MEMORY CAFE: Held at Winthrop Gardens twice monthly has proven to be very popular and at the moment has a couple of spaces available. Due to limited space, places must be booked in advance. Get in touch if someone you know would benefit from attending. Priority is given to those who have a Wickersley or Winthrop connection. Contact Anna Chester 07397 039226 if you would like to know more or make a reservation. Do not go along without making a reservation first.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Winthrop Gardens volunteers are looking to grow the team in readiness for the opening of their new cafe in February. Get in touch if you’d like to join them. No particular experience is required to volunteer in the cafe and they are particularly looking for people who can help taking orders and delivering food to customers at their tables. Most people volunteer for half a day once a week or once a fortnight, but if you feel able to help any time at all, the group will always try to work around your availability. Contact Anna Chester 07397 039226 or [email protected]. Visit https://tinyurl.com/58j572ab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHITE RIBBON: Raising awareness and coming together to show solidarity and make a pledge to end violence against women. Plus, a safe space to talk. At Wickersley Community Centre, Bawtry Road, S66 1JJ on Saturday November 23 1.30-3.30pm. Visit https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/wrd24.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.