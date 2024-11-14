DELIGHT: Phyllis Patterson presenting the Phillip Patterson Trophy to Martyn Heap at the recent Greasbrough Community Bowling Club Finals Day

This week’s District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesdays 10-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: Meets Tuesday 2-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Welcome Kathryn Brookes of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission on Monday November 18 7-9pm in the Reading Room on Aughton Lane, Aston. She will be talking about the research and records of their Archives. Visitors welcome £5.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: New members welcome to Tuesday evening social gatherings on 1st and 3rd Tuesdays 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. Speakers, suppers, entertainers, trips out. Try free of charge for first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY: The crafting ladies meet on Friday in Aston Library 11am-1pm. Call in to Aston Library for more information or contact Laura Stubbing [email protected].

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every 3rd Wednesday in month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Each Thursday 12 noon.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: All men welcome. £4 all in. Held on 2nd Saturday each month 8.30am at the church. Booking helpful but not essential. Contact at the church office 0114 287 9197.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Every 3rd Wednesday in month 2pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Thursdays 10am-2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more, get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday 10am-12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Cost £3. Contact Janet 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre, 42 Hepworth Drive, Swallownest. Meets1st Thursday of month 11am-1pm.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. Participants learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. Meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on 3rd Sunday of month 3pm. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: For girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book 1st session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

YOUTH CLUBS: At the Bill Chafer Youth Club on Monday and Thursday 5-7pm catering for 10-14 year olds. Tuck shop, arts and crafts, indoor sports. Entry free. CHATTY CAFE: Wednesdays 10am-noon in the Youth Club building. ROOMS: Available for hire at the Bill Chafer Youth Club and Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from parish office 01709 544590. ALLOTMENTS: There are plots available at the Wadsworth Road allotment site in Bramley. Details from the parish office 01709 544590. CHRISTMAS FAYRE: At the Bill Chafer Youth Club on Sunday December 1 11am-3pm.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a Messy Church on Thursday November 14 3.30-5.30pm at Christ Church Hall. At 9.45am on Sunday November 17 there will be Holy Communion and on Wednesday November 20 the church will be open 10am-12 noon. Anyone who is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be welcome. Contact [email protected]. Keep in touch via Facebook – Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage, leave a message on 01709873210 or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Brinsworth Christmas Market and light switch-on is on Saturday November 30 starting 1pm. This will be split between The Centre and Brinsworth Pavilion and is free entry. There will be a German market, fun fair, food and drink, entertainment, light switch-on with the Mayor of Rotherham, family disco in The Centre.

WREATH-MAKING CLASSES: The Centre is hosting 3 wreath-making classes. These classes will be on Sunday December 1 10am-12pm and 2-4pm. The 3rd class will be Wednesday December 4 6-8pm. To find out more, phone The Centre on 01709 916890 (option 2).

THE CENTRE CAFE: Enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre Café. Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-3pm. The Café does takeaway. Why not buy an afternoon tea for 2 voucher?

HIRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For information, contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709 916890 (option 2) Monday-Friday 9am-2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7-9pm Andy’s Man Club, 5.45-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 1-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm – U3A Yarn Addicts, 3-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 9.30-10.30am Tai Chi, 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9-11am and 6-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions, 12-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information, contact The Centre on [email protected] of call 01709 916890 Monday to Friday 9am-2pm.

CATCLIFFE

P DeVeaux

Telephone 07721 601128 or email [email protected]

RIVERS TEAM: The Remembrance Day service and dedication was well attended. Rev Eddie Short supervised the proceedings at the memorial and Liz Shaw led the service in church. In the afternoon there was a Memorial Service which gave an opportunity for families to remember and light a candle for those they have loved and lost. Visit http://www.therivers-team.com/ or their Facebook page.

CATCLIFFE PRIMARY SCHOOL. Friday November 15 – Children in Need. This will be a non-uniform day and pupils are encouraged to wear something yellow or spotty and donate £1 to the fund. Tuesday November 26/ Wednesday November 27 – Parents Evening. Thursday November 28 – FS2-Y6 flu immunisations. The UKS2 netball team recently played Northfield and despite being 2-6 down in the final quarter fought back to win by 7-6. There are places available in the nursery for children aged 3 years and over. Call the school office 01709 828598 or visit https://thelearnerstrust.org/catcliffe-primary/.

COFFEE POT: The Pot meet every Tuesday 10am at St Mary’s Church. Telephone 07910 520898. On November 26 the Pot will host a Well Being event. Neighbourhood Services and other agencies will visit to give advice on energy efficiency and related matters.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday 10am. There is an opportunity to have gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust. Telephone 07971 850786 /07721 601128. Free.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The group can be found on Facebook as Catcliffe Neighbourhood Watch. Telephone 07929 053100. Residents are asked to report any issues so that a database can be built up.

PARISH COUNCIL: The Christmas Fayre will be held on Sunday December 8 in the Memorial Hall. Weekly Activities at the hall include – Monday 5.30–8pm Rainbows/Brownies/Guides, 6-8pm Zenspace Meditation; Tuesday 7-9pm Short Mat Bowls; Wednesday 9.30-10.30am Playgroup, 6-18:6.45pm Zumba, 7-9pm Scottish Dancing; Thursday Gentle Exercise with RUCT; Friday 11am-1pm (monthly) Aphasia Group, 6-8.30pm Chance To Dance; Saturday 9am-12pm Born To Perform. Private bookings available at the weekends. Contact clerk at [email protected]. Telephone 01709 837550 /07783 001496.

WARD COUNCILLORS: A surgery will be held in the meeting room of the Memorial Hall at 10am on Saturday November 16. Terry Adair – [email protected]/ 07886 520586. Jamie Baggaley - [email protected]/ 07903 425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

CLLR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael submitted a number of Items of Report to Thrybergh Parish Council including information regarding the Our Places fund consultation. Michael stated that ideas are needed to help bid for funding from it from our area. Is there a part of the village that needs improving? Michael encouraged people to submit ideas and encourage their neighbours to do so, with submissions either online or via paper, but the deadline is November 17. Community Leadership Fund - Michael stated he has three projects he's supporting which will take up his full Community Leadership Fund for this year - Little Lions Playgroup, purchasing child friendly furniture, Lost Chord soup and song sessions at St Gerard’s Church, and a project at Thrybergh Fullerton School to provide materials for bicycle and scooter stands, to encourage pupils to use other forms of transport to get to school. The fund will open again in April and applications need to align with our ward priorities. Sky TV - Michael reported that Sky TV is coming to Thrybergh on November 14; a film crew will be at the Lost Chord soup and song event at St Gerard’s Church from 12-2pm. This is a great music session, with fantastic catering by the church ladies and anybody who can get to do so is encouraged to attend. St Leonard’s Avenue - A scheme is underway to resurface St Leonard’s Avenue, Finch Close and Bowen Drive under the nomination Michael made for local resurfacing. Letters should be going to local residents soon. Fullerton Memorial Chapel - Michael stated that he was proud to be part of a team tidying up the chapel in the cemetery ahead of it being used for a remembrance service. The church is using it as a site for its crocheted poppy memorial rather than in the church and plans are for more outdoor services as the season applies. In the meantime, a quiet reflective area has been made a little more attractive if members would care to visit. Former Fosters Garden Centre Site - Planning permission has been granted to convert the listed buildings into seven homes and build 25 new ones. Michael’s submissions are on the record and Michael stated he would be happy to provide any copies. Communitywise, he said he was a little disappointed that there will be no section 106 requirement to contribute to social housing, with developers being asked to contribute to new bus stops, some footpath resurfacing, a new pedestrian island and a contribution towards improving local medical facilities. Community Pantry - The Community Pantry is now running its winter programme. Michael reported that local budgets are being used to fund an indoor session every Tuesday from 10-11am in the Wootton Court Neighbourhood Centre. St Leonard’s are funding an indoor session after the Little Lions playgroup on Tuesdays in the church hall, Dalton Parish Council are giving space at their community café on the 3rd Thursday of the month from 10-11am and the van will be in place outside the High Greave School gates every Thursday 3-4pm. To repeat, there is no benefit requirement and the sessions are open for anybody to attend. For just £4 you can get a bag of groceries donated to the pantry to cut food waste. Michael has been out in the community, dropping off letters for the new Community Pantry venue, helping to set up the Little Lions playgroup and dropping in to the Open Arms Community Hub session held in the ward last week at Dalton Parish Hall.

WARD PRIORITIES: After recent community consultations, local ward councillors Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Jodi Ryalls have confirmed their Dalton and Thrybergh ward priorities. These are confirmed as - Overarching Priority: To ensure residents have the relevant cost of living support; Priority One: To support young people and their families to have the best start in life; Priority Two: To ensure people can access support and services to improve their health and tackle inequalities that lead to poorer health; Priority Three: To build safer neighbourhoods, empowering people to control their own lives.

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS: Each month, local ward councillors Michael and Jodi choose a community champion from the ward. This month, the award went to the organisers of the Dalton Community Cafe. The cafe is held on the 3rd Thursday of each month in Dalton Parish Hall, serving free hot drinks and refreshments to the local community, as well as hosting a variety of groups. At the October session, the Community Pantry attended the cafe, giving local residents the opportunity to buy a bag of groceries for just £4. Also in attendance was the RSPCA pet foodbank, and volunteers met up at the cafe to carry out a community litter pick. This month, the community cafe will be held on Thursday November 21 9am-12 noon and the Community Pantry will be at the cafe 10-11am.

EMPLOYMENT SUPPORT: Drop-in sessions every week in Dalton for those seeking employment support. Sessions every Friday 9.30am-12.30pm at Dalton Family and Children’s Centre on Magna Lane and include support from a Job Centre employment advisor on areas including job search and applications, CV support, apprenticeships. Telephone 07717451023 or 07717451046.

CRAFTS FOR PLEASURE: Sessions each Tuesday 10am-12 noon at Thrybergh Parish Hall, and include card making and fabric projects. All abilities welcome. For information, email [email protected].

FESTIVE SESSIONS: Every Saturday from November 30 to December 21, Festive Story Stops and craft sessions will take place at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood 11am-12 noon. The sessions are free to attend, suitable for children of any age and no booking is needed.

FRIENDS OF DALTON AND EAST HERRINGTHORPE AND THRYBERGH GREEN SPACES: The group holds regular coffee mornings at Warreners Drive Neighbourhood Centre in Thrybergh each Wednesday 10am-1pm, as well as keep fit on Thursdays from 11am-12 noon and flower arranging every two weeks. For more information about all the activities and sessions, email [email protected].

TRADE AND CRAFT FAIR: The Brecks Community Hub will be holding a Winter Craft Fair on Saturday December 7 12-3pm.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open 6.30pm, demonstration starts 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. Cost of each demonstration £5. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings cancelled until further notice.

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday November 10 – 10am Service of the Word led by Margaret Hollingsworth and Sian Johnstone 10.45am, the congregation made their way to the cenotaph for a remembrance service. Monday November 11 – 2pm Craft Club met in the School Room; 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals. Sunday November 17 – 10.30am Holy Communion led by Rev Sam Ellmore. November 23 - 11am-1pm Christmas Market with stalls crafts, tombola, home baking, children’s craft corner, Christmas gifts, and more; free entrance; Masbrough Choir will be singing carols.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNUITY BOWLING CLUB: The green has been undergoing its winter maintenance which includes scarifying, aeration spiking, reseeding and top dressing. Obviously the green has to be closed for the green to be rested and given time for the new grass seeds to be established. As soon as the greenkeeper thinks the club can risk bowling on it then it will be open for winter bowling.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK: Volunteers have been planting hyacinth bulbs this week and finishing planting the polyanthus plants. There is still colour from the flowering shrubs particularly the Mahonia shrub in the rockery. The group meets every Tuesday morning during the winter. Contact Maureen 07904517226 or come along on Tuesday.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: On Remembrance Sunday, a service was held in church at 10am, followed by a service at the war memorial in the churchyard at 10.30am. Tommy’s Tots, the baby and toddler group, is back on again – the group runs on Tuesdays from 1.30-3pm during term time, and includes toys, crafts, songs, Bible storytime and snacks.

ST THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: There was lots to celebrate on the return to school, including the children who were chosen as Learner Bee of the Week, Best Worker Bee, and the Golden Bee Hive Winners. FS2 were the weekly class attendance winners with a fantastic 100% attendance, with Year 3 coming a close second with 99.5%. A Christmas fayre will be held in school at the end of November - anyone who can help out with donations of sweets, bric-a-brac, chocolates, wines/spirits, selection boxes, buns/cakes, books and toys can leave them at the school office. The Local School Board is in school this week for parents to come and have a chat with. A Bake Sale and Non-Uniform Day will be held on Friday November 15 to raise money for Children In Need - for a donation of £1, children can come to school in their own clothes, sports wear or Pudsey Bear t-shirts. In the run up to Armistice Day, the children were invited to submit artwork for a Poppy Appeal display in school. A variety of after school clubs have started again in school, including Art Club, Film Club, Choir, and Apparatus Club, plus more and these are available to book through the Arbor app.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays – 10.30am for relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am bible study group. Wednesday - 9-11am playgroup for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – youth group. Friday – prayer gathering. Follow on Facebook for special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Services 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the 3rd Sunday of month. For information on banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, contact Rev Diane [email protected]. Follow on Facebook - St Thomas Church – Kimberworth. Dates for the community centre – coffee mornings 10am-noon on 1st Wednesday of month; Good Companions session 1.30-3.30pm on 1st and 3rd Thursday of month. To hire the community centre, contact Rachel [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Telephone 01709 558581. Opening times – Monday and Tuesday 9.30am-1pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday 1.30-7pm, Friday 1.30-5.30pm, Saturday 9.30am-1pm, Sunday closed. Knit & Natter – Thursday 2.30-4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – on 2nd Thursday of month 5.30-6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10-11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5 every Monday 11.15-11.45am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: Meets Friday 12-2.30/3pm at St Thomas’s Hall, Kimberworth. Cash prize bingo. Christmas at the club - event dates out soon. Contact Pauline Fairbrother 07947090607.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area clean. On November 10, Dave, Paula and Carol filled 21 bags of litter from Meadowbank Road. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on its Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, check out the Facebook page or contact Neil 07960 507582. Volunteers welcome. Equipment provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. Here to promote the sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. The club believes in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded and aims to attract new riders. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday services 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. The Remembrance Sunday service was held last Sunday. The community activities have continued in the hall over the week and the Drop-in Café is open today (Thursday) 11am-1pm, with free tea, coffee and cake. A group from the church will be leading a service at the Cherry Trees Care Home in the afternoon. Next Sunday morning, there will be a Songs of Praise service 10.30am.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. For information, contact the Chislett Centre (01709 559805).

ACTIVITIES AT THE CHISLETT CENTRE: Monday-Friday -n9am-3pm Men in Sheds (woodwork/ gardening/ socialising). Mondays - Knit/Natter 9.30-11.30am, Quiet Group 11.30am-1.30pm, Sewing group 1.30-3.15pm. Tuesdays – 11.30am-1.30pm Social group for over 50s. Wednesday – 9.15-11am Craft Group. Last Wednesday of month – 12 noon-2pm Forget Me Not Memory Café (Social group for people with dementia). Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday - 10am-12 noon and Thursday 1-3pm Community Gym. Thursday – 10-11am Gentle Exercise/Keep Fit. Friday – 10.30-11.30am Yoga (chair based or floor mat), 12-1pm – Wellbeing/Mindfulness.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam 07523889765 or email [email protected].

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

COUNCILLORS SURGERIES AT ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Cllr Simon Currie - 3rd Thursday of month 11am-1pm. Cllr Carole Foster - 3rd Thursday of month 5-6pm. Cllr Gill Garnett – 1st Thursday of month 11.30am-12.30pm along with Council Housing and Local Policing Team.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: Meets every Friday 12-2.30/3pm at St Thomas’s Hall, Kimberworth. Cash prize bingo. Christmas at the club events - dates out soon. Contact Pauline Fairbrother 07947090607.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday 9.45am. On November 6, the group walked across to Barker’s Park Field, along the side of the allotments and emerging onto Great Park Road. After crossing on the new pelican crossing on Wortley Road, moving down Old Wortley Road before walking across Winterhills up to Green Lane before descending down to Droppingwell Road. After crossing, participants walked along the dismantled railway up to Upper Wortley Road, then made their way to Barker’s Park and onwards to St John’s Church. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes [email protected]. Website https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area clean. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on its Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, check out the group’s Facebook page or contact Neil 07960 507582. Volunteers welcome. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. To promote the sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. The club believes in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. It aims to attract new riders. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact [email protected].

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: Bowl all year round and has own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join club for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club has facilities for disabled players. It has bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – contact 07837460152. If any group, or collection of individuals, want to have a friendly bowl, let the club know and it will see what can organised.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts Monday-Wednesday 9-11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on 1st Wednesday of month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

MALTBY LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Next meeting at the Wesley Centre 2pm on Thursday November 21 when society honorary secretary Alice Rodgers will talk about The Life and Times of Edward Dunn JP, MP. Non-members welcome free of charge. Anyone wishing to contact the group or to receive copies of its publications is invited to email [email protected] or telephone 01709 812035.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: November 10 – Remembrance Sunday, service was led by Rev Louise Castle. The congregation planted crosses and tied ribbons in remembrance of the fallen. Saturday’s pie and pea supper was a success. Monday November 11 evening - the beginning of the small group’s Advent course at St Paul’s 7.30pm, runs for the next 5 weeks. Christmas fayre at the beginning of December. Sunday November 17 – Holy Communion 10.30am.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday was the 32nd Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for special intention E+G, Lawrence Grant, Frances Connelly [A], John Onaivi [LD] and family, Bridget and Michael McManus, Mary Hirst [LD], Requiem of Patrick Towey and Brian Allaker. Confirmation Mass will take place on Saturday November 16 and Mass with anointing of the sick on November 30 both at 12 noon. PRE-CHRISTMAS TALKS ON SCRIPTURE – There will be a short series of 4 talks by Fr John in the Parish Rooms 7-8.30pm on Wednesday November 27 The Bible & the (new) lectionary, Characters in the Bible and their stories – Patriarchs and Matriarchs; Wednesday December 4 Abraham and Isaac, and Sarah and Rebecca; Wednesday December 11 Jacob, his wives and sons (and daughter); Wednesday December 18 Joseph, Judah and their brothers (and sister). RCIA 2024 – The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) is a faith journey for unbaptised adults who wish to be received into the Catholic church. If you are interested in attending, let Fr John know, or come along to the classes which will take place in the Parish Rooms on Monday 6-7.30pm, they commenced on November 4. The course is also open to baptised Catholics who want to learn more about their faith. MASS FOR THE DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING – A signed Mass has been arranged by Caritas at St Marie’s Cathedral, Sheffield, on Sunday December 15 3pm. The Mass will be fully signed by Jennifer Harris, a BSL interpreter, along with one of the priests of the parish. Prior to Covid, there was a well-attended Mass for this group of people and Caritas is hoping to schedule a number of such Masses throughout the diocese in the future.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE: A Remembrance Service was held in Mexborough last Sunday at 10.50am at the cenotaph in Castle Hill Park, in readiness for the two minute silence at 11am. The commemorations were coordinated by the Royal British Legion Mexborough, Swinton and Kilnhurst branch and involved a variety of organisations from the local community, including the Army cadets, local scouts, brownies and guides groups who supported by marching down Doncaster Road, plus local businesses and officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers were dismayed last week to see that someone had stolen the poppies that the group had put on the railings of Adwick Road park. These poppies had been personally paid for by the group and put up in their own time. Members of the group have been out litter picking as usual, clearing a number of roads in the area, including Morton Road, Hirstgate, Helena Street, Wellington Street, Princess Road, and Clayfield Road, to name a few, resulting in approximately 10 bags of rubbish being cleared and awaiting collection.

MEXBOROUGH FOODBANK: The hard-working team of volunteers at the foodbank continue to prepare and deliver between 25-30 food parcels each week to people in need in the local community. The food parcels are provided to people who have received a referral via one of the foodbank’s community partners. These include Communities South Area Team, Citizens Advice Doncaster, St Leger Homes Doncaster, the Department for Work and Pensions, Community First Credit Union Ltd, Denaby and Conisbrough Family Hub, and Be Well Doncaster, amongst others. The volunteers have received lots of Harvest Festival donations from local schools, including Swinton Queen Primary Academy and Highwoods Academy in Mexborough, plus £140 from the team at Montagu Hall Care Home and regular donations from local businesses and individuals.

DROP-IN SESSION: For residents who have concerns about anti-social behaviour in the community, an anti-social behaviour drop-in session will be held at Mexborough Library on Wednesday November 20 9am-12 noon. Officers from the City of Doncaster Council Communities South Area Team will be on hand to discuss concerns relating to noise, shouting, swearing and fighting, intimidation, harassment and verbal abuse, driving in an inconsiderate manner, flytipping, animal nuisance, including dog fouling and dogs barking, vandalism and graffiti, anti-social drinking, and arson. Anti-social behaviour can also be reported at https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/report-it.

COUNCILLOR ADVICE SURGERY: Due to the length of the agenda at the recent full council meeting, local ward councillors for Swinton and Kilnhurst had to unfortunately cancel the advice surgery scheduled to take place at Charles Street Community Centre last week. However, the councillors can still be contacted via email with any queries or concerns, either at [email protected] or [email protected].

WATER QUALITY: Local ward councillor Gina Monk has again contacted the Canal and Rivers Trust about the condition of the water at Swinton Bridge. Earlier in the year, the trust released weevils on to the site to control the azolla weed, however the water in the area is still green. The trust has assured Gina that the duckweed is a good source of food for the ducks and good cover for the frogs, and should die back over the winter. The trust is also still planning a litter pick in the water, and will have a date organised soon so that the local community can help out.

SWINTON ACADEMY: The school has issued an alert to parents and pupils to be extra vigilant as a student recently reported that they had been approached after school by four adults.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY: The local community came together to attend the Act of Remembrance that took place on Sunday morning at Swinton War Memorial. Mass was held at 9.30am in St Margaret’s Parish Church, followed by the Act of Remembrance at the cenotaph, led by Fr Barley.

WATERLOO KILN: Lots of people visited the family fun day at Pottery Ponds that was held last weekend to celebrate the completion of the recent restoration works at Waterloo Kiln. The fun day included activities for families and children, including the opportunity to try out some pottery techniques and learn about the history of the site.

RAVENFIELD

RAVENFIELD PARISH HALL: The hall is a bright modern and fully accessible community facility for hire. Contact 07462 468050, email [email protected].

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities - Tuesday coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. Email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: Sunday November 10 - Armistice Day Service was held, led by Rev Louise Makin. Holy Communion was observed. On Tuesday the prayer meeting was held, followed by the Chat Chatt Cafe. Sunday November 17 - 10.30am service led by David Harriss.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Last week, beavers made a poppy wreath for Remembrance Sunday. They also learned some facts about what happened all those years ago. Well done to Evelyn for Beaver of the Week. Cubs were learning about Remembrance Day, what happened and why we do what we do, how to parade and what will happen on the Remembrance Sunday Parade. They had games to finish. Scouts did the Harribo Harriett Challenge - building a stretcher type carrier with bamboo sticks and rope. They had to work together as a team to make sure it was strong enough, they then carried a team member round on it. Thank you to those who turned up to the Remembrance Day Parade. Robyn carried the flag from explorers, Amelia carried the flag for scouts, Katie carried the flag for cubs and Oscar carried the flag for beavers. Sophia and Oliver carried the wreath.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers met last Friday by the car wash on Aldwarke Lane to carry out a litter pick of the area. This resulted in 21 bags of rubbish being cleared from Aldwarke Lane, and another two being cleared from Warren Vale by volunteers on their way to the meeting point. Another volunteer also cleared four bags of rubbish from Kilnhurst Road. On Friday November 15, the group will be meeting at 10am in Rosehill Park - anyone can meet up with them and help to keep the local community tidy. Visit the group’s Facebook page.

RAWMARSH ST JOSEPH’S JUNIOR FOOTBALL CLUB: The club is currently collecting groceries and toiletries for Rawmarsh Foodbank until December 8, and have a drop off point at their clubhouse on Sundays for anyone wishing to bring donations.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Volunteers at the foodbank celebrated its 2 year anniversary on November 3. The foodbank relies heavily on the donations from individuals and businesses in the local area to make up the three day emergency parcels for those in need in the community. As such, there are a number of drop-off points for donations, including Rawmarsh Community Library on Barbers Avenue, which is open from 9am-5.30pm Monday-Thursday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday. The Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue also has a donation box, which can be accessed when attending any of the regular sessions at the centre. The High Street Centre in Rawmarsh is open from 9am-4.45pm Monday-Thursday and 9am-2pm on Friday for anyone wishing to drop off donations there, and there is also a drop off point located near the checkouts in Tesco Supermarket in Wath for the donation of items purchased in store. Financial donations can be given on the foodbank’s Stewardship page by visiting https://www.stewardship.org.uk/pages/rawmarshfooodbank. If you or someone you know are in financial crisis and urgently need help, contact the Help Through Hardship helpline on 0808 208 2138. The free helpline is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm and, following a triage service, may be able to issue a foodbank voucher to be able to access an emergency food parcel, as well as providing support and advice on a range of issues, including debt and housing.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: Contact 0114 2457027.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: Contact 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio at 18a High Street. Art lessons Monday 7-9pm, places available, over 18s only. Friday 7-9pm Rotherham Society of Arts and crafts, contact [email protected] for information and to book. Wednesday 10am-12pm and Thursday 1-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session. Saturday November 16 - 10am-2pm Big Art Sale - original artwork by local artists for sale. Come and meet the artists, join in the tombola and support this community project.

CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: On Friday November 29 4-7pm there will be fairground rides, gift and craft stalls, hot food and drinks available in Montgomery Square. The Christmas lights will be switched on at 5pm and the library and some of the shops will be staying open late.

RAFTERS XTRA: On Saturday November 23 from 8pm in St James Rooms, Wath. Another Rafters Xtra Singers Night clubs, dedicated to giving a platform to a hugely talented group of musicians, singers and poets. All profits on the night donated to charity. Tickets £3, email [email protected] or telephone 07522 576855.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: Available in All Saints Church and St James’ Rooms on Saturday December 7. There will be 3 sittings - 8.45am, 10.15am and 11.45am Entry is by pre-booked ticket only. To book a place and order tickets, ring Susan 01709 873213.

CHARITY CONCERT: Friends in Harmony Choir will be singing at All Saints Parish Church, Wath, on Saturday November 30 from 7pm. The concert is in support of the Mayor of Rotherham’s Charity Appeal 24/25. Tickets £6 and are available from Irene Hartley 07850 687192 or Rotherham Town Hall reception

CHRISTMAS FAIR: In All Saints Church, Wath, on Saturday November 16 10am-1pm. There will be a variety of stalls in church including cakes, books, crafts, preserves, gifts, toys and tombolas. There will also be activities for children and Santa will be in his grotto. Souvenirs available in St James’ Rooms. Entry free.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH VILLAGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The group holds a number of regular activities at the Mechanics Institute.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON RESIDENTS ACTION GROUP - DEVELOPER PULLS OUT OF PROPOSED LOCAL HOUSING

DEVELOPMENT: Many local residents will already know that confirmation has been received that developer, Avant Homes, have pulled out of their proposal to build 450 new homes on land behind Lathe Road/ Worrygoose Lane and will not be taking the development forward. WRAG had been invited to take part in an online meeting with Jake Richards MP, where we were given advance notice of this news, prior to the distribution of a letter to those people who who live in close proximity to the proposed site. This confirms the rumours which had been circulating for a number of weeks. The letter from Jake Richards, MP goes on to say: “This is good news. It gives me, and the community, time to fight the plans and to ensure we get all the documentation and information required as to the flood risk assessment. It also means, I am told, that no development will take place in the foreseeable future. It is great credit to Whiston Residents’ Action Group and many others who have worked so hard on this. However, it is not the end of the matter. I am told that other developers hold an interest in the land and may pursue the project. But for now, at least, the village can be relieved. I know, nonetheless, that flooding continues to be a major problem for Whiston, even without this development and I will be continuing to urge the Council and Environment Agency to expedite flood alleviation plans - and ensure they are fit for purpose.” WRAG are aware that, in light of the above and with this land taken out of green belt on a permanent basis, the group may have won ‘the battle’ but haven’t won ‘the war’! It will, however, continue to hold any future developer and RMBC to account to ensure that things are done correctly to protect the area and residents.

REMEMBRANCE DAY - WE DID REMEMBER THEM: Whiston came together last Sunday to remember its fallen, with services held at our local churches, followed by Whiston Parish Council’s annual Remembrance Lunch in the Parish Hall. The service at the parish church highlighted how we each leave a ‘fingerprint’ throughout our lives, and included each member of the congregation placing a black ink fingerprint on a poppy, which was then laid on a green cloth at the front of the church to create a ‘field’ of poppies. The service was followed by the Remembrance Service at the Lychgate, when a large crowd observed the playing of the Last Post prior to the two minutes’ silence. Wreaths and floral tributes were then laid on the Lychgate and the names of Whiston’s fallen in both world Wars were read out. These are - World War 1 - Benjamin Abbott, James Frederick Allsopp, John Armitage, Edwin Bartholomew, Frank Chafer, Willie Chappell, William Henry Dearden, Robert Henry Foers, John Thomas Gelder, Wilfred Greasley, John Evans Hicks, Wilfred Percy Hitchen, Fred Holmes, Reuben James, Alfred Arthur Jarvis, George Oscar Jordan, Joseph Lambert, Charles J Lilleyman, Reginald Phillips, Herbert Roddis, Frederick W Rotheram, George Rotherforth, Harold C Scorthorne, Rupert Scorthorne, Sydney Thomas Shaw, James Smith, Amos Steedman, John William Taylor, Albert Henry Thorpe, Thomas Waining, Frank Woodward and Joseph William Wright; World War 2 - Ronald Cousins, Kenneth Emeny, Harry Fitzmaurice, Robert Foster, Kenneth Wilfred Gregory, Sydney Samuel Harrison, Malcolm John Head, Alonzo Hemsworth, Jessie Hill, Walter Hopkinson, John Kirk, George Ernest Knight, Albert Edward Lincoln, Leslie Littlewood, William Henry Lythall, Eunice Markinson, Fred Middleton, Norman Pearson, John Reginald Roberts, Sydney Rodgers, Albert Shaw, Arthur Sheard, George Edward Stones, Victor Wells, Brian Wibberley and Raymond A Willoughby. Following the services, Whiston Parish Council welcomed 70 of our ‘veterans’ and their partners to the parish hall, where a meal of pie and peas was served. Before the meal, the poem One Thousand Men are Walking, written by a 14 year-old schoolboy, was read out in honour of those who gave ‘their tomorrow for our today’. After the meal, there was a raffle, with prizes donated by local establishments, and everyone was then entertained by Pete, Mick and Brian, who gave us songs by Elton John, Michael Buble, and others. Prior to beginning their entertainment, they announced that they would be donating their fee, plus additional monies of their own, and any monies achieved from a collection, to the Royal British Legion. The afternoon concluded, as always, by the emotional singing (in the dark) of Just a Song at Twilight by the 10 members of the Fellowship of Services (resplendent in their blazers, badges and medals) - Allan Beever, Terry Blakemore, Alan Burgin, Dennis Dodson, Frank Glossop, Gordon Goodwin, Tom Kitchen, Keith Moxon, Bert Palmer and Vic Pye. Thanks to Linda’s Bakehouse and staff, Pete, Mick and Brian for entertainment, Dennis Dodson and Alan Burgin for the organising help, The Golden Ball, The Sitwell Arms, The Chequers, 7AM Sandwich Shop, Worrygoose Lane Coop, Linda’s Bakehouse and Whiston Fruit and Floral for their raffle donations.

WHISTON FLOOD ALLEVIATION SCHEME - DROP IN SESSIONS: Following the first session held yesterday, just a reminder that the second of the two drop-in sessions arranged by RMBC, the Environment Agency and Yorkshire Water, will take place tomorrow, Friday November 15, 5.30-9pm in Whiston Parish Hall. This is to allow residents to have sight of the proposed Whiston Flood Alleviation Scheme, due to be undertaken during 2025, to find out more and provide feedback. An online survey will be available shortly for anyone unable to attend either of these sessions.

PUBLIC MEETING - JAKE RICHARDS MP: Jake Richards MP will be holding a public meeting at Whiston Parish Hall on Sunday November 24 12.30pm, which all residents are invited to attend. The meeting is planned as an opportunity for people to ask questions on any topic or raise any local or national issues.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL - YOUR VIEWS ARE REQUESTED PLEASE: A further reminder that Rotherham Council is seeking the views of local residents on how best to spend the £2 million funding allocated to the Our Places fund to improve our neighbourhoods. Parish Council intends to submit a request for part of this funding to be used to return Whiston Meadows to its former glory as a green open space. However, if you have any further suggestions on how some of this money could be used to benefit somewhere within Sitwell Ward, do get in touch. Views can be submitted to the parish clerk, before November 17, at [email protected] or by phoning 07712 305729. Alternatively submit your ideas/ suggestions directly to RMBC via their website.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: Sunday was Remembrance Sunday. At 9.45am Rev Karen Skidmore led the all-age parade service and gave the Address. The bible reading was given by three brownies. The bells were rung by the whole team of bellringers. The church was beautifully decorated with poppy displays and with wreaths made by Little Fishes and Starfish Gang. There were also displays left by pupils of Whiston J&I school who had had a Remembrance service in church the previous Thursday. The choir led the congregation in singing three hymns and sang an anthem ‘So they gave their bodies to the Commonwealth’ by Peter Aston, while members of the congregation brought a poppy and placed it on a green carpet to produce a poppy field. Each poppy bore the fingerprint of the person bringing it to show that each person who was killed in the wars was an individual and a child of God. The Act of Remembrance took place at the Lychgate afterwards and Rev Sue Davies led the service. Suzanne Booker placed the wreath on behalf of the Parish Church. At 6pm there was a Requiem Eucharist presided by Rev Karen who also preached. On Monday morning Little Fishes met in the Parish Hall. Rev Sue presided at the Holy Communion service on Wednesday 10.30am. On Friday evening there will be the usual choir practice. Next Sunday the Parish Communion and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am. Christmas Tree Festival in church on Saturday November 30 11am-3pm. Outdoor Nativity 4pm on Sunday December 15. To make arrangements for weddings, ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected]. For baptisms, ring 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people’s activities, contact Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For information, contact oversight minister Rev Karen Skidmore 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale 07803 021201; or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The Remembrance Sunday service on Sunday November 10 was organised and led by Anne Miller and Mavis Morgan. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday. New members welcome. They start at midday and you will need to bring your lunch.The community coffee morning was on Thursday. Rev Andrew Fox will be the preacher at the 10.30am service on Sunday November 17. The chapel will be open on Saturday November 30 3pm for the switch-on of the Whiston village lights. There will be stalls and the opportunity to light a candle in memory of a loved one.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: The Remembrance service was led by Clive Taylor who preached on the theme of ‘sacrifice and service’. Broom Methodist Church celebrates its 72nd anniversary this month with an afternoon tea on Saturday November 16. Little Boat Toddler Group meets Thursdays (term time) 9.30-11am. Tuesday@Broom meets on 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of month – next meeting Tuesday November 26.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: Reclaim the Night - this was the theme at Senior Youth Club this week. Whiston Youth Club has been working closely with Abi and her team from Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture and, as part of this work, they are going to be taking part in the Reclaim the Night event held in Rotherham town centre on November 21. As part of this project they arranged for a professional artist to come into youth club. This involved a pre-visit from Abi to get ideas on what our young people would like on the banner that will be displayed during the event; she then took this away and spoke with Melissa, who did the initial design on the banner, to bring into youth club this week to paint and complete. 20 young people got involved in this. It was a very messy night that resulted in one decorated and painted banner ready to be displayed by either our young people or members of Capital of Culture on the evening. If you want to see the work in progress search Whiston Youth Club on social media. Come and say hello at Santa’s Grotto during the Whiston Lights Switch-On on November 30 at the Manorial Barn? Open to new members.

11TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIES: Some of the brownies and leaders attended the Remembrance Sunday Service at Whiston Parish Church. Before the service, together with the rainbows, they walked from the village up to church carrying the flags.

50TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIE PACK: The theme for the first meeting back after the half term break was to celebrate Bonfire Night. The brownies worked in their sixes to produce a bonfire poem or song with actions to accompany it. Each six in turn performed their display to the rest. They finished off in true bonfire style with cups of hot chocolate and marshmallows.

LITTLE FISHES: Baby and toddler group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall 9.30-11am.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and toddler group. Meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe 9.30-11am.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY: The Allotment Garden Shop is closed for the winter but will be reopening in March. If you have ever wanted your own allotment plot, put your name on the waiting list by visiting www.whistonallotmentsociety.co.uk.

PROBUS GROUP: The final meeting of Rotherham Probus Group before their December break is on Tuesday November 19, when they will be holding a Members Morning. The Christmas lunch for members and guests is on Tuesday December 10 at the Brecks Beefeater Hotel. The group will reconvene on Tuesday January 14, when the topic will be Parkgate Memories - Part II. Meet on Tuesdays 10.30am at Broom Methodist Church. There is no age restriction, all you have to be is ‘retired’.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: On Remembrance Sunday there were 4 services - Communion 9.15am, All Age Worship 10.45am, 12 noon at Wickersley War Memorial, an Evening Communion 6pm. Acts of Remembrance took place at all services, and wreaths were laid by individuals and community groups at the war memorial. The Beta Group met in the Rectory on Monday evening, continuing their Bible Study on John’s Gospel. Friday coffee mornings continue in the Barn through November, raising funds for the new church heating system. The Barn is open 10am-12 noon Fridays, and there is a stall of donated gifts and ideas for Christmas presents at the coffee morning. On Sunday November 17 there will be a guided walk from church, starting 1.30pm, and about a mile in distance, the walk will be visiting some of the places spoken about in Jane Shore’s recent slide show presentation of Old Wickersley. The next fundraising event after that will be Bark the Herald, an informal carol sing in church, with all the family and pets invited - on Monday December 9 6pm. WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The AGM was held on Wednesday November 6, and favourite poems of members were read out at the end of the meeting. Raffle prizes were won by Joy Torr, Shirley Cutts, Sonia Lee, John Mangham, Gill Haggie, Doreen Foster, Maureen Hutchinson, Dorothy Bury, Hughie Boyle, Pauline Asher and Jackie Neale. On November 13 the members had a fish and chip meal together in the Barn Church Hall.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet on 1st Saturday in month 12-2pm.

GERMAN CHRISTMAS MARKET: Saturday November 30 from 1pm until late at The Centre in Brinsworth. There will be over 50 stalls of crafts, gifts, food and drinks. The bar and outdoor bars will be serving winter warmer drinks including mulled wine. The Christmas lights switch-on will be by the Mayor of Rotherham. There will be a family disco until 11.30pm. Entry free.

WHISTON LIGHTS: Saturday November 30 3-6.30pm. Father Christmas will be in the Manorial Barn and there will be animal farm and craft stalls in the parish hall. There will be a music stage an LED climbing wall, fairground rides for the children, market stalls and food vendors in the village centre. The Christmas lights will be switched on around 5pm.

RAILWAY RAMBLE: A railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is on Saturday November 16. It is an 8-mile linear walk along public footpaths from Huddersfield via Castle Hill to Berry Brow. The Northern train departs Swinton 7.42am, Rotherham Central 7.56am to Meadowhall, change there for the 8.40am to Huddersfield. Contact Stuart 07908 450444, www.penline.co.uk.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday November 16 - choice of 2 walks - a 5.5 mile leisurely walk from Bolsover led by Ken Whetter 07803312903, meet 10am at entrance to Bolsover Castle, there are free car parks in Bolsover S44 6PR; walk is a moderate 10 mile walk at Tideswell and the Dales led by Peter Taylor 07581383301, meet 10am in Tideswell car park SK17 8SN. Wednesday November 20 – a moderate 9 mile walk round Derwent and Howden reservoirs on good paths and tracks led by June Peach 07827857158, meet 10am in Fairholmes car park S33 0AQ. Saturday November 23 – a moderate 9.5 mile Retford-Babworth circular led by Diane Watson 07973519478, meet 10am in Castlegate car park, Retford (£4 fee) DN22 6PE.

LIBRARY AND CRAFTS: Meet Santa at Riverside Library and Neighbourhood Hub, complete some Christmas crafts and receive an early Christmas gift. Taking place on December 9 and 12 with the crafts starting at 4pm and meeting Santa at 5pm. For free tickets, call into the library or send an email to [email protected].

NOT TOO EARLY: Once again people can recycle their real Christmas trees with Rotherham Hospice. By doing this you will be not only helping the hospice but the environment too. The hospice will be running this service from January 13 until January 15 so book your tree in. For a donation of your own choice the trees will be collected by hospice volunteers to be chipped and recycled by a local landscape company. All donations go directly to the hospice. This service is offered in the following postcode areas - S60, S61, S62, S63, S64, S65 and S66. Register your festive fir collection before January 7 to ensure you are added to the busy volunteer schedule.

LIVE MUSIC: Saturday November 16 – there will be the following live music in All Saints’ Square – The Banned 3-3.30pm , Rotherham Youth Choir 3.45-4.15pm, Theatre panto cast 4.20-4.30pm, The Wichitas 4.35-5.05pm, Smashby 5.20-5.55pm.

CHRISTMAS MARKETS: On Saturday, November 16 10am-6.30pm there will be a Christmas market in Effingham Street. Lots of gifts and stocking fillers with a children’s fun fair too. The Christmas lights switch-on is 3-6pm.

