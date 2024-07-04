MUSIC: Thorpe Hesley Brass Band perform at a fundraising event for Weston Park in Thorpe Hesley organised by Holy Trinity Church and the WI

This week's District News from our correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

​ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ADULT CRAFT SESSIONS AT ASTON LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: Come and join our amazing friendly crafters every Friday, from 11am to 1pm. A new craft each week, such as wreath making, decoupage, macramé, glass painting. All skill levels welcome. Small contribution for the session of no more than £5. Booking is essential, so please call Aston Library on 01709 254134. We look forward to welcoming you to the library to learn new skills and meet new friends.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH ASTON COFFEE MORNING: In the Narthex, 2nd Friday of each month, 10am–12 noon.

SUMMER FAYRE WITH STRAWBERRIES AND PROSECCO: At All Saints Church, Aston. Saturday July 6 1pm to 4pm. Cakes, bric-a-brac, tombola, books, jewellery, face painting, bottles, beer tent, barbecue, pony rides, tower trips and kids crafts.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: On Monday July 15, Aston-cum-Aughton History Group will be presenting an illustrated talk by Ann Key entitled The Memmotts of Aston and the Mormon Emigration to Utah. This talk is about the Memmott family who joined the Mormon faith and their decision to emigrate to America. It follows the journey made in 1862 by Thomas Memmott who travelled by train from Sheffield to Liverpool, sailing ship to New York, north by train through Chicago to St Joseph’s and paddle steamboat on the Missouri River to Florence, Nebraska. Here he joined a wagon train for the 1,000 mile trek over the Rocky Mountains on the Oregon Trail to Salt Lake City. The talk will be held in the William Layne Reading Room on Aughton Lane, Aston, starting at 7pm. Visitors are welcome, £4 including refreshments.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Aston-cum-Aughton Parish Council will be on Tuesday, July 9 at 6.30pm in the Parish Hall, Rosegarth Avenue, Aston.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome – any background, any faith, any age, any postcode. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church and the next breakfast is on July 14. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details or to book your place, contact us at the church office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Anyone interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook – Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or – via the church website at www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709 873210 or send an email to the email address above. On Saturday July 6 there will be a coffee morning at 10am, on Sunday July 7 there will be Holy Communion at 10am, on Tuesday July 9 there will be Holy Communion, once again at 10am followed by refreshments and prayer, and on Wednesday July 10 the church will be open between 10am and 12 noon. Everyone welcome.

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH SUMMER FETE DOG SHOW: Do you have a dog? Why not enter Brinsworth Dog Show on Saturday July 13? The event is at Brinsworth Playing Fields S60 5DG. The categories are: Junior Handler, Baby, Puppy, Junior Open, Prettiest Bitch, Handsomest Dog, Luckiest Rescue, Waggiest Tail, Judges Favourite, Family Dog, Fance Dress. Entries open at 11am and proceeds go to animal charities.

BRINSWORTH VILLAGE FETE: Come down for a family fun-packed day on July 13 from 11am to see live music and performances, browse the amazing craft stalls and grab a bite to eat at one of the many food and drink vendors. Get your face painted, watch the dog show, browse the cars at the car show, let the kids have a pony ride, then do some axe throwing. Can you score a goal at our penalty shootout? Let the kids meet Bluey and Stitch. There will be stilt walkers and our Bubble Fairy. End the day with a disco at the centre where the bar and café will be open all day until late.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-3pm. The Café even does takeaway.

HIRE: The Centre has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only); 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month); 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management); 7pm-9pm Andys Man Club; 5.45pm-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only); 10am-11am RUFC Dance; 1pm-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month); 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina; 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose; 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina; 11am-1pmU3A Yarn Addicts; 3pm-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub; 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only); 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class; 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers; 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions; 12pm-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre at [email protected] of call 01709916890.

CATCLIFFE

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at [email protected] or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www.catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

FLY-TIPPING: There have been a couple of incidents of fly-tipping in the ward recently, including a number of bags of rubbish which were dumped next to a general litter and dog waste bin on the corner of Cawthorne Close in East Herringthorpe. A larger and more dangerous fly-tipping incident occurred last week, this time near Brecks Lane. A large pile of rubbish was dumped in the middle of the road, causing a potential accident for anyone driving up Brecks Lane and turning the corner onto Creswick Road. Councillor Jodi Ryalls duly reported the fly-tipping as an emergency due to the location of the rubbish, as well as reporting a further pile of rubbish dumped further up on Brecks Lane, and posted warnings on social media for residents to be careful when driving in the area. Fortunately, the fly-tipping was removed by the council on the same day, making the area safe for residents again. The rubbish will be sorted through to check for any addresses, as the person whose rubbish it is will be fined for fly-tipping. Please always check with waste carriers that they have a licence and ask to see it, as if your rubbish is subsequently fly-tipped elsewhere, it is you who is responsible and you who will have to pay the fines imposed. Councillor Ryalls is now looking into the possibility of putting a report in to have CCTV installed on Brecks Lane due to the ongoing issues with fly-tipping in the area, and is asking for residents to support her in her bid.

BULKY WASTE COLLECTIONS: Households with large items of waste can contact Rotherham Council to arrange for their disposal. Bulky waste collections cost just £16.50 for the removal of three items, such as furniture, electrical appliances, bathroom suites and window frames, and the cost is reduced to £10 with a Rothercard. The council will collect up to nine items, with the cost of four items and upwards being £5.30 per item, and £5 per item with a Rothercard. With the amount of fly-tipping incidents increasing, local residents are being urged to check that waste carriers are registered to dispose of waste. The council’s bulky waste collection is a viable alternative if you are unsure of a waste carrier’s credentials. For more information and to book a collection, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/environment-waste/ bulky-waste-collections.

SUMMER FAIR: A Summer Fair will be held on Saturday August 3 at Danes View Centre, Wadsworth Rise, Dalton, S65 4HL. The fair will start at 11am and will include a cake stall, tombola, bric-a-brac and raffle, plus games, table top stalls and refreshments. Everyone is welcome.

MALE PARENT/CARERS CLUB: Male parents/carers of young children with additional needs are invited to come along to a games club on Saturday July 6. The Male Parent/Carers Club is held on the first Saturday of every month from 10-11.30am at Mowbray Gardens Library and provides the opportunity to meet other men in a similar situation over Lego construction and games. For more information and to book a place, visit https://www.rpcf.co.uk/our-events/male-parent-carers-club3-06-07-2024.

THRYBERGH PRIMARY SCHOOL: Pupils from Year 5 and 6 recently went on their Wickersley Partnership Trust residential trip. The trip included lots of activities such as kayaking, which the children thoroughly enjoyed, as well as a water safety workshop by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, which taught the children how to stay safe around water. Year 6 also recently went out of school, this time on a camping trip which again included lots of activities for the children to get involved with.

SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE: With the warmer weather now upon us, South Yorkshire Police are visiting schools around the borough to discuss water safety with the children. A campaign called Sam’s Story, following Sam on his last day before he dies, was also launched during Drowning Prevention Week. SYP advice to children and young people includes: never to jump in open water, as this can cause cold water shock and impair your ability to swim; don’t be pressured into swimming if you are somewhere you are not comfortable to swim in; if you do get into trouble in the water, ‘float to live’; and if someone else gets into trouble, encourage them to float to live and immediately call 999. For more information, visit https://www.syfire.gov.uk/.

SUNNYSIDE SUPPLIES: A fundraiser was recently held in Bramley for Sunnyside Supplies, which is a local cafe and social supermarket. Music for a Summer Evening was organised by Friends in Harmony Choir and St Francis’ Church in Bramley on Saturday June 29 at the church. Tickets were priced at £5 and the evening was a great success. Thank you to everyone who organised and supported the event, and all those who attended.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday June 30 – 10.30am Service of the Word led by Sian Johnstone who also conducted prayer. Margaret Hollingsworth read the first reading and then Gospel reading. Monday July 1 – 2pm the Craft Club met in the School Room; 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals in the church. Sunday July 7 – 10.30am will be a Service of the Word led by Peter Rainford. Future event - Saturday July 27 10am summer fayre and car boot sale in the church grounds.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. League games are in the afternoon at 1.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 6pm on Tuesdays and Fridays except when we play away at the competing club’s green. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday June 24 - Fullwood Rose Bowl, John Byers and Alan Goddard; 21up doubles, Michael Lloyd and Colin Crossland. Tuesday June 25 - VETS singles, Swallownest 2 Greasbrough 6; midweek league, Greasbrough 6 Brinsworth 2. Wednesday June 26 - 21up doubles, Michael Lloyd and Dot Payne, Colin Crossland and Ray Holmes. Thursday June 27 - Wickersley ‘B’ 6 Greasbrough 2; club night, 21up doubles, Colin Crossland and John Byers, Alan Goddard and Maureen Taylor. Friday June 28 - Fullwood Rose Bowl, Martyn Critchlow and Mick Cilenti. Saturday June 29 - Greasbrough 6 Valley Park 2. Sunday June 20 - 21up trebles, Mick Wilson, Mick Cilenti and Maureen Taylor; Summer Round Robin, John Byers; Arthur King Trophy, Alan Goddard.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

SUMMER SAFETY CAMPAIGN: South Yorkshire Police are urging local residents to keep themselves and their belongings safe this summer and avoid being the victim of neighbourhood crime. Neighbourhood crime can include burglary, vehicle theft, theft from a vehicle and robbery or theft from a person. With the warmer weather coming during the summer, thieves are looking for opportunities, such as open doors and windows in cars and homes to quickly take belongings before making a quick getaway. For more advice on how to keep your belongings safe during the summer, visit https://orlo.uk/xwaQi.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: On Sunday, an All Age Service was held at 10am. This was an inclusive service, which started with activities and refreshments, followed by the service which asked the question ‘how can I get right with God?’. On Monday, the monthly Young at Heart meeting was held in the Hub at 2.45pm. The meeting includes refreshments, fun and a Thought for the Day, so why not come along and make some new friends? A parent and toddler group is held each Tuesday from 1.30-3pm during term-time at the church. Tommys Tots is suitable for babies, toddlers and their parents/carers and includes toys, songs, story time, drinks and snacks.

STARTING SCHOOL: Although schools have not yet finished for the summer break, many parents and children will be thinking ahead to the new school year in September, especially those whose children will be starting primary school this year. Parents and children will have questions and apprehensions about the move; with this in mind, a number of guides have been published to help with the first step into primary school and the transition to secondary school. For more information and to access a number of useful resources, visit www.inourplace.co.uk/moving-up.

ST THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: There was lots to celebrate in school last week, including the children who were chosen by their class teacher as Learner of the Week, those who achieved an Outstanding Behaviour (DOJO) award, Gold, Silver and Bronze, and the children who were presented with their Gold, Silver and Bronze reading badges. Well done to everyone. From the new school year in September, DOJO award certificates will no longer be presented in the Celebration assemblies, as a new Learner Bee certificate will be introduced. Congratulations to Year 2 who were last week's Weekly Class Attendance winners with 96% attendance. Orders for Year 6 leavers hoodies need to be placed by Friday July 5. Due to rising costs, the breakfast club service will increase to £2 per day per child from September. The Friends of St Thomas’ PTA are holding a pop-up uniform shop in the school playground from July 3-17, which will include uniform in a variety of sizes. To ensure the school is in adherence to the Department of Education’s statutory requirements, the school will slightly extend its opening hours from September. Pupils in FS2 to Y6 will be in registration at 8.55am, with school ending at 3.10pm, and pupils in Foundation 1 will start the morning session at 8.40am, finishing at 11.40am, and the afternoon session will start at 11.40am and finish at 2.40pm. Classes 5 and 6 will be performing the musical Matilda in school on Thursday July 18. Tickets are now on sale at the school reception. The school’s summer fayre will take place on July 19 and will be a bit different this year, as it will involve children taking part in a sponsored ProStrike Speed Challenge. This will involve pupils taking a shot at a giant inflatable goal that has an integrated speed radar and the speed will then be displayed on a digital screen. They will each be able to take three shots at the goal, with their fastest speed being recorded on a certificate for them to take home. The Speed Challenge is a sponsored event, raising funds for the school and giving the children the opportunity to win prizes for their fundraising efforts; the more a child raises, the more prizes they can win. As such, children will be bringing home a sponsorship form for the event. The summer fayre will also include stalls, bric-a-brac, raffles, tombola, refreshments, and more. Anyone with any items they wish to donate to the fayre, can drop them off at the school office and anyone wishing to have a stall at the event can contact the school office for more details.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half-time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email rotherham@ salvationarmy.org.uk. SUNDAYS – 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. TUESDAY – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am Bible Study Group. WEDNESDAY – 9-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. THURSDAY – Youth Group. FRIDAY – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month with the next on July 21. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook, St Thomas Church - Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the community centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; i you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you, the next sessions are July 4 and July 18. For any further information to hire the community centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30-4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am–11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15–11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. This weekend volunteers have been out tackling various areas. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided, and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. On Sunday there was a service of Holy Communion. The Drop-In is closed today (Thursday) as the church is being used as a polling station but will resume next Thursday – 11am to 1pm for coffee, tea and cake. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half-time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

COUNCILLOR’S SURGERIES: Cllr Carole Foster’s surgeries will continue as follows – first Thursday of the month 11.30am-12.15pam St John’s Church, St John’s Green, Kimberworth Park S61 3JL.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On June 26, the group walked down to Wingfield and passed by the rear of the Kimberworth Park Pub. Crossing the fields, we entered the woods and made our way up to Keppels Column before passing through Bray’s Plantation and returning via Barker’s Park to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. This weekend volunteers have been out tackling various areas and filling another 37 bags of litter, bringing the total for June removed from our community to 234. Details of next Sundays litter pick can be seen on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. A bowling tournament has been organised for July 13 at 11am. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Several parishioners from St Bede’s travelled to Lourdes with the annual Hallam Pilgrimage this week. They travelled from Leeds/Bradford Airport and stayed in various hotels in Lourdes. Hallam do not use the local hospital for their sick but care for the pilgrims in the hotels by taking volunteers to care for them. Doctors, nurses and carers give their time to assist. Each day there is Mass and processions. Other events include Holy Hour, a service of reconciliation, high and low stations, and many more opportunities for prayer and social time. Many youth from our secondary schools make the pilgrimage possible by pushing the wheelchairs back and forth to the services. The pilgrimage is a wonderful experience for the healthy and the sick. The bishops of England and Wales invite bishops, priests and people to gather at St Mary’s College Oscott, Birmingham on September 14 for a day of renewing and deepening of devotion towards the Eucharist. Each diocese is invited to send a coach of pilgrims and up to 1,500 people are expected. On Saturday July 6 the noon Mass in St Bede’s will include a blessing for the sick - all are welcome to attend.

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday June 30 – Holy Communion, the service was taken by Rev Justine Smith throughout. Readings by Peter Stribbley and Prayers conducted by Bev Smith. Servers Alan Oxley and Peter Stribbley. Choral Evensong at 4.30pm to celebrate the feast of St Peter and St Paul. Choral Evensong sung by St Paul’s Choir, chorister and Minster Choir. Lizzie Ilslet was ordained deacon at Sheffield Cathedral. Lizzie will be joining us at the 10.30am service on Sunday July 7. Monday July 1 - small group met at 7.30pm where we continued to discuss the psalms. Everyone welcome to come along. Starting on Saturday July 6 at 12 noon - Felicity Atkinson, our music director, joins us for a piano recital of original compositions. Recitals are held weekly - Saturday July 12 – Fiona Law, organ music; July 20 – Emily Atkinson, vocalist; July 27 – Fiona Law and Felicity Atkinson, piano duet; Saturday August 3 – Elliott Walker, organist. Each recital will last up to 45 minutes, with refreshments served afterwards. Donations towards the maintenance of the church will be taken on exit. Sunday July 7 – starts at 10.30am, Holy Communion (Common Worship). Monday July 8 – start at 7.30pm Small Group understanding the Psalm.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

FINAL APPROVAL: Work to convert a vacant historic flour mill in Mexborough is set to begin after planning permission was formally approved. On Monday June 24, Doncaster Council granted formal planning permission to convert Coltran Mill into an apartment building with nearby homes. The application was approved by the council’s planning committee in August 2023, however, and was subject to a Section 106 agreement which set out several planning conditions. Developers and the council signed the agreement recently, allowing planning permission to be granted. Conditions set out in the agreement will ensure that development closely adheres to the plans in the original application. Before construction begins, several plans and statements will be submitted to the council for approval and an archeological investigation will take place. The plans will see the mill on Church Street converted into 60 luxury apartments, the majority of which will have 1 bedroom. Twenty six 2 and 3 bedroom homes will also be built alongside the mill. Developers have aimed to retain the site’s heritage, with homes designed to look like cottages of the workers who would have served the mill. Four households objected to the plans when they were advertised last year, citing concerns over parking provision and the impact on the historic buildings and those surrounding. Earlier in 2023, the building was one of the first to be added to Doncaster’s Local Heritage List. Councillors ruled overall that the plans were a suitable use of the building and maintained its heritage, noting that previous applications had planned to demolish it.

POLICE APPEAL: Earlier in the year, an arson attack was reported in Mexborough and police are now appealing for witnesses. On the evening of May 17, a bin was set on fire at the back of a shop on Mexborough High Street, causing considerable damage to the local business. The police are now appealing for help from the local community to identify six people who they would like to talk with to help with their enquiries. The group of six people were made up of three young women and three young men, all believed to be in either their late teens or early 20s; one of the women had white and purple hair, one had blonde hair and the other had long, brown hair. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/93589/24. Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/igmzc. To report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete the online form at https://orlo.uk/iTaNb.

MEXBOROUGH LIBRARY: Doncaster Council is planning a refurbishment of Mexborough Library and is asking local residents and users to share their opinions on what they would like changing. As such, a drop-in session will take place at the library on Wednesday July 24 from 11am-12 noon, so if you would like to share your views on what you would like changing at your local library, pop along during these times to give your feedback.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been busy as usual, carrying out litter picks on a number of roads in the local area, including Albert Road, Park Road and field, Helena Street, Dolcliffe Road, Sycamore Road and Oak Road, resulting in over five bags of rubbish being cleared from the local community. Thank you to everyone involved for your ongoing hard work.

FAMILY PEER PARTNERSHIP: This is a new project which aims to support parents with children aged 0-5 years in the Doncaster area. Family Lives is a charity that supports families throughout the United Kingdom and is now launching the Family Peer Partnership to provide support to families with young children. As part of the project, the charity is looking for peer support volunteers to be part of the team, providing a friendly face and support to families. Full training will be provided, including the role of a family support volunteer, confidentiality, listening and communication, safeguarding and goal setting, amongst others. If you have four hours free each week and would like more information, contact Lesley on 07971 253308 or email [email protected].

VETERANS' MORNING SOCIAL: The next Mexborough Veterans and Armed Forces Social will take place on Monday August 5 at The Old Market Hall Wetherspoons in Mexborough. The group meets on the first Monday of every month from 10am-12 noon at Wetherspoons and welcomes veterans, armed forces personnel and their families to come along for a chat over a cuppa.

FLAT CAP CHALLENGE: Local men’s mental health group, Monday Knights, is encouraging local residents to sign up for a challenge to raise awareness for mental health. The group is asking people to help celebrate Yorkshire Day on Thursday August 1 by signing up to the Flat Cap Challenge and attempting to beat a Guinness World Record for the most people wearing flat caps in one place. The world record attempt will take place from 7pm on August 1 at Mexborough Athletic Grounds, New Oxford Road, Mexborough S64 0JL and people are being asked to come along, wear a flat cap and join in the fun activities and entertainment that will take place during the evening. To find out more information and to register for the event, visit mondayknights.uk/flatcap.

ARSON ATTACK: Police are appealing for witnesses to an arson attack that happened last week in Swinton. On Monday June 23 during the early hours of the morning, a fire was believed to have been started deliberately at a property on Thomas Street in Swinton, resulting in three people being admitted to hospital. If anyone has any information regarding the incident or has door or dashcam footage, please report it via 101 or through Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.

SWINTON COMMUNITY FAIR AND BEER FESTIVAL: The first ever Swinton Beer Festival is now here. The festival will take place at St Margaret's Church Field from Thursday July 4-Saturday July 6, and the event will help to raise money for the building of the community hall. The Swinton Community Fair will also take place on the church field on Saturday July 6 from 12-6pm. The fair is free to attend and will include live music, a dog show, dance troop and karate demonstration, craft stalls, food stalls and children’s rides. Everyone is invited to come down to the church, enjoy the beer festival and community fair and help raise vital funds for the new community hall. Thank you to all the volunteers who met at St Margaret’s Parish Church last weekend to prepare the Vicarage Field for the beer festival and community fair. The volunteers trimmed the low lying branches, tidied up the boundary edges, and did some general tidying and cutting around the churchyard.

SWINTON LIBRARY: After months of hard work, the new library finally opened its doors on Monday July 1. The opening hours will be Monday 9am-6pm, Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-1pm, so why not pop down and take a look at the new facilities? The portrait of Thomas Norman Jackson VC will also hang safely in the new library, having previously been displayed in the old library that was demolished earlier in the year.

SWINTON CANAL: Local ward councillor Gina Monk has again been in contact with the Canal and Rivers Trust about the current state of the canal at Swinton Bridge. The Trust has stated that they recently released weevils into the area to eat the weeds that are growing on the surface of the canal. It is hoped that this will result in a large amount of the weeds being cleared in the next couple of months, allowing for a clean-up day to be organised to clear litter from the canal.

ROTHERHAM NORTH NEIGHBOURHOOD POLICING TEAM: The team have recently received a number of reports regarding the theft of vehicles in Swinton and Rawmarsh. Due to these reports, the team have increased the number of high visibility patrols in the area in the hopes of providing a deterrent to potential thieves. Officers are also urging motorists to take extra precautions when securing their vehicles, including parking the vehicle in a secure area if possible, parking in a well-lit area, ensuring the vehicle is locked, considering security measures such as a steering lock, getting a signal blocking box or pouch for keyless entry car keys, and not leaving keys in the car or near the front door.

RAVENFIELD

RAVENFIELD OLD PEOPLE’S SOCIAL FUND: Contact Geoff on 547167 or 07724874304 or Christine on 07387698971.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

ST NICHOLAS CHURCH: On Kilnhurst Road. This year the parish of St Nicholas’ Church, Kilnhurst Road, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its foundation. An open day is being planned for July 27 and the church community are very keen for people to visit the church on that day. There will be an exhibition of old photos of the church and congregation as well as memorabilia linked with the church. The Rawmarsh and Parkgate Local History Group will provide a display of old maps and photos of Ryecroft and the surrounding area to add to the church’s photos. Please contact Robert Ward on 01709 525487 or email [email protected]. if you have any photos, memorabilia or memories of St Nicholas’ Church and are happy to lend these for the open day. There will be an opportunity to light candles in thanksgiving for weddings and baptisms as well as remembrance of loved ones. Light refreshments will be served at the open day. There will be a special service at the church on the following day, led by the Bishop of Beverley, to mark the anniversary and again all are cordially invited.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday June 30 the morning service was led by Rev Louise Makin. On Tuesday July 2 the Prayer Meeting was held, this was followed by the Chit Cafe open for light refreshments. The service on Sunday July 7 will be led by Rev Louise Makin, Holy Communion will form part of the service. All are welcome to any activity or service which are all held at the High Street Centre

RAWMARSH TOWNSWOMEN'S GUILD: Members would like to say a big thank you to Kilnhurst Community Choir for entertaining them so well at the last meeting held at St Nicolas’ Church, Rawmarsh. Their programme was varied and enjoyable. They sing with such enthusiasm, no wonder with Jenny Newman as their leader. She has a good rapport both with the choir and the audience. The next meeting of the group will be on Thursday July 11 between 10am and 12 noon, at the usual meeting place - the Drop-In Centre, Harding Avenue, Rawmarsh, postcode S62 7ED. The group look forward to meeting and welcoming both existing and new members to the meetings. For any enquiries, please contact Helen on 01709 551251.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Beavers have been learning First Aid. They concentrated on how to make a triangle bandage and how to call for help, thinking about what information they might be asked and what they would need to know, like how to describe where they are. At the last meeting they welcomed a new beaver - Junior. The cubs spoke about their recent trip to camp, they spoke about what they enjoyed best, such as crate staking, potions and spell making. They had a really good time. The group are looking for beavers and scouts to join them after the summer holidays. They meet at the Salvation Army in Rawmarsh - beavers from 5.45pm to 7.30pm and scouts from 7.30pm to 9pm. For more information please go to www.scouts.org.uk and search ‘9th Rotherham’. They would love to see you. The group are also needing cub leaders - if you are interested and have time to volunteer, please get it touch.

ROADWORKS: Due to the ongoing roadworks in Rawmarsh, Symonds Avenue is currently closed to traffic from its junction with Kay Crescent to its junction with Haugh Road. The roadworks will be in place until Friday July 12, as a new sewer is being installed, and a diversion is in place via Haugh Road, Green Rise and Harding Avenue.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group have had a busy couple of weeks, as usual, carrying out litter picks in their local community. On Friday June 21, the group met at Asda Supermarket on Aldwarke Lane to carry out a litter pick from the lane and the surrounding areas. A total of 30 bags were cleared from the area, as well as a number of dumped items, including a shopping trolley. Three bags were cleared by one of the volunteers from Rosehill Park on the way to the litter pick and another two on Warren Vale. Staff from Rotherham Dog Rescue have also got involved with the group, regularly litter picking a strip of Warren Vale near the business and helping to keep the area cleaner. The group met again on Friday June 28, this time meeting near Sandhill School and clearing the surrounding area along Kilnhurst Road to the scrapyard. This litter pick resulted in 16 bags of rubbish being cleared from the area, plus a number of bags from litter picks carried out by volunteers on their way to the meeting point. The group is holding its next planning meeting on Wednesday July 10 to schedule in their next round of litter picks, so there is no litter pick this week.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

WATH WOMEN'S INSTITUTE: Members meet on the third Wednesday of the month in St James Hall at 7.30pm. The group enjoy varied speakers, social nights, trips and crafts. New members are always welcome, why not pop along and give it a try, or contact S Blease on 01709 761475 or send an email to [email protected].

WENTWORTH

GARDEN PARTY: Wentworth Village Church held a garden party on Saturday June 22, starting at 2pm. The garden party included a cake stall, burger bar, bric-a-brac, face painting, plus a raffle, live music, and much more, giving those who attended a good choice of lovely things to buy. Everyone had a very enjoyable time and the weather was even kind on the day. A big well done goes to the children from Wentworth Church of England School who sang for everyone at the event.

WENTWORTH VILLAGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the group recently had to cancel the planned race night for Saturday June 29. The event will now be rearranged at a later date.

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: Contractors are now on site to start work on the planned CDF project, which will include improvements to the public spaces at the centre, along with improvements to the buildings and events area, The Ironworks. Marquees have also been erected to be used for outdoor events whilst the Ironworks is closed for refurbishment. All of the business and the antiques centre are open as usual during the planned works, which have been made possible due to funding from the Cultural Development Fund (CDF). For more information regarding the project and improvement works, either subscribe to the newsletter at https://surveys.barnsley.gov.uk/s/ForgingAhead/ or visit https://www.elsecar-heritage.com/ forging-ahead/improvement-works-at-elsecar.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday July 15 at 6.30pm. If you have any matters you wish to raise with us, the first 15 minutes of every meeting is for public consultation, so you are more than welcome to come and raise any issues with us.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION - PROPOSED ELECTRICITY SUB-STATION - BRINSWORTH TO HIGH MARNHAM: If you wish to attend one of the public consultation meetings arranged by the National Grid in relation to the proposed Brinsworth to High Marnham electricity sub-station to be sited close to Long Lane, you are reminded that they are scheduled to take place as follows – Wednesday July 10 between 12.30pm-5.30pm at Whiston Parish Hall, Well Lane, Rotherham, S60 4HX; Thursday July 11 between 2pm-7pm at The Centre, Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, S60 5BU. There will also be an online community webinar on Tuesday July 9 between 6pm-7pm. For registration details and access to the session, please contact National Grid at [email protected]. Please note that the deadline to receive consultation feedback has been extended to 11.59pm on July 22. If you are unable to attend any of the events, National Grid can provide you with all the necessary information in a variety of alternative formats. Their community relations team is available from 9am-5.30pm Monday to Friday on 0800 073 1047or via email at [email protected]. For more information on the project, please visit their website www.nationalgrid.com/b-hm.

WHISTON SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024 - SATURDAY JULY 6: Only two more sleeps to go before Whiston Summer Festival is up and running. This will take place at Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club, Churchfields, on Saturday July 6 from 1pm to 9pm. (Please note that alcohol will not be served until 2pm). As always, there will be something for everyone, with lots of music (including three brass bands), numerous food options, entertainment and rides for the children, and much more. The event, is a joint venture between Whiston Parish Council and Whiston Church Cricket Club, and, once again, there will be a free shuttle bus from the village to the event, leaving from outside Sorrel Sykes. Programmes will be available on arrival at the festival, but if you wish to have advance notice of the timings of the various music acts, they are – 1pm-1.20pm Wickersley Young Stars, performing a medley of songs from their upcoming show Rock of Ages; 1.25pm-1.50pm Pelican Crossing - Local Young Band finalists in Wheatbeat Festival; 2.35pm-3.10pm Kier - a young lady well known to the festival and our village, performing covers and songs from her new album, with special guests too; 3.45pm-4.30pm Lazy Sundies – a great sing along band playing classic hits and forgotten gems through the decades; 5.05pm-5.45pm Josh Green - an amazing solo performer with a unique voice, playing alternative rock and pop covers; 5.45pm-6.35pm The Rogues - Irish stomping music with a whole lot more, the ultimate fun time party band, just try and keep your feet still; 6.35pm-7.15pm Richard Smith - the front man of well-known indie/brit pop band Northern Quarter, performing solo hits from the 80s and 90s; 7.15pm-8pm Landslide - a local four-piece band, playing rock and pop classics from the 60s to the 90s, with a feel fun factor and something for everyone, this will be their fourth Whiston Festival, raise a glass and sing along to your favourite numbers; 8.15pm-9pm The Rough Cuts - very well-known local covers band, performing well-known rock songs from the 60s onwards. These acts will be complemented by three brass bands who will perform under gazebos on the cricket pitch at the following times – 1.55pm-2.35pm Dinnington; 3.10pm-3.45pm Maltby; 4.30pm-5.05pm Woodhouse. Why not make a date in your diary and come along and join us - we would love to see you! We have even booked what promises to be a nice day - looking at the weather forecast any rain will stop before 11am and then there will be a mixture of sunshine and cloud, with no more rain until 10pm. Bring along your picnic blankets or chairs and come and make a day of it.

SITWELL WARD COUNCILLOR REPORT: This week’s traffic report for the Sitwell Ward hadn’t arrived at the time of submitting my copy, but there are a few things that our ward councillors feel we should know. Firstly, the weeds on High Street in Whiston should be cut back and sprayed this week, but the weeds on Doles Lane fall under Highways. An email has gone to Highways who are getting a quote to have these cut back as well. Secondly, whilst not relating directly to Whiston, anyone from Whiston who is thinking of travelling into Rotherham town centre need to be aware of the changes/restrictions in and around Clifton Park because of The Reytons’ concert on Saturday July 6. From last Monday a section of Clifton Park has been closed to allow for the erection of a stage and fan area and on the 6th itself the water splash will be closed and parking restrictions will be in place. Also, roads around Clifton Park will be closed from 9.30pm-11.30pm to allow the estimated 20,000 fans to leave safely.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning, at 9.45am, Rev Julie Bacon, presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist for the Fifth Sunday after Trinity, assisted by Patrick White, reader. Stan Watson rang the bell to invite parishioners who were welcomed into church by Colette White and Val Dunsford, who also led the intercessions and distributed Communion. Kathryn Jackson read the New Testament lesson. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for the singing of three hymns and sang an anthem - ‘He whom angels worship’ by Bullard - during Communion. Starfish Gang met during the service and the leaders were Lucy Luckock and Pam Huntington. Refreshments after the service were served by Joan Russell and Jim Ramsden. Little Fishes met on Monday between 9.30am and 11am in the Parish Hall and had a lot of fun. The Natter Group also met in the parish church between 10.30am and 11.30am and enjoyed refreshments and a good natter. On Tuesday evening some members attended a meeting of the joint deaneries of Rotherham and Laughton with Bishop Pete. On Wednesday at 10.30am Rev Sue Davies presided at the service of Holy Communion; refreshments and a time of fellowship followed. On Friday there will be a choir practice between 6.30pm and 7.30pm for juniors and from 7pm to 8.30pm for seniors. On Saturday, the day of the Whiston Summer Festival, the church will be open to visitors from 10.30am to 4pm, when refreshments and homemade cakes and biscuits will be served. All monies raised will go towards the Children and Young People’s Work Fund. We look forward to welcoming many of you. Next Sunday, Trinity 6, the Parish Eucharist and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am, and at 4pm you are invited to REFRESH@4 for a special service outdoors (or in church depending on the weather). Bring your own picnic. Games and fun activities for all ages afterwards. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201 or reader Patrick White 01709 370069 or 07740 941921 or leave a message on church number 01709 364430. Email [email protected]. See also the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Liz Hill organised and led last Sunday morning’s service. The organist was Barbara Shaw, and David Sykes and Mavis Morgan were the bible readers.The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the Community Coffee Morning was on Thursday from 10am to 11.30am. Vintage Messy Church will be held on Thursday July 11 after the coffee morning. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am is cafe-style, led by members of the chapel, and the evening service at 6pm will be led by Rev Jenny Park. All are welcome at any service or activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by David Guy. He preached on the theme of Belief, using the account of the woman who was cured by touching Jesus’s garment in Mark’s gospel. Our preacher next Sunday will be Rev Jenny Park. Diary dates - Sunday July 7 11.30 Family Fun Service; Tuesday July 9 Tuesday@Broom from 10am to 12 noon; Saturday July 13 Broom Methodist Church Garden Party from 10am to 12 noon, with a variety of stalls and refreshments available.

50TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIE PACK: Last Wednesday our three newest brownies, Skye, Ivy and Mayla, made their promise in front of their families outside in the lovely warm sunshine. We are hoping the weather is kind to us again this week as we are planning a walk to the local park for a fun evening. Looking out of the window at the moment I’m not sure the weather is going to oblige, but fingers crossed but we do of course have alternative plans.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: We are hosting the Whiston Festival on Saturday July 6. On Sunday July 7, we are holding our annual 6-a-side fun competition. Our Charity Day in aid of Bluebell Wood will be held on Sunday July 28. Donations of prizes for the raffle and auction would be gratefully received.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY - GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at: Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston. Just email your full name, contact number and email address to: [email protected].

PROBUS GROUP: If you are retired, no matter what your age, would you like to join our Probus Group? We are a group of friendly retired people who get together on a weekly basis at Broom Methodist Church to listen to a series of interesting talks? We will be taking our summer break from mid-July to mid-September, but prior to that we have a talk entitled Tunnel 57 on Tuesday July 9, followed by a members Celebrity Wow on July 16. Following the summer break, topics for our talks will include: Engineering Oddities on September 10, Mercy Ships on September 17 and My neighbour - Armageddon on September 24. If you would like to join us, come along at 10.30am to Broom Methodist Church on any Tuesday morning when we have a meeting.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The summer event Hymns and Pimms was held on Saturday with afternoon teas and stalls in the Barn garden, and hymn singing afterwards. Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15am, led by Rev Joan Ashton, All Age Worship at 10.45am and Evening Prayer at 6pm. The Beta Group met in the Barn on Monday evening to continue Bible Study on John’s Gospel, chapter 4. Church is open today (Thursday July 4) as usual for the 10am Communion service, but the Barn is being used as a polling station for the General Election.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): On June 26, Andy Greaves, singer and ventriloquist, came to entertain the members, with his friend Lewis. Raffle prize winners were Trevor Holmes, Moira Grindlestone, Joy Torr, Jackie Neale, Gill Cooper, Gill Haggie and Maureen Hutchinson. The lottery prize winner was Anne Hudson. On July 3 bingo will be played, and on July 10 singer Donna Bell will be entertaining members.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

RAILWAY RAMBLE: The next railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is on Saturday July 6. It is a 7 mile linear walk along public footpaths and lanes from Chapeltown via woodland, Tankersley church, the ‘old hall’, to finish at Elsecar visiting the Heritage Centre. The Northern train departs Rotherham Central at 8.45am, change at Meadowhall for the 9.09am train to Chapeltown. The walk is free but fares apply. Details from Stuart on 07908 450444. Information at www.penline.co.uk.

HEALTHY HOLIDAYS: is back this summer break, providing a range of activities across the borough for children and young people. Rotherham Council has again joined with a range of partners across the borough to offer over 60 different activities running throughout the school summer holidays, starting from July 22 through to August 30. A number of funded places are available for children who meet the criteria, including the 12,000 children from the borough who receive benefits-related free school meals. Every funded session includes a meal and places are allocated on a first come first served basis. In addition, many providers also offer good value paid places. Participants can take part in a broad range of activities including sports such as football, rugby, boxing, dancing, swimming, BMX and parkour alongside other activities such as arts and crafts, singing, acting and, new for this year, the Wentworth Woodhouse Film Club. Whilst all the activities are inclusive, parents of young people with special education needs and disabilities will also find a range of activities in the programme specifically designed with SEND children in mind. Rotherham Council’s assistant director for early help and family engagement, Kelly White, said: “Our Healthy Holidays programme continues to be popular and a great success with children and their families. We are delighted to offer this again over the coming summer holidays. There are a varied range of activities for children to take part in, whatever their interests, and it’s great to hear many are returning year on year. For parents and carers, the clubs offer peace of mind that their children are having fun, meeting new friends and being provided with a meal, at a time when a lot of families are continuing to feel financial pressures. Over the Easter break providers served over 6,000 free meals to children as part of their activities and I’m pleased we can offer this again this summer.” Sessions are limited so parents/carers are being encouraged to book places for their children at the earliest opportunity. They must collect a unique reference number from their child’s school to access funded place. To find out more or to book a place, please contact the activity providers directly. See the council’s website for more information and to view the activities in full at www.rotherham.gov.uk/healthy-holidays.

ESSENTIAL WORKS: Essential repair works to the A630 Centenary Way viaduct in Rotherham will start on Monday July 8. These works will strengthen concrete slabs that run underneath the central reservation of the bridge. To make sure people are kept safe, the current 30mph speed limit and single lane running will continue in both directions, while new slabs are put in place. The majority of the repair works will be carried out from Monday and Friday, except when the sections above the railway and Brinsworth Street are repaired at weekends. The road will stay open during these works. Road users should be aware that lane markings on the approach to Ickles Roundabout on Sheffield Road and the lower section of Centenary Way will change temporarily. Repairs are needed to the slabs so that they can swell in hot weather and shrink back to size when temperatures drop. This should prevent any further disruption on the bridge.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday July 6 – a 9.5 mile moderate walk, Swans and Cygnets, from Milton to Ingleby and Formark Reservoir, led by Tony Ryder 07771581109, meet at 10am at Swan Inn, Milton – park on road DE65 6EF. Wednesday July 10 – a 7.5 mile moderate walk RSPB and Darfield circular, led by Paul Keen 07803327497, meet at 10.00am in RSPB Old Moor car park, Old Moor Lane, Wombwell S73 0YF. Saturday July 13 – coach ramble to Buxton. Wednesday July 17 – a moderate 15 mile Sheffield Round Walk from Endcliffe Park to Limb Valley, Eccleshall, Ladies Spring Chancet and Brincliffe Edge Woods, led by Gill Freer 07443644633, meet at 10am at Endcliffe Park, Rustlings Road entrance, roadside parking S11 7AB. Saturday July 20 - choice of 2 walks: a 6.5 mile leisurely walk at Aston and Ulley Country Park, led by Janet Huddleston 07951835611, meet at Yellow Lion car park, Aston S26 2EB; second walk is a 5 mile easy walk along the Mineral Trail from Brookhouse to Laughton and Thurcroft, led by Ken Whetter 07803312903, meet at 10am in Travellers Rest pub car park S25 1YA. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

