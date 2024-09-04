good taste: Chef Emilio Dauden Linares, ably assisted by Maureen Towler, prepares and serves traditional paella to guests at the recent Fitzwilliam Wine Club Spanish Evening

This week’s District News from across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ADULT CRAFT SESSIONS AT ASTON LIBRARY: Come and join our friendly crafters every Friday, from 11am to 1pm. A new craft each week, such as wreath making, decoupage, macramé, glass painting. All skill levels welcome. Small contribution for the session of no more than £5. Booking is essential, so please call Aston Library on 01709 254134.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Are once again opening the Reading Room, Aughton Lane, Aston, for Heritage Open Days on Friday September 6, 6pm-8pm and Saturday September 7, 10am-4pm. Come and discover our local history through documents, maps and photographs. Visitors can browse our albums showing the changes over the years in Aston, Aughton, Swallownest, Fence and Ulley. We also have albums of information about local men who died in the two world wars, the results of recent research into mining fatalities in local collieries and the graves in Aston churchyard. Display cabinets show the history of mining, education, churches, chapels and notable people. This year the theme is “routes, networks and connections” and we will have a display on the turnpike roads, toll houses and milestones in the villages. We are collecting a pictorial history of the villages and if you have any photographs of local people, places and events, please bring them along, we would love to see them and copy them for our albums. Our local history books will be on sale. They make ideal presents.

Admission free.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Aston-cum-Aughton Parish Council will be on Tuesday, September 10 at 6.30pm in the Parish Hall, Rosegarth Avenue, Aston.

ASTON LIBRARY CHATTERBOOKS DROP-IN SESSIONS: Come and join us at Aston Library for our free sessions. From 3.30pm to 4pm on the first Thursday of every month chat to our friendly staff about your favourite books, authors, illustrators and characters. For children from 5-11 years. Cost free.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH ASTON COFFEE MORNING: In the Narthex, 2nd Friday of each month, 10am–12 noon.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST SUMMER ACTIVITIES: We have lots of activities taking place this summer, including Summer Club every Tuesday in August, 1pm to 2:30pm. For ages 0-11 years. Includes activities, games and crafts. Lunch Club every Thursday, 12pm to 2pm. £2 per session.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details contact us at the church Office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

COUNCILLOR SURGERIES: Cllr Sarah Allen will be holding a surgery at Aston Library between 10am and 11am on Saturday September 7. If you have something that Cllr Allen can help you sort in the Aston and Todwick ward please get in touch. If you would like to see her in person, just drop by. Alternatively you can contact her via email at [email protected].

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre is a safe space for residents to drop in, have a confidential chat and offload concerns or worries they may have. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm. It can help with peer support, cost of living and finance support, alcohol and drugs support, mental health support and community improvement opportunities. The informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts are Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: Meet at Bill Chafer Youth Club on Thursdays from 7-9pm catering for 10-12 year olds. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

GIRLS GROUP: Meet on Mondays from 5-7pm, catering for 8-14 year olds. This too has a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

CHATTY CAFE: Wednesdays from 10am until 12 noon, at the youth club building. Bacon and sausage sandwiches can be bought as well as cakes and biscuits.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer youth club and the Parish Hall on Cross Street, for clubs or parties etc. Details from the parish office on 01709 544590.

ALLOTMENTS: There are two plots available at the Wadsworth Road Allotments site in Bramley. Contact the parish office for more details.

MACMILLAN COFFEE TIME AND CRAFT FAIR: Will be held at the Bill Chafer Youth Club on Flash Lane on Sunday September 29 from 10am until 2pm. Ring 07774 914436 for more information and to book a table.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a coffee morning on Saturday September 7 at 10am, everyone welcome. Morning Worship will be at 9.45am on Sunday September 8 and Holy Communion at 10am on Tuesday September 10. This will be followed by refreshments and prayer. On Wednesday September 11 between 10am and 12 noon the church will be open. Anyone who is interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook – Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the church website at www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone who is in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage, please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709873210 or email the above address.

BRINSWORTH

BRAG BINGO AT THE CENTRE: Come and take part in The Centres first Drag Bingo on Saturday September 14. Doors open from 5pm. This is a ticketed event for over 18s only. The event promises a night of fun, entertainment and prizes, one not to be missed. To enquire, please email [email protected] or telephone 01709 916890 option 2 Monday-Friday 9am-2pm.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Our café is located within the heart of the Brinsworth community and is open Monday-Friday 8.30am-3pm. Whether you’re craving a morning pick-me-up, a midday lunch, or a sweet treat, we’ve got you covered. With rotating daily specials and full café menu available, there’s plenty to choose from. Looking for a gift? Why not buy our afternoon tea voucher, a perfect gift to show you care.

THE CENTRE ROOM HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7pm-9pm Andy’s Man Club, 5.45pm-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 10am-11am RUFC Dance, 1pm-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions, 12pm-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] of call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

FLOOD UPDATE: Rotherham Council have called a public meeting for September 12 at Catcliffe Memorial Hall starting at 6pm. Issues regarding the recent flooding will be raised and answers to residents questions will be discussed. There are also 2 drop in sessions to be arranged but no dates are yet available. An initial report can be seen at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/water-management-flooding/flood-investigation-report-storm-babet.

COFFEE POT: The Coffee Pot meet every Tuesday at St Mary’s Church from 10am. Plenty of tea/coffee, toast, tea cakes, buns and cakes etc and all for a voluntary donation. Best of all is the chance for a good natter with friendly locals putting the world right. Telephone 07910 520898.

COFFEE MORNING: Join in for coffee and refreshments at Catcliffe Memorial Hall every Thursday at 10am. Although not compulsory there is also a chance to do gentle exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust. Telephone 07971 850786/ 07721 601128.

RIVERS TEAM: The new service at St Mary’s Church will begin each week from Sunday September 8. Visit http://www.therivers-team.com/ for further details.

RIVERS YOUTH GROUP: The group meet on Sundays at St Mary’s Church, Catcliffe, between 6pm-7.30pm. Visit http://www.therivers-team.com/

PARISH COUNCIL: Contact the clerk at [email protected]. Telephone 01709 837550/ 07783 001496.

WARD COUNCILLORS: Terry Adair - [email protected], telephone 07886520586. Jamie Baggaley – [email protected], telephone 07903425071.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

TABLE TOP SALE: Bakersfield TARA are holding a table top sale at Bakersfield Court on September 20 from 9am. All are welcome.

AUTUMN FAIR: The Friends of Dalton and East Herringthorpe and Thrybergh (DEHT) Green Spaces are holding an Autumn Fair on November 2. The fair will take place from 12-3pm at Warreners Drive Neighbourhood Centre in Thrybergh, with all funds raised going towards helping with the cost of running the regular activities that the community groups organise at various locations in the area.

COMMUNITY CONSULTATIONS: A number of consultations have now taken place in the local area to enable residents to give their opinions and feedback regarding the proposed ward priorities. Consultations have taken place in Dalton and Thrybergh, with a further session planned for Mowbray Gardens Library. For more information regarding the consultations, contact [email protected].

COUNCILLOR SURGERIES: Local ward councillors Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Jodi Ryalls hold weekly surgeries in the ward for residents to come along to and discuss any issues or concerns they may have. Anyone wishing to speak to their local councillors can do so by attending the weekly surgeries held at Dalton Parish Hall on Mondays from 7-8pm, Thrybergh Parish Hall on Wednesdays from 7-8pm and the Dignity offices at East Herringthorpe Crematorium on Saturdays from 9-10am.

CLLR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: On a number of occasions, Michael has raised the issue of traffic congestion through Dalton and into Thrybergh. As a result, Michael recently received correspondence stating that the traffic signals contractor had visited the area and made some adjustments to the detection system on Oldgate Lane, in the hope that this would improve the situation for drivers using the junction. It was also stated that the link from Thrybergh to the Mushroom Roundabout needed looking into and it was suggested that a meeting could take place with Michael and local residents to discuss the situation. Michael has therefore asked for a site visit to take place now the schools are back, preferably at 8am to get a good gauge of the problem. Michael has been busy as usual, holding his councillor advice surgeries throughout the ward, including at the Dignity offices at East Herringthorpe Cemetery. Whilst on the way there recently he saw a fridge freezer that had been dumped at the top of the play area. He subsequently reported this, as can anyone who sees flytipping, at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/xfp/form/1096. Local residents can contact the council’s bulky waste team if they have a large item like a fridge freezer to dispose of and it only costs £16 to have it removed, or £10 with a Rothercard. Michael recently had some help from a local family with three boys on one of his regular weekly litter picks. The boys had been pestering their parents during the summer holidays to go litter picking and so helped out when Michael carried out a litter pick last week in the ward. Well done for all your hard work.

OFF-ROAD VEHICLES: The local area suffers from a variety of anti-social behaviour and crime, including that related to off-road vehicles such as motorbikes, quads and e-bikes. With this in mind, Dalton and Thrybergh Community Partnership is encouraging local residents to report incidents to South Yorkshire Police, as off-road vehicles can cause damage to local green spaces, criminal damage and disruption in residential areas. Information relating to incidents regarding off-road vehicles can be reported online at smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/report/nuisance-motorbikesvehicles/ or by calling 101. In an emergency, telephone 999. The Off Road Bike Team can also be contacted directly via email at [email protected].

COMMUNITY GROUP: New members are being sought by Rotherham Crematorium and Cemetery for a community group based at East Herringthorpe Crematorium. Local residents with links to the cemetery, or who have an interest in the local history, are invited to join the community group to provide suggestions and feedback and to have the opportunity to get involved in events. For further information, contact the Business Development Manager at [email protected] or telephone 07356 152074.

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES: There is always a lot going on in the ward for local residents to get involved with, giving people the chance to meet up with friends and make new ones too. On the third Thursday of each month, Dalton Community Cafe takes place at Dalton Parish Hall from 10am-12 noon. Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy free hot drinks and biscuits. A music memory cafe is also held on the third Thursday of the month at Dalton Parish Hall from 1.30-3.30pm. Rotherham Dementia Carers Support runs the memory cafe to provide support to carers of people living with dementia. For more information about attending, please email [email protected] or telephone 01709 910889. Every Friday morning, a coffee morning is held in the church hall at St Leonard’s Church from 9.30-11am. A weekly playgroup called Little Lions also takes place in the church hall on Tuesdays from 9.30-11am during term-time. The Friends of Dalton and East Herringthorpe and Thrybergh (DEHT) Green Spaces group organise a coffee morning every Wednesday from 10am-1pm at Warreners Drive Neighbourhood Centre in Thrybergh, as well as keep fit sessions on Thursdays from 11am-12 noon. A peer support group is also held at the centre; for more information regarding dates and times, email [email protected]. A coffee morning is held each Wednesday from 10am-12 noon at Staple Green Neighbourhood Centre and the residents of Leverton Way TARA meet every Tuesday morning for breakfast at 10am and each Friday lunchtime at 12.15pm for fish and chips at the Dorothy Tailor Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton, all welcome. For anyone who likes a game of bingo or two, the Federation Bingo Group meets on Mondays at 5.30pm at Thrybergh Parish Hall. The group always welcomes new members, so if you are interested in joining, just come along 30 minutes before the start time to find out more. For residents who need some help and advice, Open Arms Community Support Hubs hold drop-in sessions at Dalton Parish Hall and Silverwood Miners Welfare in Dalton. The hubs include organisations such as Rotherfed, Citizens Advice, Laser Credit Union and Voluntary Action Rotherham, and offer advice on a range of issues, including money, energy and digital skills. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 368515.

THE BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: The community centre provides a variety of activities for local residents to get involved with, including a Coffee and Craft session on Thursdays from 10.30am-12.30pm. This is a free group session suitable for anyone, whether experienced in crafting or new to the hobby, and is a great way to meet new people. Refreshments are available and there is no need to book, plus parking is available as well as baby changing facilities. The hub can be found at the bottom of Brecks Crescent. An Autumn Trade and Craft fair will also take place at the hub on Saturday September 21 from 12-4pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

ONCE UPON A TIME: Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub will be hosting a Story Stop and Story Writing Activity on Sunday September 8. The session will take place from 11am-1pm, is free to attend and is suitable for children of all ages.

TOTS AND TODDLER GROUP: Now the summer holidays have come to an end, toddler groups are starting up again. A new one that is starting in the ward is a tots and toddler group at High Greave Family Hub at High Greave School on Tuesday September 10 from 10-11.15am. The group is suitable for children aged 0-5 years, is free to attend and will include crafts, play, games, story time, and much more. Another tots and toddler group will also be held at Thrybergh Parish Hall on Thursdays from 10-11.30am. For more information, either call 01709 334458 or visit the Facebook page of Rotherham Early Help North.

START A HEART: A family fun day was held on August 25 at The Woodman pub in Woodlaithes from 12pm until late. The fun day was organised to raise funds for Start A Heart, a charity with the aim of providing access to defibrillators (AEDs) in the community, and included lots of fun activities, local stalls, an outside bar and live music, including an Abba tribute, Born in the 80s tribute, a mini disco and music from The Leathernecks. The community really came together to support the event and an amazing £11,137 was raised. Thank you to everyone who supported the family fun day, from donating prizes, a skip, a lorry for the stage, and running stalls, to all the volunteers and staff who helped organise and run the event and everyone who turned up on the day to make it such a special occasion.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: All meetings are cancelled due to ill health until further notice.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday August 26 - Summer Round Robin, Maureen Taylor; 21up doubles, Chris Mason and Colin Crossland. Wednesday August 28 - Dave Mee Trophy, semi-final, Dennis Routledge; 21up triple, Dave Bibby and Colin Crossland. Thursday August 29 - Arthur King Trophy, Mick Cilenti; 21up doubles, Colin Crossland and Chris Mason. Saturday August 30 - Arthur King Trophy, Mick Lloyd; Saturday League, Greasbrough 6, Thurcroft 2. Sunday September 1st - 15/5up Kenny Herbert, Kenny Herbert and Maureen Taylor, Maureen Taylor. Phil Evans Doubles, Dave Bibby and Mick Cilenti; Fullwood Rose Bowl, Mick Lloyd and Colin Cansfield.

ST MARY’S CHURCH: There was no service on Sunday September 1 at Greasbrough due to the commissioning of Rev Sam Ellmore to St Mary’s, Greasbrough and St Mary’s, Rawmarsh by archdeacon Malcolm Chamberlin. Both congregations welcomed Rev Sam Ellmore. Refreshments were served after the service. Monday September 2 – 2pm the Craft Club met in the School Room; 7.pm Masbrough Community Choir had their rehearsals. Sunday September 8 – 10.30am will be a Service of Holy Communion conducted by Rev Julie Bacon. Saturday September 28 - 4pm at St Mary’s Church a concert, Movie Matinee – a concert of movie-themed music with refreshments Tickets £5 adults, children free. Tickets available from [email protected] or pay on the door.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

CANCER AWARENESS SESSIONS: To help raise awareness about cancer, a new initiative called the Cancer Awareness and Regular Screening Education Project is currently based at Voluntary Action Rotherham. Free sessions are available to encourage conversations about cancer, with sessions being held in the community. As such, local community groups are being encouraged to contact the project coordinator to discuss holding one of the sessions, which would be tailored around the group. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 07561 107354.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Last Sunday’s service was held at 10am and saw the final instalment in the series Luke 9, Training for Team Jesus. The children’s groups were held as usual, with refreshments served afterwards. All are welcome to attend the services at the church. A small blanket was recently found on the church wall and has been taken into the hub; please contact the church if it is yours or belongs to someone you know.

WITNESSES SOUGHT: South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a reported assault in the village. On the evening of Friday August 16, a man in a wheelchair reported that he was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance near St Thomas’ Church on Highthorn Road. A car had pulled up and a woman had got out and sprayed the man in the face, before getting back in the car and then leaving the scene. The police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam or CCTV footage to get in touch. Anyone with any information can contact the police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 897 of 16 August 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

TOUR OF BRITAIN: Good luck to all the riders in the Tour of Britain Men’s Race as they pass through the village on Stage 3 of the tour on Thursday September 5. Having raced through Wath, the riders will skirt Swinton and come down to the Woodman Roundabout, race down Warren Vale and turn onto Wentworth Road, travelling towards and through Kilnhurst on their way to the next stage of the race.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sunday - 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am bible study group. Wednesday – 9-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – youth group. Friday – prayer gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook - St Thomas Church, Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the community centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you. For any further information to hire the community centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30-4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am-11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15-11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On September 1, the volunteers tackled Steel Street and down towards the canal at Holmes Lock. A whopping 42 bags were filled along with a huge pile of miscellaneous items. Next weekend they will be returning to the same area as there is further work needed down there. Our volunteers managed to fill a tremendous 229 bags during August, bringing the total so far this year to over 2,000 bags. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for ages 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Morning Worship. Many of the community activities continue this week and yesterday (Wednesday) the church hosted the meeting of the St John’s Green Stakeholder Group. The Drop-in reopens today, with free tea, coffee and cake. As it is the first Thursday of the month, the housing office and community police advice service will be open today. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607.

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES: Cllrs Gill Garnett and Simon Currie will be holding surgeries at St John’s Church every 3rd Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. Cllr Carole Foster will hold a surgery on 1st Thursday of the month between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Next meeting September 18 at 3.30pm. For further information, phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for ages 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On August 28 the group travelled by car to the Shireoaks Marina and walked along the Chesterfield Canal (Cuckoo Way) to pause at Diane’s little tea/ice cream kiosk before walking on across the railway line and up towards Lindrick Common, crossing a section of the golf course. After crossing the railway line again, we made our way back to the canal path, and back to the Marina. From there, some of us made our way to the Arrow Farm Shop on Steetley Lane for meals, snacks and drinks before travelling back to Kimberworth Park. Anyonewishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Our volunteers managed to fill a tremendous 229 bags during August, bringing the total so far this year to over 2,000 bags. To discover what volunteers have been up to right across the Rotherham area, please check out the new Rotherham Litterpickers Facebook page. The S61 Litter Pickers future events can be viewed on our Facebook page. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152. If any group, or collection of individuals want to have a friendly bowl, please let me know and we’ll see what we can organise.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9-11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: PROMOTING VOCATIONS TO THE PERMANENT DIACONATE IN HALLAM – We pray for the permanent deacons serving in our diocese and we pray for new vocations to this ministry. If you are a baptised and confirmed man, between 30 and 55 years, prayerful, and with the desire to serve God’s people, and you are visible and involved within your parish and community, you might be being called to be a permanent deacon. Pray for the Holy Spirit’s guidance, and if you require more information about the permanent diaconate, speak to your parish priest, or the parish deacon, if there is one, and then contact the diaconate formation director, Deacon Tony, via email at [email protected]. Masses during the week were celebrated for R Hitchen [A], people of the Parish, Holy Souls, Pr intentions, Michael McManus, Winnie Bates [A] and Dorothey Rogers. ST WILFRID’S CENTRE – As a charity, St Wilfrid’s needs to raise £550,000 each year to keep the centre running and provide a supportive caring environment for vulnerable and socially excluded adults. Alongside much-valued donations and grants, fundraising events are held throughout the year, which present not only an opportunity to support the centre but also a good time for everyone involved. Upcoming events include a popular Quiz and Chips Night on Thursday October 10 and the Christmas Fayre on Wednesday November 6. For more details visit www.stwilfridscentre.org where you can also find the centre’s very interesting and informative summer newsletter.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: Residents of the Park Home site, Church Street in Mexborough held their annual coffee morning recently. They would like to thank the following for their kind contributions - the Pastures Lodge, Wetherspoons in Mexborough, Costa Coffee in Denaby, Hair by Denise in Mexborough, the Toby Carvery in Rotherham, Minted Ink in Mexborough, Artisan Flowers in Swinton, Monroes in Mexborough, Evans Halshaw in Doncaster and Claytons Herbalist, also in Mexborough. These contributions went a long way in helping raise £400.50 - the most raised by the group so far. Also thanks to everyone else who contributed in any way. This is an amazing charity.

PLANNING APPLICATION: The recent planning application to add a further five flats to the application to develop the old Cafe Sport building has been rejected. Plans had already been approved to turn the building into 12 flats, but an application was made to create another five flats by adding a second storey onto the building. Rotherham Council’s planning board met last week to consider the application, which would result in the creation of a total of 17 flats and, in the process, increase the height of the building by over two metres. The application was subsequently refused. Reasons cited included the loss of light to the Robin Hood Court, parking issues and concerns regarding overcrowding.

UNIFORM DRIVE: The Uniform Drive has again proved a success with local families this year. The event has been running at St John’s Methodist Church in Swinton during the summer holidays and has helped to supply around 20 families with uniforms for local schools in time for the new school year. Thank you to everyone who supported the event by donating uniforms and by volunteering to help out.

MEXBOROUGH CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH ON: Last year’s event proved a great success with the local community, and this year’s event is planned for Thursday November 28 from 4-7pm. The Christmas Lights Switch On is a free event, organised and arranged by volunteers, and includes free gifts from Santa for the children. The group planning the lights switch-on, Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive (MECI), is now looking for stallholders and free entertainers for the event, along with business sponsors for the Christmas tree. If anyone is interested in running a stall etc, please either contact the group via email at [email protected] or come along to their next meeting, which will be held on Tuesday September 24 at 9am in The Old Market Hall.

WINTER FUEL PAYMENT: Now that the eligibility criteria for receiving the Winter Fuel Payment has changed, Citizens Advice are encouraging local residents to check to see if they are eligible to receive Pension Credit, and if so to apply by December 21 to receive this year's Winter Fuel Payment. To check eligibility, please visit https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/benefits/help-if-on-a-low-income/pension-credit/.

UNIFORM BANK: Mexborough (FREE) Uniform Bank has helped many families in Mexborough during the summer holidays, providing good quality pre-loved uniforms to local families in the community. The Uniform Bank launched at Mexborough Community Hub, with a good range of school uniforms from most of the local schools, all of which were available free of charge to local families. Thank you to everyone who donated to the Uniform Bank and to all those who helped out.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry Street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH RUNNERS: Now the summer holidays are over, Rawmarsh Runners are again holding their Monday evening sessions. These are suitable for adults and children from five years of age to join in and run or walk. Sessions are free to attend and suitable for all abilities. Anyone interested in attending the sessions can meet at 5.30pm on Monday in the car park of Rosehill Park. There is no need to book for a first session, just wear suitable clothing and bring a bottle of water.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group have been busy as usual over the last couple of weeks. On Friday August 23, volunteers met at the car park on Greasbrough Road to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. The group met up with a number of other volunteers during the litter pick, moving along School Road and clearing a number of surrounding streets, including Westfield Road, Holm Flatt Street and Ashwood Road. Around 24 bags were filled with rubbish and a number of sharps were reported to the appropriate department. On Friday August 30, volunteers met again to carry out their weekly litter pick, this time meeting at 10am at the end of Dickens Road to clear Sandhill Park and the surrounding area. A number of the group carried out litter picks on the way to the meeting point. The group then went into Sandhill Park and on to the surrounding footpaths. Around 13 bags of rubbish were cleared from the area, along with a number of discarded items, including a traffic cone and a large tarpaulin. Thank you and well done to all involved for giving up your free time to make the community a cleaner space for all.

RAWMARSH TOWNSWOMEN'S GUILD: The meeting on August 8 was a Guest Day. This was the first since Covid and also held in the group’s new venue, the Drop-In Community Centre on Harding Avenue. The group welcomed the Federation chairman, Stef Shackley, vice chair Diana Smith, secretary Margaret Kilworth and treasurer Marilyn Lawton plus 2 members from each of the Federation guilds of Bramley, Brinsworth, Stocksbridge and Deepcar. Unfortunately Swinton Guild were unable to attend. There was entertainment from J D F, a group of 3 gentlemen who enjoy singing and playing the guitar. Members were able to join in with songs from the 60s and also some folk songs. The buffet on the day came from Morrisons, Costco and members. It was gratefully appreciated by all - there wasn’t a lot left at the end of the meeting. Thanks must go to members who helped greatly getting everything ready, serving tea and coffee and for making the morning so successful. The group are always seeking new members to join them. They have a varied programme of meetings with speakers, a reading group, and a walking group. The next meeting is on Thursday, September 12 at the Drop In Centre, Harding Avenue, between 10am and 12 noon. All new members will be made very welcome.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On August 25 the Morning Service was a united service for all churches in the Rotherham and Dearne Valley Methodist Circuit. The service was held at Broom Church at 10.30am. Rev Dr Andrew Fox led the service to a near capacity congregation and coffee was served after the service. Morning service on September 1 will be led by Rev Louise Makin. During this service Holy Communion will be observed. Gifts for the foodbank will be received and coffee will be available after the service. All activities and meetings will be held in the High Street Centre.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

CONCERT: Rotherham Symphony Orchestra will be in concert at Wath All Saints Parish Church on Sunday September 15 at 4.30pm. Part of the programme will include Proms Night. Tickets are £10 each including refreshments. Please contact Tony Ryder on 07771587119 for more information.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: The parish of Wath with Brampton are holding a Flower Festival at Wath All Saints Church as part of the Heritage Weekend - September 13-15. Celebrating all things bright and beautiful, the church will be open on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 from 10am until 4pm and Sunday 15 from 12 noon until 2pm. Old parish records will be available along with refreshments being served.

DEARNE ARTS: Wath’s community art studio is holding its first exhibition on Saturday September 7 10am to 2pm. Lots of original art to view and buy. Cards, books and gifts, a raffle and refreshments. Come along and support this local venture. At 18a High Street opposite the post office. Art lessons Monday evenings 7-9pm - places available, over 18s only. Friday evenings 7-9pm Rotherham Society of Arts and Crafts. Please contact [email protected] for more information and to book. Wednesday morning 10am-12pm and Thursday afternoon 1pm-3pm open studio sessions for arts and crafts, no need to book, just bring your own work, £6 per session.

WENTWORTH

TOUR OF BRITAIN: Good luck to all the riders in the Tour of Britain Men's Race as they pass through the village on Stage 3 of the tour on Thursday September 5. The race will pass through Harley first on Harley Road/Dike Hill, coming up Barrow Hill and on to Main Street in Wentworth, and then on to Cortworth Lane before joining Angel Lane and then exiting on to Hoober Lane to carry on to the next area of the race.

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: The recent Family Bridge Building Day that was held last week proved a success, with families taking inspiration from the story of the two bridges developed by the Milton Ironworks to build their own bridges out of cardboard at the event.

WENTWORTH FAMILY FARM: Now the summer holidays have ended, the Big Dino Takeover has also come to a close. There have been some amazing entries in the dinosaur colouring competition and lots of colourful winning pictures of dinosaurs, including an Apatosaurus, a Tyrannosaurus, and a Dilophosaurus, to name but a few. Well done to everyone who took part in the Big Dino Takeover and all the dinosaur-themed activities over the summer.

HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: Chris, the organist at the church, will soon be leaving as he has accepted a position at St Margaret’s Church in Swinton. As a result, the church council will now agree the process for recruiting a new organist at their next meeting. Parishioners will have the opportunity to say thank you and goodbye to Chris at the church service on September 22. The church will be running an eight week Bible course, designed by The Bible Society, in the Mechanics Hall. The course comprises 90 minute sessions which include video clips, discussions and Bible readings and will start on October 8 at 7.45pm for eight weeks. For more information, visit https://biblesociety.org.uk/explore-the-bible/the-bible-course. To reserve a place on the course, please visit the church to sign up. Wentworth Church Music Festival will take place from September 22-29 and will involve a full itinerary of events, including an organ recital on Sunday September 22, a performance from Barnsley Metropolitan Band on Wednesday September 25, and a performance from Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir on Saturday September 28. Tickets for the concerts can be bought either in church or at Wentworth Post Office.

MESSY CHURCH: A monthly messy church service will start in October at Harley Village Mission Rooms. The services will be held on the second Sunday of each month at 4pm and will include a bible story, craft activities, prayers and a song, finishing with a simple meal.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL MEETING WITH NATIONAL GRID: Members of Whiston Parish Council met with representatives from National Grid last Monday to discuss the proposed construction of the new Brinsworth to High Marnham electricity sub-station which is to be sited close to Long Lane at Whiston. Parish clerk Simon Oldham began the meeting by thanking the six people from National Grid who were attending the meeting and said this had been prompted by representations from local residents who had attended a recent parish council meeting to raise their concerns and objections. It was also stated that not everyone who would be impacted by this application had received a letter, but National Grid confirmed that 287 letters had been sent to local addresses, including all houses on Whiston Vale. National Grid began with a presentation relating to the background of this project, and stated it was necessary because the current local sub-station could not be upgraded to provide the infrastructure necessary. Aerial photos were shown of the location of the site, off Long Lane, in relatively close proximity to the houses on Whiston Vale, Whiston Allotments and also Whiston Meadows. It was stated that, because of the topography of the land on the proposed site, the majority of the sub-station would be screened from view, but it was noted that the major impact of the new proposal would be the removal of one of the two existing pylons close to the site, retention of the second, and the erection of a further four, all of which would be clearly visible. Cllr Reynard said she fully accepted the necessity of National Grid’s situation in having to comply with government legislation towards clean energy by 2030, but stated that she felt this was another example of other local developments which could be classed as “a good idea but in the wrong place”. She asked whether any of the representatives present could provide information on what other sites were considered for the new sub-station and the reasons for their being rejected in favour of the Long Lane site, or whether this information had to be obtained by the submission of a Freedom of Information request to National Grid. Looking at the aerial images it would seem that, even if the new sub-station had to be in the local area, there are various other options which could have been considered which would have much less or no impact on housing or local amenities. This information was not known to anyone present, but will be obtained and provided to parish council. National Grid gave details of the two public consultation meetings which had taken place in both Whiston and Brinsworth, where concerns raised included visual impact, flood risk, noise, danger to health, and impact on local traffic during the building phase. They stated that all questions and concerns had been noted and would be addressed as part of the application phase. They then gave details of the proposed timeline for the construction of the sub-station which was for the planning application to be submitted to RMBC in Spring 2025 and, if passed, for construction to begin in summer 2026. In beginning the application process, they had already talked to RMBC, who had stated that there was no necessity for an Environmental Impact Assessment to be produced. Cllr Stevenson asked if there was a ‘Plan B’ should the application be rejected. It was stated that the first option would be an appeal, the second would be a judicial review and, if both of those failed, then the selection of a new site. It was asked if there were any plans for National Grid to look for alternative sites given the concerns already raised, but it was stated that there would have to be a major development/reason to do so. In response to a further question from parish council regarding ownership of the land currently being proposed, the site is in private ownership and discussions are currently under way with the landowner. National Grid undertook to respond to any questions raised by local residents via parish council, in addition to those raised at this meeting, in time for the next parish council meeting on September 16.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will be on Monday September 16 at 6.30pm in the Parish Hall. Please remember that if there is any matter you wish to raise with us, the first 15 minutes of each meeting is given to Public Representation. Alternatively you can email the parish clerk at [email protected] or call: 07712 305729.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Saturday August 31, church members of all ages, from Whiston and Herringthorpe, enjoyed a coach trip to Cleethorpes in good weather. Sunday September 1 was the fourteenth Sunday after Trinity. Rev Sue Davies preached and presided at the 9.45am Parish Eucharist. Elizabeth Hacon provided the New Testament reading and Rob Davies led prayers of Intercession. The organist was Ray Gallagher. After the service, John and Jan Sparrow served light refreshments. In the afternoon, at 4pm, a ‘Refresh@4’ service provided opportunity for a more relaxed style of worship for all age groups. On Monday September 2, in the Parish Hall, from 9am, there was a toy cleaning session ahead of the recommencement of the Little Fishes group for babies and toddlers on Monday September 9 from 9.30am-11am. At 10.30am on September 2, the Natter Group met in the Parish Hall from 10.30am. On Wednesday September 4, the midweek Holy Communion service in Church at 10.30am was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Next Sunday, September 8, will be the fifteenth after Trinity. The Parish Eucharist will be celebrated from 9.45am with Starfish Gang, for children and teenagers, recommencing in the meeting room at the back of church, also from 9.45am. All welcome. Looking ahead, on Saturday September 14, the church will be open from 10.30am to 4pm for Heritage Saturday, with refreshments and homemade cakes on sale. To arrange weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected]. For baptisms, please ring 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people’s activities, please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, please contact our oversight minister, Rev Karen Skidmore, on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201, or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The morning service on Sunday September 1 was organised and led by Margaret Smith with Barbara Shaw playing the organ. Bible readers were Julie Hardwick, Irene Benson, David Bingham and Janet Hudson. Rev Andrew Fox led the evening service with David Pinder playing the organ. Bible readers were Julie Hardwick and Carol Newman.Thank you to all who supported the Bank Holiday Monday coffee morning. £310 was raised for the roof fund. A meeting to discuss fundraising ideas for the roof appeal was held last Thursday. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was held on Thursday. The coffee morning on September 26 will be for the MacMillan charity. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by Ann Miller. Everyone is welcome to join us for any service or activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Gedeon Bihonzi who preached on the theme of the good vine. The readings were delivered by Sue Hinchliffe and David Ryan. We welcome Jonathan Hood on Sunday September 8 who will lead our worship. On Tuesday September 10 we are running Tuesday@Broom from 10am to 12 noon. Please come along for games, crafts, conversation and refreshments - a reminder that we will be meeting on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month. Our harvest weekend will be held Friday to Sunday, September 27 to 29. We will be hosting a harvest experience for Sitwell School on Friday September 27 followed by a pea and pie supper and quiz that evening. We are delighted that the new roof over the toilet and corridor area has been completed and the kitchen refurbishment will take place this autumn.

11TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIES: The Leaders welcomed all the Brownies back for the start of a new term, including four new Brownies. The Brownies enjoyed playing games and hearing about all the exciting activities planned for the new term including a trip to Magna with Rainbows, Brownies and Guides from across South Yorkshire.

LITTLE FISHES: Little Fishes Baby and Toddler Group meet every Monday during term time at Whiston Parish Hall from 9.30am until 11am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

SUNBEAMS: Baby and Toddler Group meet every Tuesday during term time at St Cuthbert’s Church Hall, Herringthorpe, from 9.30am until 11am. We look forward to welcoming new families.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: As the season draws to a close, the Belles hard ball team have been able to celebrate winning the Hard Ball Super 8 division. They won 8 of their 10 matches and have seen some really encouraging performances from the squad this season.The Sunday Development XI have also completed their campaign finishing mid-table. It has been a season of real progress for a number of our junior players with a view to them competing for senior places in the 2nd XI next season.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: Following last Tuesday’s fascinating talk by David Wadkin MBE entitled Mine’s a Pint - a History of British Pubs, you may wish to make a note of the future talks to the end of 2024. They are – Tuesday October 1 Why is Parkgate So Special? Part 1 by Tony Dodsworth; Tuesday November 5 Whiston: Murder, Manslaughter and Ghost Stories by Matthew Hopps; Tuesday December 3 Sheffield Folk Songs Part II by Tony Griffin. Please see our website for full details at www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk. We look forward to seeing you at our next or any future meeting.

PROBUS GROUP: Rotherham Probus Group will be reopening their winter schedule next Tuesday, September 10, with a lecture entitled Engineering Oddities by Paul Adey. Probus meet every Tuesday morning at 10.30am at Broom Methodist Church on Broom Lane, and they have a varied programme of lectures to suit everyone lined up for future weeks. There is no age restriction - all you have to be is ‘retired’, so if you are looking for something to do on a Tuesday morning and would like to meet up with a group of friendly people, why not come along to one of the meetings and see for yourself?

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY - GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston. Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday September 7 – walking weekend away in Staffordshire. Wednesday September 11 – a moderate 8 mile walk up the Limb Valley, Sheffield, led by Sharon Umpleby 07958150145, Meet at 10am roadside parking at the Norfolk Arms on Ringinglow Road S11 7TS. Saturday September 14 – a moderate 10 mile walk at Stanton and the Nine Ladies, and the Haddon Fields, led by Sue Goodson 07962556723, meet at 10am in the Old Station car park, Old Station Close, Rowsley DE4 2EL. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

MALTBY TO ROCHE ABBEY: On Sunday September 15 at 10.30am a walk from Maltby to Roche Abbey will begin and meet at the front of St Bartholomew’s Church, Church Lane, Maltby. Go along and support Roche Abbey’s free open day, join Maltby Neighbourhood Co-ordinator and Flux Rotherham on a countryside walk. Everyone will be collecting materials along the way to create a unique natural dye bag at the Abbey. Sturdy Footwear is advised as it is rough terrain and may not be suitable for all pushchairs. The walk is approximately 1.5 hours long. Please take along your own food and refreshments. The itinerary is - 10.30am meet at the front of St Bartholomew’s Church, Church Lane, Maltby; 12 noon enjoy activities at Roche Abbey including historical tours, medieval music in the cloister, art activities and garden games; 3pm the event will close and everyone will walk back to the church. This is a free event.

CIRCULAR CREATIVE WALK: A scenic walk from Thrybergh Country Park to Ravenfield Ponds, Firsby Reservoir and back to Thrybergh alongside jewellery maker Laura Baxter and the rangers from Thrybergh Country Park. You can also take part in outdoor pewter smelting to make a nature-inspired piece to take home. The casting is one stone per family/group. The walk is approximately 3.5 miles, on a range of paths from formal to woodland trail and through fields, some uneven ground, muddy if wet and some short stretches of up and downhill walking. Not suitable for prams or wheelchairs. The walk will take approximately 2 hours at a steady pace and please take a drink and wear shoes and clothing to suit the walk and the weather. This will take place on Friday September 13 meeting at 11am at Thrybergh Country Park and is a ‘pay as you feel’ event. Please reserve your space at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets/t-zzagngd.

AWARD WON: Rotherham Food Network has won an award for tackling food challenges that are faced by communities and make local, healthy, and sustainable food available to all residents across the borough. The Sustainable Food Place award recognises the holistic approach taken towards food and honours the positive changes made towards food issues ranging from healthy food for all to reducing food waste. Rotherham Food Network was formed in 2022 and is a partnership made up of 26 organisations including Rotherham Council, Voluntary Action Rotherham, Rotherfed, and many more. Achieving the bronze award recognises the steps that Rotherham has taken to raise awareness of food challenges, promote and produce locally sourced produce, tackle food poverty, and more. As well as celebrating the success of the network and its members who are actively making positive changes to Rotherham’s food sector, system, and to the way food is viewed as a society. Rotherham Food Network is at the very beginning of their journey and welcome others to join to help improve the food system. Riverside Catering, which is run by the council, is the provider of school meals for over 14,000 school pupils and is accredited by the Soil Association through a ‘Food for Life Served Here’ Bronze award, to provide assurance of their healthy and sustainable food offer. Clifton Learning Partnership is currently supporting a Roma community in Eastwood who are experiencing high levels of food poverty. Volunteers are running a local allotment project where honey is collected from onsite beehives before it is sold to raise money to grow local produce and to contribute towards their social supermarket, Eastwood Pantry. Find out more about the Rotherham Food Network and how you can get involved at https://www.sustainablefoodplaces.org/members/rotherham/.

NEW CAMERAS: Visitors to Rotherham town centre will soon be able to shop more safely thanks to the installation of new traffic enforcement cameras, to deter motorists from driving through pedestrian zones. This move follows the council’s successful application to the Department for Transport to undertake camera enforcement of moving traffic offences. In the first phase of implementation, Rotherham Council is set to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at 5 key sites within the borough. These cameras will capture the number plates of vehicles undertaking prohibited manoeuvres, and will ensure enforcement can be taken against offending drivers who are putting themselves and others at risk by not adhering to the rules of the highway. The cameras will be introduced in phases, with 2 locations in the town and 1 in Catcliffe which went live on Wednesday August 28. High Street and Bridgegate will be enforcing the pedestrian zone through the existing vehicle access restrictions. Sheffield Lane in Catcliffe will have a camera to monitor its ‘no entry’ restriction. The other 2 cameras are to monitor the Clifton Lane crossroads, in Clifton, where drivers are restricted from turning left and right. These cameras are expected to go live later this year.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.