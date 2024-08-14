Members of Rotherham Round Table24 following their recent litter pick in Whiston

This week’s District News from across the Rotherham borough submitted by our local correspondents:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ADULT CRAFT SESSIONS AT ASTON LIBRARY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD HUB: Come and join our amazing friendly crafters every Friday, from 11am to 1pm. A new craft each week, such as wreath making, decoupage, macramé, glass painting. All skill levels welcome. Small contribution for the session of no more than £5. Booking is essential, so please call Aston Library on 01709 254134. We look forward to welcoming you to the library to learn new skills and meet new friends.

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Takes a break in August. We will be back in the Reading Room on Monday September 2 from 7pm to 9pm.

ASTON LIBRARY CHATTERBOOKS DROP-IN SESSIONS: Come and join us at Aston Library for our free sessions. From 3.30pm to 4pm on the first Thursday of every month chat to our friendly staff about your favourite books, authors, illustrators and characters. For children from 5-11 years. Cost free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALL SAINTS CHURCH ASTON COFFEE MORNING: In the Narthex, 2nd Friday of each month, 10am–12 noon.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST SUMMER ACTIVITIES: We have lots of activities taking place this summer, including - Summer Club every Tuesday in August, 1pm to 2.30pm, for ages 0-11 years, includes activities, games and crafts; Lunch Club every Thursday 12pm to 2pm, £2 per session, tea, cake. Don’t forget to save the date for Swallownest Baptist Church’s Light Party on Thursday October 31, 5pm to 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome – any background, any faith, any age, any postcode. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details or to book your place contact us at the church office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BEREAVEMENT DROP-IN GROUP WITH REV IAN JENNINGS: Held every third Wednesday in the month at 2pm in the Narthex at All Saints Church, Aston.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information, ring Janet on 07989 370593.

FRIENDS OF ULLEY COUNTRY PARK CAFÉ DAY: Sunday August 18 – the café will be open from 11am until 3pm serving homemade refreshments. There will be an opportunity to try the Alphabet Nature Walk round the park and there will also be a pebble painting activity which is always popular with young and old alike.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre is a safe space for residents to drop in, have a confidential chat and offload concerns or worries they may have. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm. It can help with peer support, cost-of-living and finance support, alcohol and drugs support, mental health support and community improvement opportunities. The informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer Youth Club on Thursdays from 5-7pm catering for 10-12 year olds. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free. This club is closed for the summer holiday but starts again in September.

GIRLS GROUP: Meet Mondays from 5-7pm catering for 8-14 year olds. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free. This club is closed for the summer holiday but starts again in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLIDAY CLUBS: Will be held on August 15/16/29/30 at the Bill Chafer Youth Club. Look for ACTIVE REGEN on the Facebook Site and search the word BRAMLEY for more information.

CHATTY CAFE: Wednesdays 10am until noon at the youth club building. Bacon and egg sandwiches can be bought as well as cakes and biscuits.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime at the Bill Chafer Youth Club and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from Parish Office on 01709 544590.

ALLOTMENTS: There are two available plots at the Wadsworth Road allotment site in Bramley. Details from the Parish Office on 01709 544590.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Holy Communion will be at 9.45am on Sunday August 18 and on Wednesday August 21 between 10am and 12 noon the church will be open. Anyone who is interested in joining the voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made most welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the church website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or who would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone at 01709873210 or email the above address.

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH BACK TO SCHOOL PARTY: Come along to our next family party, taking place on Friday August 30 at The Centre, Brinsworth, S60 5BU. One last big celebration before the end of the school holidays. No booking required, free to attend, 5pm until late. Enjoy music and children’s games while you relax with a drink and food from our café and bar.

THE CENTRE FOOD DELIVERY SERVICE: Imagine enjoying your favourite freshly brewed coffee, delectable cakes, homemade sandwiches, and much more, without ever leaving the comfort of your home or office. Our delivery service is designed with convenience and quality in mind. Simply place your telephone order before 11am to secure a delivery slot between 11am-1pm. Call the Café on 01709 916893. Our café is located within the heart of the Brinsworth community and now we’re thrilled to extend our hospitality straight to your doorstep. Whether you’re craving a morning pick-me-up, a midday lunch, or a sweet treat, we’ve got you covered. With rotating daily specials and full café menu available to order, there’s plenty to choose from. Treat yourself to the convenience and comfort of our local café delivery service today and let us bring a smile to your day with every delicious bite and sip. Open Monday-Friday 8.30am-3pm. Looking for a gift? Why not buy our afternoon tea voucher, a perfect gift to show you care.

HIRE: The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7pm-9pm Andys Man Club, 5.45pm-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only), 10am-11am RUFC Dance, 1pm-3pm Hearing Aid Clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am -11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm-5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noonGood Companions, 12pm-1pm RUFC Pilates. For further information please contact The Centre on [email protected] of call 01709916890 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: For local residents looking to meet new people, the Brecks Community Hub runs a Tuesday Afternoon Club from 1-3pm each Tuesday. This is a free session, available for everyone to attend and includes hot and cold drinks, plus the opportunity to meet up with people, have a chat and join in some activities. Parking is available and the hub also has wheelchair access. For more information, either telephone 07910 647541 or email [email protected].

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been busy as usual in the local community, holding his regular councillor advice surgeries at Thrybergh Parish Hall, Dalton Parish Hall and the Dignity offices at East Herringthorpe cemetery, and attending a number of community activities, including the Gateway club in Thrybergh Top Club, the Little Lions coffee morning at Thrybergh Church Hall, and Lost Chord at St Gerard’s Church. Michael was also joined last week by the new curate at St Leonard’s Church and the priest in charge, along with housing officers for a community walkabout on the Vales, St Leonard’s, Meadow Close, Chesterhill and Whinney Hill. The walkabout gave the new curate the chance to see the area, as well as giving local residents the opportunity to raise any issues or concerns they may have with Michael. At the last full council meeting, Michael asked a number of questions relating to ongoing concerns from local residents. These included issues around traffic congestion on Doncaster Road, with Michael asking what were the changes in traffic numbers heading towards Rotherham on the A630 between the Mushroom Roundabout and the junction with Magna Lane between 2019 and the present day? In part answer to this question, it was explained that there was not a traffic counter at this location; Michael went on to state this area suffered from extreme congestion and asked when a plan could be expected to look at handling the congestion in the area. It was subsequently agreed that the matter would be raised with the highways officers. Another issue Michael raised was the fact that rents from council properties were used to contribute to the neighbourhoods budget, with Michael stating that the five most deprived wards in the borough had a high percentage of council properties and suffered from high deprivation and social problems, which in effect meant that the poorer wards were subsidising the more affluent ones, as the neighbourhoods budget was evenly distributed. Michael therefore asked the question whether it was possible for the areas with the most social housing to receive a higher proportion of the funding? Michael also recently raised concerns about the high vacancy rate for social workers in the borough and the knock-on effect this was having on the adult care services around waiting lists for assessments etc.

APPEAL FOR INFORMATION: Officers from South Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information regarding the alleged fatal shooting of a cow on Sunday August 5. The cow was from a farm on Brecks Lane and was believed to have been shot between 10.30pm on Sunday August 5 and 6am on Monday August 6. Anyone with any information, dashcam footage or CCTV footage is being asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting investigation number 14/142325/24. Alternatively, information can be submitted by visiting www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/. For anyone wishing to report any information anonymously, Crimestoppers can be contacted by telephoning 0800 555 111 or by completing an online form at https://orlo.uk/bZ4PA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAMILY FUN DAY: It’s not long now until the Family Fun Day at The Woodman pub at Woodlaithes. The fun day is in aid of Start A Heart and will take place on Sunday August 25 from 12-6pm. There will be lots to do for all the family, including rides, games, stalls, an outdoor bar, hog roast, a disco dome, obstacle course, and much more, plus music from local band, The Leathernecks.

SEND CONSULTATION: Parents and carers of young people with disabilities or additional needs are being asked to complete a survey around SEND. The SEND youth club and Peer Support survey aims to gather information from parents and carers in the Rotherham area, to enable improvements to be made in the accessing of support for children and young people with SEND. For more information, contact SEND youth club on [email protected].

SUNNYSIDE SUPPLIES: Sunnyside Supplies is a community cafe and social supermarket based at Sunnyside Community Centre, S66 3RL. As such, the cafe is always grateful for donations from the local community, including financial donations via their GoFundMe page, with all money donated used to purchase any food that is needed. Currently, supplies are running low of crisps, biscuits, tuna, ready meals, jam and toilet rolls. Anyone wishing to donate to Sunnyside Supplies can drop donations off at the centre each Tuesday from 10am-3pm.

LITTLE LIONS: There is no Little Lions playgroup during the holidays but on Tuesday August 20 volunteers will hold a coffee morning from 10am to 11.30am in Thrybergh Church Hall, Park Lane, with a limited number of toys out for children. Refreshments and play as ever are free but donations welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CLLRS BENNETT-SYLVESTER AND RYALLS: Cllrs Michael Bennett-Sylvester & Jodie Ryalls will be at the following public events in the ward next week for anybody wishing to speak to them face to face - Monday surgery at Dalton Parish Hall 7pm-8pm, Wednesday 10am-11am Staple Green neighbourhood centre coffee morning, 11.15am-noon Dane’s View Centre coffee morning 7-8pm surgery Thrybergh Parish Hall, Saturday 9am-10am surgery Dignity Offices East Herringthorpe Cemetery.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour. The Dinnington and District Art Society exhibition is on Friday September 6 and Saturday September 7 at The Resource Centre, 131 Laughton Road, Dinnington, Sheffield S25 2PP. Doors open at 10am until 3pm both days. Original art for sale by local artists. Free entry. Tea and coffee available.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY HISTORY SOCIETY: Now meeting again on the first Thursday of every month. Coming up in the next few months - mining history and memorabilia, Armistice 1918 in Greasbrough and Rotherham, and Victorian Rotherham the stories you don’t normally hear.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ZOOM PASS: Travel South Yorkshire is encouraging young people aged 16-18 years to apply for a Zoom pass. The pass provides a discounted single journey fare for £1 on buses and trams in South Yorkshire, plus half fare on Northern trains. To find out more and apply for a pass, visit https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-gb/ticketsandpassess/zoom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: The Sunday service last weekend continued the series in Luke 9, Training for Team Jesus. The children’s groups ran as usual, with refreshments served afterwards. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sundays - 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30: bible study group. Wednesday - 9-11am play group for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – youth group. Friday – prayer gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special event.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES: August 27 to 30 1pm–3pm. Playground and café open each afternoon. Tuesday 27th – Craft Café. Wednesday 28th – Circus Skills. Thursday 29th – Biscuit Making. Friday 30th – Sports. Adult supervision required for all children, please.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook - St Thomas Church – Kimberworth. Other dates to note for the Community Centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you. For any further information to hire the community centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter every Thursday 2.30-4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am-11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s every Monday 11.15-11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On August 11, the group of volunteers tackled the litter on Wilton Lane and Meadowbank Road filling 32 bags. This month saw the introduction of a new Facebook Page – Rotherham Litterpickers. This shows events for groups throughout Rotherham and shows the incredible work these groups do to keep our area litter free. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone (01709) 551652. On Sunday morning, there was a service of Songs of Praise. Redecoration of the church has continued and is almost complete and many of the community groups have continued to meet. The Drop-in continues to take a break but there will be a councillor surgery at the church hall next Thursday between 5pm and 7pm. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be another service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park 50+ Club now meets every Friday 12-2.30pm at St Thomas’s Community Hall, Kimberworth. Everyone welcome from anywhere in the area. Cash prize bingo and raffles, trips out, events, and more. Refreshments served at half time. Come along, give it a go, meet new people, you might enjoy it. For further information, please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607

COUNCILLORS’ SURGERIES: Cllrs Gill Garnett and Simon Currie will be holding surgeries at St John’s Church every 3rd Thursday from 5pm until 17pm, however this month it is on August 22 due to painting.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. The next meeting is on September 4 at 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Next meeting September 18 at 3.30pm. For further information, phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session). Gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On August 7, the group walked through Barker’s Park, crossing Oaks Lane and entering Bray Plantation before climbing towards Keppels Column. We then descended to Scholes Lane, making our way down to Little Lane and emerging in Scholes village, returning via Scholes Coppice and Kimberworth Park Road to St John’s Church for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. In the month of July, 239 bags of litter were collected. This month saw the introduction of a new Facebook Page – Rotherham Litterpickers. This shows events for groups throughout Rotherham and shows the incredible work these groups do to keep our area litter free. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152. If any group, or collection of individuals want to have a friendly bowl, please let me know and we’ll see what we can organise.

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9-11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday August 11 - All age service was led by Rev Sue Armstrong and Rev Phil Batchford. Piano played by Rev Sue, guitarists Rev Phil and Julie Oates who also lead prayers with the help of Emma and Katie Oxley. Organist Felicity Atkinson, servers Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments served Jayne Spaven and David Matthews. Pie and pea supper was a great success with all proceeds going to the new heating system. Upcoming events – Sunday August 18 10.30am Holy Communion (Common Worship); Friday August 30 10am Breakfast at St Paul’s until 1pm; Monday September 23 7pm at Rotherham Minster is the licensing of Rev Sue Armstrong as an associate vicar of Rotherham Minster and St Paul’s Church; Friday September 27 10am until 1pm Breakfast at St Paul’s this will be linked toMacmillian Coffee Morning with all the proceeds going towards Macmillian, please come along to help us raise as much money as possible to this amazing charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday August 11 was the 19th Sunday in Ordinary time. Masses during the week were celebrated for John McGuinness, People of the Parish, Joan O’Hanrahan, Maria Maccio [LD], the intentions of the Green family, N.Jeevan Devadas [A] and Margaret McNeela. The choir are taking a short summer break and rehearsals will recommence on Thursday September 5 at 6.30pm. Being a small choir, new members are always welcomed. Rehearsals are friendly and relaxed and a willingness to learn is all that is needed so if you would like to give the choir a try, simply come along on September 5 - for a little more information, please speak to someone in the choir.You may also message Paul Brennan (organist and choir director) on 07974064867. DIOCESAN CELEBRATION OF THE SACRAMENT OF MARRIAGE on Saturday September 28 at 12 noon at St Peter in Chains, Chequer Road, Doncaster, DN1 AA. Bishop Ralph invites all couples who have married this year, or who are celebrating their first, tenth, twenty fifth, fiftieth, sixtieth or other significant anniversary to a Diocesan Celebration of Marriage. For further details visit marriage-celebration@hallamdiocese. TEAM TED FOUNDATION UPDATE – Amanda Wassell, the headteacher of St Bede’s Primary School, is delighted to have secured a charity place to run the 2025 TCS London Marathon for Children with Cancer. Amanda sends her thanks to everyone who has given their support and has already achieved her total for Children with Cancer UK. Any further funds donated will now go directly to the Team Ted Foundation, which has been established in memory of Teddy Kelly, a pupil at St Bede’s School who died earlier this year. You can donate to the foundation at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amanda-wassell-1. Details about the Foundation and how you may support Amanda are also included on the poster on the noticeboard, or if you prefer you can leave a donation in an envelope with Fr John.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

BACK TO SCHOOL: With only just over two weeks left of the school summer holidays, thoughts are turning to the preparation for the new school year. With this in mind, Doncaster Council has created a web page with lots of useful information and resources to make the move to new schools, classes etc as smooth as possible. Information on the web page includes advice on where to find free or discounted school uniforms, help with transport, information on free school meals, resources regarding Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND), plus much more. To find out more, visit https://www.yourlifedoncaster.co.uk/back-to-school.

MEXBOROUGH UNIFORM BANK: A preloved school uniform open day will take place on Thursday August 29. The event will be held from 12-3pm at Mexborough Community Hub on New Oxford Road in Mexborough and will provide the opportunity for parents/guardians to access free preloved school uniforms in good condition, including coats, skirts, shoes, trousers, polo shirts and PE kits.

WHAT’S ON IN MEXBOROUGH: Sometimes, local residents don’t realise what events and activities are taking place in Mexborough. With this in mind, a new Facebook page has been created to help spread the word. What’s on in Mexborough has been set up to enable people and groups to advertise their events and activities so local residents can get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been busy, as usual, carrying out a number of litter picks in the local area, including on Wath Road, Eden Terrace, Arnold Crescent and Maple Road. Thank you for all your continued hard work.

MEXBOROUGH LIBRARY: Due to the forthcoming bank holiday, Mexborough Library will be closed on Monday August 26, reopening as usual on Tuesday August 27.

COMMUNITY KITCHEN: Every Friday from 12-2pm, a community kitchen is open at Mexborough Baptist Church. The community kitchen offers a freshly cooked hot meal and a drink, plus the opportunity to meet new friends and get involved with some activities and games, all completely free. Everyone is welcome, just come along on a Friday.

FLY-TIPPING: Due to concerns amongst residents about fly-tipping in the community, local ward councillor Sean Gibbons recently visited the area of Hartley Street and Dodsworth Street in Mexborough. As a result of this visit, a request has been sent via email to the Enforcement team at Doncaster Council to visit the area and arrange removal of the fly-tipping. Residents are reminded that, if they see fly-tipping or any other issues affecting the community, concerns can be reported directly to Doncaster Council by either telephoning 01302 736000 or online at https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/report-it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: Due to the popularity of the recent community boat trips organised by the centre, some additional dates have been added to the diary. The boat trips last for one hour and cost £5 per person, with free tea and coffee available on the boat trips. Dates now added include Monday August 19, Thursday August 22, Sunday August 25, Tuesday August 27 and Friday August 30. For more information and to book a place, visit https://swintonlock.org/elementor-583/. The centre has recently teamed up with The Rainbow Project - Rotherham to organise a LGBTQIA+ mental health walk on August 19, meeting at the activity centre car park at 5.30pm. The walk is suitable for adults aged over 18 years and will include a walk along the canal, with a buffet afterwards.

ANDYS MAN CLUB ROTHERHAM: Andys Man Club is a men's talking group which meets each Monday evening from 7-9pm, excluding bank holidays, at a number of locations in Rotherham, including Dearne Community Fire Station on Manvers Way, S63 5DN. As there is a bank holiday at the end of August, there will be no meetings on Monday August 26. However, a Walk & Talk event has been organised to take place in the morning at Manvers Lake, S63 7BU. Everyone is welcome to come and have a chat and a walk around the lake; anyone wishing to participate in the walk can meet at 11am on Monday August 26 at the cafe at Manvers Lake.

COMMUNITY PICNIC - BRING YOUR BEAR: There will be a Family Community Picnic (Bring a Bear) on Tuesday August 20 between 12 noon and 3pm at the green space opposite the shops on Calledine Way, Swinton (Fitzwilliam Estate). Part of the Swinton Creates programme, this event promises a fun-filled afternoon with Nova City’s mobile parkour course, environmental arts by Grace Jandrall, engaging activities from the library, and pebble painting. Why not go along with a picnic, a blanket, and a teddy bear to enjoy the festivities. Suitable for all and everyone welcome.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday to carry out their weekly litter pick, this time meeting on Netherfield Lane. The group then made their way down Barbers Avenue, litter picking down to the roundabout, with some of the group then clearing both sides of the dual carriageway whilst others litter picked on Aldwarke Road and up Craven Street. 11 bags of rubbish were cleared from the area, along with a number of discarded items. Thank you to all involved. The group will be meeting again on Friday August 16 in Rosehill Park to carry out a litter pick of the area.

JUNIOR PARK RUN: Takes place at Rosehill Victoria Park, Old Warren Vale, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, S62 7RW every Sunday at 9am and is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 2k event for juniors (4 to 14 years). It is free, but please register before your first time. You only need to register with parkrun once, then take along a scannable copy of your barcode so that you can keep your run times. It is not a race, the aim is to have fun. It is entirely organised by volunteers and committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and adults at risk. There is more information and a link to register at https://www.parkrun.org.uk/rosehillvictoria-juniors/.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: The morning service on August 4 was led by the stewards. On August 13 The Prayer Group did not meet. The Chit Chat Cafe was open as usual. The morning service on Sunday August 11 will be led by Chris Houghton. All services and activities are held at the High Street Centre.

HOMEBUILDER INITIATIVE: Rotherham Council is working in partnership with Allert Building and Construction Ltd to deliver the very first homes to be brought through its Small Sites Homebuilder Initiative. Launched in 2023, the initiative has been purposely designed to help local small and medium enterprise developers unlock sites for much needed new, high quality, affordable homes in the borough. South Yorkshire based Allerts will be delivering 7 new, high specification homes for the council at Infirmary Road, Parkgate which, once complete, will be available for council rent. In addition to being energy efficient, the homes will also be futureproofed through the inclusion of air-source heat pumps for the supply of heating and hot water to help reduce energy bills for tenants. The new development is due to complete later this summer and will be named Blacksmiths Court, a nod to the site’s previous use as a horses paddock and farriers.

WENTWORTH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ELSECAR HERITAGE CENTRE: The centre has a fantastic team of volunteers that continue to dedicate their time and efforts to helping at Elsecar Heritage Centre. The volunteers are currently working on the Trans Pennine Trail, carrying out litter picking and habitat building. They have also been busy tidying up the area around the Newcomen Engine and refurbishing some of the picnic tables. Anyone wishing to help at the centre and join the team of volunteers can either contact Barnsley Museums at [email protected] or telephone 01226 740203. Alternatively, visit www.elsecar-heritage.com for more information.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

PUBLIC SPEEDING MEETING: The public meeting organised by Jake Richards MP took place on the evening of Tuesday August 6 in Whiston Parish Hall. In attendance, alongside Mr Richards, were ward councillors Mick Bower, David Fisher and Paul Thorp, together with some members of Whiston Parish Council. Unfortunately, although a representative from South Yorkshire Police had been invited, they were unable to attend as resources were stretched, understandably, following the recent local riots. The meeting was very well attended by local residents who wished to voice their concerns and grievances at the attitude of certain drivers who think it is acceptable to drive inappropriately and dangerously on roads in the area. Mr Richards began by stating that the purpose of the meeting was to highlight “what are the issues?” and “what steps should be taken?”. Issues then raised included Broom Valley Road where cars are often speeding and racing, with loud revving, exhausts backfiring, etc; Broom Lane with instances of excessive speed, driver intimidation, overtaking on the wrong side of the road, resulting in a car recently becoming embedded into the front of a residential property; Wellgate with inappropriate driving speeds; Spinneyfield and Grange Estate with certain drivers having a total disregard for any speed limit and where a bus shelter had recently been hit; and East Bawtry Road where, particularly in the evening, reckless speeding is observed. It was generally acknowledged, however, that this is a far-reaching problem and extends to other roads and areas beyond those discussed, and the consensus was that something must be done before someone is killed. Despite the fact that these issues have been reported on numerous occasions, the lack of a police presence in the relevant areas and/or any action being taken was a concern and considered unacceptable. Cllr Fisher reported on various current and future initiatives within Sitwell ward including the fact that CIL money from the recent Moorgate Boulevard development has been used to purchase four speed-activated road signs which are designed to promote careful and considerate driving. These signs are portable and can be relocated in areas where there is felt to be a need. Whilst any initiative was welcomed, a local resident said speed humps and other similar measures are not effective enough to stop the dangerous drivers and, in expressing his belief that a representative of the Police Road Traffic Division should have attended the meeting, he said speed cameras, whilst expensive, would ultimately pay for themselves and could help save a life from being lost. Until action is seen to be taken against those driving dangerously, nothing will change. Concerns were also raised about safety issues on the crossing adjacent to the pumping station, where certain motorists fail to observe a red light. Having listened to the many concerns expressed, Jake said he would be contacting the Chief Constable, together with the Police and Crime Commissioner, and would also be involving Rotherham MP Sarah Champion, as some of the areas discussed at the meeting fall within her constituency. Updates on any progress will be given on the S60 Community Group or will be reported in Whiston News. In the meantime residents were urged to keep reporting incidents of speeding/dangerous driving to the police to help build up a case file.

SITWELL WARD COUNCILLORS - ROADWORKS REPORT: The following roadworks/road closures will be effective in the local area in the near future on the dates shown – Sheep Cote Road 19/08/24-23/08/24 Cityfibre (road closure, excavation work); Herringthorpe Valley Road 03/09/24-0709/24 RMBC (lane closure, ground survey); Hallam Road ongoing-31/03/25 RMBC (road closure, resurfacing); Moorgate 19/08/24-23/08/24 Cityfibre (multi-way signals, excavation work), and Ongoing-31/08/24 RMBC (two-way signals, puffin crossing), and 13/08/24-19/08/24 Cityfibre (lane closure, excavation work); Woodfoot Road ongoing-31/03/25 RMBC (road closure, resurfacing); East Bawtry Road 18/08/24-18/08/24 Cadent (lane closure, remedial work); Hall Close Avenue ongoing-31/03/25 RMBC (road closure, resurfacing).

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL MEETING WITH NATIONAL GRID: Unfortunately, National Grid had to postpone the Monday August 12 meeting with parish councillors and this will now be rescheduled for early September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON RESIDENTS ACTION GROUP (WRAG): Whiston Residents Action Group (WRAG) have recently secured a response from RMBC Planning Department concerning farming activity observed in the fields behind Lathe Road, which concerned residents will recall are subject to an ongoing planning application for 450 homes. The reply states: “In respect of the agricultural activity, I have managed to discuss this with the current landowner of the site who has informed me that they are carrying out usual agricultural management of site”. WRAG would interpret the above to mean that no construction work etc is planned until at least after the current growing season. Additionally, WRAG queried what would happen if a planning applicant sold on a site to another developer and received the following reply from RMBC: “ Planning permissions go with the land (not the landowner or applicant noted on the application form/decision notice). Therefore, in theory, one housebuilder could gain planning approval on a site but for whatever reason they are not be able to bring it forward or continue with the site was they have commenced development, a different housebuilder could buy the land off them and take the site on and complete the development. The development would have to be in accordance with the original approved plans, unless a further application for changes is submitted. In most instances where this has occurred in the past the new housebuilders have submitted an amended application for a change in the house types as each volume housebuilder … have their own house types that they build out”. The response from RMBC confirmed that the current reserved matters application is still under consideration, but WRAG will continue to monitor all activity on the land in question and ask relevant questions in relation to any information received.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: Sunday August 11 was the eleventh Sunday after Trinity. Rev Karen Skidmore preached and presided at the 9.45am Parish Eucharist. Val Dunsford provided the New Testament reading and Suzanne Booker led prayers of Intercession. Churchwarden Alan Teale was in attendance and the organist was Ray Gallagher. The congregation sang three hymns in the absence of the choir who are taking a summer break. Suzanne Booker and Joan Kay served light refreshments after the service, and there was also opportunity to visit the Mothers’ Union table, selling homemade or homegrown products, with proceeds going to MU diocesan projects. On Wednesday August 14 the midweek Holy Communion service at 10.30am was followed by refreshments and fellowship. Next Sunday will be the twelfth after Trinity. The Parish Eucharist will be celebrated from 9.45am and followed by refreshments - all are welcome. The next meeting of the Natter Group will be on Monday September 2, between 10.30am and 11.30am, in the Parish Hall. Starfish Gang meetings for children and young people and their leaders will recommence in church on Sunday September 8 at 9.45am. To arrange weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected]. For baptisms, please ring 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people’s activities please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, please contact our oversight minister, Rev Karen Skidmore, on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803 021201, or see the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday the Songs of Praise service was led by Anne Miller. Taking part in the service were Mavis Morgan, David Sykes and Irene Benson. David Bingham played the keyboard. As usual, the Chapel Crafters craft group met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was on Thursday. Today, August 15, Vintage Messy Church will be held after the coffee morning. There will be a Bank Holiday Monday coffee morning on August 26 from 10am to 12 noon, with a book sale and cake stall. Next Sunday morning’s service will be led by Rev Jenny Park. Everyone is welcome to join us for any service or group activity.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Rona and Graham Hudson. The service was preceded by a video entitled See the Love in response to the recent disorder events across the country. The theme was based around John 6, Jesus being the ‘Bread of Life’. This coming Sunday, worship will be at Clifton Methodist Church starting at 10.30am. On Sunday August 25, Broom will be hosting a United service for the Rotherham and Dearne Valley Circuit, starting at 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: If you fancy a trip out this weekend to watch cricket, hopefully in the sunshine, a reminder that the Whiston 1st XI will contest the Whitworth Cup versus Wickersley in the final at Sprotbrough this Sunday, August 18.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston. Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15am led by Rev Julie Bacon, All Age Worship at 10.45am led by Joyce Rose, and 6pm Communion led by Rev Malcolm Liles. The Thursday Communion service today (August 15) will be led by Rev Joan Ashton at 10am. There will be a harp recital in church on Saturday September 28 at 12.30pm. Alejandro Barnett will perform for approximately 40 minutes and refreshments will be served afterwards. All welcome. Harvest Festival will be on Sunday September 29, and any gifts donated at services that day (bottles, tins, packets or jars of food) will be passed on to the Rotherham Foodbank to help needy individuals and families.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): The next meeting of WING will be on Wednesday September 11 at 1.30pm in the Barn, Church Lane, Wickersley, S66 1ES. WING is a social group for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley area. We welcome members from Bramley, Flanderwell and Sunnyside too. We meet together every Wednesday in term time for refreshments and a variety of activities including musical entertainment, speakers, quizzes, bingo, table games and meals together. Please contact Anne Hudson our secretary on 542873 if you need further information about WING, or to discuss a lift on a community bus to get you to and from your home to the Barn for meetings.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday August 17 – a moderate 10 mile Anston circular walk via Woodsetts and Chesterfield Canal led by Sheila Mudadi 07800816266, Meet at 10am in Anston Parish Hall car park, Ryton Road, North Anston S25 4DN. Wednesday August 21 – a 9 mile moderate walk at Cave Dale, Mam Tor and the Great Ridge led by Peter Taylor 07581383301, meet at 10am at Castleton Visitor Centre S33 8WN. Saturday August 24 – a 15 mile moderate walk at Burton upon Stather, along River Ouse and Trent, and to a turf maze at Julians Maze led by Sonia Priest 07596247319, meet at 9.30am roadside parking in Burton upon Stather DN15 9BP. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

FAMILY HISTORY WORKSHOP: To be held in Clifton Park Museum on Friday August 30. Taking place in the welcoming and friendly Archive Search Room, you can learn how to navigate your family history. After a short presentation on this month’s topic, we’ll help you get started on your own research. Widows of the First World War - a poignant exploration of the lives of war widows from the Great War. This workshop will shed light on the challenges, resilience, and stories of these remarkable women and uncover the untold tales of courage and sacrifice. This is a free event and will be between 11am and 12 noon. To find out more information about this event, please contact 01709 336633.

GRIMM & CO: Thank you to everyone who came along to our second open mic at Grimm & Co. It was a wonderful evening sharing words with the largest audience yet. The next poetry night will take place at Wath Tap Pub with guest poet Ray Hearne, a South Yorkshire-based singer and songwriter, on Monday, September 9 between 8pm and 10pm. Tickets are limited, so please book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Flux Rotherham online ticket sales powered by https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/reservation/zoPZRySHftIF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GATHERING SPACE: A new creative hub in the town centre. Flux and WOW Rotherham have opened a new gathering space that celebrates creativity in Rotherham. Located on High Street in Rotherham (34 High Street, S60 1PP), it is hoped it will become a welcoming hub for individuals to get together for enriching discussions, engaging workshops and delicious food. Every month, there will be a WOW Rotherham Supper Club that invites community members to enjoy a meal prepared by local cooks while shaping their own WOW moments in Rotherham. The first Supper Club event will take place on August 15 and although the Supper Club welcomes all, tickets are required to ensure a smooth experience. To book your tickets or for more information, visit https://fluxrotherham.org.uk/gathering-space-in-rotherham/?ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_10_20_2022_13_58_COPY_01).

FERHAM FESTIVAL: Live performances, interactive workshops, and a variety of stalls. Performance highlights include the Mughal Miniatures: Animal Paradise by Sonia Sabri Company, which explores the relationship between humans and the natural world through expressive dance, evocative puppetry and incredible music. The Fussy Foodies will present The Battle of The Pans, an interactive game show celebrating the rich history, music, and culture of food, inviting audience participation. Hope the Hedgehog, an initiative born from an Artful project in March 2023, will share messages about climate change and nature recovery. Additionally, Europe’s leading Indian brass ensemble, the Bombay Baja Brass Band, will perform a unique mix of popular Indian melodies and dynamic dhol drum rhythms. There will also be dance performances by the Tamil Dance Group and a creative adventure playground with Pif-Paf Theatre’s Right to Play. The festival will offer a range of workshops, including flag-making, Mandala art, traditional music, weaving, and ceramics. The Rotherham United Community Trust will host an exciting sports area featuring boxing demonstrations, the famous inflatable 5 a side pitch and BMX riding sessions. The event is on Saturday August 17 between 10am and 4pm on Ferham Park, is free of charge and celebrates the community that surrounds it. A collaboration between Rotherham United Community Trust (RUCT), Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and Flux Rotherham, and is being supported by Without Walls.

RAILWAY RAMBLE: A railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is on Saturday August 17. It is a 9 mile linear walk along public footpaths and lanes from Silkstone Common to Dodworth. The Northern train departs Swinton 7.42am, Rotherham Central 7.56am to Meadowhall. Change there for the 8.40am to Silkstone Common. Details from Stuart on 07908 450444 or www.penline.co.uk.

NOTE TO READERS AND CONTRIBUTORS

We do our best to keep our District news information as accurate as possible but in order to do so we need local organisations to let us know of any events and changes to programmes and contacts etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can get in touch with us at any time either directly via [email protected] or through our many contributors who are listed above.

Since details can change, always check with the organisation before visiting to ensure that an event or facility is still being offered.

The Advertiser takes no responsibility for any inaccurate details in the District News pages.

We always enjoy receiving your news items so keep them coming in.