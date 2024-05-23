The Kite Runner - Photographer credit: Barry Rivett for Hotshot Photography.

DIRECT from Broadway, theatrical tour de force The Kite Runner is returning to Sheffield.

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s international bestselling novel, adapted by Mathew Spangler and directed by Giles Croft, the haunting tale of friendship spans cultures and continents and follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a country on the verge of war and best friends are about to be torn apart.

It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul, the skies are full of colour and the streets are full of the excitement of a kite flying tournament – but no one can foresee the terrible incident that will shatter their lives forever.

A season on Broadway, and two on the West End, have seen the production garner international acclaim.

The Kite Runner comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, June 4 until Saturday, June 8.