Theatre stars talk razzle dazzle – and all that jazz
Dubbed the "sexiest musical ever" by Metro newspaper, the show is back at Sheffield Lyceum from Tuesday, January 28 until Saturday, February 1 starring Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes (Dancing On Ice, Grease, Legally Blonde) as Roxie Hart, West End and TV star Brenda Edwards (Loose Women, Chicago, The X Factor) as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton and Kevin Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Billy Flynn.
Set a midst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history – and all three current performers were asked why they think the production stands the test of time.
Faye Brookes said: “There’s a reason why it’s the longest running American musical – everyone can relate to the story in some way.
“To me, it’s the perfect musical, there’s something for everyone.”
Brenda Edwards said: “The music and the choreography go hand in hand, it’s a slick and smooth production that’s timeless.
“It’ll never be outdated, it’s a classic.
“It’s also loosely based on real events that happened in the 1920s – it’s amazing to see that transformed into this musical in this way.”
Kevin Clifton added: “The show is of its time, but also of any time.
“Also, the music is phenomenal.
“I think people also have a love affair with the choreography and style of Bob Fosse.
“It screams musical theatre and is something people want to see again and again.”
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
