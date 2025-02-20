Theatre society to sprinkle a 'touch of Disney magic'

CAOS principal cast

A tale as old as time is coming to Rotherham Civic Theatre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Broadway musical version of the Disney Classic, Beauty and the Beast roars in to the borough from April 8-12.

When a selfish prince is cursed by an enchantress to live the life of a beast until someone sees his inner beauty, he feels all hope is lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when Belle, a villager with a heart of gold, stumbles across his castle filled with enchanted objects, can the Beast make her fall in love with him and lift the curse before it’s too late?

CAOS cast in rehearsal

This is the first opportunity to see the show at the Rotherham Civic, and CAOS Musical Theatre Society are excited to be the putting on the premiere theatrical performance of the show in Rotherham.

Director Jan Jackson said: “The company is working hard to bring the production to life, with a team of dedicated actors, musicians, backstage technicians and front of house staff to ensure that everyone who comes to the show will go home having had a thoroughly enjoyable evening at the theatre.

“There is a cast of 50 actors, who will sing, dance and act their way through the story of love conquering all – and there will be more than a touch of Disney magic sprinkled throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With wonderful production numbers, lavish costumes and the toe-tapping songs of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice including 'Be Our Guest', and the Oscar-winning ballad 'Beauty and the Beast', this is a show not be missed.”

For tickets visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.