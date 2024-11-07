Nathan Guy will return to the stage as Will Scarlet

'THE voice of Christmas' is back in pantomime at Rotherham Civic Theatre this festive season … oh yes, he is!

This year’s production of Robin Hood will see Rotherham’s favourite funny man Nathan Guy return to the stage as Will Scarlet alongside Kieran Lynch in the title role.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Nathan said: “This is my third year of panto in a row at The Civic, fourth in total.

“We have the best time in Rotherham and am so glad to be back.

“It is a fantastic team – the crew and backstage are so generous with their time – and we have the biggest laughs.

“The audience make it, they can see we're enjoying ourselves and that creates a lovely atmosphere.

“This year we have talented local youngsters joining us on stage, too, so that's really exciting.”

Added Nathan: “Each year I'm in panto I go to the Rotherham Show and the best thing happened.

“I was chatting and this lady said: 'Oh my god, I didn't recognise you but when I heard you speak I thought to myself – That's the voice of Christmas!

“She brings her grandchildren to the panto every year and I was chuffed to bits to be entertaining different generations.

“If I can make children and families laugh with lots of slapstick, falling over and jumping through things – which is right up my street anyway! – then I am doing my job.”

The production, by Imagine Theatre, runs from Thursday, November 28 until Sunday, January 5 2025.

Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.