The 'ultimate throwback festival' returns to Kilnhurst

FULL OF NOSTALGIA: Hooton Lodge Farm will host the event on May 31

A “FUN and epic” festival will see LED light shows and famous DJs down on the farm this month.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We Like To Party is returning to Hooton Lodge Farm on Saturday, May 31 after a successful 2024 sell-out ticketed event.

Described by Hooton Lodge Farm owner Charlotte Schofield as “an ultimate throwback festival from the nineties and noughties, packed full of nostalgia, fun and epic music”, festivalgoers can expect to see DJs and sets from Andy Whitby, N Trance, Ultra Beat, Soroya Vivian and Friday Night Posse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cirque Du Bleurgh will also be joining the event with a hypnotic LED light show and flow arts (poi spinning, staff spinning, fans and hula hooping).

The family-friendly weekend event runs from 2pm until 10pm on the Saturday evening.

The usual fairground rides, licensed bar and street food vendors will also be available.

Limited tickets for the event are available to purchase from www.hootonlodge.co.uk with and without various camping and glamping package options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooton Lodge Farm is also putting on other events such as Went Fest on June 14, a Spring Bank Soul and Ska Festival on May 23-25, and an inclusive Phab Festival on June 29, in addition to regular weekly bingo over the summer.

Please check the website for more information.