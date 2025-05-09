'The story of Sun' set to take to stage at Civic
Officially endorsed and licensed by the Sun Entertainment Corporation, ‘Sun Records, The Concert’ is touring the UK with a new production including a show at Rotherham Civic Theatre.
John Singleton, president of the Sun Entertainment Corporation, said: “This is a production that lets the music tell the Sun Records story like it is.
“Take your seat and witness the birth of rock’n’roll – as it really happened.”
Pete Tobit, the show’s producer, said: “Sun Records, The Concert takes the audience right inside the studio where the magic happened and lets the music do the talking.”
The show will be at Rotherham Civic on Sunday, June 8 at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £26.50.
To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.
