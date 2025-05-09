'The story of Sun' set to take to stage at Civic

By Jill Theobald
Published 9th May 2025, 15:49 BST
ROCK 'N' ROLL: Sun Records, The Concert will be at Rotherham Civic TheatreROCK 'N' ROLL: Sun Records, The Concert will be at Rotherham Civic Theatre
ROCK 'N' ROLL: Sun Records, The Concert will be at Rotherham Civic Theatre
RECOGNISED worldwide as the birthplace of rock and roll, Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, is famed for discovering rock ’n’ roll pioneers including Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, and Johnny Cash.

Officially endorsed and licensed by the Sun Entertainment Corporation, ‘Sun Records, The Concert’ is touring the UK with a new production including a show at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

John Singleton, president of the Sun Entertainment Corporation, said: “This is a production that lets the music tell the Sun Records story like it is.

“Take your seat and witness the birth of rock’n’roll – as it really happened.”

Pete Tobit, the show’s producer, said: “Sun Records, The Concert takes the audience right inside the studio where the magic happened and lets the music do the talking.”

The show will be at Rotherham Civic on Sunday, June 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £26.50.

To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.

